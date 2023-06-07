Legal Public Notices 6/7

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Donita Hines, 1478, Sonya Gisela Shneider 1413, Summer Brown 1351, Nicole Walter 1604, Nicole Walter 1501, Nicole Walter 1143, Eudocia Chalfin 1420, Gregory Walter 1258, Diann Nelson 1000. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: May 31 and June 7, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 16, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Laquintae Johnson- household items. Malinda A Jackson- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 27th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Miryana Figueiras-Household items Careen Hamman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 27th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Michael Stewart - Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 27, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Sherina Johnson-Dance Bars, tables, bookshelves, Samantha Marinella- Kitchen counter top appliances, Kitchen ware, Furniture, Personal Effects, Tom Oneil-Office Goods, Saleem Hafza- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/27/2023 @ 12:00PM: trayzahn wilson-Household items. Lindsay Vazquez-Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 28th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Maxwell Jackston home goods, Baltazar Quinain medical equipment and totes, Bernard Lee furniture, Quiwanna Forrest home goods, David Kobos home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 29, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Gineth Josefina Carrillo Briceno- TV, furniture, shoes, toys, bags, boxes. Christian Caraballo- furniture, appliances, totes. Edgar Soto- furniture, bikes, toys, luggage, totes. Alexis Broomfield- furniture, fridge, clothing, toys, shoes, books, boxes. Daniel Bodt- furniture, luggage, coolers. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Wilidya Moreno; Furniture. Ylliany Santana; Sectional, tv stand, boxes of personal items. Janice Reccio; two-bedroom, furniture, washer, dryer, stove. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Mikia Adams: Furniture; Sandra Wilmeth: household items; Victor Rodriguez: Gym Equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Brandon Pruitt-Household goods, Adolphus Hall-Household goods, Roberta Abbott-Household Goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Joshua Garcia: Household items; Wayne Lanham: Household goods; Jenny Joseph: Household goods; Crystal Peterson: Home goods; Mariana Cancel: House appliances; Amira Willingham: Dorm furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Frances Rivera- Furniture, clothing, shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 27th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Jasmine Martinez: bags/clothes-Phillip White Jr: household items-Maria Johnson: Pre-school furniture- Craig Mccullough: furniture- Greg Ofori: dolly, aquariums, furniture-Dayam Garcia: shelving/boxes-Sandra McCoy: household items-Earl Jackson IV: totes-Jennifer Osborne: dirt bike/household items-Cheryl Graham: furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 27, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Emily Nkechi Onyekwelu: furniture. Laura Bellanton: Personal belongings. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday June 14, 2023, Thursday June 15, 2023. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave. Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, June 14 @ 11:30am) 0308-Lakesha Lewis, 0562-Marielis Fernandez, 0563-Sony Cristo, 1056-Lucile Ryan 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd. Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, June 14 @ 1:00pm) 249ŠMoesha Cole, 354ŠAntonio
Turner, 511ŠJessica Edouard, 545ŠChristiana Hosein, 614ŠDemetric Williams, 722ŠMohammed Al-Hamed, 769ŠMaurice Tolliver, 1015ŠRodolfo Neves, 1039ŠWilliam/Kitty Ellison, 1080ŠWilliam/Kitty Ellison, 1510- Antonio Mythinius Turner; 2001 Ford Truck F150, VIN#1FTRW07L81KB56105, Lien Hold: Southern Auto Finance Company (SAFCO), 1510ŠAntonio Mythinius Turner; 1995 Ford Truck F350 VIN#1FTJW35F7SEA70103 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, June 14 @ 2:30pm) 320-Annalisa Rosario, 323-Ricky Martin Lizardi, 554-Alfredo Nieves 3625 Aloma Ave. Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, June 15 @ 11:00am) 0523-Elizabeth Agustin, 0822-Ada Gonzalez 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, June 15 @ 1:00pm) 0118-6-1 DJB Pens c/o: Marshall Jungreis, 0803- Scoma Law Firm c/o: Melissa Scoma, 7255-Scoma Law Firm c/o: Melissa Scoma 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, June 15 @ 2:00pm) 304-Pamela Boggs, 1003-Emmy Robinson, 1048-Amy Baker. Run dates 5/31 and 6/7.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. B22-DP-0166 IN THE INTEREST OF: M.L., a male child DOB: 12/17/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Megan Lewis, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melanie Chase, Circuit Judge, on the 31st day of July 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Renete Williams, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 31st day of May, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of Renete N. Williams, Esquire, FL Bar No. 106239, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP20-490IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.L.H. DOB: 10/12/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: CHELSEA HILTON Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.L.H., born on October 12th , 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 7th , 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 1st day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP21-59 In the Interest of: J.W., J.W, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: JASON YATES, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: J.W, born on 11/12/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable HEATHER HIGBEE, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 18th day of May 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Kayanna Gracie.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Haines City, 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W. Haines City, FL 33844 6/27/2023: G0720 Sheila Smith, AA9536D Julian Anderson, A0080 Dino Uliano U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 6/27/2023: 8020 Jazmine Lopez, 2099 Anastacha Constant, 3107 Curtis King, 4019 Rodriguez Dowe, 6030 Medina Snape Mitchell, 3068 Derek Spies, 3115 Ronnie Robinson, 2042 David Jean, 2022 Sarah Copeland, 1117 Keith Woolfork, 3040 Joseph Skopp. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, Fl 34711 6/27/2023: AA1771K Mark Fernandez, AA4375E Teresa Ball, AA9759E James Ziegler, AA3671C Daniel Mclemore, 2210 Coleen Pastular, AA9330E Teresa Ball, AA1974F Robert Benoit, AA6547E Daniel Mclemore, AA2502H Carid Wutzke, AA6267D Jocelyn Dailey, 3213 Lashoun Sanders, AA8698A Anyoli Salazar, AA7356C Carid Wutzke, 2158 Roberta Nail, 2020 Marison Rivera, AA5104C Daniel Mclemore, AA1693D James Ziegler, AA3777E Teresa Ball, 2187 Todd Gifford, AA0805C Natalie Jackson, 1002 Earl Williams, AA5406G Daffine Clavier, AA7329C Steven Gargano. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 6/27/2023: 1533 Jason of Deborah Mayoral, 3478 Yekara Hawkins, 1633 Antonio Williams, 2490 Connie Graham, 3016 Jacqueline Bridges, 1544 Tim Manie, 2119 Luther Hanes, 2390 Cody Odaniel, 3358 Melissa Thomas, 3314 Jasmine Ellis, 2445 Alan Schwartz, 1565 Jason of Deborah Mayoral, 3553 Erica Day, 3433 Jennifer Carter, 3375 Earl or Shavonda Carter, 2382 Daniel Mourlam, 3336 Carol Williams, 2348 Jackson Lillene, 2533 Jessica Silkes, 3412 CJ Dye. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Four Corners, 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl 34747 6/27/2023: 1041 Ester Sanchez, 2236 Sean Caldwell, 2473 Debaro Debo, 2104 Kathi Kuha, 1146-48 Inez Spigner.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Š Name Š Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM:1046-Margaret Torres; 1090-Omar Tavarez/Omar Ramon Tavarez; 2005-Raishawn Nicholson; 2034-Miguel Rodriguez; 2035-Ernest Raymond Rodriguez; 2069-Emanuel Bell/Emanuel Bell JR; 3047-Jonathan Langhirt/Jonathan Federick Langhirt; 3121-Christopher Johnson/Christopher Lyn Johnson; 5035-Christopher Lamont Willbright Cook; 6034-Michelle Rivera/Michell Rivera Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM:Unit 2098-Arthur Kenneth Price, 1107-Erik Mosher, 1108-Erik Mosher,1155- Hubert Higgs.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING
gives notice that on 06/12/2023 at 06:30 PM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
4S4BRCKC8D3236676
2013 SUBA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 22, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1009 - Lopez, Maikol; 1113 - Gomez, Eddie; 1118 - Sharif, Mustafa; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 2008 - alicea, Reynaldo; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2103 - Vega, Ada; 2122 - Singleton, Jualisa; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2244 - deck, Laura; 2264 - Smith, Tessia; 2304 - Anderson, Jasmine; 3005 - Murphy, Ashley; 3019 - conty, Jensen; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 6001 - jr, victor nieves; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0216 - SERRANO, JAVIER; 0231 - Cabrera, John; 0242 - keymont, Logan; 0244 - Velazquez, William; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 1042 - Ospina, Irma; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 2005 - ceasar, janna; 2013 - Velazquez, Felix; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2054 - Ngombo, Jonathan; 5022 - Saez, Joel; 7019 - Pettway, Alfred; 7032 - Rodriguez, Erickson; 7058 - camilo, Ana; 7070 - Baez, Luisana; 7073 - Miller, Cristina; 7114 - Halton, Staci PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Hollis, Monica; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C171 - Rene, Kathy; C171 - Rene, Pathy; C188 - Moody, Adofo; D097 - Gap INC.Outleet Persaud, Dave; D125 - Durand, Luiz; D141 - RIVERA, TANIA; D162 - Dinardo, Julianna; D167 - Denis, Reginald; H077 - Williams, Lester; H081 - ORTIZ, ANTONIO PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B008 - Joseph, Will Jouse; B011 - Bryant, Johnnie; B012 - Smith, Eric; B027 - Mercado, Maria; B031 - Roger, Joel; B048 - Jennings, Justin; B054 - Gonzalez, Elizabeth; C007 - Neil, Gerald; C014 - Davis, Joseph; C018 - Rodriguez, Johanna; C022 - Lake, Brianna; C036 - Mercado, Marlyn; C048 - Etienne, Julio; D007 - Williams, Verdell; D044 - Nazario, Elvin; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E019 - Pavlovsky, Marcus; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F001 - Roque, Edward; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F028 - Fleurant, Cassandra; G010 - Simmons, Jean; G016 - Chirino, Ramon; G034 - Perez, Nelson; H002 - Ramos, Reinaldo; H009 - Johnson, Sharod; H018 - Tellez, Elizabeth; J002 - Matthew, Diniah; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J018 - Guerrero, Wesly; J027 - Matos, Shadrayka; J030 - Resto, Jose; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J047 - Huber, Justin; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J065 - Cordero, Ruben Rey; J069 - Travis, Kenya; J070 - Brown, Roosevelt; J080 - Metelus, Esnel; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J086 - St Phorin, Jehovanka; J092 - Gaston, Tyrone; J114 - Ward, Shakira; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J125 - gonzalez, doris y; J132 - Briceno, hermes; J145 - Crespo, Kristie Laura; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K046 - Andino, Carmen; K055 - Dixon, Gerrod; K059 - Martinez, Natalia; K093 - Warren, DiQwon PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A126 - Wardlaw, Bettie Anne; A131 - Marshall, Monique; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B229 - George, Latoya; B242 - Rose, Richard; C305 - Lynch, Angelica; C327 - Coto, Jhonny; C336 - Fleming, Juanita; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D434 - Howard, Tiera; E505 - Thomas, Brittney; E516 - almonte, daniel; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E546 - Alverio, Jason; F604 - Wesley, Sonya; F610 - Patrick, Martin; H808 - Venuti, Nicholas; J900 - velez, Shakaya; J901 - Cobb, Kendra Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A115 - Shaw, Nay; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B207 - Sherman, Joyce; B213 - Palenzuela, Eddy; B219 - Valenzuela, Razzhie Mae; B230 - Devore, Kwajalyn; B235 - Perez-Parra, Fernando; B243 - Olds, Susan; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; C324 - thomas, paul tyrone; D412 - florimon, Carolina; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E506 - Brewer, Susann; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E528 - Ayub, Monique; E537 - Paul, Kerline; F602 - Franklin, Deborah; F608 - Ward, Dominique; F626 - Dee, Kay; F630 - Dorival, Evena; G709 - Delice, Oneck; G711 - Desir, Lineda; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G721 - kyle, Margie; G724 - Figueroa Jr, Julio; H821 - Nazaire, Christo; H822 - Thigpen, Keisha; H823 - LEWIS, RITA; H831 - Gomez, Asky; I907 - Pineda, Fredric; I911 - Rivera, Christina; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J013 - Del Valle Ortiz, Edgar; J019 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; J024 - Saez, Inocencio; J033 - Batista, Massiel; L202 - White, Terrance; L214 - Hendershot, John; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P002 - Decembre, Feronel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Pietsch, Jacqueline; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1074 - Johnson, Lori Ann; 11032 - Garrett, Carey; 11105 - Banks, Jonathon Jerome; 11107 - Roland, Duena; 11301 - Eastman, Michael; 11302 - Gonzalez, Irene; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 1214 - Nelson, Benjamin; 1219 - I & Drywall & Texture LLC Martinez, Margieth; 12302 - Brown, Darlene; 12317 - Lippford, Jason Demario; 12320 - olaves, Paola; 12402 - Paul, Danielle; 12410 - Medina, William; 12506 - Johnson, Marsheene; 12509 - Biscaro, Roberto; 12518 - Henao, Cristian; 1259 - Tillery, Timothy; 12617 - Negron, Anexie; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 515 - Mitchell, Steven Vitto; 593 - Morales, Emily; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 807 - Need-A- Detail LLC Harvin, Latasha; 901 - Simon, Aron; 910 - Smith, Timothy; 914 - Clark-II, Timothy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 108 - Scott, Sarah; 202 - Detten, Rachael; 221 - Germaine, Allison; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 268 - Ford, Johnnia thin; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 465 - Silliman, Melinda; 500 - Shepherd, Gayla; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 513 - Benitez, Angel; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 712 - Toth, Judith; 824 - Sierra,Sandra; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 844 - Fenesi, Geza; 846 - Coroluna, Lili; 868 - Ramos, Lorraine; 888 - White, Monica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01120 - Rodriguez, Luis; 01131 - Velez Segui, Carlos; 01143 - Paul, Bettyna; 02108 - Sallett, Oliver; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02141 - Arias, Charlie; 02148 - Viney, Robert; 02205 - encarnacion, Izaiah; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02415 - lamkin, Neixael; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04312 - Draper, Natasha; 05115 - Rivera, Dulfay; 05155 - Clayton, Daja; 05215 - Espada, Felicita; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05332 - Nelthrope, Makita; 05337 - Benjamin, Zena; 05411 - Rosario-Mejias, Agustin; 05418 - Roman, Aracelis; 05431 - Corchado, Jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1204 - Colon, Angelica; 1224 - ninito martinez, jeico; 1228 - Olivares, Maria; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1409 - Jones, Ira; 1415 - Rodriguez, Julissa; 1423 - None Franklin, Cynthia; 1428 - Villegas, Erbin; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1605 - Rodriguez, Julissa; 1621 - Vargas, Robinaret; 1626 - Rivera, Kenneth; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2073 - Baptista Moriera, Evelino; 2109 - Albert, Henry; 2146 - Yenny, Justin; 2152 - Giraldo, paola; 2160 - Quinones, Nellie; 2162 - Pabon, Preston; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2343 - Pires, Nelida; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0041 - Poole, Breyanna; 0056 - Sperandio Martinez, Cesar David; 0108 - Bowers, Bernard; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0116 - Cycle Rehab Foster, Damian; 0120 - Simonson, Peter; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0159 - Vargas, Olivia; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 0312 - Bruno, Erica; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 1031 - Nasser, Raed; 2004 - Hernandez, Aurora; 2012 - Gomez, David; 2111 - Martinez, Jose; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4016 - Rondon, Francisca; 4019 - Rocke, Randel; 4051 - Miranda, Norma; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6032 - Worthen, Jashad; 6051 - De La Rosa Mercedes, Edgar; 6077 - Zarate, Emauel; 6083 - sanchez, Yorman; 6086 - Claudio, Ramon; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6089 - Hernandez, Nancy; 6099 - Fountaine, Frederick; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6137 - Meeker, Samuel; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6141 - Simonson, Peter; 6144 - parra, Nalihel; 6159 - gonzalez, victor miranda; 6160 - RAMIREZ, MYRA; 6162 - Rojas Pena, Yegsibel; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 8003 - Swinehart, Kurt; 8012 - Rodriguez, Wenddy; 8014 - wilkins, Brenda; 8024 - peterson, casandra; 8071 - Miguel, Nacime PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00054 - Griffin, Winston; 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0024 - Velez, Carmelo; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0042 - Jean, Deneka; 0049 - Strickly Business Lawncare Morris, Gregory; 0091 - Welch, Dennis; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0219 - Ariza, Carlos Jose; 0265 - MCBRIDE, JEFFERY; 0350 - Bennett-Perry, Tionna; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2009 - Pestalardo, Vera; 2026 - Mitchell, Daniel; 2032 - Vidal, Joseph; 2047 - Darr, Matthew; 2091 - LeBron, Carmela; 2127 - Canler, Alan; 2140 - Reed, Kimani; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0112 - smith, Ladae; 0123 - Smith, Mariah; 0224 - Paterakis, Nick; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0239 - philpott, latricia a; 0308 - Tonge, Janay; 0309 - Taylor, Troy A; 0314 - Breeneis, Melissa; 0319 - Jones, Doretha; 0323 - Smith, Ernest; 0328 - Brown, Samora; 0349 - parker, Ricardo; 0414 - Ascencio, Juan; 0431 - Infante, Elvin; 0440 - Bernadel, Kerlande; 0504 - Roger, Stephen; 0524 - Leftridge, Rashid; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0605 - Michel, Robilina; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0617 - Griffin, Ricardo; 0623 - Pride, April; 0628 - Hawkins, Sheeka; 0711 - Robbins, Mykia; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0813 - Dyer, Michel; 0834 - Anderson, Lingi; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 09111 - Smith, Laticia; 0916 - Ortiz, Angelica; 0930 - Dorvil, Jackie; 0947 - Rivers, Tyrone; 0954 - Third Harry Productions, LLC Aaron, Harry; 0960 - Lundor, Weinfrid; 0975 - Lewis, Christopher; 1009 - Boston, Julie; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1032 - justiniano, Christopher; 1059 - Bennett, Matt; 1064 - Johnson, Artazia; 1070 - Hughey, Raven; 1075 - Belcher, Denzel; 1114 - Davis, Jayson; 1127 - Negron, Dennisse; 1134 - Petit Dor, Fifa; 1143 - laguerre, wilda; 1146 - Moss, Nichelle; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1174 - Wells, Sheila; 1184 - JONES, DEXTER; 1204 - Hernandez, Bryseida; 1217 - Uset, Mariam; 1228 - barnes, Brandy; 1237 - URBINA, OSCAR; 1239 - Bright, Ann; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1248 - Seaborg, Christine; 1254 - Georges, Wezman; 1267 - Swagest Capital LLC Benjamin, Lex; 1280 - Fils, Annaise; 1343 - Cardoso, Pedro; 1363 - Coker, Albert; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 23, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - errico, kristy; 1103 - Miller, Michelle; 1116 - Harvin, Alecia; 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1204 - Whitmore, Khadine; 1700 - Rodgers, Rekeisha; 1829 - Flanders, Sharon; 1907A - Wiggins, Don; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 1929 - Cotton, Raveenne; 2208 - Daniels, Demarius; 2428 - Ratcliff, Susan; 2500 - Hurd, Stephanie; 2501 - Fletcher, Damali; 2503 - clay, william; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2707 - Stephens, Victor; 2711 - Tillman, Rosemary; 2712 - Carrion, Andre; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0089 - Braxton, Ricky; 0103 - Buckley, Alicia; 0133 - Lawson, Susan; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0139 - jones, Celeste; 0253 - Russell, Eustace; 0257 - Grimley, Devin N; 0347 - West, Quenteria; 0438 - Simmons, Lillian; 1013 - Williams, Ike; 1031 - Integrated Media Systems Reyes, Ysa; 1035 - Scott, Andre; 2005 - Duran, Ethan; 2021 - Moore, Ryan; 2050 - Patterson, Jackay; 2057 - Wilkins, Miesha; 3009 - Brown, Shkeem; 3035 - Hull, Tierra; 3043 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3063 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3091 - Mejias, Ada; 4028 - gates, leticia; 4030 - Hunt, Steven; 4040 - Rosario, Ashley; 4043 - West, Rena; 5015 - Jackson, Theodore; 5026 - Roberson, Isaih PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4005 - Fraley, Daniel; 4043 - Lee, Connie; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6005 - Craig, Charity; 6102 - Peterson, Keashia; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 7001 - Goddard, Kaleb PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 1018 - Brodie, Vincent; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5067 - Williams, Kizzie; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5092 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5150 - Rodriguez, Gabrielle; 6001 - bell, Coretha; 6021 - Hunt, Charisma; 6030 - Vargas, Jacqueline; 6036 - Santiago, Andy; 6102 - Crowl, Jared; 6113 - Yanez, Jean Carlos; 6115 - Colbert, Eric; 6121 - Pierga, Patrick; 6131 - Diaz, Laura; 7006 - Dotson, Larry PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Rivera, Jonathan; A122 - Foy, Shaniqua; A140 - Yearby, janae; A147 - Sanders, Allegra; A152 - Montes, Miguel Angel; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B224 - Groth Hair Studio Brown-Walker, Sharenee; B235 - WILLIAMS, FELIX; B237 - Blair, Georgette; B255 - CORBIN, RICKY; B259 - Robles, Alexe; B260 - CLAIR, SHIRLEY ST; C306 - Nomikos, Philip; C316 - King, Alicia; C331 - Bomback, Mark; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E006 - Stewart, Summer; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E017 - Johnson, James; E027 - Phillips, Kenneth; E031 - Hedrington, Monica; E039 - Johnson, Jayla; E062 - stuart, Dwayne; E081 - Weaver, Lorne; E088 - collay, Alantra; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; E108 - Privat, Soraya; F606 - Harlee, Essence; F613 - Francois, Francis; F632 - Kirkland, Cedrea; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; F665 - Jones, Fonda; G717 - Xavier, Michael; G727 - Cathedral of Praise Sanctuary Roberts, Michael; G729 - Cathedral of Praise Sanctuary Roberts, Michael; H803 - Gomer, Brenden; H814A - Muehlenbruch, Elisa; H814B - Jackson, Tawandra; H818 - Carr, Brandy; J903 - Wright, Barion; J904 - Law, Telly; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P014 - Duran, Henry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Cesard, Riguet; 1012 - Hunter, Terrance; 1103 - Hunter, Terrance; 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1200A - Muller, Guerline; 1201 - Hall, George; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1304 - Harris, Chelsea; 1323 - Richards, Nadia; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1365 - Aviles, Wilson; 1404 - Laing, Kenya; 1410 - Wilkins, Joyce; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1476 - Smith, Sherry; 2009 - Dobson, Xaviar; 2017 - Williams, Dasia; 2018 - Jackson, Nicole; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2106 - Wooten, Bianca; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2132 - Todarmal, Hafeez; 2216 - Comacho, Maribel; 2248 - Atkins, Tameka; 2258 - Shaw, Brandol; 2264 - duveillaume, Beatrice; 2295 - Lorvanis, Sindy; 2320 - Jones, Kyanna; 2325 - Rojas, Benjiman; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2469 - Jefferson, Greg; 2601 - Battle, Melisha; 2610 - Gwinn, Simiya PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A009B - Screen, Michael; A019 - Harp, Jerrad; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B017B - Haynes, Celestine; B019B - Lee, Michael; B042 - Beauford, Shavonda; B057 - Henry, Laura Hopkins; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B075A - King, Erika; B077A - Esperance, Ishmael; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C068 - Carr, Brandy; C069 - Reddick, Susan; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C078 - hicks, Kenyatta; C080 - Bridges, Bobby; D007 - Woodside, Lestanique; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D062 - etienne, Jabari; D073 - Dudley, Larry; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D085 - Lewis, Karen; D088 - Redding, Ashley; D095 - HART, DOREEN; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D136 - Hammond, Justin Daniel; D147 - Hall, Reginal; E007 - Lewis, Ovida Denise; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E031 - Okoye, Jonathan; E054 - Hurst, Chimene; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; E080 - Jenkins, Autumn; E087 - Bolden, Dmitry; E088 - Giddens, KIZZIE; F031 - Jones, David; F067 - Fairconeture, Yolanda; F068 - Ollie, Bianca; O016 - Young, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0029 - James, Pierre; 0039 - Tanis, Tanis; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0045 - jitranath, surjan; 0055 - Crouch, Shanta; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0071 - Decius, Verlande; 0096 - Anderson, Tiffaney; 0099 - Anderson, Sheila; 0142 - terry, shelby; 0165 - Samone Professional Cleaning Gadson, Nina; 0171 - Maddox, Rhonda; 0185 - SMITH, FRAN; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0276 - Johnson, Zarria; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0279 - Pinet, Shameeca; 0314 - Francis, Delma; 0326 - Patterson, Pamela; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0336 - Pollard, Tiffany; 0341 - Wilson, Desiree; 0353 - Mccloud, Samuel; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0369 - Chambers, Terance; 0385 - Daniels, Shaheeda; 0458 - Moore, Billie; 0473 - Owens, Dexter; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0515 - Cadet, Jimmy; 0550 - Brown, Candace; 0552 - SMITH, FRAN; 0576 - Carter, Whigham; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0599 - Colon, Vilma; 0608 - Middleton, Elijah; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0627 - damali, Fletcher; 0631 - Tanner, Rodrick; 0645 - Jacques Louis, Garry; 0656 - Williams, Vonteria; 0660 - Ferguson, Kristina; 0662 - williams, tatisa; 0680 - Baker, Shannon; 0691 - Jeanfrancois, Manoucheca; 0708 - Castillo, Andre; 0745 - Cooper, Tyqeshia; 0763 - Douglas, Natasha; 0770 - Lee, Tamaya; 0772 - Warren, Jamie; 0778 - Colombo, Daniel; 0786 - dupre, Jason; 0806 - Marayne, Ronneisha; 0855 - Byrd, Ricardo; 0862 - Robinson, Joseph; 0868 - Lockwood, Robert; 0893 - miller, keira; 0895 - Ali, Casha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0215 - Fitzgerald, Bernice; 0303 - McCoy, Bettina; 0408 - Heers, Brittney; 0517 - Lys, Bernite; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0707 - Proudme, Maya; 0803 - Santana, Jezebel; 1108 - Heers, Brittney; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1112 - Lust Jr, Grant; 1207 - Hall, Jarad; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1317 - White, Zavier; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1326 - Costley, Elacia; 1329 - McDougal, Tevon; 1331 - Thomas, Carly; 1347 - mcmath, Shakera; 1363 - Trammell, Heather; 1369 - woods, kyajahia; 1448 - Weir, Alicia; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1461 - Gonzalez, Orianna; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1712 - Jones Bishop, Saundra; 1715 - Chisholm, Marie; 1729 - McCoy, Bettina; 1739 - Pierre, Carline; 1747 - Napier, Vivian; 1753 - Swift, Corderal; 1777 - Ferguson, James; 1780 - Kendall, Kimberley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0308 - Rogers, Tricia; 0326 - Quintana, Juan; 0426 - crouso, Ryan; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0541 - Mora, Ada; 0575 - Cruz, Eloi; 0675 - Moreau, Melissa; 0686 - lewis, sean; 0698 - Brogna, Ed; 0770 - kerper, Austin; 0808 - MCCORD, DERRICK; 0816 - Starks, Justin; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0856 - Montoya, Mikhail; 0875 - pierre, Chasity; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0900 - mitchell, constance; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Gomez, Sabrina; 1057 - Rose, Anthony; 1080 - Patrick, Terrell; 1114 - Rosas, Rebecca; 1142 - Maynard, Aisha; 1152 - Joyce, Lindsey; 1163 - hogaboom, Jonathan; 1202 - Pollard, Tanisha; 1259 - Hermanns, Veronique; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1297 - Jones, Willie; 1305 - Bryan, Leonna; 1353 - Harris, Quiana; 1388 - Jensen, Harrison; A006 - Torres, Jonathan; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C019 - Pinnock, Yvonne; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D021 - Gonzalez, Mary; D053 - Morgan, Vanessa; D061 - Baldwin, Shirley; D062 - Robinson, Jeffery; D065 - II, Larry Brown; D067 - Colter, Darian; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; F004 - Peterson, Thomas; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; G021 - Flanary, James; G021 - Flanary, Brian; H004 - McCoy, Lakisha; H022 - Lawrence, Syriah; H026 - Martin, Ambra; NA17 - Jones, Sheena; NB15 - Shumpert, Bobbi; S010 - Shorter, Khan; S021 - Padilla, Eric; S037 - Hotchkiss, Tassia; T001 - King, Sandy; T008 - Williams, Shalana; W001 - Collins, Tawana; W008 - Wyatt, Xanaiya. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 22, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 1193 - Guzman, Edda; 2006 - Gonzalez, Lizette; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2033 - Dakai Company Taylor, Shaunte; 2038 - Hardy, Shamily; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2205 - Gordon, Denali; 2238 - Baltazard, Ernstlee; 2253 - farzadmehr, samuel; 2285 - Wood, Joshua; 2291 - Greene, Keshia; 2292 - Cox, Kevonte; 2294 - Poole, Tadashi; 2305 - Lozada, Janet; 2307 - Bray, Sergio; 2310 - Neidlinger, LouAnn; 2318 - Marshell, Monica; 2338 - Perreault, Jordan; 2363 - Roberson, Jeremy; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 3012 - Tanner, Jason; 4020 - Beamon, Stephen; 4104 - Staco, Elberte; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4162 - DWJ Specialties Jones, Koretell; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5032 - Newberry, Charles; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5109 - Risbrook, Emmanuel; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 0218 - adubato, Wendie; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 2009 - Brissey, Tim; 3012 - Cortes, Angel; 5002 - Bezmen, Paul; 7018 - Newbern, Kelly; 7022 - Mahoney, Isiaah; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7043 - Pfundston, Cara; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7064 - Jackson, Johnnie; 8029 - Bezmen, Paul PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0127 - Delgado, Eneida; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0165 - Areizaga, Alfredo; 0176 - Mathis, Carla; 0208 - Pratt, Ashley; 0227 - torres, Jose; 0240 - Wade, Arlander; 0251 - Barry, Tom; 0253 - Monge, Christina; 0293 - Vasquez, Prisilla; 1001 - White, Charie; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3011 - Walker, Darniecca; 3016 - Wiggins, Eythan; 3029 - John, Jennie; 3036 - Potter, Jamie; 3059 - Lewis, Heather; 4019 - Siavichay-Alvarado, Juan; 6008 - Aheran, Euridice; 7004 - Cordero Pearman, Arlena; 7056 - Horton, Danielle; 7062 - Mercer, Kadesha; 7063 - Joseph, Judy; 7071 - Sierra, Jenuel; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7100 - Ligon, Taylor; 7120 - Mejia, Tony; 7128 - Campos, Luis; 7129 - Allende, Carmen; 7133 - Diaz, Julio; 8033 - Nibbs, Miracle; 8122 - Depaula, Luccas; 8176 - Jefferson, Kendra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0301 - Herman, Rhonda; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0407 - Elliott, Ashley; 0492 - Blanco, Maxine; 0534 - Vega, Natasha; 2041 - Early, Paul; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2084 - Craft, Jordan; 3006 - Sheppard, Joseph; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0041 Š Houston, Ralunda; 0102 - Ramos, Stephen; 0212 - laguer, Kevin; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2101 - Jones, Tanaras; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 4003 - Thompson, Anthony; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4049 - Clark, Jakaree; 5002 - Daniels, Rodney; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5033 - Sharples Sr., Paul; 5038 - Lebedev, Alexei; 6014 - Smith, Vadohl; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6038 - Fontil, Matthew; 7014 - Nixon, Anthony; 7035 - Jr, Anthony Nixon; 8011 - garcia, Ana PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B012 - Navarro, Samary; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B023 - Lozano, Henessy; B029 - Barker, Leigh; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C049 - Mustafa, Nidal; C078 - Cruz, Ana; D013 - Gonzales, Dario; D017 - Wiggins, Nicholas; D027 - Halstead, John; D053 - Aparicio, Lazaro; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D058 - Elson, Laquetta; D071 - Edwards, Destiny; D083 - Cummings, Barbara A; D108 - Pinder, Rodney; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D209 - Laws, Mario; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E001 - Diaz, Jonathan; E014 - Mathews, Nicole; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E041 - Kheir, Mazin; E046 - Colon, Victor; E079 - Furlow, Carlos; E114 - Rivera, Felix Rivas PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1034 - Daniels, Anita; 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1265 - Torres, Samantha; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1298 - Moore, Daniel; 2079 - Willis, Guy d.; 2088 - Jackson, Julius; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2271 - McAuliffe, Leigh; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3067 - Goldsby, Caleb; 3256 - Sanchez, Sergio; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3301 Š Pascal, Mary; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3372 - Rivera, Ricardo; 3386 - Nichols, Riahna; F336 - Vanattia, Julio; F338 - Dean, Drianna; F366 - Hunt, Michael; F379 - Pittman, Michael; F413 - Santos, shaunirie; F441 - Meza De la luz, Jose; F447 - Williams, Janai; G468 - Nash, Liliana; G494 - Rivera, Juan; G532 - Yochum, Dan; H544 - Maloney, Patrick; H563 - Wilton, Kipp; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H570 - Shock, John; H605 - Santa Cruz, Miguel; H624 - Paty, Pauline PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1242 - Willey, Brittany; 1245 - Ortiz, Daniel; 1251 - Johnson, Michael; 1254 - Crawford, Irma; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1319 - Banner, Taquanna; 1338 - Rodriguez, Peter; 1353 - Holland, Brian; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1401 - Rodriguez, Elsa; 1405 - Gillis, Carl; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1417 - Figueroa, Steven; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1603 - Dieudonne, Robertson; 1720 - Toranzo, Christian; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1737 - Rosario, Crystal; 1751 - Stearman, Michael; 1773 - Santigo, Allison; 2028 - Reed, Reanni; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2085 - Pagan, Geovanni; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2205 - Edwards, Adam; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2296 - Weathers, Lorenzo; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2429 - Washington, Angelica; 2451 - Wade, Juliette; 2469 - Walker,Amari; 2600 - Lilly, Jamie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Persaud, Ronald; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2136 - Torres, Yessenia; 2253 - Lince, Shirley; 2254 - Schaffner, Elizabeth R; 2259 - Geiger, Jonathan; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2299 - Fisk, Daryl; 2330 - Estrada, Lisandra; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2406 - Span, Mahogany; 2553 - Bonner, Marvin; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2592 - Abell, Kathy; 2608 - Mai, James; 2637 - Gross, Virgina; 2662 - PREMIERE SALON AND NAIL SUPPLY Gittens, Cesson; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0187 - Hill, Dawn; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0416 - Nunez, Marcos; 0422 - Flaquer, Pedro; 0492 - Martinez, Laurie; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2006 - McCullough, Rhonnell; 3006 - Gonzalez, Griselle; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3052 - Eldercraft LLC Elder, Jason; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4064 - Gulbronson, Ashley; 4079 - Cook, Elliott; 6011 - Phillips, Andre; 6024 - Hernandez, Abigail PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A011 - Malaret, Suheiry; A021 - Granadales, Ninoska; A045 - Rosario, Cris; A062 - Corsino, Lizbeth; A120 - Torres, Mildred; A123 - Blackshear, Maria; A128 - Melendez, Kathleen; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A156 - Palomo, Carlimar; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A182 - Linzy-Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A202 - Colon, Bianca; A217 - Santos, Evan; A223 - Acevedo, Sylvia; A299 - Padilla, Migdalia; B312 - Pena, Michael; B324 - Vazquez, Freed; C369 - Marchidon, Remus; D399 - Prado-Guadalupe, Daniel; D420 - McIntire, Madison; E509 - Baker, Shannon; G581 - Brown, Jeffrey; G582 - Viera, Issac j PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - bradley, Kineisha; C105 - Rosario, Reinaldo; C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C128 - Hester, Callie; C152 - Agostini, Lined; C160 - Brown, Casey; D332 - Owens, Kaylen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Cesaire, Isham; B177 - Rodriguez, Tina; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B220 - Rivera, Noemi; C183 - Meissner, Christina; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C219 - Marcucci, Ann Marie; C227D - Richardson, Tara; C227G - Rivera, yvette. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 23, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1126 - Gnaster, James; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1508 - Garcia, Alejandro; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2417 - Precision Security and Fire Chambers, Donald; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3305 - Jackson, Jerome; 3503 - Hudson, Adam; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony; 3804 - Batten, Jayvon PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B009 - Jerome, Maneka; B053 - Purrazzi, Vincent; B063 - Daniel, Cathy; B087 - Arroyo, Malaquias; B198 - bouey, Sade; B218 - Jones, Bruce; C018 - Viverito, Frank; C020 - Ball, Jeffrey; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D066 - Robinson, Wortford; D075 - Relentless Construction Vargas, Jorge; F016 - Cobbs, Ashley; F025 - Morris, Natasheona PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A037 - Jennings, Raymond; G208 - Upham, Mike; H231 - Whitter, Shante; I264 - Dearlove, Lurline; J364 - Slater, Bolmon; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A127 - Bundy, David; A135 - Hoffman, Branden; C302 - Edge Marketing Hick, Tim; C306 - Fowler, Anthony; C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C340 - Macloud, Zach; D430 - Parrillia, Israel; D450 - Richard, Isaac; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E029 - Miller, Walter; E089 - Miller, Toni; F604 - Henderson, Rose; F639 - Trent, Talon; F650 - Green, Nissandra; F688 - Jernigan, Jason; G016 - Taylor, Tiffany; G035 - Schweigert, Kathryn; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; A113 - Hoey, Christine; A114 - Bennett, Ashley; B224 - Bryson, Alisha; B225 - Wilson, Amirah; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C301 - Otero, Nina; C316 - Viverito, Frank; D424 - Leon, Kaala; D446 - Thomas, Micah; D464 - Pringle, Jr, Albert; D466 - Lopez, Pedro; G704 - Baker, Keianna; G740 - Serafin, Anthony; G760 - Quinones, Ida; K009 - Surrency, Jamethia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - RAGHUNANAN, SHAWN; A011 - Phillips, Laqwanna; B002 - Prince, Lovrn; B003 - Canales, Gabriella; B005 - Dickinson, Brandon; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; C009 - Noble, Kenneth; C012 - Snow, Steven; C032 - Earth Trades Henderson, Todd; D020 - Horne, Mona; D040 - Lockhart, Kierra; D044 - Rivera, Damaris; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D059 - Stanley, Claudia; D069 - Nelson, Tara; D102 - nelson, bridget; D105 - SERRANO, Anna; D114 - Hobbs, Anthony; E067 - Ingram, Aaron; E086 - Horne, Janice; E089 - Nunez, Joel; F009 - Moran, Phillippe; F037 - Ward, Joshua; F040 - Leonard, Shannon; H006 - Ruiz, Jose; H039 - Wagner, Carrie; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J110 - Johnson, Yolanda; J423 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; J503 - Marte, Jarlyn; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J618 - Taylor, Shinese; J806 - Gelin, Brittany; J811 - Cochran, Sherrita; J912 - Conwell, Shomonica; P057 - Smith, Vennis; P078 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A115 - Gray, Jean; B232 - Mather, Garth; B253 - Schenck, Shatanya; B282 - Stone, Jamie; B286 - Sanchez, Joshua; B299 - Rejouis, Margarette; C305 - Rowen, Michael; C309 - Parker, Tom; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D476 - Haley, Austin; E537 - Mobley, Iya; E546 - Siler, Michael; E567 - Petersen, Surayyah; E591 - Interstellar Technologies Initiative, LLC Pacheco, Anthony; F624 - Gilbert, Michael; F631 - Halvorsen, Asia; F659 - Wolff, Micheal; F664 - Carter, Eloise; G702 - Nichols, Angela; G713 - Hinds, Veronica; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G731 - Russell, Eustace; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; H832 - goff, alexis; P019 - Marshall, Orville PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00103 - Hawkins, Steve; 00203 - Blekicki, Kim; 00256 - Hasley, David; 00271 - Hasley, David; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00418 - Shelar, Wayne; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00442 - Voteur, Donald; 00506 - Bach, Daniel; 00540 - McLaren, Robert; 00546 - Atripaldi, Kyle; 00554 - Pruitt, Michael Ray; 00563 - Burns, Tiffany; 00599 - ORTIZ, JOANNE; 00619 - Osborne, Mary; 00627 - Filabaum, Kaleigh; 00725 - williams, richard; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00782 - Colon, Ronald; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00786 - Walker, Chris PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Gines, Ida; 1098 - Williams, Barri; 2010 - Ditsch, Ryan; 2016 - MARTINO, JOSE; 2049 - Rivera, Vanessa; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 3051 - McDonough, Chase; 4020 - Green, John; 5065 - Williams, Shakeisha; 5112 - Croteau, Lori; 6015 - Alexiou, Charles; 6102 - Campbell, Tanya; 7005 - Gardner, Ronald; 7025 - Renaud, Ethan; 7032 - Turner-Collins, Amy. Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Š Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Š Name Š Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A010 Glenda Ferdinand;A011 Glenda Ferdinand;A024 Jeff Robinson/Jeff III Robinson;A105 William Adam Lee Holton;A115 Donel Richemond;B010 Sarah Johnston;B161 Diandra Wright/Diandra Siobhan Wright;C104 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam;C114 Thomas Armon Schrandt;C146 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 22, 2023
4T1BK46K28U561173
2008 TOYT
JUNE 24, 2023
1C4NJCBA5HD101842
2017 JEEP
2G1WB5EK9A1190228
2010 CHEV
3VWD67AJ7GM253546
2016 VOLK
5NPEB4AC8CH346661
2012 HYUN
ZFBCFABH7EZ002435
2014 FIAT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Notice is hereby given that on 06/23/2023 at 08:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold at public sale at BENJI AUTO for the amount owed on each vehicle to satisfy the lien for repairs, services and storage charges and any administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida Statute 713.585. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2HGEJ6446VH108677
1997 HONDA 83101.38
Benji Auto Repair, 2779 OLD DIXIE HWY STE D, KISSIMMEE, FL 34744
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/25/2023
4T1BF1FK7FU073269
TOYT 2015
KNMAT2MTXGP618892
NISS 2016
KNMAT2MT4FP550927
NISS 2015
1N4AL3AP2JC147032
NISS 2018
5NPE24AF1FH132075
HYUN 2015
1N4AL11E35C340198
NISS 2005
1G6AA5RX6D0178082
CADI 2013
2T1BU4EE5AC450257
TOYT 2010
1GCCS145728140764
CHEV 2002
6/27/2023
KMHHT6KD5DU082170
HYUN 2013
19XFB2F53EE037237
HOND 2014
3N1AB7AP9EY287356
NISS 2014
6/28/2023
5LMFU27R44LJ34828
LINC 2004
6/29/2023
2T3H1RFV5MW142224
TOYT 2021
1FTRE14231HB61410
FORD 2001
7/10/2023
JS1SK44AXM7101809
SUZI 2021
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/25/2023
JH2MF06482K010171
HOND 2002
3C4PDDEGXKT738622
DODG 2019
JH2SC6122LK500051
HOND 2020
2A4GM48406R838099
CHRY 2006
2T1BR12E71C493485
TOYT 2001
4A4JM3AS0AE017226
MITS 2010
6/26/2023
5J6RM4H38FL021830
HOND 2015
5YFBU4EE5CP008985
TOYT 2012
1FMCU0DG0CKA62690
FORD 2012
6/28/2023
JTKDE167590285653
SCIO 2009
6/29/2023
1FTNW20L44ED54588
FORD 2004
1FMEU73E09UA43281
FORD 2009
WDBTJ75J74F064235
MERZ 2004
5FNYF3H5XAB003932
HOND 2010
5N1AT2MV0GC896172
NISS 2016
2C3CDXGJ5HH581516
DODGE 2017
2D8HN54P38R125604
DODG2008
7/14/2023
JM1NDAB77N0507009
MAZD 2022
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/3/2023
4T1B11HK6JU055754
TOYT 2018
1FT7W2BT6BEC33497
FORD 2011
1GCNCNEH1GZ332124
CHEV 2016
5TDJZRFH0JS547148
TOYT 2018
7/4/2023
3N1CP5DV2LL515765
NISSAN 2020
7/5/2023
1HGCR2F34GA051703
HOND2016
5UXTR7C58KLF28228
BMW 2019
7/7/2023
2HKRM4H49GH610180
HOND 2016
WDDHF5GB9BA264651
MERZ 2011
7/19/2023
SHHFK7H48MU215653
HOND 2021
7/22/2023
3C4NJCEB7MT602188
JEEP 2021
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Toyota
VIN: JTDKB20U883302860
2009 Ford
VIN: 1FAHP36NX9W237355
2004 Chevrolet
VIN: 1GAHG39U241167023
2004 Kia
VIN: KNDJD733645226513
1995 Honda
VIN: 1GHGCD5534SA048598
2008 Cadillac
VIN: 1GYEE637780120757
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 28, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 23 rd day of June, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Vil, Adelyne Household Items; Lawrence, Jalynn Household items; Ramirez, Madeline Household Goods; Day, Arel Household Items/Goods; Fernandez, David Household Items; Sims, Lashawn Household Items/Goods; Jackson, Malekah Household items; Osorio, Graciela Household Items; Smith, Britannica Household Items/Goods; Bowe, Tamara Household Items/Goods; Turner, Sandra Household Items; Stone, Edmond Household Items/goods; Robinson, Shonte Household Items/Goods; wilson, brian Household items; Gray, Susan Household Items/Goods; Blue, Devon Household Items/goods; Estrella-Silverio, Yomaris Household Items/goods; Thompson, Christopher Household Items/Goods; Alexandre, Johnny Household Items/goods; Swint, Gia Household Items/goods; Darlington, John Household Items/goods; Jackson, Destiny Household Items/goods; Victor, Dalen Household Items/goods. The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 23rd day of June, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Bullard, Christopher Household Goods, Bikes, Tools, Couch, Grill, Deep freezer, washer and dryer,Misc boxes, Misc bins; Bradford, James Household Goods, Clothes, Couch, Misc Bins, Misc Boxes, Shoes, Luggage, Tools, Yard Equipment ; Decrescenzo, Anthony Household Goods, Chairs, Wardrobes, Misc Boxes, Misc Bins, Table; Davis, Raujon Household Goods, Bed Frame, Mattress, Chairs, Couch, Dressers, Vacuum ; Morgan, Carolynn Household Goods, Couch, Misc Boxes, Appliances, Wardrobes, Chairs, Bedroom Furniture; Hagood, Allen House HoldGoods, miscellaneous bins, dresser heater, fryer pot miscellaneous boxes, hunting gear ; JUSTICE, KARA ALENA Household Goods , grill, file, cabinets, printer, miscellaneous boxes ; Boone, Wendy House HoldGoods miscellaneous boxes, vacuum, miscellaneous bins, bedroom furniture, living room, furniture carpet, mattress; Thompson, Giovanna Household Goods, guitar nursery, miscellaneous bins, picture, frame, washer ; Hale, Mitchell Household Goods miscellaneous bags, B ins; Centeno, Anthony Household Goods, Chairs, Sofa, Misc Bins, Blinds, Misc Boxes, Suit case,; Spurlock, Anthony House Hold Goods miscellaneous boxes, miscellaneous bins, TV, dresser, guitar, and TV, dining table ; Kulp, Myya House HoldGoods, Suit Cases, Vacuum, Bins, Boxes, Bags; Holmes, Brittany House HoldGoods sectional, living room, furniture, dining table, chairs, miscellaneous bin, miscellaneous bag, Lamps ; Gonzalez, Vanessa Household Goods, TV, book shell couch, fan bags, vacuum ; Davis, Tysheerah House HoldGoods living room, furniture, couch, mattress, miscellaneous bags. Run dates 6/7 and 6/14.
ORDER OF PUBLICATION COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA Roanoke City Circuit Court Commonwealth of Virginia, in re: Ki’Yon Terell Casan Smith City of Roanoke DSS v. De’Sandra Yvette Wright The object of this suit is to: terminate the residual parental rights of De’Sandra Yvette Wright pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 16.1-283(B) and 16.1-283(C) and 16.1-283(C)(1) and approve the goal set at the permanency planning hearing of adoption. “Residual parental rights are defined by Section 16.1-228 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended as the rights and responsibilities remaining with a parent after the parent loses custody of a child, including, but not limited to the right to visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation, and the responsibility for support. The termination of your residual parental rights will permanently end all of your rights and responsibilities to the child named in the petition. The ties between you and your child are severed forever and you become a legal stranger to the child.” It is ordered that the defendant De’Sandra Yvette Wright appear at the above-named Court to protect his or her interest on or before July 14, 2023 at 9:00 am. Case Nos. CJ23-40, CJ23-92 Brenda S. Hamilton, Clerk. Run dates 5/17, 5/24, 5/31 and 6/7.