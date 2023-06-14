Legal Public Notices 6/14/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 27th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Miryana Figueiras-Household items Careen Hamman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 27th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Michael Stewart - Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 27, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Sherina Johnson-Dance Bars, tables, bookshelves, Samantha Marinella- Kitchen counter top appliances, Kitchen ware, Furniture, Personal Effects, Tom Oneil-Office Goods, Saleem Hafza- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/27/2023 @ 12:00PM: trayzahn wilson-Household items. Lindsay Vazquez-Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 28th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Maxwell Jackston home goods, Baltazar Quinain medical equipment and totes, Bernard Lee furniture, Quiwanna Forrest home goods, David Kobos home goods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 29, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Gineth Josefina Carrillo Briceno- TV, furniture, shoes, toys, bags, boxes. Christian Caraballo- furniture, appliances, totes. Edgar Soto- furniture, bikes, toys, luggage, totes. Alexis Broomfield- furniture, fridge, clothing, toys, shoes, books, boxes. Daniel Bodt- furniture, luggage, coolers. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Wilidya Moreno; Furniture. Ylliany Santana; Sectional, tv stand, boxes of personal items. Janice Reccio; two-bedroom, furniture, washer, dryer, stove. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Mikia Adams: Furniture; Sandra Wilmeth: household items; Victor Rodriguez: Gym Equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Brandon Pruitt-Household goods, Adolphus Hall-Household goods, Roberta Abbott-Household Goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Joshua Garcia: Household items; Wayne Lanham: Household goods; Jenny Joseph: Household goods; Crystal Peterson: Home goods; Mariana Cancel: House appliances; Amira Willingham: Dorm furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Frances Rivera- Furniture, clothing, shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 27th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Jasmine Martinez: bags/clothes-Phillip White Jr: household items-Maria Johnson: Pre-school furniture- Craig Mccullough: furniture- Greg Ofori: dolly, aquariums, furniture-Dayam Garcia: shelving/boxes-Sandra McCoy: household items-Earl Jackson IV: totes-Jennifer Osborne: dirt bike/household items-Cheryl Graham: furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 27, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Emily Nkechi Onyekwelu: furniture. Laura Bellanton: Personal belongings. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 30, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Nakisha Ponder- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION. CASE NO. B22-DP-0166 IN THE INTEREST OF: M.L., a male child DOB: 12/17/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Megan Lewis, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melanie Chase, Circuit Judge, on the 31st day of July 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The mother is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child, and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. As required by §63.165, Florida Statutes, the State further gives notice of the existence and purpose of a state registry of adoption information. The purpose of the Florida Adoption Reunion Registry is to reunite persons separated by adoption where both parties seek such reunion. Persons affected by an adoption may list themselves and their contact information on the registry. Registration is completely voluntary. Additional information is available at http://adoptflorida.com/Reunion-Registry.htm. Contact information for the registry is as follows: Florida Adoption Reunion Registry, Florida Department of Children and Families, 1317 Winewood Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida 32399-0700. Pleadings shall be copied to Renete Williams, Esquire, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services, 2921 S. Orlando Drive, Ste. 150, Sanford, FL 322773 (407-328-5656). If you are a person with disability who needs any accommodation to participate in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, at 301 North Park Avenue, Sanford, Florida, Telephone 407-665-4335, at least 7 days before your scheduled Court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If hearing impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County Florida on this 31st day of May, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of Renete N. Williams, Esquire, FL Bar No. 106239, Senior Attorney, State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, Department of Children and Families. Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk, Court Seal
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP20-490IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.L.H. DOB: 10/12/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: CHELSEA HILTON Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.L.H., born on October 12th , 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 7th , 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 1st day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/ TYNAN CASE NO.: 2023-DP-20IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: K.F. DOB: 10/29/2011 O.F. DOB: 05/22/2015 G.F. DOB: 11/19/2017 R.W. DOB: 07/30/2020 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: DJENSEN LAMANIERE Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: K.F., born on October 29th, 2011; O.F., born on May 22nd, 2015; G.F., born on November 19, 2017; and R.W., born on July 30th, 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 25th, 2023, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 5th day of June, 2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP21-59 In the Interest of: J.W., J.W, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: JASON YATES, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: J.W, born on 11/12/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable HEATHER HIGBEE, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 18th day of May 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Kayanna Gracie.
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE
Bronze Kingdom Museum (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on June 28th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on July 6th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D55 rebecca dean $684.05, 0211 Josiah Callihan $461.45, L70 Zyiah Godfrey $802.60, U100 Naya Banks $222.95, U94 MAURICE MATTHEW $222.95, U82 Beverly Glenn $302.45, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,620.60, B42 Clark Schlechtia $284.90, C43 Ashley Rogers $556.85, D19 Zyiah Godfrey $350.20, L76 Lee Thomas $588.65, U98 jacqueline mitchell $255.80, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $1,144.50 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1273 kilagros Sneed $768.80, 1105 laytoa dawkins $636.35, 1052 matthew lazin $542.00, 1084 Breanna antoine $522.40, 1146 KIM WHITE $594.20, R049 Anthony Loper $429.65, 1177 Maria Hernandez $509.15, 1313 Paula Bolanos $938.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,448.25, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $1,127.90, C133 Patrick Sullivan $2,235.70, B115 COLLEEN KENNON $954.28, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $1,127.90, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,688.45, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,448.25, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,801.55, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $753.65, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,710.15 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1244 LESLIE RECHNER $449.82, 1062 Elizabeth Gonzalez $251.30, 1195 Serge Hilaire $773.83, 2076 Korey Reed $301.94, 1201 TUREKA LOUIS $750.80, 2353 Mikeisha Alves $432.81, 2263 Julie Reid $1,040.10, 1221 Michael Vargas $437.76, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $503.35, 2701 ALEXIA SAMANO $346.09, 1225 Michael Vargas $437.76, 1555 VERNA STEWART $330.12, 2778 Karolyn Morales $511.46, 1008 Nashaly Caban Rodriguez $607.91, 2276 OSCAR SMITH $814.63, 2075 DA JUAN HAWKINS $855.05, 2362 Nickoi Tracey $628.31, 1219 Michael Vargas $437.76, 2403 Trasel HOLMES $474.79 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E064 Kirk Sapp $383.36, C001 Jessica Harris $718.80, E017 ronald gardner $676.20, B023 LADAJAH RENE $703.76, B004 Eustace Martin $867.88, B002 ANNIKA NOEL $703.76, A009 Eustace Martin $867.88, A078 NORMAN HAIG $585.60, E085 esther estrada $507.00, C027 Tatiana Carson $761.40, A054 James Ettore $399.35, A018 Eustace Martin $867.88, A067 chris hays $383.36, B068 Naiovi Rodriguez $432.20, E065 gregory mcmillan $330.10, E012 Lincoln Taylor $319.46 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1496 TEMARA BUSH $409.80, 1273 Maya Scott $729.28, 1708 Temeka Davis $273.50, 1205 dana jones $404.64, 2306 dana jones $406.60, 2026 OLEANDER CSISKO $424.48, 1152 ALFRED WILLIS $614.90, 2548 Tavorris Collns $303.50, 1565 jenna greene $303.50, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $741.28, 2556 Latyrien Bradford $303.50, 2719 dana jones $584.90 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0152-65 Eileen Schwarz $1,008.51, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $599.75, AA4635A Latichia Macon $2,417.90, 0159 Kerry Davis $432.26, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,776.00, 1279 Georgina Hernandez $360.26, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $599.75, 2006 SHANNON PALADINO $336.41, AA1093H Jason Campbell $2,304.30, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $546.20, 1284 Tiera Cotton $337.56, 1218 monesha flemings $421.56, 1996 Jaslynn Estrella $481.10, 1856-60 Ricardo Rodriguez $607.95, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $370.80, AA4123G John Williams $364.40, AA0770B steven johnson $2,100.95, 1847 Ricardo Rodriguez $607.95, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $3,516.60, AB6034A Thomas Bryant $305.60, AA1848R Majorie James $289.55, 1245 johnathan Edwards $273.41, AA2125A Jason Campbell $2,304.30, AA8207K Chimere Bright $546.20, AA3174D John Williams $364.40, 1702 Damon Conner $331.09, 1270-72 ALBERT HARRIS $655.91, AA5359N steven johnson $2,100.95, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $492.75, 1844 Ricardo Rodriguez $421.56, 1606 Godfrey Williams Jr $421.56, 0129 FRANK MARTIN $464.21, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $546.20, 0015 Robin Brown $405.60, 1332 BENJAMIN WOOD $341.80, 1190 Denise Green $197.94, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $492.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4165 SUSAN gant $750.80, 3134 karmetta chambers $800.10, 4037 kara Justice $479.00, 4138 Robert Hall $687.80, 2117 shenita jones- boone $335.45, 1060 SUSAN gant $431.30, 4050 Karis Justice $846.60, 3037 Sarah Ammon $441.27, 2143 Karis Justice $526.90.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Haines City, 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W. Haines City, FL 33844 6/27/2023: G0720 Sheila Smith, AA9536D Julian Anderson, A0080 Dino Uliano U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 6/27/2023: 8020 Jazmine Lopez, 2099 Anastacha Constant, 3107 Curtis King, 4019 Rodriguez Dowe, 6030 Medina Snape Mitchell, 3068 Derek Spies, 3115 Ronnie Robinson, 2042 David Jean, 2022 Sarah Copeland, 1117 Keith Woolfork, 3040 Joseph Skopp. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, Fl 34711 6/27/2023: AA1771K Mark Fernandez, AA4375E Teresa Ball, AA9759E James Ziegler, AA3671C Daniel Mclemore, 2210 Coleen Pastular, AA9330E Teresa Ball, AA1974F Robert Benoit, AA6547E Daniel Mclemore, AA2502H Carid Wutzke, AA6267D Jocelyn Dailey, 3213 Lashoun Sanders, AA8698A Anyoli Salazar, AA7356C Carid Wutzke, 2158 Roberta Nail, 2020 Marison Rivera, AA5104C Daniel Mclemore, AA1693D James Ziegler, AA3777E Teresa Ball, 2187 Todd Gifford, AA0805C Natalie Jackson, 1002 Earl Williams, AA5406G Daffine Clavier, AA7329C Steven Gargano. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 6/27/2023: 1533 Jason of Deborah Mayoral, 3478 Yekara Hawkins, 1633 Antonio Williams, 2490 Connie Graham, 3016 Jacqueline Bridges, 1544 Tim Manie, 2119 Luther Hanes, 2390 Cody Odaniel, 3358 Melissa Thomas, 3314 Jasmine Ellis, 2445 Alan Schwartz, 1565 Jason of Deborah Mayoral, 3553 Erica Day, 3433 Jennifer Carter, 3375 Earl or Shavonda Carter, 2382 Daniel Mourlam, 3336 Carol Williams, 2348 Jackson Lillene, 2533 Jessica Silkes, 3412 CJ Dye. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Four Corners, 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl 34747 6/27/2023: 1041 Ester Sanchez, 2236 Sean Caldwell, 2473 Debaro Debo, 2104 Kathi Kuha, 1146-48 Inez Spigner.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Hunters Creek. 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl 32837 07/05/2023: 2604 Martin Lale, 2064 Juan Garcia, 3516 Mona Nestinh, 2301 Makell Downer, 3012 Star Breedlove, 1051 Lance Gagnier, 1305 Martin Lale, 2002 Williams Wiggins, 2323 Adriana Nunes, 1410 Jorge Valenzuela, 2303 Frances De la Rosa, 2036 Martin Lale, 1501 Vemari Rivera, 1708 Massiel Matias, 2094 Melissa Cruz, 1048 Massiel Matias, 1727 Matin Lale. U-Haul St. Cloud, 2629 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, Fl 34744 07/05/2023: 1052 Saige Tamacho, 2326 Christina Devore, 2062 Lyan Pastrana Vergara. U-Haul Gatorland, 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando Fl. 32837 07/05/2023: 918 Christopher Vaz, 751 Victor Malo, 290 Angel Carrasquillo, 1051 Williams Nieves, 1100 Emmanual Rivera, 875 Alexander Gonzalez, 281 Gregory Cox Jr, 316 Jeff Zellerkraut, 723 Jennifer Mata, 544 Juan Rosario, 551 Glap Metal Recycle, 360 Maryjane Moore, 245 Joseph Bracero Jimenez. U-Haul Lake Nona, 7800 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando Fl. 32822 07/05/2023: 3285 Luis Robles, 1129 Darious Anderson, 1332 Nadia Agramonte, 2441 Aundria Vandyke, 1177 Gustavo Ramos.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul St. Cloud, 2629 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, Fl 34744 07/07/2023: 1227 Martin Lale, 1219 Matin Lale, 1229 Martin Lale, 1213 Martin Lale.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 22, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1009 - Lopez, Maikol; 1113 - Gomez, Eddie; 1118 - Sharif, Mustafa; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 2008 - alicea, Reynaldo; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2103 - Vega, Ada; 2122 - Singleton, Jualisa; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2244 - deck, Laura; 2264 - Smith, Tessia; 2304 - Anderson, Jasmine; 3005 - Murphy, Ashley; 3019 - conty, Jensen; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 6001 - jr, victor nieves; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0216 - SERRANO, JAVIER; 0231 - Cabrera, John; 0242 - keymont, Logan; 0244 - Velazquez, William; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 1042 - Ospina, Irma; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 2005 - ceasar, janna; 2013 - Velazquez, Felix; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2054 - Ngombo, Jonathan; 5022 - Saez, Joel; 7019 - Pettway, Alfred; 7032 - Rodriguez, Erickson; 7058 - camilo, Ana; 7070 - Baez, Luisana; 7073 - Miller, Cristina; 7114 - Halton, Staci PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Hollis, Monica; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C171 - Rene, Kathy; C171 - Rene, Pathy; C188 - Moody, Adofo; D097 - Gap INC.Outleet Persaud, Dave; D125 - Durand, Luiz; D141 - RIVERA, TANIA; D162 - Dinardo, Julianna; D167 - Denis, Reginald; H077 - Williams, Lester; H081 - ORTIZ, ANTONIO PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B008 - Joseph, Will Jouse; B011 - Bryant, Johnnie; B012 - Smith, Eric; B027 - Mercado, Maria; B031 - Roger, Joel; B048 - Jennings, Justin; B054 - Gonzalez, Elizabeth; C007 - Neil, Gerald; C014 - Davis, Joseph; C018 - Rodriguez, Johanna; C022 - Lake, Brianna; C036 - Mercado, Marlyn; C048 - Etienne, Julio; D007 - Williams, Verdell; D044 - Nazario, Elvin; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E019 - Pavlovsky, Marcus; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F001 - Roque, Edward; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F028 - Fleurant, Cassandra; G010 - Simmons, Jean; G016 - Chirino, Ramon; G034 - Perez, Nelson; H002 - Ramos, Reinaldo; H009 - Johnson, Sharod; H018 - Tellez, Elizabeth; J002 - Matthew, Diniah; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J018 - Guerrero, Wesly; J027 - Matos, Shadrayka; J030 - Resto, Jose; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J047 - Huber, Justin; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J065 - Cordero, Ruben Rey; J069 - Travis, Kenya; J070 - Brown, Roosevelt; J080 - Metelus, Esnel; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J086 - St Phorin, Jehovanka; J092 - Gaston, Tyrone; J114 - Ward, Shakira; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J125 - gonzalez, doris y; J132 - Briceno, hermes; J145 - Crespo, Kristie Laura; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K046 - Andino, Carmen; K055 - Dixon, Gerrod; K059 - Martinez, Natalia; K093 - Warren, DiQwon PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A126 - Wardlaw, Bettie Anne; A131 - Marshall, Monique; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B229 - George, Latoya; B242 - Rose, Richard; C305 - Lynch, Angelica; C327 - Coto, Jhonny; C336 - Fleming, Juanita; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D434 - Howard, Tiera; E505 - Thomas, Brittney; E516 - almonte, daniel; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E546 - Alverio, Jason; F604 - Wesley, Sonya; F610 - Patrick, Martin; H808 - Venuti, Nicholas; J900 - velez, Shakaya; J901 - Cobb, Kendra Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A115 - Shaw, Nay; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B207 - Sherman, Joyce; B213 - Palenzuela, Eddy; B219 - Valenzuela, Razzhie Mae; B230 - Devore, Kwajalyn; B235 - Perez-Parra, Fernando; B243 - Olds, Susan; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; C324 - thomas, paul tyrone; D412 - florimon, Carolina; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E506 - Brewer, Susann; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E528 - Ayub, Monique; E537 - Paul, Kerline; F602 - Franklin, Deborah; F608 - Ward, Dominique; F626 - Dee, Kay; F630 - Dorival, Evena; G709 - Delice, Oneck; G711 - Desir, Lineda; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G721 - kyle, Margie; G724 - Figueroa Jr, Julio; H821 - Nazaire, Christo; H822 - Thigpen, Keisha; H823 - LEWIS, RITA; H831 - Gomez, Asky; I907 - Pineda, Fredric; I911 - Rivera, Christina; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J013 - Del Valle Ortiz, Edgar; J019 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; J024 - Saez, Inocencio; J033 - Batista, Massiel; L202 - White, Terrance; L214 - Hendershot, John; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P002 - Decembre, Feronel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Pietsch, Jacqueline; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 1074 - Johnson, Lori Ann; 11032 - Garrett, Carey; 11105 - Banks, Jonathon Jerome; 11107 - Roland, Duena; 11301 - Eastman, Michael; 11302 - Gonzalez, Irene; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 1214 - Nelson, Benjamin; 1219 - I & Drywall & Texture LLC Martinez, Margieth; 12302 - Brown, Darlene; 12317 - Lippford, Jason Demario; 12320 - olaves, Paola; 12402 - Paul, Danielle; 12410 - Medina, William; 12506 - Johnson, Marsheene; 12509 - Biscaro, Roberto; 12518 - Henao, Cristian; 1259 - Tillery, Timothy; 12617 - Negron, Anexie; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 515 - Mitchell, Steven Vitto; 593 - Morales, Emily; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 807 - Need-A- Detail LLC Harvin, Latasha; 901 - Simon, Aron; 910 - Smith, Timothy; 914 - Clark-II, Timothy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 108 - Scott, Sarah; 202 - Detten, Rachael; 221 - Germaine, Allison; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 268 - Ford, Johnnia thin; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 465 - Silliman, Melinda; 500 - Shepherd, Gayla; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 513 - Benitez, Angel; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 712 - Toth, Judith; 824 - Sierra,Sandra; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 844 - Fenesi, Geza; 846 - Coroluna, Lili; 868 - Ramos, Lorraine; 888 - White, Monica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01120 - Rodriguez, Luis; 01131 - Velez Segui, Carlos; 01143 - Paul, Bettyna; 02108 - Sallett, Oliver; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02141 - Arias, Charlie; 02148 - Viney, Robert; 02205 - encarnacion, Izaiah; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02415 - lamkin, Neixael; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04312 - Draper, Natasha; 05115 - Rivera, Dulfay; 05155 - Clayton, Daja; 05215 - Espada, Felicita; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05332 - Nelthrope, Makita; 05337 - Benjamin, Zena; 05411 - Rosario-Mejias, Agustin; 05418 - Roman, Aracelis; 05431 - Corchado, Jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1204 - Colon, Angelica; 1224 - ninito martinez, jeico; 1228 - Olivares, Maria; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1409 - Jones, Ira; 1415 - Rodriguez, Julissa; 1423 - None Franklin, Cynthia; 1428 - Villegas, Erbin; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1605 - Rodriguez, Julissa; 1621 - Vargas, Robinaret; 1626 - Rivera, Kenneth; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2073 - Baptista Moriera, Evelino; 2109 - Albert, Henry; 2146 - Yenny, Justin; 2152 - Giraldo, paola; 2160 - Quinones, Nellie; 2162 - Pabon, Preston; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2343 - Pires, Nelida; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0041 - Poole, Breyanna; 0056 - Sperandio Martinez, Cesar David; 0108 - Bowers, Bernard; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0116 - Cycle Rehab Foster, Damian; 0120 - Simonson, Peter; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0159 - Vargas, Olivia; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 0312 - Bruno, Erica; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 1031 - Nasser, Raed; 2004 - Hernandez, Aurora; 2012 - Gomez, David; 2111 - Martinez, Jose; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4016 - Rondon, Francisca; 4019 - Rocke, Randel; 4051 - Miranda, Norma; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6032 - Worthen, Jashad; 6051 - De La Rosa Mercedes, Edgar; 6077 - Zarate, Emauel; 6083 - sanchez, Yorman; 6086 - Claudio, Ramon; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6089 - Hernandez, Nancy; 6099 - Fountaine, Frederick; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6137 - Meeker, Samuel; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6141 - Simonson, Peter; 6144 - parra, Nalihel; 6159 - gonzalez, victor miranda; 6160 - RAMIREZ, MYRA; 6162 - Rojas Pena, Yegsibel; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 8003 - Swinehart, Kurt; 8012 - Rodriguez, Wenddy; 8014 - wilkins, Brenda; 8024 - peterson, casandra; 8071 - Miguel, Nacime PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00054 - Griffin, Winston; 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0024 - Velez, Carmelo; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0042 - Jean, Deneka; 0049 - Strickly Business Lawncare Morris, Gregory; 0091 - Welch, Dennis; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0219 - Ariza, Carlos Jose; 0265 - MCBRIDE, JEFFERY; 0350 - Bennett-Perry, Tionna; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2009 - Pestalardo, Vera; 2026 - Mitchell, Daniel; 2032 - Vidal, Joseph; 2047 - Darr, Matthew; 2091 - LeBron, Carmela; 2127 - Canler, Alan; 2140 - Reed, Kimani; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0112 - smith, Ladae; 0123 - Smith, Mariah; 0224 - Paterakis, Nick; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0239 - philpott, latricia a; 0308 - Tonge, Janay; 0309 - Taylor, Troy A; 0314 - Breeneis, Melissa; 0319 - Jones, Doretha; 0323 - Smith, Ernest; 0328 - Brown, Samora; 0349 - parker, Ricardo; 0414 - Ascencio, Juan; 0431 - Infante, Elvin; 0440 - Bernadel, Kerlande; 0504 - Roger, Stephen; 0524 - Leftridge, Rashid; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0605 - Michel, Robilina; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0617 - Griffin, Ricardo; 0623 - Pride, April; 0628 - Hawkins, Sheeka; 0711 - Robbins, Mykia; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0813 - Dyer, Michel; 0834 - Anderson, Lingi; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 09111 - Smith, Laticia; 0916 - Ortiz, Angelica; 0930 - Dorvil, Jackie; 0947 - Rivers, Tyrone; 0954 - Third Harry Productions, LLC Aaron, Harry; 0960 - Lundor, Weinfrid; 0975 - Lewis, Christopher; 1009 - Boston, Julie; 1014 - Wade, Sadiqa; 1032 - justiniano, Christopher; 1059 - Bennett, Matt; 1064 - Johnson, Artazia; 1070 - Hughey, Raven; 1075 - Belcher, Denzel; 1114 - Davis, Jayson; 1127 - Negron, Dennisse; 1134 - Petit Dor, Fifa; 1143 - laguerre, wilda; 1146 - Moss, Nichelle; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1174 - Wells, Sheila; 1184 - JONES, DEXTER; 1204 - Hernandez, Bryseida; 1217 - Uset, Mariam; 1228 - barnes, Brandy; 1237 - URBINA, OSCAR; 1239 - Bright, Ann; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1248 - Seaborg, Christine; 1254 - Georges, Wezman; 1267 - Swagest Capital LLC Benjamin, Lex; 1280 - Fils, Annaise; 1343 - Cardoso, Pedro; 1363 - Coker, Albert; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 23, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - errico, kristy; 1103 - Miller, Michelle; 1116 - Harvin, Alecia; 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1204 - Whitmore, Khadine; 1700 - Rodgers, Rekeisha; 1829 - Flanders, Sharon; 1907A - Wiggins, Don; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 1929 - Cotton, Raveenne; 2208 - Daniels, Demarius; 2428 - Ratcliff, Susan; 2500 - Hurd, Stephanie; 2501 - Fletcher, Damali; 2503 - clay, william; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2707 - Stephens, Victor; 2711 - Tillman, Rosemary; 2712 - Carrion, Andre; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0089 - Braxton, Ricky; 0103 - Buckley, Alicia; 0133 - Lawson, Susan; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0139 - jones, Celeste; 0253 - Russell, Eustace; 0257 - Grimley, Devin N; 0347 - West, Quenteria; 0438 - Simmons, Lillian; 1013 - Williams, Ike; 1031 - Integrated Media Systems Reyes, Ysa; 1035 - Scott, Andre; 2005 - Duran, Ethan; 2021 - Moore, Ryan; 2050 - Patterson, Jackay; 2057 - Wilkins, Miesha; 3009 - Brown, Shkeem; 3035 - Hull, Tierra; 3043 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3063 - Nelson, Meghan Reilly; 3091 - Mejias, Ada; 4028 - gates, leticia; 4030 - Hunt, Steven; 4040 - Rosario, Ashley; 4043 - West, Rena; 5015 - Jackson, Theodore; 5026 - Roberson, Isaih PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4005 - Fraley, Daniel; 4043 - Lee, Connie; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6005 - Craig, Charity; 6102 - Peterson, Keashia; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 7001 - Goddard, Kaleb PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Williams, Lecol; 1018 - Brodie, Vincent; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5067 - Williams, Kizzie; 5088 - Corbin, Zorna; 5092 - Ortiz, Jorge; 5150 - Rodriguez, Gabrielle; 6001 - bell, Coretha; 6021 - Hunt, Charisma; 6030 - Vargas, Jacqueline; 6036 - Santiago, Andy; 6102 - Crowl, Jared; 6113 - Yanez, Jean Carlos; 6115 - Colbert, Eric; 6121 - Pierga, Patrick; 6131 - Diaz, Laura; 7006 - Dotson, Larry PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Rivera, Jonathan; A122 - Foy, Shaniqua; A140 - Yearby, janae; A147 - Sanders, Allegra; A152 - Montes, Miguel Angel; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B224 - Groth Hair Studio Brown-Walker, Sharenee; B235 - WILLIAMS, FELIX; B237 - Blair, Georgette; B255 - CORBIN, RICKY; B259 - Robles, Alexe; B260 - CLAIR, SHIRLEY ST; C306 - Nomikos, Philip; C316 - King, Alicia; C331 - Bomback, Mark; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E006 - Stewart, Summer; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E017 - Johnson, James; E027 - Phillips, Kenneth; E031 - Hedrington, Monica; E039 - Johnson, Jayla; E062 - stuart, Dwayne; E081 - Weaver, Lorne; E088 - collay, Alantra; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; E108 - Privat, Soraya; F606 - Harlee, Essence; F613 - Francois, Francis; F632 - Kirkland, Cedrea; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; F665 - Jones, Fonda; G717 - Xavier, Michael; G727 - Cathedral of Praise Sanctuary Roberts, Michael; G729 - Cathedral of Praise Sanctuary Roberts, Michael; H803 - Gomer, Brenden; H814A - Muehlenbruch, Elisa; H814B - Jackson, Tawandra; H818 - Carr, Brandy; J903 - Wright, Barion; J904 - Law, Telly; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P014 - Duran, Henry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Cesard, Riguet; 1012 - Hunter, Terrance; 1103 - Hunter, Terrance; 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1200A - Muller, Guerline; 1201 - Hall, George; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1304 - Harris, Chelsea; 1323 - Richards, Nadia; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1365 - Aviles, Wilson; 1404 - Laing, Kenya; 1410 - Wilkins, Joyce; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1476 - Smith, Sherry; 2009 - Dobson, Xaviar; 2017 - Williams, Dasia; 2018 - Jackson, Nicole; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2035 - Henry, Willie; 2106 - Wooten, Bianca; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2132 - Todarmal, Hafeez; 2216 - Comacho, Maribel; 2248 - Atkins, Tameka; 2258 - Shaw, Brandol; 2264 - duveillaume, Beatrice; 2295 - Lorvanis, Sindy; 2320 - Jones, Kyanna; 2325 - Rojas, Benjiman; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2469 - Jefferson, Greg; 2601 - Battle, Melisha; 2610 - Gwinn, Simiya PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A009B - Screen, Michael; A019 - Harp, Jerrad; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B017B - Haynes, Celestine; B019B - Lee, Michael; B042 - Beauford, Shavonda; B057 - Henry, Laura Hopkins; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B075A - King, Erika; B077A - Esperance, Ishmael; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C068 - Carr, Brandy; C069 - Reddick, Susan; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C078 - hicks, Kenyatta; C080 - Bridges, Bobby; D007 - Woodside, Lestanique; D012 - Parker, Na'Keitha; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D062 - etienne, Jabari; D073 - Dudley, Larry; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D085 - Lewis, Karen; D088 - Redding, Ashley; D095 - HART, DOREEN; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D136 - Hammond, Justin Daniel; D147 - Hall, Reginal; E007 - Lewis, Ovida Denise; E019 - Dowell, Cynquetta; E031 - Okoye, Jonathan; E054 - Hurst, Chimene; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; E080 - Jenkins, Autumn; E087 - Bolden, Dmitry; E088 - Giddens, KIZZIE; F031 - Jones, David; F067 - Fairconeture, Yolanda; F068 - Ollie, Bianca; O016 - Young, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0029 - James, Pierre; 0039 - Tanis, Tanis; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0045 - jitranath, surjan; 0055 - Crouch, Shanta; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0071 - Decius, Verlande; 0096 - Anderson, Tiffaney; 0099 - Anderson, Sheila; 0142 - terry, shelby; 0165 - Samone Professional Cleaning Gadson, Nina; 0171 - Maddox, Rhonda; 0185 - SMITH, FRAN; 0198 - Harvey, Laverne; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0276 - Johnson, Zarria; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0279 - Pinet, Shameeca; 0314 - Francis, Delma; 0326 - Patterson, Pamela; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0336 - Pollard, Tiffany; 0341 - Wilson, Desiree; 0353 - Mccloud, Samuel; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0369 - Chambers, Terance; 0385 - Daniels, Shaheeda; 0458 - Moore, Billie; 0473 - Owens, Dexter; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0515 - Cadet, Jimmy; 0550 - Brown, Candace; 0552 - SMITH, FRAN; 0576 - Carter, Whigham; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0599 - Colon, Vilma; 0608 - Middleton, Elijah; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0627 - damali, Fletcher; 0631 - Tanner, Rodrick; 0645 - Jacques Louis, Garry; 0656 - Williams, Vonteria; 0660 - Ferguson, Kristina; 0662 - williams, tatisa; 0680 - Baker, Shannon; 0691 - Jeanfrancois, Manoucheca; 0708 - Castillo, Andre; 0745 - Cooper, Tyqeshia; 0763 - Douglas, Natasha; 0770 - Lee, Tamaya; 0772 - Warren, Jamie; 0778 - Colombo, Daniel; 0786 - dupre, Jason; 0806 - Marayne, Ronneisha; 0855 - Byrd, Ricardo; 0862 - Robinson, Joseph; 0868 - Lockwood, Robert; 0893 - miller, keira; 0895 - Ali, Casha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0215 - Fitzgerald, Bernice; 0303 - McCoy, Bettina; 0408 - Heers, Brittney; 0517 - Lys, Bernite; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0707 - Proudme, Maya; 0803 - Santana, Jezebel; 1108 - Heers, Brittney; 1111 - Bradford, Michael; 1112 - Lust Jr, Grant; 1207 - Hall, Jarad; 1222 - Stay, Cleetha; 1317 - White, Zavier; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1326 - Costley, Elacia; 1329 - McDougal, Tevon; 1331 - Thomas, Carly; 1347 - mcmath, Shakera; 1363 - Trammell, Heather; 1369 - woods, kyajahia; 1448 - Weir, Alicia; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1461 - Gonzalez, Orianna; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1712 - Jones Bishop, Saundra; 1715 - Chisholm, Marie; 1729 - McCoy, Bettina; 1739 - Pierre, Carline; 1747 - Napier, Vivian; 1753 - Swift, Corderal; 1777 - Ferguson, James; 1780 - Kendall, Kimberley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0308 - Rogers, Tricia; 0326 - Quintana, Juan; 0426 - crouso, Ryan; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0541 - Mora, Ada; 0575 - Cruz, Eloi; 0675 - Moreau, Melissa; 0686 - lewis, sean; 0698 - Brogna, Ed; 0770 - kerper, Austin; 0808 - MCCORD, DERRICK; 0816 - Starks, Justin; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0856 - Montoya, Mikhail; 0875 - pierre, Chasity; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0900 - mitchell, constance; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Gomez, Sabrina; 1057 - Rose, Anthony; 1080 - Patrick, Terrell; 1114 - Rosas, Rebecca; 1142 - Maynard, Aisha; 1152 - Joyce, Lindsey; 1163 - hogaboom, Jonathan; 1202 - Pollard, Tanisha; 1259 - Hermanns, Veronique; 1261 - Rousseau, Alexandra Cooper; 1297 - Jones, Willie; 1305 - Bryan, Leonna; 1353 - Harris, Quiana; 1388 - Jensen, Harrison; A006 - Torres, Jonathan; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C019 - Pinnock, Yvonne; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D005 - Silva, Cisa; D021 - Gonzalez, Mary; D053 - Morgan, Vanessa; D061 - Baldwin, Shirley; D062 - Robinson, Jeffery; D065 - II, Larry Brown; D067 - Colter, Darian; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; F004 - Peterson, Thomas; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; G021 - Flanary, James; G021 - Flanary, Brian; H004 - McCoy, Lakisha; H022 - Lawrence, Syriah; H026 - Martin, Ambra; NA17 - Jones, Sheena; NB15 - Shumpert, Bobbi; S010 - Shorter, Khan; S021 - Padilla, Eric; S037 - Hotchkiss, Tassia; T001 - King, Sandy; T008 - Williams, Shalana; W001 - Collins, Tawana; W008 - Wyatt, Xanaiya. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 22, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 1193 - Guzman, Edda; 2006 - Gonzalez, Lizette; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2033 - Dakai Company Taylor, Shaunte; 2038 - Hardy, Shamily; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2205 - Gordon, Denali; 2238 - Baltazard, Ernstlee; 2253 - farzadmehr, samuel; 2285 - Wood, Joshua; 2291 - Greene, Keshia; 2292 - Cox, Kevonte; 2294 - Poole, Tadashi; 2305 - Lozada, Janet; 2307 - Bray, Sergio; 2310 - Neidlinger, LouAnn; 2318 - Marshell, Monica; 2338 - Perreault, Jordan; 2363 - Roberson, Jeremy; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 3012 - Tanner, Jason; 4020 - Beamon, Stephen; 4104 - Staco, Elberte; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4162 - DWJ Specialties Jones, Koretell; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5032 - Newberry, Charles; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5109 - Risbrook, Emmanuel; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 0218 - adubato, Wendie; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 2009 - Brissey, Tim; 3012 - Cortes, Angel; 5002 - Bezmen, Paul; 7018 - Newbern, Kelly; 7022 - Mahoney, Isiaah; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7043 - Pfundston, Cara; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7064 - Jackson, Johnnie; 8029 - Bezmen, Paul PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0127 - Delgado, Eneida; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0165 - Areizaga, Alfredo; 0176 - Mathis, Carla; 0208 - Pratt, Ashley; 0227 - torres, Jose; 0240 - Wade, Arlander; 0251 - Barry, Tom; 0253 - Monge, Christina; 0293 - Vasquez, Prisilla; 1001 - White, Charie; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3011 - Walker, Darniecca; 3016 - Wiggins, Eythan; 3029 - John, Jennie; 3036 - Potter, Jamie; 3059 - Lewis, Heather; 4019 - Siavichay-Alvarado, Juan; 6008 - Aheran, Euridice; 7004 - Cordero Pearman, Arlena; 7056 - Horton, Danielle; 7062 - Mercer, Kadesha; 7063 - Joseph, Judy; 7071 - Sierra, Jenuel; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7100 - Ligon, Taylor; 7120 - Mejia, Tony; 7128 - Campos, Luis; 7129 - Allende, Carmen; 7133 - Diaz, Julio; 8033 - Nibbs, Miracle; 8122 - Depaula, Luccas; 8176 - Jefferson, Kendra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0301 - Herman, Rhonda; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0407 - Elliott, Ashley; 0492 - Blanco, Maxine; 0534 - Vega, Natasha; 2041 - Early, Paul; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2084 - Craft, Jordan; 3006 - Sheppard, Joseph; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0041 Ð Houston, Ralunda; 0102 - Ramos, Stephen; 0212 - laguer, Kevin; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2101 - Jones, Tanaras; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 4003 - Thompson, Anthony; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4049 - Clark, Jakaree; 5002 - Daniels, Rodney; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5033 - Sharples Sr., Paul; 5038 - Lebedev, Alexei; 6014 - Smith, Vadohl; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6038 - Fontil, Matthew; 7014 - Nixon, Anthony; 7035 - Jr, Anthony Nixon; 8011 - garcia, Ana PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B012 - Navarro, Samary; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B023 - Lozano, Henessy; B029 - Barker, Leigh; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C049 - Mustafa, Nidal; C078 - Cruz, Ana; D013 - Gonzales, Dario; D017 - Wiggins, Nicholas; D027 - Halstead, John; D053 - Aparicio, Lazaro; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D058 - Elson, Laquetta; D071 - Edwards, Destiny; D083 - Cummings, Barbara A; D108 - Pinder, Rodney; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D209 - Laws, Mario; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E001 - Diaz, Jonathan; E014 - Mathews, Nicole; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E041 - Kheir, Mazin; E046 - Colon, Victor; E079 - Furlow, Carlos; E114 - Rivera, Felix Rivas PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1034 - Daniels, Anita; 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1265 - Torres, Samantha; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1298 - Moore, Daniel; 2079 - Willis, Guy d.; 2088 - Jackson, Julius; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2271 - McAuliffe, Leigh; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3067 - Goldsby, Caleb; 3256 - Sanchez, Sergio; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3301 Ð Pascal, Mary; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3372 - Rivera, Ricardo; 3386 - Nichols, Riahna; F336 - Vanattia, Julio; F338 - Dean, Drianna; F366 - Hunt, Michael; F379 - Pittman, Michael; F413 - Santos, shaunirie; F441 - Meza De la luz, Jose; F447 - Williams, Janai; G468 - Nash, Liliana; G494 - Rivera, Juan; G532 - Yochum, Dan; H544 - Maloney, Patrick; H563 - Wilton, Kipp; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H570 - Shock, John; H605 - Santa Cruz, Miguel; H624 - Paty, Pauline PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1242 - Willey, Brittany; 1245 - Ortiz, Daniel; 1251 - Johnson, Michael; 1254 - Crawford, Irma; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1319 - Banner, Taquanna; 1338 - Rodriguez, Peter; 1353 - Holland, Brian; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1401 - Rodriguez, Elsa; 1405 - Gillis, Carl; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1417 - Figueroa, Steven; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1524 - Burke, Denise; 1603 - Dieudonne, Robertson; 1720 - Toranzo, Christian; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1737 - Rosario, Crystal; 1751 - Stearman, Michael; 1773 - Santigo, Allison; 2028 - Reed, Reanni; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2085 - Pagan, Geovanni; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2205 - Edwards, Adam; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2296 - Weathers, Lorenzo; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2429 - Washington, Angelica; 2451 - Wade, Juliette; 2469 - Walker,Amari; 2600 - Lilly, Jamie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Persaud, Ronald; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2136 - Torres, Yessenia; 2253 - Lince, Shirley; 2254 - Schaffner, Elizabeth R; 2259 - Geiger, Jonathan; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2299 - Fisk, Daryl; 2330 - Estrada, Lisandra; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2406 - Span, Mahogany; 2553 - Bonner, Marvin; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2592 - Abell, Kathy; 2608 - Mai, James; 2637 - Gross, Virgina; 2662 - PREMIERE SALON AND NAIL SUPPLY Gittens, Cesson; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2677 - Hedglin, Myra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0187 - Hill, Dawn; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0416 - Nunez, Marcos; 0422 - Flaquer, Pedro; 0492 - Martinez, Laurie; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2006 - McCullough, Rhonnell; 3006 - Gonzalez, Griselle; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3052 - Eldercraft LLC Elder, Jason; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4064 - Gulbronson, Ashley; 4079 - Cook, Elliott; 6011 - Phillips, Andre; 6024 - Hernandez, Abigail PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A011 - Malaret, Suheiry; A021 - Granadales, Ninoska; A045 - Rosario, Cris; A062 - Corsino, Lizbeth; A120 - Torres, Mildred; A123 - Blackshear, Maria; A128 - Melendez, Kathleen; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A156 - Palomo, Carlimar; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A182 - Linzy-Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A202 - Colon, Bianca; A217 - Santos, Evan; A223 - Acevedo, Sylvia; A299 - Padilla, Migdalia; B312 - Pena, Michael; B324 - Vazquez, Freed; C369 - Marchidon, Remus; D399 - Prado-Guadalupe, Daniel; D420 - McIntire, Madison; E509 - Baker, Shannon; G581 - Brown, Jeffrey; G582 - Viera, Issac j PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - bradley, Kineisha; C105 - Rosario, Reinaldo; C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C128 - Hester, Callie; C152 - Agostini, Lined; C160 - Brown, Casey; D332 - Owens, Kaylen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Cesaire, Isham; B177 - Rodriguez, Tina; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B220 - Rivera, Noemi; C183 - Meissner, Christina; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C219 - Marcucci, Ann Marie; C227D - Richardson, Tara; C227G - Rivera, yvette. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 23, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1126 - Gnaster, James; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1508 - Garcia, Alejandro; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2417 - Precision Security and Fire Chambers, Donald; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3305 - Jackson, Jerome; 3503 - Hudson, Adam; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3601 - Haboain, Anthony; 3804 - Batten, Jayvon PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B009 - Jerome, Maneka; B053 - Purrazzi, Vincent; B063 - Daniel, Cathy; B087 - Arroyo, Malaquias; B198 - bouey, Sade; B218 - Jones, Bruce; C018 - Viverito, Frank; C020 - Ball, Jeffrey; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D066 - Robinson, Wortford; D075 - Relentless Construction Vargas, Jorge; F016 - Cobbs, Ashley; F025 - Morris, Natasheona PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A037 - Jennings, Raymond; G208 - Upham, Mike; H231 - Whitter, Shante; I264 - Dearlove, Lurline; J364 - Slater, Bolmon; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben; S580 - Roseboro, Marilyn PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A127 - Bundy, David; A135 - Hoffman, Branden; C302 - Edge Marketing Hick, Tim; C306 - Fowler, Anthony; C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C340 - Macloud, Zach; D430 - Parrillia, Israel; D450 - Richard, Isaac; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E029 - Miller, Walter; E089 - Miller, Toni; F604 - Henderson, Rose; F639 - Trent, Talon; F650 - Green, Nissandra; F688 - Jernigan, Jason; G016 - Taylor, Tiffany; G035 - Schweigert, Kathryn; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A110 - Mitchell, Tristan; A113 - Hoey, Christine; A114 - Bennett, Ashley; B224 - Bryson, Alisha; B225 - Wilson, Amirah; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C301 - Otero, Nina; C316 - Viverito, Frank; D424 - Leon, Kaala; D446 - Thomas, Micah; D464 - Pringle, Jr, Albert; D466 - Lopez, Pedro; G704 - Baker, Keianna; G740 - Serafin, Anthony; G760 - Quinones, Ida; K009 - Surrency, Jamethia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - RAGHUNANAN, SHAWN; A011 - Phillips, Laqwanna; B002 - Prince, Lovrn; B003 - Canales, Gabriella; B005 - Dickinson, Brandon; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; C009 - Noble, Kenneth; C012 - Snow, Steven; C032 - Earth Trades Henderson, Todd; D020 - Horne, Mona; D040 - Lockhart, Kierra; D044 - Rivera, Damaris; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D059 - Stanley, Claudia; D069 - Nelson, Tara; D102 - nelson, bridget; D105 - SERRANO, Anna; D114 - Hobbs, Anthony; E067 - Ingram, Aaron; E086 - Horne, Janice; E089 - Nunez, Joel; F009 - Moran, Phillippe; F037 - Ward, Joshua; F040 - Leonard, Shannon; H006 - Ruiz, Jose; H039 - Wagner, Carrie; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J110 - Johnson, Yolanda; J423 - Rodriguez, Ricardo; J503 - Marte, Jarlyn; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J618 - Taylor, Shinese; J806 - Gelin, Brittany; J811 - Cochran, Sherrita; J912 - Conwell, Shomonica; P057 - Smith, Vennis; P078 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A115 - Gray, Jean; B232 - Mather, Garth; B253 - Schenck, Shatanya; B282 - Stone, Jamie; B286 - Sanchez, Joshua; B299 - Rejouis, Margarette; C305 - Rowen, Michael; C309 - Parker, Tom; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D476 - Haley, Austin; E537 - Mobley, Iya; E546 - Siler, Michael; E567 - Petersen, Surayyah; E591 - Interstellar Technologies Initiative, LLC Pacheco, Anthony; F624 - Gilbert, Michael; F631 - Halvorsen, Asia; F659 - Wolff, Micheal; F664 - Carter, Eloise; G702 - Nichols, Angela; G713 - Hinds, Veronica; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G731 - Russell, Eustace; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; H832 - goff, alexis; P019 - Marshall, Orville PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00103 - Hawkins, Steve; 00203 - Blekicki, Kim; 00256 - Hasley, David; 00271 - Hasley, David; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00418 - Shelar, Wayne; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00442 - Voteur, Donald; 00506 - Bach, Daniel; 00540 - McLaren, Robert; 00546 - Atripaldi, Kyle; 00554 - Pruitt, Michael Ray; 00563 - Burns, Tiffany; 00599 - ORTIZ, JOANNE; 00619 - Osborne, Mary; 00627 - Filabaum, Kaleigh; 00725 - williams, richard; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00782 - Colon, Ronald; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00786 - Walker, Chris PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Gines, Ida; 1098 - Williams, Barri; 2010 - Ditsch, Ryan; 2016 - MARTINO, JOSE; 2049 - Rivera, Vanessa; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 3051 - McDonough, Chase; 4020 - Green, John; 5065 - Williams, Shakeisha; 5112 - Croteau, Lori; 6015 - Alexiou, Charles; 6102 - Campbell, Tanya; 7005 - Gardner, Ronald; 7025 - Renaud, Ethan; 7032 - Turner-Collins, Amy. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
My Towing Company Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder on the following dates at 8:00AM 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807.
6/27/2023
1G1ZT54814F170780
2004 Chevrolet Malibu Gray
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 23rd, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FAHP3F26CL405488
2012 / FORD
3FA6P0RU7HR254561
2017 / FORD
3N1CN7AP3GL858615
2016 / NISS
1FMDU32X9MUD52831
1991 / FORD
15GED0416H1041034
1988 / BEAV
1GNERNKWXLJ300502
2020 / CHEV
3HSDJSJR2DN306726
2013 / INTL
5YJ3E1EC1PF421227
2023 / TESL.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/30/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
2HNYD18882H507888
2002 ACUR
1RZ1KC1C952000241
2005 ROAA
2HNYD188X5H543604
2005 ACUR
1GRAA56106B700263
2006 GDAN
5TDZK3DC3DS355545
2013 TOYT
JN1BV7AP8EM681719
2014 INFI
5NPE24AF6GH406890
2016 HYUN
ZACCJAAT0GPD84990
2016 JEEP
1DW3C0717HE717457
2017 STOG
JYARJ28E7LA007425
2020 YAMA
1JJV532D8NL320737
2022 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 6/30/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
2FZHCMCV25AU78637
2005 STRG
1GRAA56197K293304
2007 GDAN
WBAWB73527P035724
2007 BMW
3VWHP7AT8CM624451
2012 VOLK
4T1BF1FKXEU810026
2014 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 30, 2023
5XYZU3LB8DG076611
2013 HYUN
JULY 1, 2023
SAJWA51A25WE56974
2005 JAGU
JULY 3, 2023
1GCGSCEA4J1104529
2018 CHEV
JULY 8, 2023
1GNKVJED2BJ223236
2011 CHEVROLET
JULY 9, 2023
KL5JD56Z27K666647
2007 SUZI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 30, 2023
5XYZU3LB8DG076611
2013 HYUN
JULY 1, 2023
SAJWA51A25WE56974
2005 JAGU
JULY 4, 2023
1FAHP3H26CL337450
2012 FORD
1HGCV3F55KA015854
2019 HOND
JULY 9, 2023
KNAGH4A82A5394119
2010 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 28, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Billy Germain / Christine Ducille / Christine Edwards Ducille / Jenese Innocent.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/7/2023
1GCHG35U951226034
CHEV 2005
5YFBURHE1FP345568
TOYT 2015
1FAFP406X4F209806
FORD 2004
5NMZW4LA2JH088391
HYUN 2018
WMWML33599TX34856
MINC 2009
1N4AL3AP3HC298102
NISS 2017
JHMCM56834C001206
HOND 2004
1FTEW1CF7GFB21755
FORD 2016
1FATP8UH1L5115257
FORD 2020
3N1CE2CPXGL360279
NISS 2016
5NPD84LF9LH550192
HYUN 2020
5NPE34AF8FH107445
HYUN 2015
KM8R24HE3LU130467
HYUN 2020
1FTMF1CP9GKD13643
FORD 2016
7/11/2023
1GNFC13008J156703
CHEV 2008
JS1VS54A622102887
SUZI 2002
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/8/2023
1GBKP37W4G3314957
HONE 1987
1J4NF1GB2BD188009
JEEP 2011
1HGCG32252A009820
HOND 2002
7/9/2023
1FTRW07L63KB62214
FORD 2003
7/10/23
1G8ZK52751Z289747
STRN 2001
7/11/2023
3N1AB7AP3HY266412
NISS 2017
7/12/2023
4T1FA38P67U117090
TOYT 2007
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Pontiac
VIN: 1G2ZG57N274253314
2009 Nissan
VIN: JN8AZ18U89W005484
2018 BMW
VIN: WBA8A9C59JK622885
2015 Kia
VIN: KNAGM4A79F5548030
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on July 5, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 23 rd day of June, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Vil, Adelyne Household Items; Lawrence, Jalynn Household items; Ramirez, Madeline Household Goods; Day, Arel Household Items/Goods; Fernandez, David Household Items; Sims, Lashawn Household Items/Goods; Jackson, Malekah Household items; Osorio, Graciela Household Items; Smith, Britannica Household Items/Goods; Bowe, Tamara Household Items/Goods; Turner, Sandra Household Items; Stone, Edmond Household Items/goods; Robinson, Shonte Household Items/Goods; wilson, brian Household items; Gray, Susan Household Items/Goods; Blue, Devon Household Items/goods; Estrella-Silverio, Yomaris Household Items/goods; Thompson, Christopher Household Items/Goods; Alexandre, Johnny Household Items/goods; Swint, Gia Household Items/goods; Darlington, John Household Items/goods; Jackson, Destiny Household Items/goods; Victor, Dalen Household Items/goods. The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 23rd day of June, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Bullard, Christopher Household Goods, Bikes, Tools, Couch, Grill, Deep freezer, washer and dryer,Misc boxes, Misc bins; Bradford, James Household Goods, Clothes, Couch, Misc Bins, Misc Boxes, Shoes, Luggage, Tools, Yard Equipment ; Decrescenzo, Anthony Household Goods, Chairs, Wardrobes, Misc Boxes, Misc Bins, Table; Davis, Raujon Household Goods, Bed Frame, Mattress, Chairs, Couch, Dressers, Vacuum ; Morgan, Carolynn Household Goods, Couch, Misc Boxes, Appliances, Wardrobes, Chairs, Bedroom Furniture; Hagood, Allen House HoldGoods, miscellaneous bins, dresser heater, fryer pot miscellaneous boxes, hunting gear ; JUSTICE, KARA ALENA Household Goods , grill, file, cabinets, printer, miscellaneous boxes ; Boone, Wendy House HoldGoods miscellaneous boxes, vacuum, miscellaneous bins, bedroom furniture, living room, furniture carpet, mattress; Thompson, Giovanna Household Goods, guitar nursery, miscellaneous bins, picture, frame, washer ; Hale, Mitchell Household Goods miscellaneous bags, B ins; Centeno, Anthony Household Goods, Chairs, Sofa, Misc Bins, Blinds, Misc Boxes, Suit case,; Spurlock, Anthony House Hold Goods miscellaneous boxes, miscellaneous bins, TV, dresser, guitar, and TV, dining table ; Kulp, Myya House HoldGoods, Suit Cases, Vacuum, Bins, Boxes, Bags; Holmes, Brittany House HoldGoods sectional, living room, furniture, dining table, chairs, miscellaneous bin, miscellaneous bag, Lamps ; Gonzalez, Vanessa Household Goods, TV, book shell couch, fan bags, vacuum ; Davis, Tysheerah House HoldGoods living room, furniture, couch, mattress, miscellaneous bags. Run dates 6/7 and 6/14.