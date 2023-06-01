Legal Public Notices 5/31/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, June 27th, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Donita Hines, 1478, Sonya Gisela Shneider 1413, Summer Brown 1351, Nicole Walter 1604, Nicole Walter 1501, Nicole Walter 1143, Eudocia Chalfin 1420, Gregory Walter 1258, Diann Nelson 1000. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: May 31 and June 7, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 13th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Emily Byam: household items-Jahriam Butler: household items-Shandor Stapleton: household items-Tiffany Naill: bike/bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 13, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Denica Crawford-household items, Fabian Makhanda-Household items. Reiha Thomas- clothes electronics beds . The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/13/2023 @ 12:00PM: Marka Mccoy - China Cabinets, chairs, tables, Patricia Harrison - ice machine and 2 vending machines, Demarco Cooper - Home goods, Saundra Jones - Home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 14th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Andy Creach golfclubs luggage, La Creashia Blash homegoods, Joan Ouko: totes, Courtney Lau homegoods, Baltazar Quinain homegoods, Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 15, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Asante Sellers- TV stand, coffee maker, toys. Cynthia Colon- dresser, table, toys, luggage, totes. Fredrick Wilson- bed, recliner, dressers, wall art. Charles Sanders- bed, table, appliances, TV, bikes, clothing, chairs, luggage, shoes. Justine Jordon- cooler, crafts, décor, shoes, totes, chair. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Roxann Beneby; Household items. Consuelo Regueiro; Drycleaners equipment. Angelina Maria Pastore; Bikes, boxes and home goods. Christina Whiteside; Home goods. Bruce Boulden; Boxes, small items, totes. Brian Garzon; Office supplies, tools, household items, personal items. Alexandra Valderrama Figueroa; Boxes. Milangel Contasti; Boxes, Books. Jamese Robinson; Apartment furnishings, projector screen, air fryer. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Sandra Wilmeth: Bird cage, old scale, coffee table household items; Tamara Stafford: Clothing, Artwork, luggage, tent household items; Amanda Allen: Bicycles, fridge, household items; Liz Martinez: Washer and dryer; Shelley Caran Household items, shelving, Tv The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Kathryn Hopes; bed, chair, couch, mattress, entertainment center, bags, books, boxes, clothes, pictures, totes, shelves. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Ramon Gomez-Household goods, Autumn Williams-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Gustavo Aristizabal home goods; Justin David Johnson books, clothes, electronics; Kolbe and Richard Brown and Demetreshon home goods; Jennifer Czeczotka household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Noah Dunn-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 407-280-7355: Devry Lawrence-Household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Mari Sievinen, Furniture, boxes, storage containers; Jessie Martin, clothes; Laresa Moore, Living room, 3 Bedrooms, boxes, household items; Chiseah Rubiera, Appliances, furniture; David Lee, Tools. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Megan Clar: Mattress, bed, clothes, baby crib travel pack, lamp, pillows; Hanna Alayna Rinner: furniture, small rug. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 13th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Bob Hartner-Household items Catherine Finegan-Household items Donna Clark-Household items Humberto Delvalle Fuente-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 13, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Quick Garage Door Service c/o Rashad Altarifi-Boxes,Metal, Vernice Brown- Computers,tv,clothing,ect., Alexis Gutierrez-Boxes, Roland Doude Jr-Household Goods, Chris Reed-Household Items, Renee Rosso-10x15,2mattress set,dresser, Han Cheng-Household Goods, Mitchell Latashuwa-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 16, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Laquintae Johnson- household items. Malinda A Jackson- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday June 14, 2023, Thursday June 15, 2023. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave. Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, June 14 @ 11:30am) 0308-Lakesha Lewis, 0562-Marielis Fernandez, 0563-Sony Cristo, 1056-Lucile Ryan 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd. Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, June 14 @ 1:00pm) 249ŠMoesha Cole, 354ŠAntonio
Turner, 511ŠJessica Edouard, 545ŠChristiana Hosein, 614ŠDemetric Williams, 722ŠMohammed Al-Hamed, 769ŠMaurice Tolliver, 1015ŠRodolfo Neves, 1039ŠWilliam/Kitty Ellison, 1080ŠWilliam/Kitty Ellison, 1510- Antonio Mythinius Turner; 2001 Ford Truck F150, VIN#1FTRW07L81KB56105, Lien Hold: Southern Auto Finance Company (SAFCO), 1510ŠAntonio Mythinius Turner; 1995 Ford Truck F350 VIN#1FTJW35F7SEA70103 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, June 14 @ 2:30pm) 320-Annalisa Rosario, 323-Ricky Martin Lizardi, 554-Alfredo Nieves 3625 Aloma Ave. Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, June 15 @ 11:00am) 0523-Elizabeth Agustin, 0822-Ada Gonzalez 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, June 15 @ 1:00pm) 0118-6-1 DJB Pens c/o: Marshall Jungreis, 0803- Scoma Law Firm c/o: Melissa Scoma, 7255-Scoma Law Firm c/o: Melissa Scoma 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, June 15 @ 2:00pm) 304-Pamela Boggs, 1003-Emmy Robinson, 1048-Amy Baker. Run dates 5/31 and 6/7.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2023-DR-3181 Division: 42 IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF: ROBERT CHAMBERLIN, Petitioner, and KAREN CHAMBERLIN, Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: Karen Chamberlin 1162 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Danielle White, whose address is 120 East Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32801 on or before 6/29/2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: Optum Health Spending Account, Ameritrade, Black Flag Tactical LLC, 2017 Chevy Silverado, 2012 Harley Davidson FXDB, 2007 Honda Pilot, Winter Garden Pension, 457 Plan, and Firearms. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 5/4/2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. 425 N. Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801. By: /s/ Juan Vasquez, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 48-2023-DR-003676. ANGELICA IDARRAGA, Petitioner, and MILLER GARZON GARCIA Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT). TO: MILLER GARZON GARCIA, 11133 ALDERLY COMMONS CT, ORLANDO, FL 32837. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on ANGELICA IDARRAGA OR ATTORNEY MAHEEN MIZAN-IQBAL ESQ whose address is 11002 YORKSH IRE RIDGE CT. ORLANDO, Fl 32837 OR 600 N THACKER AVE. STE D33, KISSIMMEE, Fl 34741 on or before 6/22/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 04/27/2023. TIIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ, Deputy Clerk. 425 North Orange Ave. Suite 320 Orlando, Florida 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP21-59 In the Interest of: J.W., J.W, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: JASON YATES, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: J.W, born on 11/12/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 17, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. before the Honorable HEATHER HIGBEE, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 6, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 18th day of May 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Kayanna Gracie.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-07. IN THE INTEREST OF: J.L. DOB: 08/27/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JOSEE LEIGH MYERS, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on June 29th, 2023, at 10:30am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 4th day of May, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, E&G Locksmith LLC, of 10134 Brandon Cir., Orlando, FL 32836, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Prime Time Locksmith
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Prime Time Locksmith "
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/22/23
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A216- Tracy Copeland B127- Jonathan Davila D105- Brittany Destefano D112- Andrew Reyes.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Š Name Š Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM:1046-Margaret Torres; 1090-Omar Tavarez/Omar Ramon Tavarez; 2005-Raishawn Nicholson; 2034-Miguel Rodriguez; 2035-Ernest Raymond Rodriguez; 2069-Emanuel Bell/Emanuel Bell JR; 3047-Jonathan Langhirt/Jonathan Federick Langhirt; 3121-Christopher Johnson/Christopher Lyn Johnson; 5035-Christopher Lamont Willbright Cook; 6034-Michelle Rivera/Michell Rivera Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM:Unit 2098-Arthur Kenneth Price, 1107-Erik Mosher, 1108-Erik Mosher,1155- Hubert Higgs.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING
gives notice that on 06/12/2023 at 06:30 PM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
4S4BRCKC8D3236676
2015 SUBA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
TAYLOR AUTO & TOWING
gives notice that on 06/29/2023 at 06:30 PM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 526 RING RD, ORLANDO, FL 32811 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
JYARN012000002436
1998 YAMA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 9, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:30 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B046 - Burrell, David; B051 - Burrell, David; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. G202 - Roelossen, Larry; K453 - Rosario, Jonathan PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C323 - Richardson, Archie; G717 Š Acosta, Gregory; G736 - Hillery, Grizell; H802 - Penn, roderick; J904 - Hillary, Grizell PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C010 - lemon, Shankeena; D065 - Holley, Tomiya; J710 - Crousser, Dustin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Camacho, Daniela PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00590 - Leill, Kylie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1024 - Alhalees, Tamir; 3076 - suarez, Carlos; 4011 - Lawrence, Nicole; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 5133 - McKay, Dezere. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 8th, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4042 - Derival, Nadia; 5003 - Fernandez, Victor PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0122 - Rust, Cheyenne PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0110 - Jackson, Shalida; 0219 - Jackson, Shalida; 5024 - Rodriguez La Versa, Edsel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0015 - Wooten, Jasmin; 5024 - Sharritt, Jeremy PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D067 - Dunson, Markees; D216 - Rodriguez, Alexander; E040 - Matallana, Camilo PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3201 - Lamons, Charles; F365 - Vazquez, Shenill PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1267 - McKnight, Marquise; 1360 - Parrilla, Franciso; 1360 - Jimenez, Marcelinette; 2232 - Dorsey, Nakisha; 2437 - Harlow, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2070 - Johnson, Destiny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0495 - Jean, Marie; 4018 - Hernandez, Abigail PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Davis, Chadon; A048 - Reid, Jaquaya; D490 - vazquez, Noemi; E513 - Rhymer, Renee PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D381 - Williams, Shanece PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B111 - Viering, Talisha; C199G - Sheffield, Samantha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 9, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2708 - holmes, Tonja PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0056 - richards, Kimberly; 1012 - perez, lora; 2017 - Thames, Stacy Ann PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B202 - Henry, Princess; G731 - Bounds, Moses PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1310 - Gadson Jr, Harry; 2103 - Pinnock, Catherine; 2111 - Wright, Taneicia; 2429 - Colquitt, Amber; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D066 - Sylvestre, Deniese; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E082 - Christian, Rahim; F074 - rowley, maliaka; O005 - Elisee, Yadelet PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0180 - Moreno, David; 0181 - Brown, Omar; 0250 - Bowen-Allen, Portia; 0267 - Pena, Alvaro; 0383 - Clarke, Roxanna; 0551 - Coicou, Evnante; 0568 - Guerrier, Garry PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0884 - Caquias, Angel PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1021 - Escarment, Remel; W003 - Howard, Makevie. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on June 8, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1221 - Hebner, Rand PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5017 - Banzon, John PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C161 - Cruickshank, Ricky; D159 - Rodriguez-Oquendo, Kevin PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B235 - Deetjen, Max PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C303 - Saint Louis, Rolmy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 12113 - Smith, Cheryl PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02122 - Lago, Pedro; 02306 - Harris, Margaret PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1117 - Rodriguez, Jasmine; 2252 - Thayer, Catherine PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 6016 - Monexant, Camile PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0132 - Reno, Meleyah; 0505 - Norman, Rickey; 0530 - Thompson, Delena; 0984 - Taylor, Cierra; 0985 - Wilson, Edward; 1029 - rahman, Mujeeb; 1229 - rushing, Davina; 1390 - Smith, Kimberly. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances.1642 Curtis Shovan 2018 Domingo Guzman 2019 Ruby Rodriguez 2035 Cesar Gonzalez 2107 Nidia Rivera 2232 Cara Joy Pizarro 2486 Jason Perez.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on June 21st, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Michelle Marie Philias - 0C014, Wisly Accius Š 0F018, Isiah Freeman Š 0F026, Tanekia Holloway - 0G022, Steve Reville, A1 Subcontractor LLC, 0J015.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2411 Nakeela Basnight #2112 Barbara Colon #2136 Jodie Monosa #2326 Debbra Alverio #2342 Emanuel Delgado #1517 Barbara McNally #1353 Nancy Rivera #1720 Gladys Maldonado.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 115-Kevin Greenough 2230-Anita Ricco 3125-Kierra Ellis 3132-Genese Santaliz Rivera 3185-Sole Roderick 3199-Francis Arguinzoni 3213-Keith Defreitas.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Š Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Š Name Š Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A010 Glenda Ferdinand;A011 Glenda Ferdinand;A024 Jeff Robinson/Jeff III Robinson;A105 William Adam Lee Holton;A115 Donel Richemond;B010 Sarah Johnston;B161 Diandra Wright/Diandra Siobhan Wright;C104 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam;C114 Thomas Armon Schrandt;C146 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: June 14th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #1143-Households, #B116-Furniture, #1084-Households, #C120-Households, #1003-Furniture, #D205-Households, #D247- Boxes, #F221-Boxes, #H213-Households.Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 16th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FA6P8AM3H5264078
2017 FORD
1GCDC14H3PE189870
1993 CHEV
1GNKRHKD8FJ322232
2015 CHEV
1GR4M0628NH403379
2022 GDAN
1JJV532W87L009300
2007 WABA
1NXBU4EE0AZ290755
2010 TOYT
2D4RN4DEXAR430344
2010 DODG
2T1BU4EE3BC713380
2011 TOYT
2T1BURHE1FC470411
2015 TOYT
4T1BF3EK7AU571025
2010 TOYT
54DC4W1B4KS801506
2019 ISU
59VBG4021NE001199
2022 LEGE
5XYPG4A38KG563353
2019 KIA
7HCGC4537LB014163
2020 TEXP
JTDKN3DUXE1749916
2014 TOYT
KL4MMDS2XMB127130
2021 BUIC
KMHD84LF0LU928482
2020 HYUN
SJKCH5CP6HA021921
2017 INFI
YV1VS2557YF481724
2000 VOLV.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 9th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0010 Š Morgan Brother, Inc 0041 Š Peter Andre Bernard 0551 Š Mike Dorsey.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 Ford
VIN: 2FTRX17202CA31924
2008 Cadillac
VIN: 1G6KD57Y38U183231
1996 Chevrolet
VIN: 2GCEC19W7T1114497
2006 Audi
VIN: WAUAH74F76N156324
1999 Mazda
VIN: JM1BJ2221X0123185
2004 Ford
VIN: 1FAFP55294A193753
2011 Mini
VIN: WMWZC5C57BWL53917
2020 Kia
VIN: 5XXGT4L33LG429977
2012 Kia
VIN: JTDKDTB30C1513981
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 14, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
ORDER OF PUBLICATION COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA Roanoke City Circuit Court Commonwealth of Virginia, in re: Ki’Yon Terell Casan Smith City of Roanoke DSS v. De’Sandra Yvette Wright The object of this suit is to: terminate the residual parental rights of De’Sandra Yvette Wright pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 16.1-283(B) and 16.1-283(C) and 16.1-283(C)(1) and approve the goal set at the permanency planning hearing of adoption. “Residual parental rights are defined by Section 16.1-228 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended as the rights and responsibilities remaining with a parent after the parent loses custody of a child, including, but not limited to the right to visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation, and the responsibility for support. The termination of your residual parental rights will permanently end all of your rights and responsibilities to the child named in the petition. The ties between you and your child are severed forever and you become a legal stranger to the child.” It is ordered that the defendant De’Sandra Yvette Wright appear at the above-named Court to protect his or her interest on or before July 14, 2023 at 9:00 am. Case Nos. CJ23-40, CJ23-92 Brenda S. Hamilton, Clerk. Run dates 5/17, 5/24, 5/31 and 6/7.