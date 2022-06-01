Legal Public Notices 6/1/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Jerome Burgess- Household Goods, Leonard Roundtree- Lawn mower, speakers, Andrea Hill- Household Goods, Kyle Berry- Mattress, Sylvava Stephens- Household Goods, Danielle Rosella- Furniture, Cherie Ellis- Household Goods, Johnnie Thomas- Shoes, Pressure washer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 6/10/22 at 12:00 PM: Hublal Ramotar: furniture; Hublal Ramotar: furniture; Joevany Kersaint: appliances, boxes & furniture; Joshua Jon Lewis: furniture, 2-bedroom boxes; Lakeithia Rozier: living set, table, clothes; Lakeithia Rozier: furniture, beds, dressers; Lazarus M Mitchel: books, art; Michael Stopperich: garage items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10th, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Terry Beden- clothes, toys Malinda Jackson-Furniture Deidra Hart- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Michell HardenÐ Household Good, David and Liz Champion Ð Furniture Bins, Jacob Boling Ð Office Equipment.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Colby Dunlap-Household items Jeremiah Wooten-Household items Danielle Spruill-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in ordr to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 10, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Gerardo Colon-boxes: Christine Brown-mattresses & bags: Monica Ewen-luggage & boxes: Dale Graffuis- household items: Paula Holmes-household items: Ca'tina Asosha: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Janelle Hartzog-personal. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/10/2022 @ 12:00PM: Jaki Walker - Boxes, Furniture, Toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Lynette Michelle Welch: TV, Beds, Furniture, Totes, Boxes, Tools The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Berisha Williams mattress, night stand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes; David Sprank electronics, household goods; Walter Cannon Household items, washer and dryer, clothes; Cisco Montes records and household goods; Tonnia Bennett Entertainment set boxes totes TV; Henrique Lopes de Moraes Boxes, books dorm items student The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Esaw Coons- bags and boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Cristian Houston: Tv,nightstand,skateboard,microwave,chair,shoes,totes.Stella Kirimi:comforter sets, cd rack,bags,boxes.Leighton William:pop up tent,boxes.Michael Huenke: coins,bike,luggage,chair,clothes,ladder The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Brielle Burdette- Child's motorcycle, totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Jim Shckelford- Monitors, Tires, Straps, Toilet Paper; Jean StCyr- Cabinets, Speaker, Bin; Jamaal Lampley; Mattress, Bags, Boxes, Pictures, Toys, Vacuum, Weights, basket, rugs, dishes, cups; Robyn Robertson- Bags, Boxes, Luggage; Mark Rappaport- Parts for children's playground; Amber Moore- Bags, Boxes, Clothes. Shoes; Douglas Jackson- Chairs, Mattress, Table, Refrigerator, Power Tools, Tool Box, Air Compressor, Dishes, Vacuum, Shelves; Vera Bowers- Chair, Couch, Table, Microwave, Mini Grill, Lamps, Clock; Bruce K Roudebush- Parts for a Children's Playground; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-15, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. J. DOB: 02/21/2007, G. P. DOB: 08/17/2010, J. R. DOB: 04/29/2016. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sonne Ramirez Joseph Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Craig McCarthy on June 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate via TEAMS. Call in at below number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Code: 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP18-179, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: L.B. DOB: 02/23/2011 J.D DOB: 08/15/2012 O .D. DOB: 11/10/2015 I.W. DOB: 03/16/2018 A.R. DOB: 03/26/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Jasmine Dixon Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on July 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 123752 Senior Attorney [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA ARTESIAN TITLE, INC., a Florida corporation, CASE NO. 2019-CA-009345-O Plaintiff, vs. CAROLINE VERAGUS and HUSSEIN ELHUSSEINI, Defendants. SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT Plaintiff, ARTESIAN TITLE, INC. (hereinafter "Artesian"), by and through its undersigned counsel, hereby files this Second Amended Complaint against Defendants, CAROLINE VERAGUS ("Veragus") and HUSSEIN EL HUSSEINI ("Elhusseini"), and as grounds therefore alleges: Jurisdiction and Venue This Court has jurisdiction pursuant to Florida Statute § 26.012. Additionally, the claims requesting monetary damages all exceed the jurisdictional limit of county courts. Venue is proper because Orange County is where Artesian's principal office is located pursuant to Florida Statute § 607.1431 and all other actions in this Amended Complaint occurred in Orange County. Artesian is a corporation formed under the laws of the State of Florida and is situated in Orange County, Florida. Veragus is a non-resident of the State of Florida, but service of process on and personal jurisdiction over her is authorized by Florida Statute § 48.193(1) because the causes of action alleged in this Amended Complaint arose from her commission of a tortious acts within Orange County, Florida. Elhusseini is a natural person domiciled in Orange County, Florida. General Allegations On or about July 13, 2018, Robert Patterson, a closing agent for Artesian, informed Prithi Daswani, owner and president of Artesian, that Artesian's escrow account was missing several hundred thousand dollars. On or about July 13, 2018, Ms. Daswani discovered, after auditing the escrow account, that Veragus had completed several unauthorized wire transfers from the escrow account. Veragus was employed by Artesian for roughly three years at the time of the unauthorized wires. At the time of the unauthorized wires, Elhusseini was Veragus' boyfriend and was the recipient of a direct unauthorized wire transfer by Veragus from the Artesian Title escrow account to an account in bis name. On or about July 14, 2018, Artesian removed Veragus' access to the escrow account and took the steps to terminate Veragus and lock her out of Artesian's computer systems. For wire transfer approvals in Artesian's computer system, and pursuant to its closing procedures, there is a two-person authorization required. Artesian discovered the second person who approved all the transfers with Veragus was Sherwin Davis, who was not in the office on the days the wire transfers were approved. Several of Artesian employees stated they saw Veragus enter Ms. Davis' office on the days the wire transfers were approved and Mr. Davis was out of the office. Mr. Rick Nayar, husband of Ms. Daswani and co-owner of Artesian, contacted Veragus who had called out sick at the time the wire transfers were discovered to question her regarding the missing money. Veragus claimed to Mr. Nayar that Elhusseini had been doing a real estate transaction through Artesian and that he had wired funds into Artesian's escrow account to complete the transaction. Veragus further claimed that she transferred the money back into Elhusseini 's account and that he intended to wire the funds back into Artesian's escrow account by July 18, 2018. On or about July 19, 2018, Veragus and Elhusseini, wired back $110,000 of the missing funds to the escrow account. Mr. Nayar commenced lengthy text message exchanges with both Veragus and Elhusseini regarding the rest of the missing funds. In these exchanges, both Defendants claimed that Elhusseini' s TD Ameritrade business account had been frozen, therefore he could not wire the funds back to Artesian's escrow account. Richard Patrick Todd, Jacob H. Rubin, Francisco Balaguer, Nicholas A. Doby- Hammond, and Lazaro Ayala (collectively the "Third Parties"), are known associates ofElhusseini. Indeed, Elhusseini confirmed by communication to Mr. Nayar that he has control over all of the funds transferred out of Artesian's escrow account by Veragus via unauthorized wire. In total, Veragus generated and fraudulently authorized nine (9) wire transfers from Artesian's escrow account as follows: May 3, 2018 to Richard Patrick Todd in the amount of$57,075.21 May 8, 2018 to Richard Patrick Todd in the amount of $47,692.37 May 23, 2018 to Jacob H. Rubin in the amount of $45,232.42 May 30, 2018 to Lazaro Ayala in the amount of $87,455.55 June 8, 2018 to Francisco Balaguer in the amount of $34,112.00 June 15, 2018 to Francisco Balaguer in the amount of $40,000.00 June 21, 2018 to Nicholas A. Doby-Hammond in the amount of$114,437.29 June 29, 2018 to Nicholas A. Doby-Hammond in the amount of $32,814.19 July 6, 2018 to Hussein Elhusseini in the amount of $114,995.00 Since $110,000 of this embezzled money has been returned, the total amount stolen and lost from Artesian at this point is approximately $463,744.03 (the "Damages"). Since the amounts comprising the Damages were ultimately owed to other persons, as they were only being held in escrow by Artesian, Artesian has had to pay the Damages through other means. COUNT I-Conversion Against Veragus Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21. At all times, Artesian was the lawful owner of the funds in the escrow account. Veragus never had permission or authorization from Artesian to make the wire transfers to Defendants. Veragus fraudulently input authorization of another Artesian employee to make fraudulent wire transfers. Veragus therefore abused her employment with Artesian to deprive Artesian of the Damages and wire them to her fellow Defendant, Elhusseini, and the Third Parties, and upon information and belief, to her own control by way of Elhusseini and the Third Parties. Veragus knowingly transferred and received funds that did not rightfully belong to her and continues to hold the Damages in her personal accounts, or by proxy in the accounts of Elhusseini and the Third Parties. Thus, Veragus acted with the intent to permanently deprive Artesian of the funds. Veragus' actions in wiring the funds without authorization were inconsistent with Artesian's ownership interest in the funds and amounted to the wrongful deprivation of Artesian's property. Further, Artesian has demanded the funds be returned and Veragus has refused. Therefore, Veragus' actions amount to a conversion and are a civil theft, as well. Veragus owes the Damages to Artesian. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that Veragus has committed a conversion and award Artesian a fmal judgment in the amount of the Damages, Artesian's reasonable attorney fees and costs, as well as such other relief as this Court deems just and proper. COUNT II - Conversion Against Elhusseini Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21. At all times, Artesian was the lawful owner of the funds in the escrow account. Elhusseini received an unauthorized wire transfer, consisting of monies in the possession of and owing to Artesian, on or around July 6, 2018 from Veragus. The amount of the wire transfer that Elhusseini received was $114,995.00. Elhusseini returned $110,000.00 of this amount, failing to return $4,995.00. Elhusseini confirmed his possession of the other amounts sent by Veragus' unauthorized wire transfers but has failed to return those monies as well. Elhusseini knows that he has no right to possession of the amounts consisting of the Damages. Thus, Elhusseini acted with the intent to permanently deprive Artesian of the funds. Elhusseini' s actions in wiring the funds without authorization were inconsistent with Artesian's ownershlp interest in the funds. Artesian has demanded the funds be returned and Elhusseini has refused. Therefore, Elhusseini's actions amount to a conversion. Elhusseini owes the Damages to Artesian. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that thls Court fmd that Elhusseini has committed a conversion and award Artesian a final judgment in the amount of the Damages, Artesian's reasonable attorney fees and costs, as well as such other relief as thls Court deems just and proper. COUNT ill - Conspiracy to Commit Conversion against Veragus and Elhusseini Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21, 23 through 32, and 34 through 44. Defendants, Veragus and Elhusseini, entered into an agreement with each other to illegally transfer Artesian funds into their own personal accounts by and through Veragus. In other words, Defendants agreed to commit the conversions alleged in Counts I and II of thls Complaint. Defendant Elhusseini, acted overtly in pursuance of the conspiracy, by knowingly providing account numbers to Veragus for her to illegally transfer Artesian's funds with the intent to receive Artesian's illegally transferred funds. Without this communication and cooperation between the Defendants, Veragus would not have known the account numbers in which to transfers the funds too. Veragus agreed to use her access, power, and control given to her as employee of Artesian to wire the funds out of Artesian's control and into the accounts that Elhusseini identified. Elhusseini agreed with Veragus to use the identified accounts as a mode of transfer to receive and take the funds taken out of Artesian's control. Elhusseini and Veragus agreed to wrongfully transfer the funds to the Third Parties. After the conversion occurred, Artesian Title demanded the return of the funds from both Veragus and Elhusseini. Both Defendants, Veragus and Elhusseini, agreed to not return the funds taken to Artesian despite the demand from Artesian to do so. Artesian never authorized the transfer of funds out of the escrow account, thus amounting to an unlawful taking of Artesian's property. As a result of this criminal and civil conspiracy, Artesian has suffered the Damages. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that each Defendant committed a conspiracy to commit conversion in the amount of the Damages and issue a final judgment that awards the Damages to Artesian along with reasonable fees, costs, and any other relief that this Court deems just and proper. COUNT IV -Breach of Fiduciary Duty against Veragus Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21. At all relevant times, Veragus was acting in her role as a closing and escrow agent of Artesian. In her role, Veragus was entrusted by Artesian with access to the escrow account to facilitate her work as a closing and escrow agent. Therefore, Veragus was acting in the capacity of a fiduciary. Veragus was also under a duty as an employee to act in good faith and to avoid acting contrary to the interests of her employer, Artesian. Veragus breached her fiduciary duties when she fraudulently input authorization of another Artesian employee to make the illegal wire transfers to Elhusseini and the Third Parties. Veragus breached her duty of good faith to Artesian and violated her position of trust by engaging in the above unauthorized transfers. Veragus breached her fiduciary duties by acting m her own self-interest by transferring the escrow funds to Elhusseini and the Third Parties for her own personal benefit. Veragus breached her fiduciary duties by conspiring with Elhusseini and the Third Parties to illegally transfer Artesian's funds into their own personal accounts. As a direct result of Veragus' conduct, Artesian has been deprived of its rightful ownership of the escrow funds and has suffered the above Damages. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that Veragus committed a breach of fiduciary duty resulting in the amount of Damages and issue a fmal judgment that awards the Damages to Artesian along with reasonable fees, costs, and any other relief that this Court deems just and proper. COUNT V - Conspiracy to Commit Breach of Fiduciary Duty against Veragus and Elhusseini Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21, and 57 through 65. Elhusseini had actual knowledge of Veragus' actions outlined in Count IV constituting a breach of fiduciary duty. Veragus acted in furtherance of the conspiracy by agreeing to fraudulently input another employee's password to gain access to the funds and by agreeing to transfer the funds to Elhusseini. Elhusseini substantially assisted Veragus in the commission of the breach of fiduciary duty by communicating with Veragus about the transfer of the escrow funds, providing the account numbers to transfer the funds to, and wrongfully retaining the escrow funds. Therefore, Veragus and Elhusseini, acted in furtherance of the breach of fiduciary duty. As a direct result of these actions, Artesian has suffered the above Damages as it bas been deprived of the escrow funds. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that each Defendant committed a conspiracy to commit breach of fiduciary duty in the amount of the Damages and issue a final judgment that awards the Damages to Artesian along with reasonable fees, costs, and any other relief that this Court deems just and proper. DEMAND FOR JURY TRIAL Pursuant to Rule 1.430, Fla. R. Civ. P., Artesian demands trial by jury for all factual issues identified in the complaint that are so triable. DATED this 3rd day of December, 2021. Respectfully submitted, /s/ Christian W. Waugh CHRISTIANW. WAUGH,B.C.S. Florida Bar No. 71093 Board Certified Real Estate Attorney MARY A. NORBERG Florida Bar No. 1032028 WAUGH GRANT, PLLC 201 E. Pine Street, Ste. 315 Orlando, FL 32801 Telephone: 321-800-6008 Fax: 844-206-0245 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE I HEREBY CERTIFY that on December 3, 2021, a true and correct copy of the foregoing was furnished via the Florida E-filing Portal to all parties who have elected to receive email service. By: /s/ Christian W. Waugh CHRISTIANW. WAUGH Florida Bar No. 71093 MARY A. NORBERG Florida Bar No. 1032028
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-591 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.W. DOB: 11/11/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Austin West (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing shall be conducted virtually by Microsoft TEAMS, as follows: All parties should access the TEAMS hearing by entering the Conference ID and Password on the TEAMS App or Website. You may use the following information to call in: Call: +1 321-430- 3303 and enter Conference ID: 404 804 884#, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-591 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.W. DOB: 11/11/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Ashley Taylor (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing shall be conducted virtually by Microsoft TEAMS, as follows: All parties should access the TEAMS hearing by entering the Conference ID and Password on the TEAMS App or Website. You may use the following information to call in: Call: +1 321-430- 3303 and enter Conference ID: 404 804 884#, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Regional Hospital, Inc., 1401 W. Seminole Blvd., Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Lake Monroe Hospital Rehabilitation Center with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Florida Trauma Services, LLC, 1403 Medical Plaza Drive, Suite 102, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Trauma Specialists with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, LG CHIRO ALTAMONTE, LLC, of 800 Formosa Ave., Winter Park, FL 32789, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
THE JOINT
It is the intent of the undersigned to register:
"THE JOINT"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: May 24, 2022
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 1:00 PM. 1016-Kenneth Blakely; 1036-Lorenzo Griffin; 3019-Freddy Cabrera; 3105-Jose Osmar Granai Junior
?
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on 6/22/2022 at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Unit #0B024 Exilet Similiem, 0C042 Juline Ulysse, 0G003 Hozel Ready, 0G057 Newminn Harraza, 0H002 Rimeze Florvil, 0H012 Louis Roldos, 0I029 Aleis Wales, 0J022 Romeus Techelin.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, June 21st, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM B167-Michael Bruce/Michael Jason Bruce
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: May 18, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #K226-Furniture, #K221-Households, #1054-Medical Equipment, #C122-Households, #1096-Households, #1170-Households, #2021-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: June 15, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1184-Households, #1072-Households, #2092-Households, #G206-Households, #H220-Furniture, #H223-Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 17th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1Y1SK5286XZ443225
1999/Chev
3FAHP0JA9AR286069
2010/Ford
WBXPA93446WG82486
2006/BMW
3N1BC11E38L363703
2008/Niss
2T3YFREV7EW096545
2014/Toyt
5N1AZ2MJ0KN166223
2019/Niss
5N1DR2CN3LC601413
2020/Niss
KNDJ23AU4M7775383
2021/Kia.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 19, 2022
JN8AZ08W57W641823
2007 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 16, 2022
4T3ZA3BB2AU021112
2010 TOYT
5NPEC4AC0BH261003
2011 HYUN
KNDUP132X56748288
2005 KIA
JUNE 18, 2022
3FAHP07ZX8R104919
2008 FORD
WDDGF4HB4CR231158
2012 MERZ
JUNE 20, 2022
LEHTCB16XGR000282
2016 RIYA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/24/2022
1G1JC6SH1D4208557
2013 CHEV
4S4WX85C764414249
2006 SUBA
3C4PDCAB5CT390377
2012 DODG
3N1AB7AP2JY204005
2018 NISS
6/25/2022
SHHFK7H53JU218450
2018 HOND
1C3CCCAB1FN734801
2 015 CHRY
5GAKRDKD2DJ257832
2013 BUIC
KNAFW6A36A5170353
2 010 KIA
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1998 Honda
VIN# 1HGCG5648WA055865
2007 Toyota
VIN# JTEBU11F470089051
2005 Acura
VIN# JH4CL96925C028739
2015 Ford
VIN# 1FADP3K22FL253024
1985 BMW
VIN# WBAAB640XF1211458
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 22, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 17th day of June, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. ANDRE, RAUNI Household Items; Bettin, Jessica Household Items; Petteway, Katelynne Household Items; Wilson, Shantiah Household Items; BERRIOS, MYRNAELIZ Household Items; Exilas, Gladys Household Items; McKenzie, Jada Household ltems; Green, Teaira Household Items; Crawford, Tammy Household Items; JONES, ANTONIO BERNARD Household Items; Scott, Willie Household Items; Hill, Alisa Household Items; Nombre, Aerial Household Items; Palacios, Luis Household Items; Smith, Travis Household Items Moore, Tammie Household Items. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Killeen, Kyle Household Goods; Brown, Christina Household Goods; Taylor, Marshall Household Goods; Taylor, Marshall Household Goods; Brown-Simpson, Jordan Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 6/1 and 6/8, 2022.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF EDUARDO PRADO, SR., Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-000394-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of EDUARDO PRADO, SR., deceased, whose date of death was August, 10, 2021, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 6/1/2022. Person Giving Notice: Jeniffer Henao, Personal Representative, whose address is 305 Chelmsford Court, Kissimmee, FL 34758. Signed on 5/21/2022. /s/ LOUIS W. ANDREWS, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 118554, Andrews & Shea, PLLC, P.O. Box 701615, St. Cloud, FL 34770 Telephone:(407) 201-3500, Email:
[email protected].