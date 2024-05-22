Legal Public Notices 5/22/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 7, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Alberto Marostica- household items. Bryant Parker-Lawn equipment, tools. Anthony Szlapa-Home goods. Ama Datatec Sulutions /Victorino De Jesus- totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on June 7th, 2024 12:00PM. Clifford Hughley-boxes, appliances, clothes. Amelia Walker- furniture, clothes. Lakesha Carson-clothes, personal items. Sheena Sparks-Toys,clothes,boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 7th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Marcus Nash - Household items. Stacy Robinson - Electronics. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 11th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Talesha Smith-dining set, bed, dresser, tv, Courtney Smith-household goods, Stacy Hope-house stuff, Scott Downing-Box,-,. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 7th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Tina Jordan- Nelson - Furniture. Lela Marshall- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on June 7th, 2024 12:00PM Colby Free-Household items, Carol Blacksher -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 7, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 1:00 PM: Ginata Geffrard-Boxes and clothing, Innocent Rose Marie C-Household Items,Crystal Townsel-Household Items, Vegenia Taylor-Household Items, Asworth Burnette-Household Items,Nicole Compose-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated June 11, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: Thomas McGill: furniture,household. Robert Lewis: clothes,bags. Dante Candelaria: furniture,sports items. Leonard McDonald: furniture,boxes. Chartoniya Ward: home decor, misc. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: June 13, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: Elias Walker: boxes, clothes, TV, computer monitors, computer equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Kayla Brooks: Boxes, Totes, Folding Table, Coolers, Monitor. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: Jenna Jones: Bedding, Boxes, Decorations, Bins, TV, Shoes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 4077772278: Yanira Agosto: Boxes, bags, chairs and personal papers. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Yamelie Duarte Ortiz: Bed frames, mattress, small dresser, dining chairs, toys, wagon, luggage, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Francisco Suarez: Eletric supplies The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jacques Patrick boxes, house furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Rosa T. Lopez-Household, Boxes, Lamps, Furniture; Joesph Roman- Kitchenware, Toys, Clothing, Furniture, Boxes, Computers; Patrice Bullard- Household, Boxes, Computers, Mattress, Hand truck The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Santos Conteh: Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Andrew Roberts-Household goods; John Jackson-Beds, dresser, household furniture-Johanna Andrade-bed sets, furniture; Elsie Serrano-furniture, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Brittany Buford: Bicycles, Luggage, Boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: William Garcia: Furniture, Sports equipment, washer, dryer, household items; Kyle A Bosco: Christmas Decor, tackle boxes, vhs tapes, boxes, bags, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Christopher Hanna homegoods, Efrain De Jesus homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Petroy Campbell: chair, boxes, totes, decor, gas tanks, toys. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on June 7, 2024 Sheldon Lewis- Household Goods/Furniture Champayne Green- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances Kenneth Byrd II- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 June 7th, 2024, 11:00AM Puvoir LLC/Tonniesha Thompson: household goods ; Kavita Lutchmedial: furniture; Kathryn Clayton: household goods; Tesome Martinez: Boxes, Flores , Decorations, Shoes; Jeannick Duquela: Household furniture, 3 bedroom. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on June 11, 2024 at 12:00pm Wade Kenneth Meyer- Household goods, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on June 11, 2024 at 12:00pm Franceska Brown: household goods, James Cross: Tools/Household Goods, Angelo Saverino:household goods, Jason Mendez: Household Goods, Joseph Deaton : Household Goods, Tools/appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on June 7th, 2024 12:00PM Tony Oliver- Household Goods, furniture, boxes, bags, totes, exercise equipment Sean Acres- Clothing, shoes, boxes, bags Antwain Roundtree- Appliances, tires, clothing, shoes, household goods, personal effects, computers, mattress and bedding Tashira Glover- Boxes, old stuff, heavy equipment, clothing and shoes Micheaux Ashley- TV, decorations, personal effects, household goods, furniture, boxes Charleen Mercado- Lamps, books, Household goods, boxes, cabinets and shelves Timothy Knight- Boxes, old boxes, toys baby stuff, clothing and shoes Carol Aiken-Johnson- Appliances, furniture, boxes, clothing and shoes, mattress and bedding. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP23-108 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: C.J. DOB: 01/14/2016 D.J. DOB: 02/13/2017 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Melvin Andrew Johnson, Father of the Minor Children C.J and D. J., Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, a copy of which is attached. You are to appear in person before this Court in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, on Tuesday, June 11 th , 2024, at 9:30 A.M. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Human Resources, Orange County Courthouse, 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida 32801, (407) 836-2303, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 22nd day of April, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WOOTEN CASE NO.: DP 23-440 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.C. DOB: 11/26/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING ON PETITION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: MARISOL CERROBLANCO, address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: C.C., Date of Birth: November 26th, 2023. You are hereby commanded to appear on July 12th, 2024, at 9:30 A.M. before the Honorable Wayne C. Wooten, Judge of the Circuit Court, in Court Room 6 of the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 13th day of May, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar Number: 985465 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Clerk (seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. CASE 23-DP-95 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.S. DOB: 7/11/2011, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: CARISSA SWIERCZYNSKI, Address Unknown. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S. born on 7/11/2011. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 2:00 PM., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE 2023-DP-18 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.S.R DOB: 01/26/2023, NOTICE OF ACTION, TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. TO: BRENDA STILES (Address Unknown). YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: L.S.R, born on January 26, 2023. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 18th , 2024, at 10:30 A.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of April, 2024. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court. By: /s/ as Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP19-461 In the Interest of: A.W. DOB: 11/09/2013, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JULIETTE ROMEO, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: A.W. born on November 9, 2013. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on June 24, 2024, at 9:00 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of May, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN Petitioner and BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ Respondent. Case No.: 2024-DR-000879-O Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: BERDANDINO EVERARDO VILLATORO HERNANDEZ, 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32828 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Paternity has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on MARLIN CONSUELO ALVARADO MORAN, whose address is 427 Observatory Drive, Orlando Florida 32835 on or before 6/13/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. No real or personal property. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 4/22/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ {Deputy Clerk}
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 8439:1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32804 (407) 312-8736 on June 7th, 2024 12:00PM Elijah Campbell-household goods Derek Jackson-household goods Rosetta Adkins-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
May 2024
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Electronic - 500 Blk W Robinson
2. Phone - 4400 Blk Westgrove
3. Tool - 190 Blk Cottage Hill Rd
4. Purse - 1800 Blk E Central Blvd
5. Electronic - Ivanhoe BV /Berda TE
6. Phone - Orange Blossom Tr
7. Phones/Tools/Jewelry - 2600 Blk N
Orange Ave
8. Jewelry - Westmoreland /Givens
9. Phone - 40 Blk Washington St
10. Phone - Amaros/Columbia
11. Phone - 590 Blk N. Primrose Dr
12. Tools - 6200 Blk Pershing Ave
13. Phones - Lee Rd / N OBT
14. Bike - 2600 Blk N Orange Ave
15. Bike - 530 Blk W Par St
16. Bike - 600 Blk W Miller St
17. Bikes - 200 Blk Park Lake St
18. Currency - Semoran / Lake Margaret
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on June 6th, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B70 chris volosin $1,194.10, A30 vieta sawyer $710.70, E12 ed green $778.70, C28 jeffery Knayer $1,185.15, 1006 karen rice $1,612.00, E30 ariel anibal JAQUEZ $1,024.85, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $1,133.35, E03 FERNANDO MARQUEZ RIVERA $1,129.75, B12 derius jones $838.30, B73 Antonio Henry $836.20, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $931.55, 1025 Denderick Gadson $721.85, D39 Twyla Hill $1,000.90, U95 CONSTANCE REGISTER $253.10, L66 BENJAMIN MARKESON $231.90, C57 anton wynn $1,053.65, 1004 SANDREA SHANEA ERNEST $646.85, F12 KARIM BELL $499.80, D03 ALTHEA PEDDIE $916.15, D19 ENOCK SENOGA $736.00, B05 Shalayia Ferguson $552.25, B10 Ahmani Standifer $798.60, U99 Johanna Rodriguez $312.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1275 Kendale Hamilton $1,335.50, 1233 Joel Smith $596.40, 1312 Taurean Richardson $1,129.80, 1141 Octavius Mott $915.75, R049 Anthony Loper $541.80, 1108 Anthony Loper $998.50, 1301 JAMES WILLIAMS $972.60, 1145 Anthony Loper $998.50, 1028 BRANDON HOWARD $1,048.35 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B133 peter leon $976.68, B110 Chantel Coaxum $1,427.07, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $721.60, AA5023Q edwin valle $464.90, A101 Serderius Bryant $1,345.70, AB2155A karl davis $521.40, C115 Joshua Mederro $768.35, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,476.80, E103 Jose Acevedo $771.35, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $721.60 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A103 FELESIA TRAMMER $537.60, C043 REGINA JONES $1,819.45, A020 Michael Dargan $1,097.80, A064 Johnathan Treland $713.70, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $643.30, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $1,138.60, D010 Mitchell Young $1,994.78, A050-51 saxon kamay $744.60, E074 Krystal Ortiz $428.00, A096 ZOMORRA CHRISTIAN $713.70, C039 Jessica Gonzalez $1,317.20, A045 cordell sterling $819.50, A028 TIMOTHY SANCHEZ $1,152.55, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $1,097.80, A054 Ashley Quinones $761.40, B071 Jordon Debard $501.80, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $1,243.15, C024 sidney jordan $650.75, E060 curtney jinkens $1,128.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1221 Michael Vargas $938.40, 1208 DAV GONZALEZ $1,257.41, 1603 Shirley Rivera $634.60, 1423 briyante kiora searcy $626.05, 1225 Michael Vargas $765.60, 2450 Crystol Odige $775.25, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1,732.45, 2004 BRIAN FARR $533.38, 1691 Robert Adascalitei $453.20, 2305 Jay Trudgen $1,793.34, 1420 Drexlell Moss $634.60, 1074 maurice patterson $552.44, 1309 Amanda Huff $1,323.78, 1160 MIGUEL SANTANA $971.20, 1104 Ryan Johnson $681.10, 1166 JAMES OSHAUGHNESSY $1,010.95, 1219 Michael Vargas $755.05, 1189 Rousa Solis $777.64, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $672.05, 2503 Crystol Odige $775.25, 1112 Shiwan Blue $970.95, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $1,146.87 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $1,306.26, 1750 Mystery Room $333.00, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $1,307.71, 1120 Micheal Wynn $976.50, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,772.05, 1728 Denise Williams $675.80, 1106 opal simmonds $1,338.50, 1252 dayanara brown $690.64, 1021 robin block $986.25, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,477.11, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $1,046.67, 1276 JASON COVER $778.41, 5088 COLUMBUS JOHNSON $1,203.50, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $1,153.34, 1001 Charlene Robb Cole $976.50, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $602.87, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $602.87, 1301 Daneil Herslebs $858.00, 1704 Micheal Mendez $396.28, 1457 Chantelle Rumph $341.06, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $523.50, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1,758.10, 1657 Terry Mcdaniel $578.45, 1003 Charlene Robb Cole $976.50, 2445 ESTHER ESTRADA $634.91, 1724 Joe Phillips $364.80, 2238 Marquetta Spant $1,082.00, 2712 William Douglas $407.00, 1035 ARLETHA SCOTT $1,237.50, 1581 Delores Black $428.08, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $1,322.71, 2005 Denisse Martinez $714.06, 2519 Betty Georges $866.18, 1225 Ateasha Moye $884.35, 1288 luis franceschi $602.87, 2524 sadrack clervil $690.64, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $1,338.50, 1274 LUIS BONANO $347.21, 1065 CARRIE GILLEY $617.90, 1566 jimmy bankston $1,950.35, 1326 julien acevedo $475.35, 1297 BRUCE DUNLAP $538.76, 1073 Mystery Room $1,700.50, 1773 rosary gifford $866.18, 2596 Dana Esposito $634.99, 1308 sondria anderson $341.06, 1286 PATRICK LAFLEUR $475.35, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,477.11, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $634.99, 1313 Robert curry $562.61 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1528 CHRISTIAM RUBIERA $811.35, 1517 carlos hernandez $1,652.61, 1485 KEESHALON KNIGHT $782.15, 0169 Thomas Brim $935.27, AA9590N paris huckaby $560.68, 1171 Latroy Childress $471.63, 0163 TYRONE CODY $481.56, 1151 Cora Butts $471.63, AA7050F zack harsha $535.60, 1425 Latoya Howard $1,011.53, 1702 Cynthia Mack $333.86, 1307 Mystery Room $806.50, 1933 sophia george $357.71, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $1,250.40, 1482 Rosco Wilford $366.71, 1421 Darian Willis $459.28, 0204 Chris rubiera $481.56, 1440 Armani Johnson $669.27, 1799 Hannah Astorga $249.47, 1261 Loreal Dungee $307.44, 1729 JAKE EGDIVERS $550.10, 2010 Shawn Hill $810.50, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $604.77, 1484 roberto torres $651.27, 1383 Althera Thompson $744.44, 0121 Christy Haggins $1,358.33, 1629 Candace White $1,434.30, AA1490M Mystery Room $546.20, 1673 John Caicedo $423.48, 1928 Wendy Allen $770.69, 1481 Zachary Wright $1,250.40, 1666 Stanley Swinton $957.70, 1416 Roberto Gomez $366.71, 1270 billy williams $459.28, 1064 Michael Vazquez $567.85, 0222 Gregory Greer $1,240.55, 1977 Freddie Gaines $874.98, 1974 Anthony Torres $603.57, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $1,324.37, AA8207K Chimere Bright $385.80, 1014 Gloria Imler $366.71, 1285 Miley Brown $538.10 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 1062 SHEENA STARR $746.10, 2104 Delvy Duran $1,229.99, 2058 Chris Cossairt $681.28, 4048 John eugene $860.48, 4136 Rhadeijah Manuel $1,055.60, 3142 LUIS RIMEREZ $665.36, 4056 Ronald Thompson $460.85, 2109 SHAYLA TUCKER $1,048.12, 4072 Debbie Thompson $372.71, 4054 CARLTON SUMNER $714.75
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee Fl. 34744 06/06/2024: 3332 Jacqueline Casimir, 2069-71 Caroline Phillips Williams, 3037 Miguelina Coley, 1093 Andrea Alexander, 2351-53 Caroline Phillips Williams, 3308 C.J Watson, 3304 Virginia Morales, 3178 Luis Santos Perez, 3070 Virginia Morales, 3108 Victor Reyes, 1255-59 Maegan Garczynski, 1008 Gregory Mackey, 3309 Marissa Willis, 3375-77 Kendrick Davidson, 2238 Valentina Chacon, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, 1205 Luis Febles, 3374-76 Kendrick Davidson, 3113 Robert Mayo, 2181-83 Kira Montalvo Perez, 1253 Evelyn Velasquez. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 06/06/2024: 3239 Juanita Diaz, 1391 Carlos Rosario, 2290 Katiuska Flores, 1278 Che Feemster, 3159 Curtis Cannon, 1393 Ismael Martin Flores, 2100 Jenise Joiner, 3451 Milderd Gerardino, 2376 John King. U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 06/06/2024: 2075 Ignacion Restrepo, 2117 Shalida Jackson, 3630 Sonia Carrasquillo, 3061 Francis Rogers, 1050 Francine Ranger, 2327 Carshawna Turner, 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 1615 Amalissa Accilien U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 06/06/2024: 569 Alfred Perry, 313 Jason Thomas, 297 Caserina Lluberez, 527 Michael Zurita, 448 Froilan Morales Soto, 964 Eduardo Padilla, 525 Candy Hernandez, 705 Markiva Grant, 447 Kimberley Lane, 393 Sharika York, 211 Brian Orrego-Patino, 335 Froilan Morales Soto.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, June 4, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 88 Kristina Rutigliano 110 Nicholas Fisher 440 Kitanoumi Williams Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 103 Latanya Alexandar Varner 109 Shervontay Chukes 115 Justin Butler 138 Zelda yves-Antoine Loiseau 151 Jannaka Brenda Byron 191 Antjuan John Henry Jefferson, AJ's Total construction LLC 217 Christine Mozelle 284 Adrain Collins 349 Elsa Duffy 403 Jade Brodus 442 Rashaun Bruce 455 Shimara Harris 499 Vanessa Sims 531 Karen Watson 545 Michael Slaughter 553 Robert Leon White 644 Clark Roger Madison Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0023 Reginald Mcgarr 0029 Desandra Wright 0055 Devon Hamilton 0085 Jafet Reyes 0137 Luis Febres 0153 Liana Fontanez 0295 Maurice Willis 0318 Rasahano Mcrae 0324 Eulalee Clarke 0346 Twaneshia Singleton 0374 Marcus Wimbush 0462 Amari Walker 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 1007 Stanley Ofosu-Addo Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 128 Andrew Richmond 310 Cardarius Bryant 408 Antuan Saxton 1541 Jessica Hooper 1629 Stacey Rivas 1804 Willys Fernandez Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1001 Alexander Broussard 1026 Shenell Buchanan 1041 Kanisha Kindred 1053 Larry Austin, Jr. 3222 Tony Marks 3231 Alquerria Evans 3297 Alexsis Johnson 4038 Caleb Laronde 5044 Tyler Goldy 5051 Sandrine Ulysse 6011 Angel Nanfang Bilogba 6048 Selena Brown 8028 Francisco Garcia.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 7th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Abed Desir: boxes; Barbara Carrafa: household items; Eduardo Patania Morillo: household goods; Michael Velez Ramos: household goods; Raveen Neal: Christmas tree Boxes Candle supplies. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 7th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A138 Joely Tejada, A270 Rosalina Serrano, A334 Cassandra Long. Run dates 5/22/24 and 5//29/24.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 7, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Ruby Kainth- boxes, bags; Michelle Walker- White dresser, king size bed, queen size bed, glass vase; Jeannette Perez- boxes, dresser, clothes; Jereme Torres- furniture; Alexis Martinez- furniture, coffee, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 7, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Jorge Palma-household items; Gustavo Gonzales-HHG, Matresses, tables, chairs; Jon Galetta-furniture; Nacherie Wilcox-2 beds, 2couch, washer, dryer, freezer, clothes; Irwin Edwards-HOUSEHOLD GOODS. GARAGE ITEMS; Jacques Machado-boxes, luggage; Linsley Joseph-2 couches, 2 bar stools, end tables, and middle table; Joseph Williams-Bounce Houses; micheline perpilus-household items; Walck Oliveira- Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on June 7, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Linda Outlaw: Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 7th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1303 Aaron Laracuente 1431 Samia Molina 1433 Edgar Feliciano 1610 John Polynice 1644 Dayan Serrano Casa 1647 Labrina Smith 1712 Chanelle Thomas 2010 Norman Silvestre 2019 Ruby Rodriguez 2471 Carmen Huff. Run dates 5/22/24 and 5/29/24.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on June 7th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1026 Vanessa Correa 1054-1089 Sharmane Hairston 1083 Steven Balcacer 1166 Cheminique Agreda Parker 2025 Lysanne Woodson 2201 Marketta Richardson 2263 Jermaine Smith 3230 Leslie Fleury. Run dates 5/22/24 and 5/29/24.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, June 11 2024 @ 12:00 pm Sheneda Pryor- Household Goods/Furniture Cheryl Barnett- Household Goods/Furniture Angela Wilkins- Boxes. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 7th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FAFP56U65A155298
2005 FORD
1FMCU0H69LUC54518
2020 FORD
1JJV532D9LL165841
2020 WABASH 53' DRYVAN
2B3KA53H06H231104
2006 DODG
2C3CDXBG8PH510899
2023 DODG
2T1BU4EE0AC404268
2010 TOYT
5VGFL4334JL000891
2018 KAUFMAN TRAILER
WBAVA33527KX80462
2007 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 8, 2024
1YVHP82D465M15728
2006 MAZD
3FAHP0HA0CR305939
2012 FORD
5YFBURHE2HP691888
2017 TOYT
JUNE 9, 2024
2S3TE52V0Y6107350
2000 SUZI
JUNE 10, 2024
4T1BF1FK8FU908280
2015 TOYT
JTLKT334864085756
2006 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 8, 2024
2A4RR5DGXBR675407
2011 CHRY
JUNE 9, 2024
3FA6P0HDXFR231547
2015 FORD
JUNE 10, 2024
KMHCT5AE8EU162613
2014 HYUN
JUNE 11, 2024
1G6AA5RX1D0170729
2013 CADI
4T1C11AK3MU595159
2021 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 4,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Valeria Gutierrez, Liyeam Gomez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 4,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: John J Santiago, Flor Maria Ponce, Tyson Occenat, Maria De Los Angeles Bermudez, Juan Gotay, Miguel De Jesus, Leslie Onward Mccalla, Eumeka Thomas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 4,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Danomar Velazquez, Shannon Fitzpatrick, Jorge M Gonzalez, Tatiana Lopez, Shaton Ray, Luis Garcia NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 4,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Nicholas Manente, James Webb, Honey Renee Whittington, Theresa Austin NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 5,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Gloria Annette Holden / Gloria Holden, Tiffany Harwell, Kerrye Samolyn Hill, Stephen Ronald bates, Serita Faye Wright NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 5,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Charles Williams, Altoria Pope, Stacy Robinson, Richard, Richard Luntao, Misael Navarro, Misael NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 5,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Summer Lynne Robinson, Omar Ali, Charlie James McCoy, latisha legons, Geeddes D. Brown, Geddes Brown, Nichole Taesa King NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 5,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Jean Saint Jean, Marquse Reshard Holiday, Nadia Scales, Tammy Carder, Lolita Hutson, James Daniel Bradford, Pamela M Richardson, Kayla K Walters, Kayla Kandice Walters, Bridgette Tara Neal NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Hector Rafael Torres, Brittany Crumpton, Esai Smith, Tiffany DeLeon, Darius James, Reginal Welch, Nadya Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 0351 –10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com Aaliyah Hooker NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Neysha Nicole Flores, Rodolfo Garcia, LARISSA PAULA, Kalema Maynard, Stephanie Bryant, Monique Charles, Kevin Harbison, Glauco De Oliveira Pochine NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Mathias Thibault, Jonathan Hoffman, Matthew Hagen, Hailee Rafferty, Andrew Villeda, Francheska Laguer Arroyo, Nicole Parker, Amber Shults, Anna Lundberg, Shanequa Echette Brown. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 6,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Sarafina Collins, Jaleel Anthony Crossfield.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2005 Ford
VIN: 1FTRE14W45HA89593
2015 Mitsubishi
VIN: 4A4AR3AU0FE014109
2007 GMC
VIN: 1GKWE33787J153935
2011 Ford
VIN: 3FAHP0JG2BR278238
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on June 12, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC