Legal Public Notices 5/4/2022

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Ronnie Fields-1015, Kimberly Frett-1134, Natasha Prince-1214, Towana Rush-1249, Summer Brown-1351, Rose Sanchez-1392, Bobby Moore-1490. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: May 4 and 11, 2022.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: May 20, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Elisha Smith- Household goods, Skeet Dugazon- Household goods, Eric Meeks- Taxidermy, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Ladejza Sanders Ð Boxes, Ronald Schwartz Ð Tools, Roderic Boling Ð Household Goods, Katie Boling Ð Household goods, Jacob Wittland Ð Household Goods, Vin# ZDM1XBLW9B021861 Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike, Ryan Schroeder Ð Household Goods, Vin# ZDM1XBLWX9B021861 Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike, Bank of Quincy Ð Household Goods, Vin# ZDM1XBLW9B021861 Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 5/20/22 at 12:00 PM: Jeffrey Bumgarner: household goods; Anthony Rhagnanan: clothes, pictures, boxes; Yvette Chabrier: one bedroom apartment; Nashon Swaby: boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Joyce Hayman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in ordr to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: James Hogue: Furniture, boxes, totes, car bumper, decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Sir james-Household goods- Marc Metelus-Fridge and boxes- Kiyana Pratt- King bed, bedroom set, dresser, crib, 12 boxes-Camillia Posley-Washer, dryer, cocktail table, boxes-Lyson M Morrison-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Bilma Fontanez Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Evan Weiss dresser boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated May 20, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Luis Carlos De Carvalho-House furniture, Scott Latour- 1 bedroom house, no furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Wendy Moore-Q bed, love seat, recliner, 2 tvs, boxes and other items.-Angela Bryant-pictures, clothes, books, kitchen appliances, household goods. Sharniece Butler-clothes, shoes.-Chelsey Ahmad-household stuff, chairs, lamps, some baby stuff, storage bins, books.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20th, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Kiera Sade Wright- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, May 20, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Hector Bonilla -boxes & household items: Jeffrey Lugo Clavel: household items: John Stuart-furniture: Jessica Stankus-shelving & tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF CRAIG W. MILLER,, Deceased. File No. No. 2022-CP-001026-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of CRAIG W. MILLER deceased, whose date of death was February, 22, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 4/27/2022. Signed on 4/21/2022. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2021-CA-000050-MF. CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, Plaintiff, v. OWN VRP LLC; et al., Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on April 19, 2022 and entered in Case No. 2021-CA-000050 in the Circuit Court in and for Osceola County, Florida, wherein CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC is Plaintiff, OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; REUNION WEST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT DISTRICT; SUNTRUST BANK, CENTRAL FLORIDA, N.A.; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB are Defendants, The Clerk of the Court, Kelvin Soto will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at Osceola County Courthouse 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 2600/Room # 2602, Kissimmee, FL 34741 on May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 15, REUNION WEST FAIRWAYS 17 AND 18, A REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 71, PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. and commonly known as: 985 JACK NICKLAUS COURT, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747(the “Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711”. Dated this 21st day of April, 2022. GHIDOTTI | BERGER LLP Attorneys for Plaintiff 1031 North Miami Beach Blvd North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Telephone: (305) 501 2808; Facsimile: (954) 780.5578 By: /s/ Tara L. Rosenfeld Chase A. Berger, Esq. Florida Bar No. 083794 Tara L. Rosenfeld, Esq. Florida Bar No. 59454
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO. 2021-CA-000150 MF. CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC, Plaintiff, v. OWN VRP LLC; et al., Defendants. NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that pursuant to a Final Judgment in Foreclosure entered on April 19, 2022 and entered in Case No. 2021-CA-000150 in the Circuit Court in and for Osceola County, Florida, wherein CAF BRIDGE BORROWER MS 2 LLC is Plaintiff, OWN VRP LLC; REUNION RESORT & CLUB OF ORLANDO MASTER ASSOCIATION, INC.; GINN-LA ORLANDO LTD., LLLP; CRAIG WILLIAMSON; BEN KALEY; SASHA JACOB are Defendants, The Clerk of the Court, Kelvin Soto will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at Osceola County Courthouse 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 2600/Room # 2602, Kissimmee, FL 34741 on May 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit: LOT 13, REUNION WEST FAIRWAYS 17 AND 18, A REPLAT, ACCORDING TO THE MAP OR PLAT THEREOF AS RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 25, PAGE 71, PUBLIC RECORDS OF OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. and commonly known as: 997 JACK NICKLAUS COURT, KISSIMMEE, FL 34747.(the “Property”). Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim within sixty (60) days after the sale. IF YOU ARE A PERSON WITH A DISABILITY WHO NEEDS ANY ACCOMMODATION IN ORDER TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING, YOU ARE ENTITLED, AT NO COST TO YOU, TO THE PROVISION OF CERTAIN ASSISTANCE. PLEASE CONTACT THE ADA COORDINATOR, COURT ADMINISTRATION, OSCEOLA COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 2 COURTHOUSE SQUARE, SUITE 6300, KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA 34741, (407) 742-2417, AT LEAST 7 DAYS BEFORE YOUR SCHEDULED COURT APPEARANCE, OR IMMEDIATELY UPON RECEIVING THIS NOTIFICATION IF THE TIME BEFORE THE SCHEDULED APPEARANCE IS LESS THAN 7 DAYS; IF YOU ARE HEARING OR VOICE IMPAIRED, CALL 711”. Dated this 21st day of April, 2022. GHIDOTTI | BERGER LLP Attorneys for Plaintiff 1031 North Miami Beach Blvd North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Telephone: (305) 501 2808; Facsimile: (954) 780.5578 By: /s/ Tara L. Rosenfeld Chase A. Berger, Esq. Florida Bar No. 083794 Tara L. Rosenfeld, Esq. Florida Bar No. 59454
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP18-694, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: J. L. DOB: 07/10/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Nikola Arsic Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg A. Tynan on May 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties dhall participate via TEAMS. Call in at below number: +1 321-430-3303. Phone Conference ID: 404 804 884#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of April, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney, [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.19-DP-145 IN THE INTEREST OF M.A.G. DOB: 10/22/2004, M.N.G. DOB: 11/01/2015 MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: WILMARY GONZALEZ-RIVERA (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 24th, 2022 at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 7th day of April, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LEGAL NOTICE We, THE PEOPLE of AMEXEMNU CITY STATE in REBUTTAL to the LEGAL NOTICE: L 194704 on 3-25-22 in the Heritage Florida Jewish News for the NOTICE of CAVEAT EMPTOR which has attempted unlawfully by the rules and usages of Hurds Revised Statute and the Constitution for Amexemnu find Holy Imperial Sheik Anu Tafari Zion El, Divine Chief, and Holy Sheiks Dawud Allantu Bey, and Daryl Rose aka Daryl Rose Bey in Amexemnu City State have abandoned their posts according to Art. 15 Sec.2 of the Constitution for Amexemnu City State, (805 ILCS 110/46d) (from Ch. 32, par. 179) Sec. 46d. and (805 ILCS 110/47), See our Holy Bill, empowered after a special meeting and vote by the Jedidiah Council and Cabinet after held on 12-22-21 from 7 pm to 11:30 pm EST. The Holy Bill was signed into law on 12-25-21 by Holy Imperial Sheik Anu Tafari Zion El. Any other filing from these Individuals listed above will be void and constitute fraud against the people of Amexemnu City State. Henceforth our Disclaimer filed in the La Gaceta Weekly Newspaper 1/7- 1/21/22 LG 3T is in full effect against any fraudulent activities seeking immunity from our Society causing injury and dishonor in and outside of our Holy Jurisdiction. Filed against such wanton acts against our Theocratic Republic’s Religious Society. Effective: 3-4-22 Talisman. Run dates: April 13,20,27 May 4, 2022.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Andrew Arnold Remington, of 103 Colonial ln, Longwood, FL 32750 in the county of Seminole, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Remington Pool Company
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Remington Pool Company"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/27/2022
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Sherman Anderson, of 255 S. Orange Avenue, Ste 1104 PMB1135, Orlando, FL 32801, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following ficttious name:
SHERMAN ANDERSON
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"SHERMAN ANDERSON"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/18/2022
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 13, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A192- Star Scott A241- William Zeddis A346- William Zeddis A270- Holly Hefler A281- Ryan Snow.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 1:00 PM. 1020-Marco Geraldes; 4028-Nicholas Chiofalo.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 20th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1J8GA39128L558797
2008/JEEP
JT8BD68S1Y0099458
2000 / LEXS
3GSCL93Z59S540019
2009 / STRN
1D47006384C0
2004 / HMDE
2T1BURHE9FC282011
2015 / TOYT
1C3CCCAB0FN637685
2015 / CHRY
2FMDK39C57BB51639
2007 / FORD
WA1C4AFY1K2001843
2019 / AUDI
1C3EL65R22N187226
2002 / CHRY
1UYVS2536N7661708
2022 / UTIL
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 21, 2022
P35J9H31964
1959 FORD
MAY 22, 2022
WDBWK54FX6F120893
2006 MERZ
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 18, 2022
5XXG14J24MG026186
2021 KIA
MAY 19, 2022
1J4G248S8YC384281
2000 JEEP
MAY 20, 2022
4T1BF28K5XU080399
1999 TOYT
MAY 21, 2022
1HGCM82675A003725
2005 HOND
1N4AL3AP7HN322213
2017 NISS
5NPE34AF4FH082933
2015 HYUN
MAY 22, 2022
1B3CC5FBXAN159270
2010 DODG
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/21/2022
1YVHZ8BH5B5M03160
2011 Mazda
3GSCL53789S567254
2009 STRN
3GNAL2EK3DS628030
2013 CHEV
1G6DM57TX60190114
2006 CADI
5/24/2022
1HGCD7256SA027169
1995 HOND
4A4JM2AS4AE010368
2010 MITS
4T1BF28K7XU078783
1999 TOYT
2C3LA63H96H109256
2006 CHRY.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/28/2022
JYARN13E74A005729
2004 YAMA
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/24/2022:
JN8AZ08T44W203439
2004 NISS
3101 McCoy Rd., Orlando, Fl 32812, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 20th day of April, 2022 at 9:00 AM Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Salezak, Thomas Household Items. Store Space Orlando NOBT, 8235 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32810. Nichols, Benjamin Household Items; Gonzalez, Virginia Household Goods; Vance, Tyler Household Items; Soto, Carlos Household Items; Colvard, Muriel Household Goods; Allen, Duran Household Goods; Pernell, Howard Household goods; Manktelow, Jonathan P Household Items; Olsen, Terry Household Items; arredondo, Carolina Household Items; St Fleurant, Juliana Household Items; Sharkey, Kristi Household; Antunez, Richard Household Items; Latincic, Sasa Household Items; stutts, carlton Household Items; Bozeman, Brad Household Goods Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Palacios, Luis Household Items; Smith, Travis Household Items; Moore, Tammie Household Items; Nombre, Aerial Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 5/4 and 5/11, 2022.