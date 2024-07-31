Legal Public Notices 7/31/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on August 8th, 2024 at 12:00PM. Tre'Mia Callery: Bags, boxes; Jacob Wolff: ladder, tile saw; Jill Toppo: boxes, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 9th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Rachael C Rois - Clothes. Elizabeth Zucco - Household items. Marcus Nash - Household items. LaCoya McClary - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 9th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Eaton Samuel- Household items, Malinda A Jackson- furniture, Zahir Khan- household items, Sherry Nobles- boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 9, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Yvonne Saddler-smith-bags, Alisha Profitt-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on August 9th, 2024 12:00PM Darlene Mallard-Household items, Jaliah Lloyd-Household items, Eveline Cox-Household items, Preston Firoozi-Household items, John Booker-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 20th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Amanda Rogers-household items, Wayne Park-household goods, Edward Rosado-Household Goods , William Suter- Furniture, Appliances, Ahmad Schofield-3 bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 20th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Ashley Myers: luggage,bags. LaShalonda Robinson : boxes,clothes,furniture. Rogerio Maciel:furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 August 9th, 2024, 11:00AM Shana Anderson: bags, books Yuri Mihailovschii: Boxes Crystal Fernandez: bed frame, boxes, tv, 2 tables, dresser. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL., 32810, 727.428.6564 on August 09, 2024 @ 12:00PM Tina Bell-Mattress, crib, bedrooms sets, Living room furniture Gina Baimphar-twin bed, queen bed, table+2 chairs, coffee table, boxes, bags Cassandra Ayala-Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip Pam Davis-stove, refrigerator, furniture, boxes, Kenneth Byrd II-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 22, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: James Michael Evans: bike, desk, table, clothing and shoes; Billie Brice: shelf, toys, boxes, tv, nightstand; Brian Peele: China cabinet, deep freezer, hats, microwave, chairs, luggage, furniture, clothing. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: William Yeomans: boxes, clothes, furniture, mattress, washer, dryer, sewing machine, headboard The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Tanesha Love: Mattress, Dressers, Household Goods, Bikes, Outdoor Equipment, Keyboard Piano. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: D’angelo Craig: Boxes, Luggage, The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Ahleeni Navarro: Mattress, clothing, bags. Tarra Harris: Luggage, clothing, totes, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Pamela Dominguez: household items, S&L Nursery Inc. :Tent, Folding tables, totes, fan, boxes, Jessie Pantojas, Garden decore material, Charles Gerwig: totes, luggage, Michelle Roberts, Dresser, fridge, mattresses. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Angel Gonzalez tools, parts, electronics, toners, networking equipment; Katherine Vazquez home goods; Michael Tunay Boxes, furniture etc; Nilsa Leggett home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Jervaine Huie- Table, chairs, bed frame, TV stand, night stand; Maria Cifuentes-Books, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Kenlly Molina- Household furniture, Electronics, Shoes, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Sylvia Neysmith, one bedroom furniture, q bed, dresser, med tv, 10 box, bags, bins; Aundre holland, Household items; Betty Albino, living room set, dining set, stools, boxes, frames; Linzsy Harris, household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: April Brew, couch, boxes, tent, guitar, bike; Malicka Nunes, clothes, bedding, TV The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Dr Orlando, FL 32828 3218004793: Sarah Newman; Household goods (plates, mugs), books, pottery, board games, toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando FL 32828, 4077101020: Charles Greer: household items, personal items, TV, Ashaine Briscoe: clothing, boxes, luggage, totes, bags, Garcia Dailey: mini fridge, speakers, office chair, fan, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 AM Life Storage 11583 University Blvd Orlando FL 32817 4077772278: Dennis J Roop Jr: Grill, Furniture, Boxes, Totes, Ladder, Bed Set, Air Purifier. Barbara Pasteur: Household goods and furniture Lance Anderson: Futon Bed/Couch, Work Bench, Appliance Boxes, Supplies, Ironing Board, Lawn Equipment, Tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.501.5799; Vincent Polisi (Vinfinity, Inc.): Clothing & shoes, electronics, computers. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on August 20th, 2024 at 12:00pm Robert Beron: household goods, Jesus Canales: Household Goods, Frank Davidson :Tools/appliances, Troy Kramer: household goods, Troy Kramer: household goods, Dorsett Solomon: Clothes, jewelry and personal belongings, Joseph Deaton: household goods, Jacob James: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On August 20th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Dahana Durand-Household goods/furniture office furn/machines/equip, tools/appliances. Towanna Burrows-Household goods/furniture. Chris Morris-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on August 9th, 2024 12:00PM Robert Fadeley- Bags Suitcase, House Heater, Boxes. Rodney Griffin- Appliances, Tools and Supplies, and Totes. Delonya Figueroa- Appliances, Cabinets and Shelves, Boxes, Mattress and Bedding.3 America Monroe- Appliances, Cabinets and Shelves, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, and Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday August 14, 2024, Thursday August 15, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, August 14 @ 11:30am) 0130-Nelson Pineda, 0433-Magalie Auguste, 0532-Miriam Burgos, 0609AC-Lynette Espinosa 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, August 14 @ 1:00pm) 0335DD-Anthony Scott Oliver, 0530-Hector Rosario, 0560-Robert Dummett, 0602-Larry McIntyre, 0633-Angel L Pabon, 0709-Alberto Zamora, 0802-Billy Saintfelix, 1081-Alaam Edoo 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, August 14 @ 2:30pm) 242-Raymond L Attley, 268-Beatriz Flores, 341-Wilfredo Fernandez 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, August 15 @ 11:00am) 0631-Marta Conde, 0829-Giovanni Livera, 0839-Giovanni Livera 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, August 15 @ 1:00pm) 0118-6-1 DJB Pens C/o: Marshall Jungreis, 0347-Stephen A Rassen, 0408-Wesley Thompson, 0752-Brock Wilson 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, August 15 @ 2:00pm) 283-Ricardo Prieto, 692-Shawndell Hadley, 1704-Weldon Bean, 2128-Weldon Bean. Run dates 7/24/24 and 7/31/24.
IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF GIBSON COUNTY, TENNESSEE. CLINTONISHA MOORE, PLAINTIFF, VS. JOEL JEROME ROGER, DEFENDANT, DOCKET NO. 25136. PUBLICATION NOTICE TO: JOEL JEROME ROGER In this Cause, it appearing from the Complaint which is sworn to, that the whereabouts of the Defendant, JOEL JEROME ROGER, is unknown and cannot be ascertained by the diligent search and inquiry made to that end. JOEL JEROME ROGER is therefore, hereby, required to appear and Answer the Complaint filed in this Cause in the Chancery Court of GIBSON COUNTY, Tennessee, within thirty days of the last publication of this Notice and serve a copy of said Answer on Howard F. Douglass, P.O. Box 39, Lexington, Tn., 38351, Attorney for Plaintiff, within said time. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for relief demanded in the Complaint and this matter will be presented to the Court without further Notice. It is further Ordered that this Notice be published for four consecutive weeks in The Orlando Weekly. This the 24th day of June, 2024. /s/ CLERK & MASTER.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HAKIM ELLABABEDI, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: P21-DP-0259 IN THE INTEREST OF: Z.H.E. DOB: 10/9/2021, a minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: BONNIE TUCKER, 1201 W 6Th St Sanford, Fl 32771-1710 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before John Galluzzo, on August 19, 2024 at 1:30PM at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 12t day of June, 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: Y.R.J. DOB: 9/24/2022, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO. DP22-492 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: ARIEL HOWELL Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: Y.R.J. born on September 24, 2022. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 17, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of July, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: C.D.D. DOB: 3/14/2014, MINOR CHILD / CASE NO. DP23-082 NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: CHRISTOPHER DAY Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.D.D. born on March 14, 2014. You are hereby commanded to appear on September 4, 2024, at 10 A.M. before the Honorable Greg A. Tynan, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street Courtroom 5 Orlando, FL 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS, my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 17th day of July, 2024. Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-48. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. M. DOB: 12/29/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: Gabriel Montanez, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 30, 2024, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 25th day of July, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA FILE NO.: 2024-CP-899 DIVISION: 09. IN RE: ESTATE OF ROLANDO TOLEDO, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Rolando Toledo, deceased, whose date of death was December 30, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/31/24. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Felecia Leann Walker Felecia Leann Walker Attorney Florida Bar Number: 0022356 Attorneys for Petitioner 6620 Southpoint Drive S., Ste 200 Jacksonville, Florida 32216 Telephone: (904) 222-0829. Personal Representative: /s/ JACOB TOLEDO.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8439: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Dylon Wall: Bed, dresser, boxes; Paulette Barker: 2 queen beds,2 dressers,2 end tables,table,6 chairs, hutch, coffee table,3 sofas, recliner, washer, dryer; Precious Prewitt: Personal Items; Saundra Jones: Home goods; Sherrie Ferguson: clothes, bedding, paperwork, printer; Veronica Watson: Bed set, Totes, Clothing, Dishes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr. Orlando, FL 32818 (407) 982-1032 on August 9th, 2024 at 1:00PM- Wilbert Pierre-Furniture, Buford Ross-Household goods, Myrtha Francios-Household Goods, Arial Prince-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on August 9th, 2024 12:00PM Russell Wickham-Household Goods, Electronics; Denaisya Ceasar-Household Goods/Furniture; Tavarese Burnett-Box bed furniture; Sekai Key-boxes, king bed; Christiane Jones-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
July 2024
DESCRIPTION - FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone and Keys 9600 Blk of
Tradeport Blvd N
2. Bag with electronics 6600 Blk of S
Semoran Blvd
3. Cellphone 5000 Blk of Savannah River
Way
4. Cellphone E Central Blvd/ N Court Ave
5. Key 500 Blk of N Orange Ave
6. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
7. Cellphone 5200 Blk of International Dr
8. Cellphone International Dr/ Univeral
Blvd
9. Purse with Keys Forest City RD/ Lake
Weston Dr
10. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
11. Keys 1200 Blk of W South St
12. Keys 6400 Blk Narcoossee RD
13. Cellphone 180 Blk of George Desalvia
Way
14. Cellphone 650 Blk if W Amelia St
15. Cellphone 500 Blk of E Washingotn St
16. Cellphone 1200 Blk of Robin RD
17. Keys W Central Blvd/ N Orange Ave
18. Bike 1700 Blk of Edgewater Dr
19. Currency 1300 Blk of Narcoossee RD
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Heather Allen, of 228 Rippling Lane, Winter Park, FL 32789, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Common Thread Consulting
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Common Thread Consulting"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 7/19/2024.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32806 08/13/2024: 1429 Carlos Stokes, 2121 Natasha Dorreus, 1828 Tara Dunn, 1254 Danielle Howard, 1935 Kadyrah Payne, 1610 Staci Yarn, AA8830A Tiffany Rahming, 1623 Jasmine Lattimore, 2306 Steeve Charles, 1057 Melinda Aiello, 2204 Andrae Linton, 2127 Rubin James. U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 08/13/2024:502 Tyra Smith, 731 Eddmy Chevalier Rosario, 440 Leonel Perez, 1206 Zacarius Shepherd, 635 Tanya Dawson, 213 Stacey Haliburton, 244 Lawrence Oguego, 315 Jean Blaise, 337 Africayahna Laing, 428 Damion Thompson, 301 Wesley Louis, 727 Alexander Sanchez Sanchez, 221 Damion Thompson, 726 Erick Blakey. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 08/13/2024: 1512 Celso Degrande, 1118 Robin Faircloth, 1215 Ashanti Cleveland, 1515 Nadege Cherubin, 1906 Sylvonique Proctor, 1305 Ofelia Suarez. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 08/13/2024: D121 Sandro Amaro, D247 Rhonda Elam, E110 Alexia Alenxander, AA0876G Chloe Bird.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Shawn DeLeo: Equipment; Quagee Gaines: DJ equipment; Matthew Ramalho: Furniture, coffee table, lamp, boxes; Kerron Phillip: Crib, minifridge, clothes, bed, futon, kitchen set, bathroom set; Jason Connor: household goods; Elisangela Moreira: household goods; Cristian Ramos Gomez: Sofa, personal belonging. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 9th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A216 Tracey Copeland A334 Cassandra Long B110 LaRoy Robinson C165 Kristian Rush D105 Brittany Destefano F164 Amy Kelly G142 Michael Dainty I102 Johanna Del Angel.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Brittany Williams - Tables, chairs, printer, TV; Zach Wolfe - Baby toys, boxes, electronics; Paul Contreras Chandler - bags, boxes, office items, cleaning supplies, fans; Andrew D'oyley - Toy, luggage, boxes; Stephanie Bigio - boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Ryan Rizalado-household items; United Medical Corporation- Mary Byington-Corporate retention files and excess office belongings; Lorine Desroches- boxes furniture etc; John Woodcox-Furniture from home and belongings; Ryan Tunstall-2 bedroom apt. 2 queen beds; Will Wroy-household items; Superior Auto Diagnostic Inc-Phillip Barret-Truck. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on August 9, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Linda Outlaw: Chairs, bars and stools- Jose Jordan: Tools.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
?
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 9th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1113 Carol Martinez 1316 William Donohoe 1501 Cynthya Terrero 1652 Nessella Beezer 2032 Labrina Smith 2432 Jose Gil. Run dates: 7/24/24 and 7/31/24.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 9th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2342 Emanuel Delgado #1118 James Joseph #1123 Ronald Smith #1329 Omar Negron #1547 Elizabeth Joseph #1721 Gabriel Ngangang.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 9th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1041 James Denis 1042 James Denis 2002 Ashley Miller 2030 Francheska Velazquez 2130-2131 Sabrina Gomez 2215 Jeremiah Calo 2245 Tiffani Crawford 1026 Vanessa Correa 3154 Miriam Arroyo 3180 Bria Channelle. Run dates: 7/24/24 and 8/7/24.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 14th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1186-Households, #A117- Furniture, #1175-Furniture, #1128-Furniture, #1096-Households, #1083-Households, #1036-Furniture, #1028-Households, #I217-Furniture, #J203-Households, #2074- Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, August 20, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Satin Gilchrist- Household Goods/Furniture ERIKA CORDEIRO- LUGGAGE AND DECORATIONS Chakonce Ingram- 2 bedroom apartment with washer and dryer. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, August 20, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Thomas Griest-Tools/appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 8, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Requeiro, Michael; 1144 - Martinez, Joshua; 2149 - Lancaster, Kia; 2172 - Washington, Kristin Morris; 3013 - Merritt, Walid; 5013 - Martin, Stephen PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1022 - HOLLIS, ERIC C; 1024 - Burgos Cespedes, Jonnathan; 3031 - Chapman, Carol; 7040 - HOLLIS, ERIC C; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra; 8180 - Sedan, Katherine; 9008 - Fernandez, Yamileth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 9018 - Sun Energy Insulation Richardson, Shawn PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C059 - Johnson, Lamiria; D026 - Alvarez, Salinas; D030 - shropshire, Leeroy; E107 - Quick Transporter LLC LLC, Quick Transporter PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2109 - Laster, David; 2361 - gibbs, Brian; 3107 - Crawford, Tania; F348 - whittaker, Tianna; J707 - Perez, Valeria PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1271 - Shafiq, Mohammed; 1362 - Brown, Nakeisha; 1367 - Garcia, Samuel; 1383 - Rivera, Richard; 2001 - Mckee, Angela; 2030 - Jesus, Melissa De; 2291 - Layme, Porscha; 2300 Ð Sigobin, Deyaneira PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2282 - Moreno, Myrna; 2402 - Bentulan, Sharine; 2529A - Bryant, Paul; 2550 - Dejesus, Louie; 2581 - Sturgeon, Benn; 2702 - ADKINS, MATTHEW J PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0202 - Real Deal Investments Smith, Philip; 4026 - lamar, Ari Giovanny; 4042 - Jenkins, Charles; 4081 - Cook, Elliott; 6035 - Rivera, Iriana PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A051 - Nwanganga, Rosie; D420 - Castillo, Shamayra; D461 - Dieudonne, Carol; G582 - Rivera, Jorge PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - cawthon, Jennifer; C276 - Fenton, Lauren; F538 - Gomez, Patricia PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B111 - Viering, Talisha; B116 - Rogers, Christian; B157 - Rosado, Del; B162 - Carn, Sharlae; B163 - Garcia, Crismabel Acosta; B185 - Colon, Carmen; C157 - Garcia, Crismabel Acosta; C176 - Montes, Yara Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 9, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1409 - Ferraro, Pierluigi; 2212 - Lockhart, Sharon; 2712 - Moore, Richard; 3101 - Allwood, Sharnita; 3318 - Williams Jr, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Pruitt, Greg; I251 - Greener Technologies, Inc Carson, Patricia; L495 - Villa, Cindy; S570 - yulis, christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C365 - Lopez, Rodolfo; D414 - Worske, Samantha; D428 - turner, Ahmad; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; G014 - Gadson, Shamell; G045 - Willoughby, Yvonne PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E512 - GEORGE, MOLENE; K006 - Phipps, Akeem PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C012 - Haimraj, Jack; D028 - Thompson, Novian; H040 - BARNESE, SENITA; J303 - blake, ashley; J808 - Colindres, Allan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F606 - Brown, Darney PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00210 - Harris, Michael; 00565 - Athouris, Roland PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2180 - green, shanice; 5075 - Strong, Will; 7106 - Hendrix, Savannah Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on August 21st, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Elma Angbline - #0A021, Jean G Elysee - #0D012, Kenneth Bereski - #0G015.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 8, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0223 - ortiz, Carlos; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 7071 - Rajczewski, Grace; 8013 - Boston, Anthony. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C167 - Osuna, M; D125 - Rojo, Antaro. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D011 - Miller, Tikese; D021 - Phillips, Eddy; E004 - Burden, David; E039 - Brown, Elroy; G034 - davis, Holly; J161 - Francis, Anisia; J161 Ð Burgos, Anisia; K049 - Analco, Lizbeth; K074 - Dennis, Romaine. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B138 - Martinez, Josphine; C555 - Martinez, Elizabeth. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B209 - Francois, Fedline; B236 - Pinnock, Jordan; D447 - rivera, Raiza; E524 - Ducasse, Majorie; E528 - Johnson, Ricardo; G720 - Garcia, Cesar; H804 - Nelson, Gabre; H850 - Kemp, Jennifer. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Martinez, Ramon; A142 - Hernanadez, Jullian; C312 - Delisco, Vana; F603 - Roper, Myah; F635 - Aldeus, Elmase Seme; K107 - Crosby, Larry; O514 - Jett, Brittney; P027 - Victor, Santana; P058 - Avril, Hans. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1082 - Ramos, Eduardo; 11404 - Santos, Luis; 1207 - Blankenship, Ashley; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 1291 - Howard, Estee; 282 - Green, Alyssa; 307 - Castleberry, Kayla; 472 - Abreu, Christopher; 967 - alkhalidi, Haitham. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 060 - Blinkey, Brandi; 083 - MARCANOS, BENJAMIN; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 216 - Bowens, Monique; 459 - kirkland, Simea; 533 - Santiago, Jalissa; 534 - Towns, Mikel; 812 - Santiago, Miguel; 833 - Morales, Nicole; 878 - sisso, lina; RV18 - Alvarez, ARICEL. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01204 - Gomez, Jose; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02141 - Gray, Carlos P; 02223 - Santiago, Roberto. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1130 - Rosado, Almindo; 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1204 - Gillett, Jasmine; 1221 - gutierrez, Juan; 1222 - YAJAIRA, Lourdes; 1224 - Torres Toro, Carmen; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1527 - Olivo, Reinaldo; 1536 - niles, monita; 1719 - ronan, David; 2051 - Francis, Kareema; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2218 - Hurst, Jennifer. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0054 - Cruz, Kimberly; 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 1001 - Hosear, Sirjohn; 2002 - Yan, Carlos; 2074 - ORTIZ BERRIOS, JOEL; 2107 - Franco, Anselma; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 6037 - Manuel, Otero; 6094 - DOS SANTOS NIZER, CLEBER; 6146 - Johnson, Shelton; 6202 - fernandez, Jimai. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0099 - Bennifield, Bridgett; 2147 - Epps, Basir. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0107 - Carter, Andrea; 0121 - Thompson, Britney; 0219 - Kinsler, Heather; 0222 - Chang, Marcello; 0338 - Singley, Angelia M; 0512 - Edwards, Akeme; 0711 - Garcia, Alba; 0906 - Mattes, LuAnn; 1040 - Kimble, Conteacha; 1114 - Matias, Massiel; 1150 - Santiago, Jose. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 9, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1110 - Mcneal, Angelica; 1503 - King, Tytiana; 1710 - Walker, Rashard; 1906 - cuevas, Maribel; 2100 - Venzen, Denise; 2419 - reed, Kelsy; 2705 - Butler, Deozhiana. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0247 - Gofphin, Darian; 2035 - Whisler, Jennifer; 2043 - Bradley, Joseph; 4042 - Williams, Terron; 5003 - williams, james. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Ice cream Station Mencis, Chris; 4004 - Gratacos, Luis; 7006 - Cuyler, Chandra. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3024 - Gruse, David; 6087 - Orr, Jacqueline. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B180 - Valentin, Najia; B211 - rouse, Jaime. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C1108 - Martinez, Andres. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A104 - Douze, Jemima; B202 - Taylor, Dave; B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; B251 - Coleman, Clarence; C306 - banks, Nautica; C308 - McCarthy, Rosa; C318 - Erby, Diamond; C325 - Williams, Erica; C347 - Limitless Premier Group Llc. Carrillo, Edward; C353 - Pickett, DeMarcus; E025 - Hair, Vergenia; E071 - brazell, Harold; G710 - Tookess, Courtney; G728 - Foy, Shaniqua; H811 - Retags Thrift Shop Jones, Reeva; P013 - Wesley, Jason. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1321 - Clark, Khaleelah; 1484 - DESROCHES, HERBY; 1705 - Cook, William; 1706 - Yhris, Hawkins; 1707 - Noel, Jeanpierre; 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2144 - Wilcox, Janet; 2269 - morales, Hector; 2272 - Mobley, Kelvin; 2299 - Burleson, Toni; 2429 - Goodson, Jovonnie; 2627 - Holmes, Amelia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B016 - Allen, Kymisha; B018 - Jackson, Catrena; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B030A - Bernard, Brianna; C029 - Lovette, Clyde; C090 - Smith, Juliet; D057 - Ross-Egbegbe, Shante; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E016 - Alston, Kadra; F039 - Valdez, Kenneth. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0378 - Billingsley, KIMBERLY; 0530 - Rogers, Conrad; 0566 - Francis, Delma; 0599 - Richard, Tiffany; 0614 - Nixon, Howard; 0652 - Serrano, Edwin; 0659 - Gajraj, Michelle; 0806 - Jenkins, Brienna. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 0424 - Picard, Yolanda; 0908 - Walker, Shankeya; 1117 - grant, Cheria; 1344 - Collins, Nichelle; 1466 - grey, Deniesha; 1519 - Colin, Cherelle; 1722 - Williams, Danielle; 1730 - elliottt, Michelle. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0387 - Stojanovic, Vedrana; 0478 - Snincsak, Kaitie; 0669 - Rodriguez, Juan; 0883 - Francis, Lashavia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1103 - Fail, Alexandria; 1191 - knox, Kaishon; C012 - alloway, Misty; G004 - Wilkerson, Nytisia; NA01 - Jones, Evan; NB03 - pugh, Ashley; S023 - Brumfield, Gary; U030 - Lance, Heather. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
08/12/2024
1GNCS18X34K133190
CHEV 2004
08/14/2024
1FTFW1CT2EKD11879
FORD 2014
08/22/2024
4S6CK58W224402551
HOND 2002
SHSRD68434U205544
HOND 2004
08/25/2024
1G1ZE5E76BF276168
CHEV 2011
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824