Legal Public Notices 7/27/2022

Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: FREEDOM MAN PAC You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: DIEGO RODRIGUEZ You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; trespass; unfair business practices; wrongful charitable solicitations; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Erik F. Stidham (ISB #5483) HOLLAND & HART LLP 800 W. Main Street, Suite 1750 Boise, ID 83702-5974 Telephone: 208.342.5000 Facsimile: 208.343.8869 E-mail: [email protected] Counsel for Plaintiffs IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF ADA Case No. CV01-22-06789 Judge Lynn Norton SUMMONS - PUBLICATION ST. LUKE’S HEALTH SYSTEM, LTD; ST. LUKE’S REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, LTD; CHRIS ROTH, an individual; and NATASHA D. ERICKSON, MD, an individual; and TRACY W. JUNGMAN, NP, an individual, Plaintiffs, vs. AMMON BUNDY, an individual; AMMON BUNDY FOR GOVERNOR, a political organization; DIEGO RODRIGUEZ, an individual; FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC, a limited liability company; FREEDOM MAN PAC, a registered political action committee; and PEOPLE’S RIGHTS NETWORK, a political organization, Defendants. TO: FREEDOM MAN PRESS LLC You have been sued by St. Luke’s Health System, Ltd., St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center, Ltd., Chris Roth, Natasha D. Erickson, M.D., and Tracy W. Jungman, NP, Plaintiffs, in the District Court in and for Ada County, Idaho, Case No. CV01-22-06789. The nature of the claims against you are: defamation; invasion of privacy; intentional infliction of emotional distress; unfair business practices; wrongful charitable solicitations; and civil conspiracy to commit defamation, invasion of privacy, intentional infliction of emotional distress, trespass, unfair business practices, and wrongful charitable solicitations. Any time after 21 days following the last publication of this summons, the court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at Ada County Courthouse, 200 West Front Street, Boise, Idaho 83702 (208) 287-6900 and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiffs’ attorney at Holland & Hart LLP, 800 West Main Street, Suite 1750, Boise, ID 83702 (208) 342-5000. A copy of the Summons and Amended Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiffs. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter. DATED 7/27/2022. CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT Phil McGrane By /s/ Eric Rowell, Deputy Clerk.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: August 12, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221Elisha Smith- Household Goods, Skeet Dugazon- Boxes, Joshua Mahn- Household Goods, Joshua Mhn- Household goods, Berry Thornton- Boxes, Mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 12th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Adriel Thomas ÐHouseholds Goods, Jason Russell- Household Goods, Yhesia Brown-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 8/12/22 at 12:00 PM: Adrian Lopez: beens & boxes; Ashley Marshall: household goods; Benoit Alphonse Jr: equipment; Carolyn Rozier: household goods; Celia Regina Andrade: housegoods; Chavante Scott: household goods; Chimene Dufrene: furniture & furnishing for apartment, etc; Christopher Nash: sofa, queen size bed/frame, boxes of books, clothes, dishes, TV stand, end table, lamp, appliances; Dominique Jarvis Cheaney: clothes; Erika Bearden: bedframe, tables, room furniture; Glosden Lebert: personal items, boxes, furniture, dresser; Isaac Rivera Nunez: bike; Jazmyne Overton: boxes; Jeffrey Bumgarner: household goods; Joe Scott: household items, king mattress; Lakeithia Rozier: living set, table, clothes; Reonee Haynes: king bed, queen bed, sofa, 3 tvs, kitchenware, living room set, clothes; Robert O'Brien: furniture, boxes; Roberto Miranda: household goods; Senat Lucsonne: furniture, boxes, clothes, table; Tyler Dennison: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 12, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Vichhyka Shelto: Boxes, Décor, Suitcases, Religious statues, Totes, Personal items, Maria J Collier: Beds, Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Carjack, Mic Stand, Nikeria Hewitt: Bags, Boxes, Totes, Bed frame, Decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Floyd Admas- Mattress, small refrigerator, bicycle, books, clothes, totes, shelves, collectibles, file box, furniture dolly, side table, wall art, speakers, computer monitor Evelyn Feliciano- Boxes, totes, Christmas décor, luggage, art, walker, toddler bed The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jaron Kephart couch, washing/drying machine, and other smaller items; Angel Lopez mattress and clothing; Jennifer Lopez furniture and boxes; Tommy Ray Schnittker boxes household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612: Julisa Castillo-small furniture and boxes-Derek Minaya-Clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Martrice Banks: sweeper, vacuum, luggage, tv. trays, chair, table, bags, totes. Kelly Cano: Pack/play, bassinet, car seat, pet carrier, high chair, mattress, boxes. Omar Claudio: washer, dryer, chairs, dining table, mattress, tv, barstools, grill, luggage. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: elizabeth alvarez-rivera: home goods, Ken Cruz: bicycles and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 16th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 - Olivia Rodriguez-Household goods, Jesus Jr Rodriguez-Household items, John Booker-Household items, Tim Alexander-Household items, Robert McLaughlin-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, August 12th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Linda Scott-household items, Ivana Taylor-household items, Heath Nelson-paint supplies, Caitlin Aloise-storage bins, Justin Rondon-furniture & tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 12, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Jacquelyn McCormick-Household goods, Barbara Rosenwinkel-household goods, Antique & More Inc.-Furniture, Shahrokh Shaltouki-Furniture, Marques Johnson-household goods, Christian Rubio-small items, car seat, personal items, Selena Osorio-household furniture and personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 12, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Tyshaun Holiday- kids atvs,kids items. Monika Santini- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 8/12/2022 @ 12:00PM: Martin Wilson- Stove. Marka Mccoy- China, Vinyl records. Geovanni Mcgee- Love Seat. Quoneika Harris- Clothing. Saundra Jones- Grill, Mirror. Jeff Kaiser- Heavy Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 12, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Kathleen Sikes- Mattress, Couch, Microwave, Bags, Boxes, Chairs; Jermaine Ivery- Bed, Chair, Mattress, TV, Bags, Boxes; Stephanie Pierre- Boxes, Clothes; Keyshla Barreto Rodriguez-Chair, Mattress, Bags, Boxes, Totes, Toys, Cooler. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP21-379, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: B. I. DOB: 07/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Pamela Ingram Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on August 23, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 985465 Senior Attorney for DCF. [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP14-422, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: Z. W. DOB: 08/05/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Joseph Ward Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on August 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 86793 Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Suite S912 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-225 In the Interest of: S.W. DOB: 11/25/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: PERRY WARREN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 09:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 22-DP-18. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. N., DOB: 02/26/2022, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANA GREEN, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on September 16 th , 2022, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 18-DP-114 IN THE INTEREST OF J.R., DOB: 07/15/2010, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: JOSE LUIS RAMOS (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 29th, 2022, at 9:45a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 21st day of July, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
July 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Electronic 40 Blk W Washington St
Phone S Hughey Ave / W South St
Electronic 1200 Blk W South St
Electronics 5300 Blk Millenia Lakes BV
Jewelry 1200 Blk S Division Av
Electronic 9400 Blk Jeff Fuqua Dr
Electronics Turkey Lake Rd
Phone 2700 Blk L B McLeod Rd
Phone 180 Blk George DeSalvia Way
Phone 1200 Blk W South St
Phone 6400 Blk Chickasaw Tr
Phone 100 Blk E Central Bv
Phones 40 Blk W Washington St
Glasses/Phone 40 Blk W Washington St
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Evernorth Care Solutions, Inc., One Express Way, St. Louis, MO 63121, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Cotricity Health, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Osceola Surgical Associates, LLC, 305 N. Mangoustine Ave., Suite 100, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Stroke Specialists, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that SHP VI Winter Park Owner LLC, 7 Giralda Farms, Madison, NJ 07940, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Allegro, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice of Auction
Personal property of Emmanuel Diaz, unit 3, will be sold for cash to satisfy Owner’s lien in accordance with Florida Statutes self-storage facilities act on August 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM. Property consists of a car towing dolly and tools. Sale to be held at the premises: Orange Avenue Storage at 414 Fairlane Ave, Orlando, FL 32809
NOTICE of Dissolution of Marriage: Genevieve S. Lubin Vs. Jean Denis Souvenance. In the court, for the County of Polk and the State of Florida. The defendant Jean Denis Souvenance, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Genevieve S. Lubin, plaintiff, has filed her petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 4th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B06 kendall moreino $564.70, A01 Patience Dendy $517.00, W10 RICARDO LEWIS $2,042.30, B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $743.75, A0008A BARBIE FLETCHER $2,088.25, A14 Darcie Concepcion $442.00, D44 MARGARET MILATZ $503.80, W12 redfin property masters llc $2,665.80, A02 Sandra Clark $470.25, B74 Cheryln Hicks $705.20, U116 Marquis Baker $546.05, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,566.80, D12 Barbie Fletcher $1,131.60, B34 Edillan Baptiste $615.00, B14 timothy love $614.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1184 TERENCE MCCLAIN $701.40, 1299 Hannah McGrath $1,062.00, 1108 ESTEBAN FELICIANO $800.60, 1336 Juana Rodriguez $450.75, 1139 tamera harris $631.00, 1170 Miguel Hernandez $787.40, 1315 Brandy Martinez $1,293.40, 1189 christoper rhiner $906.50, 1250 JOSE SANTANA $896.00, 1321 Junior Beaubrun $1,100.00, 1190 HANNAH STEARNS $1,259.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C130 Diedra cambridge $1,503.80, C140 Brenda Vargas $1,256.50, B136 Marie Suffrena $1,104.60, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,624.90, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,624.90, E108 Sophia Roberson $1,104.60, B109 Marisol Lozada $867.88, AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $1,982.80, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,004.50, A100 ANTHONY GUENTHER $921.00, C127 Decinia Williams $1,104.60, C132 Marqueshia Dean $899.68, C106 Jennifer Sweeney $921.00, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, C116 carlos Abad $1,104.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1506 Joseph Dansereau $771.72, 2472 daniel jackson $816.82, 2452 nikita lewis $483.89, 2612 jackenson janvier $644.07, 2454 johnny core $336.41, 1248 LEONARDO SANTANA $542.92, 2002 Mystery Room $644.18, 1168 Marisol Yureidini $471.44, 2468 Candace White $436.41, 1662 KRYSTAL MCNUTT $331.08, 1309 SAMANO AESTHETICS $1,247.89, 1233 roxanne razzani $1,030.25, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $756.92, 1008 MILTON MONTESDEOCA $642.50, 1116 LEONARDO SANTANA $542.92, 1183 AMMON POWELL $578.13, 1674 Mystery Room $724.02, 1673 Candice Buchanan $694.39, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $874.32, 1683 Micah talley $720.47, 2328 Julio Bermudez $937.72, 1074 Trinity Torres $511.12, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $1,092.35 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C039 amy stroup $1,027.90, A037 MERCEDES DELGADILLO $697.17, A096 CHARLES PARRISH $598.75, A022 Amy Noon $857.08, A012 Raymond Lopez $1,144.28, B093-94 Sophia Hernandez $979.38 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 5068 ryan beatty $899.17, 2502 Micheal Mendez $471.58, 1152 Orlando Pagan $732.55, 1627 GONZALO CALOMARDE $708.00, 1414 haley pryor $654.03, 1288 darrell coffee $376.32, 1061 Mark Denis $735.73, 1130 riddick bowe $942.25, 2247 laura Vega $1,843.34, 1220 Benjamin Stiteler $564.19, 1245 Damian Brown $693.24, 1290 rodrasha taylor $346.56, 1282 MARCIA JONES $445.49, 1635 Shanoel Roberts $995.53, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $504.28, 1274 Jorge Vargas $383.36, 1563 vernetta walker $376.32, 5046 Alexander Bankert $733.11, 1625 Ziquetta Lee $1,485.46, 1564 Christine Velasquez $898.14, 5002 LEAIYNA CINE $897.82, 1549 michele crandall $446.96, 2062 shonte elias $545.05, 0001 Angele Torres $825.15, 2719 cedric robinson $919.44, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $512.34, 0005 Johnny Jones $1,038.05, 1106 JUDITH COKER $893.05, 5018 melody english $1,253.55, 5028 Christina Llewellyn U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,363.25, 1534 TYESHA BOUIE $607.80, 0172 Ashley Cobbs $791.85, 1064 Angel Jurado $437.40, 1872 ronny neal $1,051.35, 1730 HILDA MITCHELL-JOHNSON $1,036.57, 0107 Devante Greer $799.52, 1366 DANIEL PEREZ ACEVEDO $842.08, 1932 Joeseph Holden $309.60, 1754 Imuran Charlemagne $607.80, 1151 Francisco Torres $431.90, 1303 Charles Sanders $527.72, AA0770B steven johnson $1,277.60, 1461 Johnny Rice $530.50, 1372 DAWN DUVALL $437.40, 1224 Handel Dormus $480.35, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,363.25, AA5359N steven johnson $1,277.60, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,575.55, 0119 Tony Posey $677.10, 1634 Adam Whiteside $703.75, 1280 Sylvester Branford $743.50, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $847.22, 1103 James Gibson $384.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 2070 Aaron Burrell $777.32, 2034 Sabrina Ellison $825.15, 4178 Tiama Small $933.99, 4037 Sean and hawa Roberts $790.40, 1067 Lomicia Whitaker $506.20, 3081 Cory Tischler $778.82, 4132 RAYMOND CORNIEL $775.20.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO CONSIDER THE ADOPTION OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2022/2023 BUDGET; AND NOTICE OF REGULAR BOARD OF SUPERVISORS’ MEETING. The Board of Supervisors (“Board”) of the Falcon Trace Community Development District (“District”) will hold a public hearing on August 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Big Hawk Lake Rec Center, 13600 Hawk Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32837, for the purpose of hearing comments and objections on the adoption of the proposed budget (“Proposed Budget”) of the District for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2022 and ending September 30, 2023 (“Fiscal Year 2022/2023”). A regular board meeting of the District will also be held at that time where the Board may consider any other business that may properly come before it. A copy of the agenda and Proposed Budget may be obtained at the offices of the District Manager, c/o Governmental Management Services Ð Central Florida, LLC, 219 East Livingston Street, Orlando, Florida 32801, Phone: (407) 841-5524 (“District Manager’s Office”), during normal business hours. The public hearing and meeting are open to the public and will be conducted in accordance with the provisions of Florida law. The public hearing and meeting may be continued to a date, time, and place to be specified on the record at the meeting. There may be occasions when Board Supervisors or District Staff may participate by speaker telephone. Any person requiring special accommodations at this meeting because of a disability or physical impairment should contact the District Manager’s Office at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the meeting. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service by dialing 7-1-1, or 1-800-955-8771 (TTY) / 1-800-955-8770 (Voice), for aid in contacting the District Manager’s Office. Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the public hearing or meeting is advised that person will need a record of proceedings and that accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based. Jason Showe District Manager.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 12th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A278- Ada Oquendo B102- Adrian De Jesus B133- Christopher Hammond C147- Angel Alvarez C184- Donald Davis E107- Shauna Paiva.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 17th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #A109-Furniture, #A104- Houiseholds, #1072-Households, #1097-Households, #C107-Households, #J203- Households, #I217-Furniture, #I215-Households, #2021-Households, #2024- Households, #2082-Furniture, #2143-Households, #2144-Furniture, #D201- Households.Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 12th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3GCPCSECXEG507947
2014/CHEV
2HKRL187XYH546504
2000 / HOND
1D7HA18216S608253
2006 / DODG
1BABNBXA37F240519
2007 / BLUB
4DRBUAAN29B083912
2009 / ICRP
4WWBGB6B89N613913
2009 / WILA
JYARN33E5FA006294
2015 / YAMA
3N1BC1CPXBL445790
2011 / NISS
1HGEJ8147YL062803
2000 / HOND
3N1CB51D76L573661
2006 / NISS
3N1CN7AP1KL809437
2019 / NISS
1FTSW31F7YEA33300
2000 / FORD
5TFJA5AB0NX002456
2022 / TOYT
4ZEGC4038L1197663
2020 / LDTL
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/12/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1N4AL24E19C169569
2009 NISS
WVGAV7AX2AW537294
2010 VOLK
KMHDH4AE0CU433760
2012 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 11, 2022
4A3AB36F24E088728
2004 MITS
5TBRT34121S199045
2001 TOYT
AUGUST 12, 2022
KNDJN2A22J7897574
2018 KIA
AUGUST 15, 2022
WDBUF56J96A946435
2006 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 12, 2022
1FTYR14C7WPA13816
1998 FORD
2GBEG25K3M4107273
1991 CHEV
AUGUST 15, 2022
19XFA1F56AE082440
2010 HOND
AUGUST 18, 2022
L5YTCKPA8C1128511
2012 ZHON
LEHTCB169HR000114
2017 RIYA
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 12th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0034 Ð David Altman.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 203 Neighborhood Market Rd
Orlando, FL 32825 on August 12th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1046 Angelo Ortiz
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on August 12th, 2022 at 11:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1416-Reggie Marby aka Reggie Rashad Marby #1623-Steven Marquez #1603- Alfredo Otero #2421- James Sullivan aka James Merle Sullivan #1725- Johnathan Franceschi #1309- Dinorah Boglio #1716-Juan Fontanez #2042- Angel Martinez #1346- John Wills #1345-John Wills Tile Inc #1425 Patrick Yensel #2531-2531 Mary Jo Fernandez
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/19/2022
4T1BG22K9XU445723
1999 TOYT
1YVHP83D475M02834
2007 MAZD
3GCEC33049G156559
2009 CHEV
WBA8E9G52GNT81791
2016 BMW
JF1ZNAA1XG8702625
TOYT 2016
1FTYR10V6XTB05077
1999 FORD
3VW4S7AJ6FM276794
2015 VOLK
8/20/2022
KNAFU4A21C5554626
2012 KIA.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 16, 2022 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2012 HYUN
KMHCT4AEXCU243684
2006 NISS
1N6BA06A56N539714
2010 CHEV
KL1TD5DE0AB054917.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Ford
VIN: 1FTSS3EL4CDB09498
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 17, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 12th day of August, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Bullard, Christopher Household Goods; Marrero, Orestes Household Goods; Hale, Sabrina Household Goods; Worske, Susan Household Goods; Knight, Mathew Household Goods; Baker-Pate, Latoya Household Goods; Simmons, Lashayla Household Goods; Worske, Susan Household Goods; Thomas, Cassandra L. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Elvard, Marie Household Goods; Greene, Miara Household Goods; Hodges, Janee Household Goods; Collins, Jamel Household Goods; Garcia, Jonathan Household Goods; Valenzuela, Elisa Household Good; VENANT, ANN Household goods; Cummings, Kashaylia Household Items-Goods; Lundy, Lasha Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 7/27 and 8/3/2022.