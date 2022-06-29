Legal Public Notices 6/29/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: July 8th, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Todd Schlott - TV, lawnmower, tools, Kaitlyn Haines - Lawn Blower- lamp. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 8th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Adriel Thomas Ð Households Goods, Tabatha Rosa - Bins from Garage Christmas Decorations Full Sized Bed, Sonia Difelippo Ð Household Goods, Jazmine Ramos Ð Full Bed Two Twins Dresser Table, Cassandra Thomas Ð Households Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 8, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Erica Menefee -3 bed room house, Robby Stewart- personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 7/8/2022 @ 12:00PM: Lindsay Krumlauf - Bags, Boxes, Cloths. Simone Paul- Boxes, Tool box. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 8th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Darlene Randall-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in ordr to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 8th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Joel Santiago: fish tank, vacuum, totes, folding table, sofa, tv, cabinets, table, chairs; Ricardo Alejando Ortiz: totes, fan, framed art, toys, briefcase, bags, Christmas items, walker, boxes, clothes, totes; Jonathan Ted Gambrell: power toll, desk, totes, clothes, shoes, luggage, skateboard, bags, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Edrey Frias Vagetable oil barrels, Stephanie Ortiz Rivera homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Anthowayn Edwards: table, boxes, totes, cooler, duffel bag, ironing board, computer monitor; Brenton Palmer: totes, clothes, painting, lamps, bags, table, rugs The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Astar Sherrod:air compressor,refrigerator,washing machine, bubble gum machine, bedding Marcy Rodriguez: Bed, mattress, washer,dryer,boxes,Christmas tree,art. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 8, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 450-0345.-Amber Colquitt-household goods.-Damion Johnson- boxes, files.-Ryan Griffin-household goods.-DeKayla Mone Gray-household items.-Tamyra Reed-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, July 8th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: James Rataree-household items: Reginald Van Goss-household items & bags: Gofery Butler-furniture & bags: Erica Aviles- household items: Nathanael Rivera-household items: Jayme Worthy: totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC will discontinue operation of its licensed home health agency effective July 1, 2022. A client may obtain a copy of their record by contacting: Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC, P.O. Box 950165 Lake Mary, FL 32795 407-399-1938
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: P20-DP-27 IN THE INTEREST OF: S. B. W., a male child DOB: 8/31/2018, N. Y., a male child DOB: 8/05/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Stivie York Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 6th day of September 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 13th day of June 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire Fl Bar No: 0092327 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP19-272 In the Interest of: K.D DOB:08/30/2016 K.B DOB:09/03/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JUNIOR DESROSIERS (father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of June, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-08 IN THE INTEREST OF T. S.-G., DOB: 11/29/2017 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Elizeu Nunes-Goncalves (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 21st , 2022, at 10:30a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 9th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.20-DP-50 IN THE INTEREST OF K.A.R., DOB: 07/23/2006 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Edgardo Rivera (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 25 th , 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 9th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 20-DP-79. IN THE INTEREST OF: T. F., DOB: 03/25/2014, P. H., DOB: 08/10/2020, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HEATHER CONKLIN CHRISTMAN, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 12th, 2022, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-33. IN THE INTEREST OF: L. L., DOB: 04/05/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AMY LYNN LOCKARD, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 24th, 2022, at 1:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
June 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Cell Phones 4600 Blk Rose Coral Dr
Electronics/Phones/ 6400 Blk Greylynne St
Cell Phones/Electronic 2000 Blk Belafonte Ln
Electronic Edgemoore St / N Ivey Ln
Cell Phone 800 Blk N Orange Ave
Cell Phone 200 Blk E Crystal Lake St
Cell Phone 1200 Blk W South St
Electronics 900 Blk W. Colonial Dr
Equipment 1000 Blk Mercy Dr
Cell Phones 1200 Blk W South St
Cell Phone North Ln / N. Pine Hills Rd
Cellular Phone Conway Rd / Curry Ford Rd
CELLPHONE N. Garland Ave / W. Jefferson St
Cell Phone N. Orange Ave / E. Robinson St
Money 3800 Blk S. Semoran Blvd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that ADAPCO, LLC, 100 Colonial Center Parkway, Suite 170, Lake Mary, FL 32746, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Azelis Agricultural & Environmental Solutions, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Andreina Restrepo, of 738 Crest Pines Dr. Apt 727, Orlando, FL 32828, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Real Fun Marketing
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Real Fun Marketing"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/18/2022
NOTICE OF ACTION CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2021-DR-012114 Division: 42 COLLIN MORTON, Petitioner/Father, and DOMINIQUE MILLS, Respondent/Mother. TO: DOMINIQUE MILLS, 4021 LUAN DRIVE, ORLANDO, FL 32808. RE: NOTICE FOR PETITION TO DETERMINE PATERNITY AND RELATED RELIEF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Paternity and Related Relief has been filed and has commenced in this Court and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JELICA DELAINE, ESQ., attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue, Suite 215, Orlando, Florida 32835, and file the original with the Orange County Clerk of Court within twenty calendar days of this Notice; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief prayed for in the complaint or petition. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rule of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. This Notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the Orlando Weekly Newspaper. Attorney for Petitioner: Jelica Valentine DeLaine, Esq. Florida Bar No. 0124891 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue Suite 215 Orlando, FL 32835 Tel. (407) 420-2311
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on July 7th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done.U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B14 timothy love $506.70, D12 Barbie Fletcher $1,012.40, B34 Edillan Baptiste $524.95, A24 richard miller $967.40, W10 RICARDO LEWIS $2,075.60, U116 Marquis Baker $477.20, D64 Ayla Polanco $898.50, W11 Ricardo Lewis $1,701.00, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,566.80, B06 kendall moreino $466.70, W12 redfin property masters llc $2,672.60, B35 Dawn Hebbert $690.80, B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $668.70, U113 Mystery Room $503.65, A0008a BARBIE FLETCHER $1,860.40, A0007A Tressa Jones $1,331.70, A02 Sandra Clark $390.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1336 Juana Rodriguez $376.60, 1299 Hannah McGrath $865.60, 1189 christoper rhiner $768.75, 1315 Brandy Martinez $1,089.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B101 Gerardo Camacho $869.68, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,550.05, C140 Brenda Vargas $1,059.53, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,550.05, C130 Diedra cambridge $1,298.88, C105STEPHEN KRUG $1,556.76, B105 JAMESHA JILES $1,634.48, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $1,940.35, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $1,918.65 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1419-21 dashley mejia $1,022.00, 2468 Candace White $436.41, 1157 Sherri andrade $1,250.00, 2454 johnny core $243.31, 2612 jackenson janvier $558.92, 2328 Julio Bermudez $810.62, 1506 Joseph Dansereau $652.00, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $645.15, 2452 nikita lewis $398.74, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $762.55, 1673 Candice Buchanan $606.62, 1423 Gregory Martin $612.25, 1167 Sherri andrade $1,250.00, 1233 roxanne razzani $811.68, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $988.05, 1309 SAMANO AESTHETICS $1,071.92, 2472 daniel jackson $690.72 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A093-94 Shannon Cubbedge $992.06, A037 MERCEDES DELGADILLO $593.42, A012 Raymond Lopez $957.96, C039 amy stroup $868.20, B093-94 Sophia Hernandez $827.71, A055 linda mccrea $644.14, A096 CHARLES PARRISH $495.00, E039 TONY TRESCA $527.08 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1549 michele crandall $369.84, 5046 Alexander Bankert $565.46, 1274 Jorge Vargas $534.19, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $427.16, 1282 MARCIA JONES $368.37, 1625 Ziquetta Lee $885.46, 1220 Benjamin Stiteler $564.19, 5002 LEAIYNA CINE $730.17, 5066 Jose Valentin Rivera $1,192.57, 1635 Shanoel Roberts $838.53, 5028 Christina Llewellyn $1,160.59, 0001 Angele Torres $718.70, 1457 Tina Wright $696.96, 2502 Micheal Mendez $389.13, 1450 KEVIN HUTH $633.36, 5018 melody english $1,085.90, 5076 Anna Allen $1,346.94, 1130 riddick bowe $942.25 2247 laura Vega $1,678.32, 1158 denise cousins $1,280.17, 1146 DUANE BOWEN $1,187.24, 1748 HERBERT RINGQUIST $590.80, 1152 Orlando Pagan $732.55, 1621 Will Tincher $1,112.69, 0005 Johnny Jones $931.60, 1708 Faythe Thomas $634.19, 1106 JUDITH COKER $725.40, 2719 cedric robinson $746.47, 5068 ryan beatty $731.52, 1564 Christine Velasquez $730.49, 2062 shonte elias $462.60 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1224 Handel Dormus $419.20, 0186 romer perez $921.94, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $716.85, 1385 Alixandra Gruvis $1,014.90, 1872 ronny neal $854.08, 1993 Johnie jones $809.80, 1151 Francisco Torres $370.75, 1280 Sylvester Branford $607.80, 1103 James Gibson $331.00, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,490.00, 0172 Ashley Cobbs $661.48, 0107 Devante Greer $677.10, 1910 Sillisa Rouse $433.24, 1634 Adam Whiteside $576.00, 0119 Tony Posey $554.68, 1727 VIANNA BOHN $527.72, 1461 Johnny Rice $437.40, 1230 willie campbell $716.70, 1303 Charles Sanders $450.60, 1730 HILDA MITCHELL-JOHNSON $897.87 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 2034 Sabrina Ellison $718.70, 4187 Juan Tomlinson $612.28, 2088 Traymon Williams $717.14, 2070 Aaron Burrell $633.60, 1017 Steison Scatliffe $939.04, 4037 Sean and hawa Roberts $587.80, 4132 RAYMOND CORNIEL $660.80, 3081 Cory Tischler $634.80, 4145 Ken Knusta $1,365.46, 3082 Brandie Wagner $757.96, 4178 Tiama Small $811.27.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Hunter Creek, 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32837 07/12/2022: 1722 Leticia Valdes, 1501 Judith Casson, 3331 Joselyn Rivera, 2023 Andrea Griffith, 3608 Chriskelly Matson Criollo, 1727 William Ocasio Orta, 1305 Sam Acosta, 1070 Nick Mohammed, 3322 Jose Cruz Collazo, 3168 Star Breedlove-Biggers, 3021 Timothy Erickson, 1060 Wilson Beltran, 2409 Keiko Mendarozqueta, 3080 Jaquan Clendeeing, 3165 Nonis Rodruiguez, 2146 Julian Gomez, 1620 Jonathan Fisher, 3084 Eduardo Cuellar, 1500 Michael Lewis Chaffin. U-Haul Crt Gatorland, 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando Fl. 32837 07/12/2022: 693 Janet Baker, 865 Biljanis Diaz, 307 Denis Salgado, 710 Petronio Sanfiel, 808 Jean Barreto-Baerga, 1012 Rolando Gonzalez, 575 Carlos Diaz, 368 John Eustace, 335 Robert Osborne, 266 Wanda Figueroa, 887 Mayra Santiago, 933 Luis Enrique, 691 Janet Baker, 210 Jorge Merced, 316 Jeff Zellerkraut, 610 Africayahna Laing.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. Tracy Copeland A216, Wesley Story Ð C112, Randy Mitchell Ð C177, John Cento Ð C174.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 2005-Raishawn Nicholson; 2051-Katrina Krueger; 2104-Keith Patrick Brown; 3071-Caue Macris; 5038-Charles lebranch; 6011-Jesus Yrarragorry; 6078-Scott Story.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 47 Shamail Sanders 18 Stacy Washington 15 Solomon Johnson Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 200 Melvin Chesley Rolle JR 246 Therese Tucker 260 Cori Jackson 329 Donald A Dupler II 353 Donald A Dupler II 560 Rita Barnes 927 Jerome D Flores Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Ðat 11:30am: 121 Ronnie Ross 188 Jualandra Vantonne Davis Jr. 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 311 Clayton Lamar Williams 377 Eliette Myrtil 413 Greg Ramado Thomas 593 Angel Renee Robinson 617 Monik Prince 623 Nathan Lamar Yeafby Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0161 Kayla Elizabeth Price 994 Daniel L Shaw 153 Pernell Scott Tookes 74 Jascinth L Brockington 157 Candace Morrison 606 Christopher Mark Seyler 618 Christopher Mark Seyler 892 LaVarius Gwinn 308 Tekeavias Byrd D32 Benedicto Lopez Barthelemy Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 204 Sean Hindy 421 Allan Sear 721 Jennifer Alers 750 Angelique Heise 835 Terrell Coppedge 843 Carlos Lorenzo 1231 Billy Gene Atkins Jr. 1542 Genele Williams 1545 Crystal Harris 1629 Trevor Brooks 1756 Christina Jensen 2407 Sonia Kumar Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1012 Charlie Hammonds Jr 1058 Larry Blue 1079 Diamond Lewis 1098 Vladimy Bernard 3219 Clara Nell Sams Smith 3251 Shalonda Demonia 4009 Jamar Wood 4069 Karl Daubenspeck 5020 Marcus Silas 5044 Techan Kemp 5050 Guemsnel Maurepas 5061 Charles Swearingen, II 5063 Lizette Jimenez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Pursuant to Florida Statue 713.78 on July 12th, 2022 AT 9:00 am Auto Towing & Repair, 238 N. Cottage Hill Rd., Orlando, FL 32805, will sell the following vehicle(s) sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no titles. Terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid.
2008 Honda
5FNYF18618B031917
2007 Toyt
4T1BE46K67U608789
2014 BMW
WBAVM1C54EVW47371
2006 Ford
1FTSS34L96HB16414
2014 Dodge
3C4PDCBG6ET177953
2003 Niss
5N1ED28Y03C642202
2009 Honda
JHMCP26399C016097
2013 Hyun
KMHCU5AE2DU097284.
?
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, July 19th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A102- Rebecca Undello/Rebecca Louise Undello, A010- Glenda Ferdinand, A011- Glenda Ferdinand
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 13, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #2052-Households, #2024-Households, #2021-Households, #K221-Households, #M312-Furniture, #C110-Furniture, #1115- Furniture, #C122-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 15th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
KMHEC4A40CA059534
2012/HYUN
3GNEC13T12G114653
2002 / CHEV
JTJYARBZ6G2042250
2016 / LEXS
5NPEC4AB3BH244199
2011 / HYUN
KNMAT2MT0JP578300
2018 / NISS
KM8J33AL8KU863738
2019 / HYUN
1C4NJPBB1GD527204
2016 / JEEP
3H3V482C4JT302043
2018 / HYTR
3ALXA7A80JDJK8552
2018 / FRHT
2G1AN69H1E9278803
1984 / CHEV
5YFEPMAE8NP297017
2022 / TOYT
5TDKRKEC2MS016944
2021 / TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 15, 2022
1NXBR32E13Z131455
2003 TOYT
JULY 16, 2022
5UXFE83508LZ47002
2008 BMW
JULY 17, 2022
1C3LC46K27N550774
2007 CHRY
3N1AB61E88L707232
2008 NISS
JULY 21, 2022
KNALC4J18H5058257
2017 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 15, 2022
WBAYF8C58DD140817
2013 BMW
JULY 16, 2022
JTDKN3DU2A0043233
2010 TOYT
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2013 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL3AP4DC910236
2003 Mitsubishi
VIN: JA4NW31S83J049817
2007 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL21E67N432743
2004 Honda
VIN: 3HGCM56354G702186
2011 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPEB4AC4BH211868
2012 Dodge
VIN: 1C3CDZAB7CN110917
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 20, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 15th day of July, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. L. Welch, Dean Household Goods; Ross, Darrell Household Goods; Rands, Chandra Household Goods; Hale, Sabrina Household Goods; Lopez Cruz, Sheila Household Goods; Willougby, Jennifer Household Goods. Friday the 15th day of July 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Felix, Ebony Household Items; Vil, Adelyne Household Items; Vil, Adelyne Household Items; Perkins, Byron Household Goods; PAZ, PEDRO Household ltems; RENE, KATHY Household Goods. Young, David Household Goods; Perkins, Byron Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 6/29 and 7/6, 2022.