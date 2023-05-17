Legal Public Notices 5/17/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: May 26, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Ralyn Sugar - Household Goods. Ashanni Staffine - Household Goods. Kelisa Womack - Household Goods. Danielle Rosella - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 26th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 800 Beard Rd. Winter Garden, Florida 34787 Michael Bruce - Tools, Bins, Valeria Garcia - Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 26, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Syed Ali - Furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP21-44 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: N.J.K. DOB: 01/30/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony King, 415 Cobblestone Pointe Dr., Winter Garden, FL 34787. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2023-DR-3181 Division: 42 IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF: ROBERT CHAMBERLIN, Petitioner, and KAREN CHAMBERLIN, Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: Karen Chamberlin 1162 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Danielle White, whose address is 120 East Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32801 on or before 6/29/2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: Optum Health Spending Account, Ameritrade, Black Flag Tactical LLC, 2017 Chevy Silverado, 2012 Harley Davidson FXDB, 2007 Honda Pilot, Winter Garden Pension, 457 Plan, and Firearms. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 5/4/2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. 425 N. Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801. By: /s/ Juan Vasquez, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 48-2023-DR-003676. ANGELICA IDARRAGA, Petitioner, and MILLER GARZON GARCIA Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT). TO: MILLER GARZON GARCIA, 11133 ALDERLY COMMONS CT, ORLANDO, FL 32837. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on ANGELICA IDARRAGA OR ATTORNEY MAHEEN MIZAN-IQBAL ESQ whose address is 11002 YORKSH IRE RIDGE CT. ORLANDO, Fl 32837 OR 600 N THACKER AVE. STE D33, KISSIMMEE, Fl 34741 on or before 6/22/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 04/27/2023. TIIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ, Deputy Clerk. 425 North Orange Ave. Suite 320 Orlando, Florida 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-07. IN THE INTEREST OF: J.L. DOB: 08/27/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JOSEE LEIGH MYERS, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on June 29th, 2023, at 10:30am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 4th day of May, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. DP21-00132. Juvenile Division: 07 IN THE INTEREST OF: B.K. DOB: 01/12/2009, R.P.M. DOB: 07/15/2016, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Yonatan Antonio Franco Chacon, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on May 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Michael M. Kest, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 27994 236 S. Lucerne Cir. East Orlando, Fl 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Kayanna Gracie, Deputy Clerk
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
May 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Keys w/ misc. Objects S Court Ave/ E Pine St
2. Backpack w/ tools Authors Way/ Dowden Rd
3. Backpack w/ electronics 2300 Blk of Lake Debra Dr
4. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St
5. Backpack 800 Blk of W Central Blvd
6. Cellphone 1100 Blk of S Orange Blossom Trl
7. Keys and cellphone 30 Blk of S Hampton Ave
8. Bike 900 Blk of W Church St
9. Bike 2100 Blk of Hargill Dr
10. Bike 520 Blk of Conway Dr
11. Electric Bike Savannah Park Dr/ Narcoossee Rd
12. Currency S Semoran Blvd/ Gatlin Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Clinical Research Investments, LLC, 615 Crescent Executive Ct, Ste 120, Lake Mary, FL 32746, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Accel Research Sites Network, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, John T. Welch, of 382 Woldunn Circle, Lake Mary, Fl 32746, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Likeable Landscapes
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Likeable Landscapes"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/9/2023
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE
MD Acquisition (unit H12) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on May 24th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on June 8th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B14 timothy love $404.00, D60 elismari quintana $465.45, C15 Mary Shingles $715.80, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,524.80, A45 angel morales $405.80, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $931.60, D55 rebecca dean $482.70, C63 Ashley Houston $580.70, B12 Derius Jones $580.70 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1313 Paula Bolanos $509.20, 1177 Maria Hernandez $366.10, 1273 kilagros Sneed $596.60, 1146 KIM WHITE $271.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,373.40, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,560.15, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,373.40, C133 Patrick Sullivan $2,020.13, B115 COLLEEN KENNON $735.71, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $1,053.05, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,726.70, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,581.85, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $678.80, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $1,053.05 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1026 Rodney Daniels $420.64, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $486.25, 2075 DA JUAN HAWKINS $460.51, 2403 Trasel HOLMES $341.42, 2276 OSCAR SMITH $441.99, 1195 Serge Hilaire $590.21, 1352 Kimberly Bridgeforth $585.71, 1454 clinton Thompson $473.89, 1309 Amanda Huff $436.59, 1154 Kimberly Bridgeforth $926.40, 2076 Korey Reed $319.52, 1555 VERNA STEWART $244.97, 1117 Tami Watson $620.21, 2773 DWAYNE D KENT $596.52, 2263 Julie Reid $787.25, 2778 Karolyn Morales $389.04 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2031 Erin Bozelka $388.48, 2026 OLEANDER CSISKO $338.36, 1298 Michael Gallon $492.25, 2089 Patricia Forsyth $311.36, 2316 katherine de la rosa russo $436.60, 2077 YANITZA COTTO $409.80, 1350 Melissa Maley $654.88, 1561 Melissa Maley $452.50, 1562 Melissa Maley $761.40, 2719 dana jones $406.60, 1258 latiyah hill $327.35, 1423 matthew lazin $751.92, 1273 Maya Scott $404.64, 1496 TEMARA BUSH $327.35, 1559 David Brincko $345.60, 2558 Alaiyna Williams $348.00, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $575.96 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA4635A Latichia Macon $2310.95, 1974 BENJAMIN BLUITT $634.24, AA5359N Steven Johnson $2026.10, AA0770B Steven Johnson $2026.10, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $407.20, 1218 monesha flemings $331.09, 1856-60 Ricardo Rodriguez $469.55, 0152-65 Eileen Schwarz $768.64, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $492.80, 1467 christina marshall $256.52, 1725 jokiere sykes $424.16, 1064 Lance Mulonas $449.40, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $466.00, AB1247A Jami Rodriguez $290.60, 1880 YANITZA COTTO $647.81, AA8897K Sandra Benda $1690.45, 0015 Robin Brown $320.45, 1998 CYNTHIA RIVERA $449.24, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $492.80, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $407.20, 1847 Ricardo Rodriguez $469.55, AB5063A Reba Lassiter $341.60, 1284 Tiera Cotton $198.62, AA4037A Savanna Echevarria $3431.05, 1928 Wendy Allen $353.30 AA8207K Chimere Bright $385.80, AA2125A Jason Campbell $2218.75, AA3174D John Williams $289.55, AA4123G John Williams $289.55, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $466.00, AA1093J Jason Campbell $2218.75, 1606 Godfrey WilliamsJr $331.09, 1844 Ricardo Rodriguez $240.62 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4138 Robert Hall $485.20, 3134 karmetta chambers $656.08, 3067 Raeleah Leland $415.31, 3037 Sarah Ammon $525.08.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 06/14/2023: C104 Mara Burnside, AA3203C Shana Vick, B113 Jeff Joachim, D243 Jeff Joachim, AB9017A Anna Rivera, A101 Elizabeth Branagan, AA7764E Chaitra McCormick, D206 Suelaymie Alexander, D159 David Floyd, D210 Richard Valentin, AA5835R Shana Vick, C189 Shevone Alexander. U-Haul 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32806 06/14/2023: AA5594C Isaac Gross, 1534 Judith Reynoso, AB4006A Ariana Minter, AA6337K Samantha Tutor, AA5129T Cynthia Spicer, AA4201N Lawanda Ashton, AA0294D Cynthia Spicer, AB0339B Ariana Minter, AB3952A Ariana Minter, AB0558A Linda Amanda Banda, AB3607B Myla Ortiz, AA9310M Matthew Pochatko, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, 1138 Zavier Nisbett, AA9049P Leila Roberts, AA1873C Samantha Tutor, 1913 Ariana Bachman, AA8639A David Qualls, AB8665B Myla Ortiz, AA9312M Matthew Pochatko, AA7925R Leila Roberts, 1154 Regina Hawkins, AA2226N Silvia Rivera, AA6200D Teresa Ball, AA5321P Joe Mackintosh, AA569M Lawanda Ashton, AA7535D Matthew Molin, AA5910M Carlos Santiago, AB8226C Kayla Ford, AA4628E Matthew Molina, AA6568N Nivea Perez, AA4676E James Bernens, AA3964P Samantha Tutor, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, 1165 Joseph Mann, AA8683G Teresa Ball, AA5368D Daffine Clavier, 1161 Roynica Brown, 1526 Angel Davis, AA4584Q Leila Roberts, AB5882A Todd Martin, AB1768A Leila Roberts, AA3885E Mya Little, 1070 Dakima WIlliams. U-Haul 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 06/14/2023: Goldentd 339 Kervin Melendez, 1406 Daniel Valdes, 322 Julian Pelaez, 503 Kevin Mills, 731 Nakeisha Brown, 220 Frank Molina, 229 Charles Sunkett, 225 Sydney Sugre, 316 Courtney Moore, 439 Alex Serdaru. U-Haul 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 06/14/2023 : 1239 Mathew Manihan, 1436 Riddick Bowe, 1110 Angelique Matthews, 1241 Jaelyn Jordan, 1113 Sacha Comrie, 1101 Ariana Mangual, 1019 Riddick Bowe, 1237 Nancy Rodriguez. U-Haul 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail Orlando Fl. 32837 06/14/2023: 2313 Alexis Tovar.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 130 Scott Zubarik 132 Scott Zubarik 191 Brooks Alejandro Cipriano Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 111 Maria Luz Dary Ibarra 236 Douglas Bottum 268 Howard Ralph II Rich 336 Reno Burnett 442 Frantzcia FanFan Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 18 Jovanna Anthony 174 Terrelle Donaldson 206 Oliver Jenkins 207 Detric Williams 212 Quanisha Valerin 231 Earnest Sanders 279 Chandra Cuyler 306 Gloria Walker 412 Anthony Rojas 440 Wesley Calixte 443 Delic Rascoe 450 Asnath Baptiste 486 Byron Shephard 491 Tyqueria Rivers 499 Vanessa Sims 579 Rosie Love 591 Denise Williams 594 Vera Dozier 633 Joseph Louisme 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 76 Terrelle Donaldson 554 Renadette Dawson Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 28 Marv Blemly 82 William Watkins 147 Denniston Carson Denniston 293 Kevin Meza 346 Torianna Ricketts 606 Alexander Mouso 793 Alexis Marrero 859 Katlyn Hearn 902 Christian Bradley 1003 Orlando Theatre Project Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 339 Jovan Donovan Henry 427 Jacorey Bush 434 Nancy Bell Lewis 536 Shawn Ferree 751 Victoria Myers 915 James Owens 930 Lincoln Hines 932 Sharon Mckinnie 1025 Elvanise Ponder 1235 Prestina Francis 1316 Velma Rogers 1630 Robin Oelerich 1724 Manouchka Cesaire 2130 Yachira Pabon Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1044 Christopher Howard 2052 Kyle Zabielski 3109 Jakayla Gines 3245 Barbara Moore 3284 Ranessa Lane 3302 Marco Pierre 4013 Hantz Gernier 4062 Marcus Poole 5053 Destiny Huertas 8011 Delton Cummings, Cummings Outdoors 8031 David Donahue 8038 David Donahue.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 25, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:50 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1143 - Smith, Brandon; 1199 - Anax Kent, David; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 2005 - Barton, Billy; 2017 - Caraballo, John; 2042 - Safeway Services Group Inc Parziale, Nick; 2120 - Emerson, Colin; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2206 - Barbot Jr, Eduardo; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3019 - conty, Jensen; 3057 - Ortiz, Aysamal; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4047 - Pereira, Daniel; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6116 - Diaz, Ashley; 6118 - Hebner, Rand; 6135 - Lopez, Gina; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan; 7311 - Safeway Services Group Inc Parziale, Nick, 6028 – Jaime King, 6028 – Arlene Lehrman PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0124 - Siedsma, Michael; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0216 - SERRANO, JAVIER; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 0266 - Giryotas, Mike; 0306 - Garrett, Bernita; 1043 - Welch, Christina; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 2013 - Velazquez, Felix; 2023 - Chavers, Monique; 2044 - Smoker, Sylvia; 3025 - Mafla, Gloria; 3031 - Carvajal, Leticia; 3034 - Vladi Transportation Inc. Serrano, Damaris; 5023 - Pennington, Barabara; 7032 - Rodriguez, Erickson; 7058 - camilo, Ana; 7060 - Arnett, Brandy; 7164 - Attia, Waleed; 8014 - Ruiz, Yoberth PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Hollis, Monica; A015 - Cummings, Keith; C140 - Robison, Marissa; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C164 - Tks Fashion Boutique Gregory, Davion; C170 - Roman, Ashnalee; C171 - Rene, Kathy; C173 - McNeal, Dallas; C189 - Crosby, Demi; D164 - Vega, Sujey; D167 - Denis, Reginald; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B006 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; B008 - Joseph, Will Jouse; B012 - Smith, Eric; B027 - Mercado, Maria; B040 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; B041 - decastro, Amaury; B046 - Leatherwood, James; B054 - Gonzalez, Elizabeth; C018 - Rodriguez, Johanna; C036 - Mercado, Marlyn; D021 - Joseph, Michael; D049 - Rivera, Ezechias; D058 - Wilkes, Bakari; D060 - Salsburg, Justin; E044 - Hylton, Sandrine; E047 - Lacroix, Catherine; F005 - monteiro, victor; F010 - Wesley, John; F028 - Fleurant, Cassandra; G011 - Mantanez, William; H021 - Williams, Annette; H029 - Pardilla, Crystal; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J008 - Gibson, Kadesha; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J047 - Huber, Justin; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J086 - St Phorin, Jehovanka; J111 - Gutierrez, Gesenia; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J129 - knight, angela; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J155 - Shore, LaDonna; J157 - roldan, ONeida; J166 - Esquivel, Brayan; K002 - Rivera, Miguel; K046 - Andino, Carmen; K061 - Torres, Joanna; K066 - Wilson, Patrick; K071 - Solis, Jorge; K098 - Delgado, Harold; K107 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Clark, Tina; A118 - Cracchiolo, Toni; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A122 - Dubois, Nathalie; A131 - Marshall, Monique; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B230 - Ishman, Hugh; B237 - Thompson, Quinton; B238 - phillips, Arviance; B242 - Rose, Richard; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; C327 - Coto, Jhonny; C332 - Atkinson, Iesha; C383 - Valarie, Higley; C393 - Massena, Bambie; D405 - Falu, Dayshia; D411 - Mercer, Shaelyn; D413 - Soto, Damaris; D428 - Lewis, Charles; D435 - Knowles, Monique; E504 - Bethea, Qadeer; E517 - Pounds, Jacquelyn; E519 - Bodiford, Katrina; E522 - Bradley, Shantoria; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E545 - jeanlouis, Chrislaine; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Haddock, Philip; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F602 - Sneed, mary; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; F626 - Chirmal, Sharon; G714 - Louissaint, Andre; H838 - Marshall, Mae; J901 - Cobb, Kendra Nicole; J909 - Howell, Doreatha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Lopez, Maria; A139 - Santiago, Joanne; B224 - Raymond, Gretchen; B230 - Devore, Kwajalyn; B235 - Perez- Parra, Fernando; B247 - Miller, Sonia; D412 - florimon, Carolina; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E537 - Paul, Kerline; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; E543 - Javier, Elias; F632 - Batista, Jasmin; G711 - Desir, Lineda; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G718 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; G724 - Figueroa Jr, Julio; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H837 - Williams, Rashown; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I911 - Rivera, Christina; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I932 - Luft, Brittany; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J013 - Del Valle Ortiz, Edgar; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; J034 - Volcy, Christine; J036 - Pascal, Clopinel; J037 - Dor, Jean; K121 - shaw, tavarious marques; L211 - Bryant, Kristina; L215 - Maxie, Tyanna; L232 - Ruiz, Jessica; N410 - Guerrier, Joelle; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P028 - Perez, Jose; P053 - Clifton, Chris, C319 – Isaiah Dennis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - Butler, Elijah; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1060 - Robinson, Anthony; 1065 - Diaz, Hector; 1101 - Harden, Amaya; 11107 - Roland, Duena; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11416 - Williams, James; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1165 - Washington, Arkila; 1204 - Castro, Marlene; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12115 - Utesch, Julie; 12320 - olaves, Paola; 12410 - Medina, William; 12416 - Mcclain, Cedric; 12527 - Olson, Stephen; 1259 - Tillery, Timothy; 12606 - Infante, Rubelys; 203 - Portela, Omar; 208 - Angulo, Maria; 304 - Davila, Christian; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 465 - Gordon, Clive; 471 - Berrios, Kenny; 482 - Sanchez, Stephanie; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 717 - Olivieri, Monica; 782 - Osne, Vlemeed; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 811 - Osne, Vlemeed; 882 - Diaz, Mayra; 915 - Richards, Amanda; 956 - Mendez, Zulma Enith PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 040 - Hintsala, Erick; 086 - Shivers, Darren; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 158 - Ortiz, Carmen; 217 - Cipriano, Nina; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 234 - Luft, Marilyn; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 265 - Stone, Arlene; 361 - Phillips, Charles; 423 - Jackson, Capri; 465 - Silliman, Melinda; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 533 - Sanchez, Angelica; 539 - yarn, Destiny; 545 - E P Garden LLC Peguero Valerio, Ramon; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 606 - Davis, Quearra; 612 - O'shea, Patricia; 617 - Gonzalez, Roberto; 809 - Santos, Jason; 821 - Echevarria, Evelyn; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 829 - Vazquez, Jonathan; 844 - Fenesi, Geza PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01103 - Reilly, James; 01108 - Ortiz, Jazmine; 01143 - Paul, Bettyna; 01211 - Encarnacion, Juan; 01305 - Duracin, Danielle; 02108 - Sallett, Oliver; 02110 - Plata, Mike; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02153 - Garcia, Alicia; 02212 - Smith, Lanorris; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04212 - Rodrigues, Elsie; 04324 - Vasquez, Carmen; 04409 - Amador, Marianela; 04434 - Russell, Jennifer; 05112 - Carrasco, Junior; 05115 - Rivera, Dulfay; 05218 - paulino, Madelin; 05254 - Wynter, Brenton; 05337 - Benjamin, Zena; 05426 - Toledo, Javier; 21291 - Tucker, Shema PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1014 - Bradley, Jerry; 1017 - Hickman, Henry; 1101 - fernandez, angelo; 1125 - Monroe, Jeremiah; 1217 - Straw, Jody; 1221 - Lewis, Judy; 1225 - Smith, Sabrina; 1228 - Olivares, Maria; 1238 - Theodore, Jai; 1428 - Villegas, Erbin; 1507 - Pinto, Andre’a; 1522 - Miguel, Carlos; 1536 - Brown, Deianeira; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1612 - Chery, Princess; 1629 - Biscardi, Ariana; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2037 - bradley, Carmen; 2054 - Mesine, Dominique; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2065 - Kulter, Jo; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2109 - Albert, Henry; 2145 - Hamilton, James; 2162 - Pabon, Preston; 2182 - Bonner, Nichole; 2191 - Diaz, Sylvia; 2216 - Joseph, Enoze; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2316 - Arregiocredito.com Salgado, Jesus; 2343 - Pires, Nelida; P10 - Ayala, Glory Ann PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0035 - DAVENPORT PRINS, JAMI; 0041 - Poole, Breyanna; 0054 - Chester, Nicole; 0103 - Boyce, Anthony; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 1030 - Diaz, Carlos; 2002 - Curbelo, Lizzy; 2005 - Boudreaux, Corey; 2025 - Torres-Rosado, Stephanie I; 2038 - Salgado, Erie; 2050 - Everitt, Michael; 2052 - Romero Vargas, Pablo; 2056 - Everitt, Michael; 2089 - castro, Marina; 4016 - Rondon, Francisca; 4019 - Rocke, Randel; 4021 - Arroyo, Steven; 4051 - Miranda, Norma; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6037 - Gonzalez, Doris; 6039 - Silva, Jefte; 6051 - De La Rosa Mercedes, Edgar; 6062 - Henderson, Gary; 6066 - Conteras, Roger; 6074 - Tavarez, Amable; 6083 - sanchez, Yorman; 6108 - Dorsey, Terry; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6160 - RAMIREZ, MYRA; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6186 - Connelly, Kim; 6210 - white, Steve; 8014 - wilkins, Brenda; 8065 - Echegaray, Junior PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0004 - Jackson, Latoya; 0013 - El, Vivian Brown; 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0078 - Tyler, LeQuan; 0133 - Colina, Jose; 0149 - Livingston, Mackenzie; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0203 - Crosby, Greta; 0220 - Quinta Camacho, Lourdes; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0259 - Richards, James; 0265 - MCBRIDE, JEFFERY; 0301 - espinal, Bienvenido; 0350 - Bennett-Perry, Tionna; 0379 - Bell, Tammie; 1056 - Caraballo, Luz Jessenia; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2023 - Melendez, Elizabeth; 2032 - Vidal, Joseph; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2043 - Caamano, Carlos; 2072 - Richard, Cliff; 2076 - Calderaro, Christina; 2079 - Caamano, Carlos; 2127 - Canler, Alan; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya, 0018 – Leonardo, Torres PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0131 - Cazarez, Marcos; 0143 - Jeanty, Jean; 0157 - Jackson, Cornelius; 0219 - Mulrain, Miles; 0241 - Victor, Wilsend; 0247 - Fajardo Rodriguez, Franklin; 0249 - Johnson, Hiram; 0309 - Taylor, Troy A; 0317 - Mccall, Kiawanna; 0319 - Jones, Doretha; 0336 - Taylor, Troy A; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0353 - Simpson, Rolanda; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0431 - Infante, Elvin; 0432 - Murphy, Khalik; 0435 - Adams, Sheilitha; 0506 - Vinson, Mashe; 0520 - Frink, Shawntavia; 0605 - Michel, Robilina; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0616 - Loan, Michael; 0624 - Johnson, DeVondra; 0625 - Lee, Frederick; 0626 - Leverston, Kiana; 0807 - Copeland, Mastarra; 0813 - Dyer, Michel; 0829 - Johnson, Kenneth; 0833 - Teal, Robert; 0909 - Alexander, Xavier; 09100 - Materan, Maria; 09105 - Dawson, Italyanda; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0916 - Ortiz, Angelica; 0949 - Ramirez, Juan; 0964 - Freus, Dieula; 0980 - Goodson, Charlena; 0994 - Wright, Orin; 1002 - Shaw, Monica; 1009 - Boston, Julie; 1036 - Webb, Katrina; 1042 - Theus, Dieutane; 1049 - Ruiz Delfin, Sonia; 1051 - Robertson, Michelle; 1057 - Leonel, Paul; 1059 - Bennett, Matt; 1060 - Gaines, Tia; 1071 - Lopez, Francisco; 1079 - Addison, Lashaunda; 1107 - Ascencio, Juan Orlando; 1122 - cajour, Chamblain; 1133 - Vargas, Estephanie; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1142 - ROMAN, KOJI; 1146 - Moss, Nichelle; 1151 - Alfonso, Julia; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1163 - Ceaser, Demetrik; 1184 - JONES, DEXTER; 1222 - Louis, Ronel; 1230 - Harmon, Herbert; 1236 - Henderson, Jennifer; 1239 - Bright, Ann; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1253 - Golden, Valerie; 1275 - Severe, Jean; 1302 - Senecharles, Marc; 1331 - Francis, Tommy; 1366 - Haynes, Reuben C; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra; 1386 - Pinchback, Naomi. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 25, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1103 - Borders, Kayle; 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1301 - Jones, Monique; 1303 - Jackson, Genise; 1405 - Robinson, Tawana; 1407 - Sheree, Tawana; 1423 - Fagan, Edward; 1510 - Courtney, Alexis; 1603 - Martinez, Gizehl; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2202 - Stewart, Preston; 2307 - Mitchell, Jayvon; 2324 - Williams, Ben; 2327 - Sands, Timothy; 2401 - Thomas, Chanelle; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2527 - Mierzejewski, Natasha; 2707 - Randolph, Shwyett; 3306 - Coleman, Tatiana; 3409 - Centeno, Gabriel; 3512 - Mccaskill, Kelly; 3531 - Mikell, Lorenzo; 4106 - griffin, Lizetta; 4125 - Jaramillo-Caicedo, Ana Maria; 4309 - Stephens, Gloria; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4420 - Faleye, Ashanti L; 4422 - Bartlett, Lee; 4607 - Hall, Brenda; 4609 - Levarity, Katrina; 5111 - honor, Grejia; 5118 - Williams, Terrace; 8107 - Dubuisson, Joryse; 8111 - Brown, Anthony; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1702 - SPELMAN, JASON; 2112 - ARMES, MEAGHAN; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2209 - kersting, raymond; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2414 - Mckenna, Patricia; 2501 - yanguas, alexendar; 2531 - Henderson, Christine; 2610 - Mirsalim, Bibi; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0034 - Perkins, Jasmine; 0053 - law, Sidney; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0077 - Bean, Willie; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0103 - LUCKAIN, DYLAN; 0106 - Diaz, Ramon; 0109 - Lewis, Natalie; 0134 - Woolfolk, Mary; 0150 - Mcdonald, Ronald; 0173 - Hastings, Tasha; 0182 - Brown, Daneka; 0183 - Oliveira, Alessandro; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0209 - Humphries, Bernice; 0220 - Maldonado, Yamilett; 0224 - Carson, Jennifer; 0230 - Humphries, Bernice; 0232 - Jacobs, Holly; 0244 - Athey, David; 0282 - betz, christopher; 0291 - Giles, Jasmine; 0293 - Chapman, Paul; 0297 - Fountain, Elijah Daquan; 0305 - Boffman, Sabrenna; 0314 - Gipson, Stephan; 0327 - Bridges, Derek; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0346 - correia, Andre luiz; 0393 - Paramore, Terrill; 0401 - Figueroa, Stephannie; 0407 - figueroa, Kelly; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0445 - Brady, Addesha; 0459 - Logan, Christopher; 0464 - Omar, Da’Quan; 0489 - Andrews, Byron; 0505 - East, Narkita; 0509 - Zenpeno, Rachel; 0539 - Mccants, Jeffrey; 0542 - Jones, Ivy PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0075 - Manzoor, Iqura; 0387 - Earl, Jenna; 0457 - Dennis, Wayne; 3008 - Glotfelty, Russell; 5015 - Price, Wes PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Burns, Mark; 0117 - Tesser, Diane; 0118 - Williams, Leslie; 0127 - Washington, Latasha; 0131 - Browne, Wayne; 0306 - Martinez, Walter; 0322 - Manning, Rodney; 0522 - Barber, Richard; 0703 - law, sidney; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0834 - Flukers, Tarnecia; 0844 - Clark, Ria; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0913 - WATSON, CRYSTAL; 0926 - Biedermann, Margaret; 1108 - ale, Alexandra; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1213 - Jacob, Ernst; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1230 - Regalmuto, Christopher; 1315 - Pearson, Marshelle; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1049 - RICHARDSON JR., JAMES; 1102 - smith, Aneshai; 1113 - Johnson, Nathan; 2038 - Barnes, Judy; 2048 - Gonzalez, Briana; 2150 - Tumer, Bradley; 3015 - bullock, quintin; 3023 - COLON, JESUS; 3027 - Papadimitriou, Maria; 3032 - Freeman, Cornelius; 3051 - Freeman, Cornelius; 4025 - espinal, ben felix; 4026 - Broxton, Andrew; 4065 - Ekbatani, Mazda PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2106 - Jenkins, Dawnyelle; 2111 - Nigro, Nicole; 3010 - MORSE BOULEVARD DEVELOPMENT ASSOC. Moulton, Lesley; 3075 - Trismen, Elizabeth; 3121 - Bennett, Tracy; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 4008 - Alexis, Keren PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0612 - Walker, Daniel; 1015 - Dream Defenderes Ferre, Jeniffer; 1052 - Sullivan, Justin; 2117 - Terry, Kathy; 3021 - Abderrazak, Ilham; 3136 - Mason, Taylor; 3195 - Terry, Javonte; 3209 - Irwin, Terry PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A004 - Humphries, Bernice; A014 - Perkins, Tiara; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A022 - Green, Anthony; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A030 - Wattree, Monique; A045 - Perez, Benjamin; A047 - Patterson, Alberta; B004 - Stanley, Chree; B018 - Ghanny, Imzack; B039 - Miller, Michael; B044 - Warren, James; B047 - Figueroa, Samantha; B049 - Jean, Mariane; B069 - Alexis, Shanika S; B074 - I, Marcelo; C007 - Laguerre, Rachelle; C012 - Auguste, Daphne; C025 - sastraline ramsaran, sastri; C049 - Britten, Charlean D; C056 - Mitchell, Charnay; C064 - Jackson, Anseomo; C065 - Bennett, Tina; C069 - Robinson, Kadetra L; C075 - Ludd, Levone; D001 - Bell, Hakeem; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D006 - mason, Kevin; D016 - Conrad, Betty; D021 - Caldwell, Philippi; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D028 - Gloster, Michele; D035 - Allen, Marcus; D064 - Guerrier, Simone; D105 - Ndiaye, Antoine; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D114 - Womack, LaQuisha; D115 - Lindsay, Shamika; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D125 - Moore, Marlon; D129 - Rivers, Darnell; D130 - White, Amanda; D135 - Sowell, Trina; D137 - Key, Jacquese; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F015 - Priester, Yvonne; F039 - Patterson, Ebony PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1005 - Amburn, James; 1009 - Walsh, Lauren; 1013 - Adkins, Rosetta; 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 2050 - Lopez, David; 5033 - Rose, Angelica; 5069 - Griffin, Zachary; 5217 - Cajuste, Darleene; 5404 - Greenough, Kerry; 6108 - Keitt, Tasha Davis; 6110 - Hohmann, Daniel; 6147 - hillis, eliot; 6337 - White, Tonya; 6348 - Agosto, Jessica; 6423 - Zwicker, Sandy; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6602 - Marshall, Eric; 6619 - Pryor, Marva; 6630 - kammermann, sean PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B008 - Revette, Jennifer; B032 - rivera, shirley; B041 - Aime, Madeleine Fils; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; B051 - Muhammad, Malikah; D027 - Mcbride, LARRY; D038 - Trendle, Josh; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E002 - Williams, John; E012 - Conley, Damon; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E030 - Gomez, Wilfredo; E055 - STEPHENS, Brenda; E060 - Lopez, Enrique; E066 - Johnson, William; E075 - Wilson, Shelbie; E079 - Dunstan, Julian; E090 - Whitfield, Stephanie; E111 - Hampton, Dennis; E209 - cedeno, lilye PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D002 - Cooke, Samantha; D003 - Dieudonne, Cameron; D012 - Belier, Bejanne; D058 - shiflette, Benji; D072 - Simmons, Karl; E081 - Cooper, Stephen; G056 - Crawford, Cornelius; H001 - May, Robert; H017 - Brent, Robert; J024 - Benoit, Peter PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1144 - Romero, Daniel; 1160 - Johnson, Veronica Alexander; 1169 - Alexander, Shekelia; 2231 - Tomlin, Chartevia; 2248 - Marin, Aysha; 2257 - sanchez, Kevin; 2262 - Vega, Heather; 2264 - Cromes, Sondreka; 2271 - Scot, Joe; 2272 - Hawkins, Sonja; 2273 - Raspberry, John; 2279 - thornton, redesign; 2284 - MORGAN, BRUCE; 2290 - Lang, Jazmin; 2295 - Hall, LaKeria; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2301 - Fils, Ronisha; 2310 - Hortas, Cesar; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2330 - Reliford, Chanell. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 25th, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1122 - Feliciano, diana; 1133 - Murray, Naquon; 1174 - Crevecoeur, Kaya; 1191 - MAK Management Hedrick, Melissa; 1193 - Guzman, Edda; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2024 - Jagtiani, Neeraj; 2035 - Camcho, Almeda; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2045 - Henslee, Brandon; 2105 - Tilerin, Denetra; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2199 - Fenton, Saidah; 2233 - Rapport, Maximilian; 2235 - Lopez, Elba; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2280 - Carmenates, Lee; 2282 - Carter, Joshua; 2294 - Poole, Tadashi; 2307 - Bray, Sergio; 2363 - Roberson, Jeremy; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 3007 - Murphy, Christion; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 4104 - Staco, Elberte; 4115 - King, William; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4162 - DWJ Specialties Jones, Koretell; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4196 - Hartsell, Isabel; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5044 - Burke, Brennain; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5102 - Joseph, Hyanicque; 5118 - Llewellyn, Ricky E; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth; 5136 - Reid, Donna; 5153 - Pantazoglou, Alexus; 6008 - Maldonado, Keishla PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0203 - Boston, Krystle; 0236 - Tawasha, Daphne; 0338 - Woodland, Carol; 2009 - Brissey, Tim; 5002 - Bezmen, Paul; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7051 - Kebreab, Lybrya; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher; 7062 - Royland, Justice; 7064 - Jackson, Johnnie; 8013 - Fodor, James; 8029 - Bezmen, Paul; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0165 - Areizaga, Alfredo; 0172 - Pagan, Kevin; 0208 - Pratt, Ashley; 0240 - Wade, Arlander; 0246 - Matos, Jorge L; 0255 - navedo, Desiree; 0257 - Howell, Jennifer; 0268 - Smith, Patrick; 0289 - Negron Jr, Alexis; 1001 - White, Charie; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 2023 - Gray, Michael; 3016 - Wiggins, Eythan; 3029 - John, Jennie; 3030 - Hale, Ferrell; 3059 - Lewis, Heather; 4011 - Odom, Angela; 5005 - Melo, Celso; 5016 - Melo, Celso; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7107 - Alvarez, Gebriel; 7135 - Antonio Ortiz Reyes, Jose; 7153 - Mitchell, Sandra; 8003 - Papageorgiou, George; 8027 – Jackson, Willie; 8033 - Nibbs, Miracle; 8122 - Depaula, Luccas; 8147 - Casilla, Maximo; 8161 - MELTON, DUKE; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 8171 - Maradiaga, Juan; 8175 - Varney, Mackenzie; 8181 - Alicea, Cinthia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0370 - Olson Jr, Charles; 0492 - Blanco, Maxine; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0524 - Thomas, Anthony; 0534 - Vega, Natasha; 1021 - Eklund, Jennifer; 2041 - Early, Paul; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2061 - Holden, Bethany; 2082 - Williams, Brittany L; 2121 - Hodgetts, Stephen C PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0004 - clark, shakeana; 0009 - Mindrum, Rochelle; 0012 - Fernander, Dwenaje; 0033 - Harvey, Earlene; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0060 - Johnson, Letarius; 0129 - Perez, Lillivette; 0143 - Hargett, Jullisa; 0343 - Jones, Brittany; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2009 - Semenitari, Alayibo; 2071 - Decarvalho, Rito; 2081 - Cotto, Jackson; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2101 - Jones, Tanaras; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4018 - santilli, Trisha; 4081 - Gilliam, Robert; 5026 - Green, Lori; 5034 - Reid, Micheal; 5038 - Lebedev, Alexei; 5054 - al samani, abdulelah; 6010 - Zia, Hasam; 6013 - Priest, Fred- Jason; 6021 - Sierra, Joel; 6043 - Reid, Micheal; 7014 - Nixon, Anthony; 9041 - Salim, Salim PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B006 - Marrero, Hilda; B011 - Curry, Michael; B023 - Lozano, Henessy; B033 - Strickland, Lychristin; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C037 - Kiser, Scott; C055 - Joachin, Marc; C065 - Martinez, Eric; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D016 - Percy, Gregory; D017 - Wiggins, Nicholas; D021 - Woodlief, Joseph; D027 - Halstead, John; D066 - Buteau, Chadrack; D073 - Dennard Shaw, Debbie; D083 - Cummings, Barbara A; D118 - Sanchez, Esteban; D123 - Sullivan, Michael; D137 - Cline, James; D140 - Stanfield, Lawrence; D153 - DeJesus flores, Luis; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D167 - Humes, Jameson; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D195 - Sanchez Alvarez, Filiberto; D213 - Martinez, Jose; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E023 - O’Neal, John; E028 - Alvarado, Cesar; E044 - Aguilar, Ivan; E079 - Furlow, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1303 - Gonzalez, Chenenne; 2010 - Christy, Andrea; 2020 - DELGADO, ALEX; 2050 - Kline, Harmony; 2088 - Jackson, Julius; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2168 - Negron, Jose; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2257 - Manning, Summer; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2340 - WILLERTON, JUANITA; 2352 - Henderaon, Jessica; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3086 - Ross, Mary Jo; 3114 - Gahagan, Kaitlyn; 3124 - Hill, William; 3172 - Inmon, Leland; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3402 - Stinson, Iesha; F349 - Lang, Katelyn; F356 - Law, TaShawna; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; F377 - Stephens, Marc; F379 - Pittman, Michael; F409 - Rogers, Teresa; F431 - Jackman, Wayne; F447 - Williams, Janai; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G504 - Evans, Carly; H556 - Nasridinov, Bakhodur; H563 - Wilton, Kipp; H611 - HOLMES, ANGELLECA; H623 - Rivera, Ariel; I634 - ruiz, michael; I671 - Furlongue, Erica; I675 - Clement, Vince; J706 - Smith, Eve PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1223 - Geste, Pierre; 1248 - Santiago, Isaiah; 1251 - Johnson, Michael; 1272 - Williams, Debra; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1319 - Banner, Taquanna; 1325 - Jones, Derius; 1339 - J, Tanisha; 1362 - Herrera Jr., Miguel; 1383 - Malinowski, Mitchell; 1387 - pena, Yoneidy; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1415 - Lizama-Grant, Lillian; 1419 - Greene, Joseph; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1442 - Ecklund, Scott; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1799 - Baez, Jesus; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2030 - Rivera, Selena; 2031 - Lewis, Kathleen; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2282 - GOMANGO TAX SERVICES GOMANGO, RATIBU; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2429 - Washington, Angelica; 2451 - Wade, Juliette; 2466 - Brookson, Raymond; 2469 - Walker, Amari; 2496 - Torres, Rachel; 2600 - Lilly, Jamie; 2611 - Betancourt, Leon Orpheus; 2620 - Alonso Rodriguez, Ray PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Persaud, Ronald; 1109 - Espinoza, Juan; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 2040 - Roman, Coraliz; 2051 - Ireland, Sarena; 2070 - Johnson, Destiny; 2269 - Liriano, Humberto Mateo; 2303 - Fioto, Joyce; 2327 - Williams, Karrieana; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2418 - Hernandez, Reynaldo Isaias; 2430 - Hazard, Ronnie; 2432 - Perez, Ninoshka; 2553 - Bonner, Marvin; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2637 - Gross, Virgina; 2645 - Jarrett, Rochelle; 2702 - Pitre, Ashley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0167 - Rodriguez, Milagros; 0179 - Correa-Cancel, Luis; 0200 - colon, Kristine; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0422 - Flaquer, Pedro; 0483 - Haire, Jacquelyn; 0511 - jordan, Ivelisse; 2010 - haire, Paul; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 2035 - Szewczuk, Brian; 3006 - Gonzalez, Griselle; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3030 - Stockard, Lester; 3110 - Reyes, Samuel; 3117 - Henry, Melissa; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4067 - Rey, Samuel; 5006 - Rosario, Kenny; 6002 - Smith, Kareem; 6005 - Granera, Wilmer; 6011 - Phillips, Andre; 6030 - rosa, Derick; 6045 - Muniz, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A011 - Malaret, Suheiry; A062 - Corsino, Lizbeth; A066 - Rodruiguez, Angel; A068 - Rose, Emily; A077 - Moronta, Luigui; A093 - lopez, Karena; A134 - Perez, Arnica; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A156 - Palomo, Carlimar; A161 - Rivera, Wanda; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A194 - Aviles, Ninoschka L.; A202 - Colon, Bianca; A217 - Santos, Evan; A222 - Garry, Jazlyn; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A244 - Marshall, David; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; A250 - Bone, Mark; A288 - Carlson, Gabriella; A299 - Padilla, Migdalia; B311 - Reese, Sahara; B312 - Pena, Michael; B313 - Rosado, Militza; B333 - Rivera, Adriel; C347 - Ibarra, Frank; C351 - Gonzalez, Lionel; D408 - Maldonado, Juana; D436 - Perez, Edwin; D445 - Borges, Rigoberto; D446 - Bryant-Berry, Zaniyah; D449 - Guzman, Elvin; D451 - Garcia, Christopher; D470 - Day, Ebony; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; E507 - nieves, luis; E509 - Baker, Shannon; E513 - Rhymer, Renee; E521 - Parker, William; E543 - Coleman, Terry; F575 - Zamora Garcia, Ivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - Russo, Michele; A007 - bradley, Kineisha; C088 - Rhodehamel, Codie; C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C129 - Thompkins, Natalie; C248 - Graham, Joline; C257 - Bates, Brittney; C268 - Castro, Martha; D307 - lumiere vive llc malary, danielle; D320 - Thomas, Zoe; D487 - Levander, Eleene; E531 - ELASRI, MOSTAFA; F544 - Jones, Willie; F545 - Moseley, TJ PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B149 - Klemme, Timo; B164 - king, rosalind; B177 - Rodriguez, Tina; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B194 - Wood, Dickey; B201 - Vega, Juan; B202 - Lewis, Tanesia; B203 - Sosa, Mario; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B209 - Bauman, Juergen; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C124 - Arroyo, Bernard; C188 - Olivo, Sabrina; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C205 - Gordon , Ramon; C212G - Scott, Jamarcus; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C230I - Irizarri, Joseph. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 26, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1133 - Shannon, Alda; 1205 - Stein, Tracy S; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1508 - Garcia, Alejandro; 1720 - Hennessey, Liam; 1806 - Hackney, Tayanna; 2302 - Forrester, Christopher; 2322 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2417 - Precision Security and Fire Chambers, Donald; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3316 - Stein, Tracy S; 3504 - Beaulieu, Jenna; 3704 - Leibowitz, Adam; 3727 - sheets, gregory PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B041 - Corn, Paige; B047 - Duty, Margaret; B050 - Trinidad, Robert; B052 - Martinez, Miriam; B076 - Harris, Paige; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B087 - Arroyo, Malaquias; B088 - Hernandez, Jose; B094 - Nelson, Ladarius; B097 - House of Lewis repairs LLC Lewis, Rodney; B118 - Tolbert, Alesia; B201 - Reed, Ryan; C001 - McReynolds, Daja; C018 - Viverito, Frank; C042 - ii, Arthur young; C064 - Richards, Donna; C072 - Bennett, Mergele; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D051 - Harrison, Anna; D055 - Ogletree, India; D062 - Reynolds, Anissa; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; E004 - Searcy, Jonathan; E006 - Gilliard, Lisa; F024 - Williams, Melkeda PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B043 - White, Caitlin; C107 - Williams, Brittany L; D125 - Watts, Elizabeth; D152 - Allen, Venus; F181 - Borger, Joseph; H231 - Whitter, Shante; H232 - Garcia, Christian; I264 - Dearlove, Lurline; J322 - Wilson, Norma; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; K434 - Borger, Joseph; K456 - Wilson, Norma; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; L465 - Tavenner, Gerald; L481 - Menzel, John; G202 – Roelossen, Larry; PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A127 - Bundy, David; A135 - Hoffman, Branden; C315 - Brewer, Kevin; C340 - Macloud, Zach; C351 - Prenn, Derrick; C357 - Serra, Jazmin; D404 - Leonard, Jeff; D410 - Smith, Christopher; D429 - Romeo, Scott; E089 - Miller, Toni; E097 - Cooley, Matthew; F613 - Worske, Susan; F620 - Leonard, Jeff; F639 - Trent, Talon; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; G094 - joseph, jennifer; H812 - Ramos, Isabel; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; H842 - Kanz, chelsea; P005 - Fidei , Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Ward, Lea; A113 - Hoey, Christine; B216 - Midgette, Libya; B225 - Wilson, Amirah; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C301 - Otero, Nina; C316 - Viverito, Frank; C321 - Hightower, Marlon; C325 - Griffin, Sontaneice; C344 - Molina, Marcos; D432 - Rice, Kim; D447 - Perry, Simmone; D454 - Mcleish, Dezerae; D464 - Pringle, Jr, Albert; E514 - Edmund, Kenneth; E526 - Green, Billie; E528 - Martin, Kendra; E539 - Gray, Barbara; F602 - Felton, Regina; F636 - Lozada, Raul; G706 - Price, Chapter ; G715 - Rosario, Marilyn; G747 - Coates, Kenneth; H827 - OLIVE, DANIEL; J933 - OLIVE, DANIEL; K009 - Surrency, Jamethia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - RAGHUNANAN, SHAWN; A013 - Cauley, Philip; A046 - Gonzalez, Doris; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B011 - Williams, Travis; C013 - Raynor, Katoya; C018 - Cooper, Lucious; C043 - Thompson, Johnny; C045 - Germaine, Jernell; C051 - Turner, Castalavet; D007 - Lawson, Mi’Quan; D008 - Mitchell, Aneka; D018 - Go, Trixie; D040 - Lockhart, Kierra; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D113 - Wright, Shree; E022 - Foster, Roshonda; E035 - Morris, Jeanette; E059 - Johnson, Titiannia; F009 - Moran, Phillippe; F014 - tomblin, Brenton; F023 - Washington, Teresa; F024 - Gandy, April; F037 - Ward, Joshua; H003 - Keane, Michael; J421 – Khan, Mohammad; H008 - Raveneau, Joslyn; H044 - Rutledge, Jaquita; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I008 - Gonzalez, Elvis; I021 - Keane, Michael; J111 - Sloan, Maranda; J124 - YOUNG, LYNNE; J204 - Hunter, Rachel; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J503 - Marte, Jarlyn; J523 - Eason, Timothy; J603 - Jones, Jan; J607 - Mesadieu, Tessa; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J618 - Taylor, Shinese; J908 - Smith, Elaine; P049 - David, Miklos; P053 - Depaz, Emilo; P078 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P085 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P091 - Davila, Maryleese; PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A119 - Dunn, Deven; A124 - Roux, Ronald; A125 - Williams, Jacqueline; A187 - Madderom, Loren; B236 - Mejia, Luis; B252 - Quiles, Wanda; B255 - Perkins, James; B256 - Brown, Sylvester; B276 - Derousha, Dale; B282 - Stone, Jamie; B286 - Sanchez, Joshua; C309 - Parker, Tom; C337 - Hannah, Chris; C349 - Cambelll, Deatrice; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D404 - Hawkins, Cody; D409 - Berry, Vanallen; D432 - Kerr, Kevin; D436 - DeRusso, Makensie R; D447 - Brown, Leticia; D485 - Valdez, Ludwig; E508 - Cromer, Corniesha; E527 - Miranda, Antori; E542 - mclain, dillon; E550 - Mitchell, Dewaine; E563 - Jasmin, Jerry; F618 - Martinez, Kira; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G729 - Lowe, Michael; G731 - Russell, Eustace; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; H832 - goff, alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00103 - Hawkins, Steve; 00257 - Clifton, Paula; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00421 - Casey, Nikita; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00443 - gray, Samoya Hall; 00445 - Lifetime Loss Consulting, Inc Olson, Milo; 00540 - McLaren, Robert; 00570 - Elfers, James; 00585 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00603 - Thomas, Timricka; 00619 - Osborne, Mary; 00722 - Singleton, King; 00723 - Charles, Toshana; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00749 - Clifton, Sarah; 00760 - Stillings, Madison; 00782 - Colon, Ronald; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00794 - Rios, Marisol PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1066 - Caceres, Ivan; 1094 - Moten, Atira; 2016 - MARTINO, JOSE; 2139 - Hinton, Joseph; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 3067 - Russell, Jason; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4020 - Green, John; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5088 - Dailey, Marsha; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 6115 - Gammon, Joseph; 7005 - Gardner, Ronald; 7010 - Sen, Michelle; 7026 - Bishop, Sydney N; 7032 - Turner-Collins, Amy; 7128 - almestica, Trella; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 26, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - errico, kristy; 1110 - Williams, Valerie; 1204 - Whitmore, Khadine; 1401 - Simeon, Marlon; 1500 - Charles, Cordell; 1504 - Gnung, Yadira; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1603 - Johnson, Json; 1808 - Howard, Diana; 1907C - Joseph, Wanda; 1910 - Miller, Nathan; 1914 - Charles, Natashia; 1917 - White, Carla; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2515 - Machuca, William; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2600 - Jenkins, Naushma; 2603 - Davis, Shawna; 2609 - Gage, Felicia; 2707 - Stephens, Victor; 2715 - Williams, Valerie; 2717 - Kapp, Jeff PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0129 - robinson, shanell; 0253 - Russell, Eustace; 0257 - Grimley, Devin N; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0268 - Ward, Whitley; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0404 - Villamil, Araceli; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 0446 - Vanoyan, Jessica; 2050 - Patterson, Jackay; 2054 - Vargas , Kayla ; 3045 - Berry, Laeldria; 3066 - price, Bridget; 3087 - Roche, Anais; 3091 - Mejias, Ada; 3096 - Joiner, Porsha; 5015 - Jackson, Theodore; 5025 - Guihurt, Liliana; 5026 - Roberson, Isaih PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2022 - Kwamina, Micah; 4005 - Fraley, Daniel; 4043 - Lee, Connie; 4046 - PKC Morris, Carole; 4047 - Simmons, Megan; 5013 - Perdue, Shelly; 5037 - Brown, Jason; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6014 - Moore, Justin; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6088 - Watson, Francois; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6203 - Simpkins, Debra; 6212 - Nadeau, Robert; 7001 - Goddard, Kaleb PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3003 - Consulate Healthcare Jurbala, Richard; 5006 - Coover, Omar; 5079 - Canales, Anthony; 5115 - Wade, April; 5124 - Donald, Jordyn; 5141 - Dozier, Tiffany M; 6009 - Sauers, Adonia; 6021 - Hunt, Charisma; 6026 - Garrett, Jr, Sidney; 6036 - Santiago, Andy; 6092 - Rodriguez, iliana; 6102 - Crowl, Jared; 6109 - White, Kenya PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A122 - Foy, Shaniqua; A128 - Jackson, Lemar; A150 - Jacobs, Lorenzo; A158 - BEST, CHRISTINA; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B230 - Tobie, Sylma; B234 - fabian, Bladimir; B235 - WILLIAMS, FELIX; B245 - IRVING, ERROL; B260 - CLAIR, SHIRLEY ST; B264 - Cmc seamless gutters llc Cofoid, Charles; C324 - Ramirez Prado, Monica; C326 - RIGDON, JONATHAN; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D416 - Currie, Kimone; D419 - Johnson, Samuel; D429 - Phillips, Neil; D436 - Thompson, Rodney; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E016 - TAYLOR, SHERYL; E024 - Blizzard, Paige; E025 - Barnes, Sheneka; E047 - Snell, Mario; E062 - stuart, Dwayne; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E103 - Hassell, Francisco; F613 - Francois, Francis; F624 - Laquanda Sanders Sanders, Laquanda; F635 - Mcintyre, Kenny; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; F656 - Thompson, Jerry; G715 - CACIQUE- PIERRE, Florine; G716 - Modest, Derrick; H814A - Muehlenbruch, Elisa; J903 - Wright, Barion; J906 - Ponthieux, Jean; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J921 - Ramirez, Andres; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P033 - Fine, Ketho PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1012 - Hunter, Terrance; 1103 - Hunter, Terrance; 1110 - Perry Jr., Masco; 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1200A - Muller, Guerline; 1201 - Hall, George; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1329 - Birch, KIngsley; 1341 - Merlin, Mackenzy; 1365 - Aviles, Wilson; 1430 - Bess, James; 1507 - Escobedo, Maria; 1522 - Barrette, Timothy; 1603 - caban, Kristal; 1607 - Jeter, Jahiya; 1621 - Richard, Tiffany; 2008 - Croissy, Christina; 2019 - Daies, Garrbrielle; 2020 - Thomas, Ken; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2053 - Cordero, Valerie; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2148 - Brant, Tacaya; 2160 - Barton, Deneseia; 2202 - Paniagua, Kevin; 2206 - Parfait, Moise; 2214 - mclean, Georgia; 2248 - Atkins, Tameka; 2265 - Faulk, Jessica; 2270 - King, Brian; 2323 - Brown, Demontae; 2344 - Malone, Yvonne; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2625 - Gwinn, Simiya PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - DE Jesus, Maximiliano; A009B - Screen, Michael; B009B - Sutton, Pleasure; B011 - Jones, Briana; B013 - Edmonds, Derrick; B018B - sanchez, Wilfred; B019B - Lee, Michael; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B043 - willis, Khadijah; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B077A - Esperance, Ishmael; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C031 - White, Paul; C069 - Reddick, Susan; C078 - hicks, Kenyatta; D007 - Woodside, Lestanique; D010 - Calloway, Kisa; D012 - Parker, Na’Keitha; D021 - RAMIREZ, FRANCISCO; D040 - Morgan, Mariana; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D050 - Cole, Christopher; D051 - Lewis, James; D085 - Lewis, Karen; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D122 - Stephens, Veronica; D124 - bingham, nick; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; E021 - Dobson, Tanyana; E023 - Etienne, Figenia; E056 - Vaught, Ashley; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; E076 - Slaughter, Marvelia; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F044 - Hobbs, Kimberly; F058 - Bowden , Micah; F064 - Denson, Porter Gens; F075 - harris, cedric; F091 - Miller, Jamie; O016 - Young, James; O026 - Butler, Bianca; O033 - Pintos, Francisco PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0034 - Diaz, Roberto; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0045 - jitranath, surjan; 0046 - Prinville, Kevin; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0070 - Eliassaint Formulus, Guernage; 0071 - Decius, Verlande; 0072 - Brown, Queandra; 0083 - Jean Mary, Fania; 0086 - Tran, Priscilla; 0104 - SANCHEZ, MATTHEW; 0106 - Tate, Jaina; 0111 - Lawrence, Ennis; 0119 - Jean-Baptiste, Jack; 0142 - terry, shelby; 0150 - Akande, Adewale; 0171 - Maddox, Rhonda; 0175 - Smith, Timothy; 0199 - Mcclendon, Chakera; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0296 - Brown, Cheyenne; 0306 - olistin, ricardo; 0319 - Teresko, Dana; 0331 - Hall, Melvinnie; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0335 - Durosier, Jean- Claude; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0341 - Wilson, Desiree; 0348 - Mc Gee, Byrce; 0360 - Smith, Freida; 0361 - Smith, Nathaniel A; 0362 - Williams, Tim; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0381 - Jones, Tanesha; 0385 - Daniels, Shaheeda; 0398 - Atwell, Shalene; 0410 - Thomas, Robbie; 0416 - jean, Wilnise; 0420 - Morris, Kontisa; 0427 - baker, jacques; 0454 - Persaud, Nicolus; 0459 - Bellville, Joesph; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0487 - Minto, Darnell; 0492 - walter TULLOCH, joshue; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0503 - Bell, Iesha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0551 - Coicou, Evnante; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0599 - Colon, Vilma; 0602 - Alvarino, Joshua; 0613 - powell, james; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0626 - Wright, Raven; 0639 - Miller, Ruby; 0644 - Moxey, Najet; 0660 - Ferguson, Kristina; 0662 - williams, tatisa; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0668 - Daley, Raymond; 0675 - Finney, Monique; 0680 - Baker, Shannon; 0687 - Santana, Marcia; 0704 - Saint-clermont, Wilnise; 0708 - Castillo, Andre; 0718 - Obom, Kimberly; 0725 - Turner, Tashein; 0728 - Lamb, Carlotta; 0763 - Douglas, Natasha; 0766 - Murphy, Angela; 0806 - Marayne, Ronneisha; 0828 - Etheart, Roberta; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0855 - Byrd, Ricardo; 0873 - Burks, Ricky; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0892 - Rainge, Lateishia; 0897 - Mclean, Ashley; 0904 - Jarrett, Shavante; 0908 - Whiteley, Alexander; 0914 - ogle, monica lynn; 0918 - Lester, Anquanette; 0921 - Blissett Jr, Kevin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0108 - Webb, Marcus; 0115 - Nosil, Hemlyne; 0401 - Garcia, Rodimiro; 0406 - Garcia, Rodimiro; 0409 - Bowens, Emmet; 0523 - Martinez, Elizabeth; 0604 - Gordon, Donna; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0713 - GARCIA, GUADALUPE; 0803 - Santana, Jezebel; 0921 - MAPLES, jONNIE; 0928 - Spinner, Mike; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1116 - Harris, Greg; 1219 - Webb, Marcus; 1315 - Glinton, Travis; 1326 - Costley, Elacia; 1373 - Lamphere, Phillip; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1466 - saint-lot, jean-hery; 1508 - Rhodes, Eddie; 1516 - Slemp, Stuart; 1524 - Davis, Willie; 1606 - Cooke, Brandon; 1715 - Chisholm, Marie; 1741 - Wortham, Bonita; 1744 - Jackson, Steven; 1745 - Greathouse, Shirley; 1753 - Swift, Corderal PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0326 - Quintana, Juan; 0381 - bartz, Lacey; 0432 - Dunn, Aivry; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0541 - Mora, Ada; 0711 - Olla, Stephanie; 0762 - Williams, Richard; 0770 - kerper, Austin; 0811 - Fraleigh, James; 0845 - Lopez, Rosa; 0858 - Cooper, Catherine; 0881 - Gomez, Dorisma; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Gomez, Sabrina; 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1055 - Davis, Dewayne; 1069 - Rashid, Nadder; 1078 - Davis, Willie; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1096 - CALDWELL, SHANNON; 1109 - Ramos, Kimberly; 1130 - Miller, Arthur; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1202 - Pollard, Tanisha; 1215 - Delmont, Eddrina; 1219 - Davis, Leshell; 1250 - Diaz, Andres; 1252 - Ortiz, Charlie; 1265 - Wright, Loretta; 1276 - Williams, Laqunda; 1296 - Robinson, Moushaumi; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1331 - Delmont, Eddrina; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; 1360 - Mitchell, Lazarus; C007 - Santiago, David; C019 - Pinnock, Yvonne; C024 - Hennes, Careem; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D012 - Battle, Anthony; D014 - Haywood, Teresa; D021 - Gonzalez, Mary; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; D062 - Robinson, Jeffery; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G018 - Rudd, Kenneth; G019 - Lake, Curtis; G021 - Flanary, James; H004 - McCoy, Lakisha; H005 - Woods, Qiuncy; H010 - Baker, Gwendalyn; H046 - Spencer, James; NB04 - Holmes, Tonya; NB08 - Umphrey, Allan; NB11 - Eller Jr, Ronald; NC12 - LB Event Decor McLaughlin, Brian; P115 - Marriott, Cana; T001 - King, Sandy; T002 - Coates, Kristi; U020 - Feaster, LaNiya; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; U044 - Daniel, Bria; U045 - Daniels, Ardine; W008 - Wyatt, Xanaiya; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick; W018 - Bracey, Elizabeth; X016 - Valadez, Idallas; X018 - martinez, Mayerlin. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on June 2nd, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1E1H5Z282KR064120
2018 EAST FLAT BED
1FMPU17545LA24362
2005 FORD
5V8VA53235M502950
2005 VANGUARD
5NPET46C19H514719
2009 HYUN
JTEES41A392121519
2009 TOYT
5TFRY5F11BX109929
2011 TOYT
KNDJT2A25B7316169
2011 KIA
JN1CV6AP4DM720271
2013 INFI
3HSDJSJR0EN057229
2014 ITNL
5NPEB4AC9EH907503
2014 HYUN
5XXGM4A74EG270599
2014 KIA
3N1AB7AP9HY333806
2017 NISS
1JJV532D3KL129870
2019 WABASH
4T1G11AK1LU946988
2020 TOYT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 6/2/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1J8GK48K96W175271
2006 JEEP
KNAFU4A26A5109926
2010 KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 4, 2023
1J4NT4FB5AD578368
2010 JEEP
1G3NL52EX4C127121
2004 OLDS
1N4AL11D45C133701
2005 NISS
3VWRF71K16M687636
2006 VOLK
5FNRL38817B069995
2007 HOND
5FNRL38875B124866
2005 HOND
JM1BK12F061415414
2006 MAZD
JTDJT923775122620
2007 TOYT
WMWRH33578TU81543
2008 MNNI
WP1AA29P65LA22523
2005 PORS
JUNE 5, 2023
1FAHP3N21CL444877
2012 FORD
JUNE 6, 2023
1FADP3F28EL253859
2014 FORD
JUNE 8, 2023
WBAUC73509VK80296
2009 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JUNE 4, 2023
1FAFP25136G132162
2006 FORD
1G3NL52EX4C127121
2004 OLDS
1J4NT4FB5AD578368
2010 JEEP
3VWRF71K16M687636
2006 VOLK
5FNRL38817B069995
2007 HOND
5FNRL38875B124866
2005 HOND
JM1BK12F061415414
2006 MAZD
JUNE 5, 2023
5N1AT2MT7GC768378
2016 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/9/2023
JA3AY26C4YU052518
MITS 2000
6/10/2023
JM3ER293270131047
MAZD 2007
4T1BF1FK6EU396176
TOYT 2014
WDDGF56X48F081680
MERZ 2008
JA3AY31C1WU014657
MITS 1998
4JGFF5KE7LA131449
MERZ 2020
5J6YH28384L037091
HOND 2004
4JGBB86E76A013069
MERZ 2006
2C3KA63H16H200243
CHRY 2006
2HGFA16896H503459
HOND 2006
WBA4A9C55GG505167
BMW2016
3C4FY48B85T604776
CHRY 2005
NMTKHMBX6KR100220
TOYT 2019
1FMCU0GX0EUD36943
FORD 2014
1FTRX17W13NA13589
FORD 2003
3D73Y4CL5AG137585
DODG 2010
1C4PJMDN7KD179948
JEEP 2019
MLHPC460XD5000033
HOND 2013
JTNBB46KX73018237
TOYT 2007
KNAFK4A60E5248299
KIA 2014
6/11/2023
JTHBF1D21F5077995
LEXS 2015
JS1GX72B2D2102177
SUZUKI 2013
6/13/2023
1G1JC5SHXE4164294
CHEV 2014
19XFB2F56EE006144
HOND2014
6/14/2023
1FTEW1EG1GFD18281
FORD 2016
6/19/2023
4T1G11AK7MU576695
TOYT 2021
6/28/2023
JTDKAMFUXN3181380
TOYT 2022.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Leonardo Noguera / Adonis Oscar Jurdi Yordi / Matthew Christopher / Digna Acosta / Rahman Irashad / Ty’zaybrian Rawlas / Kristal Muniz / Kelly Mclohon / Lisbeth Fernandez / Asia A Armstrong / Emerson Eugenio de Lima NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Raymond Arbaje / Maylee Kyoko Bellamy / Rashano Orlado McRae / Adreanna Shandriel Spear / Danea Lee Figueroa / Melody Theadora Howell / Natalie Nicole Graham NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, June 6, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Linnette Marie Melendez / Miosoty Ortiz Alicea / Isabella Sade Langone NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Polly Anne Kazmier NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Nakita Monique Geathers/ Andrecka Wells/ Brianna Marie Webb/ Latony Ann Flint / Nancy Bell Lewis/ William Darnell Johnson/ Chantilee Shere Stewart / Tim Cleversey / Nichole Taesa King / NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, June 7, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Ranesha Doyle/Rose J Merced Cuba/Javier Carrion Ramos/Laura Lynn Beauchine/Patkiya Jamila Tukes/Lawanda Yvette Carmona/Kerline Joseph/Claire Lydith Pierre NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Christine Taylor / Christine Ducille Taylor / Selina Shonte Oliver / Tee- Nee Sherelle Viola-Tybuszewski / Frednel Cetoute / Ramon Pinero / Vincent Baggott / Amanda Leah Martin/ Daniel Lugo / Frederick Parker NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 – 10425 S John Young Parkway Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 at approx. 11:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Carol Dawn Cambell NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Joseph William Carr /Mitchell Lee McDaniel / James Patrick Leschak / Tammy Mabee Dave Bernard / Jeremy Peloquin / Rex Sukhraj / Tisha D Moody Paul Thomas Rodgers / Nicole Shanara Gaffney / Elizabeth Bryan NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 – 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, June 8, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Kyle Steven Sandor / Phoebe Anise Lawrence.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
6/9/2023
1C3CDFBA6DD232695
DODG 2013
5FNRL18824B093402
HOND 2004
JM1BK343661414735
MAZD 2006
1C4NJPBBXDD251200
JEEP 2013
1FADP3L99JL325471
FORD 2018
JN1AZ34D56M309394
NISS 2006
2HGFA16889H320719
HOND 2009
WBAPK7C53BA820804
BMW 2011
1GBKP37N6P3306625
CHEVROLET 1993
6/10/2023
1GC2KYCGXBZ264898
CHEV 2011
6/13/2023
1HGEM22512L028133
HOND 2002
1D4GP24RX5B187499
DODG 2005
2FTRF17244CA61594
FORD 2004
5GRGN23U53H115174
HUMM 2003
6/14/2023
1FTNW21L63EB94498
FORD 2003
6/27/2023
KL4MMDSL4NB075083
BUIC 2022
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2014 Chrysler
VIN: 2C3CCAEG9EH382214
2008 Lincoln
VIN: 2LMDU68C08BJ19054
2001 Honda
VIN: 2HGES165X1H581904
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on May 31, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE: Pursuant to F.S. 713.585 At 9;00AM on June 5, 2023 Billis Auto Center of Orlando Inc. 1710 N. Forsyth Rd. ORL, FL32807, (407) 657-1808. Will sell the following vehicle(s) to Satisfy claim of lien. Seller reserves the right to bid and refuse any or all bids. Sold As-Is, No warranty. Seller guarantees no title. Terms cash. Satisfying the lien prior to sale may redeem said vehicle(s). You have a right to a hearing at any time prior to sale by filing a demand for hearing in the circuit court. Owner has the right to recover possession by posting bond per. F.S. 559.917. Any proceeds in excess of lien will be deposited with clerk of courts. 2014 HYUN VIN# 5NPDH4AE6EH513873 Lien Amt: $6,543.10. 2014 KIA VIN# KNDJX3A5XE7006737 Lien Amt: $5,682.70
ORDER OF PUBLICATION COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA Roanoke City Circuit Court Commonwealth of Virginia, in re: Ki’Yon Terell Casan Smith City of Roanoke DSS v. De’Sandra Yvette Wright The object of this suit is to: terminate the residual parental rights of De’Sandra Yvette Wright pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 16.1-283(B) and 16.1-283(C) and 16.1-283(C)(1) and approve the goal set at the permanency planning hearing of adoption. “Residual parental rights are defined by Section 16.1-228 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended as the rights and responsibilities remaining with a parent after the parent loses custody of a child, including, but not limited to the right to visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation, and the responsibility for support. The termination of your residual parental rights will permanently end all of your rights and responsibilities to the child named in the petition. The ties between you and your child are severed forever and you become a legal stranger to the child.” It is ordered that the defendant De’Sandra Yvette Wright appear at the above-named Court to protect his or her interest on or before July 14, 2023 at 9:00 am. Case Nos. CJ23-40, CJ23-92 Brenda S. Hamilton, Clerk. Run dates 5/17, 5/24, 5/31 and 6/7.