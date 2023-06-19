Legal Public Notices 6/21/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 30, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Nakisha Ponder- Household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated July 11, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Cierra Smith: furniture, tv. clothes. Sharica Sharp: bed, table, tv stand, appliances, boxes, misc. items. Leonard McDonald: king bed and other household items. Lewarner Williams: furniture, household goods and supplies. Personal items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, July 11th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Robert Schmidt: tools, furniture-Regine Jean Baptiste: household items-Michelle Amengual: household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 11th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 April Barkley - Boxes, Clothes. Yannery Santana - Boxes, toys.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 11th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Sean McCollum-Household items, Project car-PARTS ONLY, Sandie Kersten-Household items, Raina Tutor-Household items, Kena Kelly-household items.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 11, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Victoria White-Furniture, Joshua Kostenko- Boxes, Furniture, Giovanna Nease- Cases of Beverage, Clay Lewis- Photography Equipment, Books, Music Production Equipment.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 12th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Jamaris Martinez homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: July 13, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Terence Bennett- furniture, clothing, shoes, pictures, power tools, boxes, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Javier Rivera; Boxes and luggage. Chelsea Ernest; Office, classroom, outdoor supplies, furniture, seasonal clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Michael Glass: couch, Mattress, fish Tank, benches, painting The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Berisha Williams mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes; The Bridge at Orlando furniture, paperwork, decorations. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Carolina Gonzalez, Business- Kaya Chipungu, Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Imran Tariq, Boxes, mattress, dining table and a couch. Papasans Vietnamese, Restaurant equipment. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jason Tyer, bedroom; Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, boxes, clothing, lawn equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Ciera Marie Young: HHG, laptop, bags, furniture; Briah Smith: boxes, bags, luggage, keyboard, desk, chair.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. B22-DP-0166 IN THE INTEREST OF: M.L., a male child DOB: 12/17/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Megan Lewis, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melanie Chase, Circuit Judge, on the 31st day of July 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Renete Williams, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 31st day of May, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of Renete N. Williams, Esquire, FL Bar No. 106239, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP20-490IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.L.H. DOB: 10/12/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: CHELSEA HILTON Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.L.H., born on October 12th , 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 7th , 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 1st day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.: 2023-DP-20IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.F. DOB: 10/29/2011 O.F. DOB: 05/22/2015 G.F. DOB: 11/19/2017 R.W. DOB: 07/30/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: DJENSEN LAMANIERE Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.F., born on October 29th, 2011; O.F., born on May 22nd, 2015; G.F., born on November 19, 2017; and R.W., born on July 30th, 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 25th, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 5th day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
June 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 1800 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
2. Bag w/ electronics Vanguard ST/ Municipal Dr
3. Backpack w/ electronics 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr
4. Electronics 1000 Blk of E Central Blvd
5. Cellphone S Orange Blossom Trl/ W Gore St
6. Backpack w/ Electronics 1100 Blk of W Washington St
7. Electronics 500 Blk of E Concord St
8. Cellphone 40 Blk of N Orange Ave
9. Cellphone 2800 Blk of S Orange Ave
10. Cellphone E Pine St/ S Court Ave
11. Electronics 6100 Blk of Raleigh St
12. Jewelry W South St/ Glenn Aly
13. Electronics 4800 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
14. Keys & Cellphone W Jefferson St/ Mcquigg ave
15. Bag w/ electronics 7000 Blk of S Kirkman Rd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE
Bronze Kingdom Museum (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on June 28th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law.
Notice of Public Auction
Notice of Public Auction for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner's lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on July 6th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D55 rebecca dean $684.05, 0211 Josiah Callihan $461.45, L70 Zyiah Godfrey $802.60, U100 Naya Banks $222.95, U94 MAURICE MATTHEW $222.95, U82 Beverly Glenn $302.45, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,620.60, B42 Clark Schlechtia $284.90, C43 Ashley Rogers $556.85, D19 Zyiah Godfrey $350.20, L76 Lee Thomas $588.65, U98 jacqueline mitchell $255.80, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $1,144.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1273 kilagros Sneed $768.80, 1105 laytoa dawkins $636.35, 1052 matthew lazin $542.00, 1084 Breanna antoine $522.40, 1146 KIM WHITE $594.20, R049 Anthony Loper $429.65, 1177 Maria Hernandez $509.15, 1313 Paula Bolanos $938.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,448.25, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $1,127.90, C133 Patrick Sullivan $2,235.70, B115 COLLEEN KENNON $954.28, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $1,127.90, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,688.45, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,448.25, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,801.55, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $753.65, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,710.15 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1244 LESLIE RECHNER $449.82, 1062 Elizabeth Gonzalez $251.30, 1195 Serge Hilaire $773.83, 2076 Korey Reed $301.94, 1201 TUREKA LOUIS $750.80, 2353 Mikeisha Alves $432.81, 2263 Julie Reid $1,040.10, 1221 Michael Vargas $437.76, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $503.35, 2701 ALEXIA SAMANO $346.09, 1225 Michael Vargas $437.76, 1555 VERNA STEWART $330.12, 2778 Karolyn Morales $511.46, 1008 Nashaly Caban Rodriguez $607.91, 2276 OSCAR SMITH $814.63, 2075 DA JUAN HAWKINS $855.05, 2362 Nickoi Tracey $628.31, 1219 Michael Vargas $437.76, 2403 Trasel HOLMES $474.79 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E064 Kirk Sapp $383.36, C001 Jessica Harris $718.80, E017 ronald gardner $676.20, B023 LADAJAH RENE $703.76, B004 Eustace Martin $867.88, B002 ANNIKA NOEL $703.76, A009 Eustace Martin $867.88, A078 NORMAN HAIG $585.60, E085 esther estrada $507.00, C027 Tatiana Carson $761.40, A054 James Ettore $399.35, A018 Eustace Martin $867.88, A067 chris hays $383.36, B068 Naiovi Rodriguez $432.20, E065 gregory mcmillan $330.10, E012 Lincoln Taylor $319.46 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1496 TEMARA BUSH $409.80, 1273 Maya Scott $729.28, 1708 Temeka Davis $273.50, 1205 dana jones $404.64, 2306 dana jones $406.60, 2026 OLEANDER CSISKO $424.48, 1152 ALFRED WILLIS $614.90, 2548 Tavorris Collns $303.50, 1565 jenna greene $303.50, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $741.28, 2556 Latyrien Bradford $303.50, 2719 dana jones $584.90 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0152-65 Eileen Schwarz $1,008.51, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $599.75, AA4635A Latichia Macon $2,417.90, 0159 Kerry Davis $432.26, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,776.00, 1279 Georgina Hernandez $360.26, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $599.75, 2006 SHANNON PALADINO $336.41, AA1093H Jason Campbell $2,304.30, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $546.20, 1284 Tiera Cotton $337.56, 1218 monesha flemings $421.56, 1996 Jaslynn Estrella $481.10, 1856-60 Ricardo Rodriguez $607.95, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $370.80, AA4123G John Williams $364.40, AA0770B steven johnson $2,100.95, 1847 Ricardo Rodriguez $607.95, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $3,516.60, AB6034A Thomas Bryant $305.60, AA1848R Majorie James $289.55, 1245 johnathan Edwards $273.41, AA2125A Jason Campbell $2,304.30, AA8207K Chimere Bright $546.20, AA3174D John Williams $364.40, 1702 Damon Conner $331.09, 1270-72 ALBERT HARRIS $655.91, AA5359N steven johnson $2,100.95, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $492.75, 1844 Ricardo Rodriguez $421.56, 1606 Godfrey Williams Jr $421.56, 0129 FRANK MARTIN $464.21, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $546.20, 0015 Robin Brown $405.60, 1332 BENJAMIN WOOD $341.80, 1190 Denise Green $197.94, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $492.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4165 SUSAN gant $750.80, 3134 karmetta chambers $800.10, 4037 kara Justice $479.00, 4138 Robert Hall $687.80, 2117 shenita jones- boone $335.45, 1060 SUSAN gant $431.30, 4050 Karis Justice $846.60, 3037 Sarah Ammon $441.27, 2143 Karis Justice $526.90.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Hunters Creek. 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl 32837 07/05/2023: 2604 Martin Lale, 2064 Juan Garcia, 3516 Mona Nestinh, 2301 Makell D
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul St. Cloud, 2629 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, Fl 34744 07/07/2023: 1227 Martin Lale, 1219 Matin Lale, 1229 Martin Lale, 1213 Martin Lale.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 55 David Tyrone Hill Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 62 Carlos Perez Cirino 111 Maria Luz Dary Ibarra 132 Jennifer Rene Horn 240 Robert Guerrero 246 Therese Tucker 260 Cori Jackson 333 Ferdinand Gonzalez 342 Troy Reed 357 Vance Thomas 358 Janine Chinnici 360 Donovan Taylor 440 Kitanoumi Williams 441 Nikkolai Serrano 484 Raymiya Barrett 493 Melissa Simpler 526 Tonya Wolfe 596 Hanif Bakar Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 76 Sandra Lewis 147 Nashay Smith 152 Lemeck Meradin 232 Astley Barrett 240 Corey Lamar Stephens 283 Chandra Elaine Cuylet 284 Adrian Collins 336 Kasheda Izamay Samuel 414 Rodriguez Anderson 447 Maria Rosa 509 Benedict Dereme 544 Joe Slater 554 Renadette Dawson 649 Bertel Campbell Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 31 Jermario Anderson 242 Sacella Steele 244 Frederick Holloway 278 Sophonie Cesaire 719 Guerda Cadichon 863 Rahday Williams Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 207 Iniya Johnson 409 Easter Gibson 427 Jacorey Bush 529 William Jacobe 535 Ali Gray-Crist 536 Shawn Ferree 601 Willie Beauford 603 Samantha Jones 627 Indera Hiralal 632 Anthony Clark 721 Alberto Medina Jr. 737 Ja'riece Morrison-smith 830 Maxwell Stephens 908 Andrew Estevez 922 Sandra Dorman 937 Michelle Rosales 1013 Veronica Hooks 1117 Josiah Salina 1543 Nicollette Rosmarin-Eisenman 1630 Robin Oelerich 1706 Yelitza Cabral 1810 Damien Hudson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1071 Donia Loader 1113 Donald Watts Jr 3087 Nadia Engram 3275 Quemi Familia 4066 Marlecia Johnson 4088 Laquinta Caldwell-Hart 5010 Sir Romoano Ledel Fleming 5026 Fredrick Alexander 5034 Deja Hamilton 5067 Travis Rush.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 30th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FTPX14V57FB28988
2007 FORD
1N4AA5AP0EC460264
2014 NISS
1N4AL3AP2JC198739
2018 NISS
1N4BA41E14C905154
2004 NISS
1N4DL01D31C118107
2001 NISS
YV4982DL9A2063083
2010 VOLV.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 10, 2023
2C3JA53G15H558096
2005 CHRY
3N1AB7APXEY229966
2014 NISS
JULY 13, 2023
1HGCM66817A065706
2007 HOND
3HGCM56384G710377
2004 HOND
JULY 14, 2023
JT8BD68S4Y0108539
2000 LEXS
WDDGF5EB1BR133861
2011 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JULY 13, 2023
JTEZU14R160068905
2006 TOYT
JULY 14, 2023
4T1BG22KXYU676759
2000 TOYT
KL7CJKSB2LB320723
2020 CHEV
WDBTJ65J54F070772
2004 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 30, 2023
5XYZU3LB8DG076611
2013 HYUN
JULY 1, 2023
SAJWA51A25WE56974
2005 JAGU
JULY 4, 2023
1FAHP3H26CL337450
2012 FORD
1HGCV3F55KA015854
2019 HOND
JULY 9, 2023
KNAGH4A82A5394119
2010 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Billy Germain / Christine Ducille / Christine Edwards Ducille / Jenese Innocent.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, July 11,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Adrian Mendoza / Lorraine Arce / Steevens Apollon / Rosa Maria Gaines / Yaniel Rivera Myra Santana / Gelnie Chardon / Angel Mogar / Ivette Irizarry / Remy Martin Benjamin Ricardo Sanhueza NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, July 11, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sabrina Reed / Matthew Toby Jr Longs / Josuan Vargas / Emily Medina / Kizzy Badillo / Crystal Veillette / Scott / Scott D Lord / Rhonda Kinsley / Ronda Marie Kingsley Lord / Rhonda Kingsley /Darren Shivers Jr NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, July 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Dewayne Smith / Janet Hernandez / Michael David Strumlauf / Juanita Martin Williams / Ross Margaret Bermudez LLanot / Carrie Bauer/ Ronny Rodriguez Garces / Johnathan Medina / Terry Starks / Kathy Crain / Brandy Ward NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Leah Shalene Coble/ Mikerlande Joseph/ Marcelo Bitu Piroupo/ Cory Sims NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cathy Blake-Richards / Cathy BR / Anne M Garcia / Anne Garcia / Andrew Goshop / Reon Nicholas / April Burton / Ann Marie Alicea / Lasheena Denise Wilburn / Lasheena W / Marie Andree Leger / Britney Griffin / BL NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Derrick David Dillon / Nia Michelle Burnett / Ramona Ely / Francharia williams / Antawnia Brooks / Darrya Kennedy / Julianne McClary / Francharia A Williams / Tanya Edward Woods / Georgia Euline Hewitt / Angelica Kasterra Moore / Shanon Tara Roberts / Orlemise Joseph / Katrina Miller / Dionte Marki Allen / Kariah De'Journ Willis / Nicole Harrison / Geeddes D. Brown / Geddes Brown / Dorothy Jean Yates NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, July 12, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Doniel Richmond/ Theodore Washington/ Eric Ducille / Eric P Ducille/ Marquse Reshard Holiday/ Orixa Aguilar Martinez/ Nicholas Barnes/ Nicholas Jerome Branes/ Bobby Bridges/ Alvin Marquis Anderson/ Tiffany Onfroy/ Decara Maurice Green/ Erica Rachel Luberisse/ Nya Krigger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, July 13, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kristen Merrullo / Dolores Romulus Jean Mary / Saundra Barrington Johnson / Hector Rafael Torres / James Thomas / Rochelle Smarr / Trayona Brown / Maxine Alecia Jones / Deanna Lashay Lee / Shanethia Crumpton /Brian Sirota NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 – 10425 S John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, July 13, 2023 at approx. 11:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Latisha Green / Olympia Farrow / Christopher Michael Ryan / Esmeralda Washington NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, July 13, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Laurie Salmi / Michael Anthony Nieves / Mitchell Lee McDaniel / Sylvia M Bowens / Zharkyna Antwonai Tyler / Carlos Hernandez Pacheco / David Bradley NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 – 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, July 13, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Elias Pompilio Chavez Marcelo / Valdinei Santos / Phoebe Anise Lawrence / Grady Isaak O'Shea / Gabriel Harry Rivera.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/13/23
1J4FT28S1PL632494
JEEP 1993
7/14/23
5NPE34AF7GH300803
HYUN 2016
3FA6P0H96ER367121
FORD 2014
7/15/23
2T3WFREV5HW351530
TOYT 2017
1C3CDFAA1FD331221
DODG 2015
JH4DC2389SS005919
ACUR 1995
1J8FT48B39D204661
JEEP 2009
7/16/2023
1GTEC14R8TZ542152
GMC 1996
2C3CCABG4JH240335
CHRY 2018
7/17/2023
1FDWF36L8XEC15999
FORD 1999
7/30/2023
4T1C11AK3PU113150
TOYT 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2017 Nissan
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6EY221217
1992 Ford
VIN: 1FTJX35M2NKB13876
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 12, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC