Legal Public Notices 5/3/2023

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Deandre Culmer #1178, Jonathan Masters #1077, Annmarie Mccarthy #1120, Darby Shipp-Christensen #1166, Scott Christensen #1433, Tiquiyante Fuller #1525, Dajna Lowery #1564, Katherine Lindsey #1630, Wilbert Mcfadden #1453. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: May 5 and 10, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: May 12, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Jason Todd Grace - Household Goods. Todd Schlott - Household Goods. James Peterlin - Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 12, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Teya Penrod- Furniture, Bronze Kingdom Museum/Rawlvan Bennett- Art work, Charlie Sharp-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 23rd, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 estelle cella-Household items, Darlene Randall-Household items, Amber Schurman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 23rd, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Ajane Celestin-furniture, boxes.-Lois Jenkins- household items.-Nicole Marquez- bedroom set, couch, kitchen items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated May 23, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Shanice Jenkins: dining table 2 couches(stackable) bed dresser. Christopher Moore: Furniture, boxes, electronics, appliances. LaShalonda Robinson: Furniture, Clothes. Paul Riley: household items, mattresses. Shaquantia Lingard: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 24th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Jonathan Chiles bags Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 25, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Edgar Olmeda- Furniture, bikes, clothing, tools, toolboxes, boxes. Patrick Polarchy- Furniture, TV, totes, boxes, clothing. Juan Jimenez- Chair, desk, exercise bike, coolers, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Freedom Stansbury; extra furniture. Imani Cook; Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Sydney Murray: furniture, bags, instrument and case, keyboard; Jane Morgan: mattress, totes, speaker; Janeen Myers: bags of food, pillows, bags; Jason Mixon: motorcycles (not included in sale), boxes, fryer, paint sprayer, fishing poles, dresser, fan, tool box; Ziara Rivera: boxes, baby toys, high chair. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Trent Mcknight, chair, couch, clothes, boxes, shoes, mattress, pressure washer, generator. Anna Alamo, bed, chairs, bags, boxes, shoes, bicycle, bags, printer, mattress, table. Tishia Skeete, Speaker, mirror, cooler, fender, bags, boxes, pictures, files. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Angel Lopez mattress and clothing; Liselle StLouis bins, chairs, mini fridge, garbage bags with clothes, boxes, etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Sergio Salazar, BUSINESS items; Kaya Chipungu, Household goods; Keisha Tilghman, Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 407-280-7355: Darnell Esannason, Furniture; Shylatron Estrella, Appliances, clothes, accessories. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Katanah Sewell: Clothes and bedding; Jalina McQueen: bedding, winter clothes, boxes, storage containers, lamps, end table, knee walker scooter; Tamirys Rodrigues: Household furniture, books, shelves, posters; Yaneisy Marquez: boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Gabriel Dume: Fish tank, furniture, TV, boxes, home décor; Ka’milyah Adalis Collins: Bags, totes, boxes, military jacket, military uniform, HHG, shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 5/23/2023 @ 12:00PM: Kelby Servillon-household items , Barron Shelton-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, May 24th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Antonio DeFina: ouija boards, luggage-Cedric Harp: clothing, luggage-Delray Herring: household items-Michelle Amengual: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 23rd, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 An Danh- household goods, Jose Torres- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY ANN REYNOLDS, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-003629-O Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of MARY ANN REYNOLDS, deceased, whose date of death was July 26, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 4/26/23. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ LES S. KUSHNER, ESQ. Florida Bar Number: 380202 8551 West Sunrise Blvd, Suite 301 Plantation, FL 33322 Telephone: (954) 342-0250 Email: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /s/ JULIE SYMONDS 1152 Charming Street Maitland, Florida 32751.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF MICHAEL J. KNORR, Deceased. File No. 2023-CP-000509-O Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of MICHAEL J. KNORR, deceased, whose date of death was December 12, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 5/3/23. Attorney for Personal Representative: LES S. KUSHNER, ESQ. Florida Bar Number: 380202. Address: 8551 West Sunrise Blvd, Suite 301 Plantation, FL 33322 Telephone: (954) 342-0250 Email: [email protected]. Personal Representative: JEFFREY KNORR, 5519 Spoonflower Dr., Pensacola, Florida 32526
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP21-44 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: N.J.K. DOB: 01/30/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony King, 415 Cobblestone Pointe Dr., Winter Garden, FL 34787. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP19-666 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.R. DOB: 06/24/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Jarryd Jackson-Kelley Last known address: 7832 Gillingham Ct Orlando, FL 32825 An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. DP21-00132. Juvenile Division: 07 IN THE INTEREST OF: B.K. DOB: 01/12/2009, R.P.M. DOB: 07/15/2016, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Yonatan Antonio Franco Chacon, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on May 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Michael M. Kest, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 27994 236 S. Lucerne Cir. East Orlando, Fl 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Kayanna Gracie, Deputy Clerk
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Gallery Vacation Homes LLC, of 4802 Kensington Park Blvd., Orlando, FL 32819, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Happy Gator Soap Shop
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Happy Gator Soap Shop"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 4/28/2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul St. Cloud, 2629 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, Fl 34744 06/07/2023: 1227 Martin Lale, 1149 Gabriela Diaz, 2050 Murtavian Scarbrough, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, AA9798R Mayara Correa, 2083 Denis Salgado, 1229 Martin Lale, 1030 Leah Kennedy, 2396 Thynia Buckley, 1306 Diana De Souza, 2117 Maritza Perez, 1219 Martin Lale, 1218 Raul Llach, 2096 David Burns, 1213 Martin Lale, 2257 Estafania de la Fuente, 3424 Julie Nestor, 3119 Danielle Simon, 2048 Yamilex Garcia, 1302 Luz Gomez, 3309 Miguel Nieves.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. B162- Brittany Kun C133- James Tate A206- Patrick Crowley.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 12, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:30 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B016 - lindsay, Anthony; C044 - miller, precious PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F680 - Reed, Myleseia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. K004 - Padgett, kim PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C001 - Boyd, Katrina; D030 - Hillery, Chandra; E089 - Nunez, Joel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A121 - Williams, Lewarna; E588 - Mcfadden, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00231 - Briggs, Harvey; 00408 - Williams, Donavan; 00590 - Leill, Kylie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2049 - Rivera, Vanessa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25899, 2450 S Nova Road, South Daytona, FL 32119, (386) 206-1512 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 205 - Miller, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 20411, 350 N Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 206-1984 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C089 - HAWES, EADY; E057 - Garvin, Dominique. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 12, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:15 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4001 - Thomas, Rosemary; 6028 - Daniels, Sophia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B261 - Thompson, Edward; E087 - Walker, Ariel; F659 - Colemam, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2460 - Green, Sharhonda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D147 - Hall, Reginal; E017 - Keaton, Samika; E087 - Bolden, Dmitry; E088 - Giddens, KIZZIE; F003 - Mcrae, Rashano PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0383 - Clarke, Roxanna; 0701 - MathewsGary, Jmaiya; 0925 - Ganaway, Cassandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0285 - Wilcox, Vanessa PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1327 - Jimenez, Breanna; U020 - Feaster, LaNiya; V001 - Rodriguez, Edwardo. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 11, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 6014 - Gardner, Ambrousio PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C020 - Brooks, Nannette; E024 - Ortiz, Melvin PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C392 - jones, Juqarius PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. H801 - Williams, Charlene PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01117 - Gushlaw, Amber; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0130 - Howes, Margaret; 8060 - Germain, Thamar PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0334 - Ruiz, Mauricio Rodriguez; 0518 - Owens, Warren; 09124 - Mccray, Sharaketa. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 11th, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1134 - castro, Misa PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0234 - Rivero, Jennifer; 0290 - Browne, Jared; 7086 - Lewis, Ciarra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0027 - Guzman, Edda PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B048 - Pierre, Peterson; C003 - Rivera, Ramon PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. H574 - Mitchell, Mike PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1303 - Streeter, Nicole; 1796 - Guzman, Fernando; 2003 - Delgado, Melissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A101 - Romero, Carlos. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1013 Amy Alexander 1100 Julio Gomez 1311 Marcos Jimenez 1410 Leonardo Gonzalez 1809 Harold Stevenson 2611 Cesar Gonzalez 2635 Aracelly Arias.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2111 NaSan Clark #2206 Gail Vannier-Coton #1105 Angel Negron #1123 Julio C Vega #1223 Robert Vanhorn #1346 John Wills #1407 Lomurria Reckley #1547 Elizabeth Joseph #1811 Jeremy Sharritt #2107 Elias Vasquez.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1022-Jasper Smith 1155/1174-Jose Diaz 3046-Megan Chery 3138-Kimberly Schley 3217-Angelica Hunter-Washington.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A081 Corrinne Leigh Downey-Felbinger;B071 Tatia Shantae Moore;C020 Beatriz Martinez Villeda;C173 Antonette Kedisha Deacon
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: May 17th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1135-Households, #1156-Furniture, #1112-Furniture, #K221-Households, #J210-Boxes, #J211-Furniture, #I217- Households, #F212-Households, #F208-Clothes, #2067-Furniture, #2063-Households, #2043Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 19th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
WBAVA33517PV64654
2007 / BMW
3N1AB7AP6HY297475
2017 / NISS
1G1BC5SM9J7194297
2018 / CHEV
3C4PDCBB3KT779127
2019 / DODG
WBA1F9C56GV544933
2016 / BMW
1FBNE31L07DA21536
2007 / FORD
1FTEW1C52KKD15472
2019 / FORD
19VDE1F31EE000607
2014 / ACUR
3FAHP31373R128061
2003 / FORD
4VG7DARJ4XN788631
1999 / VOLV
1C9AY1649XG148219
1999 / COTT
1N4BL3APXGC139788
2016 / NISS
13N153207K1536893
2019 / FONTAINE
JNKBV61E58M222835
2008 / INFI
5J6RE38779L004323
2009 / HOND
3VWD07AJ5EM402065
2014 / VOLK
JH2SC8360PK200929
2023 / HOND
JTDS4MCE6NJ091725
2022 / TOY.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 15, 2023
WBAAM3337XCA84097
1999 BMW
MAY 18, 2023
1G8ZS57N07F189525
2007 STRN
JTDBL40E19J011017
2009 TOYT
MAY 20, 2023
1FDKF37GXVEB24004
1997 FORD
5N1AT2MT4JC800503
2018 NISS
MAY 22, 2023
1GNDM19XX2B102870
2002 CHEV
5FNYF18484B008580
2004 HOND
JM3ER293680209072
2008 MAZD
MAY 23, 2023
1HGEM219X5L042556
2005 HONDA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 15, 2023
1G6KD57Y68U153303
2008 CADI
MAY 22, 2023
1G1RB6E47DU103309
2013 CHEV
5TBRU34116S478121
2006 TOYT
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0371- Catherine Eflin 0045- Peter Andre Bernard.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 23, 2023 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2007 TOYT
4T1BE46KX7U509117
2015 HOND
19XFB2F58FE018815.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Lincoln
VIN: 1LNHM82W35Y637816
2009 Dodge
VIN: 1B3HB28A29D233956
2015 Chrysler
VIN: 1C3CCCAB1FN613234
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on May 17, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE OF SALE ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 12th day of May, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Ruiz, Othella Household Items; LUGO-SANTANA, EFRAIN Household Goods; Hampton, Gregory Household Items; Cole, Karina Household Items; Rice, Quinton Household Items; Johnson, Alanique Household Items; Yelverton, Renee Household Items; Johnson, Teresa A. Household Items. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 12th day of May, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Torres, Johnpaul House Hold Goods; Centeno, Anthony Household Goods; Allen, David Household Goods. run dates 4/26 and 5/3.
Public Notice- Claim to Minor Estate- Acknowledgment Acceptance of Title Repudiation of U.S. Citizenship Termination of All Corporation Contracts Affidavit Rescission of Marriage & Driver's License contracts By; MICHAEL LORENZO JONES, Michael Lorenzo Jones Via Office of Executor occupied by Noble Phoenix Micha El https://www.calameo.com/read/0072919955c2ae75b2052; https://www.calameo.com/read/0072919954af411e72f8d; https://www.calameo.com/read/00729199560ecb4d434b4; https://www.calameo.com/read/007291995524d4168816f NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL.