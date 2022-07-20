Legal Public Notices 7/20/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, Deceased File No. 2022-CP-001273-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/13/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected], Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /s/ Michael V. Hallman, 3306 Golf Course Rd, Ninety Six, South Carolina 29666
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP21-379, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: B. I. DOB: 07/05/2021. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Pamela Ingram Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on August 23, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 985465 Senior Attorney for DCF. [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03 / TYNAN CASE NO: DP14-422, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: Z. W. DOB: 08/05/2012. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Joseph Ward Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on August 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 86793 Children’s Legal Services State of Florida Department of Children and Families 400 West Robinson Street, Suite S912 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-225 In the Interest of: S.W. DOB: 11/25/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: PERRY WARREN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 09:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-33. IN THE INTEREST OF: L. L., DOB: 04/05/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AMY LYNN LOCKARD, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 24th, 2022, at 1:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
July 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Electronic 40 Blk W Washington St
Phone S Hughey Ave / W South St
Electronic 1200 Blk W South St
Electronics 5300 Blk Millenia Lakes BV
Jewelry 1200 Blk S Division Av
Electronic 9400 Blk Jeff Fuqua Dr
Electronics Turkey Lake Rd
Phone 2700 Blk L B McLeod Rd
Phone 180 Blk George DeSalvia Way
Phone 1200 Blk W South St
Phone 6400 Blk Chickasaw Tr
Phone 100 Blk E Central Bv
Phones 40 Blk W Washington St
Glasses/Phone 40 Blk W Washington St
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE of Dissolution of Marriage: Genevieve S. Lubin Vs. Jean Denis Souvenance. In the court, for the County of Polk and the State of Florida. The defendant Jean Denis Souvenance, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Genevieve S. Lubin, plaintiff, has filed her petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on August 4th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B06 kendall moreino $564.70, A01 Patience Dendy $517.00, W10 RICARDO LEWIS $2,042.30, B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $743.75, A0008A BARBIE FLETCHER $2,088.25, A14 Darcie Concepcion $442.00, D44 MARGARET MILATZ $503.80, W12 redfin property masters llc $2,665.80, A02 Sandra Clark $470.25, B74 Cheryln Hicks $705.20, U116 Marquis Baker $546.05, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,566.80, D12 Barbie Fletcher $1,131.60, B34 Edillan Baptiste $615.00, B14 timothy love $614.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1184 TERENCE MCCLAIN $701.40, 1299 Hannah McGrath $1,062.00, 1108 ESTEBAN FELICIANO $800.60, 1336 Juana Rodriguez $450.75, 1139 tamera harris $631.00, 1170 Miguel Hernandez $787.40, 1315 Brandy Martinez $1,293.40, 1189 christoper rhiner $906.50, 1250 JOSE SANTANA $896.00, 1321 Junior Beaubrun $1,100.00, 1190 HANNAH STEARNS $1,259.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C130 Diedra cambridge $1,503.80, C140 Brenda Vargas $1,256.50, B136 Marie Suffrena $1,104.60, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,624.90, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,624.90, E108 Sophia Roberson $1,104.60, B109 Marisol Lozada $867.88, AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $1,982.80, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,004.50, A100 ANTHONY GUENTHER $921.00, C127 Decinia Williams $1,104.60, C132 Marqueshia Dean $899.68, C106 Jennifer Sweeney $921.00, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,427.30, C116 carlos Abad $1,104.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1506 Joseph Dansereau $771.72, 2472 daniel jackson $816.82, 2452 nikita lewis $483.89, 2612 jackenson janvier $644.07, 2454 johnny core $336.41, 1248 LEONARDO SANTANA $542.92, 2002 Mystery Room $644.18, 1168 Marisol Yureidini $471.44, 2468 Candace White $436.41, 1662 KRYSTAL MCNUTT $331.08, 1309 SAMANO AESTHETICS $1,247.89, 1233 roxanne razzani $1,030.25, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $756.92, 1008 MILTON MONTESDEOCA $642.50, 1116 LEONARDO SANTANA $542.92, 1183 AMMON POWELL $578.13, 1674 Mystery Room $724.02, 1673 Candice Buchanan $694.39, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $874.32, 1683 Micah talley $720.47, 2328 Julio Bermudez $937.72, 1074 Trinity Torres $511.12, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $1,092.35 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C039 amy stroup $1,027.90, A037 MERCEDES DELGADILLO $697.17, A096 CHARLES PARRISH $598.75, A022 Amy Noon $857.08, A012 Raymond Lopez $1,144.28, B093-94 Sophia Hernandez $979.38 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 5068 ryan beatty $899.17, 2502 Micheal Mendez $471.58, 1152 Orlando Pagan $732.55, 1627 GONZALO CALOMARDE $708.00, 1414 haley pryor $654.03, 1288 darrell coffee $376.32, 1061 Mark Denis $735.73, 1130 riddick bowe $942.25, 2247 laura Vega $1,843.34, 1220 Benjamin Stiteler $564.19, 1245 Damian Brown $693.24, 1290 rodrasha taylor $346.56, 1282 MARCIA JONES $445.49, 1635 Shanoel Roberts $995.53, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $504.28, 1274 Jorge Vargas $383.36, 1563 vernetta walker $376.32, 5046 Alexander Bankert $733.11, 1625 Ziquetta Lee $1,485.46, 1564 Christine Velasquez $898.14, 5002 LEAIYNA CINE $897.82, 1549 michele crandall $446.96, 2062 shonte elias $545.05, 0001 Angele Torres $825.15, 2719 cedric robinson $919.44, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $512.34, 0005 Johnny Jones $1,038.05, 1106 JUDITH COKER $893.05, 5018 melody english $1,253.55, 5028 Christina Llewellyn U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,363.25, 1534 TYESHA BOUIE $607.80, 0172 Ashley Cobbs $791.85, 1064 Angel Jurado $437.40, 1872 ronny neal $1,051.35, 1730 HILDA MITCHELL-JOHNSON $1,036.57, 0107 Devante Greer $799.52, 1366 DANIEL PEREZ ACEVEDO $842.08, 1932 Joeseph Holden $309.60, 1754 Imuran Charlemagne $607.80, 1151 Francisco Torres $431.90, 1303 Charles Sanders $527.72, AA0770B steven johnson $1,277.60, 1461 Johnny Rice $530.50, 1372 DAWN DUVALL $437.40, 1224 Handel Dormus $480.35, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,363.25, AA5359N steven johnson $1,277.60, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,575.55, 0119 Tony Posey $677.10, 1634 Adam Whiteside $703.75, 1280 Sylvester Branford $743.50, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $847.22, 1103 James Gibson $384.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 2070 Aaron Burrell $777.32, 2034 Sabrina Ellison $825.15, 4178 Tiama Small $933.99, 4037 Sean and hawa Roberts $790.40, 1067 Lomicia Whitaker $506.20, 3081 Cory Tischler $778.82, 4132 RAYMOND CORNIEL $775.20.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrd 508 N. Goldenrod rd Orlando Fl 32807 08/02/2022 719 Edwina Paschall, 703 Nelisa Gomez, 613 Miredel Cortes, 544 Yvette Edwards, 205 Nelisa Gomez, 225 Nicole Salzman, 325 Jenay Dorvilus, 738 Eric Gilghrest, 601 Demaris Ruiz, 1217 Jose Alvarez, 427 Jeffrey Truntich, 515 Elizabeth Velez Torrez, 1300 Chandrea Anderson, 235 Tammy Dilks, 315 Carl Hughes, 733 Jonthan Rodriguez. U-Haul Ctr Alafaya 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 08/02/2022 1260 Chad Bell, 1127 Anthony Ambot, 1700 Jennifer Ducharme, 1200 Gabriel Nunez, 1129 Jason Casanas. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando FL 32803 08/02/2022 D161 Mystery Unit, B185 Daniel Martinek, C197 Toja Burton, F102 Abel Sostre, F105 Amanda Philipsien, B108 Peter Thompson, C160 Alec Ringdahl, C159 Jodi Pfiester, A113 John, Marvin John, A115 Keara Allen, D217 Abel Sostre. U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee rd. 7800 N Narcoossee Orlando FL 32822 08/02/2022 2252 David Gorman, 2029 Raymond Cole, 2067 April Holmes, 3035 Omayra Sanchez Pietri, 2152 David Gorman, 1100 Kevin Rubel, 2232 Jalissa Wallace, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3261 Kellie Coley, 2208 Jalissa Wallace, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 12th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A278- Ada Oquendo B102- Adrian De Jesus B133- Christopher Hammond C147- Angel Alvarez C184- Donald Davis E107- Shauna Paiva.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 18 Stacy Washington 46 Mary Nell Boyd Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 367 Adrian Ellis 418 Jose Barrios 444 Kandy Ginger Green 483 Melita Aime Bien 549 Calus Jr Saint Georges Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811–at 11:30am: 71 Danielle Lasha 117 Regina Williams 158 Winfred Kitt 174 Terrelle Donaldson 193 Emilie Pubien 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 249A Janelle Johnson 277 Willine Gracia 297A Bobby Sullivan Jr 315 Ashler Taylor 320 Fredick Key 347 Leo Coleman 444 Kasheda Izamay Samuel 487 Shawanna Fladger 553 Robert Leon White 590 Wildel Decias 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 613 Terica Shacon Holmes 614 Teal Anderson 635 Tamara Latoya Wilson 731 Paula Staelen Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0054 Deniese Sylvestre 0271 Michael J Friedman 0295 De’Porshay B Williams 0807 Pedro Infante Fairview Mini Storage-4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:00 am: D26 Devon Hugh Hamilton, Union Auto Concept LLC D32 Benedicto Lopez Barthelemy Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 614 Randolph Carlton 629 Katherine Wood 737 Ryan D’Angelo 747 Willie Lamor Culver 834 Carolyn Romero 943 Roynette Michelle Jerry 1009 Jamika Janvier 1026 Maribel Baldwin 1739 Tanis Henderson 2128 Luis D. Arias 2130 Yachira Pabon 2403 Gary Anthony Francis Jr. Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1011 Reanna Heard 1043 Jock Riggins 1110 Daphene Daniels 3087 Peter Gerard Hayes Jr. 3159 Byron A Manzanarez 3232 Christian Young 3315 Lee Johnson 4007 Edwin Alberto Reyes Luciano 4014 Jamie Sue Gilbert 4024 Willie Patterson, Jr. 4081 Kimberly Jones 6010 Terraye Davenport 6020 Christian Haines.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: August 17th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #A109-Furniture, #A104- Houiseholds, #1072-Households, #1097-Households, #C107-Households, #J203- Households, #I217-Furniture, #I215-Households, #2021-Households, #2024- Households, #2082-Furniture, #2143-Households, #2144-Furniture, #D201- Households.Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on August 5th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
5N1AR1NB6AC606201
2010 / NISS
1FAHP2D85JG138299
2018 / FORD
JH2SC6100AK003091
2010 / HOND
1HGCR2F37EA189619
2014 / HOND
WBAVB135X6PT07346
2006 / BMW
JTKDE177970162921
2007 / SCIO
JTDBR32E352056101
2005 / TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 8/5/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JH4DC4453XS007253
1999 ACUR
4V4MC9GH45N376417
2005 VOLV
1E1H5Z280GR056332
2016 EAMC
1FA6P8TH8K5191720
2019 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 8, 2022
2A8GM68X38R634629
2008 CHRY.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 8, 2022
1D4GP25RX5B307770
2005 DODG
1GCEC14W1XE255416
1999 CHEVROLET.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on August 12th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0034 – David Altman.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 203 Neighborhood Market Rd
Orlando, FL 32825 on August 12th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1046 Angelo Ortiz
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on August 12th, 2022 at 11:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1416-Reggie Marby aka Reggie Rashad Marby #1623-Steven Marquez #1603- Alfredo Otero #2421- James Sullivan aka James Merle Sullivan #1725- Johnathan Franceschi #1309- Dinorah Boglio #1716-Juan Fontanez #2042- Angel Martinez #1346- John Wills #1345-John Wills Tile Inc #1425 Patrick Yensel #2531-2531 Mary Jo Fernandez
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/9/2022
WBA3B1C57DK128523
2013 BMW
WDBUF56X67B062517
2 007 MERZ
1N4AL3APXDC188464
2013 NISS
19UUB1F36JA006143
2018 ACUR
1N4AL21E97C222973
2007 NISS
JHLRE38738C050223
2008 HOND
1G1PC5SB8F7163263
2015 CHEV
8/11/2022
2HGEJ6622WH507955
1998 HOND
4A3AK24F06E048583
2006 MITS
8/27/2022
3N1CN8EVXLL869071
2020 NISS.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Chevrolet
VIN: 1GNEC16Z12J174902
2004 Ford
VIN: 1FTPW125X4KD31013
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 10, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC