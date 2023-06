Legal Public Notices 6/28/2023

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Lynnette Vidal #1260, Marti Meadows #1254, Craig Trevarthen #1248 ,Craig Trevarthen #1475, Tadgulious Mason #1444. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: June 28 and July 5, 2023.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Cierra Smith: furniture, tv. clothes. Sharica Sharp: bed, table, tv stand, appliances, boxes, misc. items. Leonard McDonald: king bed and other household items. Lewarner Williams: furniture, household goods and supplies. Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Robert Schmidt: tools, furniture-Regine Jean Baptiste: household items-Michelle Amengual: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageApril Barkley - Boxes, Clothes. Yannery Santana - Boxes, toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 11th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Sean McCollum-Household items, Project car-PARTS ONLY, Sandie Kersten-Household items, Raina Tutor-Household items, Kena Kelly-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Victoria White-Furniture, Joshua Kostenko- Boxes, Furniture, Giovanna Nease- Cases of Beverage, Clay Lewis- Photography Equipment, Books, Music Production Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jamaris Martinez homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Terence Bennett- furniture, clothing, shoes, pictures, power tools, boxes, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Javier Rivera; Boxes and luggage. Chelsea Ernest; Office, classroom, outdoor supplies, furniture, seasonal clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michael Glass: couch, Mattress, fish Tank, benches, painting The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Berisha Williams mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes; The Bridge at Orlando furniture, paperwork, decorations. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Carolina Gonzalez, Business- Kaya Chipungu, Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Imran Tariq, Boxes, mattress, dining table and a couch. Papasans Vietnamese, Restaurant equipment. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jason Tyer, bedroom; Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, boxes, clothing, lawn equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ciera Marie Young: HHG, laptop, bags, furniture; Briah Smith: boxes, bags, luggage, keyboard, desk, chair. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Gregory Charles Spreng- totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO.IN THE INTEREST OF: M.L., a male child DOB: 12/17/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melanie Chase, Circuit Judge, on the 31st day of July 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm . Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Renete Williams, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 31st day of May, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of Renete N. Williams, Esquire, FL Bar No. 106239, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court SealIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.L.H. DOB: 10/12/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.L.H., born on October 12th , 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 7th , 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 1st day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.F. DOB: 10/29/2011 O.F. DOB: 05/22/2015 G.F. DOB: 11/19/2017 R.W. DOB: 07/30/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.F., born on October 29th, 2011; O.F., born on May 22nd, 2015; G.F., born on November 19, 2017; and R.W., born on July 30th, 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 25th, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 5th day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy ClerkLOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Electronics 1800 Blk of S Kirkman Rd2. Bag w/ electronics Vanguard ST/ Municipal Dr3. Backpack w/ electronics 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr4. Electronics 1000 Blk of E Central Blvd5. Cellphone S Orange Blossom Trl/ W Gore St6. Backpack w/ Electronics 1100 Blk of W Washington St7. Electronics 500 Blk of E Concord St8. Cellphone 40 Blk of N Orange Ave9. Cellphone 2800 Blk of S Orange Ave10. Cellphone E Pine St/ S Court Ave11. Electronics 6100 Blk of Raleigh St12. Jewelry W South St/ Glenn Aly13. Electronics 4800 Blk of S Kirkman Rd14. Keys & Cellphone W Jefferson St/ Mcquigg ave15. Bag w/ electronics 7000 Blk of S Kirkman Rdis hereby given that the undersigned, Brandon Willis, of 115 S. Crystal Lake Drive, Orlando FL 32806, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 6/12/2023NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 1070 Dakima Williams, 1925 Dane Sterns, 1062 Brian Margolis, 2204 Tajera Tate, AB3423D Isaac Valdez, 1828 Tara Dunn, 1527 Silvio Cabrera, 1632 Jonathan Ghertler, AA9216E Issac Valdez, AB0596C Larene Graham, AB1546A Isaac VanWart, 1042 Marie Alvarez, 1105 Ernestine Parks, 1401 Domenick Vincente, 1830 Helena Morgan, AB8793A AB0897A Clyde Mitchell, AB1446B Denise Solingen, AB574A Stephanie Mazzulo, 1154 Regina Hawkins, AA5072K David Mediate, AA6337K Samantha Tutor.: 1243 Derrick Howard, 1112 Asheley Glover, 1903 Carlos Grisales, 1606 Ashley Whitehead.524 Tytiauna Reed, 737 Will Ramos Santiago, 1216 Nashaly Lorenzo Colon, 1415 Wayne Pettigrew, 1218 Angie Rosa, 503 Kevin Mills, 233 Robert Gray, 322 Julian Pelaez, 1303 Charissa Oliver, 507 Anthony Diaz, 509 Alba Garcia Rivera, 1003 William Knight.C181 Daphne Lee, AA0220H Daniel Summers, B181 Tiesha Wilkinson, C184 Sandra Pierce.3067 Maraissa Colon, 2096 David Burns, 3175 Jaime Dudley.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com AA9921D Kenneth Lasseter, AA7302N Clayton Johnston.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on