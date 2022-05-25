Legal Public Notices 5/25/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Jerome Burgess- Household Goods, Leonard Roundtree- Lawn mower, speakers, Andrea Hill- Household Goods, Kyle Berry- Mattress, Sylvava Stephens- Household Goods, Danielle Rosella- Furniture, Cherie Ellis- Household Goods, Johnnie Thomas- Shoes, Pressure washer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 6/10/22 at 12:00 PM: Hublal Ramotar: furniture; Hublal Ramotar: furniture; Joevany Kersaint: appliances, boxes & furniture; Joshua Jon Lewis: furniture, 2-bedroom boxes; Lakeithia Rozier: living set, table, clothes; Lakeithia Rozier: furniture, beds, dressers; Lazarus M Mitchel: books, art; Michael Stopperich: garage items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10th, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Terry Beden- clothes, toys Malinda Jackson-Furniture Deidra Hart- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Michell HardenÐ Household Good, David and Liz Champion Ð Furniture Bins, Jacob Boling Ð Office Equipment.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Colby Dunlap-Household items Jeremiah Wooten-Household items Danielle Spruill-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in ordr to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, June 10, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Gerardo Colon-boxes: Christine Brown-mattresses & bags: Monica Ewen-luggage & boxes: Dale Graffuis- household items: Paula Holmes-household items: Ca'tina Asosha: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Janelle Hartzog-personal. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 6/10/2022 @ 12:00PM: Jaki Walker - Boxes, Furniture, Toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Lynette Michelle Welch: TV, Beds, Furniture, Totes, Boxes, Tools The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Berisha Williams mattress, night stand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes; David Sprank electronics, household goods; Walter Cannon Household items, washer and dryer, clothes; Cisco Montes records and household goods; Tonnia Bennett Entertainment set boxes totes TV; Henrique Lopes de Moraes Boxes, books dorm items student The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Esaw Coons- bags and boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 342 Woodland Lake Dr, Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Cristian Houston: Tv,nightstand,skateboard,microwave,chair,shoes,totes.Stella Kirimi:comforter sets, cd rack,bags,boxes.Leighton William:pop up tent,boxes.Michael Huenke: coins,bike,luggage,chair,clothes,ladder The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 10959 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Brielle Burdette- Child's motorcycle, totes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 10th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811 (407) 720-2832 Jim Shckelford- Monitors, Tires, Straps, Toilet Paper; Jean StCyr- Cabinets, Speaker, Bin; Jamaal Lampley; Mattress, Bags, Boxes, Pictures, Toys, Vacuum, Weights, basket, rugs, dishes, cups; Robyn Robertson- Bags, Boxes, Luggage; Mark Rappaport- Parts for children's playground; Amber Moore- Bags, Boxes, Clothes. Shoes; Douglas Jackson- Chairs, Mattress, Table, Refrigerator, Power Tools, Tool Box, Air Compressor, Dishes, Vacuum, Shelves; Vera Bowers- Chair, Couch, Table, Microwave, Mini Grill, Lamps, Clock; Bruce K Roudebush- Parts for a Children's Playground; The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP19-15, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Children: S. J. DOB: 02/21/2007, G. P. DOB: 08/17/2010, J. R. DOB: 04/29/2016. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Sonne Ramirez Joseph Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Magistrate Craig McCarthy on June 16, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate via TEAMS. Call in at below number: 407-836-5646 (local) Toll Free: 1-800-346-8020 (long distance) Conference Code: 893130# FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Sacha C. Dixon, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1017790, Senior Attorney, [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA ARTESIAN TITLE, INC., a Florida corporation, CASE NO. 2019-CA-009345-O Plaintiff, vs. CAROLINE VERAGUS and HUSSEIN ELHUSSEINI, Defendants. SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT Plaintiff, ARTESIAN TITLE, INC. (hereinafter "Artesian"), by and through its undersigned counsel, hereby files this Second Amended Complaint against Defendants, CAROLINE VERAGUS ("Veragus") and HUSSEIN EL HUSSEINI ("Elhusseini"), and as grounds therefore alleges: Jurisdiction and Venue This Court has jurisdiction pursuant to Florida Statute § 26.012. Additionally, the claims requesting monetary damages all exceed the jurisdictional limit of county courts. Venue is proper because Orange County is where Artesian's principal office is located pursuant to Florida Statute § 607.1431 and all other actions in this Amended Complaint occurred in Orange County. Artesian is a corporation formed under the laws of the State of Florida and is situated in Orange County, Florida. Veragus is a non-resident of the State of Florida, but service of process on and personal jurisdiction over her is authorized by Florida Statute § 48.193(1) because the causes of action alleged in this Amended Complaint arose from her commission of a tortious acts within Orange County, Florida. Elhusseini is a natural person domiciled in Orange County, Florida. General Allegations On or about July 13, 2018, Robert Patterson, a closing agent for Artesian, informed Prithi Daswani, owner and president of Artesian, that Artesian's escrow account was missing several hundred thousand dollars. On or about July 13, 2018, Ms. Daswani discovered, after auditing the escrow account, that Veragus had completed several unauthorized wire transfers from the escrow account. Veragus was employed by Artesian for roughly three years at the time of the unauthorized wires. At the time of the unauthorized wires, Elhusseini was Veragus' boyfriend and was the recipient of a direct unauthorized wire transfer by Veragus from the Artesian Title escrow account to an account in bis name. On or about July 14, 2018, Artesian removed Veragus' access to the escrow account and took the steps to terminate Veragus and lock her out of Artesian's computer systems. For wire transfer approvals in Artesian's computer system, and pursuant to its closing procedures, there is a two-person authorization required. Artesian discovered the second person who approved all the transfers with Veragus was Sherwin Davis, who was not in the office on the days the wire transfers were approved. Several of Artesian employees stated they saw Veragus enter Ms. Davis' office on the days the wire transfers were approved and Mr. Davis was out of the office. Mr. Rick Nayar, husband of Ms. Daswani and co-owner of Artesian, contacted Veragus who had called out sick at the time the wire transfers were discovered to question her regarding the missing money. Veragus claimed to Mr. Nayar that Elhusseini had been doing a real estate transaction through Artesian and that he had wired funds into Artesian's escrow account to complete the transaction. Veragus further claimed that she transferred the money back into Elhusseini 's account and that he intended to wire the funds back into Artesian's escrow account by July 18, 2018. On or about July 19, 2018, Veragus and Elhusseini, wired back $110,000 of the missing funds to the escrow account. Mr. Nayar commenced lengthy text message exchanges with both Veragus and Elhusseini regarding the rest of the missing funds. In these exchanges, both Defendants claimed that Elhusseini' s TD Ameritrade business account had been frozen, therefore he could not wire the funds back to Artesian's escrow account. Richard Patrick Todd, Jacob H. Rubin, Francisco Balaguer, Nicholas A. Doby- Hammond, and Lazaro Ayala (collectively the "Third Parties"), are known associates ofElhusseini. Indeed, Elhusseini confirmed by communication to Mr. Nayar that he has control over all of the funds transferred out of Artesian's escrow account by Veragus via unauthorized wire. In total, Veragus generated and fraudulently authorized nine (9) wire transfers from Artesian's escrow account as follows: May 3, 2018 to Richard Patrick Todd in the amount of$57,075.21 May 8, 2018 to Richard Patrick Todd in the amount of $47,692.37 May 23, 2018 to Jacob H. Rubin in the amount of $45,232.42 May 30, 2018 to Lazaro Ayala in the amount of $87,455.55 June 8, 2018 to Francisco Balaguer in the amount of $34,112.00 June 15, 2018 to Francisco Balaguer in the amount of $40,000.00 June 21, 2018 to Nicholas A. Doby-Hammond in the amount of$114,437.29 June 29, 2018 to Nicholas A. Doby-Hammond in the amount of $32,814.19 July 6, 2018 to Hussein Elhusseini in the amount of $114,995.00 Since $110,000 of this embezzled money has been returned, the total amount stolen and lost from Artesian at this point is approximately $463,744.03 (the "Damages"). Since the amounts comprising the Damages were ultimately owed to other persons, as they were only being held in escrow by Artesian, Artesian has had to pay the Damages through other means. COUNT I-Conversion Against Veragus Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21. At all times, Artesian was the lawful owner of the funds in the escrow account. Veragus never had permission or authorization from Artesian to make the wire transfers to Defendants. Veragus fraudulently input authorization of another Artesian employee to make fraudulent wire transfers. Veragus therefore abused her employment with Artesian to deprive Artesian of the Damages and wire them to her fellow Defendant, Elhusseini, and the Third Parties, and upon information and belief, to her own control by way of Elhusseini and the Third Parties. Veragus knowingly transferred and received funds that did not rightfully belong to her and continues to hold the Damages in her personal accounts, or by proxy in the accounts of Elhusseini and the Third Parties. Thus, Veragus acted with the intent to permanently deprive Artesian of the funds. Veragus' actions in wiring the funds without authorization were inconsistent with Artesian's ownership interest in the funds and amounted to the wrongful deprivation of Artesian's property. Further, Artesian has demanded the funds be returned and Veragus has refused. Therefore, Veragus' actions amount to a conversion and are a civil theft, as well. Veragus owes the Damages to Artesian. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that Veragus has committed a conversion and award Artesian a fmal judgment in the amount of the Damages, Artesian's reasonable attorney fees and costs, as well as such other relief as this Court deems just and proper. COUNT II - Conversion Against Elhusseini Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21. At all times, Artesian was the lawful owner of the funds in the escrow account. Elhusseini received an unauthorized wire transfer, consisting of monies in the possession of and owing to Artesian, on or around July 6, 2018 from Veragus. The amount of the wire transfer that Elhusseini received was $114,995.00. Elhusseini returned $110,000.00 of this amount, failing to return $4,995.00. Elhusseini confirmed his possession of the other amounts sent by Veragus' unauthorized wire transfers but has failed to return those monies as well. Elhusseini knows that he has no right to possession of the amounts consisting of the Damages. Thus, Elhusseini acted with the intent to permanently deprive Artesian of the funds. Elhusseini' s actions in wiring the funds without authorization were inconsistent with Artesian's ownershlp interest in the funds. Artesian has demanded the funds be returned and Elhusseini has refused. Therefore, Elhusseini's actions amount to a conversion. Elhusseini owes the Damages to Artesian. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that thls Court fmd that Elhusseini has committed a conversion and award Artesian a final judgment in the amount of the Damages, Artesian's reasonable attorney fees and costs, as well as such other relief as thls Court deems just and proper. COUNT ill - Conspiracy to Commit Conversion against Veragus and Elhusseini Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21, 23 through 32, and 34 through 44. Defendants, Veragus and Elhusseini, entered into an agreement with each other to illegally transfer Artesian funds into their own personal accounts by and through Veragus. In other words, Defendants agreed to commit the conversions alleged in Counts I and II of thls Complaint. Defendant Elhusseini, acted overtly in pursuance of the conspiracy, by knowingly providing account numbers to Veragus for her to illegally transfer Artesian's funds with the intent to receive Artesian's illegally transferred funds. Without this communication and cooperation between the Defendants, Veragus would not have known the account numbers in which to transfers the funds too. Veragus agreed to use her access, power, and control given to her as employee of Artesian to wire the funds out of Artesian's control and into the accounts that Elhusseini identified. Elhusseini agreed with Veragus to use the identified accounts as a mode of transfer to receive and take the funds taken out of Artesian's control. Elhusseini and Veragus agreed to wrongfully transfer the funds to the Third Parties. After the conversion occurred, Artesian Title demanded the return of the funds from both Veragus and Elhusseini. Both Defendants, Veragus and Elhusseini, agreed to not return the funds taken to Artesian despite the demand from Artesian to do so. Artesian never authorized the transfer of funds out of the escrow account, thus amounting to an unlawful taking of Artesian's property. As a result of this criminal and civil conspiracy, Artesian has suffered the Damages. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that each Defendant committed a conspiracy to commit conversion in the amount of the Damages and issue a final judgment that awards the Damages to Artesian along with reasonable fees, costs, and any other relief that this Court deems just and proper. COUNT IV -Breach of Fiduciary Duty against Veragus Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21. At all relevant times, Veragus was acting in her role as a closing and escrow agent of Artesian. In her role, Veragus was entrusted by Artesian with access to the escrow account to facilitate her work as a closing and escrow agent. Therefore, Veragus was acting in the capacity of a fiduciary. Veragus was also under a duty as an employee to act in good faith and to avoid acting contrary to the interests of her employer, Artesian. Veragus breached her fiduciary duties when she fraudulently input authorization of another Artesian employee to make the illegal wire transfers to Elhusseini and the Third Parties. Veragus breached her duty of good faith to Artesian and violated her position of trust by engaging in the above unauthorized transfers. Veragus breached her fiduciary duties by acting m her own self-interest by transferring the escrow funds to Elhusseini and the Third Parties for her own personal benefit. Veragus breached her fiduciary duties by conspiring with Elhusseini and the Third Parties to illegally transfer Artesian's funds into their own personal accounts. As a direct result of Veragus' conduct, Artesian has been deprived of its rightful ownership of the escrow funds and has suffered the above Damages. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that Veragus committed a breach of fiduciary duty resulting in the amount of Damages and issue a fmal judgment that awards the Damages to Artesian along with reasonable fees, costs, and any other relief that this Court deems just and proper. COUNT V - Conspiracy to Commit Breach of Fiduciary Duty against Veragus and Elhusseini Artesian restates and re-alleges paragraph nos. 1 through 21, and 57 through 65. Elhusseini had actual knowledge of Veragus' actions outlined in Count IV constituting a breach of fiduciary duty. Veragus acted in furtherance of the conspiracy by agreeing to fraudulently input another employee's password to gain access to the funds and by agreeing to transfer the funds to Elhusseini. Elhusseini substantially assisted Veragus in the commission of the breach of fiduciary duty by communicating with Veragus about the transfer of the escrow funds, providing the account numbers to transfer the funds to, and wrongfully retaining the escrow funds. Therefore, Veragus and Elhusseini, acted in furtherance of the breach of fiduciary duty. As a direct result of these actions, Artesian has suffered the above Damages as it bas been deprived of the escrow funds. WHEREFORE, Artesian respectfully requests that this Court find that each Defendant committed a conspiracy to commit breach of fiduciary duty in the amount of the Damages and issue a final judgment that awards the Damages to Artesian along with reasonable fees, costs, and any other relief that this Court deems just and proper. DEMAND FOR JURY TRIAL Pursuant to Rule 1.430, Fla. R. Civ. P., Artesian demands trial by jury for all factual issues identified in the complaint that are so triable. DATED this 3rd day of December, 2021. Respectfully submitted, /s/ Christian W. Waugh CHRISTIANW. WAUGH,B.C.S. Florida Bar No. 71093 Board Certified Real Estate Attorney MARY A. NORBERG Florida Bar No. 1032028 WAUGH GRANT, PLLC 201 E. Pine Street, Ste. 315 Orlando, FL 32801 Telephone: 321-800-6008 Fax: 844-206-0245 Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] Email: [email protected] CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE I HEREBY CERTIFY that on December 3, 2021, a true and correct copy of the foregoing was furnished via the Florida E-filing Portal to all parties who have elected to receive email service. By: /s/ Christian W. Waugh CHRISTIANW. WAUGH Florida Bar No. 71093 MARY A. NORBERG Florida Bar No. 1032028
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-591 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.W. DOB: 11/11/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Austin West (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing shall be conducted virtually by Microsoft TEAMS, as follows: All parties should access the TEAMS hearing by entering the Conference ID and Password on the TEAMS App or Website. You may use the following information to call in: Call: +1 321-430- 3303 and enter Conference ID: 404 804 884#, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN. WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-591 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.W. DOB: 11/11/2008. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Ashley Taylor (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable General Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing shall be conducted virtually by Microsoft TEAMS, as follows: All parties should access the TEAMS hearing by entering the Conference ID and Password on the TEAMS App or Website. You may use the following information to call in: Call: +1 321-430- 3303 and enter Conference ID: 404 804 884#, followed by the # sign. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of May, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0056020, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
May 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronics 2900 Blk Barrios Ave
2. Cell Phone 408 / E. Anderson St
3. Cell Phone New Hampshire St / Westmoreland St
4. Cell Phones 10 Blk N. Terry Ave
5. Cell Phone 400 Blk W. Central Blvd
6. Machinery 900 Blk N. Orange Ave
7. Cell Phone 1900 Blk N. Orange Ave
8. Electronic Compton St / Osceola Ave
9. Cell Phone Shrader Rd / John Young Parkway
10. Cell Phone 9400 Blk Jeff Fuqua Blvd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Malaine Marie Colon, of 2649 Eagle Canyon Dr N, Kissimmee, FL 34746 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Healing with CommonScents
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Healing with CommonScents"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/13/2022
Notice Is Hereby Given that WellMed Medical Management of Florida, Inc., 1621 West First Street, Sanford, FL 32771, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of WellMed at West Sanford, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on June 9, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; A0008A BARBIE FLETCHER $1,632.55, U85 Qurnisha Price $445.40, A24 richard miller $837.60, U113 Mystery Room $440.10, C11 Roderick Riley $1,131.70, B33 TANEKIA BUTLER $653.65, D64 Ayla Polanco $779.30, D12 Barbie Fletcher $893.20, B35 Dawn Hebbert $592.80, B55 HOLLY MATHEWS $689.15, D02 HOLLY MATHEWS $837.15 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1149 Songhoe Brimdal $938.30 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B105 JAMESHA JILES $1,437.51, C105 STEPHEN KRUG $1,343.51 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2753 Alexus mCintyre $638.74, 2179 Pedro Reyes $1,453.85, 1167 Sherri andrade $1,090.00, 2600 Cassidy Cole $782.16, 1157 Sherri andrade $1,090.00, 1683 Micah talley $544.93, 2657 Mystery Room $718.56, 2450 Jonathan Mella $782.16, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $776.10, 1460 TYLER NEUMANN $694.39, 1224 Mahmoud Rayan $1,378.56 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E013 Angela Smith $766.46, B069 Debra Mastrantonio $729.28, B065 Dwayne Rackard $686.51 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 5034 BONNIE LOESCHER $1,187.24, 1431 JASON MACMILLAN $564.19, 1625 Ziquetta Lee $1,336.41, 1748 HERBERT RINGQUIST $526.95, 1732 lillian williams $526.95, 2574 Gary Benson $825.00, 2247 laura Vega $1,513.30, 1429 Alexi Tamiroff $1,038.14, 5070 MARK HARB $1,495.98, 1029 pamela izquierdo $1,341.61, 1450 KEVIN HUTH $564.19, 1146 DUANE BOWEN $1,027.54, 1274 Jorge Vargas $465.02, 5028 Christina Llewellyn $1,006.22, 1621 Will Tincher $1,112.69, 1220 Benjamin Stiteler $495.02, 5076 Anna Allen $1,187.24, 1280 Payton Vickers $560.72, 1158 denise cousins $1,109.52, 5026 Robert Hebert $555.02, 1457 Tina Wright $619.84, 1451 JASON MACMILLAN $564.19, 1081 Jamesha Mathews $1,495.98, 1238 ANNETTE WILSON $564.19, 5066 Jose Valentin Rivera $1,032.87, 1734 Timothy Wrathall $526.95, 1310 SHARON WHEELER $633.36 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1385 Alixandra Gruvis $879.20, 1371 mylee monfor $1,084.90, 1230 willie campbell $623.60, 1993 Johnie jones $716.70, 0002 ALYSHA DAVIS $1,087.00, 1224 Handel Dormus $493.05, 1069 Tyree Knox $554.20, 1536 Mariano Salas $1,014.90, 0131 HOWARD ALEXANDER $932.59 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 1017 Steison Scatliffe $816.32, 3082 Brandie Wagner $667.19, 4132 RAYMOND CORNIEL $766.40.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrod, 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando FL 32807 06/14/2022: 1210 Quandrala Warner, 719 Edwina Paschall, 733 Jonathan Rodriguez, 102 Craig Levine, 738 Eric Gilghrest, 101 Craig Levine, 315 Carl Hughes, 325 Jenay Dorvilus, 510 Mario Perez Contreras. U-Haul Ctr Lake Nona, 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32822 06/14/2022: 1084 Christina Burks, 3184 Claudia Vazquez, 1279 Jaime Bedoya, 3156-58 Jose Urena, 2375 Bayle Landry, 3315 Diana Johnson, 3165-67 Jose Urena, 3098 Jermaine Bonner, 3419 Diana Johnson, 3026 Nestor Prieto Gonzalez, 2385 Jarris Smith, 1202 Tathiana Makengo, 3166 Kendall Derrico, 1220 Eric Rogers, 3069 Kendall Derrico, 3118 Tainahi Suarez, 3206 Jacqueline Valencia, 2194 Caio de Figueiredo, 1211 Jeffrey Vazquez, 1093 Ernesto Martinez, 1286 Tyler Phillips, 1241-59 Danielle Cattanach, 2275 Raymond Cole. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park, 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32803 06/14/2022: C164 Lakieva Gerard, B124 Brandon Romano, B113 Laura Roark, D228 Robert McSpadden, B108 Peter Thompson, B146 Sharon Medina, D121 Deborah Roberts, C113 John Moore, B185 Daniel Martinek, D240 Kristin McHugh, D229 Robert Vassalotti, D203 Devante Tamalin, D161 Mystery Unit, D248 Mystery Unit, E109 Daniel Urdaneta, C149 Carlos Barrero, C141 Brackston Helms, D177 Robert Vassalotti, C197 Toja Burton, D207 Bolescaw Szocik. U-Haul Ctr Alafaya, 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 06/14/2022: 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1510 Benjamin Rodriguez, 1222 Glenn Winkleman, 1226 Ricky Llewellyn, 1119 Mykel Aguiar, 1205 Rosemary Frazzitta, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1126 Kristina Schmidt, 1254 Ann Bridge, 1005 Darren Njoroge, 1417 Paul Snyder, 1520 Abdiel Pagan.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 47 Shamail Sanders 61 Nerdeley Saint Pierre 133 Star Lynn Hamilton Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 244 Susan Othelia Goff 317 Elias Silvestre Macias Zambrano 525 Angel Harwell Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Ðat 11:30am: 93 Stacey E. Gray 150 Kourtney Fishburne 172 Kertina Missick 176 Luis Gomez 187 Marticia M. Middlebrooks 240 Corey Lamar Stephens 301 Adriene Lynette 320 Frederick Key 347 Leo D. Coleman 457 Niasjah Mitchell 521 Edmond Evens 566 Rondell D. Dubose 586 Shannece N. Telfer 619 Kashauna A. Williams Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 161 Kayla Elizabeth Price 892 LaVarius Gwinn Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 532 Bernard Brown Jr 830 Takesha Rembert 903 Bruce Allen Welty 925 Helen Roman 1803 Angela Nicole Bush Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1071 Jennifer S Harris 3163 Michael Reese, Jr. 3283 David Gruse 4035 Richard Andrew Jackson 4053 Rolando Sepulveda Maldonado 4101 Michael Lemon 5055 Cedarius Robertson 5066 Jamie Dupont 6009 Samantha Anderson 8017 Travis Jamell Powell, Kyra Rashunda Johnson, 1986 Chevy El Camino PK, VIN 3GCCW80H4GS900435.
My Towing Company Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder on the following dates at 8:00AM 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807.
06/10/2022
2000 Chevy
1GCCS19W4YK2041120
6/17/2022
2010 Hyundai
KMHCN4AC8AU443999
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: May 18, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #K226-Furniture, #K221-Households, #1054-Medical Equipment, #C122-Households, #1096-Households, #1170-Households, #2021-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: June 15, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1184-Households, #1072-Households, #2092-Households, #G206-Households, #H220-Furniture, #H223-Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 10th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
WA1DGAFP8DA088765 2013/Audi
1HD1BXB134Y054704
2004/HD
1FTZX172XYNB99346 2000/Ford
WBAEV33434KR33423 2004/BMW
1B7KF23W7WJ213761 1998/Dodg
3H3V532K9PS469858 2013/Hyund.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/10/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
LL0TCAPH4NYS02134
2022 YNGF.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 12, 2022
5FNRL386X5B417935
2005 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 13, 2022
VNKJTUD39EA008596
2014 TOYT
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 10th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 202 Ð Juliana Boateng 224 Ð Adrian Assent 504A Ð Jerica Barsht 506A Ð Gabriel Rigaud.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on June 10th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. 2001- Myra Edmunds Moore- A.K.A Myra Jean Edmunds Moore 2163 Ð Latoya Samuels, A.K.A Latoya Samantha Samuels.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/14/2022
4T1B11HK7KU268794
2019 TOYT
WBANU5C54AC128382
2010 BMW.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/18/2022
2GNALCEK0G6268983
2016 CHEV
1FMEU7DE5AUA64503
2010 F0RD
JS1GR7JA552108396
2005 SUZI
2B3LA53H87H853424
2007 DODG
4T1B11HK6JU632590
2018 TOYT
1N4AL3AP2HC475240
2017 NISS
6/19/2022
5NPLS4AG9NH064719
2022 HYUN
6/29/2022
2C3CDXCT7MH517964
2021 DODG.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2016 Ford
VIN# 1FTEW1EG6GFB28444
2003 Buick
VIN# 2G4WS52J631173677
2012 Ford
VIN# 1FAHP3K28CL112195
2009 Trailer
NO VIN
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 15, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE Under Fictitious Name Law Pursuant to Section 865.09, Florida Statutes NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Radley London located at 1526 S. Good Latimer Expwy, Suite 100, Dallas TX 75226 intends to register the said name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State, Tallahassee, Florida. Dated at Orange County Florida, this 13th day of May 2022 Radley USA LLC