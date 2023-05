Legal Public Notices 5/3/2023

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Deandre Culmer #1178, Jonathan Masters #1077, Annmarie Mccarthy #1120, Darby Shipp-Christensen #1166, Scott Christensen #1433, Tiquiyante Fuller #1525, Dajna Lowery #1564, Katherine Lindsey #1630, Wilbert Mcfadden #1453. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: May 5 and 10, 2023.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jason Todd Grace - Household Goods. Todd Schlott - Household Goods. James Peterlin - Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Teya Penrod- Furniture, Bronze Kingdom Museum/Rawlvan Bennett- Art work, Charlie Sharp-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 23rd, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:estelle cella-Household items, Darlene Randall-Household items, Amber Schurman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageAjane Celestin-furniture, boxes.-Lois Jenkins- household items.-Nicole Marquez- bedroom set, couch, kitchen items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Shanice Jenkins: dining table 2 couches(stackable) bed dresser. Christopher Moore: Furniture, boxes, electronics, appliances. LaShalonda Robinson: Furniture, Clothes. Paul Riley: household items, mattresses. Shaquantia Lingard: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jonathan Chiles bags Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Edgar Olmeda- Furniture, bikes, clothing, tools, toolboxes, boxes. Patrick Polarchy- Furniture, TV, totes, boxes, clothing. Juan Jimenez- Chair, desk, exercise bike, coolers, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Freedom Stansbury; extra furniture. Imani Cook; Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Sydney Murray: furniture, bags, instrument and case, keyboard; Jane Morgan: mattress, totes, speaker; Janeen Myers: bags of food, pillows, bags; Jason Mixon: motorcycles (not included in sale), boxes, fryer, paint sprayer, fishing poles, dresser, fan, tool box; Ziara Rivera: boxes, baby toys, high chair. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Trent Mcknight, chair, couch, clothes, boxes, shoes, mattress, pressure washer, generator. Anna Alamo, bed, chairs, bags, boxes, shoes, bicycle, bags, printer, mattress, table. Tishia Skeete, Speaker, mirror, cooler, fender, bags, boxes, pictures, files. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Angel Lopez mattress and clothing; Liselle StLouis bins, chairs, mini fridge, garbage bags with clothes, boxes, etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Sergio Salazar, BUSINESS items; Kaya Chipungu, Household goods; Keisha Tilghman, Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Darnell Esannason, Furniture; Shylatron Estrella, Appliances, clothes, accessories. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Katanah Sewell: Clothes and bedding; Jalina McQueen: bedding, winter clothes, boxes, storage containers, lamps, end table, knee walker scooter; Tamirys Rodrigues: Household furniture, books, shelves, posters; Yaneisy Marquez: boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Gabriel Dume: Fish tank, furniture, TV, boxes, home décor; Ka’milyah Adalis Collins: Bags, totes, boxes, military jacket, military uniform, HHG, shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Kelby Servillon-household items , Barron Shelton-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Antonio DeFina: ouija boards, luggage-Cedric Harp: clothing, luggage-Delray Herring: household items-Michelle Amengual: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.An Danh- household goods, Jose Torres- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF, Deceased.Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of MARY ANN REYNOLDS, deceased, whose date of death was July 26, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 4/26/23. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ LES S. KUSHNER, ESQ. Florida Bar Number: 380202 8551 West Sunrise Blvd, Suite 301 Plantation, FL 33322 Telephone: (954) 342-0250 Email: [email protected] . Personal Representative: /s/ JULIE SYMONDS 1152 Charming Street Maitland, Florida 32751.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OFDeceased.Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of MICHAEL J. KNORR, deceased, whose date of death was December 12, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 5/3/23. Attorney for Personal Representative: LES S. KUSHNER, ESQ. Florida Bar Number: 380202. Address: 8551 West Sunrise Blvd, Suite 301 Plantation, FL 33322 Telephone: (954) 342-0250 Email: [email protected] . Personal Representative: JEFFREY KNORR, 5519 Spoonflower Dr., Pensacola, Florida 32526IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: N.J.K. DOB: 01/30/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, 415 Cobblestone Pointe Dr., Winter Garden, FL 34787. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.R. DOB: 06/24/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: 7832 Gillingham Ct Orlando, FL 32825 An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected] , Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA,. Juvenile Division: 07 IN THE INTEREST OF: B.K. DOB: 01/12/2009, R.P.M. DOB: 07/15/2016, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on May 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Michael M. Kest, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 27994 236 S. Lucerne Cir. East Orlando, Fl 32801 [email protected] . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Kayanna Gracie, Deputy Clerkis hereby given that the undersigned, Gallery Vacation Homes LLC, of 4802 Kensington Park Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/28/2023NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 1227 Martin Lale, 1149 Gabriela Diaz, 2050 Murtavian Scarbrough, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, AA9798R Mayara Correa, 2083 Denis Salgado, 1229 Martin Lale, 1030 Leah Kennedy, 2396 Thynia Buckley, 1306 Diana De Souza, 2117 Maritza Perez, 1219 Martin Lale, 1218 Raul Llach, 2096 David Burns, 1213 Martin Lale, 2257 Estafania de la Fuente, 3424 Julie Nestor, 3119 Danielle Simon, 2048 Yamilex Garcia, 1302 Luz Gomez, 3309 Miguel Nieves.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on