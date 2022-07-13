Legal Public Notices 7/13/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 22nd day of July, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. L. Welch, Dean Household Goods; Killeen, Kyle Household Goods; Rands, Chandra Household Goods; Lopez Cruz, Sheila Household Goods; Brown-Simpson, Jordan Household Goods; Willougby, Jennifer Household Goods Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated: 7/6 and 7/13, 2022.
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, July 26, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Rose M Sanchez-1392, Abigail Glasgow-1191, Dewitt Lingard-1739, Barbara Hunt-1421, Justen Williams-1262, Adekia Wright-1004, Jermaine McNeil-1363, Murtaza Bijani-1708, Temara Alberta Bush-1008, Janessa Martinez-1021, Lisa D Medina-1484, Wonda Wynn- 1522. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: July 6 and 13, 2022.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: July 22nd, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221Jason Todd Grace - Couches, Boxes. Virgil Duncan - TV, Clothes, Boxes. Monquie Shaw - Couch, Clothes. Leslie Green - Table, Appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 22nd, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Alexis Gutierrez-Boxes, Krystal Romero-2 LG Tv’s & Boxes, Michael Dixon-Lawn Equipment Cleaning Equipment, Louis Delgado- Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 7/22/22 at 12:00 PM: Akilah Haywood: household goods; Devona Timbs: household items, decorations, etc; Esther Jones: household goods; Gabriel Hernandez: one bedroom apartment, furniture, etc; Howard Clarke: boxes, clothes; John Mitchello: pots & pans, clothes, 2 boxes; Kayle Kandhai: couch, dresser, coffee table, etc; LaToya McCoy: household goods; Sandy Colon: household goods; Teresa Blair: items from place; Zenaida Marrero: bedroom set, book cases, wall unit, desk, living room set, tvs, books, computer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 22, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Barbara Sanders- household and personal items, Dexter Mitchell- Household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 22, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Marvin Kemp- household items, Dahalia Cooper- household items, Lekeshia Rochelle Stewart- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 22, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Maria De Los Angeles Martinez: Furniture, Bags, Personal items, Vacuum, Cooler; Manny Rodriguez: Furniture, Clothes, Portable Charger, Gas Can, Kristi M Stanton: Table, TV, Sewing machine, Shop Vac, Luggage, Totes; Stephen George Scheu: Totes, Bags, Guitar, Air Compressor, Fan, Boxes; Makendy Beaubrun: furniture, decor, shoes boxes, personal papers, totes, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Briona Williams Daniels: bags, totes, mattress, shoe rack, comforter, folding chair, carpet, cooler, piano keyboard, bed frame; Rocket Holding LLC: table, popcorn machine, adult tri-cycle, boxes, pillow, blanket. Files The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Nilsa Leggett home goods; Ethel Brown: 15 boxes, chairs, table The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando Fl 32825, 4074959612: Dianna Heywood-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 22, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Lois Jenkins-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, July 22nd, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Business-Vortex Elite Consultant, Caandra Davis-office supplies: Meghan Jalbert- household items: Azalee Presely-furniture & bags.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 7/22/2022 @ 12:00PM: Kimberly Bravo Nieves- Childrens Items and clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 22nd, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00AM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Chad Corliss- Miscellaneous Decoration and Furniture; Inga Bostwick- Household Goods; Lloyd Rawlings- Miscellaneous items, Furniture; Rohan Wallace- Tires, Office Supplies, Chair, Shelving, Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, Deceased File No. 2022-CP-001273-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/13/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected], Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /s/ Michael V. Hallman, 3306 Golf Course Rd, Ninety Six, South Carolina 29666
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: P20-DP-27 IN THE INTEREST OF: S. B. W., a male child DOB: 8/31/2018, N. Y., a male child DOB: 8/05/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Stivie York Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 6th day of September 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 13th day of June 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire Fl Bar No: 0092327 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP19-272 In the Interest of: K.D DOB:08/30/2016 K.B DOB:09/03/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JUNIOR DESROSIERS (father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of June, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-225 In the Interest of: S.W. DOB: 11/25/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: PERRY WARREN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 09:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 20-DP-79. IN THE INTEREST OF: T. F., DOB: 03/25/2014, P. H., DOB: 08/10/2020, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HEATHER CONKLIN CHRISTMAN, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 12th, 2022, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-33. IN THE INTEREST OF: L. L., DOB: 04/05/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AMY LYNN LOCKARD, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 24th, 2022, at 1:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE of Dissolution of Marriage: Genevieve S. Lubin Vs. Jean Denis Souvenance. In the court, for the County of Polk and the State of Florida. The defendant Jean Denis Souvenance, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Genevieve S. Lubin, plaintiff, has filed her petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrd 508 N. Goldenrod rd Orlando Fl 32807 08/02/2022 719 Edwina Paschall, 703 Nelisa Gomez, 613 Miredel Cortes, 544 Yvette Edwards, 205 Nelisa Gomez, 225 Nicole Salzman, 325 Jenay Dorvilus, 738 Eric Gilghrest, 601 Demaris Ruiz, 1217 Jose Alvarez, 427 Jeffrey Truntich, 515 Elizabeth Velez Torrez, 1300 Chandrea Anderson, 235 Tammy Dilks, 315 Carl Hughes, 733 Jonthan Rodriguez. U-Haul Ctr Alafaya 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 08/02/2022 1260 Chad Bell, 1127 Anthony Ambot, 1700 Jennifer Ducharme, 1200 Gabriel Nunez, 1129 Jason Casanas. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando FL 32803 08/02/2022 D161 Mystery Unit, B185 Daniel Martinek, C197 Toja Burton, F102 Abel Sostre, F105 Amanda Philipsien, B108 Peter Thompson, C160 Alec Ringdahl, C159 Jodi Pfiester, A113 John, Marvin John, A115 Keara Allen, D217 Abel Sostre. U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee rd. 7800 N Narcoossee Orlando FL 32822 08/02/2022 2252 David Gorman, 2029 Raymond Cole, 2067 April Holmes, 3035 Omayra Sanchez Pietri, 2152 David Gorman, 1100 Kevin Rubel, 2232 Jalissa Wallace, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3261 Kellie Coley, 2208 Jalissa Wallace, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
AUTO TOWING & REPAIR CENTER gives notice that on 07/30/2022 at 09:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 238 N COTTAGE HILL RD to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1C3CCCAB8FN611156
2015 CHRY
1FAHP3F20CL192425
2012 FORD
WVWDA7AJ5BW201956
2011 VOLKSWAGEN.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 18 Stacy Washington 46 Mary Nell Boyd Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 367 Adrian Ellis 418 Jose Barrios 444 Kandy Ginger Green 483 Melita Aime Bien 549 Calus Jr Saint Georges Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Đat 11:30am: 71 Danielle Lasha 117 Regina Williams 158 Winfred Kitt 174 Terrelle Donaldson 193 Emilie Pubien 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 249A Janelle Johnson 277 Willine Gracia 297A Bobby Sullivan Jr 315 Ashler Taylor 320 Fredick Key 347 Leo Coleman 444 Kasheda Izamay Samuel 487 Shawanna Fladger 553 Robert Leon White 590 Wildel Decias 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 613 Terica Shacon Holmes 614 Teal Anderson 635 Tamara Latoya Wilson 731 Paula Staelen Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0054 Deniese Sylvestre 0271 Michael J Friedman 0295 De’Porshay B Williams 0807 Pedro Infante Fairview Mini Storage-4211 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804- at 11:00 am: D26 Devon Hugh Hamilton, Union Auto Concept LLC D32 Benedicto Lopez Barthelemy Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 614 Randolph Carlton 629 Katherine Wood 737 Ryan D’Angelo 747 Willie Lamor Culver 834 Carolyn Romero 943 Roynette Michelle Jerry 1009 Jamika Janvier 1026 Maribel Baldwin 1739 Tanis Henderson 2128 Luis D. Arias 2130 Yachira Pabon 2403 Gary Anthony Francis Jr. Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1011 Reanna Heard 1043 Jock Riggins 1110 Daphene Daniels 3087 Peter Gerard Hayes Jr. 3159 Byron A Manzanarez 3232 Christian Young 3315 Lee Johnson 4007 Edwin Alberto Reyes Luciano 4014 Jamie Sue Gilbert 4024 Willie Patterson, Jr. 4081 Kimberly Jones 6010 Terraye Davenport 6020 Christian Haines.
?
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 29th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
SAJEA51C34WD56636
2004 / JAGU
2MEFM74W96X630243
2006 / MERC
1FMPU155X5LA24031
2005 / FORD
1N4AL3AP9JC134391
2018 / NISS
1N4AL21E68N403910
2008 / NISS
1GCZGHFG7H1270841
2017 / CHEV
JM1BL1K53B1484709
2011 / MAZD
2HGFG12609H538446
2009 / HOND
1J4GL48K22W143173
2002 / JEEP
1HGCM56306A000245
2006 / HOND
5XXGM4A76FG506896
2015 / KIA
19UUA8F54AA015226
2010 / ACUR
2T1BURHE9JC068242
2018 / TOYT
1C3CCCAB0FN579027
2015 / CHRY
4GTJ7C137XJ600429
1999 / ISU
JM1BK323551279281
2005 / MAZD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/29/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1UYFS2484FA341504
1985 UTIL
1FTCR10A5TPB33334
1996 FORD
1M1AE06Y81W009109
2001 MACK
1J4GK48K94W255118
2004 JEEP
3N1CB51D44L878046
2004 NISS
4BXUE162445305432
2004 UTIL
2D4GP24R75R146622
2005 DODG
2A8HR44H08R678497
2008 CHRY
1UYVS25319M661803
2009 UTIL
KNAGE224895334835
2009 KIA
1G6DP5E38D0128380
2013 CADI
1JJV532B8GL942451
2016 WABASH
KNAFK4A64G5563612
2016 KIA
1UYVS2538J7353109
2018 UTIL
5NPD84LF8JH377293
2018 HYUN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 5, 2022
1NXBA02E2TZ419829
1996 TOYT
3KPA25AD6LE334607
2020 KIA
YV4CZ852261253994
2006 VOLV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
AUGUST 5, 2022
1YVHP81A595M10663
2009 MAZD
AUGUST 6, 2022
WBXHT3C38G5E55697
2016 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
8/7/2022
KM8K5CA50JU075065
2018 HYUN
1GDY72BA6C1904316
2012 GENERAL MOTORS CORP
WMWRE334X5TD90409
2005 MINNI
ML32A4HJ9FH011635
2015 MITS
1G1PE5SB5G7176807
2016 CHEV
JTKJF5C73B3006572
2011 TOYT
8/15/2022
JTDS4MCE1NJ095407
2022 TOYT
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Chrysler
VIN: 3A4FY48B97T505865
2014 Nissan
VIN: 3N1CE2CP4EL354023
2009 Nissan
VIN: JN8AS58T99W049805
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 3, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC