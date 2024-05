Legal Public Notices 5/22/24

Orlando Legals

Alberto Marostica- household items. Bryant Parker-Lawn equipment, tools. Anthony Szlapa-Home goods. Ama Datatec Sulutions /Victorino De Jesus- totes. Clifford Hughley-boxes, appliances, clothes. Amelia Walker- furniture, clothes. Lakesha Carson-clothes, personal items. Sheena Sparks-Toys,clothes,boxes. Marcus Nash - Household items. Stacy Robinson - Electronics. Talesha Smith-dining set, bed, dresser, tv, Courtney Smith-household goods, Stacy Hope-house stuff, Scott Downing-Box,-,. Tina Jordan- Nelson - Furniture. Lela Marshall- Household items. Colby Free-Household items, Carol Blacksher -Household items. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 7, 2024 at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Ginata Geffrard-Boxes and clothing, Innocent Rose Marie C-Household Items,Crystal Townsel-Household Items, Vegenia Taylor-Household Items, Asworth Burnette-Household Items,Nicole Compose-Household Items. Thomas McGill: furniture,household. Robert Lewis: clothes,bags. Dante Candelaria: furniture,sports items. Leonard McDonald: furniture,boxes. Chartoniya Ward: home decor, misc. Elias Walker: boxes, clothes, TV, computer monitors, computer equipment. Kayla Brooks: Boxes, Totes, Folding Table, Coolers, Monitor. Jenna Jones: Bedding, Boxes, Decorations, Bins, TV, Shoes. Yanira Agosto: Boxes, bags, chairs and personal papers. Yamelie Duarte Ortiz: Bed frames, mattress, small dresser, dining chairs, toys, wagon, luggage, boxes. Francisco Suarez: Eletric supplies. Jacques Patrick boxes, house furniture. Rosa T. Lopez-Household, Boxes, Lamps, Furniture; Joesph Roman- Kitchenware, Toys, Clothing, Furniture, Boxes, Computers; Patrice Bullard- Household, Boxes, Computers, Mattress, Hand truck. Santos Conteh: Furniture. Andrew Roberts-Household goods; John Jackson-Beds, dresser, household furniture-Johanna Andrade-bed sets, furniture; Elsie Serrano-furniture, boxes. Brittany Buford: Bicycles, Luggage, Boxes. William Garcia: Furniture, Sports equipment, washer, dryer, household items; Kyle A Bosco: Christmas Decor, tackle boxes, vhs tapes, boxes, bags, totes. 2:00PM Extra Space Storage: Christopher Hanna homegoods, Efrain De Jesus homegoods. Petroy Campbell: chair, boxes, totes, decor, gas tanks, toys. Sheldon Lewis- Household Goods/Furniture Champayne Green- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances Kenneth Byrd II- Household Goods/Furniture. Puvoir LLC/Tonniesha Thompson: household goods ; Kavita Lutchmedial: furniture; Kathryn Clayton: household goods; Tesome Martinez: Boxes, Flores , Decorations, Shoes; Jeannick Duquela: Household furniture, 3 bedroom. Wade Kenneth Meyer- Household goods, furniture. Franceska Brown: household goods, James Cross: Tools/Household Goods, Angelo Saverino:household goods, Jason Mendez: Household Goods, Joseph Deaton : Household Goods, Tools/appliances. Tony Oliver- Household Goods, furniture, boxes, bags, totes, exercise equipment Sean Acres- Clothing, shoes, boxes, bags Antwain Roundtree- Appliances, tires, clothing, shoes, household goods, personal effects, computers, mattress and bedding Tashira Glover- Boxes, old stuff, heavy equipment, clothing and shoes Micheaux Ashley- TV, decorations, personal effects, household goods, furniture, boxes Charleen Mercado- Lamps, books, Household goods, boxes, cabinets and shelves Timothy Knight- Boxes, old boxes, toys baby stuff, clothing and shoes Carol Aiken-Johnson- Appliances, furniture, boxes, clothing and shoes, mattress and bedding. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.J. DOB: 01/14/2016 D.J. DOB: 02/13/2017 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:, Father of the Minor Children C.J and D. J., Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is attached. You are to appear in person before this Court in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, on Tuesday, June 11 th , 2024, at 9:30 A.M. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C. DOB: 11/26/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:, address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C., Date of Birth: November 26th, 2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 12th, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 13th day of May, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.S. DOB: 7/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S. born on 7/11/2011. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 2:00 PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S.R DOB: 01/26/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO:(Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.S.R, born on January 26, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 10:30 A.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: A.W. DOB: 11/09/2013, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.W. born on November 9, 2013. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 24, 2024, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN Petitioner and BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ Respondent.Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ, 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32828 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN, whose address is 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32835 on or before 6/13/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ {Deputy Clerk}. Elijah Campbell-household goods Derek Jackson-household goods Rosetta Adkins-household goods. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Electronic - 500 Blk W Robinson2. Phone - 4400 Blk Westgrove3. Tool - 190 Blk Cottage Hill Rd4. Purse - 1800 Blk E Central Blvd5. Electronic - Ivanhoe BV /Berda TE6. Phone - Orange Blossom Tr7. Phones/Tools/Jewelry - 2600 Blk NOrange Ave8. Jewelry - Westmoreland /Givens9. Phone - 40 Blk Washington St10. Phone - Amaros/Columbia11. Phone - 590 Blk N. Primrose Dr12. Tools - 6200 Blk Pershing Ave13. Phones - Lee Rd / N OBT14. Bike - 2600 Blk N Orange Ave15. Bike - 530 Blk W Par St16. Bike - 600 Blk W Miller St17. Bikes - 200 Blk Park Lake St18. Currency - Semoran / Lake Margaretfor monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at4 and will continue until all locations are done.; B70 chris volosin $1,194.10, A30 vieta sawyer $710.70, E12 ed green $778.70, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,185.15, 1006 karen rice $1,612.00, E30 ariel anibal JAQUEZ $1,024.85, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $1,133.35, E03 FERNANDO MARQUEZ RIVERA $1,129.75, B12 derius jones $838.30, B73 Antonio Henry $836.20, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $931.55, 1025 Denderick Gadson $721.85, D39 Twyla Hill $1,000.90, U95 CONSTANCE REGISTER $253.10, L66 BENJAMIN MARKESON $231.90, C57 anton wynn $1,053.65, 1004 SANDREA SHANEA ERNEST $646.85, F12 KARIM BELL $499.80, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $916.15, D19 ENOCK SENOGA $736.00, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $552.25, B10 Ahmani Standifer $798.60, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $312.60; 1275 Kendale Hamilton $1,335.50, 1233 Joel Smith $596.40, 1312 Taurean Richardson $1,129.80, 1141 Octavius Mott $915.75, R049 Anthony Loper $541.80, 1108 Anthony Loper $998.50, 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $972.60, 1145 Anthony Loper $998.50, 1028 BRANDON HOWARD $1,048.35B133 peter leon $976.68, B110 Chantel Coaxum $1,427.07, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $721.60, AA5023Q edwin valle $464.90, A101 Serderius Bryant $1,345.70, AB2155A karl davis $521.40, C115 Joshua Mederro $768.35, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,476.80, E103 Jose Acevedo $771.35, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $721.60A103 FELESIA TRAMMER $537.60, C043 REGINA JONES $1,819.45, A020 Michael Dargan $1,097.80, A064 Johnathan Treland $713.70, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $643.30, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $1,138.60, D010 Mitchell Young $1,994.78, A050-51 saxon kamay $744.60, E074 Krystal Ortiz $428.00, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $713.70, C039 Jessica Gonzalez $1,317.20, A045 cordell sterling $819.50, A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $1,152.55, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $1,097.80, A054 Ashley Quinones $761.40, B071 Jordon Debard $501.80, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $1,243.15, C024 sidney jordan $650.75, E060 curtney jinkens $1,128.401221 Michael Vargas $938.40, 1208 DAV GONZALEZ $1,257.41, 1603 Shirley Rivera $634.60, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $626.05, 1225 Michael Vargas $765.60, 2450 Crystol Odige $775.25, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1,732.45, 2004 BRIAN FARR $533.38, 1691 Robert Adascalitei $453.20, 2305 Jay Trudgen $1,793.34, 1420 Drexlell Moss $634.60, 1074 maurice patterson $552.44, 1309 Amanda Huff $1,323.78, 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $971.20, 1104 Ryan Johnson $681.10, 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $1,010.95, 1219 Michael Vargas $755.05, 1189 Rousa Solis $777.64, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $672.05, 2503 Crystol Odige $775.25, 1112 Shiwan Blue $970.95, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $1,146.871424 MARCUS ANDERSON $1,306.26, 1750 Mystery Room $333.00, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $1,307.71, 1120 Micheal Wynn $976.50, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,772.05, 1728 Denise Williams $675.80, 1106 opal simmonds $1,338.50, 1252 dayanara brown $690.64, 1021 robin block $986.25, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,477.11, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $1,046.67, 1276 JASON COVER $778.41, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $1,203.50, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $1,153.34, 1001 Charlene Robb Cole $976.50, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $602.87, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $602.87, 1301 Daneil Herslebs $858.00, 1704 Micheal Mendez $396.28, 1457 Chantelle Rumph $341.06, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $523.50, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1,758.10, 1657 Terry Mcdaniel $578.45, 1003 Charlene Robb Cole $976.50, 2445 ESTHER ESTRADA $634.91, 1724 Joe Phillips $364.80, 2238 Marquetta Spant $1,082.00, 2712 William Douglas $407.00, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $1,237.50, 1581 Delores Black $428.08, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $1,322.71, 2005 Denisse Martinez $714.06, 2519 Betty Georges $866.18, 1225 Ateasha Moye $884.35, 1288 luis franceschi $602.87, 2524 sadrack clervil $690.64, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $1,338.50, 1274 LUIS BONANO $347.21, 1065 CARRIE GILLEY $617.90, 1566 jimmy bankston $1,950.35, 1326 julien acevedo $475.35, 1297 BRUCE DUNLAP $538.76, 1073 Mystery Room $1,700.50, 1773 rosary gifford $866.18, 2596 Dana Esposito $634.99, 1308 sondria anderson $341.06, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $475.35, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,477.11, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $634.99, 1313 Robert curry $562.611528 CHRISTIAM RUBIERA $811.35, 1517 carlos hernandez $1,652.61, 1485 KEESHALON KNIGHT $782.15, 0169 Thomas Brim $935.27, AA9590N paris huckaby $560.68, 1171 Latroy Childress $471.63, 0163 TYRONE CODY $481.56, 1151 Cora Butts $471.63, AA7050F zack harsha $535.60, 1425 Latoya Howard $1,011.53, 1702 Cynthia Mack $333.86, 1307 Mystery Room $806.50, 1933 sophia george $357.71, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $1,250.40, 1482 Rosco Wilford $366.71, 1421 Darian Willis $459.28, 0204 Chris rubiera $481.56, 1440 Armani Johnson $669.27, 1799 Hannah Astorga $249.47, 1261 Loreal Dungee $307.44, 1729 JAKE EGDIVERS $550.10, 2010 Shawn Hill $810.50, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $604.77, 1484 roberto torres $651.27, 1383 Althera Thompson $744.44, 0121 Christy Haggins $1,358.33, 1629 Candace White $1,434.30, AA1490M Mystery Room $546.20, 1673 John Caicedo $423.48, 1928 Wendy Allen $770.69, 1481 Zachary Wright $1,250.40, 1666 Stanley Swinton $957.70, 1416 Roberto Gomez $366.71, 1270 billy williams $459.28, 1064 Michael Vazquez $567.85, 0222 Gregory Greer $1,240.55, 1977 Freddie Gaines $874.98, 1974 Anthony Torres $603.57, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $1,324.37, AA8207K Chimere Bright $385.80, 1014 Gloria Imler $366.71, 1285 Miley Brown $538.10; 1062 SHEENA STARR $746.10, 2104 Delvy Duran $1,229.99, 2058 Chris Cossairt $681.28, 4048 John eugene $860.48, 4136 Rhadeijah Manuel $1,055.60, 3142 LUIS RIMEREZ $665.36, 4056 Ronald Thompson $460.85, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $1,048.12, 4072 Debbie Thompson $372.71, 4054 CARLTON SUMNER $714.75NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 3332 Jacqueline Casimir, 2069-71 Caroline Phillips Williams, 3037 Miguelina Coley, 1093 Andrea Alexander, 2351-53 Caroline Phillips Williams, 3308 C.J Watson, 3304 Virginia Morales, 3178 Luis Santos Perez, 3070 Virginia Morales, 3108 Victor Reyes, 1255-59 Maegan Garczynski, 1008 Gregory Mackey, 3309 Marissa Willis, 3375-77 Kendrick Davidson, 2238 Valentina Chacon, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, 1205 Luis Febles, 3374-76 Kendrick Davidson, 3113 Robert Mayo, 2181-83 Kira Montalvo Perez, 1253 Evelyn Velasquez.3239 Juanita Diaz, 1391 Carlos Rosario, 2290 Katiuska Flores, 1278 Che Feemster, 3159 Curtis Cannon, 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 2100 Jenise Joiner, 3451 Milderd Gerardino, 2376 John King.2075 Ignacion Restrepo, 2117 Shalida Jackson, 3630 Sonia Carrasquillo, 3061 Francis Rogers, 1050 Francine Ranger, 2327 Carshawna Turner, 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 1615 Amalissa Accilien: 569 Alfred Perry, 313 Jason Thomas, 297 Caserina Lluberez, 527 Michael Zurita, 448 Froilan Morales Soto, 964 Eduardo Padilla, 525 Candy Hernandez, 705 Markiva Grant, 447 Kimberley Lane, 393 Sharika York, 211 Brian Orrego-Patino, 335 Froilan Morales Soto.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! 88 Kristina Rutigliano 110 Nicholas Fisher 440 Kitanoumi Williams: 103 Latanya Alexandar Varner 109 Shervontay Chukes 115 Justin Butler 138 Zelda yves-Antoine Loiseau 151 Jannaka Brenda Byron 191 Antjuan John Henry Jefferson, AJ's Total construction LLC 217 Christine Mozelle 284 Adrain Collins 349 Elsa Duffy 403 Jade Brodus 442 Rashaun Bruce 455 Shimara Harris 499 Vanessa Sims 531 Karen Watson 545 Michael Slaughter 553 Robert Leon White 644 Clark Roger Madison: 0023 Reginald Mcgarr 0029 Desandra Wright 0055 Devon Hamilton 0085 Jafet Reyes 0137 Luis Febres 0153 Liana Fontanez 0295 Maurice Willis 0318 Rasahano Mcrae 0324 Eulalee Clarke 0346 Twaneshia Singleton 0374 Marcus Wimbush 0462 Amari Walker 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 1007 Stanley Ofosu-Addo: 128 Andrew Richmond 310 Cardarius Bryant 408 Antuan Saxton 1541 Jessica Hooper 1629 Stacey Rivas 1804 Willys Fernandez: 1001 Alexander Broussard 1026 Shenell Buchanan 1041 Kanisha Kindred 1053 Larry Austin, Jr. 3222 Tony Marks 3231 Alquerria Evans 3297 Alexsis Johnson 4038 Caleb Laronde 5044 Tyler Goldy 5051 Sandrine Ulysse 6011 Angel Nanfang Bilogba 6048 Selena Brown 8028 Francisco Garcia. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 7, 2024 at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32511 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Abed Desir: boxes; Barbara Carrafa: household items; Eduardo Patania Morillo: household goods; Michael Velez Ramos: household goods; Raveen Neal: Christmas tree Boxes Candle supplies. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com