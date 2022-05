Legal Public Notices 5/11/2022

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Ronnie Fields-1015, Kimberly Frett-1134, Natasha Prince-1214, Towana Rush-1249, Summer Brown-1351, Rose Sanchez-1392, Bobby Moore-1490. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: May 4 and 11, 2022.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Elisha Smith- Household goods, Skeet Dugazon- Household goods, Eric Meeks- Taxidermy, furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Ladejza Sanders Ð Boxes, Ronald Schwartz Ð Tools, Roderic Boling Ð Household Goods, Katie Boling Ð Household goods, Jacob Wittland Ð Household Goods, Vin# ZDM1XBLW9B021861 Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike, Ryan Schroeder Ð Household Goods, Vin# ZDM1XBLWX9B021861 Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike, Bank of Quincy Ð Household Goods, Vin# ZDM1XBLW9B021861 Year: 2009 Make: Ducati Model: Superbike. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jeffrey Bumgarner: household goods; Anthony Rhagnanan: clothes, pictures, boxes; Yvette Chabrier: one bedroom apartment; Nashon Swaby: boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Joyce Hayman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in ordr to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:James Hogue: Furniture, boxes, totes, car bumper, decor The personal goods stored therein by the following:Sir james-Household goods- Marc Metelus-Fridge and boxes- Kiyana Pratt- King bed, bedroom set, dresser, crib, 12 boxes-Camillia Posley-Washer, dryer, cocktail table, boxes-Lyson M Morrison-Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Bilma Fontanez Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:Evan Weiss dresser boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Luis Carlos De Carvalho-House furniture, Scott Latour- 1 bedroom house, no furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageWendy Moore-Q bed, love seat, recliner, 2 tvs, boxes and other items.-Angela Bryant-pictures, clothes, books, kitchen appliances, household goods. Sharniece Butler-clothes, shoes.-Chelsey Ahmad-household stuff, chairs, lamps, some baby stuff, storage bins, books.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Kiera Sade Wright- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Hector Bonilla -boxes & household items: Jeffrey Lugo Clavel: household items: John Stuart-furniture: Jessica Stankus-shelving & tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/TYNAN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: J. L. DOB: 07/10/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg A. Tynan on May 18, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties dhall participate via TEAMS. Call in at below number: +1 321-430-3303. Phone Conference ID: 404 804 884#. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of April, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Rachel Stawski Dlugokienski, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1010876 Senior Attorney, [email protected] CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)is hereby given that the undersigned, TzuChien Grace Huston, of 2725 N. Poinciana Blvd Unit 146, Kissimmee, FL 34746 in the county of Osceola, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 5/6/2022FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 9:30am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY.1794 Sandra Dorfman, 1903 Atnia Avila, 2254 Jane Vail, 2280 David Krug, 1835 Niki Slay, 2006 Jessica Francis, 1939 Bianca Nieves, 1726 Veronica Lanier, 2164 Tiffany Wolgast, 1871 Tanya White, 2051 Pedro Vazquez, 1851 Latka Mosby, 2077 Barry Grimes, 1146-48 Inez Spigner, 2109 Lindsey Franxman, 1546 Amy Quisenberry Faustine, 2407 Fidela Torres, 2157 Kurt Taylor, 2384 Dustin Wood, 1316 Michel'le Tyler, 2244 Lizatte/ Evangelista Andino/Rios, 1253 Marcjessica Anson, 1549 Jose Lugo, 1847 Amber Carson, 1438 LaTonya Tillman, 2394 Rosa Hernandez.G0810 Michelle Kennedy, A0095 Luke Samuel, G0770 Arneliz Velazquez, A0134 Martin Reid, G0744 Chris Jean, G0738 Christopher Windham, F0620 Takisha Coachman, A0090 Jaslynn Straight, A0055 Shona Rickerson.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;WBAGC4311K33173961989 / BMWWBAGC4311K33173961989 / BMW1HGEM22953L0865872003 / HONDJN8AE2KP5G91535612016 / NISS4T1BK1EB1HU2510632017 / TOYT2HKRM3H39EH5661942014 / HOND11225988651972 / VOLK3HAEUMML0ML1664782021 / INTL2HGFC2F64MH5222682021 / HONDWAUDACF58MA0158942021 / AUDIJTMY1RFV9LD0467062020 / TOYT.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/27/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.4T1BE32K02U5466402002 TOYT3VWDF71K85M6389892005 VOLK1G2ZF58B1741274192007 PONT1NP5DU9XX7D7413512007 PTRB5E0AJ14428G2093302008 COTT1N4AL2APXAN4058142010 NISS1FTYR2XM8HKB562042017 FORD1FM5K7F86KGB161672019 FORD53NBE1029K10720122019 DIMN.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1FTRW08L71KA919392001 FORDWMWRC33576TJ743842006 MINC4T1BF3EK2BU1525172011 TOYT1C3CCCBB2FN6885552015 CHRYNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.L2BB9NCCXMM1122962021 JBLC1N4AL3AP7EN3618332014 NISS2C4RDGCG1CR1157012012 DODG1FTYR14V21PB314442001 FORD5FNRL18053B0799382003 HONDThe following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802007 NISS5N1AR18U77C6135492011 MAZDJM1BL1VFXB1901571Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2002 HondaVIN# 1HGEM22902L0164932017 ChevyVIN# 3G1BF6SMXHS540785To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on June 1, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes. Salezak, Thomas Household Items.Nichols, Benjamin Household Items; Gonzalez, Virginia Household Goods; Vance, Tyler Household Items; Soto, Carlos Household Items; Colvard, Muriel Household Goods; Allen, Duran Household Goods; Pernell, Howard Household goods; Manktelow, Jonathan P Household Items; Olsen, Terry Household Items; arredondo, Carolina Household Items; St Fleurant, Juliana Household Items; Sharkey, Kristi Household; Antunez, Richard Household Items; Latincic, Sasa Household Items; stutts, carlton Household Items; Bozeman, Brad Household Goods. Palacios, Luis Household Items; Smith, Travis Household Items; Moore, Tammie Household Items; Nombre, Aerial Household Items. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated 5/4 and 5/11, 2022.