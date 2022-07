Legal Public Notices 7/20/2022

Orlando Legals

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:, Deceased File No. 2022-CP-001273-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/13/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected] , Secondary E-Mail: [email protected] . Personal Representative: /s/ Michael V. Hallman, 3306 Golf Course Rd, Ninety Six, South Carolina 29666IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: B. I. DOB: 07/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on August 23, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 985465 Senior Attorney for DCF. [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: Z. W. DOB: 08/05/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on August 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 86793 Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Suite S912 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected] . CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-225 In the Interest of: S.W. DOB: 11/25/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 09:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: L. L., DOB: 04/05/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 24th, 2022, at 1:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:Electronic 40 Blk W Washington StPhone S Hughey Ave / W South StElectronic 1200 Blk W South StElectronics 5300 Blk Millenia Lakes BVJewelry 1200 Blk S Division AvElectronic 9400 Blk Jeff Fuqua DrElectronics Turkey Lake RdPhone 2700 Blk L B McLeod RdPhone 180 Blk George DeSalvia WayPhone 1200 Blk W South StPhone 6400 Blk Chickasaw TrPhone 100 Blk E Central BvPhones 40 Blk W Washington StGlasses/Phone 40 Blk W Washington StGenevieve S. Lubin Vs. Jean Denis Souvenance. In the court, for the County of Polk and the State of Florida. The defendant Jean Denis Souvenance, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Genevieve S. Lubin, plaintiff, has filed her petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.; B06 kendall moreino $564.70, A01 Patience Dendy $517.00, W10 RICARDO LEWIS $2,042.30, B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $743.75, A0008A BARBIE FLETCHER $2,088.25, A14 Darcie Concepcion $442.00, D44 MARGARET MILATZ $503.80, W12 redfin property masters llc $2,665.80, A02 Sandra Clark $470.25, B74 Cheryln Hicks $705.20, U116 Marquis Baker $546.05, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,566.80, D12 Barbie Fletcher $1,131.60, B34 Edillan Baptiste $615.00, B14 timothy love $614.701184 TERENCE MCCLAIN $701.40, 1299 Hannah McGrath $1,062.00, 1108 ESTEBAN FELICIANO $800.60, 1336 Juana Rodriguez $450.75, 1139 tamera harris $631.00, 1170 Miguel Hernandez $787.40, 1315 Brandy Martinez $1,293.40, 1189 christoper rhiner $906.50, 1250 JOSE SANTANA $896.00, 1321 Junior Beaubrun $1,100.00, 1190 HANNAH STEARNS $1,259.00C130 Diedra cambridge $1,503.80, C140 Brenda Vargas $1,256.50, B136 Marie Suffrena $1,104.60, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,624.90, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,624.90, E108 Sophia Roberson $1,104.60, B109 Marisol Lozada $867.88, AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $1,982.80, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,004.50, A100 ANTHONY GUENTHER $921.00, C127 Decinia Williams $1,104.60, C132 Marqueshia Dean $899.68, C106 Jennifer Sweeney $921.00, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, C116 carlos Abad $1,104.601506 Joseph Dansereau $771.72, 2472 daniel jackson $816.82, 2452 nikita lewis $483.89, 2612 jackenson janvier $644.07, 2454 johnny core $336.41, 1248 LEONARDO SANTANA $542.92, 2002 Mystery Room $644.18, 1168 Marisol Yureidini $471.44, 2468 Candace White $436.41, 1662 KRYSTAL MCNUTT $331.08, 1309 SAMANO AESTHETICS $1,247.89, 1233 roxanne razzani $1,030.25, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $756.92, 1008 MILTON MONTESDEOCA $642.50, 1116 LEONARDO SANTANA $542.92, 1183 AMMON POWELL $578.13, 1674 Mystery Room $724.02, 1673 Candice Buchanan $694.39, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $874.32, 1683 Micah talley $720.47, 2328 Julio Bermudez $937.72, 1074 Trinity Torres $511.12, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $1,092.35C039 amy stroup $1,027.90, A037 MERCEDES DELGADILLO $697.17, A096 CHARLES PARRISH $598.75, A022 Amy Noon $857.08, A012 Raymond Lopez $1,144.28, B093-94 Sophia Hernandez $979.385068 ryan beatty $899.17, 2502 Micheal Mendez $471.58, 1152 Orlando Pagan $732.55, 1627 GONZALO CALOMARDE $708.00, 1414 haley pryor $654.03, 1288 darrell coffee $376.32, 1061 Mark Denis $735.73, 1130 riddick bowe $942.25, 2247 laura Vega $1,843.34, 1220 Benjamin Stiteler $564.19, 1245 Damian Brown $693.24, 1290 rodrasha taylor $346.56, 1282 MARCIA JONES $445.49, 1635 Shanoel Roberts $995.53, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $504.28, 1274 Jorge Vargas $383.36, 1563 vernetta walker $376.32, 5046 Alexander Bankert $733.11, 1625 Ziquetta Lee $1,485.46, 1564 Christine Velasquez $898.14, 5002 LEAIYNA CINE $897.82, 1549 michele crandall $446.96, 2062 shonte elias $545.05, 0001 Angele Torres $825.15, 2719 cedric robinson $919.44, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $512.34, 0005 Johnny Jones $1,038.05, 1106 JUDITH COKER $893.05, 5018 melody english $1,253.55, 5028 Christina LlewellynAA1093H Jason Campbell $1,363.25, 1534 TYESHA BOUIE $607.80, 0172 Ashley Cobbs $791.85, 1064 Angel Jurado $437.40, 1872 ronny neal $1,051.35, 1730 HILDA MITCHELL-JOHNSON $1,036.57, 0107 Devante Greer $799.52, 1366 DANIEL PEREZ ACEVEDO $842.08, 1932 Joeseph Holden $309.60, 1754 Imuran Charlemagne $607.80, 1151 Francisco Torres $431.90, 1303 Charles Sanders $527.72, AA0770B steven johnson $1,277.60, 1461 Johnny Rice $530.50, 1372 DAWN DUVALL $437.40, 1224 Handel Dormus $480.35, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,363.25, AA5359N steven johnson $1,277.60, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,575.55, 0119 Tony Posey $677.10, 1634 Adam Whiteside $703.75, 1280 Sylvester Branford $743.50, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $847.22, 1103 James Gibson $384.202070 Aaron Burrell $777.32, 2034 Sabrina Ellison $825.15, 4178 Tiama Small $933.99, 4037 Sean and hawa Roberts $790.40, 1067 Lomicia Whitaker $506.20, 3081 Cory Tischler $778.82, 4132 RAYMOND CORNIEL $775.20.FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.719 Edwina Paschall, 703 Nelisa Gomez, 613 Miredel Cortes, 544 Yvette Edwards, 205 Nelisa Gomez, 225 Nicole Salzman, 325 Jenay Dorvilus, 738 Eric Gilghrest, 601 Demaris Ruiz, 1217 Jose Alvarez, 427 Jeffrey Truntich, 515 Elizabeth Velez Torrez, 1300 Chandrea Anderson, 235 Tammy Dilks, 315 Carl Hughes, 733 Jonthan Rodriguez.1260 Chad Bell, 1127 Anthony Ambot, 1700 Jennifer Ducharme, 1200 Gabriel Nunez, 1129 Jason Casanas.D161 Mystery Unit, B185 Daniel Martinek, C197 Toja Burton, F102 Abel Sostre, F105 Amanda Philipsien, B108 Peter Thompson, C160 Alec Ringdahl, C159 Jodi Pfiester, A113 John, Marvin John, A115 Keara Allen, D217 Abel Sostre.2252 David Gorman, 2029 Raymond Cole, 2067 April Holmes, 3035 Omayra Sanchez Pietri, 2152 David Gorman, 1100 Kevin Rubel, 2232 Jalissa Wallace, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3261 Kellie Coley, 2208 Jalissa Wallace, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onfor units located at:Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A278- Ada Oquendo B102- Adrian De Jesus B133- Christopher Hammond C147- Angel Alvarez C184- Donald Davis E107- Shauna Paiva.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.18 Stacy Washington 46 Mary Nell Boyd367 Adrian Ellis 418 Jose Barrios 444 Kandy Ginger Green 483 Melita Aime Bien 549 Calus Jr Saint Georges71 Danielle Lasha 117 Regina Williams 158 Winfred Kitt 174 Terrelle Donaldson 193 Emilie Pubien 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 249A Janelle Johnson 277 Willine Gracia 297A Bobby Sullivan Jr 315 Ashler Taylor 320 Fredick Key 347 Leo Coleman 444 Kasheda Izamay Samuel 487 Shawanna Fladger 553 Robert Leon White 590 Wildel Decias 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 613 Terica Shacon Holmes 614 Teal Anderson 635 Tamara Latoya Wilson 731 Paula Staelen0054 Deniese Sylvestre 0271 Michael J Friedman 0295 De’Porshay B Williams 0807 Pedro InfanteD26 Devon Hugh Hamilton, Union Auto Concept LLC D32 Benedicto Lopez Barthelemy614 Randolph Carlton 629 Katherine Wood 737 Ryan D’Angelo 747 Willie Lamor Culver 834 Carolyn Romero 943 Roynette Michelle Jerry 1009 Jamika Janvier 1026 Maribel Baldwin 1739 Tanis Henderson 2128 Luis D. Arias 2130 Yachira Pabon 2403 Gary Anthony Francis Jr.1011 Reanna Heard 1043 Jock Riggins 1110 Daphene Daniels 3087 Peter Gerard Hayes Jr. 3159 Byron A Manzanarez 3232 Christian Young 3315 Lee Johnson 4007 Edwin Alberto Reyes Luciano 4014 Jamie Sue Gilbert 4024 Willie Patterson, Jr. 4081 Kimberly Jones 6010 Terraye Davenport 6020 Christian Haines.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations:The personal goods stored therein by the following: #A109-Furniture, #A104- Houiseholds, #1072-Households, #1097-Households, #C107-Households, #J203- Households, #I217-Furniture, #I215-Households, #2021-Households, #2024- Households, #2082-Furniture, #2143-Households, #2144-Furniture, #D201- Households.Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;5N1AR1NB6AC6062012010 / NISS1FAHP2D85JG1382992018 / FORDJH2SC6100AK0030912010 / HOND1HGCR2F37EA1896192014 / HONDWBAVB135X6PT073462006 / BMWJTKDE1779701629212007 / SCIOJTDBR32E3520561012005 / TOYTNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/5/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JH4DC4453XS0072531999 ACUR4V4MC9GH45N3764172005 VOLV1E1H5Z280GR0563322016 EAMC1FA6P8TH8K51917202019 FORD.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.2A8GM68X38R6346292008 CHRY.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1D4GP25RX5B3077702005 DODG1GCEC14W1XE2554161999 CHEVROLET.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onPurchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0034 – David Altman.: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held ator thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1046 Angelo Ortiz: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held ator thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1416-Reggie Marby aka Reggie Rashad Marby #1623-Steven Marquez #1603- Alfredo Otero #2421- James Sullivan aka James Merle Sullivan #1725- Johnathan Franceschi #1309- Dinorah Boglio #1716-Juan Fontanez #2042- Angel Martinez #1346- John Wills #1345-John Wills Tile Inc #1425 Patrick Yensel #2531-2531 Mary Jo Fernandez. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:WBA3B1C57DK1285232013 BMWWDBUF56X67B0625172 007 MERZ1N4AL3APXDC1884642013 NISS19UUB1F36JA0061432018 ACUR1N4AL21E97C2229732007 NISSJHLRE38738C0502232008 HOND1G1PC5SB8F71632632015 CHEV2HGEJ6622WH5079551998 HOND4A3AK24F06E0485832006 MITS3N1CN8EVXLL8690712020 NISS.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2001 ChevroletVIN: 1GNEC16Z12J1749022004 FordVIN: 1FTPW125X4KD31013To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 10, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792