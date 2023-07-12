Legal Public Notices 7/12/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 25th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Robert Frye-Household items, Orlando Hernandez-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 25th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Brittney Copeland - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 25, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Chanel Rubiera - furniture's, boxes and bins, Janel Santiago - boxes totes books, Jean Theodore - household good ,Jean Theodore Households goods ,Chris Reed household goods // furniture, Brianna Lawrence - The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, July 25th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Clifford Hughley: boxes, sink/counter-Stephanie Johnston, vacuum/bike-Antonisha Walker: toys, boxes-Rosa Valdez Sanchez: wheelbarrow/tools-Bernita Bethay: furniture/boxes- Dionne Jackson: household items-Virginia Franklin: clothing/boxes-Amber Brathwaite: bags/clothing-Ceasar Dejesus: chairs/rug. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 25, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Neal Higgins: bags of stuff. Jacqui Burrows: personal and household item. KYRAH DOWDELL: clothes, boxes. Renee RupaCarter: washer dryer and totes. Moises cruz: Three bedroom house. Amber Caldwell: 2bedroom home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 26th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Jaqazius Bandy home goods, Mario Rentas Colon tires, car parts and 1990 2dr Red Nissan 300ZX Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 27, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Brenda Coleman- TV, stroller, holiday décor, clothing, toys, boxes. Luis Rodriguez- furniture, luggage, clothing, shoes, pictures. Jaime Cano- furniture, TV, appliances, toys, clothing, books. Ines Bruno- furniture, TV, fridge, boat motor, clothing, shoes, toys. Merville Jubitana- furniture, computers, monitors, printer, fridge, dryer, bike, shoes, clothes, toys, suitcases. Dorthey Mccullen- furniture, DVDs, clothing, suitcases, pictures. Maricel Rodriguez- bed, TV, clothes, tools, appliances. Orlando Cartagena- furniture, shoes, toys, totes. Abigail Aldonza- furniture, clothes, pictures, totes. Gustavo Benitez: couch cushions, boots, entertainment center. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Edith Williams; House items, boxes, totes. David Martins; Work tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Kayrene Marilyn Caps; Chair, Christmas Décor, Coffee table, Mirror, Wooden Chest. Samara Walton; Restaurant style chairs & tables and restaurant style refrigerators. Sheddrick Williams; Washer and Dryer, Dresser, Table, Chairs, Grill. Toni Jones; Mattress & box springs, cleaning supplies, microwave, PlayStation 3, vacuum, bags & boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Brandin Norfleet bins; The Bridge at Orlando hurricane prep items, coolers, plywood, fans; Annetta Ekpo 3-4 bed house; Bilma Fontanez household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Chyanne Pichelman; Books, Boxes, Clothes, Cot, Bedding, Backpack. Reshawna Saunders; Ford E-150. Michael Taylor; Washer/Dryer, Totes/Boxes, Dining table, Chairs, TVs, Clothes/Shoes, Dresser, House items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino- Household items; Dulce Maria Pacheco Aquino- Household items; Priscila Arroyo-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Michelle Lynn Avrett Curtis- household items: Ashly Black- household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Cristal Robles, Baby items, machines; Christopher Robinson, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoscha S Nobles: Furniture, dog cage, toys, HHG; Zuleimie Yvelisse Baez Mojica: HHG, oxygen tank, medical equipment, audio equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 7/25/2023 @ 12:00PM: Jessica Davis-Events tents and general items to throw outdoor events. Amanda Brown-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 28, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Victoria Joy Laney-Household items/clothing. Victoria Joy Laney- Household items. Victoria Joy Laney- Household items. Rasha Eugene Thomas- Appliances, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP22-271 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.T. DOB: 05/13/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Keara Thompson (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on August 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 26th day of June, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Notice Is Hereby Given that Brooklyn Ventures LLC, 803 E. Walnut St, Fl. 5, Columbia, MO 65201, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of SURETYBONDS.COM INSURANCE AGENCY, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul of Kissimmee 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial HWY 08/03/2023: 2314 Brooklyn Grant, 3124 Danielle Simon, AA3298K Danielle Bauza, 1010 Normane Johnson, 2363 Kaishla Candelario Alvarado, AA1589N Danielle Simon, 2124 Ramon Rivera, 1036 Felix Brito, 1035 Alexus Pettiford. U-Haul of Gatorland 14651 Gatorland Dr. 08/03/2023: 723 Jennifer Mata, 1078 Sadie Wilber, 356 Brunilda Beaz, 705 Markiva Grant, 434 Angela Pierson, 341 Rafael Velazquez Manzano, 891 Hector Claudio, 210 Jorge Merced, 914 Jennifer Mata, 527 Michael Zurita, 319 Peggy Villalona, 368 John Eustace, 500 Giordano Abreu Nunez. U-Haul of Lake Nona 7800 Narcoossee Rd 08/03/2023: 3191-93 Taylor Hamby, 1220 Eric Rogers, 1061 Wanda Adorno, 2158 Steven Bross, 3150 Joseph Duval, 3214 Maria Serrano, 3195 Oriana Alfaro, 3397 Rigoberto Vivas, 3218 Francisco Rodriguez, 3261 Kellie Coley, 1229 Lakeisha Choice, AA2472F Christopher Luckando, AA1903G Christopher Luchando, AA6815C Christopher Luckando, 3442 Bridget Cashman, 1400 Marcus Anderson, 2221 Monica Fukushima, 3128 Raquel Ruiz, 3183 Paula Hazlett, 2386 Nydia Alvarado, 1067 Katherine Sedan, 1189 Jorrell Logan. U-Haul of Hunters Creek 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl 08/03/2023: AA6483R Catherine Black, 3166 Danny Rodriguez, 1720 Carolina Castillo, 1244 Yamayra Velazquez-Ortiz, 2145 Luis Duran. 1069 Yendis Munguia, 3168 Star Breedlove-Biggers, 3125 Anthony Brown.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 11 Terence Clay / Clay Enterprise 20 Landon Shell Mackey Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 367 Adrian Ellis 401 Yvette Rivera 445 Jordan Taylor 488 Caitlynn Christensen Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 105 Antonie Nicolae 161 Yolanda Jones 178 Chatara Battles 245 Ernst Louis 307 Ali Daneshpour 310 Ramnarine Mohabir 313 Tammi Jones 330 Loretta Delores Jenkins 350 Marie Desir 386 Jean Sergeline 427 Nadege Jourdan 521 Jessica Pettigrew 525 Champaighnia Shambriah Horice 533 Adrian Collins 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 726 Hair on Site - Mojorya Pascal Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 89 Charity Estelle 603 Angellia Walker Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0128 Daniel Sanchious 0208 Latashier Collier 0716 Kenneth Marson 0915 James Owens 0932 Sharon Mckinnie 0944 Kenneth Macdonald Jr. 1403 Cornile Smith 1733 Alayna Peterson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1021 Jessica Montoya Castro 1086 Ylonda Barnes, SouloSista Cre8tions 1093 Lashane Roger 1098 Sandra Rivera 1121 Porchsa Miller 3033 Sabrina Maddox 3130 Teofilo Oscanoa Leon 3158 Audrey Bowden 3179 Tasha James 3204 Beverly Campbell 3232 LC Gibbs, Jr. 3234 Betty Clark 3244 Charmaine Jackson 4048 Shanice Robinson 4053 Victor Hernandez 7103 Mhichel Felucien 7105 Evelyn Jackson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 27, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1102 - Williams, Tarques; 1103 - Borders, Kayle; 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1303 - Jackson, Genise; 1405 - Robinson, Tawana; 1407 - Sheree, Tawana; 1418 - Johnson, Jerlin; 1505 - Winters, Ladaja; 1603 - Martinez, Gizehl; 1611 - Louis, Lenncy; 2115 - Gaines, Pirscilla; 2202 - Stewart, Preston; 2207 - Mcarthy, Travis; 2307 - Mitchell, Jayvon; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2527 - Mierzejewski, Natasha; 2602 - Ansley, Monett; 2608 - Cowell, Okenio; 3114 - Stringer, Ahnyah; 3122 - Borden Doctor, Toni; 3210 - WASHINGTON, La'Shawn; 3512 - Mccaskill, Kelly; 3524 - Johnson, William; 4108 - Deloatch, Lamond; 4124 - Ortiz, Dontae; 4126 - Jackson, Charlene; 4212 - Manigat, Gregory; 4309 - Stephens, Gloria; 7114 - Vainer, Emanuel; 7117 - Dangerfield, Amber; 8111 - Saint, Elnade; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8122 - Walcott, Noreen; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2531 - Henderson, Christine; 2701 - Geffrard, Jannet; 3103 - CROCKETT, BRITTNEY; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3523 - Phifer, RYON PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0026 - Jones, Sierra; 0055 - Mena, Moraima; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0071 - law, Sidney; 0077 - Bean, Willie; 0098 - Gibson, Susan; 0109 - Lewis, Natalie; 0191 - Ray, Lamar; 0212 - Wilson, Quincy; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0265 - pierre, Sergot; 0269 - Ferreira, Derick; 0270 - Hodges, Gladys; 0279 - Rials, Linda; 0291 - Giles, Jasmine; 0299 - Gibson, Susan; 0300 - Codallo, Alfonso; 0327 - Bridges, Derek; 0329 - Anderson, Deandre; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0393 - Paramore, Terrill; 0407 - figueroa, Kelly; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0459 - Logan, Christopher; 0481 - wlliam, oquendo; 0496 - Percell, Jeff; 0508 - Dale, Valana; 0512 - Blake, Tayari; 0539 - Mccants, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0052 - Augustine, Rain; 0457 - Dennis, Wayne PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Harrell, Adrieana; 0123 - runyan, Koree; 0322 - Manning, Rodney; 0502 - Johnson, William; 0509 - perry, Joshua; 0522 - Barber, Richard; 0703 - law, sidney; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0834 - Flukers, Tarnecia; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 1003 - Brizard, Alnatas; 1005 - Hayes, Omega; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1206 - Rosado, Antonio; 1220 - Harland, Emma; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1135 - burke, nekisha; 3002 - Morales, Stephaney; 3023 - COLON, JESUS; 4064 - Valdes, Jessica PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 1029 - Xiao, Yu; 1037 - Moor, Meagan; 2117 - Terry, Kathy; 3045 - Wright, David; 3143 - Schwalb, Philip PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Green, Anthony; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A030 - Wattree, Monique; A043 - Robbins, Ashley; B001 - Peterson, Anthony; B039 - Miller, Michael; B042 - Marsden, Kimberly; B045 - Reeder, MARQUESScott Freescia; C029 - Bash, Randy; C069 - Robinson, Kadetra L; C074 - Peterson, Anthony; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D006 - mason, Kevin; D032 - Ragin, Herodise; D035 - Allen, Marcus; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D115 - Lindsay, Shamika; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D130 - White, Amanda; D136 - Thomas, Rikea; D137 - Key, Jacquese; D138 - Love, Dwayne; D145 - Simmons, Paris; E025 - Henry, Richard; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F016 - patterson, Brittany; F032 - Anderson, Jerald; F034 - Batts, Bruce; F039 - Patterson, Ebony; F053 - Sigler, Laquasia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1009 - Walsh, Lauren; 2004 - Zuniga, Yarilee; 4005 - Morris, Nekia; 4009 - Pesotti, Nichole; 5014 - Milam, Virginia; 5350 - Ladawn, Zantisha; 6108 - Keitt, Tasha Davis; 6331 - Nabut, Odai; 6423 - Zwicker, Sandy; 6425 - Keefe, Rosa; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6602 - Marshall, Eric PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B008 - Revette, Jennifer; C017 - Kici, Michael; C044 - Parker, Harold; D009 - Kingsford, David; D022 - Turner, John; D038 - Trendle, Josh; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E017 - Garwood, Winston; E025 - Montalvo, Ian; E026 - Negron, Anexie; E030 - Gomez, Wilfredo; E086 - James, Sullivan; E110 - Oldfield, ANDREW; E149 - Summers, Anthony; E171 - Housley, Johnta; E206 - Ramirez-Rivera, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Tobler, Elijah; B035 - James, Stephen; C024 - roque, Clara; C064 - Jackson, Jeremiah; C096 - Pelham, Matthew; C101 - Gerard, Ashlie; D023 - Johnson, Brenda; D058 - shiflette, Benji; D065 - Frye, Mandy; E028 - Evelyn-Raveneau, Angus M; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; F046 - Rivera, Tommy; F049 - Hipp, Donna; G044 - Crawford, Paige; G045 - Ward, Janyss PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1115 - Lewis, Gregory; 1135 - DaQuin, Jacquelin; 2206 - Diaz, Augusto; 2255 - Freitas, Victor; 2271 - Scot, Joe; 2282 - Turner, Eugene; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2326 - Peterson, Anna. 2255 Ð Tiexera, Victor. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 21st, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1D4GP45R75B436366
2005 DODG
1FUJHHDR3LLLF4154
2020 FREIGHTLINER CO
1N4AL3AP9HC475218
2017 NISS
1XKYDP9X6NJ489008
2022 KENWORTH
2T1BR18E0WC050481
1998 TOYT
3GNFK16T5YG135419
2000 CHEV
KNDJN2A21E7717376
2014 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/28/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1YVHP80CX75M60829
2007 MAZD
3GNEC12027G319784
2007 CHEV
WDC0G4JB9JF402174
2018 MERZ.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 7/28/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
4T1BF32K14U076778
2004 TOYT
WAUDF48H47K028879
2007 AUDI.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2009 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL21E19C115161
2011 Mercedes
VIN: WDDKJ5GB2BF063813
2004 Chrysler
VIN: 3C4FY58864T217457
2015 Nissan
VIN: 3N1AB7AP2FY269458
2011 Cadillac
VIN: 1GYS4GEF9BR283445
2013 Volkswagen
VIN: 3VWDX7AJ5DM290734
2005 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL11D65C168756
2012 Uhaul
VIN: 14HU08100DTUV1742
2014 Acura
VIN: 19UUA8F58EA004445
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on August 2, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC