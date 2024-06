Legal Public Notices 6/5/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Summer Brown #1351, Brian Brookins #1578, Jessica Betourd #1626, Daphne Daniels #1253, Breanna Carrington #1588, Kellie Moore #1647, Natalie Brzeski #1099, Timothy Ortiz #1273, Sylvia Wimberly #1145, Hannah Robinson #1162. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: June 5 and June 12, 2024.In Re. The Marriage of: CHACON, HEINER RICARDO and FIGUEROA, KAREN ESTEFANIA NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: KAREN ESTEFANIA FIGUEROA, last known address of 1537 Lake Sims Pkwy, Ocoee, FL, 34761. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on HEINER RICARDO CHACON, whose address is 1537 Lake Sims Pkwy, Ocoee, FL 34761 on or before 7/4/24, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: Not applicable, the parties had one 2023 Nissan Armada, which is in the process of being repossessed. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Doris Roper- Household items, boxes; Joy Taffanni- Clothes, bedding, mattresses; Tarasheka Davis- Boxes, clothes household appliances; Ryan Rege- boxes, chairs, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 21, 2024 at the location indicated:: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: William Vermillion-Household Goods, Windy Lorthe-Household Goods, William Vermillion-Household Goods, Diana Cox-Household Goods, hayle dujon-Furniture,Faranda Fontaine-studio equipment and boxes, Mario Pierre-Household Goods, Nicole Compose-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jessica Silkes- Household items. Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. Maurice Lewis- shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Justin Sawicki-Boxes furniture, Lonnie Thompson-2009 grey Honda Accord vin# 1HGCP26839A181119, Preston Siler-: Furniture, Electronics, Irma Montarsi-Qn bed - Dresser - 2 night stands - futon - tv - 5 totes - microwave - coffee maker -. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below.Michelle Taylor: electronics, sports items. Lawrence Mason: furniture, boxes. Branden Hoffman: kid's items, totes . Ravi Vangala: furniture, boxes, office. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ranilo Milan-Mattress, totes. Joyce Wilkins-table set. Dandry Rodriguez- Tools, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:April Anderson- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Stephen Allison- washer/dryer, king bed, boxes Pamela Borges Roque- king bed, sofa, boxes, tv , dining room sofa Teala Tyler- 3 bedroom home Joshua Shirley- Household Goods/Furniture Shawn Feldt- Household Goods/Furniture Shelia Baxter- Household Goods/Furniture Dominique Speight- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Billie Brice: Household Goods, Boxes, toys, bed frame, Tv, nightstand; Troy Block: Tools, golf clubs, ladder, toolboxes, gas can, storage case; Jeffrey A. Gomez: boxes, Christmas decor, totes, cooler, rugs, tv, chair The personal goods stored therein by the following:: LaDale Whaley: boxes, bags, totes, chairs, tv, suitcases, shelving; Juwanna Menzie-Cobbins: boxes, bags, chairs, clothing, couch, printer, dresser, tv, laptop; D’vonte Burke: boxes, clothes, mattress, mirror, wagon; Alyssa Wilbanks: boxes, totes, dishes, kitchenware, wall art, holiday decor, pressure washer, Apple monitor, chair, canopy, luggage; Janessa Hammerle: boxes, bags, totes, toys, luggage, tent; Jasmine Porter: boxes, clothes, mattress, toys, bike, tv, easel, tables, dresser, night stand; Roberto Estevez: boxes, bags, totes, wall art, couch, dresser, night stand; Jonathan Okoye: boxes, car parts, car seats, tv The personal goods stored therein by the following:Rudolph Narcisse: Household goods, Electronics, Boxes, Mattress. Janiece Hill: Mattress, Headboard, Chair, Piano Keyboard. Catherine Morales: Toys, Electronics, Stationary Bicycle. Janine Gomez: Household goods, File Cabinet, Electronics, Boxes, Office The personal goods stored therein by the following:Daniel Gump: Household goods, Tools box, Plastic Bags, Clothing, Flowers Decorations. Donna Gump: Household goods, Bins, Boxes, Wall Art, Ladders and Flower Decorations. Jon Azaldegui: Household goods, Boxes, Mattress, Bins and Plastic Bags. Richard Davidson: Household goods, Boxes, Bins and Plastic Bags. Kerri Spencer: Boxes, Bins and Plastic Bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Saba Cleaners LLC: business items The personal goods stored therein by the following:, 4079016180: Emilio Reyes: Tires, rims, speakers, wall art, shelves. Rosa Duran: Generator, tools, wall art, toys, totes, boxes. Melissa Nunez: Couch, Mattresses, bicycle, boxes, totes. Tarra Harris: Luggage, clothing, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Anthony Muriel, household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Michael Tunay: Boxes, furniture; Nelson Guerra: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:Junius Roane Riddick La Rosa- Mattress’s, Speakers, Paintings, Kitchenware, Rug, Suitcase; Patricia Garcia-Shelves, Clothing, Boxes, Toys; Mureke Rwaramba-Clothing, Boxes, Shelves, Bedding, Totes; Emily Marques-Boxes, Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Antavio Kinsler: shelving; Andrew Owens: Bed set, boxes, shelve; Andrew X: Bed set, boxes, shelve Tishia Skeete, living room set, washer, dryer, some items from bedroom, clothes The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Wanda Falcon-Household goods; Tiffany Hazel-plastic containers, bags, clothes, bedding, tv box, garage items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Anthony Fournier: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Linoshka Villanueva Carrero: Household items; Tamirys Rodrigues: Beds boxes furniture; Chiseah Rubiera: Appliance and furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Andrea Marie Canterbury Zimmerman: Electronics, boxes, totes, Holiday decor The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jason Den homegoods, Omyraliz Ortiz homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Kayla Wells: 2 TVs, furniture, mirror, bags, Eduardo Prado: HVAC items, FORD sign, tire, bikes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Robert Beron: household goods, Jesus Canales: Household Goods, Samuel Hardy: clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Chris Cossairt- Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Max Berry- Household goods, Chad Neuroth- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal propertywill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Willis Purcell- Ladders, Boxes, Tools Sabrina Johnson- Totes, Bags, Chairs, Mattress& Bedding, Boxes Eric Lopez- TV, Cage, Kids Bikes, Chairs, Totes. Clothing& Shoes, Toys, Baby Toys Willie Owens- TV, Bags, Bikes, Scooter, Dishes& Kitchenware, Lamps, Clothing, Mattress& Bedding, Boxes, Computers, Tools& Supplies Raphendy Raphael- TV, Totes, Boxes, Mattress& Bedding Tori Kelly- Totes, Suitcases, Bags, Clothing& Shoes, Boxes Jocelyn Colon- Totes, Luggage, Ladder, Bikes, Bags, Washer, Dryer Equanda Gandy- TV, Bikes, Chairs, Tables Donnie Knight- Clothes, TV, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, June 19 @ 11:30am) 0456-Barbara Dolphus, 0469-Loreley Garcia, 1056-Lucile Ryan, 1523-Christian Santiago, 1615-Curt Morse; 2011 DUTC Travel Trailer, VIN#47CTF3K23BM440056, Owner:Curt Allen Morse, Lien Holder:Bank of the West 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, June 19 @ 1:00pm) 0160-Mohammed Al-Hamed, 0180-Valton Registe, 0247-Dwyane Comrie, 0539-Antwann Artist, 0551-Quanisha Valerin, 0559-Ursula Sureda, 0564-Jennifer Cashen, 0734-Richard Crain, 1043-Shawnett Cosby, 1087-Cindy Burke 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, June 19 @ 2:30pm)224-Cherymar Rivera, 257-Pahola Leguizamon, 528-Libanesa Vargas 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, June 20 @ 11:00am) 0507-Christopher Howard 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, June 20 @ 1:00pm) 0347- Stephen A Rassen, 0610- Alex Da Rocha, 7118- Adam Brown 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, June 20 @ 2:00pm) 132-Natalie Albert Colon, 632-Myrranda Hunter, 633-Cynthia Brittain, 733-Robert Hendricks. Run dates 5/29/24 and 6/5/24.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF A.M.R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.M.R. born on 3/26/2021. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 3, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of May, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C. DOB: 11/26/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:, address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C., Date of Birth: November 26th, 2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 12th, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 13th day of May, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN RE: The Marriage of ANITA P. DIAS, Petitioner/Wife, and ALBERT A. DIAS, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO:; 5211 Montague Place, Orlando FL 32808. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of ANITA P. DIAS, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 7/4/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 5/17/2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Robert Hingston, Deputy Clerk (court seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: A.W. DOB: 11/09/2013, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.W. born on November 9, 2013. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 24, 2024, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of:T.S. DOB: 05/04/2009, T.S. DOB: 09/12/2011, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: T.S. born on May 4, 2009, and T.S. born on September 12, 2011. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 19, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: J.B. DOB: 11/11/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.B., born on November 11, 2022. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 5, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Mariah Herron-household goods Saundra Jones-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Dixon Ramon Diaz Tovar-Clothing, furniture;David Perkins-Clothes, Furniture, Toys; Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct.; Armani Harris-household items, luggage, totes, small furniture; Kerry McClelland-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 337 Africayahna Laing, 737 Kobe Amburgey, 223 Angelo Mcleod, 718 William Gufford, 605 Sherley Duremy, 726 Erick Blakey, 315 Jean Blaise, 430 Jasmine Jackson.B181 Tiesha Wilkinson, D121 Sandro Amaro, A115 Christian Artiles.1935 Kadyrah Payne, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, 1067 Jean Pico Soria, 1634 Lee Lumpkins, 1429 Carlos Stokes, 1607 Sabrina Warning, AA6665K Monique Hubbard.1603 Angel Alvarado, 1123 Frantzy Jerome, 1512 Celso Degrande, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1521 Melody Allen.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Brandon Burch: furniture, boxes, household items; Duriel Brown: 2 bedroom home w/d; Jackson William Felski: living room & bedroom furniture; Kamil Antoury: Household goods; Michelle Codner: Beds, Dressers, End Tables, Couch, Clothes; Sabrina Rodrigues: household goods; Sebastian Mont-Louis: furniture; Tenisha Gilmore: 1 bedroom home with a grill. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Kaelib McNair- boxes, book cases, washer dryer; Nazneen Chowdhury- extra household items, bins; Paul Contreras Chandler- books, papers, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale onthe personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1320 - Delcampo, Breanna; 1409 - Ferraro, Pierluigi; 2708 - Mclean, Heather; 3101 - Allwood, Sharnita; 3625 - Cella, Chris. I260 - Hellekson, Michael; J356 - Bolden, keith; K435 - Boone Jr, William. B229 - ROI Home Services Haugabrooks, Sherrard; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; E050 - Fidler, Machaela; G004 - hyacinthe, james; G014 - Gadson, Shamell; G020 - martinez, JJ; G045 - Willoughby, Yvonne. C323 - Harvey, Sidney; D407 - Normand, Don; J911 - Mark, KristanD028 - Thompson, Novian; F009 - Wallen, Kimberly; F012 - Diaz, Carlos; H036 - NICHOLSON, Sarah; J117 - Williams, Vickie; J303 - blake, ashley; J304 - Mingo, Marlene. 00282 - Rodriguez, Alexa; 00516 - Thomas, Redajia; 00547 - Coffey, Christine2073 - Rodriguez, Noah; 2084 - Robbins, DC; 4018 - yuriar, Jacquelinne; 5075 - Strong, Will Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1817 - Giddens, Vicky; 1908D - Jefferson, Serita; 2426 - Gould, Tracy; 2522 - aubuchon, Jason; 2523 - Denard, Shirley; 2609 - Gage, Felicia.0008 - Williams, Porscha; 0029 - Contreras, Brenda; 0252 - culp, Melahn; 0260 - solodky, Richard; 1015 - Findley, William A; 2008 - caraballo, Luis; 2059 - Dixon, Asha.6220 - Reese, Timothy1026 - Rachel, Jerron; 3024 - Gruse, David; 6087 - Orr, jacqueline; 6131 - Ojha, Satat; 6135 - Peters, Anissa; 8004 - Baez, Gil.B106 - GEREMAIA, SHENA; D047 - Jones, Chanda.. C1017 - Durrance, Brian; D2192 - Moise, Keyline.B214 - Wimberly, Gerald; B230 - FLEUR, Mackendy SAINT; B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; B266 - Hall, Dasha; C316 - Samuels, Sam; C353 - Pickett, DeMarcus; E006 - Mcwhite, Audrey; E009 - Galloway, Anson; H803 - Gomer, Brenden; J916 - Bittner, Francis.. 1441 - Evans, Jabari; 2001 - Sinora, Annthesa; 2049 - Bhasin, Pawan; 2144 - Wilcox, Janet; 2166 - Cole, Alexia; 2422 - myers, Jaquesta; 2627 - Holmes, Amelia.. B010B - Otero, Megan; B017 - Larue, Chelsey; B025A - Law, Lakeithia; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B069A - Williams, Tamyra; B074A - Marin, Arthur; D032 - Davis, Dion; D035 - williams, Sharella; D042 - Roper, Johniece; F039 - Valdez, Kenneth; F114 - Thomas, Quandra; G014 - Perez, Emely.. 0021 - russ, Hannah; 0121 - Powell, Betenia; 0128 - Loussaint, Katiana; 0137 - Lee, DeAndrae; 0142 - Sanders, Patrice; 0199 - Grimmage, Karissa; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0276 - GRACIA, DUVALSON; 0292 - Samuels, Dwayne; 0307 - Dumas, Daren; 0339 - hall, reginald; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0599 - Richard, Tiffany; 0652 - Serrano, Edwin; 0859 - Thomas, JeNay; 0869 - Hill, Ianaya.0409 - Wilson, Enriqus; 0513 - DeJesus-Wilkinson, Jeanette; 0517 - Jenkins, Banyesha; 0523 - Perez, Tamara; 0812 - wyatt, Luigi; 0914 - Sands, Tashara; 1368T - Dejesus, Maria; 1412T - Newsome, Jeromy; 1719 - Polk, Deirdre; 1722 - Williams, Danielle; 1731 - clark, Kelisha; 1752 - CARRION BARRETO, FRABIAN.. 0702 - Caverly, Peggy; 0732 - Montoya, Annia; 0759 - Caverly, Peggy; 0832 - Heath, Alrahman; 0834 - Whelan, Jennifer; 0845 - Ross, Chandelle; 0855 - Eidemiller, Robert.. 1057 - Wade, Lily; 1103 - Fail, Alexandria; 1168 - Miller, Marilyn; 1260 - Cody, Jennifer; C036 - Spivey, Michael; NA01 - Jones, Evan; P112 - Gamez, Alexis; V013 - Lowman, Dasha; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:Neeka Johnson-sofa, boxes; Errol McFarlane-Mattresses, bed frames, tv stand, containers of clothes, a desk; Lamel Hamburg-ent center 2 couches table bins of clothes and misc racks; Joshua Greggs-small furniture; Cindy Cardenas-household items; Total Body Sports LLC-Michael Lockley-gym equipment; Carlos Martinez-Van. FORD 350. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations:The personal goods stored therein by the following:following: #1106-Households, #C113-Boxes, #1083-Households, #1096-Households, #1036-Furniture, #D214-Households, #D233- Households, #D246-Boxes, #D254-Furniture, #K205-Households, #2074-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction.may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jennifer Gest- Household Goods/Furniture Lawrence Bailey- couch desk TVs boxes Johnny Joachim- tools, jacks Diamond Alexander- boxes clothes microwave 2 lamps stools. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Frederick Tanzer-Household Items,Mark Anderson-Household goods,Heidi Betancourt-Household Items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 2390 - Morgan, Mariah; 3012 - shourka, Younse; 5059 - Carbone, Jose; 5131 - Byrd, Bladen. 0169 - Caraballo, Jaylin; 0227 - Taylor, Renna; 1013 - Allen, Darryl; 3031 - Chapman, Carol; 7058 - Alvarado, Daniel; 7103 - Hernandez, Angela Rivera; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra. 2043 - McNeil, Dorothy; 2051 - Rios, Jose; 2096 - Brown, Sarah; 3034 - Gonzalez, Edith. 1014 - Acevedo, Yarimel; 4012 - Pitts, Tom; 4021 - Armstrong, Sherry; 4049 - Hoequist, Margaret; 4062 - Vasquez, Omar; 5019 - St. Surin, Ahriele; 5029 - Ramos, Magdelane; 7024 - Gray, GeyannaD026 - Alvarez, Salinas; D153 - Castro, De leon; E003 - Phillips, Gloria; E037 - Adams, Reginald; E055 - Morales, Iris1320 - Finkelstein, Cheryl; 2127 - Rojas, Reinaldo; 2264 - Fah, Audrika; 2410 - Tidy tee cohen, Tanya; 3272 - Adams, Nadeje; F410 - Randolph, Toni; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; H578 - Brown, Melody; H605 - Floyd, Brandon1208 - montalvo, Ray; 1238 - cruz, Luis; 1250 - Larroy, Miriam; 1757 - Celestin, David; 2291 - Layme, Porscha; 2606 - Oliver, Charissa1404 - Mcnair, Vanaya; 2217 - Dao, Alice; 2428 - Vaughn, Jemetrius. 0177 - Johnson, Carina; 0479 - Perez, Zulay; 3058 - Borges, Angel; 3090 - Del Rio, Alicia; 3107 - plumacher, Melissa. A249 - garcia, grisel; C364 - Johnson, Cierra; D461 - Dieudonne, Carol; E503 - Coy, Charles. A007 - cawthon, Jennifer; A031 - rywalt, Quintin; C084 - Hinds, RondellB111 - Viering, Talisha; B168 - Davis, Brooke; C105 - Santiago, Manuel Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;1FAHP35N59W2173542009 FORD1FATP8UH7P51034572023 FORD1G8ZP12861Z2895962001 STRN1GCCS1992981021402009 CHEV1NXBU40E29Z0625032009 TOYT1XPBD49X3RD6384312024 PTRB4V4NC9EH9LN2399942020 VOLV4V4NC9EHXMN2713372021 VOLVO5NPDH4AE8FH6130402015 HYUN5V8VC5329PT3062692023 VANGUARD NATIONAL TRAILER5XXG14J2XMG0157912021 KIA5YFS4RCE5LP0405452020 TOYTJM1DE1HY5B01035172011 MAZDJT4RN70D6G00143061986 TOYTKNDJ23AU3P78920672023 KIA. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1G1ZD5ST2LF0328012020 CHEV2GNALAEK7E61305672014 CHEVWAULK78K79N0344242009 AUDI1GKLRLEDXAJ1101342010 GMC4T1G11AK3RU1959972024 TOYT1FA6P8TH7G52595002016 FORD2HGFG12827H5068072007 HOND3N1AB7AP9EL6531522014 NISS3N1BC1CPXCK2242002012 NISS4T1BF1FK8HU3677492017 TOYTNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3GSDL63708S6567592008 STRN1G1AL52F8575686302005 CHEV3CZRU5H5XGM7126412016 HOND3VW2K7AJ9BM3609652011 VOLKNotice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given thatwill sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Chance James - #0A038, Marie Franchette - #0C006, John Charlebois - #0C020, Hailey Bliven - #0D028, Ernson Juste - #0D040, Gupson Jeannelus - #0E030, Jordany Charles - #0F015, Geston Desir - #0H047.. To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.2020 - Negron, Yoshuanick; 2052C - Adorno, Raul; 3065 - Coughenour, Brent; 4005 - Kanupp, Beth.6005 - Cano, Jossie; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 7040 - Vladi Transportation Inc. Serrano, Damaris; 7155 - Mauigoa, Wukilani; 8016 - Flores, Frederick.. C156 - Mangham, Shanel A; D154 - Ogando, Enrique Junior; E238 - Prince, Georgie.. D011 - Miller, Tikese; G015 - christopher, Jayquan; J053 - Vera, Robert; J058 - Vives, Maritza; J072 - Berry, David; J174 - Paz, Sherry; K058 - Sanchez, Eddi.A285 - Harlow, Stephanie. 1332 - Prout, Jacqueline; 2313 - Hodges, Latavia.A131 - Halstead, Shernasha; B294 - Serrano, Paula; C325 - Wright, Matthew; D414 - Ferguson, Jalissa; F618 - jones, Samuel; F640 - Waits, Miyea.A103 - Martinez, Ramon; B246 - Adorno, Raul J; E506 - Decembre, ALLEN; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; G731 - goldston, Dylan; H807 - Blanco, Yurys; J030 - Evans, Tyrek J; O514 - Jett, Brittney.. 12067 - Gema, Vanessa; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 12409 - VARGAS ALEQUIN, ELLIOT; 12417 - Collier, Alliya; 307 - Castleberry, Kayla; 592 - Venezia, Chris; 611 - CRUZ, ARLENE; 883 - Quirindongo, Keila.. 002 - Fernandez, Christian; 032 - Hayes, William; 060 - Blinkey, Brandi; 084 - Morales, Jose; 102 - OrTiz, Miosoty; 120 - MARION, QUINTON; 152 - OTERO OTERO, CARMEN; 314 - Gomez Santiago, JOSE; 323 - pijuan, Michael; 439 - Dotson, Michael; 717 - vazquez, manuel; 876 - Rodriguez, Dominick; 884 - cruz, Carmen.. 01130 - Romero Esquilin, Ninoshka; 02507 - Waterman, Veronique; 05331 - Reilly, James; 05332 - Gracia, Ivelisse; 05340 - Santiago torres, Ivonne.. 1010 - Lazala, Teresa; 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1204 - Gillett, Jasmine; 1226 - Alamo, Jazmin Fernandez; 2069 - Green, Aidan; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2167 - Manzi, Mario; 2220 - Thompson, Shemariah; 2252 - Rivera, Brian; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C.. 0017 - Vincente, Hamlett; 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 2061 -Figueroa, Julio; 2106 - Platone, Oscar; 3016 - Roman, Jose Rafael; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 6064 - Ball, Henry; 8004 - Murillo Varela, Luis; 8034 - Sanchez, Franklin.. 0149 - NOSIL, HEMLYNE COMPERE; 0210 - Soares Pereira, Clauderson; 0246 - Walker, Jenna; 0333 - schiffer, mikayla; 1046 - Jimenez, 1056 Š Sanchez, Maria; Juan; 2143 - Capella, Shaina.. 0131 - Kimble, Octavia; 0136 - Vinson, Tiffany; 0214 - Mack, Evelyn; 0222 - Chang, Marcello; 0329 - Nunez, Ivelis; 0338 - Singley, Angelia M; 0817 - green, Breanna; 0819 - Hall, Somarra; 0903 - Franklin, Adriana; 0910 - Davis, Robert; 09124 - Herrera, Fanny; 0928 - Lero, Stephanie; 0936 - Lovett, Roy; 0985 - Hawkins, Johnnette; 1012 - Barthelemy, Micheline; 1242 - Ruiz Nunez, Orlando; 1326 - De La Cruz Rodriguez, Yahaira; 1387 - Manuel, Monique. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2008 ToyotaVIN: JTDKB20U8877879772016 DodgeVIN: 1C3CDFEB6GD7509622013 VolkswagenVIN: WVWBN7ANXDE504738To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on June 26, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Thursday theat 10:00 AM with payment at the facility.. Anthony Montalvo ; Esther Joseph ; Taquilla Toliver; Esther Joseph ; Tyra Jones ; Cynthia Holmes ; Kiana Cooper ; Monica Thomas ; Teresa A Johnson ; Ruben Luis Suarez ; Varbaraly Cintron-Sanchez ; Esther Joseph ; Rahul Patel ; Rahul Patel ; Jasmine Hilts ; Maribel vasquez ; Nikkiya Brown ; James Coleman ; Travis Davis ; Ashley Autrey ; Latresia Brown ; williams Lumaine ; James Hart ; Jasen White ; Jasmine Downer ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Vincent Forbes ; Jamie Mince ; Tameka Davis ; Carlos Liriano ; Lisa Lieberman ; Sigrid Yanira Sanchez Ospina ; Tiffany Cook ; Anteria Pollock ; Tabatha Brown ; Luz Medina ; Brian Melendez ; Jacinta Gerardin ; Aidan Jacobs ; Anaysha Hernandez ; Ericka Dunlap ; Redie Cobb ; Kiara Holmes ;. Ryan Mathews ; Travis Brooks ; Shanya Thompson ; Vernia Jackson ; Quinton Young ; Janeen Boone ; Tyrone Henderson ; Napoleon Thanis ; Hector Febles ; Marshal L Taylor ; Melana Prescott ; Candyce Nesheim ; Christina Brown ; Tyrone Henderson ; Brandon Camille ; Fashana Alexander ; Michael Shepherd ; Michael Shepherd ; Nicole Alawdi ; Alexus Porter ; Latasha Wynn ; devanni walker ; Kadijah Tillmon ; Mitchell Hall ; Shawn Johnson ; Deatric Davis ; Angel Rodriguez ; Paris Williame ; Nicholas Keen ; Jerry Spencer ; Mark marcano ; edward debose ; Jalyn Vallot ; Pagie Blackwell ; Keishla Matos ; Alexis Weaver