Legal Public Notices 5/10/2023

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Deandre Culmer #1178, Jonathan Masters #1077, Annmarie Mccarthy #1120, Darby Shipp-Christensen #1166, Scott Christensen #1433, Tiquiyante Fuller #1525, Dajna Lowery #1564, Katherine Lindsey #1630, Wilbert Mcfadden #1453. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: May 5 and 10, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: May 26, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Ralyn Sugar - Household Goods. Ashanni Staffine - Household Goods. Kelisa Womack - Household Goods. Danielle Rosella - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 23rd, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 estelle cella-Household items, Darlene Randall-Household items, Amber Schurman-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 23rd, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Ajane Celestin-furniture, boxes.-Lois Jenkins- household items.-Nicole Marquez- bedroom set, couch, kitchen items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated May 23, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Shanice Jenkins: dining table 2 couches(stackable) bed dresser. Christopher Moore: Furniture, boxes, electronics, appliances. LaShalonda Robinson: Furniture, Clothes. Paul Riley: household items, mattresses. Shaquantia Lingard: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 24th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Jonathan Chiles bags Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 25, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Edgar Olmeda- Furniture, bikes, clothing, tools, toolboxes, boxes. Patrick Polarchy- Furniture, TV, totes, boxes, clothing. Juan Jimenez- Chair, desk, exercise bike, coolers, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Freedom Stansbury; extra furniture. Imani Cook; Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Sydney Murray: furniture, bags, instrument and case, keyboard; Jane Morgan: mattress, totes, speaker; Janeen Myers: bags of food, pillows, bags; Jason Mixon: motorcycles (not included in sale), boxes, fryer, paint sprayer, fishing poles, dresser, fan, tool box; Ziara Rivera: boxes, baby toys, high chair. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Trent Mcknight, chair, couch, clothes, boxes, shoes, mattress, pressure washer, generator. Anna Alamo, bed, chairs, bags, boxes, shoes, bicycle, bags, printer, mattress, table. Tishia Skeete, Speaker, mirror, cooler, fender, bags, boxes, pictures, files. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Angel Lopez mattress and clothing; Liselle StLouis bins, chairs, mini fridge, garbage bags with clothes, boxes, etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Sergio Salazar, BUSINESS items; Kaya Chipungu, Household goods; Keisha Tilghman, Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 407-280-7355: Darnell Esannason, Furniture; Shylatron Estrella, Appliances, clothes, accessories. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Katanah Sewell: Clothes and bedding; Jalina McQueen: bedding, winter clothes, boxes, storage containers, lamps, end table, knee walker scooter; Tamirys Rodrigues: Household furniture, books, shelves, posters; Yaneisy Marquez: boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Gabriel Dume: Fish tank, furniture, TV, boxes, home décor; Ka’milyah Adalis Collins: Bags, totes, boxes, military jacket, military uniform, HHG, shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 5/23/2023 @ 12:00PM: Kelby Servillon-household items , Barron Shelton-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, May 24th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Antonio DeFina: ouija boards, luggage-Cedric Harp: clothing, luggage-Delray Herring: household items-Michelle Amengual: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 23rd, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 An Danh- household goods, Jose Torres- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 26th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 800 Beard Rd. Winter Garden, Florida 34787 Michael Bruce - Tools, Bins, Valeria Garcia - Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 26, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Syed Ali - Furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF MICHAEL J. KNORR, Deceased. File No. 2023-CP-000509-O Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of MICHAEL J. KNORR, deceased, whose date of death was December 12, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 5/3/23. Attorney for Personal Representative: LES S. KUSHNER, ESQ. Florida Bar Number: 380202. Address: 8551 West Sunrise Blvd, Suite 301 Plantation, FL 33322 Telephone: (954) 342-0250 Email: [email protected]. Personal Representative: JEFFREY KNORR, 5519 Spoonflower Dr., Pensacola, Florida 32526
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP21-44 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: N.J.K. DOB: 01/30/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Anthony King, 415 Cobblestone Pointe Dr., Winter Garden, FL 34787. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on June 23, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2023-DR-3181 Division: 42 IN RE THE MARRIAGE OF: ROBERT CHAMBERLIN, Petitioner, and KAREN CHAMBERLIN, Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: Karen Chamberlin 1162 Priory Circle, Winter Garden, FL 34787. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Danielle White, whose address is 120 East Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32801 on or before 6/29/2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, Florida 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: Optum Health Spending Account, Ameritrade, Black Flag Tactical LLC, 2017 Chevy Silverado, 2012 Harley Davidson FXDB, 2007 Honda Pilot, Winter Garden Pension, 457 Plan, and Firearms. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 5/4/2023. Tiffany Moore Russell, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. 425 N. Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801. By: /s/ Juan Vasquez, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP19-666 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.R. DOB: 06/24/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Jarryd Jackson-Kelley Last known address: 7832 Gillingham Ct Orlando, FL 32825 An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. Case No.: 48-2023-DR-003676. ANGELICA IDARRAGA, Petitioner, and MILLER GARZON GARCIA Respondent. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT). TO: MILLER GARZON GARCIA, 11133 ALDERLY COMMONS CT, ORLANDO, FL 32837. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on ANGELICA IDARRAGA OR ATTORNEY MAHEEN MIZAN-IQBAL ESQ whose address is 11002 YORKSH IRE RIDGE CT. ORLANDO, Fl 32837 OR 600 N THACKER AVE. STE D33, KISSIMMEE, Fl 34741 on or before 6/22/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N ORANGE AVE, ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The action is asking the court to decide how the following real or personal property should be divided: NONE. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 04/27/2023. TIIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /S/ JUAN VAZQUEZ, Deputy Clerk. 425 North Orange Ave. Suite 320 Orlando, Florida 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-07. IN THE INTEREST OF: J.L. DOB: 08/27/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JOSEE LEIGH MYERS, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on June 29th, 2023, at 10:30am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 4th day of May, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. DP21-00132. Juvenile Division: 07 IN THE INTEREST OF: B.K. DOB: 01/12/2009, R.P.M. DOB: 07/15/2016, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Yonatan Antonio Franco Chacon, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on May 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Michael M. Kest, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 27994 236 S. Lucerne Cir. East Orlando, Fl 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Kayanna Gracie, Deputy Clerk
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
May 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Keys w/ misc. Objects S Court Ave/ E Pine St
2. Backpack w/ tools Authors Way/ Dowden Rd
3. Backpack w/ electronics 2300 Blk of Lake Debra Dr
4. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St
5. Backpack 800 Blk of W Central Blvd
6. Cellphone 1100 Blk of S Orange Blossom Trl
7. Keys and cellphone 30 Blk of S Hampton Ave
8. Bike 900 Blk of W Church St
9. Bike 2100 Blk of Hargill Dr
10. Bike 520 Blk of Conway Dr
11. Electric Bike Savannah Park Dr/ Narcoossee Rd
12. Currency S Semoran Blvd/ Gatlin Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE
MD Acquisition (unit H12) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on May 24th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul St. Cloud, 2629 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee, Fl 34744 06/07/2023: 1227 Martin Lale, 1149 Gabriela Diaz, 2050 Murtavian Scarbrough, 1280 Cassandra Johnson, AA9798R Mayara Correa, 2083 Denis Salgado, 1229 Martin Lale, 1030 Leah Kennedy, 2396 Thynia Buckley, 1306 Diana De Souza, 2117 Maritza Perez, 1219 Martin Lale, 1218 Raul Llach, 2096 David Burns, 1213 Martin Lale, 2257 Estafania de la Fuente, 3424 Julie Nestor, 3119 Danielle Simon, 2048 Yamilex Garcia, 1302 Luz Gomez, 3309 Miguel Nieves.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 25, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:50 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1143 - Smith, Brandon; 1199 - Anax Kent, David; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 2005 - Barton, Billy; 2017 - Caraballo, John; 2042 - Safeway Services Group Inc Parziale, Nick; 2120 - Emerson, Colin; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2206 - Barbot Jr, Eduardo; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3019 - conty, Jensen; 3057 - Ortiz, Aysamal; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4047 - Pereira, Daniel; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6116 - Diaz, Ashley; 6118 - Hebner, Rand; 6135 - Lopez, Gina; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan; 7311 - Safeway Services Group Inc Parziale, Nick, 6028 Ð Jaime King, 6028 Ð Arlene Lehrman PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0124 - Siedsma, Michael; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0216 - SERRANO, JAVIER; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 0266 - Giryotas, Mike; 0306 - Garrett, Bernita; 1043 - Welch, Christina; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 2013 - Velazquez, Felix; 2023 - Chavers, Monique; 2044 - Smoker, Sylvia; 3025 - Mafla, Gloria; 3031 - Carvajal, Leticia; 3034 - Vladi Transportation Inc. Serrano, Damaris; 5023 - Pennington, Barabara; 7032 - Rodriguez, Erickson; 7058 - camilo, Ana; 7060 - Arnett, Brandy; 7164 - Attia, Waleed; 8014 - Ruiz, Yoberth PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Hollis, Monica; A015 - Cummings, Keith; C140 - Robison, Marissa; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C164 - Tks Fashion Boutique Gregory, Davion; C170 - Roman, Ashnalee; C171 - Rene, Kathy; C173 - McNeal, Dallas; C189 - Crosby, Demi; D164 - Vega, Sujey; D167 - Denis, Reginald; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B006 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; B008 - Joseph, Will Jouse; B012 - Smith, Eric; B027 - Mercado, Maria; B040 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; B041 - decastro, Amaury; B046 - Leatherwood, James; B054 - Gonzalez, Elizabeth; C018 - Rodriguez, Johanna; C036 - Mercado, Marlyn; D021 - Joseph, Michael; D049 - Rivera, Ezechias; D058 - Wilkes, Bakari; D060 - Salsburg, Justin; E044 - Hylton, Sandrine; E047 - Lacroix, Catherine; F005 - monteiro, victor; F010 - Wesley, John; F028 - Fleurant, Cassandra; G011 - Mantanez, William; H021 - Williams, Annette; H029 - Pardilla, Crystal; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J008 - Gibson, Kadesha; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J047 - Huber, Justin; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J086 - St Phorin, Jehovanka; J111 - Gutierrez, Gesenia; J115 - Strozier, Theresa; J129 - knight, angela; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J155 - Shore, LaDonna; J157 - roldan, ONeida; J166 - Esquivel, Brayan; K002 - Rivera, Miguel; K046 - Andino, Carmen; K061 - Torres, Joanna; K066 - Wilson, Patrick; K071 - Solis, Jorge; K098 - Delgado, Harold; K107 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Clark, Tina; A118 - Cracchiolo, Toni; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A122 - Dubois, Nathalie; A131 - Marshall, Monique; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B230 - Ishman, Hugh; B237 - Thompson, Quinton; B238 - phillips, Arviance; B242 - Rose, Richard; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; C327 - Coto, Jhonny; C332 - Atkinson, Iesha; C383 - Valarie, Higley; C393 - Massena, Bambie; D405 - Falu, Dayshia; D411 - Mercer, Shaelyn; D413 - Soto, Damaris; D428 - Lewis, Charles; D435 - Knowles, Monique; E504 - Bethea, Qadeer; E517 - Pounds, Jacquelyn; E519 - Bodiford, Katrina; E522 - Bradley, Shantoria; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E545 - jeanlouis, Chrislaine; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Haddock, Philip; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F602 - Sneed, mary; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; F626 - Chirmal, Sharon; G714 - Louissaint, Andre; H838 - Marshall, Mae; J901 - Cobb, Kendra Nicole; J909 - Howell, Doreatha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Lopez, Maria; A139 - Santiago, Joanne; B224 - Raymond, Gretchen; B230 - Devore, Kwajalyn; B235 - Perez- Parra, Fernando; B247 - Miller, Sonia; D412 - florimon, Carolina; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E523 - Gutierrez, Yesenia; E537 - Paul, Kerline; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; E543 - Javier, Elias; F632 - Batista, Jasmin; G711 - Desir, Lineda; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G718 - CasaGroup Machines, CasaGroup Vending; G724 - Figueroa Jr, Julio; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H837 - Williams, Rashown; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I911 - Rivera, Christina; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I932 - Luft, Brittany; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J013 - Del Valle Ortiz, Edgar; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; J034 - Volcy, Christine; J036 - Pascal, Clopinel; J037 - Dor, Jean; K121 - shaw, tavarious marques; L211 - Bryant, Kristina; L215 - Maxie, Tyanna; L232 - Ruiz, Jessica; N410 - Guerrier, Joelle; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P028 - Perez, Jose; P053 - Clifton, Chris, C319 Ð Isaiah Dennis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - Butler, Elijah; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1060 - Robinson, Anthony; 1065 - Diaz, Hector; 1101 - Harden, Amaya; 11107 - Roland, Duena; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11416 - Williams, James; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1165 - Washington, Arkila; 1204 - Castro, Marlene; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12115 - Utesch, Julie; 12320 - olaves, Paola; 12410 - Medina, William; 12416 - Mcclain, Cedric; 12527 - Olson, Stephen; 1259 - Tillery, Timothy; 12606 - Infante, Rubelys; 203 - Portela, Omar; 208 - Angulo, Maria; 304 - Davila, Christian; 392 - Primrose, Shannon; 465 - Gordon, Clive; 471 - Berrios, Kenny; 482 - Sanchez, Stephanie; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 717 - Olivieri, Monica; 782 - Osne, Vlemeed; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 811 - Osne, Vlemeed; 882 - Diaz, Mayra; 915 - Richards, Amanda; 956 - Mendez, Zulma Enith PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 040 - Hintsala, Erick; 086 - Shivers, Darren; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 158 - Ortiz, Carmen; 217 - Cipriano, Nina; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 234 - Luft, Marilyn; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 265 - Stone, Arlene; 361 - Phillips, Charles; 423 - Jackson, Capri; 465 - Silliman, Melinda; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 533 - Sanchez, Angelica; 539 - yarn, Destiny; 545 - E P Garden LLC Peguero Valerio, Ramon; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 606 - Davis, Quearra; 612 - O'shea, Patricia; 617 - Gonzalez, Roberto; 809 - Santos, Jason; 821 - Echevarria, Evelyn; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 829 - Vazquez, Jonathan; 844 - Fenesi, Geza PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01103 - Reilly, James; 01108 - Ortiz, Jazmine; 01143 - Paul, Bettyna; 01211 - Encarnacion, Juan; 01305 - Duracin, Danielle; 02108 - Sallett, Oliver; 02110 - Plata, Mike; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02153 - Garcia, Alicia; 02212 - Smith, Lanorris; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04212 - Rodrigues, Elsie; 04324 - Vasquez, Carmen; 04409 - Amador, Marianela; 04434 - Russell, Jennifer; 05112 - Carrasco, Junior; 05115 - Rivera, Dulfay; 05218 - paulino, Madelin; 05254 - Wynter, Brenton; 05337 - Benjamin, Zena; 05426 - Toledo, Javier; 21291 - Tucker, Shema PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1014 - Bradley, Jerry; 1017 - Hickman, Henry; 1101 - fernandez, angelo; 1125 - Monroe, Jeremiah; 1217 - Straw, Jody; 1221 - Lewis, Judy; 1225 - Smith, Sabrina; 1228 - Olivares, Maria; 1238 - Theodore, Jai; 1428 - Villegas, Erbin; 1507 - Pinto, Andre’a; 1522 - Miguel, Carlos; 1536 - Brown, Deianeira; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1612 - Chery, Princess; 1629 - Biscardi, Ariana; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2037 - bradley, Carmen; 2054 - Mesine, Dominique; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2065 - Kulter, Jo; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2109 - Albert, Henry; 2145 - Hamilton, James; 2162 - Pabon, Preston; 2182 - Bonner, Nichole; 2191 - Diaz, Sylvia; 2216 - Joseph, Enoze; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2316 - Arregiocredito.com Salgado, Jesus; 2343 - Pires, Nelida; P10 - Ayala, Glory Ann PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0035 - DAVENPORT PRINS, JAMI; 0041 - Poole, Breyanna; 0054 - Chester, Nicole; 0103 - Boyce, Anthony; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 1030 - Diaz, Carlos; 2002 - Curbelo, Lizzy; 2005 - Boudreaux, Corey; 2025 - Torres-Rosado, Stephanie I; 2038 - Salgado, Erie; 2050 - Everitt, Michael; 2052 - Romero Vargas, Pablo; 2056 - Everitt, Michael; 2089 - castro, Marina; 4016 - Rondon, Francisca; 4019 - Rocke, Randel; 4021 - Arroyo, Steven; 4051 - Miranda, Norma; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6037 - Gonzalez, Doris; 6039 - Silva, Jefte; 6051 - De La Rosa Mercedes, Edgar; 6062 - Henderson, Gary; 6066 - Conteras, Roger; 6074 - Tavarez, Amable; 6083 - sanchez, Yorman; 6108 - Dorsey, Terry; 6140 - Quinones, Gilbert; 6160 - RAMIREZ, MYRA; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6186 - Connelly, Kim; 6210 - white, Steve; 8014 - wilkins, Brenda; 8065 - Echegaray, Junior PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0004 - Jackson, Latoya; 0013 - El, Vivian Brown; 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0078 - Tyler, LeQuan; 0133 - Colina, Jose; 0149 - Livingston, Mackenzie; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0203 - Crosby, Greta; 0220 - Quinta Camacho, Lourdes; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0259 - Richards, James; 0265 - MCBRIDE, JEFFERY; 0301 - espinal, Bienvenido; 0350 - Bennett-Perry, Tionna; 0379 - Bell, Tammie; 1056 - Caraballo, Luz Jessenia; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2023 - Melendez, Elizabeth; 2032 - Vidal, Joseph; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2043 - Caamano, Carlos; 2072 - Richard, Cliff; 2076 - Calderaro, Christina; 2079 - Caamano, Carlos; 2127 - Canler, Alan; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya, 0018 Ð Leonardo, Torres PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0131 - Cazarez, Marcos; 0143 - Jeanty, Jean; 0157 - Jackson, Cornelius; 0219 - Mulrain, Miles; 0241 - Victor, Wilsend; 0247 - Fajardo Rodriguez, Franklin; 0249 - Johnson, Hiram; 0309 - Taylor, Troy A; 0317 - Mccall, Kiawanna; 0319 - Jones, Doretha; 0336 - Taylor, Troy A; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0353 - Simpson, Rolanda; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0431 - Infante, Elvin; 0432 - Murphy, Khalik; 0435 - Adams, Sheilitha; 0506 - Vinson, Mashe; 0520 - Frink, Shawntavia; 0605 - Michel, Robilina; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0616 - Loan, Michael; 0624 - Johnson, DeVondra; 0625 - Lee, Frederick; 0626 - Leverston, Kiana; 0807 - Copeland, Mastarra; 0813 - Dyer, Michel; 0829 - Johnson, Kenneth; 0833 - Teal, Robert; 0909 - Alexander, Xavier; 09100 - Materan, Maria; 09105 - Dawson, Italyanda; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0916 - Ortiz, Angelica; 0949 - Ramirez, Juan; 0964 - Freus, Dieula; 0980 - Goodson, Charlena; 0994 - Wright, Orin; 1002 - Shaw, Monica; 1009 - Boston, Julie; 1036 - Webb, Katrina; 1042 - Theus, Dieutane; 1049 - Ruiz Delfin, Sonia; 1051 - Robertson, Michelle; 1057 - Leonel, Paul; 1059 - Bennett, Matt; 1060 - Gaines, Tia; 1071 - Lopez, Francisco; 1079 - Addison, Lashaunda; 1107 - Ascencio, Juan Orlando; 1122 - cajour, Chamblain; 1133 - Vargas, Estephanie; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1142 - ROMAN, KOJI; 1146 - Moss, Nichelle; 1151 - Alfonso, Julia; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1163 - Ceaser, Demetrik; 1184 - JONES, DEXTER; 1222 - Louis, Ronel; 1230 - Harmon, Herbert; 1236 - Henderson, Jennifer; 1239 - Bright, Ann; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1253 - Golden, Valerie; 1275 - Severe, Jean; 1302 - Senecharles, Marc; 1331 - Francis, Tommy; 1366 - Haynes, Reuben C; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra; 1386 - Pinchback, Naomi. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 25, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1103 - Borders, Kayle; 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1301 - Jones, Monique; 1303 - Jackson, Genise; 1405 - Robinson, Tawana; 1407 - Sheree, Tawana; 1423 - Fagan, Edward; 1510 - Courtney, Alexis; 1603 - Martinez, Gizehl; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2202 - Stewart, Preston; 2307 - Mitchell, Jayvon; 2324 - Williams, Ben; 2327 - Sands, Timothy; 2401 - Thomas, Chanelle; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2527 - Mierzejewski, Natasha; 2707 - Randolph, Shwyett; 3306 - Coleman, Tatiana; 3409 - Centeno, Gabriel; 3512 - Mccaskill, Kelly; 3531 - Mikell, Lorenzo; 4106 - griffin, Lizetta; 4125 - Jaramillo-Caicedo, Ana Maria; 4309 - Stephens, Gloria; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4420 - Faleye, Ashanti L; 4422 - Bartlett, Lee; 4607 - Hall, Brenda; 4609 - Levarity, Katrina; 5111 - honor, Grejia; 5118 - Williams, Terrace; 8107 - Dubuisson, Joryse; 8111 - Brown, Anthony; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1702 - SPELMAN, JASON; 2112 - ARMES, MEAGHAN; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2209 - kersting, raymond; 2218 - Puckett, Shirley; 2414 - Mckenna, Patricia; 2501 - yanguas, alexendar; 2531 - Henderson, Christine; 2610 - Mirsalim, Bibi; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0034 - Perkins, Jasmine; 0053 - law, Sidney; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0077 - Bean, Willie; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0103 - LUCKAIN, DYLAN; 0106 - Diaz, Ramon; 0109 - Lewis, Natalie; 0134 - Woolfolk, Mary; 0150 - Mcdonald, Ronald; 0173 - Hastings, Tasha; 0182 - Brown, Daneka; 0183 - Oliveira, Alessandro; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0209 - Humphries, Bernice; 0220 - Maldonado, Yamilett; 0224 - Carson, Jennifer; 0230 - Humphries, Bernice; 0232 - Jacobs, Holly; 0244 - Athey, David; 0282 - betz, christopher; 0291 - Giles, Jasmine; 0293 - Chapman, Paul; 0297 - Fountain, Elijah Daquan; 0305 - Boffman, Sabrenna; 0314 - Gipson, Stephan; 0327 - Bridges, Derek; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0346 - correia, Andre luiz; 0393 - Paramore, Terrill; 0401 - Figueroa, Stephannie; 0407 - figueroa, Kelly; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0445 - Brady, Addesha; 0459 - Logan, Christopher; 0464 - Omar, Da’Quan; 0489 - Andrews, Byron; 0505 - East, Narkita; 0509 - Zenpeno, Rachel; 0539 - Mccants, Jeffrey; 0542 - Jones, Ivy PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0075 - Manzoor, Iqura; 0387 - Earl, Jenna; 0457 - Dennis, Wayne; 3008 - Glotfelty, Russell; 5015 - Price, Wes PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Burns, Mark; 0117 - Tesser, Diane; 0118 - Williams, Leslie; 0127 - Washington, Latasha; 0131 - Browne, Wayne; 0306 - Martinez, Walter; 0322 - Manning, Rodney; 0522 - Barber, Richard; 0703 - law, sidney; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0834 - Flukers, Tarnecia; 0844 - Clark, Ria; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0913 - WATSON, CRYSTAL; 0926 - Biedermann, Margaret; 1108 - ale, Alexandra; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1213 - Jacob, Ernst; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1230 - Regalmuto, Christopher; 1315 - Pearson, Marshelle; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1049 - RICHARDSON JR., JAMES; 1102 - smith, Aneshai; 1113 - Johnson, Nathan; 2038 - Barnes, Judy; 2048 - Gonzalez, Briana; 2150 - Tumer, Bradley; 3015 - bullock, quintin; 3023 - COLON, JESUS; 3027 - Papadimitriou, Maria; 3032 - Freeman, Cornelius; 3051 - Freeman, Cornelius; 4025 - espinal, ben felix; 4026 - Broxton, Andrew; 4065 - Ekbatani, Mazda PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2106 - Jenkins, Dawnyelle; 2111 - Nigro, Nicole; 3010 - MORSE BOULEVARD DEVELOPMENT ASSOC. Moulton, Lesley; 3075 - Trismen, Elizabeth; 3121 - Bennett, Tracy; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 4008 - Alexis, Keren PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0612 - Walker, Daniel; 1015 - Dream Defenderes Ferre, Jeniffer; 1052 - Sullivan, Justin; 2117 - Terry, Kathy; 3021 - Abderrazak, Ilham; 3136 - Mason, Taylor; 3195 - Terry, Javonte; 3209 - Irwin, Terry PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A004 - Humphries, Bernice; A014 - Perkins, Tiara; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A022 - Green, Anthony; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A030 - Wattree, Monique; A045 - Perez, Benjamin; A047 - Patterson, Alberta; B004 - Stanley, Chree; B018 - Ghanny, Imzack; B039 - Miller, Michael; B044 - Warren, James; B047 - Figueroa, Samantha; B049 - Jean, Mariane; B069 - Alexis, Shanika S; B074 - I, Marcelo; C007 - Laguerre, Rachelle; C012 - Auguste, Daphne; C025 - sastraline ramsaran, sastri; C049 - Britten, Charlean D; C056 - Mitchell, Charnay; C064 - Jackson, Anseomo; C065 - Bennett, Tina; C069 - Robinson, Kadetra L; C075 - Ludd, Levone; D001 - Bell, Hakeem; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D006 - mason, Kevin; D016 - Conrad, Betty; D021 - Caldwell, Philippi; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D028 - Gloster, Michele; D035 - Allen, Marcus; D064 - Guerrier, Simone; D105 - Ndiaye, Antoine; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D114 - Womack, LaQuisha; D115 - Lindsay, Shamika; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D125 - Moore, Marlon; D129 - Rivers, Darnell; D130 - White, Amanda; D135 - Sowell, Trina; D137 - Key, Jacquese; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F015 - Priester, Yvonne; F039 - Patterson, Ebony PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1005 - Amburn, James; 1009 - Walsh, Lauren; 1013 - Adkins, Rosetta; 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 2050 - Lopez, David; 5033 - Rose, Angelica; 5069 - Griffin, Zachary; 5217 - Cajuste, Darleene; 5404 - Greenough, Kerry; 6108 - Keitt, Tasha Davis; 6110 - Hohmann, Daniel; 6147 - hillis, eliot; 6337 - White, Tonya; 6348 - Agosto, Jessica; 6423 - Zwicker, Sandy; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6602 - Marshall, Eric; 6619 - Pryor, Marva; 6630 - kammermann, sean PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B008 - Revette, Jennifer; B032 - rivera, shirley; B041 - Aime, Madeleine Fils; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; B051 - Muhammad, Malikah; D027 - Mcbride, LARRY; D038 - Trendle, Josh; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E002 - Williams, John; E012 - Conley, Damon; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E030 - Gomez, Wilfredo; E055 - STEPHENS, Brenda; E060 - Lopez, Enrique; E066 - Johnson, William; E075 - Wilson, Shelbie; E079 - Dunstan, Julian; E090 - Whitfield, Stephanie; E111 - Hampton, Dennis; E209 - cedeno, lilye PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D002 - Cooke, Samantha; D003 - Dieudonne, Cameron; D012 - Belier, Bejanne; D058 - shiflette, Benji; D072 - Simmons, Karl; E081 - Cooper, Stephen; G056 - Crawford, Cornelius; H001 - May, Robert; H017 - Brent, Robert; J024 - Benoit, Peter PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1144 - Romero, Daniel; 1160 - Johnson, Veronica Alexander; 1169 - Alexander, Shekelia; 2231 - Tomlin, Chartevia; 2248 - Marin, Aysha; 2257 - sanchez, Kevin; 2262 - Vega, Heather; 2264 - Cromes, Sondreka; 2271 - Scot, Joe; 2272 - Hawkins, Sonja; 2273 - Raspberry, John; 2279 - thornton, redesign; 2284 - MORGAN, BRUCE; 2290 - Lang, Jazmin; 2295 - Hall, LaKeria; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2301 - Fils, Ronisha; 2310 - Hortas, Cesar; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2330 - Reliford, Chanell. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 25th, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1122 - Feliciano, diana; 1133 - Murray, Naquon; 1174 - Crevecoeur, Kaya; 1191 - MAK Management Hedrick, Melissa; 1193 - Guzman, Edda; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2024 - Jagtiani, Neeraj; 2035 - Camcho, Almeda; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2045 - Henslee, Brandon; 2105 - Tilerin, Denetra; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2199 - Fenton, Saidah; 2233 - Rapport, Maximilian; 2235 - Lopez, Elba; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2280 - Carmenates, Lee; 2282 - Carter, Joshua; 2294 - Poole, Tadashi; 2307 - Bray, Sergio; 2363 - Roberson, Jeremy; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 3007 - Murphy, Christion; 3008 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 4104 - Staco, Elberte; 4115 - King, William; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4162 - DWJ Specialties Jones, Koretell; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4196 - Hartsell, Isabel; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5044 - Burke, Brennain; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5102 - Joseph, Hyanicque; 5118 - Llewellyn, Ricky E; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth; 5136 - Reid, Donna; 5153 - Pantazoglou, Alexus; 6008 - Maldonado, Keishla PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0203 - Boston, Krystle; 0236 - Tawasha, Daphne; 0338 - Woodland, Carol; 2009 - Brissey, Tim; 5002 - Bezmen, Paul; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7051 - Kebreab, Lybrya; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher; 7062 - Royland, Justice; 7064 - Jackson, Johnnie; 8013 - Fodor, James; 8029 - Bezmen, Paul; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0165 - Areizaga, Alfredo; 0172 - Pagan, Kevin; 0208 - Pratt, Ashley; 0240 - Wade, Arlander; 0246 - Matos, Jorge L; 0255 - navedo, Desiree; 0257 - Howell, Jennifer; 0268 - Smith, Patrick; 0289 - Negron Jr, Alexis; 1001 - White, Charie; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 2023 - Gray, Michael; 3016 - Wiggins, Eythan; 3029 - John, Jennie; 3030 - Hale, Ferrell; 3059 - Lewis, Heather; 4011 - Odom, Angela; 5005 - Melo, Celso; 5016 - Melo, Celso; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7107 - Alvarez, Gebriel; 7135 - Antonio Ortiz Reyes, Jose; 7153 - Mitchell, Sandra; 8003 - Papageorgiou, George; 8027 Ð Jackson, Willie; 8033 - Nibbs, Miracle; 8122 - Depaula, Luccas; 8147 - Casilla, Maximo; 8161 - MELTON, DUKE; 8167 - Santana, Rosa; 8171 - Maradiaga, Juan; 8175 - Varney, Mackenzie; 8181 - Alicea, Cinthia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0370 - Olson Jr, Charles; 0492 - Blanco, Maxine; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0524 - Thomas, Anthony; 0534 - Vega, Natasha; 1021 - Eklund, Jennifer; 2041 - Early, Paul; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2061 - Holden, Bethany; 2082 - Williams, Brittany L; 2121 - Hodgetts, Stephen C PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0004 - clark, shakeana; 0009 - Mindrum, Rochelle; 0012 - Fernander, Dwenaje; 0033 - Harvey, Earlene; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0060 - Johnson, Letarius; 0129 - Perez, Lillivette; 0143 - Hargett, Jullisa; 0343 - Jones, Brittany; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2009 - Semenitari, Alayibo; 2071 - Decarvalho, Rito; 2081 - Cotto, Jackson; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2101 - Jones, Tanaras; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4018 - santilli, Trisha; 4081 - Gilliam, Robert; 5026 - Green, Lori; 5034 - Reid, Micheal; 5038 - Lebedev, Alexei; 5054 - al samani, abdulelah; 6010 - Zia, Hasam; 6013 - Priest, Fred- Jason; 6021 - Sierra, Joel; 6043 - Reid, Micheal; 7014 - Nixon, Anthony; 9041 - Salim, Salim PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B006 - Marrero, Hilda; B011 - Curry, Michael; B023 - Lozano, Henessy; B033 - Strickland, Lychristin; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C037 - Kiser, Scott; C055 - Joachin, Marc; C065 - Martinez, Eric; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D016 - Percy, Gregory; D017 - Wiggins, Nicholas; D021 - Woodlief, Joseph; D027 - Halstead, John; D066 - Buteau, Chadrack; D073 - Dennard Shaw, Debbie; D083 - Cummings, Barbara A; D118 - Sanchez, Esteban; D123 - Sullivan, Michael; D137 - Cline, James; D140 - Stanfield, Lawrence; D153 - DeJesus flores, Luis; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D167 - Humes, Jameson; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D195 - Sanchez Alvarez, Filiberto; D213 - Martinez, Jose; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E023 - O’Neal, John; E028 - Alvarado, Cesar; E044 - Aguilar, Ivan; E079 - Furlow, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1303 - Gonzalez, Chenenne; 2010 - Christy, Andrea; 2020 - DELGADO, ALEX; 2050 - Kline, Harmony; 2088 - Jackson, Julius; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2168 - Negron, Jose; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2257 - Manning, Summer; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2340 - WILLERTON, JUANITA; 2352 - Henderaon, Jessica; 2407 - Tigue, Corey; 3086 - Ross, Mary Jo; 3114 - Gahagan, Kaitlyn; 3124 - Hill, William; 3172 - Inmon, Leland; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3402 - Stinson, Iesha; F349 - Lang, Katelyn; F356 - Law, TaShawna; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; F377 - Stephens, Marc; F379 - Pittman, Michael; F409 - Rogers, Teresa; F431 - Jackman, Wayne; F447 - Williams, Janai; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G504 - Evans, Carly; H556 - Nasridinov, Bakhodur; H563 - Wilton, Kipp; H611 - HOLMES, ANGELLECA; H623 - Rivera, Ariel; I634 - ruiz, michael; I671 - Furlongue, Erica; I675 - Clement, Vince; J706 - Smith, Eve PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1223 - Geste, Pierre; 1248 - Santiago, Isaiah; 1251 - Johnson, Michael; 1272 - Williams, Debra; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1319 - Banner, Taquanna; 1325 - Jones, Derius; 1339 - J, Tanisha; 1362 - Herrera Jr., Miguel; 1383 - Malinowski, Mitchell; 1387 - pena, Yoneidy; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1415 - Lizama-Grant, Lillian; 1419 - Greene, Joseph; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1442 - Ecklund, Scott; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1799 - Baez, Jesus; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2030 - Rivera, Selena; 2031 - Lewis, Kathleen; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2213 - Anderson, Vanilla; 2282 - GOMANGO TAX SERVICES GOMANGO, RATIBU; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2429 - Washington, Angelica; 2451 - Wade, Juliette; 2466 - Brookson, Raymond; 2469 - Walker, Amari; 2496 - Torres, Rachel; 2600 - Lilly, Jamie; 2611 - Betancourt, Leon Orpheus; 2620 - Alonso Rodriguez, Ray PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Persaud, Ronald; 1109 - Espinoza, Juan; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 2040 - Roman, Coraliz; 2051 - Ireland, Sarena; 2070 - Johnson, Destiny; 2269 - Liriano, Humberto Mateo; 2303 - Fioto, Joyce; 2327 - Williams, Karrieana; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2418 - Hernandez, Reynaldo Isaias; 2430 - Hazard, Ronnie; 2432 - Perez, Ninoshka; 2553 - Bonner, Marvin; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2637 - Gross, Virgina; 2645 - Jarrett, Rochelle; 2702 - Pitre, Ashley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0167 - Rodriguez, Milagros; 0179 - Correa-Cancel, Luis; 0200 - colon, Kristine; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0422 - Flaquer, Pedro; 0483 - Haire, Jacquelyn; 0511 - jordan, Ivelisse; 2010 - haire, Paul; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 2035 - Szewczuk, Brian; 3006 - Gonzalez, Griselle; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3030 - Stockard, Lester; 3110 - Reyes, Samuel; 3117 - Henry, Melissa; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4067 - Rey, Samuel; 5006 - Rosario, Kenny; 6002 - Smith, Kareem; 6005 - Granera, Wilmer; 6011 - Phillips, Andre; 6030 - rosa, Derick; 6045 - Muniz, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A011 - Malaret, Suheiry; A062 - Corsino, Lizbeth; A066 - Rodruiguez, Angel; A068 - Rose, Emily; A077 - Moronta, Luigui; A093 - lopez, Karena; A134 - Perez, Arnica; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A156 - Palomo, Carlimar; A161 - Rivera, Wanda; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A194 - Aviles, Ninoschka L.; A202 - Colon, Bianca; A217 - Santos, Evan; A222 - Garry, Jazlyn; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A244 - Marshall, David; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; A250 - Bone, Mark; A288 - Carlson, Gabriella; A299 - Padilla, Migdalia; B311 - Reese, Sahara; B312 - Pena, Michael; B313 - Rosado, Militza; B333 - Rivera, Adriel; C347 - Ibarra, Frank; C351 - Gonzalez, Lionel; D408 - Maldonado, Juana; D436 - Perez, Edwin; D445 - Borges, Rigoberto; D446 - Bryant-Berry, Zaniyah; D449 - Guzman, Elvin; D451 - Garcia, Christopher; D470 - Day, Ebony; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; E507 - nieves, luis; E509 - Baker, Shannon; E513 - Rhymer, Renee; E521 - Parker, William; E543 - Coleman, Terry; F575 - Zamora Garcia, Ivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - Russo, Michele; A007 - bradley, Kineisha; C088 - Rhodehamel, Codie; C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C129 - Thompkins, Natalie; C248 - Graham, Joline; C257 - Bates, Brittney; C268 - Castro, Martha; D307 - lumiere vive llc malary, danielle; D320 - Thomas, Zoe; D487 - Levander, Eleene; E531 - ELASRI, MOSTAFA; F544 - Jones, Willie; F545 - Moseley, TJ PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B149 - Klemme, Timo; B164 - king, rosalind; B177 - Rodriguez, Tina; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B194 - Wood, Dickey; B201 - Vega, Juan; B202 - Lewis, Tanesia; B203 - Sosa, Mario; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B209 - Bauman, Juergen; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C124 - Arroyo, Bernard; C188 - Olivo, Sabrina; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C205 - Gordon , Ramon; C212G - Scott, Jamarcus; C227G - Rivera, yvette; C230I - Irizarri, Joseph. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 26, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1133 - Shannon, Alda; 1205 - Stein, Tracy S; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1508 - Garcia, Alejandro; 1720 - Hennessey, Liam; 1806 - Hackney, Tayanna; 2302 - Forrester, Christopher; 2322 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2417 - Precision Security and Fire Chambers, Donald; 2509 - Herbert-Erlacher, Heaven; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 3116 - sheets, gregory; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3207 - Marlette, Marleen; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton; 3316 - Stein, Tracy S; 3504 - Beaulieu, Jenna; 3704 - Leibowitz, Adam; 3727 - sheets, gregory PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B041 - Corn, Paige; B047 - Duty, Margaret; B050 - Trinidad, Robert; B052 - Martinez, Miriam; B076 - Harris, Paige; B084 - HAGINS, RACHEL; B087 - Arroyo, Malaquias; B088 - Hernandez, Jose; B094 - Nelson, Ladarius; B097 - House of Lewis repairs LLC Lewis, Rodney; B118 - Tolbert, Alesia; B201 - Reed, Ryan; C001 - McReynolds, Daja; C018 - Viverito, Frank; C042 - ii, Arthur young; C064 - Richards, Donna; C072 - Bennett, Mergele; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D051 - Harrison, Anna; D055 - Ogletree, India; D062 - Reynolds, Anissa; D074 - Kulik, Melissa; E004 - Searcy, Jonathan; E006 - Gilliard, Lisa; F024 - Williams, Melkeda PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B043 - White, Caitlin; C107 - Williams, Brittany L; D125 - Watts, Elizabeth; D152 - Allen, Venus; F181 - Borger, Joseph; H231 - Whitter, Shante; H232 - Garcia, Christian; I264 - Dearlove, Lurline; J322 - Wilson, Norma; J342 - Mompoint, Carla; K434 - Borger, Joseph; K456 - Wilson, Norma; K461 - Stokes, Nemo; L465 - Tavenner, Gerald; L481 - Menzel, John; G202 Ð Roelossen, Larry; PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A127 - Bundy, David; A135 - Hoffman, Branden; C315 - Brewer, Kevin; C340 - Macloud, Zach; C351 - Prenn, Derrick; C357 - Serra, Jazmin; D404 - Leonard, Jeff; D410 - Smith, Christopher; D429 - Romeo, Scott; E089 - Miller, Toni; E097 - Cooley, Matthew; F613 - Worske, Susan; F620 - Leonard, Jeff; F639 - Trent, Talon; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; G094 - joseph, jennifer; H812 - Ramos, Isabel; H834 - buchanan, Jeffrey; H842 - Kanz, chelsea; P005 - Fidei , Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Ward, Lea; A113 - Hoey, Christine; B216 - Midgette, Libya; B225 - Wilson, Amirah; B226 - Barnes, Keona; C301 - Otero, Nina; C316 - Viverito, Frank; C321 - Hightower, Marlon; C325 - Griffin, Sontaneice; C344 - Molina, Marcos; D432 - Rice, Kim; D447 - Perry, Simmone; D454 - Mcleish, Dezerae; D464 - Pringle, Jr, Albert; E514 - Edmund, Kenneth; E526 - Green, Billie; E528 - Martin, Kendra; E539 - Gray, Barbara; F602 - Felton, Regina; F636 - Lozada, Raul; G706 - Price, Chapter ; G715 - Rosario, Marilyn; G747 - Coates, Kenneth; H827 - OLIVE, DANIEL; J933 - OLIVE, DANIEL; K009 - Surrency, Jamethia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - RAGHUNANAN, SHAWN; A013 - Cauley, Philip; A046 - Gonzalez, Doris; B008 - Marte, Jarlyn; B011 - Williams, Travis; C013 - Raynor, Katoya; C018 - Cooper, Lucious; C043 - Thompson, Johnny; C045 - Germaine, Jernell; C051 - Turner, Castalavet; D007 - Lawson, Mi’Quan; D008 - Mitchell, Aneka; D018 - Go, Trixie; D040 - Lockhart, Kierra; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D113 - Wright, Shree; E022 - Foster, Roshonda; E035 - Morris, Jeanette; E059 - Johnson, Titiannia; F009 - Moran, Phillippe; F014 - tomblin, Brenton; F023 - Washington, Teresa; F024 - Gandy, April; F037 - Ward, Joshua; H003 - Keane, Michael; J421 Ð Khan, Mohammad; H008 - Raveneau, Joslyn; H044 - Rutledge, Jaquita; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I008 - Gonzalez, Elvis; I021 - Keane, Michael; J111 - Sloan, Maranda; J124 - YOUNG, LYNNE; J204 - Hunter, Rachel; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J503 - Marte, Jarlyn; J523 - Eason, Timothy; J603 - Jones, Jan; J607 - Mesadieu, Tessa; J611 - We Provoke Thought Abdul-Karim, Raashid; J618 - Taylor, Shinese; J908 - Smith, Elaine; P049 - David, Miklos; P053 - Depaz, Emilo; P078 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P085 - Small Cell Solutions, Inc. Davis, Kerry; P091 - Davila, Maryleese; PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A119 - Dunn, Deven; A124 - Roux, Ronald; A125 - Williams, Jacqueline; A187 - Madderom, Loren; B236 - Mejia, Luis; B252 - Quiles, Wanda; B255 - Perkins, James; B256 - Brown, Sylvester; B276 - Derousha, Dale; B282 - Stone, Jamie; B286 - Sanchez, Joshua; C309 - Parker, Tom; C337 - Hannah, Chris; C349 - Cambelll, Deatrice; C354 - Burnside, Sparkle; D404 - Hawkins, Cody; D409 - Berry, Vanallen; D432 - Kerr, Kevin; D436 - DeRusso, Makensie R; D447 - Brown, Leticia; D485 - Valdez, Ludwig; E508 - Cromer, Corniesha; E527 - Miranda, Antori; E542 - mclain, dillon; E550 - Mitchell, Dewaine; E563 - Jasmin, Jerry; F618 - Martinez, Kira; G716 - Morrison, Amber; G729 - Lowe, Michael; G731 - Russell, Eustace; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; H832 - goff, alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00103 - Hawkins, Steve; 00257 - Clifton, Paula; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00421 - Casey, Nikita; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00443 - gray, Samoya Hall; 00445 - Lifetime Loss Consulting, Inc Olson, Milo; 00540 - McLaren, Robert; 00570 - Elfers, James; 00585 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00594 - Bryant, Ronald; 00603 - Thomas, Timricka; 00619 - Osborne, Mary; 00722 - Singleton, King; 00723 - Charles, Toshana; 00748 - Kilponen, Dawn; 00749 - Clifton, Sarah; 00760 - Stillings, Madison; 00782 - Colon, Ronald; 00784 - Osborne, Mary; 00794 - Rios, Marisol PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1066 - Caceres, Ivan; 1094 - Moten, Atira; 2016 - MARTINO, JOSE; 2139 - Hinton, Joseph; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 3067 - Russell, Jason; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 4020 - Green, John; 4031 - Ortiz, Violeta; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5088 - Dailey, Marsha; 5091 - Brasiliano, Roseli; 6115 - Gammon, Joseph; 7005 - Gardner, Ronald; 7010 - Sen, Michelle; 7026 - Bishop, Sydney N; 7032 - Turner-Collins, Amy; 7128 - almestica, Trella; 9010 - Schlawiedt, BrittAny. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 26, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - errico, kristy; 1110 - Williams, Valerie; 1204 - Whitmore, Khadine; 1401 - Simeon, Marlon; 1500 - Charles, Cordell; 1504 - Gnung, Yadira; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1603 - Johnson, Json; 1808 - Howard, Diana; 1907C - Joseph, Wanda; 1910 - Miller, Nathan; 1914 - Charles, Natashia; 1917 - White, Carla; 1926 - Johnson, Sharmane; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2515 - Machuca, William; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2600 - Jenkins, Naushma; 2603 - Davis, Shawna; 2609 - Gage, Felicia; 2707 - Stephens, Victor; 2715 - Williams, Valerie; 2717 - Kapp, Jeff PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0129 - robinson, shanell; 0253 - Russell, Eustace; 0257 - Grimley, Devin N; 0258 - jones, christopher; 0268 - Ward, Whitley; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0404 - Villamil, Araceli; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 0446 - Vanoyan, Jessica; 2050 - Patterson, Jackay; 2054 - Vargas , Kayla ; 3045 - Berry, Laeldria; 3066 - price, Bridget; 3087 - Roche, Anais; 3091 - Mejias, Ada; 3096 - Joiner, Porsha; 5015 - Jackson, Theodore; 5025 - Guihurt, Liliana; 5026 - Roberson, Isaih PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2022 - Kwamina, Micah; 4005 - Fraley, Daniel; 4043 - Lee, Connie; 4046 - PKC Morris, Carole; 4047 - Simmons, Megan; 5013 - Perdue, Shelly; 5037 - Brown, Jason; 5134 - DeBice, Derek; 6003 - Shaw, Toni; 6014 - Moore, Justin; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6088 - Watson, Francois; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6203 - Simpkins, Debra; 6212 - Nadeau, Robert; 7001 - Goddard, Kaleb PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3003 - Consulate Healthcare Jurbala, Richard; 5006 - Coover, Omar; 5079 - Canales, Anthony; 5115 - Wade, April; 5124 - Donald, Jordyn; 5141 - Dozier, Tiffany M; 6009 - Sauers, Adonia; 6021 - Hunt, Charisma; 6026 - Garrett, Jr, Sidney; 6036 - Santiago, Andy; 6092 - Rodriguez, iliana; 6102 - Crowl, Jared; 6109 - White, Kenya PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A122 - Foy, Shaniqua; A128 - Jackson, Lemar; A150 - Jacobs, Lorenzo; A158 - BEST, CHRISTINA; B220 - Smith, Haraneisha; B230 - Tobie, Sylma; B234 - fabian, Bladimir; B235 - WILLIAMS, FELIX; B245 - IRVING, ERROL; B260 - CLAIR, SHIRLEY ST; B264 - Cmc seamless gutters llc Cofoid, Charles; C324 - Ramirez Prado, Monica; C326 - RIGDON, JONATHAN; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D416 - Currie, Kimone; D419 - Johnson, Samuel; D429 - Phillips, Neil; D436 - Thompson, Rodney; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E016 - TAYLOR, SHERYL; E024 - Blizzard, Paige; E025 - Barnes, Sheneka; E047 - Snell, Mario; E062 - stuart, Dwayne; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E103 - Hassell, Francisco; F613 - Francois, Francis; F624 - Laquanda Sanders Sanders, Laquanda; F635 - Mcintyre, Kenny; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; F656 - Thompson, Jerry; G715 - CACIQUE- PIERRE, Florine; G716 - Modest, Derrick; H814A - Muehlenbruch, Elisa; J903 - Wright, Barion; J906 - Ponthieux, Jean; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; J921 - Ramirez, Andres; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P033 - Fine, Ketho PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1012 - Hunter, Terrance; 1103 - Hunter, Terrance; 1110 - Perry Jr., Masco; 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1200A - Muller, Guerline; 1201 - Hall, George; 1320 - HANSON, MARIE; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1329 - Birch, KIngsley; 1341 - Merlin, Mackenzy; 1365 - Aviles, Wilson; 1430 - Bess, James; 1507 - Escobedo, Maria; 1522 - Barrette, Timothy; 1603 - caban, Kristal; 1607 - Jeter, Jahiya; 1621 - Richard, Tiffany; 2008 - Croissy, Christina; 2019 - Daies, Garrbrielle; 2020 - Thomas, Ken; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2053 - Cordero, Valerie; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2148 - Brant, Tacaya; 2160 - Barton, Deneseia; 2202 - Paniagua, Kevin; 2206 - Parfait, Moise; 2214 - mclean, Georgia; 2248 - Atkins, Tameka; 2265 - Faulk, Jessica; 2270 - King, Brian; 2323 - Brown, Demontae; 2344 - Malone, Yvonne; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2625 - Gwinn, Simiya PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - DE Jesus, Maximiliano; A009B - Screen, Michael; B009B - Sutton, Pleasure; B011 - Jones, Briana; B013 - Edmonds, Derrick; B018B - sanchez, Wilfred; B019B - Lee, Michael; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B043 - willis, Khadijah; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B077A - Esperance, Ishmael; B088 - Frazier, Erica; C031 - White, Paul; C069 - Reddick, Susan; C078 - hicks, Kenyatta; D007 - Woodside, Lestanique; D010 - Calloway, Kisa; D012 - Parker, Na’Keitha; D021 - RAMIREZ, FRANCISCO; D040 - Morgan, Mariana; D045 - Horton, Aaron; D050 - Cole, Christopher; D051 - Lewis, James; D085 - Lewis, Karen; D086 - Suluki, ZAKIYYAH; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D122 - Stephens, Veronica; D124 - bingham, nick; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; E021 - Dobson, Tanyana; E023 - Etienne, Figenia; E056 - Vaught, Ashley; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; E076 - Slaughter, Marvelia; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F044 - Hobbs, Kimberly; F058 - Bowden , Micah; F064 - Denson, Porter Gens; F075 - harris, cedric; F091 - Miller, Jamie; O016 - Young, James; O026 - Butler, Bianca; O033 - Pintos, Francisco PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0034 - Diaz, Roberto; 0043 - Chambers, Ragine; 0045 - jitranath, surjan; 0046 - Prinville, Kevin; 0059 - Puello, Valeria; 0070 - Eliassaint Formulus, Guernage; 0071 - Decius, Verlande; 0072 - Brown, Queandra; 0083 - Jean Mary, Fania; 0086 - Tran, Priscilla; 0104 - SANCHEZ, MATTHEW; 0106 - Tate, Jaina; 0111 - Lawrence, Ennis; 0119 - Jean-Baptiste, Jack; 0142 - terry, shelby; 0150 - Akande, Adewale; 0171 - Maddox, Rhonda; 0175 - Smith, Timothy; 0199 - Mcclendon, Chakera; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0279 - Lamons, Shameeca; 0296 - Brown, Cheyenne; 0306 - olistin, ricardo; 0319 - Teresko, Dana; 0331 - Hall, Melvinnie; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0335 - Durosier, Jean- Claude; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0341 - Wilson, Desiree; 0348 - Mc Gee, Byrce; 0360 - Smith, Freida; 0361 - Smith, Nathaniel A; 0362 - Williams, Tim; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0381 - Jones, Tanesha; 0385 - Daniels, Shaheeda; 0398 - Atwell, Shalene; 0410 - Thomas, Robbie; 0416 - jean, Wilnise; 0420 - Morris, Kontisa; 0427 - baker, jacques; 0454 - Persaud, Nicolus; 0459 - Bellville, Joesph; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0487 - Minto, Darnell; 0492 - walter TULLOCH, joshue; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0503 - Bell, Iesha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0551 - Coicou, Evnante; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0599 - Colon, Vilma; 0602 - Alvarino, Joshua; 0613 - powell, james; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0626 - Wright, Raven; 0639 - Miller, Ruby; 0644 - Moxey, Najet; 0660 - Ferguson, Kristina; 0662 - williams, tatisa; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0668 - Daley, Raymond; 0675 - Finney, Monique; 0680 - Baker, Shannon; 0687 - Santana, Marcia; 0704 - Saint-clermont, Wilnise; 0708 - Castillo, Andre; 0718 - Obom, Kimberly; 0725 - Turner, Tashein; 0728 - Lamb, Carlotta; 0763 - Douglas, Natasha; 0766 - Murphy, Angela; 0806 - Marayne, Ronneisha; 0828 - Etheart, Roberta; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0855 - Byrd, Ricardo; 0873 - Burks, Ricky; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0892 - Rainge, Lateishia; 0897 - Mclean, Ashley; 0904 - Jarrett, Shavante; 0908 - Whiteley, Alexander; 0914 - ogle, monica lynn; 0918 - Lester, Anquanette; 0921 - Blissett Jr, Kevin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0108 - Webb, Marcus; 0115 - Nosil, Hemlyne; 0401 - Garcia, Rodimiro; 0406 - Garcia, Rodimiro; 0409 - Bowens, Emmet; 0523 - Martinez, Elizabeth; 0604 - Gordon, Donna; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0713 - GARCIA, GUADALUPE; 0803 - Santana, Jezebel; 0921 - MAPLES, jONNIE; 0928 - Spinner, Mike; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1116 - Harris, Greg; 1219 - Webb, Marcus; 1315 - Glinton, Travis; 1326 - Costley, Elacia; 1373 - Lamphere, Phillip; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1466 - saint-lot, jean-hery; 1508 - Rhodes, Eddie; 1516 - Slemp, Stuart; 1524 - Davis, Willie; 1606 - Cooke, Brandon; 1715 - Chisholm, Marie; 1741 - Wortham, Bonita; 1744 - Jackson, Steven; 1745 - Greathouse, Shirley; 1753 - Swift, Corderal PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0326 - Quintana, Juan; 0381 - bartz, Lacey; 0432 - Dunn, Aivry; 0475 - Richardson, Elizabeth; 0541 - Mora, Ada; 0711 - Olla, Stephanie; 0762 - Williams, Richard; 0770 - kerper, Austin; 0811 - Fraleigh, James; 0845 - Lopez, Rosa; 0858 - Cooper, Catherine; 0881 - Gomez, Dorisma; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Gomez, Sabrina; 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1055 - Davis, Dewayne; 1069 - Rashid, Nadder; 1078 - Davis, Willie; 1079 - Matthew, Chamara; 1096 - CALDWELL, SHANNON; 1109 - Ramos, Kimberly; 1130 - Miller, Arthur; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1202 - Pollard, Tanisha; 1215 - Delmont, Eddrina; 1219 - Davis, Leshell; 1250 - Diaz, Andres; 1252 - Ortiz, Charlie; 1265 - Wright, Loretta; 1276 - Williams, Laqunda; 1296 - Robinson, Moushaumi; 1315 - Irizarry, Jeremy; 1331 - Delmont, Eddrina; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; 1360 - Mitchell, Lazarus; C007 - Santiago, David; C019 - Pinnock, Yvonne; C024 - Hennes, Careem; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D012 - Battle, Anthony; D014 - Haywood, Teresa; D021 - Gonzalez, Mary; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; D062 - Robinson, Jeffery; F021 - Brooks, Tyrone; G018 - Rudd, Kenneth; G019 - Lake, Curtis; G021 - Flanary, James; H004 - McCoy, Lakisha; H005 - Woods, Qiuncy; H010 - Baker, Gwendalyn; H046 - Spencer, James; NB04 - Holmes, Tonya; NB08 - Umphrey, Allan; NB11 - Eller Jr, Ronald; NC12 - LB Event Decor McLaughlin, Brian; P115 - Marriott, Cana; T001 - King, Sandy; T002 - Coates, Kristi; U020 - Feaster, LaNiya; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; U044 - Daniel, Bria; U045 - Daniels, Ardine; W008 - Wyatt, Xanaiya; W011 - Glasgow, Patrick; W018 - Bracey, Elizabeth; X016 - Valadez, Idallas; X018 - martinez, Mayerlin. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 26th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GCGSCEN1L1185656
2020 / CHEV
1G3NL52F43C182851
2003 / OLDS
JTDBT123520245442
2002 / TOYT
55SWF8DB6KU285471
2019 / MERZ
19XFC1F31GE025337
2016 / HOND
1FTRF12246NB28280
2006 / FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/26/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1HGCM56715A041257
2005 HOND
4JGBB86E88A352040
2008 MERZ
JTKDE167680254233
2008 TOYT
4V4NC9EH8DN565626
2013 VOLV
LJRR53268D6001789
2013 QCTC
5NPDH4AE6GH671441
2016 HYUN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 5/26/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
WAUAF78E27A174083
2007 AUDI
WAUHF78P59A079293
2009 AUDI
1FMCU0F79DUC76340
2013 FORD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 25, 2023
5XXGT4L35KG338448
2019 KIA
KNAFU4A23A5131804
2010 KIA
MAY 28, 2023
1FDXE4FS5FDA12996
2015 FORD
1G1PE5SB9F7184374
2015 CHEV
MAY 29, 2023
3N1CN7AP6HL840742
2017 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 28, 2023
1FTWX32S4XEE32917
1999 FORD
2A8GM68XX7R365771
2007 CHRY
2C4RDGCG9KR713078
2019 DODG
2FMEK63C69BA00150
2009 FORD
KNAFE122065303109
2006 KIA.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2014 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1JC5SH2E4162362
2001 Jeep
VIN: 1J4GX48S91C684774
2007 BMW
VIN: WBAVB73547VH21354
2008 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPET46C58H367450
2012 Ford
VIN: 1FAHP3K22CL370521
2009 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1ZG57B994105318
2013 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPEB4AC2DH725964
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on May 24, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC