Legal Public Notices 6/5/24

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Summer Brown #1351, Brian Brookins #1578, Jessica Betourd #1626, Daphne Daniels #1253, Breanna Carrington #1588, Kellie Moore #1647, Natalie Brzeski #1099, Timothy Ortiz #1273, Sylvia Wimberly #1145, Hannah Robinson #1162. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: June 5 and June 12, 2024.
Case No.: 2024-DR-005011-O In Re. The Marriage of: CHACON, HEINER RICARDO and FIGUEROA, KAREN ESTEFANIA NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: KAREN ESTEFANIA FIGUEROA, last known address of 1537 Lake Sims Pkwy, Ocoee, FL, 34761. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on HEINER RICARDO CHACON, whose address is 1537 Lake Sims Pkwy, Ocoee, FL 34761 on or before 7/4/24, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: Not applicable, the parties had one 2023 Nissan Armada, which is in the process of being repossessed. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on June 21st, 2024 12:00PM. Doris Roper- Household items, boxes; Joy Taffanni- Clothes, bedding, mattresses; Tarasheka Davis- Boxes, clothes household appliances; Ryan Rege- boxes, chairs, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 21, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: William Vermillion-Household Goods, Windy Lorthe-Household Goods, William Vermillion-Household Goods, Diana Cox-Household Goods, hayle dujon-Furniture,Faranda Fontaine-studio equipment and boxes, Mario Pierre-Household Goods, Nicole Compose-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 21st, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Jessica Silkes- Household items. Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. Maurice Lewis- shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 25th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Justin Sawicki-Boxes furniture, Lonnie Thompson-2009 grey Honda Accord vin# 1HGCP26839A181119, Preston Siler-: Furniture, Electronics, Irma Montarsi-Qn bed - Dresser - 2 night stands - futon - tv - 5 totes - microwave - coffee maker -. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 25, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Michelle Taylor: electronics, sports items. Lawrence Mason: furniture, boxes. Branden Hoffman: kid's items, totes . Ravi Vangala: furniture, boxes, office. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 21, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Ranilo Milan-Mattress, totes. Joyce Wilkins-table set. Dandry Rodriguez- Tools, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on June 21, 2024 April Anderson- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Stephen Allison- washer/dryer, king bed, boxes Pamela Borges Roque- king bed, sofa, boxes, tv , dining room sofa Teala Tyler- 3 bedroom home Joshua Shirley- Household Goods/Furniture Shawn Feldt- Household Goods/Furniture Shelia Baxter- Household Goods/Furniture Dominique Speight- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 27, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Billie Brice: Household Goods, Boxes, toys, bed frame, Tv, nightstand; Troy Block: Tools, golf clubs, ladder, toolboxes, gas can, storage case; Jeffrey A. Gomez: boxes, Christmas decor, totes, cooler, rugs, tv, chair The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: LaDale Whaley: boxes, bags, totes, chairs, tv, suitcases, shelving; Juwanna Menzie-Cobbins: boxes, bags, chairs, clothing, couch, printer, dresser, tv, laptop; D’vonte Burke: boxes, clothes, mattress, mirror, wagon; Alyssa Wilbanks: boxes, totes, dishes, kitchenware, wall art, holiday decor, pressure washer, Apple monitor, chair, canopy, luggage; Janessa Hammerle: boxes, bags, totes, toys, luggage, tent; Jasmine Porter: boxes, clothes, mattress, toys, bike, tv, easel, tables, dresser, night stand; Roberto Estevez: boxes, bags, totes, wall art, couch, dresser, night stand; Jonathan Okoye: boxes, car parts, car seats, tv The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Rudolph Narcisse: Household goods, Electronics, Boxes, Mattress. Janiece Hill: Mattress, Headboard, Chair, Piano Keyboard. Catherine Morales: Toys, Electronics, Stationary Bicycle. Janine Gomez: Household goods, File Cabinet, Electronics, Boxes, Office The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Daniel Gump: Household goods, Tools box, Plastic Bags, Clothing, Flowers Decorations. Donna Gump: Household goods, Bins, Boxes, Wall Art, Ladders and Flower Decorations. Jon Azaldegui: Household goods, Boxes, Mattress, Bins and Plastic Bags. Richard Davidson: Household goods, Boxes, Bins and Plastic Bags. Kerri Spencer: Boxes, Bins and Plastic Bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Saba Cleaners LLC: business items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Emilio Reyes: Tires, rims, speakers, wall art, shelves. Rosa Duran: Generator, tools, wall art, toys, totes, boxes. Melissa Nunez: Couch, Mattresses, bicycle, boxes, totes. Tarra Harris: Luggage, clothing, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Anthony Muriel, household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Michael Tunay: Boxes, furniture; Nelson Guerra: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Junius Roane Riddick La Rosa- Mattress’s, Speakers, Paintings, Kitchenware, Rug, Suitcase; Patricia Garcia-Shelves, Clothing, Boxes, Toys; Mureke Rwaramba-Clothing, Boxes, Shelves, Bedding, Totes; Emily Marques-Boxes, Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Antavio Kinsler: shelving; Andrew Owens: Bed set, boxes, shelve; Andrew X: Bed set, boxes, shelve Tishia Skeete, living room set, washer, dryer, some items from bedroom, clothes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Wanda Falcon-Household goods; Tiffany Hazel-plastic containers, bags, clothes, bedding, tv box, garage items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Anthony Fournier: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Linoshka Villanueva Carrero: Household items; Tamirys Rodrigues: Beds boxes furniture; Chiseah Rubiera: Appliance and furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Andrea Marie Canterbury Zimmerman: Electronics, boxes, totes, Holiday decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Jason Den homegoods, Omyraliz Ortiz homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Kayla Wells: 2 TVs, furniture, mirror, bags, Eduardo Prado: HVAC items, FORD sign, tire, bikes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on June 25, 2024 at 12:00pm Robert Beron: household goods, Jesus Canales: Household Goods, Samuel Hardy: clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On June 25th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Chris Cossairt- Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Max Berry- Household goods, Chad Neuroth- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on June 21st, 2024 12:00PM Willis Purcell- Ladders, Boxes, Tools Sabrina Johnson- Totes, Bags, Chairs, Mattress& Bedding, Boxes Eric Lopez- TV, Cage, Kids Bikes, Chairs, Totes. Clothing& Shoes, Toys, Baby Toys Willie Owens- TV, Bags, Bikes, Scooter, Dishes& Kitchenware, Lamps, Clothing, Mattress& Bedding, Boxes, Computers, Tools& Supplies Raphendy Raphael- TV, Totes, Boxes, Mattress& Bedding Tori Kelly- Totes, Suitcases, Bags, Clothing& Shoes, Boxes Jocelyn Colon- Totes, Luggage, Ladder, Bikes, Bags, Washer, Dryer Equanda Gandy- TV, Bikes, Chairs, Tables Donnie Knight- Clothes, TV, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday June 19, 2024, Thursday June 20, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, June 19 @ 11:30am) 0456-Barbara Dolphus, 0469-Loreley Garcia, 1056-Lucile Ryan, 1523-Christian Santiago, 1615-Curt Morse; 2011 DUTC Travel Trailer, VIN#47CTF3K23BM440056, Owner:Curt Allen Morse, Lien Holder:Bank of the West 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, June 19 @ 1:00pm) 0160-Mohammed Al-Hamed, 0180-Valton Registe, 0247-Dwyane Comrie, 0539-Antwann Artist, 0551-Quanisha Valerin, 0559-Ursula Sureda, 0564-Jennifer Cashen, 0734-Richard Crain, 1043-Shawnett Cosby, 1087-Cindy Burke 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, June 19 @ 2:30pm)224-Cherymar Rivera, 257-Pahola Leguizamon, 528-Libanesa Vargas 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, June 20 @ 11:00am) 0507-Christopher Howard 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, June 20 @ 1:00pm) 0347- Stephen A Rassen, 0610- Alex Da Rocha, 7118- Adam Brown 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, June 20 @ 2:00pm) 132-Natalie Albert Colon, 632-Myrranda Hunter, 633-Cynthia Brittain, 733-Robert Hendricks. Run dates 5/29/24 and 6/5/24.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF A.M.R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: ELIJAH RUFFIN, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.M.R. born on 3/26/2021. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 3, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of May, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP 23-440 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C. DOB: 11/26/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: MARISOL CERROBLANCO, address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C., Date of Birth: November 26th, 2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 12th, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 13th day of May, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2024-DR-002026 IN RE: The Marriage of ANITA P. DIAS, Petitioner/Wife, and ALBERT A. DIAS, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: ALBERT A. DIAS; 5211 Montague Place, Orlando FL 32808. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of ANITA P. DIAS, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 7/4/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 5/17/2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Robert Hingston, Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP19-461 In the Interest of: A.W. DOB: 11/09/2013, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JULIETTE ROMEO, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.W. born on November 9, 2013. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 24, 2024, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP23-231 In the Interest of:T.S. DOB: 05/04/2009, T.S. DOB: 09/12/2011, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SHAWN JERMAINE SCHUMAN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: T.S. born on May 4, 2009, and T.S. born on September 12, 2011. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 19, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-486 In the Interest of: J.B. DOB: 11/11/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KRISTIN BELL, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.B., born on November 11, 2022. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 5, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 8439:1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 on June 21st, 2024 12:00PM Mariah Herron-household goods Saundra Jones-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on June 21st, 2024 12:00PM Dixon Ramon Diaz Tovar-Clothing, furniture;David Perkins-Clothes, Furniture, Toys; Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct.; Armani Harris-household items, luggage, totes, small furniture; Kerry McClelland-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 06/13/2024: 337 Africayahna Laing, 737 Kobe Amburgey, 223 Angelo Mcleod, 718 William Gufford, 605 Sherley Duremy, 726 Erick Blakey, 315 Jean Blaise, 430 Jasmine Jackson. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 06/13/2024: B181 Tiesha Wilkinson, D121 Sandro Amaro, A115 Christian Artiles. U-Haul Ctr. 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 06/13/2024: 1935 Kadyrah Payne, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, 1067 Jean Pico Soria, 1634 Lee Lumpkins, 1429 Carlos Stokes, 1607 Sabrina Warning, AA6665K Monique Hubbard. U-Haul Ctr. 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 06/13/2024: 1603 Angel Alvarado, 1123 Frantzy Jerome, 1512 Celso Degrande, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1521 Melody Allen.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 21st, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Brandon Burch: furniture, boxes, household items; Duriel Brown: 2 bedroom home w/d; Jackson William Felski: living room & bedroom furniture; Kamil Antoury: Household goods; Michelle Codner: Beds, Dressers, End Tables, Couch, Clothes; Sabrina Rodrigues: household goods; Sebastian Mont-Louis: furniture; Tenisha Gilmore: 1 bedroom home with a grill. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Kaelib McNair- boxes, book cases, washer dryer; Nazneen Chowdhury- extra household items, bins; Paul Contreras Chandler- books, papers, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on June 14, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com1320 - Delcampo, Breanna; 1409 - Ferraro, Pierluigi; 2708 - Mclean, Heather; 3101 - Allwood, Sharnita; 3625 - Cella, Chris PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. I260 - Hellekson, Michael; J356 - Bolden, keith; K435 - Boone Jr, William PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B229 - ROI Home Services Haugabrooks, Sherrard; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; E050 - Fidler, Machaela; G004 - hyacinthe, james; G014 - Gadson, Shamell; G020 - martinez, JJ; G045 - Willoughby, Yvonne PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C323 - Harvey, Sidney; D407 - Normand, Don; J911 - Mark, Kristan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AMSale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D028 - Thompson, Novian; F009 - Wallen, Kimberly; F012 - Diaz, Carlos; H036 - NICHOLSON, Sarah; J117 - Williams, Vickie; J303 - blake, ashley; J304 - Mingo, Marlene PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00282 - Rodriguez, Alexa; 00516 - Thomas, Redajia; 00547 - Coffey, Christine PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2073 - Rodriguez, Noah; 2084 - Robbins, DC; 4018 - yuriar, Jacquelinne; 5075 - Strong, Will Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on June 14, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1817 - Giddens, Vicky; 1908D - Jefferson, Serita; 2426 - Gould, Tracy; 2522 - aubuchon, Jason; 2523 - Denard, Shirley; 2609 - Gage, Felicia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0008 - Williams, Porscha; 0029 - Contreras, Brenda; 0252 - culp, Melahn; 0260 - solodky, Richard; 1015 - Findley, William A; 2008 - caraballo, Luis; 2059 - Dixon, Asha. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 6220 - Reese, Timothy PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Rachel, Jerron; 3024 - Gruse, David; 6087 - Orr, jacqueline; 6131 - Ojha, Satat; 6135 - Peters, Anissa; 8004 - Baez, Gil. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B106 - GEREMAIA, SHENA; D047 - Jones, Chanda. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C1017 - Durrance, Brian; D2192 - Moise, Keyline. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B214 - Wimberly, Gerald; B230 - FLEUR, Mackendy SAINT; B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; B266 - Hall, Dasha; C316 - Samuels, Sam; C353 - Pickett, DeMarcus; E006 - Mcwhite, Audrey; E009 - Galloway, Anson; H803 - Gomer, Brenden; J916 - Bittner, Francis. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1441 - Evans, Jabari; 2001 - Sinora, Annthesa; 2049 - Bhasin, Pawan; 2144 - Wilcox, Janet; 2166 - Cole, Alexia; 2422 - myers, Jaquesta; 2627 - Holmes, Amelia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B010B - Otero, Megan; B017 - Larue, Chelsey; B025A - Law, Lakeithia; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B069A - Williams, Tamyra; B074A - Marin, Arthur; D032 - Davis, Dion; D035 - williams, Sharella; D042 - Roper, Johniece; F039 - Valdez, Kenneth; F114 - Thomas, Quandra; G014 - Perez, Emely. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0021 - russ, Hannah; 0121 - Powell, Betenia; 0128 - Loussaint, Katiana; 0137 - Lee, DeAndrae; 0142 - Sanders, Patrice; 0199 - Grimmage, Karissa; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0276 - GRACIA, DUVALSON; 0292 - Samuels, Dwayne; 0307 - Dumas, Daren; 0339 - hall, reginald; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0599 - Richard, Tiffany; 0652 - Serrano, Edwin; 0859 - Thomas, JeNay; 0869 - Hill, Ianaya. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0409 - Wilson, Enriqus; 0513 - DeJesus-Wilkinson, Jeanette; 0517 - Jenkins, Banyesha; 0523 - Perez, Tamara; 0812 - wyatt, Luigi; 0914 - Sands, Tashara; 1368T - Dejesus, Maria; 1412T - Newsome, Jeromy; 1719 - Polk, Deirdre; 1722 - Williams, Danielle; 1731 - clark, Kelisha; 1752 - CARRION BARRETO, FRABIAN. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854. Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0702 - Caverly, Peggy; 0732 - Montoya, Annia; 0759 - Caverly, Peggy; 0832 - Heath, Alrahman; 0834 - Whelan, Jennifer; 0845 - Ross, Chandelle; 0855 - Eidemiller, Robert. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1057 - Wade, Lily; 1103 - Fail, Alexandria; 1168 - Miller, Marilyn; 1260 - Cody, Jennifer; C036 - Spivey, Michael; NA01 - Jones, Evan; P112 - Gamez, Alexis; V013 - Lowman, Dasha; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 21, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Neeka Johnson-sofa, boxes; Errol McFarlane-Mattresses, bed frames, tv stand, containers of clothes, a desk; Lamel Hamburg-ent center 2 couches table bins of clothes and misc racks; Joshua Greggs-small furniture; Cindy Cardenas-household items; Total Body Sports LLC-Michael Lockley-gym equipment; Carlos Martinez-Van. FORD 350. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: June 19th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following:following: #1106-Households, #C113-Boxes, #1083-Households, #1096-Households, #1036-Furniture, #D214-Households, #D233- Households, #D246-Boxes, #D254-Furniture, #K205-Households, #2074-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, June 25, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Jennifer Gest- Household Goods/Furniture Lawrence Bailey- couch desk TVs boxes Johnny Joachim- tools, jacks Diamond Alexander- boxes clothes microwave 2 lamps stools. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, June 25, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Frederick Tanzer-Household Items,Mark Anderson-Household goods,Heidi Betancourt-Household Items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on June 13, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2390 - Morgan, Mariah; 3012 - shourka, Younse; 5059 - Carbone, Jose; 5131 - Byrd, Bladen PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0169 - Caraballo, Jaylin; 0227 - Taylor, Renna; 1013 - Allen, Darryl; 3031 - Chapman, Carol; 7058 - Alvarado, Daniel; 7103 - Hernandez, Angela Rivera; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2043 - McNeil, Dorothy; 2051 - Rios, Jose; 2096 - Brown, Sarah; 3034 - Gonzalez, Edith PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Acevedo, Yarimel; 4012 - Pitts, Tom; 4021 - Armstrong, Sherry; 4049 - Hoequist, Margaret; 4062 - Vasquez, Omar; 5019 - St. Surin, Ahriele; 5029 - Ramos, Magdelane; 7024 - Gray, Geyanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D026 - Alvarez, Salinas; D153 - Castro, De leon; E003 - Phillips, Gloria; E037 - Adams, Reginald; E055 - Morales, Iris PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1320 - Finkelstein, Cheryl; 2127 - Rojas, Reinaldo; 2264 - Fah, Audrika; 2410 - Tidy tee cohen, Tanya; 3272 - Adams, Nadeje; F410 - Randolph, Toni; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; H578 - Brown, Melody; H605 - Floyd, Brandon PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1208 - montalvo, Ray; 1238 - cruz, Luis; 1250 - Larroy, Miriam; 1757 - Celestin, David; 2291 - Layme, Porscha; 2606 - Oliver, Charissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at
www.storagetreasures.com. 1404 - Mcnair, Vanaya; 2217 - Dao, Alice; 2428 - Vaughn, Jemetrius PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0177 - Johnson, Carina; 0479 - Perez, Zulay; 3058 - Borges, Angel; 3090 - Del Rio, Alicia; 3107 - plumacher, Melissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A249 - garcia, grisel; C364 - Johnson, Cierra; D461 - Dieudonne, Carol; E503 - Coy, Charles PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - cawthon, Jennifer; A031 - rywalt, Quintin; C084 - Hinds, Rondell PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B111 - Viering, Talisha; B168 - Davis, Brooke; C105 - Santiago, Manuel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 21st, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FAHP35N59W217354
2009 FORD
1FATP8UH7P5103457
2023 FORD
1G8ZP12861Z289596
2001 STRN
1GCCS199298102140
2009 CHEV
1NXBU40E29Z062503
2009 TOYT
1XPBD49X3RD638431
2024 PTRB
4V4NC9EH9LN239994
2020 VOLV
4V4NC9EHXMN271337
2021 VOLVO
5NPDH4AE8FH613040
2015 HYUN
5V8VC5329PT306269
2023 VANGUARD NATIONAL TRAILER
5XXG14J2XMG015791
2021 KIA
5YFS4RCE5LP040545
2020 TOYT
JM1DE1HY5B0103517
2011 MAZD
JT4RN70D6G0014306
1986 TOYT
KNDJ23AU3P7892067
2023 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 18, 2024
1G1ZD5ST2LF032801
2020 CHEV
JUNE 20, 2024
2GNALAEK7E6130567
2014 CHEV
JUNE 21, 2024
WAULK78K79N034424
2009 AUDI
JUNE 22, 2024
1GKLRLEDXAJ110134
2010 GMC
4T1G11AK3RU195997
2024 TOYT
JUNE 23, 2024
1FA6P8TH7G5259500
2016 FORD
2HGFG12827H506807
2007 HOND
3N1AB7AP9EL653152
2014 NISS
JUNE 24, 2024
3N1BC1CPXCK224200
2012 NISS
JUNE 25, 2024
4T1BF1FK8HU367749
2017 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 21, 2024
3GSDL63708S656759
2008 STRN
JUNE 22, 2024
1G1AL52F857568630
2005 CHEV
3CZRU5H5XGM712641
2016 HOND
3VW2K7AJ9BM360965
2011 VOLK
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on June 19th, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Chance James - #0A038, Marie Franchette - #0C006, John Charlebois - #0C020, Hailey Bliven - #0D028, Ernson Juste - #0D040, Gupson Jeannelus - #0E030, Jordany Charles - #0F015, Geston Desir - #0H047.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on June 13, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2020 - Negron, Yoshuanick; 2052C - Adorno, Raul; 3065 - Coughenour, Brent; 4005 - Kanupp, Beth. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 6005 - Cano, Jossie; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 7040 - Vladi Transportation Inc. Serrano, Damaris; 7155 - Mauigoa, Wukilani; 8016 - Flores, Frederick. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C156 - Mangham, Shanel A; D154 - Ogando, Enrique Junior; E238 - Prince, Georgie. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D011 - Miller, Tikese; G015 - christopher, Jayquan; J053 - Vera, Robert; J058 - Vives, Maritza; J072 - Berry, David; J174 - Paz, Sherry; K058 - Sanchez, Eddi. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A285 - Harlow, Stephanie. PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1332 - Prout, Jacqueline; 2313 - Hodges, Latavia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A131 - Halstead, Shernasha; B294 - Serrano, Paula; C325 - Wright, Matthew; D414 - Ferguson, Jalissa; F618 - jones, Samuel; F640 - Waits, Miyea. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Martinez, Ramon; B246 - Adorno, Raul J; E506 - Decembre, ALLEN; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; G731 - goldston, Dylan; H807 - Blanco, Yurys; J030 - Evans, Tyrek J; O514 - Jett, Brittney. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 12067 - Gema, Vanessa; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 12409 - VARGAS ALEQUIN, ELLIOT; 12417 - Collier, Alliya; 307 - Castleberry, Kayla; 592 - Venezia, Chris; 611 - CRUZ, ARLENE; 883 - Quirindongo, Keila. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 002 - Fernandez, Christian; 032 - Hayes, William; 060 - Blinkey, Brandi; 084 - Morales, Jose; 102 - OrTiz, Miosoty; 120 - MARION, QUINTON; 152 - OTERO OTERO, CARMEN; 314 - Gomez Santiago, JOSE; 323 - pijuan, Michael; 439 - Dotson, Michael; 717 - vazquez, manuel; 876 - Rodriguez, Dominick; 884 - cruz, Carmen. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01130 - Romero Esquilin, Ninoshka; 02507 - Waterman, Veronique; 05331 - Reilly, James; 05332 - Gracia, Ivelisse; 05340 - Santiago torres, Ivonne. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1010 - Lazala, Teresa; 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1204 - Gillett, Jasmine; 1226 - Alamo, Jazmin Fernandez; 2069 - Green, Aidan; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2167 - Manzi, Mario; 2220 - Thompson, Shemariah; 2252 - Rivera, Brian; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0017 - Vincente, Hamlett; 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 2061 -Figueroa, Julio; 2106 - Platone, Oscar; 3016 - Roman, Jose Rafael; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 6064 - Ball, Henry; 8004 - Murillo Varela, Luis; 8034 - Sanchez, Franklin. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PMSale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0149 - NOSIL, HEMLYNE COMPERE; 0210 - Soares Pereira, Clauderson; 0246 - Walker, Jenna; 0333 - schiffer, mikayla; 1046 - Jimenez, 1056 Š Sanchez, Maria; Juan; 2143 - Capella, Shaina. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0131 - Kimble, Octavia; 0136 - Vinson, Tiffany; 0214 - Mack, Evelyn; 0222 - Chang, Marcello; 0329 - Nunez, Ivelis; 0338 - Singley, Angelia M; 0817 - green, Breanna; 0819 - Hall, Somarra; 0903 - Franklin, Adriana; 0910 - Davis, Robert; 09124 - Herrera, Fanny; 0928 - Lero, Stephanie; 0936 - Lovett, Roy; 0985 - Hawkins, Johnnette; 1012 - Barthelemy, Micheline; 1242 - Ruiz Nunez, Orlando; 1326 - De La Cruz Rodriguez, Yahaira; 1387 - Manuel, Monique. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Toyota
VIN: JTDKB20U887787977
2016 Dodge
VIN: 1C3CDFEB6GD750962
2013 Volkswagen
VIN: WVWBN7ANXDE504738
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on June 26, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Thursday the 27th day of June, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Anthony Montalvo ; Esther Joseph ; Taquilla Toliver; Esther Joseph ; Tyra Jones ; Cynthia Holmes ; Kiana Cooper ; Monica Thomas ; Teresa A Johnson ; Ruben Luis Suarez ; Varbaraly Cintron-Sanchez ; Esther Joseph ; Rahul Patel ; Rahul Patel ; Jasmine Hilts ; Maribel vasquez ; Nikkiya Brown ; James Coleman ; Travis Davis ; Ashley Autrey ; Latresia Brown ; williams Lumaine ; James Hart ; Jasen White ; Jasmine Downer ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Vincent Forbes ; Jamie Mince ; Tameka Davis ; Carlos Liriano ; Lisa Lieberman ; Sigrid Yanira Sanchez Ospina ; Tiffany Cook ; Anteria Pollock ; Tabatha Brown ; Luz Medina ; Brian Melendez ; Jacinta Gerardin ; Aidan Jacobs ; Anaysha Hernandez ; Ericka Dunlap ; Redie Cobb ; Kiara Holmes ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Ryan Mathews ; Travis Brooks ; Shanya Thompson ; Vernia Jackson ; Quinton Young ; Janeen Boone ; Tyrone Henderson ; Napoleon Thanis ; Hector Febles ; Marshal L Taylor ; Melana Prescott ; Candyce Nesheim ; Christina Brown ; Tyrone Henderson ; Brandon Camille ; Fashana Alexander ; Michael Shepherd ; Michael Shepherd ; Nicole Alawdi ; Alexus Porter ; Latasha Wynn ; devanni walker ; Kadijah Tillmon ; Mitchell Hall ; Shawn Johnson ; Deatric Davis ; Angel Rodriguez ; Paris Williame ; Nicholas Keen ; Jerry Spencer ; Mark marcano ; edward debose ; Jalyn Vallot ; Pagie Blackwell ; Keishla Matos ; Alexis Weaver