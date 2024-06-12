Legal Public Notices 6/12/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, June 26, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Summer Brown #1351, Brian Brookins #1578, Jessica Betourd #1626, Daphne Daniels #1253, Breanna Carrington #1588, Kellie Moore #1647, Natalie Brzeski #1099, Timothy Ortiz #1273, Sylvia Wimberly #1145, Hannah Robinson #1162. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: June 5 and June 12, 2024.
Case No.: 2024-DR-005011-O In Re. The Marriage of: CHACON, HEINER RICARDO and FIGUEROA, KAREN ESTEFANIA NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: KAREN ESTEFANIA FIGUEROA, last known address of 1537 Lake Sims Pkwy, Ocoee, FL, 34761. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on HEINER RICARDO CHACON, whose address is 1537 Lake Sims Pkwy, Ocoee, FL 34761 on or before 7/4/24, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: Not applicable, the parties had one 2023 Nissan Armada, which is in the process of being repossessed. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on June 21st, 2024 12:00PM. Doris Roper- Household items, boxes; Joy Taffanni- Clothes, bedding, mattresses; Tarasheka Davis- Boxes, clothes household appliances; Ryan Rege- boxes, chairs, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 21, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: William Vermillion-Household Goods, Windy Lorthe-Household Goods, William Vermillion-Household Goods, Diana Cox-Household Goods, hayle dujon-Furniture,Faranda Fontaine-studio equipment and boxes, Mario Pierre-Household Goods, Nicole Compose-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 21st, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Jessica Silkes- Household items. Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. Maurice Lewis- shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 25th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Justin Sawicki-Boxes furniture, Lonnie Thompson-2009 grey Honda Accord vin# 1HGCP26839A181119, Preston Siler-: Furniture, Electronics, Irma Montarsi-Qn bed - Dresser - 2 night stands - futon - tv - 5 totes - microwave - coffee maker -. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 25, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Michelle Taylor: electronics, sports items. Lawrence Mason: furniture, boxes. Branden Hoffman: kid's items, totes . Ravi Vangala: furniture, boxes, office. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 21, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Ranilo Milan-Mattress, totes. Joyce Wilkins-table set. Dandry Rodriguez- Tools, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on June 21, 2024 April Anderson- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Stephen Allison- washer/dryer, king bed, boxes Pamela Borges Roque- king bed, sofa, boxes, tv , dining room sofa Teala Tyler- 3 bedroom home Joshua Shirley- Household Goods/Furniture Shawn Feldt- Household Goods/Furniture Shelia Baxter- Household Goods/Furniture Dominique Speight- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 27, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Billie Brice: Household Goods, Boxes, toys, bed frame, Tv, nightstand; Troy Block: Tools, golf clubs, ladder, toolboxes, gas can, storage case; Jeffrey A. Gomez: boxes, Christmas decor, totes, cooler, rugs, tv, chair The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: LaDale Whaley: boxes, bags, totes, chairs, tv, suitcases, shelving; Juwanna Menzie-Cobbins: boxes, bags, chairs, clothing, couch, printer, dresser, tv, laptop; D’vonte Burke: boxes, clothes, mattress, mirror, wagon; Alyssa Wilbanks: boxes, totes, dishes, kitchenware, wall art, holiday decor, pressure washer, Apple monitor, chair, canopy, luggage; Janessa Hammerle: boxes, bags, totes, toys, luggage, tent; Jasmine Porter: boxes, clothes, mattress, toys, bike, tv, easel, tables, dresser, night stand; Roberto Estevez: boxes, bags, totes, wall art, couch, dresser, night stand; Jonathan Okoye: boxes, car parts, car seats, tv The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Rudolph Narcisse: Household goods, Electronics, Boxes, Mattress. Janiece Hill: Mattress, Headboard, Chair, Piano Keyboard. Catherine Morales: Toys, Electronics, Stationary Bicycle. Janine Gomez: Household goods, File Cabinet, Electronics, Boxes, Office The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Daniel Gump: Household goods, Tools box, Plastic Bags, Clothing, Flowers Decorations. Donna Gump: Household goods, Bins, Boxes, Wall Art, Ladders and Flower Decorations. Jon Azaldegui: Household goods, Boxes, Mattress, Bins and Plastic Bags. Richard Davidson: Household goods, Boxes, Bins and Plastic Bags. Kerri Spencer: Boxes, Bins and Plastic Bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Saba Cleaners LLC: business items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Emilio Reyes: Tires, rims, speakers, wall art, shelves. Rosa Duran: Generator, tools, wall art, toys, totes, boxes. Melissa Nunez: Couch, Mattresses, bicycle, boxes, totes. Tarra Harris: Luggage, clothing, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Anthony Muriel, household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Michael Tunay: Boxes, furniture; Nelson Guerra: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Junius Roane Riddick La Rosa- Mattress’s, Speakers, Paintings, Kitchenware, Rug, Suitcase; Patricia Garcia-Shelves, Clothing, Boxes, Toys; Mureke Rwaramba-Clothing, Boxes, Shelves, Bedding, Totes; Emily Marques-Boxes, Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Antavio Kinsler: shelving; Andrew Owens: Bed set, boxes, shelve; Andrew X: Bed set, boxes, shelve Tishia Skeete, living room set, washer, dryer, some items from bedroom, clothes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Wanda Falcon-Household goods; Tiffany Hazel-plastic containers, bags, clothes, bedding, tv box, garage items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Anthony Fournier: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Linoshka Villanueva Carrero: Household items; Tamirys Rodrigues: Beds boxes furniture; Chiseah Rubiera: Appliance and furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Andrea Marie Canterbury Zimmerman: Electronics, boxes, totes, Holiday decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Jason Den homegoods, Omyraliz Ortiz homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Kayla Wells: 2 TVs, furniture, mirror, bags, Eduardo Prado: HVAC items, FORD sign, tire, bikes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on June 25, 2024 at 12:00pm Robert Beron: household goods, Jesus Canales: Household Goods, Samuel Hardy: clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On June 25th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Chris Cossairt- Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Max Berry- Household goods, Chad Neuroth- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on June 21st, 2024 12:00PM Willis Purcell- Ladders, Boxes, Tools Sabrina Johnson- Totes, Bags, Chairs, Mattress& Bedding, Boxes Eric Lopez- TV, Cage, Kids Bikes, Chairs, Totes. Clothing& Shoes, Toys, Baby Toys Willie Owens- TV, Bags, Bikes, Scooter, Dishes& Kitchenware, Lamps, Clothing, Mattress& Bedding, Boxes, Computers, Tools& Supplies Raphendy Raphael- TV, Totes, Boxes, Mattress& Bedding Tori Kelly- Totes, Suitcases, Bags, Clothing& Shoes, Boxes Jocelyn Colon- Totes, Luggage, Ladder, Bikes, Bags, Washer, Dryer Equanda Gandy- TV, Bikes, Chairs, Tables Donnie Knight- Clothes, TV, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF A.M.R. DOB: 3/26/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: ELIJAH RUFFIN, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.M.R. born on 3/26/2021. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 3, 2024, at 9:30 AM before the Honorable Wayne Wooten at the Orange Courthouse, 2000 East Michigan Street Orlando, Fl 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of May, 2024. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP 23-440 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C. DOB: 11/26/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: MARISOL CERROBLANCO, address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C., Date of Birth: November 26th, 2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 12th, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 13th day of May, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA.CASE NO. 2024-DR-002026 IN RE: The Marriage of ANITA P. DIAS, Petitioner/Wife, and ALBERT A. DIAS, Respondent/Husband. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE. TO: ALBERT A. DIAS; 5211 Montague Place, Orlando FL 32808. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Michael T. Mackhanlall, Esq., On Behalf Of ANITA P. DIAS, whose address is 37 N. Orange Ave Suite 500, Orlando FL 32801 on or before 7/4/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32801, before service on PETITIONER or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The Action is asking the Court to dissolve the bounds of marriage in this case. There is no real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 5/17/2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Robert Hingston, Deputy Clerk (court seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP19-461 In the Interest of: A.W. DOB: 11/09/2013, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JULIETTE ROMEO, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.W. born on November 9, 2013. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 24, 2024, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP23-231 In the Interest of:T.S. DOB: 05/04/2009, T.S. DOB: 09/12/2011, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SHAWN JERMAINE SCHUMAN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: T.S. born on May 4, 2009, and T.S. born on September 12, 2011. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 19, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21st day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-486 In the Interest of: J.B. DOB: 11/11/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: KRISTIN BELL, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: J.B., born on November 11, 2022. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on August 5, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 28th day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 8439:1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 on June 21st, 2024 12:00PM Mariah Herron-household goods Saundra Jones-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on June 21st, 2024 12:00PM Dixon Ramon Diaz Tovar-Clothing, furniture;David Perkins-Clothes, Furniture, Toys; Yolanda James-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct.; Armani Harris-household items, luggage, totes, small furniture; Kerry McClelland-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl. 34744 07/08/2024: 1008 Gregory Mackey, 3309 Marissa Willis, 1212 Latoya Lewis, 3375-77 Kendrick Davidson, 1253 Evelyn Velasquez, 3405 Israel Calderon Rosa, 2312 Shervonna Scott, 3047 Jonathan Ramos, 3046 Maryjane Miller, 3308 C.J Watson, 2048 Yamilex Garcia. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 07/08/2024: 2330 Maria Gonzalez, 2067 April Holmes, 2091 Tanner Foster, 2156 Adonay Serra, 1391 Carlos Rosario, 1259 Guleed Jama, 3036 Jeff Joachim, 1027 Dayerling Maldonado, 2388 Paula Cardenas, 1279 Jerard Jacobs, 1237 Victoria Aguilar, 1283 Unique Foster. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 07/08/2024: 1615 Amalissa Accilien, 2515 Francheska Jaime, 2160 Giovanni Barjon, 2075 Ignacio Restrepo, 1601 Robert Sanchez. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 07/08/2024: 527 Michael Zurita, 1103 Jackeline Marrero, 500 Giordano Abreu Nunez, 433 Bernadette Noralus, 578 Deivy Mangones, 241 Marlyn Mcnair, 1061 Hector Maldonado, 447 Kimberley Layne, 340 Jason Thomas, 297 Cesarina Lluberes, 600 Allie Fundalewicz.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 21st, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Brandon Burch: furniture, boxes, household items; Duriel Brown: 2 bedroom home w/d; Jackson William Felski: living room & bedroom furniture; Kamil Antoury: Household goods; Michelle Codner: Beds, Dressers, End Tables, Couch, Clothes; Sabrina Rodrigues: household goods; Sebastian Mont-Louis: furniture; Tenisha Gilmore: 1 bedroom home with a grill. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 24, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Kaelib McNair- boxes, book cases, washer dryer; Nazneen Chowdhury- extra household items, bins; Paul Contreras Chandler- books, papers, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 21, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Neeka Johnson-sofa, boxes; Errol McFarlane-Mattresses, bed frames, tv stand, containers of clothes, a desk; Lamel Hamburg-ent center 2 couches table bins of clothes and misc racks; Joshua Greggs-small furniture; Cindy Cardenas-household items; Total Body Sports LLC-Michael Lockley-gym equipment; Carlos Martinez-Van. FORD 350. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 28, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1333: 13125 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando FL. 32837, 407.516.7005 @ 10:00 AM: Kevin Young Ð Household Items, Pacman Arcade Game, Collectables Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 212-5890 @ 10:15 AM: Monica Garcia Ð Bins, boxes, reusable bags. Aubrey Jackson - Bicycles, printer, chairs, clothing, mattresses, picnic table. Destiny Johnson Ð Vacuum cleaner, chairs, bicycle, toys, clothing. Elizabeth Oquendo Ð Bed frame, toys, dresser, microwave, step ladder. Store 7057: 13597 S. Orange Ave Orlando FL 32824, 407.910.2087 @ 10:30 AM: Jessica Cote Clothing, shoes, small appliances, dish-ware, printer & sport equipment, Daniel Ramos Furniture, cesar hernandez house hold items, Vanessa Ramirez House hold items, boxes, dressers, dining room, bedroom set, & furniture, Edith Febus Clothes furniture & tvs, Samantha Doty Home items, Vimarie Cardona Household items, Heather Ibarra bedroom furniture boxes, Francheska Diaz Boxes, couch, totes & 2 beds Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.955.4137 @ 10:45 AM: Christina Whiteside - Home Goods; Xavier Eddings - Tools And miscellaneous items Store 3378: 475 Celebration Pl, Celebration FL 34747, 321.939.3752 @ 11:15 AM: Garrett Brown Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances Store 8931: 3280 Vineland Rd, Kissimmee FL 34746, 407.720.7424 @ 11:30 AM: Andris Pukis Books, Jean Alcalde clothing boxes & crib, Johnathan Savary Household items Store 8136: 3501 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL 32839, 407.488.9093 @ 12:00pm: isaac grayson boxs, clothes & etc, Brandon Hicks 1 bed suit case tv, Tanesha Jackson housegoods, Shakyra Hudgins HOUSE HOLD ITEMS, Darrian W Mills Couches, Dressers, Bed, Lawn Equipment, Boxes, Small Fridge & Household Items, Lindsey Shave decorations, photos, and a bedframe. Store 7306: 408 N Primrose Dr, Orlando, FL 32803, (321) 285-5021 @ 12:15 PM: Ned Gadson; Clothing, small furnishings Etc. Russian Ballet Orlando; props, stage. Jonathon Garcia; Miscellaneous. Levon Hodges; Furniture, boxes. Pedro Gonzalez; 3-bedroom home furniture and household items. Store 8612: 1150 Brand Ln Kissimmee FL 34744, 407.414.5303@ 12:30PM: Diana IndarteÐHousehold Items. Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822, 407.823.7734 @ 12:00 PM: Thurland Gotfred-Sofa, Mattress, totes, desk; Targi Louder-Household goods, furniture; Christian Davila-Household goods, furniture, Acct. Records/Sales Samples; Kevin Menendez-Household good, furniture; Mark Bretl- Pamphlets, clothes, household goods. Store 8778: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321.270.3440 @ 1:00 pm Michael Severino Historical Files for my business. Store 4107: 9080 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl 34747, 407.238.1799 @ 1:15 PM: Sylvette Karamoko- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment; Jordan Rongey- Cabinets, decorations; Damaris Gonzalez- Household goods; Jeffrey Spradlin- Household Goods/Furniture, Boxes; Danniko M Odum- household items; TAWANA JONES- Household goods Furniture; Keontre Mills, Lawn equipment. Store 4109: 13450 Landstar Blvd Orlando, FL 32824, 407.601.41.69@ 1:30 PM: Kiara Nicole Clark; bed, couch, tv's, dresser, boxes. Yvelise Fernandez; Household goods/furniture. Store 4227: 2334 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, 407.930.4541 @ 2:00 PM: Cynthia Colon - Dresser, lounge couch, misc boxes, bed frame, bags of clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, June 25, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Jennifer Gest- Household Goods/Furniture Lawrence Bailey- couch desk TVs boxes Johnny Joachim- tools, jacks Diamond Alexander- boxes clothes microwave 2 lamps stools. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, June 25, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Frederick Tanzer-Household Items,Mark Anderson-Household goods,Heidi Betancourt-Household Items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 28th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C3CCCAB7FN738383
2015 CHRY
1N4AA5AP8CC825464
2012 NISS
1N4AL21E39N505702
2009 NISS
2D4FV48V95H147992
2005 DODG
WDDNG8GB2AA306660
2010 MERZ
WVGAV7AX2BW549768
2011 VOLK
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/28/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JM1NDAB71K0300224
2019 MAZD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 28, 2024
1G1ZC5E11BF269677
2011 CHEV
2D4RN4DE5AR207600
2010 DODG
2G1115SL6E9310648
2014 CHEV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 28, 2024
KM8J33A49GU136897
2016 HYUN
JUNE 29, 2024
1FMSK7DH5MGA56858
2021 FORD
1LNHM93R59G631414
2009 LINC
1YVHP84C075M10273
2007 MAZD
3VWSK69M35M018991
2005 VOLK
WBAET37484NJ80745
2004 BMW
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/4/2024
1FM5K8D84FGA60213
FORD 2015
JH2PC371X5M201191
HOND 2005
1ZVHT82H255165051
FORD 2005
1N4AL2APXCN521100
NISS 2012
1VWAT7A32FC033079
VOLK 2015
2T1BR32E85C403732
TOYT 2005
1ZVFT80N755135284
FORD 2005
WMWMF33588TU65500
MNNI 2008
7/5/2024
1HD1KBC17KB625743
HD 2019
7/6/2024
3CZRU5H19KM725869
HOND 2019
3FA6P0HR1DR263568
FORD 2013
4F2CZ06193KM09870
MAZD 2003
7/11/2024
3KPF24AD4NE430805
KIA 2022
7/15/2024
5N1BT3BA1PC854782
NISS 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
7/4/2024
1G11B5SA3DF143618
CHEV 2013
JNRDR09X62W211159
INFI 2002
MD2JPJ402MC299196
KTM 2021
WBAPH7G56ANM50335
BMW 2010
7/7/2024
MD2JPC402MC032295
KTM 2021
KNAFG525577048538
KIA 2007
WVGDMPE29MP014366
VOLK 2021
7/8/2024
4T1BF32K25U598322
TOYT 2005
7/23/2024
1V2WNPE81PC014676
VOLK 2023
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769,
Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Chevrolet
VIN: 2G1WB58KX69149028
2017 Kia
VIN: KNDJN2A25H7415447
2016 Ford
VIN: 1FT7W2B65GEB27219
2009 Toyota
VIN: JTDKB20U897850335
2005 Toyota
VIN: JTKDE177050011673
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on July 3, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Thursday the 27th day of June, 2024 at 10:00 AM with payment at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Anthony Montalvo ; Esther Joseph ; Taquilla Toliver; Esther Joseph ; Tyra Jones ; Cynthia Holmes ; Kiana Cooper ; Monica Thomas ; Teresa A Johnson ; Ruben Luis Suarez ; Varbaraly Cintron-Sanchez ; Esther Joseph ; Rahul Patel ; Rahul Patel ; Jasmine Hilts ; Maribel vasquez ; Nikkiya Brown ; James Coleman ; Travis Davis ; Ashley Autrey ; Latresia Brown ; williams Lumaine ; James Hart ; Jasen White ; Jasmine Downer ; Camirra cavanaugh ; Vincent Forbes ; Jamie Mince ; Tameka Davis ; Carlos Liriano ; Lisa Lieberman ; Sigrid Yanira Sanchez Ospina ; Tiffany Cook ; Anteria Pollock ; Tabatha Brown ; Luz Medina ; Brian Melendez ; Jacinta Gerardin ; Aidan Jacobs ; Anaysha Hernandez ; Ericka Dunlap ; Redie Cobb ; Kiara Holmes ; Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Ryan Mathews ; Travis Brooks ; Shanya Thompson ; Vernia Jackson ; Quinton Young ; Janeen Boone ; Tyrone Henderson ; Napoleon Thanis ; Hector Febles ; Marshal L Taylor ; Melana Prescott ; Candyce Nesheim ; Christina Brown ; Tyrone Henderson ; Brandon Camille ; Fashana Alexander ; Michael Shepherd ; Michael Shepherd ; Nicole Alawdi ; Alexus Porter ; Latasha Wynn ; devanni walker ; Kadijah Tillmon ; Mitchell Hall ; Shawn Johnson ; Deatric Davis ; Angel Rodriguez ; Paris Williame ; Nicholas Keen ; Jerry Spencer ; Mark marcano ; edward debose ; Jalyn Vallot ; Pagie Blackwell ; Keishla Matos ; Alexis Weaver