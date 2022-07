Legal Public Notices 7/13/2022

Orlando Legals

ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Fwith payment following in CASH at the facility.. L. Welch, Dean Household Goods; Killeen, Kyle Household Goods; Rands, Chandra Household Goods; Lopez Cruz, Sheila Household Goods; Brown-Simpson, Jordan Household Goods; Willougby, Jennifer Household Goods Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated: 7/6 and 7/13, 2022.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Rose M Sanchez-1392, Abigail Glasgow-1191, Dewitt Lingard-1739, Barbara Hunt-1421, Justen Williams-1262, Adekia Wright-1004, Jermaine McNeil-1363, Murtaza Bijani-1708, Temara Alberta Bush-1008, Janessa Martinez-1021, Lisa D Medina-1484, Wonda Wynn- 1522. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: July 6 and 13, 2022.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jason Todd Grace - Couches, Boxes. Virgil Duncan - TV, Clothes, Boxes. Monquie Shaw - Couch, Clothes. Leslie Green - Table, Appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Alexis Gutierrez-Boxes, Krystal Romero-2 LG Tv’s & Boxes, Michael Dixon-Lawn Equipment Cleaning Equipment, Louis Delgado- Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Akilah Haywood: household goods; Devona Timbs: household items, decorations, etc; Esther Jones: household goods; Gabriel Hernandez: one bedroom apartment, furniture, etc; Howard Clarke: boxes, clothes; John Mitchello: pots & pans, clothes, 2 boxes; Kayle Kandhai: couch, dresser, coffee table, etc; LaToya McCoy: household goods; Sandy Colon: household goods; Teresa Blair: items from place; Zenaida Marrero: bedroom set, book cases, wall unit, desk, living room set, tvs, books, computer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Barbara Sanders- household and personal items, Dexter Mitchell- Household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Marvin Kemp- household items, Dahalia Cooper- household items, Lekeshia Rochelle Stewart- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Maria De Los Angeles Martinez: Furniture, Bags, Personal items, Vacuum, Cooler; Manny Rodriguez: Furniture, Clothes, Portable Charger, Gas Can, Kristi M Stanton: Table, TV, Sewing machine, Shop Vac, Luggage, Totes; Stephen George Scheu: Totes, Bags, Guitar, Air Compressor, Fan, Boxes; Makendy Beaubrun: furniture, decor, shoes boxes, personal papers, totes, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Briona Williams Daniels: bags, totes, mattress, shoe rack, comforter, folding chair, carpet, cooler, piano keyboard, bed frame; Rocket Holding LLC: table, popcorn machine, adult tri-cycle, boxes, pillow, blanket. Files The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Nilsa Leggett home goods; Ethel Brown: 15 boxes, chairs, table The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Dianna Heywood-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageLois Jenkins-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Business-Vortex Elite Consultant, Caandra Davis-office supplies: Meghan Jalbert- household items: Azalee Presely-furniture & bags.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Kimberly Bravo Nieves- Childrens Items and clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Chad Corliss- Miscellaneous Decoration and Furniture; Inga Bostwick- Household Goods; Lloyd Rawlings- Miscellaneous items, Furniture; Rohan Wallace- Tires, Office Supplies, Chair, Shelving, Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:, Deceased File No. 2022-CP-001273-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of VADEN SILAS HALLMAN, deceased, whose date of death was August 14, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 7/13/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Michelle L. Rivera, Esq., Florida Bar Number: 85325 Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected] , Secondary E-Mail: [email protected] . Personal Representative: /s/ Michael V. Hallman, 3306 Golf Course Rd, Ninety Six, South Carolina 29666IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF: S. B. W., a male child DOB: 8/31/2018, N. Y., a male child DOB: 8/05/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 6th day of September 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 13th day of June 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire Fl Bar No: 0092327 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP19-272 In the Interest of: K.D DOB:08/30/2016 K.B DOB:09/03/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of June, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP21-225 In the Interest of: S.W. DOB: 11/25/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 09:15 a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of July, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: T. F., DOB: 03/25/2014, P. H., DOB: 08/10/2020, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 12th, 2022, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: L. L., DOB: 04/05/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 24th, 2022, at 1:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.Genevieve S. Lubin Vs. Jean Denis Souvenance. In the court, for the County of Polk and the State of Florida. The defendant Jean Denis Souvenance, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Genevieve S. Lubin, plaintiff, has filed her petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.719 Edwina Paschall, 703 Nelisa Gomez, 613 Miredel Cortes, 544 Yvette Edwards, 205 Nelisa Gomez, 225 Nicole Salzman, 325 Jenay Dorvilus, 738 Eric Gilghrest, 601 Demaris Ruiz, 1217 Jose Alvarez, 427 Jeffrey Truntich, 515 Elizabeth Velez Torrez, 1300 Chandrea Anderson, 235 Tammy Dilks, 315 Carl Hughes, 733 Jonthan Rodriguez.1260 Chad Bell, 1127 Anthony Ambot, 1700 Jennifer Ducharme, 1200 Gabriel Nunez, 1129 Jason Casanas.D161 Mystery Unit, B185 Daniel Martinek, C197 Toja Burton, F102 Abel Sostre, F105 Amanda Philipsien, B108 Peter Thompson, C160 Alec Ringdahl, C159 Jodi Pfiester, A113 John, Marvin John, A115 Keara Allen, D217 Abel Sostre.2252 David Gorman, 2029 Raymond Cole, 2067 April Holmes, 3035 Omayra Sanchez Pietri, 2152 David Gorman, 1100 Kevin Rubel, 2232 Jalissa Wallace, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3261 Kellie Coley, 2208 Jalissa Wallace, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns.gives notice that on 07/30/2022 at 09:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 238 N COTTAGE HILL RD to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.1C3CCCAB8FN6111562015 CHRY1FAHP3F20CL1924252012 FORDWVWDA7AJ5BW2019562011 VOLKSWAGEN.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.18 Stacy Washington 46 Mary Nell Boyd367 Adrian Ellis 418 Jose Barrios 444 Kandy Ginger Green 483 Melita Aime Bien 549 Calus Jr Saint Georges71 Danielle Lasha 117 Regina Williams 158 Winfred Kitt 174 Terrelle Donaldson 193 Emilie Pubien 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 249A Janelle Johnson 277 Willine Gracia 297A Bobby Sullivan Jr 315 Ashler Taylor 320 Fredick Key 347 Leo Coleman 444 Kasheda Izamay Samuel 487 Shawanna Fladger 553 Robert Leon White 590 Wildel Decias 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 613 Terica Shacon Holmes 614 Teal Anderson 635 Tamara Latoya Wilson 731 Paula Staelen0054 Deniese Sylvestre 0271 Michael J Friedman 0295 De’Porshay B Williams 0807 Pedro InfanteD26 Devon Hugh Hamilton, Union Auto Concept LLC D32 Benedicto Lopez Barthelemy614 Randolph Carlton 629 Katherine Wood 737 Ryan D’Angelo 747 Willie Lamor Culver 834 Carolyn Romero 943 Roynette Michelle Jerry 1009 Jamika Janvier 1026 Maribel Baldwin 1739 Tanis Henderson 2128 Luis D. Arias 2130 Yachira Pabon 2403 Gary Anthony Francis Jr.1011 Reanna Heard 1043 Jock Riggins 1110 Daphene Daniels 3087 Peter Gerard Hayes Jr. 3159 Byron A Manzanarez 3232 Christian Young 3315 Lee Johnson 4007 Edwin Alberto Reyes Luciano 4014 Jamie Sue Gilbert 4024 Willie Patterson, Jr. 4081 Kimberly Jones 6010 Terraye Davenport 6020 Christian Haines.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;SAJEA51C34WD566362004 / JAGU2MEFM74W96X6302432006 / MERC1FMPU155X5LA240312005 / FORD1N4AL3AP9JC1343912018 / NISS1N4AL21E68N4039102008 / NISS1GCZGHFG7H12708412017 / CHEVJM1BL1K53B14847092011 / MAZD2HGFG12609H5384462009 / HOND1J4GL48K22W1431732002 / JEEP1HGCM56306A0002452006 / HOND5XXGM4A76FG5068962015 / KIA19UUA8F54AA0152262010 / ACUR2T1BURHE9JC0682422018 / TOYT1C3CCCAB0FN5790272015 / CHRY4GTJ7C137XJ6004291999 / ISUJM1BK3235512792812005 / MAZD.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/29/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1UYFS2484FA3415041985 UTIL1FTCR10A5TPB333341996 FORD1M1AE06Y81W0091092001 MACK1J4GK48K94W2551182004 JEEP3N1CB51D44L8780462004 NISS4BXUE1624453054322004 UTIL2D4GP24R75R1466222005 DODG2A8HR44H08R6784972008 CHRY1UYVS25319M6618032009 UTILKNAGE2248953348352009 KIA1G6DP5E38D01283802013 CADI1JJV532B8GL9424512016 WABASHKNAFK4A64G55636122016 KIA1UYVS2538J73531092018 UTIL5NPD84LF8JH3772932018 HYUN.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1NXBA02E2TZ4198291996 TOYT3KPA25AD6LE3346072020 KIAYV4CZ8522612539942006 VOLVNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1YVHP81A595M106632009 MAZDWBXHT3C38G5E556972016 BMW. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:KM8K5CA50JU0750652018 HYUN1GDY72BA6C19043162012 GENERAL MOTORS CORPWMWRE334X5TD904092005 MINNIML32A4HJ9FH0116352015 MITS1G1PE5SB5G71768072016 CHEVJTKJF5C73B30065722011 TOYTJTDS4MCE1NJ0954072022 TOYTVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2007 ChryslerVIN: 3A4FY48B97T5058652014 NissanVIN: 3N1CE2CP4EL3540232009 NissanVIN: JN8AS58T99W049805To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 3, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792