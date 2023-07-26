Legal Public Notices 7/26/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, August 29th, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Donita Hines #1478, Jermaine Mcniel #1363, Shatara Cooper #1131, Josh Coppens #1242, Joshua Lee #1696, Scott Christensen #1433, Darby Shipp-Christensen #1166, Kimberly Johnson #1026, Larnell Fayson #1112, Chastity Diaz #1726, Sebastian Rolon #1590, Wilbert Mcfadden #1453, Breanna Carrington #1588, Kellie Moore #1647, Breauna Osborne #1369, Howard Carter #1427, Tiquiyante Fuller #1525, Shannon Sharrow #1540. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: July 26th and August 2nd, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 15, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Cacao Bodiford-El-Household Goods, Giana Muniz- Couch and Household Merchandise, John Masotti-Boxes, Kirah Cosat-Bed, Couch, Table, 2 TV’s, Carmina Anderson- House Hold Items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 15th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Darlene Randall-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 15th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Flavien Falon Monet - Household Goods. Ajane Celestin, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 16th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Courtney Lau home goods, Edward Lewis furniture, Jazme’n Burdette art supplies bags and totes, Brittany Hudson boxes and bags Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: August 17, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Noljie Hernandez- luggage, toolboxes, tools, shelves, ladder, clothing. Sidney Newman- luggage, holiday décor, pictures, toolbox, boxes. Curtis Keith- monitors, printer, desk, shelves, clothing, boxes. Martin Lane- DVDs, clothes, shelves, boxes. Lauren Colson- sports equipment, dresser, mattress, clothes, boxes, desk, tools, boxes. Edgar Olmeda- dresser, dining set, bikes, tools, grille, fans, lamp, speakers. Angely Gonzalez- couch, table, washer, dryer, fridge, bikes, tools, toolbox, boxes. Chardeja Patterson- entertainment center, bed, TV, bike, shoes, toys, chair, clothes. Caonabo Santana- safe, lamp, dresser, bed, table, clothes, chair, boxes, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Patrick Watkins; entertainment center, bed, dresser, boxes. Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. Robert Rivera; House furniture and appliances. Stand Up Survivor; Household Items. Jamese Robinson; Apartment furnishings, projector screen, air fryer. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Jessica Shaver; Sports goods, Kisti Pepperman; Household goods, William Mann; Household goods, Amber Rivera: Shevels, Marcos Rodriguez: Household goods, Jason Mixon: Ladder, compressor (motorcycles are not for sale) Hand tools, chairs, David Caran; Household goods, Victor Rodruguez; Gym Equipment, The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Liselle StLouis bins, chairs, mini fridge, garbage bags with clothes, boxes, etc.; Angel Lopez mattress and clothing; Morris Spassov household items. Dominique Hunter: Home goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Ramon Gomez-Household goods, Mikel Andersen-Household goods, Karen Moreta-Household goods, Patricia Garcia-Household goods, Daniel Munoz-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Marcy Rodriguez; mattress, cloths, small speaker, Household items. Rafael Castro Pena; bike ramps, oil pan, children’s toys, cloths, chair, shelves, shoes, and bags. Karen Whittlesey; Household Items. Jennifer Betrand; Bed, Mattress, Couch, Cloths, Shoes, Blender, Fan, Skateboard. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: John Johnston: Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Timothy Lorenzo Bryant Ð Households goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Kiara Cadiz, 2 bedrooms fully furnished; Walter Ingles, boxes, totes, dishes, misc items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoya Samuels: furniture, TV, totes, HHG, dolly; Latoya Samuels: Furniture, sporting goods, toys, totes, boxes, HHG; Michael Runyon: Tv, boxes, Sports equipment, furniture, motorcycle helmet, HHG; Jessica N Rosa: Sony speakers, sport equipment, sword, ladder, boxes, toes, clothes, baby items, back packs, HHG, trophies; Elizabeth Alicea: Boxes, Sofa, Mattresses, household items, clothes, chair, appliances. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, (407) 710-1020: Khalia Scarbrough: furniture, grill, décor, mattress, boxes, bags, Khalia Scarbrough: Artwork, TVs, Guitar The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, August 15th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Zurianne Alford: bags/totes-Clifton Dixon: household items- Sean Kirkland Jr: household items-Amber Johnston: fridge/furniture-Sheena Sparks: kid's items-Amy Dinkins: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 8/15/2023 @ 12:00PM: James Julien-2 bedroom Apt. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated August 15, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Rodric Curry-clothes and shoes ,Joel Rivera-boxes and personal items. Laura Bellanton- personal belongings. LaShalonda Robinson-furniture, clothes. Lashonda Rogers, Lashonda Tishale,Lashonda Tishale Rogers- household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 28, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Victoria Joy Laney-Household items. Teya Penrod- Furniture. Bronze Kingdom Museum/Rawlvan Bennett- artwork. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP22-271 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.T. DOB: 05/13/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Keara Thompson (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on August 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, CASE NO.: DP20-430 In the Interest of: J.S. DOB: 05/23/2018, S.S. DOB: 04/22/2019, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: DEMARIO SLAUGHTER, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Orange County Juvenile Justice Courthouse, located at 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of July, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire, Florida Bar No. 1026123 Children’s Legal Services,400 West Robinson Street, Suite S192, Orlando, Florida 32801 Cell 407-353-2480, Office 407-563-2307 [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on August 16th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Lamar Woolbright - #0B002, Carlos Ferrer - #0D051, Isiah Freeman - #0F026, 1994 Acura VIN #JH4DB7652RS011766, Stephanie Lero - #0G030, Deangelo Anderson Ð #0G037, Rafael Silva - #0H008, Alyssa Sanchez - #0H022, Wanda M. Chambliss Ð 0I033, Audra McCray - #0J023
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 3rd, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D58 Donna Hipp $448.40, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,716.40, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $1,144.50, C22 Shakira Scott $567.45, O121 Gregory Jackson $882.80, U94 MAURICE MATTHEW $281.20, D19 Zyiah Godfrey $485.30, C43 Ashley Rogers $715.80, D23 Sara SInger $593.90, C63 Ashley Houston $925.10, C08 Zyiah Godfrey $604.70, U100 Naya Banks $281.20, L70 Zyiah Godfrey $802.60, C54 Karen Nau $676.10 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $1,202.75, 829070Patrick Sullivan $2,451.27, 829070Cresta Pillsbury $1,202.75, 829070Michael Kachinski $828.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1070 Stephanie Follett $431.30, 1155 Brittany smith $398.24 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B078 BEN MAGALDINO $750.62, B023 LADAJAH RENE $703.76, E012 Lincoln Taylor $399.28, B035 Marcus Fisher $432.20, B062 JENNIFER COATES $399.35, A074 madelyn perez $383.36, B068 Naiovi Rodriguez $549.60, E065 gregory mcmillan $455.15, E064 Kirk Sapp $484.48, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $703.76 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1261 SHELTON JACOCKS $545.81, 2026 OLEANDER CSISKO $510.60, 1430 raejean Deloach $327.35, 1728 Kimberely Alley $295.40, 1075 Anastacia Davis $591.05, 1405 Rondald Reinhardt $543.11 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1833 debra stallworth $504.05, AA4123G John Williams $439.25, 0129 FRANK MARTIN $597.28, AB1319D Thomas Bryant $305.60, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $626.40, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $578.30, 1702 Damon Conner $436.56, 1285 Kimberly Taylor $264.41, 1190 Denise Green $264.41, AB6034A Thomas Bryant $385.80, AA3174D John Williams $439.25, AA8207K Chimere Bright $626.40, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $578.30, AA1848R Majorie James $364.40, 2006 SHANNON PALADINO $276.88, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $706.70, 1996 Jaslynn Estrella $619.80, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $451.00, 1767 Ronald Kelly $360.26, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $706.70, 1279 Georgina Hernandez $458.68, 0159 Kerry Davis $554.68, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $626.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3177 Sean Kirlew $836.12, 3037 Sarah Ammon $557.54.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 508 N Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 08/23/2023: 522 Garry Raymond, 611 Marc Fox, 726 Lionel Batista, 420 Charles Conner, 1419 Ismail Allison, 334 Raymond Backwith. U-Haul 3500 S. Orange Ave Orlando Fl. 32806 08/23/2023: 1037 Erik Aquino, 1710 Lisnelia Moreta, 1822 Vronika Jones, 1802 Ryan Bethel, 1910 Thalia Baleshta, 1433 Rocio Medina, 1808 Suzan Guest, 1435 Annette Jarrett, 1054 Kasondree Helligar. U-Haul 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 08/23/2023: 1205 Christy Young, 1515 Nadege Cherubin. U-Haul 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 08/23/2023: B196 Tiffany Frison, B146 Sergio Aggio, B119 Karolyn Morales, B197 Genoveva Myers, B208 James Meden.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. E135- Hollie Lucia B178- Yesenia Fonseca D105- Brittany Destefano D106- Andrew Reyes E107- Nicholas Rosen.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27 and Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration 2, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1020-Marco Antonio Figeiredo Geraldes;2005-Raishawn Nicholson;4005-Megan Reeves/Megan Lyn Reeves;6079-Latonja Thompson/Latonja Marie Thompson Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 1003-Christopher C White;2001-Devon Clifton Manigault;2079-Lisa Harris/Lisa Marie Harris.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 11, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3804 - Batten, Jayvon PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; F008 - Flannigan, Emily PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. L500 - Ozoa, George; M511 - Swearingen, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D444 - Smith, Michelle; G714 - rivera, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A040 - Salomon-Goico, Tania; D031 - Lawson, Latoya; D034 - Suarez, Julia; D047 - Finley, Linda; D063 - Acosta, Eduardo Jorge; F024 - Giraulo, Tsanai; H045 - wilcox, maxwell PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B296 - Makene, Malaika PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00554 - Pruitt, Michael Ray PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2043 - Venero, Jose; 2180 - green, shanice; 4011 - Lawrence, Nicole; 5060 - Shaw, Lyric. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 10, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2030 - Terrell, Jerome; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0122 - Rust, Cheyenne; 0218 - adubato, Wendie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3005 - Ysabel, Ramon; 3031 - Chapman, Carol; 5020 - savadogo, Sanata; 7021 - Bustomante, Shaquetta; 7081 - sepulveda, Sebastian; 8183 - Marrero, Idalys PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1032 - cruz, hector; 5008 - dashiell, Brian; 5164 - millien, wislin; 9054 - evano, Gucci PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C007 - Watkins, Jason; D058 - Elson, Laquetta; D184 - Batson, Tydricia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F348 - Williams, Willie; I657 - Martin, Sam PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1770 - Isales, Rosa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2112 - Mcclellan, Cherelle; 2315 - Agreda parker, Cheminique; 2345 - Diaz-Cales, Gerardo; 2683 - Sims, Trae PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0508 - Mckiver, david; 0515 - Wiewiora, Roberta; 2015 - Farrow, Tamera; 4075 - Stubbs, Marquis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B317 - orsini, Angela; D454 - Wilson Helping Hands Hands, Wilson Helping; E505 - Cepeda Osorio, Luis Manuel; E537 - Defreece, Brianna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C076 - johnson, Quadarius PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B111 - Viering, Talisha; B134 - Rosa, Aysha Diaz; B173 - Campbell, Colin O; B186 - Codog, Marissa; C212E - Mctavish, Shanique. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on August 10, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2105 - Santiago, Shanell; 2257 - Allowitz, Tammi; 3014 - williams, Camaya PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C163 - Hanley, Emma; C170 - Velazquez, Mauricio; H076 - MENEZES, GABRIEL PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F015 - Mazzola, Diana; H018 - Tellez, Elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B230 - Ishman, Hugh; B235 - Deetjen, Max; C392 - jones, Juqarius; H802 - Metayer, Prezandieu PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11107 - Roland, Duena; 12113 - Smith, Cheryl; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01111 - Bocanegra, Sandra; 04116 - daniels, nicholas PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0130 - Howes, Margaret; 8030 - Blake, William PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0214 - Nazaire, Rebecca; 0238 - Brown, Lashawnda; 0247 - Fountain, Dimesha; 0810 - Ankrom, Stephanie; 0984 - Taylor, Cierra; 0996 - Francis, Janelle; 1124 - Donnatien, Tameya; 1185 - Chief Calhoun Enterprises LLC Calhoun, Henry; 1228 - barnes, Brandy; 1267 - Swagest Capital LLC Benjamin, Lex. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on August 11, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2807 - Wallace, Dexter PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4019 - Paige, Robert; 5043 - John, Star; 7006 - Cuyler, Chandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E018 - simon, leon; F618 - Pugh, Chasity; H803 - Gomer, Brenden PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2202 - Paniagua, Kevin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B093 - Brooks, Christopher ; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E039 - Epps, Lashunda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0309 - Jones, Lashawnda; 0419 - Heers, Brittney; 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 1108 - Heers, Brittney; 1453 - Allen, Brittany PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0506 - mitchell, patrick PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1192 - Bhatti, Carlise; D076 - Fontaine, Rolande; H006 - Jones, Stephone L; H022 - Lawrence, Syriah. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
My Towing Company Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder on the following dates at 8:00AM 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807.
8/12/2023
5YFEPRAE7LP071514
2020 Toyota Corolla White
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 11th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1100 Julio Gomez 1711 Jose Rodriguez 2232 Cara Joy Pizarro 2460 Guilherme Delfino Silva Neves 2476 Cara Joy Pizarro. Run dates 7/26 and 8/2/2023.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 11th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2216- Makenzie Dieckman #1811- Jeremy Sharritt #1547- Elizabeth Joseph #1108- Marckly Joseph #1342- Ashanti Maddox #1346- John Wills.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 11, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 103- Joel J. Lugo Figueroa 1043- Maria Gonzalez 1106-1128- Christian Segura aka Get Movin Ent. 1155-1174- Jose Diaz 1162-1167- Logan Keymont aka Venture Finds LLC 2016- Narciso C. Melendez 2145- Samantha B. Torres 2263- Jermaine Smith 3030- Delphine Evans.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, August 15th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM B010 Sarah Johnston;B214 Deborah Annalee Fennell;B215 Tayler Alexandria Moore;C060 Lazaro Lopez;C063 Reina Leighann Correa;C104 Gloria Rene Gilliam/Gloria Gilliam;C146 Gloria Rene Gilliam/ Gloria Gilliam;C173 Antonette Kedisha Deacon;C183A Natasha Sheri Blakely/ Natasha Blakely;C267 Tressica Andrius Mincey;C268 Tressica Andrius Mincey.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 16th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #2222-Business Goods, #2140-Boxes, #B106-Boxes, #2106-Households, #2021-Furniture, #A119-Households, #C141-Boxes, #1156-Furniture, #1096-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 4th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FM5K7D88KGB15945
2019 FORD
1FMRU17L4WLB66221
1998 FORD
1NXBR30EX7Z825764
2007 TOYT
3AKJHHDR0PSNW4595
2023 FRHT
3C4PDCAB4CT256394
2012 DODG
5LMRU27L8WLJ43804
1998 LINC
JHMEJ6679VS034328
1997 HOND
KNDMB5C14G6171418
2016 KIA
WBABW53466PL53939
2006 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/11/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JHLRD1851VC012815
1997 HOND
1FUJA6CK75LV15402
2005 FRHT
2LMDU68C69BJ04253
2009 LINC
1FAHP3M26CL372320
2012 FORD
1JJV532D4FL879025
2015 WABA
5N1AT2MT1FC794750
2015 NISS
NOVIN0201182890
2017 HMDE
3C6UR5FL8NG230188
2022 RAM.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 8/11/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
YV1RS61T342367489
2004 VOLV
1N4AL2AP6BN417900
2011 NISS
WAU2GAFC3EN061300
2014 AUDI
1FA6P0H7XG5112993
2016 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 11, 2023
1HGEM22523L033004
2003 HONDA
AUGUST 12, 2023
JT4RN50R9F0089810
1985 TOYT
AUGUST 14, 2023
5FNRL5H65CB045218
2012 HOND
AUGUST 18, 2023
1D4HB38N26F121314
2006 DODG
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 12, 2023
5UXFB33563LH50603
2003 BMW
AUGUST 18, 2023
1C6RR6MT6FS591086
2015 RAM
1J8FT47W77D118576
2007 JEEP
AUGUST 20, 2023
1HGCG22542A004757
2002 HOND
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 11th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0551 Ð Mike Dorsey.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, August 8,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Thaidy Hernandez, Digna Acosta, Sajan Premajan, Milagros Navarro, Amanda Baker, Brandon Miguel Espada, Luis German Malave Arriaga, Kyle M Ambrocio,Lucien Fabian Bishop NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, August 8,2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Curtis Roy Barrett Jr, Curtis Barrett, Melanie Monclova, Melanie Monclova DeJesus, Melanie Monclava, John Wesley Yale Jr Eustace, Elizabeth Andre NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, August 8,2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Theresa Austin, Katrina Laura Adams, Christopher Plaza, Andria D Benedetto NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, August 9, 2023 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Troy Allan Pendleton, Penny Leigh Brienza, Victoria Joy Laney, Emiahas Aheen Hadley, Ann Robinson Wakefield, Jasmine Lee, Susan Addison Stewart, Susan Stewart, Salvatore Romano lll, Victoria Joy Laney NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, August 9, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Guynsly Prevalus, Jasmine Francis, Lakeata Green, L Green, Arnold Pierce, AP, Rose Petit Frere Stinfill, Kristine Sabillion, Kesha Holder, Diedre Danielle Bryant, D Bryant, DB, Lekeshia La Wanda Parker, L Parker, Khorian A Moore, Khorian Augustus Moore, Ashley Pugh, Ashley, Vincent Ramirez, VR, Davierre Thomas, Casey, Casey Evener Fenelon, Nashali Pinet Santiago, Malcolm Risquez , Frisnel Mauvais, EN, Cornicia Pinkins, CP, Collins Edwards NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, August 9, 2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Angela Harrison, Lachandra Campbell, Latony Ann Flint, Lisa Thomas, Deneshia Rhynes, Elizabeth Alejandro, Tekeavias Latherio Byrd, Eric Williams, Debbie Legrand, Keith Mckenzie, Shenice Surrency, Jubel Guerine, Rodnelder Mcwhorter, Kamaria Jackson, Patricia Ann Style NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 Ð7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, August 9, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Doniel Richmond, Cedric Watkins, Cedric Lanier Watkins, Vivian Fair, Christopher C Madrid, Christopher Madrid, Christena S Taylor, Nancy Lewis, Kayla K Walters, Kayla Kandice Walters, Tyreek Neuton Powell NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 Ð4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, August 10, 2023 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Bri'ashia Ann Yania Pankey, Joshua Chirillo, Shamara Scott, Princess Bonilla, Alisia M Martinez, Jada Nicole Greene, Ramon Pinero, Lynnecia Christian, Deborah Kelly, Kia Jones NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, August 10, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: John Jr Galati, Amanda Ellen Bentley Scott, Karina Soriano, Kevin Ray, Jacob Huess Songer, Clifton Frye, David Bradley, Kenard Daley, Antorya Harris. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, August 10, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Ashley Schaffer, Alejandro Jaramillo.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/13/2023
5TFRY5F16BX112678
TOYT 2011
JNRAS08U98X105225
INFI 2008
JALE5W160D7300386
ISUZU 2013
8/14/2023
1D4HR38N53F607431
DODG 2003
1G1PF5SB9G7145377
CHEV 2016
8/16/2023
5XYKT3A66CG292708
KIA 2012
4JGBB86EX8A351651
MERZ 2008
3FADP4BJ0DM183662
FORD 2013
5N1DR2MN3JC641941
NISS 2018
1NXAE04B5SZ327387
TOYT 1995
2GNALCEK5H6269533
CHEV 2017
8/17/2023
1NXBU4EE3AZ239203
TOYT 2010
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/16/2023
SALGS2FV7HA339036
LNDR 2017
8/18/2023
KNADM4A37E6324926
KIA 2014
8/19/2023
KM8SC83D71U117514
HYUN 2001
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/17/2023
JTDBR32E542038231
TOYO 2004
JT4UD10D4S0004506
TOYO 1994
WBAKB8C57CC962546
BMW 2012
5XXGN4A71FG447477
KIA 2015
3N1AB7AP5DL631812
NISS 2013
KNADE123X86335031
KIA 2008
1C4PJLAK3CW116629
JEEP 2012
8/11/2023
5VGFW5025LL000443
KAUF 2020
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824