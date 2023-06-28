Legal Public Notices 6/28/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, July 25th, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Lynnette Vidal #1260, Marti Meadows #1254, Craig Trevarthen #1248 ,Craig Trevarthen #1475, Tadgulious Mason #1444. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: June 28 and July 5, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 11, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Cierra Smith: furniture, tv. clothes. Sharica Sharp: bed, table, tv stand, appliances, boxes, misc. items. Leonard McDonald: king bed and other household items. Lewarner Williams: furniture, household goods and supplies. Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, July 11th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Robert Schmidt: tools, furniture-Regine Jean Baptiste: household items-Michelle Amengual: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 11th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 April Barkley - Boxes, Clothes. Yannery Santana - Boxes, toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 11th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Sean McCollum-Household items, Project car-PARTS ONLY, Sandie Kersten-Household items, Raina Tutor-Household items, Kena Kelly-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 11, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Victoria White-Furniture, Joshua Kostenko- Boxes, Furniture, Giovanna Nease- Cases of Beverage, Clay Lewis- Photography Equipment, Books, Music Production Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 12th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Jamaris Martinez homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 13, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Terence Bennett- furniture, clothing, shoes, pictures, power tools, boxes, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Javier Rivera; Boxes and luggage. Chelsea Ernest; Office, classroom, outdoor supplies, furniture, seasonal clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Michael Glass: couch, Mattress, fish Tank, benches, painting The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Berisha Williams mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes; The Bridge at Orlando furniture, paperwork, decorations. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Carolina Gonzalez, Business- Kaya Chipungu, Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Imran Tariq, Boxes, mattress, dining table and a couch. Papasans Vietnamese, Restaurant equipment. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jason Tyer, bedroom; Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, boxes, clothing, lawn equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Ciera Marie Young: HHG, laptop, bags, furniture; Briah Smith: boxes, bags, luggage, keyboard, desk, chair. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 14, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Gregory Charles Spreng- totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. B22-DP-0166 IN THE INTEREST OF: M.L., a male child DOB: 12/17/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Megan Lewis, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melanie Chase, Circuit Judge, on the 31st day of July 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Renete Williams, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 31st day of May, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of Renete N. Williams, Esquire, FL Bar No. 106239, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP20-490IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.L.H. DOB: 10/12/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: CHELSEA HILTON Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.L.H., born on October 12th , 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 7th , 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 1st day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.: 2023-DP-20IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.F. DOB: 10/29/2011 O.F. DOB: 05/22/2015 G.F. DOB: 11/19/2017 R.W. DOB: 07/30/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: DJENSEN LAMANIERE Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.F., born on October 29th, 2011; O.F., born on May 22nd, 2015; G.F., born on November 19, 2017; and R.W., born on July 30th, 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 25th, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 5th day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
June 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 1800 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
2. Bag w/ electronics Vanguard ST/ Municipal Dr
3. Backpack w/ electronics 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr
4. Electronics 1000 Blk of E Central Blvd
5. Cellphone S Orange Blossom Trl/ W Gore St
6. Backpack w/ Electronics 1100 Blk of W Washington St
7. Electronics 500 Blk of E Concord St
8. Cellphone 40 Blk of N Orange Ave
9. Cellphone 2800 Blk of S Orange Ave
10. Cellphone E Pine St/ S Court Ave
11. Electronics 6100 Blk of Raleigh St
12. Jewelry W South St/ Glenn Aly
13. Electronics 4800 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
14. Keys & Cellphone W Jefferson St/ Mcquigg ave
15. Bag w/ electronics 7000 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Brandon Willis, of 115 S. Crystal Lake Drive, Orlando FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Handyman Brand, LLC
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Handyman Brand, LLC"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/12/2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 07/19/2023: 1070 Dakima Williams, 1925 Dane Sterns, 1062 Brian Margolis, 2204 Tajera Tate, AB3423D Isaac Valdez, 1828 Tara Dunn, 1527 Silvio Cabrera, 1632 Jonathan Ghertler, AA9216E Issac Valdez, AB0596C Larene Graham, AB1546A Isaac VanWart, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 1105 Ernestine Parks, 1401 Domenick Vincente, 1830 Helena Morgan, AB8793A AB0897A Clyde Mitchell, AB1446B Denise Solingen, AB574A Stephanie Mazzulo, 1154 Regina Hawkins, AA5072K David Mediate, AA6337K Samantha Tutor. U-Haul 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 07/19/2023 : 1243 Derrick Howard, 1112 Asheley Glover, 1903 Carlos Grisales, 1606 Ashley Whitehead. U-Haul 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 07/19/2023: 524 Tytiauna Reed, 737 Will Ramos Santiago, 1216 Nashaly Lorenzo Colon, 1415 Wayne Pettigrew, 1218 Angie Rosa, 503 Kevin Mills, 233 Robert Gray, 322 Julian Pelaez, 1303 Charissa Oliver, 507 Anthony Diaz, 509 Alba Garcia Rivera, 1003 William Knight. U-Haul 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 07/19/2023: C181 Daphne Lee, AA0220H Daniel Summers, B181 Tiesha Wilkinson, C184 Sandra Pierce. U-Haul St. Cloud, 2629 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, Fl 34744 07/19/2023: 3067 Maraissa Colon, 2096 David Burns, 3175 Jaime Dudley.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 07/05/2023:
AA9921D Kenneth Lasseter, AA7302N Clayton Johnston.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A219- Wilfredo Garcia Lopez A295- Christine Sylvia B133- Luis Medina E108- Nicholas Rosen E109- Nicholas Rosen.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27 and Value Store It 36 – Celebration 2, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday July 18th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1055-Danielle DAngelo;2056-Jondra Salary/Jondra Develma Salary Burton;3093-Torah Covington/Torah Arshai Covington;3099-Alex Rodriguez;3129-Emily Cieszynski/Emily Ann Cieszynski;5048-Taylor Johnson;5053-Guilherme Camilo Cardoso;6117- Jennifer Paden/Jennifer June Goss Paden Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 1045 Bailey Barrett; 1059 Anthony Elvin Rodriguez; 1171 Ricardo M Rodriguez; 2135 Jennifer Paden/ Jennifer June Goss Paden; 2178 Lesely J Sharp/ Lesely Jenell Sharp; 3024 Caroline Paden; 103879 David R Schemel/ David Raymond Schemel.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 55 David Tyrone Hill Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 62 Carlos Perez Cirino 111 Maria Luz Dary Ibarra 132 Jennifer Rene Horn 240 Robert Guerrero 246 Therese Tucker 260 Cori Jackson 333 Ferdinand Gonzalez 342 Troy Reed 357 Vance Thomas 358 Janine Chinnici 360 Donovan Taylor 440 Kitanoumi Williams 441 Nikkolai Serrano 484 Raymiya Barrett 493 Melissa Simpler 526 Tonya Wolfe 596 Hanif Bakar Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 76 Sandra Lewis 147 Nashay Smith 152 Lemeck Meradin 232 Astley Barrett 240 Corey Lamar Stephens 283 Chandra Elaine Cuylet 284 Adrian Collins 336 Kasheda Izamay Samuel 414 Rodriguez Anderson 447 Maria Rosa 509 Benedict Dereme 544 Joe Slater 554 Renadette Dawson 649 Bertel Campbell Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 31 Jermario Anderson 242 Sacella Steele 244 Frederick Holloway 278 Sophonie Cesaire 719 Guerda Cadichon 863 Rahday Williams Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 207 Iniya Johnson 409 Easter Gibson 427 Jacorey Bush 529 William Jacobe 535 Ali Gray-Crist 536 Shawn Ferree 601 Willie Beauford 603 Samantha Jones 627 Indera Hiralal 632 Anthony Clark 721 Alberto Medina Jr. 737 Ja'riece Morrison-smith 830 Maxwell Stephens 908 Andrew Estevez 922 Sandra Dorman 937 Michelle Rosales 1013 Veronica Hooks 1117 Josiah Salina 1543 Nicollette Rosmarin-Eisenman 1630 Robin Oelerich 1706 Yelitza Cabral 1810 Damien Hudson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1071 Donia Loader 1113 Donald Watts Jr 3087 Nadia Engram 3275 Quemi Familia 4066 Marlecia Johnson 4088 Laquinta Caldwell-Hart 5010 Sir Romoano Ledel Fleming 5026 Fredrick Alexander 5034 Deja Hamilton 5067 Travis Rush.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING gives notice that the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
7/7/2023
2014 HYUN
KMHCT4AE6EU608123
7/15/2023
2013 SUBA
4S4BRCKC8D3236676
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 13, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1619 - Wright Jr, Shaddrick; 2201 - Taylor, Devan; 2328 - Smith, Thomas; 3219 - Frye, Elizabeth; 3412 - Delatour, Martine; 4204 - Levy, Jason; 4406 - ProCam Market, LLC White, Cameron; 5111 - honor, Grejia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0150 - Mcdonald, Ronald; 0164 - Woodson, Ralisa; 0227 - Simmons, Shea; 0243 - Rowe, Kateria; 0249 - Miley, Tiffany; 0313 - murvin, Clint; 0432 - Tittsworth, Natalia; 0438 - Rucker, Tameka PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0216 - Jones, Janai; 0723 - Lester, Wyatt; 1121 - Crew, Frank PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - Springer, Raymond PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A037 - Curtis, April; A038 - Glenn, Renita; C059 - Saintinort, Victoria; D070 - Maiden, Darnell Asante; E013 - Sapp, Kenetra; E027 - Thomas, Rikea PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C009 - Gordon, Kimberly; C010 - Gomez, Nelisa; E099 - Trice, Taylor; E134 - Norman, Josh. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 13, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:40 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3010 - Ambriz, Juan; 4005 - OLIVEIRA, jose; 7324 - OLIVEIRA, jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 7145 - Pena, Tiffany PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C156 - santos, heisari; C161 - Cruickshank, Ricky; C185 - Guerra, Tevon; C189 - Crosby, Demi PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C390 - Wright, John; D438 - Alvarez, Victor; D480 - Thompson, Larry; E502 - Arnold Jr, Rahn; E513 - aliaga, Jorge Zuniga; F638 - Martinez, Briant PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11032 - Garrett, Carey; 11061 - Asenjo, Francis; 11419 - kinloch, Latisha; 1182 - Rivera Velez, Neisha Marie; 12014 - Rivera, Luis; 12113 - Smith, Cheryl; 610 - Moore, Michael; 801 - pardo, Cesar PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01111 - Bocanegra, Sandra; 01117 - Gushlaw, Amber; 04522 - Alequin, Juana; 02306 – Harris, Margaret PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2025 - Torres-Rosado, Stephanie I; 2088 - ibarra, lillian m; 4022 - Hernandez, Marissa; 8010 - Quinones, Luis; 8034 - Sanchez, Franklin; 6160 – Ramirez, Myra PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0306 - Hall, Steve; 0333 - Williams, Kiesha; 0503 - chaimaa, Sotany; 0820 - Jean Baptiste, Rose; 09124 - Mccray, Sharaketa; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1022 - Bing, Chiquita; 1064 - Johnson, Artazia; 1075 - Belcher, Denzel; 0530 – Thompson, Delena. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 13, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0176 - Fire Dept Meals Grebic, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0121 - Carrasquillo, Yesenia; 0265 - Moore, Josiah; 3002 - FRANKLIN, JONATHAN A; 3005 - Ysabel, Ramon; 7086 - Lewis, Ciarra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - aly, Yassin; 0215 - martinez, Lizcarmen; 1007 - Escobar, Tageline Ortiz; 9004 - Dungca, Tamara PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C003 - Rivera, Ramon; D061 - Hollinger, Collis; D098 - Hope Emerging From Submerging Guthrie, Crystal; D211 - Mercado, Miguel; E027 - Gonzalez, Brandy; E070 - Lopez, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F329 - Callis, Lloyd; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; J725 - Palomo, Joseph PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2003 - Delgado, Melissa; 2232 - Dorsey, Nakisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2344 - Adorno, Jorge; 2650 - Hauptman, Andrew; 2739 - Castro, Leslie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0207 - Contreras, Diemalee; 2002 - Hallahan, Luke; 3079 - Chevere Jr., Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C211G - Pierrejeune, Ruchamo. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on July 14, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1215 - Hudson, Adam; 2607 - jean-baptiste, Aristide PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B200 - Roberts, April; C009 - Mehmetoglu, Bahtiyar; C044 - miller, precious; D071 - Jones, Kia PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A030 - Newsholme, Christina PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C336 - Moffitt, Rochelle; D404 - Leonard, Jeff; D409 - Willis, Alfred; F608 - Wright, Phillip; F620 - Leonard, Jeff; G094 - joseph, jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D411 - BRAVO INVESTMENTS OF FLORIDA BRAVO, ANDREINA; J904 - Hillary, Grizell PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E039 - Giraldo, Wendy; E082 - Carvalho, Alyssa; G019 - Wilton, Tabitha; H044 - Rutledge, Jaquita; J615 - De Car Valho Ferreira, Geronimo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E507 - Oblinger, Beau PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00231 - Briggs, Harvey; 00590 - Leill, Kylie. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on July 14, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1933 - Mcwhorter, Shaniece; 2502 - Wallace, Dexter; 2701 - Lambert, Treminasha; 2807 - Wallace, Dexter PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 8167 - King, Harlie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Lemos, Idelbrando PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B205 - Henderson, Kalisha; B223 - Harvey, Willatrice; E014 - Vazquez, Natalia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1522 - Barrette, Timothy; 2202 - Paniagua, Kevin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A013 - Montanez, Alejandro; C049 - Sama, Brenda; D134 - Disanto, Joel; E082 - Christian, Rahim; G013 - wilkerson, Quashanique PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0551 - Coicou, Evnante PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0423 - Walkosky, Mike; 0521 - hughley, cornelius; 0903 - Irizarry, Vanessa; 0932 - Herbert, Jasmine; 1364T - williams, sonya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1178 - Woods, Gabriel; 1343 - Sama, Marie; 1363 - Lopez, Danielle; 1373 - Thomason, Michelle; D034 - Williams, Tyneziah; F007 - Peterson, Andrea; H055 - Jones, Nukisha; S039 - Martinez, Melinda; U045 - Daniels, Ardine; X014 - Torres, Joseph. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1205 Carlyle Waugh 1610 John Polynice 1612 Janet Baez 1633 Jahmai Mc Intosh 2100 Jesus Reynoso 2211 Julio Gomez 2224 Jeannie Verite 2614 Josander Farias. 6/28/23 and 7/05/23 issues.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on July 19th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Marie Louis J. Petit Fond-0A021,Lydie Pierre-0D034, Derrick McClendon-0D053, Lidrese Lormeus-0E033, Marie Laguerre-0F031, Ericka Simmons-0G036, Lidrese Lormeus-0G039, Lidrese Lormeus-0H044, Marie Valcin-0H048.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14h, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1425- Shawn Wilbanks #2409- Luz Irizarry #2202- Jordan Monosa #1729- Melissa Shaw #1707- Cathy Meyer #1511- Chynna Miranda #1416 Veronica Diaz #1242- Harold Paul Kent.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 303-Amber Ainsworth 1018-Tamisha Wheeler 1022-Jasper Smith 1023-Jasper Smith 3191-Hayley Willette 3215-Brandon Whyte 3238-Jeremiah Bowman.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 – Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, July 18th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM C111 Cabrina Jena Stephens.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: July 19th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #K221-Households, #2092-Households, #2063-Households, #1198-Households, #1152-Furniture, #1135-Furniture, #D220- Households, #F212-Households, #I217-Furniture, #J220-Furniture, #J210-Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 7th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1B7HC13Y9XJ608427
1999 DODG
1GNFK16Z13J170423
2003 CHEV
1N4AL3AP3DC165883
2013 NISS
2FMPK3G91GBB56440
2016 FORD
3C63RRHL6MG616770
2021 RAM
3N1AB7AP0KY289220
2019 NISS
4JGDF7FE8JB113224
2018 MERZ
4P53F4423N1372244
2022 PJTM
5TDZA23C25S361689
2005 TOYT
JF1VA1F60L8812723
2020 SUBA
JM2UF313XH0144561
1987 MAZD
WBA8E9G57GNT84542
2016 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/14/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5B4KP42Y013331469
2001 WOHC
JTDBR32E230008954
2003 TOYT
JA4LX31F04U015863
2004 MITS
1FAHP35N19W147853
2009 FORD
1FAHP2D84JG120263
2018 FORD
1FAHP2D87JG112447
2018 FORD
1FAHP2D8XJG109932
2018 FORD
4V4NC9EH1MN280136
2021 VOLV
1JJV532B4NL287444
2022 WABA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 7/14/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
2MEFM75W24X638468
2004 MERC
JM1BK143541107090
2004 MAZD
5NPEB4ACXBH079733
2011 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 15, 2023
1FMZU73E84UB96596
2004 FORD
1V2ER2CA5JC512900
2018 VOLK
1YVHZ8CH9A5M03241
2010 MAZD
3A8FY58B86T239774
2006 CHRY
3C3CFFAR1CT285251
2012 FIAT
YV4CZ982471392852
2007 VOLV
JULY 22, 2023
1C4PJLLB6KD326813
2019 JEEP
1HGCD5601VA070339
1997 HOND
1HGCG2259WA023374
1998 HOND
2G1WA5EK0A1159839
2010 CHEV
5GAKRBED9BJ246520
2011 BUIC
JN1CV6AR3CM677977
2012 INFI
JULY 24, 2023
3N1CN7AP6HL844368
2017 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 15, 2023
1B3JB48B57D504821
2007 DODG
JULY 21, 2023
1C3CDFBB4FD211985
2015 DODG
2B3CA3CV4AH290857
2010 DODGE
JULY 22, 2023
1FMJK1HT1JEA06165
2018 FORD
1GKKNKLA3JZ158800
2018 GMC
5NPEB4AC9DH654892
2013 HYUN
JULY 24,2023
5NPDH4AE5GH755735
2016 HYUN
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 14th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0074 – Onur Tanrisever 0435 – Matthew Diaz 0561 – Stephanie Morgan
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, July 11,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Adrian Mendoza / Lorraine Arce / Steevens Apollon / Rosa Maria Gaines / Yaniel Rivera Myra Santana / Gelnie Chardon / Angel Mogar / Ivette Irizarry / Remy Martin Benjamin Ricardo Sanhueza NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, July 11, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sabrina Reed / Matthew Toby Jr Longs / Josuan Vargas / Emily Medina / Kizzy Badillo / Crystal Veillette / Scott / Scott D Lord / Rhonda Kinsley / Ronda Marie Kingsley Lord / Rhonda Kingsley /Darren Shivers Jr NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, July 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Dewayne Smith / Janet Hernandez / Michael David Strumlauf / Juanita Martin Williams / Ross Margaret Bermudez LLanot / Carrie Bauer/ Ronny Rodriguez Garces / Johnathan Medina / Terry Starks / Kathy Crain / Brandy Ward NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Leah Shalene Coble/ Mikerlande Joseph/ Marcelo Bitu Piroupo/ Cory Sims NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cathy Blake-Richards / Cathy BR / Anne M Garcia / Anne Garcia / Andrew Goshop / Reon Nicholas / April Burton / Ann Marie Alicea / Lasheena Denise Wilburn / Lasheena W / Marie Andree Leger / Britney Griffin / BL NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Derrick David Dillon / Nia Michelle Burnett / Ramona Ely / Francharia williams / Antawnia Brooks / Darrya Kennedy / Julianne McClary / Francharia A Williams / Tanya Edward Woods / Georgia Euline Hewitt / Angelica Kasterra Moore / Shanon Tara Roberts / Orlemise Joseph / Katrina Miller / Dionte Marki Allen / Kariah De'Journ Willis / Nicole Harrison / Geeddes D. Brown / Geddes Brown / Dorothy Jean Yates NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Doniel Richmond/ Theodore Washington/ Eric Ducille / Eric P Ducille/ Marquse Reshard Holiday/ Orixa Aguilar Martinez/ Nicholas Barnes/ Nicholas Jerome Branes/ Bobby Bridges/ Alvin Marquis Anderson/ Tiffany Onfroy/ Decara Maurice Green/ Erica Rachel Luberisse/ Nya Krigger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, July 13, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kristen Merrullo / Dolores Romulus Jean Mary / Saundra Barrington Johnson / Hector Rafael Torres / James Thomas / Rochelle Smarr / Trayona Brown / Maxine Alecia Jones / Deanna Lashay Lee / Shanethia Crumpton /Brian Sirota NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 – 10425 S John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, July 13, 2023 at approx. 11:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Latisha Green / Olympia Farrow / Christopher Michael Ryan / Esmeralda Washington NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, July 13, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Laurie Salmi / Michael Anthony Nieves / Mitchell Lee McDaniel / Sylvia M Bowens / Zharkyna Antwonai Tyler / Carlos Hernandez Pacheco / David Bradley NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 – 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, July 13, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Elias Pompilio Chavez Marcelo / Valdinei Santos / Phoebe Anise Lawrence / Grady Isaak O'Shea / Gabriel Harry Rivera.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/17/2023
5XXGW4L27HG147668
KIA 2017
LVY992MK0JP025163
VOLV 2018
7/18/2023
4S6CK58W9X4425722
HOND 1999
7/19/2023
1HGCR2F77DA095659
HOND 2013
7/20/2023
JTDKN3DU5B1452760
TOYT 2011
1HGCM56444A154172
HOND 2004
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/16/2023
2HKYF18624H524002
HOND 2004
7/19/2023
JN8AS5MT4AW005284
NISS 2010
1FTFX1CV2AFC63883
FORD 2010
5NPEC4ACXBH046034
HYUN 2011
7/20/2023
1N4BL24E18C275037
NISS 2008
4A3AL25F78E026899
MITS 2008
8/3/2023
1GYKPCRS7PZ103443
CADI 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/21/2023
1GYS4BKJXFR284136
CADI 2015
WBA5A5C57FD516538
BMW 2015
7/23/2023
KMHD74LF6JU483617
HYUN 2018
4T1BG22K7XU437880
TOYT 1999
1FAFP31N86W182933
FORD 2006
YV1TS92D431300466
VOLV 2003
1FADP3F23FL205882
FORD 2015
7/24/2023
2C4GP64L05R474917
CHRY 2005
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Acura
VIN: 19UUA66206A025818
2008 Chevrolet
VIN: 1GNDT13S782129811
2016 Ford
VIN: 3FA6P0H94GR403326
2012 Ford
VIN: 1FAHP3K23CL231675
2008 Jeep
VIN: 1J8GP58K68W255878
2010 Ford
VIN: 3FAHP0HA0AR324469
2012 Nissan
VIN: 3N1CN7AP7CL901380
2004 Hyundai
VIN: KM8SB12B84U614912
2017 Lincoln
VIN: 2LMPJ6LR9HBL43313
2018 Nissan
VIN: 3N1AB7AP4JY342841
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 19, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC