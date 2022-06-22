Legal Public Notices 6/22/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: July 8th, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Todd Schlott - TV, lawnmower, tools, Kaitlyn Haines - Lawn Blower- lamp. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 8th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Adriel Thomas Ð Households Goods, Tabatha Rosa - Bins from Garage Christmas Decorations Full Sized Bed, Sonia Difelippo Ð Household Goods, Jazmine Ramos Ð Full Bed Two Twins Dresser Table, Cassandra Thomas Ð Households Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 8, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Erica Menefee -3 bed room house, Robby Stewart- personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 7/8/2022 @ 12:00PM: Lindsay Krumlauf - Bags, Boxes, Cloths. Simone Paul- Boxes, Tool box. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 8th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Darlene Randall-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in ordr to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 8th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Joel Santiago: fish tank, vacuum, totes, folding table, sofa, tv, cabinets, table, chairs; Ricardo Alejando Ortiz: totes, fan, framed art, toys, briefcase, bags, Christmas items, walker, boxes, clothes, totes; Jonathan Ted Gambrell: power toll, desk, totes, clothes, shoes, luggage, skateboard, bags, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Edrey Frias Vagetable oil barrels, Stephanie Ortiz Rivera homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Anthowayn Edwards: table, boxes, totes, cooler, duffel bag, ironing board, computer monitor; Brenton Palmer: totes, clothes, painting, lamps, bags, table, rugs The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Astar Sherrod:air compressor,refrigerator,washing machine, bubble gum machine, bedding Marcy Rodriguez: Bed, mattress, washer,dryer,boxes,Christmas tree,art. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 8, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 450-0345.-Amber Colquitt-household goods.-Damion Johnson- boxes, files.-Ryan Griffin-household goods.-DeKayla Mone Gray-household items.-Tamyra Reed-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, July 8th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: James Rataree-household items: Reginald Van Goss-household items & bags: Gofery Butler-furniture & bags: Erica Aviles- household items: Nathanael Rivera-household items: Jayme Worthy: totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC will discontinue operation of its licensed home health agency effective July 1, 2022. A client may obtain a copy of their record by contacting: Harbour Private Duty Nursing, LLC, P.O. Box 950165 Lake Mary, FL 32795 407-399-1938
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: P20-DP-27 IN THE INTEREST OF: S. B. W., a male child DOB: 8/31/2018, N. Y., a male child DOB: 8/05/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Stivie York Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Circuit Judge, John D. Galluzzo, on the 6th day of September 2022 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 13th day of June 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Kristine C. Lazinsk, Esquire Fl Bar No: 0092327 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: L.B. DOB: 02/23/2011 J.D DOB: 08/15/2012 O .D. DOB: 11/10/2015 I.W. DOB: 03/16/2018 A.R. DOB: 03/26/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Dixon Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on July 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 123752 Senior Attorney [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP19-272 In the Interest of: K.D DOB:08/30/2016 K.B DOB:09/03/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JUNIOR DESROSIERS (father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable A. James Craner on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of June, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-08 IN THE INTEREST OF T. S.-G., DOB: 11/29/2017 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Elizeu Nunes-Goncalves (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 21st , 2022, at 10:30a.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 9th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.20-DP-50 IN THE INTEREST OF K.A.R., DOB: 07/23/2006 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Edgardo Rivera (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on July 25 th , 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 9th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 20-DP-79. IN THE INTEREST OF: T. F., DOB: 03/25/2014, P. H., DOB: 08/10/2020, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HEATHER CONKLIN CHRISTMAN, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on August 12th, 2022, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 16th day of June, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
June 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
Cell Phones 4600 Blk Rose Coral Dr
Electronics/Phones/ 6400 Blk Greylynne St
Cell Phones/Electronic 2000 Blk Belafonte Ln
Electronic Edgemoore St / N Ivey Ln
Cell Phone 800 Blk N Orange Ave
Cell Phone 200 Blk E Crystal Lake St
Cell Phone 1200 Blk W South St
Electronics 900 Blk W. Colonial Dr
Equipment 1000 Blk Mercy Dr
Cell Phones 1200 Blk W South St
Cell Phone North Ln / N. Pine Hills Rd
Cellular Phone Conway Rd / Curry Ford Rd
CELLPHONE N. Garland Ave / W. Jefferson St
Cell Phone N. Orange Ave / E. Robinson St
Money 3800 Blk S. Semoran Blvd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF ACTION CONSTRUCTIVE SERVICE IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2021-DR-012114 Division: 42 COLLIN MORTON, Petitioner/Father, and DOMINIQUE MILLS, Respondent/Mother. TO: DOMINIQUE MILLS, 4021 LUAN DRIVE, ORLANDO, FL 32808. RE: NOTICE FOR PETITION TO DETERMINE PATERNITY AND RELATED RELIEF YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Paternity and Related Relief has been filed and has commenced in this Court and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on JELICA DELAINE, ESQ., attorney for Petitioner, whose address is 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue, Suite 215, Orlando, Florida 32835, and file the original with the Orange County Clerk of Court within twenty calendar days of this Notice; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief prayed for in the complaint or petition. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rule of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. This Notice shall be published once a week for four consecutive weeks in the Orlando Weekly Newspaper. Attorney for Petitioner: Jelica Valentine DeLaine, Esq. Florida Bar No. 0124891 6965 Piazza Grande Avenue Suite 215 Orlando, FL 32835 Tel. (407) 420-2311
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on July 7th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done.U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B14 timothy love $506.70, D12 Barbie Fletcher $1,012.40, B34 Edillan Baptiste $524.95, A24 richard miller $967.40, W10 RICARDO LEWIS $2,075.60, U116 Marquis Baker $477.20, D64 Ayla Polanco $898.50, W11 Ricardo Lewis $1,701.00, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,566.80, B06 kendall moreino $466.70, W12 redfin property masters llc $2,672.60, B35 Dawn Hebbert $690.80, B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $668.70, U113 Mystery Room $503.65, A0008a BARBIE FLETCHER $1,860.40, A0007A Tressa Jones $1,331.70, A02 Sandra Clark $390.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1336 Juana Rodriguez $376.60, 1299 Hannah McGrath $865.60, 1189 christoper rhiner $768.75, 1315 Brandy Martinez $1,089.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B101 Gerardo Camacho $869.68, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,550.05, C140 Brenda Vargas $1,059.53, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,550.05, C130 Diedra cambridge $1,298.88, C105STEPHEN KRUG $1,556.76, B105 JAMESHA JILES $1,634.48, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $1,940.35, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $1,918.65 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1419-21 dashley mejia $1,022.00, 2468 Candace White $436.41, 1157 Sherri andrade $1,250.00, 2454 johnny core $243.31, 2612 jackenson janvier $558.92, 2328 Julio Bermudez $810.62, 1506 Joseph Dansereau $652.00, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $645.15, 2452 nikita lewis $398.74, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $762.55, 1673 Candice Buchanan $606.62, 1423 Gregory Martin $612.25, 1167 Sherri andrade $1,250.00, 1233 roxanne razzani $811.68, 1006-09 MILTON SMITH $988.05, 1309 SAMANO AESTHETICS $1,071.92, 2472 daniel jackson $690.72 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A093-94 Shannon Cubbedge $992.06, A037 MERCEDES DELGADILLO $593.42, A012 Raymond Lopez $957.96, C039 amy stroup $868.20, B093-94 Sophia Hernandez $827.71, A055 linda mccrea $644.14, A096 CHARLES PARRISH $495.00, E039 TONY TRESCA $527.08 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1549 michele crandall $369.84, 5046 Alexander Bankert $565.46, 1274 Jorge Vargas $534.19, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $427.16, 1282 MARCIA JONES $368.37, 1625 Ziquetta Lee $885.46, 1220 Benjamin Stiteler $564.19, 5002 LEAIYNA CINE $730.17, 5066 Jose Valentin Rivera $1,192.57, 1635 Shanoel Roberts $838.53, 5028 Christina Llewellyn $1,160.59, 0001 Angele Torres $718.70, 1457 Tina Wright $696.96, 2502 Micheal Mendez $389.13, 1450 KEVIN HUTH $633.36, 5018 melody english $1,085.90, 5076 Anna Allen $1,346.94, 1130 riddick bowe $942.25 2247 laura Vega $1,678.32, 1158 denise cousins $1,280.17, 1146 DUANE BOWEN $1,187.24, 1748 HERBERT RINGQUIST $590.80, 1152 Orlando Pagan $732.55, 1621 Will Tincher $1,112.69, 0005 Johnny Jones $931.60, 1708 Faythe Thomas $634.19, 1106 JUDITH COKER $725.40, 2719 cedric robinson $746.47, 5068 ryan beatty $731.52, 1564 Christine Velasquez $730.49, 2062 shonte elias $462.60 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1224 Handel Dormus $419.20, 0186 romer perez $921.94, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $716.85, 1385 Alixandra Gruvis $1,014.90, 1872 ronny neal $854.08, 1993 Johnie jones $809.80, 1151 Francisco Torres $370.75, 1280 Sylvester Branford $607.80, 1103 James Gibson $331.00, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,490.00, 0172 Ashley Cobbs $661.48, 0107 Devante Greer $677.10, 1910 Sillisa Rouse $433.24, 1634 Adam Whiteside $576.00, 0119 Tony Posey $554.68, 1727 VIANNA BOHN $527.72, 1461 Johnny Rice $437.40, 1230 willie campbell $716.70, 1303 Charles Sanders $450.60, 1730 HILDA MITCHELL-JOHNSON $897.87 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 2034 Sabrina Ellison $718.70, 4187 Juan Tomlinson $612.28, 2088 Traymon Williams $717.14, 2070 Aaron Burrell $633.60, 1017 Steison Scatliffe $939.04, 4037 Sean and hawa Roberts $587.80, 4132 RAYMOND CORNIEL $660.80, 3081 Cory Tischler $634.80, 4145 Ken Knusta $1,365.46, 3082 Brandie Wagner $757.96, 4178 Tiama Small $811.27.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Hunter Creek, 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32837 07/12/2022: 1722 Leticia Valdes, 1501 Judith Casson, 3331 Joselyn Rivera, 2023 Andrea Griffith, 3608 Chriskelly Matson Criollo, 1727 William Ocasio Orta, 1305 Sam Acosta, 1070 Nick Mohammed, 3322 Jose Cruz Collazo, 3168 Star Breedlove-Biggers, 3021 Timothy Erickson, 1060 Wilson Beltran, 2409 Keiko Mendarozqueta, 3080 Jaquan Clendeeing, 3165 Nonis Rodruiguez, 2146 Julian Gomez, 1620 Jonathan Fisher, 3084 Eduardo Cuellar, 1500 Michael Lewis Chaffin. U-Haul Crt Gatorland, 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando Fl. 32837 07/12/2022: 693 Janet Baker, 865 Biljanis Diaz, 307 Denis Salgado, 710 Petronio Sanfiel, 808 Jean Barreto-Baerga, 1012 Rolando Gonzalez, 575 Carlos Diaz, 368 John Eustace, 335 Robert Osborne, 266 Wanda Figueroa, 887 Mayra Santiago, 933 Luis Enrique, 691 Janet Baker, 210 Jorge Merced, 316 Jeff Zellerkraut, 610 Africayahna Laing.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. Tracy Copeland A216, Wesley Story Ð C112, Randy Mitchell Ð C177, John Cento Ð C174.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 47 Shamail Sanders 18 Stacy Washington 15 Solomon Johnson Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 200 Melvin Chesley Rolle JR 246 Therese Tucker 260 Cori Jackson 329 Donald A Dupler II 353 Donald A Dupler II 560 Rita Barnes 927 Jerome D Flores Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Ðat 11:30am: 121 Ronnie Ross 188 Jualandra Vantonne Davis Jr. 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 311 Clayton Lamar Williams 377 Eliette Myrtil 413 Greg Ramado Thomas 593 Angel Renee Robinson 617 Monik Prince 623 Nathan Lamar Yeafby Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0161 Kayla Elizabeth Price 994 Daniel L Shaw 153 Pernell Scott Tookes 74 Jascinth L Brockington 157 Candace Morrison 606 Christopher Mark Seyler 618 Christopher Mark Seyler 892 LaVarius Gwinn 308 Tekeavias Byrd D32 Benedicto Lopez Barthelemy Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 204 Sean Hindy 421 Allan Sear 721 Jennifer Alers 750 Angelique Heise 835 Terrell Coppedge 843 Carlos Lorenzo 1231 Billy Gene Atkins Jr. 1542 Genele Williams 1545 Crystal Harris 1629 Trevor Brooks 1756 Christina Jensen 2407 Sonia Kumar Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1012 Charlie Hammonds Jr 1058 Larry Blue 1079 Diamond Lewis 1098 Vladimy Bernard 3219 Clara Nell Sams Smith 3251 Shalonda Demonia 4009 Jamar Wood 4069 Karl Daubenspeck 5020 Marcus Silas 5044 Techan Kemp 5050 Guemsnel Maurepas 5061 Charles Swearingen, II 5063 Lizette Jimenez.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE of abandoned property per Florida Statute 715.109. Sale to be held at 8:30am on June 11th, 2022 and June 17th, 2022 at 1050 Sonoma Court, Longwood, FL 32750. Property Description: King Size Bedroom set, sectional sofa, dining table and miscellaneous pressure washing equipment and trailer. Former tenant: Donald Eric Andersen.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on July 8th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
KM8SC83DX1U012062
2001/HYUN
1C4NJCBA5FD418467
2015 / JEEP
1HGCM66407A070165
2007 / HOND
1N4AL3AP3GC259346
2016 / NISS
3CZRM3H3XFG703664
2015 / HOND
JM1BM1V78E1212896
2014 / MAZD
1G1FA1RX4J0173950
2018 / CHEV
1C6HJTAG2LL162543
2020/JEEP.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 7/8/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G6KD54Y5XU745052
1999 CADI
5TDBT48A61S014892
2001 TOYT
1GNEC13T45R168940
2005 CHEV
1G1AK15F967740723
2006 CHEV
1FMDK021X7GA36731
2007 FORD
1G1FB1RX3H0177611
2017 CHEV
1N4AL3AP2HN308624
2017 NISS
KNDJN2A29K7012286
2019 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
July 7, 2022
1J4GS48K26C148853
2006 JEEP
4T1BE46K98U733321
2008 TOYT
5XYKT3A65FG661336
2015 KIA
July 8, 2022
2FAHP71V99X135337
2009 FORD
2HGES26804H510523
2004 HOND
WBAVC93537KX59407
2007 BMW
JULY 9, 2022
LFGTCKPM0B1000067
2011 CHUA
JULY 10, 2022
1NXBR12E22Z627027
2002 TOYT
JULY 11, 2022
2CNDL43F186289808
2008 CHEV
WV3AH8702VH083423
1997 RIATA
JULY 12, 2022
2C4RC1GG3JR289230
2018 CHRY
JULY 14, 2022
5NPEH4J24MH102321
2021 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 8, 2022
3FA6P0LU6ER231146
2014 FORD
5N1AR18W35C707099
2005 NIS
JM1BJ2222X0192256
1999 MAZD
JNKCV51E25M218994
2005 INFI
JULY 10, 2022
2D4GP44L05R149420
2005 DODG
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on July 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0091 Ð Andre Mosley, 0545 Ð Howard Wiltsey, 126A Ð Crystal Ayala
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on July 8th, 2022 at 11:00 pm or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #2120 Ð Jose Ortiz Vazquez, AKA Jose Manuel Ortiz Vazquez, #2204 Ð Keith Cruz, AKA Keith Anthony Cruz, #1701- Saleh Alrshoodi, AKA Saleh Fahad N Alrshoodi, #1811- Jeremy Sharritt, AKA Jeremy Lawrence Sharritt, #1119- Danette Ford, AKA Danette Maria Ford, #1112- Tches Joseph, AKA Tches J Joseph, #1353- Nancy Rivera, #1316-Edwin Santana, #1305- Danette Ford, AKA Danette Maria Ford, #2531- Mary Jo Fernandez, AKA Mary Jo Fernandez Rivera, #2512- Melanie Gomez, #2502- Maria Anita Trevino.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 203 Neighborhood Market Rd
Orlando, FL 32825 on July 8th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #3069, Teela J Francois.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/10/2022
5NPD84LF7HH151062
2017 HYUN
3GCPCREC4FG173537
2015 CHEV
JM1BK32F681849092
2008 Mazd
7/25/2022
7FARW1H89NE001389
2022 HOND
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2008 Kia
VIN: KNAGE123285226582
1995 Ford
VIN: 1FTCR10U2TUB87475
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 13, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9:00 AM on July 18, 2022 Billis Auto Center of Orlando Inc. 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2012 HONDA VIN# 5FNRL5H4XCB064975 Lien Amt $5960.20.
Project Manager - Orlando, FL - DELIVER PROJECT MANAGEMENT SUPERVISION OVER ASSIGNED CLIENTS' PROJECTS AND PROPERTIES. DEVELOP PROJECT SPECIFIC AND CLIENT DRIVEN GOALS, SCHEDULES, BUDGETS AND DETAILED ASSUMPTIONS. REVIEW PLANS AND SPECIFICATIONS OF PROJECTS. Bachelor's degree req'd. 24 months exp. req'd. Mail Resume to Espinel's Corp. 2310 VICTORIA FALL'S DRIVE Orlando, FL 32824