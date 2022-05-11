Legal Public Notices 5/11/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Ronnie Fields-1015, Kimberly Frett-1134, Natasha Prince-1214, Towana Rush-1249, Summer Brown-1351, Rose Sanchez-1392, Bobby Moore-1490. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: May 4 and 11, 2022.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: May 20, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Elisha Smith- Household goods, Skeet Dugazon- Household goods, Eric Meeks- Taxidermy, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Ladejza Sanders Ð Boxes, Ronald Schwartz Ð Tools, Roderic Boling Ð Household Goods, Katie Boling Ð Household goods, Jacob Wittland Ð Household Goods, Vin# ZDM1XBLW9B021861 Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike, Ryan Schroeder Ð Household Goods, Vin# ZDM1XBLWX9B021861 Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike, Bank of Quincy Ð Household Goods, Vin# ZDM1XBLW9B021861 Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 5/20/22 at 12:00 PM: Jeffrey Bumgarner: household goods; Anthony Rhagnanan: clothes, pictures, boxes; Yvette Chabrier: one bedroom apartment; Nashon Swaby: boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Joyce Hayman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in ordr to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: James Hogue: Furniture, boxes, totes, car bumper, decor The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Sir james-Household goods- Marc Metelus-Fridge and boxes- Kiyana Pratt- King bed, bedroom set, dresser, crib, 12 boxes-Camillia Posley-Washer, dryer, cocktail table, boxes-Lyson M Morrison-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Bilma Fontanez Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Evan Weiss dresser boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated May 20, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Luis Carlos De Carvalho-House furniture, Scott Latour- 1 bedroom house, no furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Wendy Moore-Q bed, love seat, recliner, 2 tvs, boxes and other items.-Angela Bryant-pictures, clothes, books, kitchen appliances, household goods. Sharniece Butler-clothes, shoes.-Chelsey Ahmad-household stuff, chairs, lamps, some baby stuff, storage bins, books.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 20th, 2022, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Kiera Sade Wright- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, May 20, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Hector Bonilla -boxes & household items: Jeffrey Lugo Clavel: household items: John Stuart-furniture: Jessica Stankus-shelving & tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO: DP18-694, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: J. L. DOB: 07/10/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Nikola Arsic Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg A. Tynan on May 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties dhall participate via TEAMS. Call in at below number: +1 321-430-3303. Phone Conference ID: 404 804 884#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of April, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney, [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, TzuChien Grace Huston, of 2725 N. Poinciana Blvd Unit 146, Kissimmee, FL 34746 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
G & D Vacation Home
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"G & D Vacation Home"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/6/2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr 4 Corners, 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl 34747 06/07/2022: 1794 Sandra Dorfman, 1903 Atnia Avila, 2254 Jane Vail, 2280 David Krug, 1835 Niki Slay, 2006 Jessica Francis, 1939 Bianca Nieves, 1726 Veronica Lanier, 2164 Tiffany Wolgast, 1871 Tanya White, 2051 Pedro Vazquez, 1851 Latka Mosby, 2077 Barry Grimes, 1146-48 Inez Spigner, 2109 Lindsey Franxman, 1546 Amy Quisenberry Faustine, 2407 Fidela Torres, 2157 Kurt Taylor, 2384 Dustin Wood, 1316 Michel'le Tyler, 2244 Lizatte/ Evangelista Andino/Rios, 1253 Marcjessica Anson, 1549 Jose Lugo, 1847 Amber Carson, 1438 LaTonya Tillman, 2394 Rosa Hernandez. U-Haul Ctr Haines City, 3307 US 17-92 N Haines City Fl. 33844 06/07/2022: G0810 Michelle Kennedy, A0095 Luke Samuel, G0770 Arneliz Velazquez, A0134 Martin Reid, G0744 Chris Jean, G0738 Christopher Windham, F0620 Takisha Coachman, A0090 Jaslynn Straight, A0055 Shona Rickerson.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 27th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
WBAGC4311K3317396
1989 / BMW
WBAGC4311K3317396
1989 / BMW
1HGEM22953L086587
2003 / HOND
JN8AE2KP5G9153561
2016 / NISS
4T1BK1EB1HU251063
2017 / TOYT
2HKRM3H39EH566194
2014 / HOND
1122598865
1972 / VOLK
3HAEUMML0ML166478
2021 / INTL
2HGFC2F64MH522268
2021 / HOND
WAUDACF58MA015894
2021 / AUDI
JTMY1RFV9LD046706
2020 / TOYT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/27/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
4T1BE32K02U546640
2002 TOYT
3VWDF71K85M638989
2005 VOLK
1G2ZF58B174127419
2007 PONT
1NP5DU9XX7D741351
2007 PTRB
5E0AJ14428G209330
2008 COTT
1N4AL2APXAN405814
2010 NISS
1FTYR2XM8HKB56204
2017 FORD
1FM5K7F86KGB16167
2019 FORD
53NBE1029K1072012
2019 DIMN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 26, 2022
1FTRW08L71KA91939
2001 FORD
WMWRC33576TJ74384
2006 MINC
MAY 27, 2022
4T1BF3EK2BU152517
2011 TOYT
MAY 28, 2022
1C3CCCBB2FN688555
2015 CHRY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 25, 2022
L2BB9NCCXMM112296
2021 JBLC
MAY 26, 2022
1N4AL3AP7EN361833
2014 NISS
MAY 27, 2022
2C4RDGCG1CR115701
2012 DODG
MAY 29, 2022
1FTYR14V21PB31444
2001 FORD
5FNRL18053B079938
2003 HOND
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 31, 2022 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2007 NISS
5N1AR18U77C613549
2011 MAZD
JM1BL1VFXB1901571
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 Honda
VIN# 1HGEM22902L016493
2017 Chevy
VIN# 3G1BF6SMXHS540785
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 1, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 20th day of April, 2022 at 9:00 AM Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Salezak, Thomas Household Items. Store Space Orlando NOBT, 8235 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL, 32810. Nichols, Benjamin Household Items; Gonzalez, Virginia Household Goods; Vance, Tyler Household Items; Soto, Carlos Household Items; Colvard, Muriel Household Goods; Allen, Duran Household Goods; Pernell, Howard Household goods; Manktelow, Jonathan P Household Items; Olsen, Terry Household Items; arredondo, Carolina Household Items; St Fleurant, Juliana Household Items; Sharkey, Kristi Household; Antunez, Richard Household Items; Latincic, Sasa Household Items; stutts, carlton Household Items; Bozeman, Brad Household Goods Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Palacios, Luis Household Items; Smith, Travis Household Items; Moore, Tammie Household Items; Nombre, Aerial Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 5/4 and 5/11, 2022.