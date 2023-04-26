Legal Public Notices 4/26/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: May 12, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Jason Todd Grace - Household Goods. Todd Schlott - Household Goods. James Peterlin - Tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 5/9/2023 @ 12:00PM: Jordan Traveny - 20 small stackable boxes, mini fridge, night stand, tv 5 medium boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 9th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Gadiel Otero- Appliance/Furniture, Brian Sherrod- couches washer dryer & boxes, Aishah McGaw- Furniture & household goods, Guylyn Laney- household goods, Marquis Leonard- Furniture, Erik Korsness- Furniture & knick knacks, Samuel Pratt Jr.- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated May 9, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Tamica Shines- Household furniture, Krista Denoff-Household items, LaShalonda Robinson-Boxes and Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 9th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Kenoshia bradley-Household items Chyanne Morales-Household items Crystal, Hairs-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, May 9th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Ashley Hoven: shelving/clothing racks-Medley Fleuranvil: cribs/household items-Patricia Harrison:household items-Michelle Braga:furniture/bins-Katia Coard:furniture-Sheena Sparks:kid's items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 10th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Rovin Espinal commercial kitchen appliances & workout equipment Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 11, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Diana Vargas- Bed, clothing, shoes, toys, electronics, bags, and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Elizabeth George: Boxes, furniture. Chantel Thomas: 1Ð2- bedroom home goods. Blonide Jonathas: Table, chairs, boxes, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: John Lent: Totes, boxes, fish tank, wild hog head; Enoc Diaz: Guitar, Keyboard, amplifier, computer, Drums; Melanie Powers: Boxes, Halloween décor, dollhouse; William Short: Household goods; Autumn Thompson: boxes, clothing, Toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Daniel Munoz- Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Keaosha Kilgore TV, bed, dresser, desk, boxes, TV stand; Tonnia Bennett entertainment set, boxes, totes, TV; Berisha Williams Mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Jimmy Rotondi, decor, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 407-280-7355: Anthony Fournier, House items. Jose Font, 1 bedroom fully furnished. Kaia Hilson, Furniture, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Angel Carrasquillo, products for store; Brianna Reyes, dining table and boxes; Jacob Leighton, 4 bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, Bed, clothing, lawn equipment; Alexandra Richard, table with 6 chairs, crib, 15 boxes, queen bed set with 2-night stands, dresser with mirror, 2pc sectional; Elga Cadet, household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Tatyanna Small: boxes, toys, skateboard, tote bag, picture frame; Megan Nettles: furniture, HHG, propane tank, generator, boxes, totes, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 9th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Anthony Ciuzio-Bed set, dresser, TV, small dining tables, couches. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 12, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Teya Penrod- Furniture, Bronze Kingdom Museum/Rawlvan Bennett- Art work, Charlie Sharp-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF MARY ANN REYNOLDS, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-003629-O Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of MARY ANN REYNOLDS, deceased, whose date of death was July 26, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 4/26/23. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ LES S. KUSHNER, ESQ. Florida Bar Number: 380202 8551 West Sunrise Blvd, Suite 301 Plantation, FL 33322 Telephone: (954) 342-0250 Email: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /s/ JULIE SYMONDS 1152 Charming Street Maitland, Florida 32751.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP19-666 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.R. DOB: 06/24/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Jarryd Jackson-Kelley Last known address: 7832 Gillingham Ct Orlando, FL 32825 An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-67. IN THE INTEREST OF: L.G. DOB: 08/30/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AYLA DEJESUS, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 18th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. DP21-00132. Juvenile Division: 07 IN THE INTEREST OF: B.K. DOB: 01/12/2009, R.P.M. DOB: 07/15/2016, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Yonatan Antonio Franco Chacon, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on May 24, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 17th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Michael M. Kest, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 27994 236 S. Lucerne Cir. East Orlando, Fl 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Kayanna Gracie, Deputy Clerk
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
April 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone 6200 Blk of Pershing Ave
2. Cellphone and tools 30 Blk of E Harvard St
3. Bag w/ misc. Items E Pine St/ S Orange Ave
4. Electronics S Orange Blossom Trl/ Carter St
5. Cellphones 6000 Blk of International Dr
6. Backpack w/ electronics S Kirkman Rd/ MetroWest Blvd
7. Bag w/ electronics 2000 Blk of Orange Center Blvd
8. Bag w/ electronics S Rosalind Ave/ E Jackson St
9. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St
10. Electronics 1200 Blk of W South St
11. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
12. Electronics Monte Carlo Trl/ S Dollins Ave
13. Electronics 3000 Blk of Curry Ford Rd
14. Bicycles W Washington St/ N Westmorland Dr
15. Bicycle 2600 Blk of Kilgore St
16. Currency I-4/ W Kaley St
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Clinical Research Investments, LLC, 615 Crescent Executive Ct, Ste 120, Lake Mary, FL 32746, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Accel Research Sites, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on May 4th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D15 Ann Scott $515.30, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $931.60, C15 Mary Shingles $556.85, E26 Kenneth Hamilton $1,179.20, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,429.00, B42 Clark Schlechtia $256.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1299 Daniel Laymon $906.60, 1267 Tony Shuler $734.16, 1000 tempie oliver $737.00, 1341 Karl Hiller $429.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,298.55, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,651.85, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,581.85, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,560.15, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,298.55, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $603.95, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $978.20, C142 ANDREZ APPLEWHITE $756.71, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $978.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1154 Kimberly Bridgeforth $750.73, 2450 Audry Obret $373.62, 2297 Cejay Flores $826.25, 1049 casey pounders $484.43, 2198 Rodney daniels $617.66, 2164 erica Gonzalez $559.10, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $399.15, 2778 Karolyn Morales $436.62, 2506 Michael jackson $550.82 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E016 Karl Hiller $319.46, B083 Taylor Savoris $383.36, B078 BEN MAGALDINO $527.08, A084 walter timmes $516.28, A078 NORMAN HAIG $383.36 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1285 samone topps $638.35, 1520 frederick dauley $591.05, 1305 Melissa Maley $511.16, 2558 Alaiyna Williams $288.40, 5090 Tracy Forbes $591.05, 2031 Erin Bozelka $388.48, 1561 Melissa Maley $378.00, 1562 Melissa Maley $591.05, 2089 Patricia Forsyth $311.36, 2077 YANITZA COTTO $327.35, 1463 talib tillman $327.35, 2533 Patricia Myles $233.63 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA6434Q Ed Ward $653.95, 0185 shannon sharrow $586.48, AA0770B steven johnson $1,951.25, 1619 Lori selph-booth $472.10, AA4750F John Williams $385.85, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $3,345.50, 0127 Johnny Pantojas $609.13, 1453 Brandon Saunders $230.57, 1928 Wendy Allen $353.30, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $385.85, 1184 KEVYN MELENDEZ $253.77, AA8207K Chimere Bright $385.80, AA6914R Anna Sieniarecki $635.50, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $385.85, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $385.80, 1064 Lance Mulonas $353.30, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $321.65, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $321.65, AA4635A Latichia Macon $2,204.00, AA5359N steven johnson $1,951.25, AA1093H Jason Campbell $2,133.20, 1998 CYNTHIA RIVERA $350.82, AA9101H John Williams $385.85, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,604.90, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $385.80, 1974 BENJAMIN BLUIT $535.82, AA2125A Jason Campbell $2,133.20, AA4444G Andrew Bays $3,351.30 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $1,471.12 , 3134 karmetta chambers $512.06 , 3166 Robin Bellamy $570.88, 1062 Yanique Roberts $485.68 2143 Karis Justice $750.80, 4037 kara Justice $422.80.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Lake Nona, 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 05/10/2023: 1255 Yodaleibi Burns, 3219 Mickey G. Lugo Jr, AB1922A Mairim Escalante, 3307 Rob Keenan, AA8639A David Qualls, 2284 Nestor Nieves, AA0267P David Burdges, 1229 Lakeshia Choice, AA4157P Theodore Ingram, AA2226N Silvia Rivera, 3074 Carlos Rodriguez, AA6541E Theodore Ingram, 3195 Oriana Alfaro, 1162 Samuel Maldonado, 2148 Isreal Russ, 1174 Kenyate' Ellison-Highsmith, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns, AB4006A Ariana Minter, 1310 Maurice Joyner, 2377 Lisa Ruth, AB9352A Ariana Miller, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 1002 Marcos Feliciano Gonzalez, AA4622N Theodore Ingram, 1292 Nicole Dunn, 1198 Jose Cajigas Lopez, AB03398B Ariana Minter.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. B162- Brittany Kun C133- James Tate A206- Patrick Crowley.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 12, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:30 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B016 - lindsay, Anthony; C044 - miller, precious PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F680 - Reed, Myleseia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. K004 - Padgett, kim PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C001 - Boyd, Katrina; D030 - Hillery, Chandra; E089 - Nunez, Joel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A121 - Williams, Lewarna; E588 - Mcfadden, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00231 - Briggs, Harvey; 00408 - Williams, Donavan; 00590 - Leill, Kylie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2049 - Rivera, Vanessa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25899, 2450 S Nova Road, South Daytona, FL 32119, (386) 206-1512 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 205 - Miller, Angela PUBLIC STORAGE # 20411, 350 N Nova Road, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, (386) 206-1984 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C089 - HAWES, EADY; E057 - Garvin, Dominique. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 12, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:15 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4001 - Thomas, Rosemary; 6028 - Daniels, Sophia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B261 - Thompson, Edward; E087 - Walker, Ariel; F659 - Colemam, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2460 - Green, Sharhonda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D147 - Hall, Reginal; E017 - Keaton, Samika; E087 - Bolden, Dmitry; E088 - Giddens, KIZZIE; F003 - Mcrae, Rashano PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0383 - Clarke, Roxanna; 0701 - MathewsGary, Jmaiya; 0925 - Ganaway, Cassandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0285 - Wilcox, Vanessa PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1327 - Jimenez, Breanna; U020 - Feaster, LaNiya; V001 - Rodriguez, Edwardo. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 11, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 6014 - Gardner, Ambrousio PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C020 - Brooks, Nannette; E024 - Ortiz, Melvin PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C392 - jones, Juqarius PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. H801 - Williams, Charlene PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01117 - Gushlaw, Amber; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0130 - Howes, Margaret; 8060 - Germain, Thamar PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0334 - Ruiz, Mauricio Rodriguez; 0518 - Owens, Warren; 09124 - Mccray, Sharaketa. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on May 11th, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1134 - castro, Misa PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0234 - Rivero, Jennifer; 0290 - Browne, Jared; 7086 - Lewis, Ciarra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0027 - Guzman, Edda PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B048 - Pierre, Peterson; C003 - Rivera, Ramon PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. H574 - Mitchell, Mike PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1303 - Streeter, Nicole; 1796 - Guzman, Fernando; 2003 - Delgado, Melissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A101 - Romero, Carlos. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1013 Amy Alexander 1100 Julio Gomez 1311 Marcos Jimenez 1410 Leonardo Gonzalez 1809 Harold Stevenson 2611 Cesar Gonzalez 2635 Aracelly Arias.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2111 NaSan Clark #2206 Gail Vannier-Coton #1105 Angel Negron #1123 Julio C Vega #1223 Robert Vanhorn #1346 John Wills #1407 Lomurria Reckley #1547 Elizabeth Joseph #1811 Jeremy Sharritt #2107 Elias Vasquez.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1022-Jasper Smith 1155/1174-Jose Diaz 3046-Megan Chery 3138-Kimberly Schley 3217-Angelica Hunter-Washington.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, May 16th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A081 Corrinne Leigh Downey-Felbinger;B071 Tatia Shantae Moore;C020 Beatriz Martinez Villeda;C173 Antonette Kedisha Deacon
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: May 17th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1135-Households, #1156-Furniture, #1112-Furniture, #K221-Households, #J210-Boxes, #J211-Furniture, #I217- Households, #F212-Households, #F208-Clothes, #2067-Furniture, #2063-Households, #2043Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 12th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
2G1WB5E36E1153622
2014 / CHEV
3MYDLBYV9JY326697
2018 / TOYT
4T1BE46K67U696355
2007 / TOYT
2T1AE09B2RC078423
1994 / TOYT
5XXGT4L35KG350776
2019 / KIA
1FTMF1CF2GKD55367
2016 / FORD
JHMCM56344C004930
2004 / HOND
5TFAZ5CN8MX104148
2021 / TOYT
JF1VBAL60N9018397
2022 / SUBA.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on May 5th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JA4AR3AU3LU020070
2020 / MITS
2G1FD3D32F9266051
2015 / CHEV
1GTEK19R0XR511950
1999 / GMC
1FTYR10C2YPB83395
2000 / FORD
5NPDH4AE8CH146939
2012 / HYUN
2C4GP54L55R208271
2005 / CHRY
3N1AB8CV6LY212368
2020 / NISS
WVWHN7AN4BE705459
2011 / VOLK
3A8FY58B98T228432
2008 / CHRY
2T3W1RFV3KW004315
2019 / TOYT
5YFBURHE7HP637051
2017 / TOYT
KNDJD735X95889592
2009 / KIA
JN8AZ1MU8AW001204
2010 / NISS.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/12/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
19UYA42441A032308
2001 ACUR
5NPDH4AE4FH550602
2015 HYUN
KNADN4A3XF6479789
2015 KIA
YV140MFB2F1318751
2015 VOLV.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 5/12/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1HGCM56107A224521
2007 HOND
3VWFF31Y47M423568
2007 VOLK.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 11, 2023
1YVHP80D635M07192
2003 MAZD
MAY 12, 2023
4T1BF1FK5FU490244
2015 TOYT
MAY 14, 2023
2CKDL33F786003032
2008 PONT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 11, 2023
5FNRL38279B044467
2009 HOND
MAY 12, 2023
2T1BU4EE7DC927193
2013 TOYT
WBAVB335X6KS32494
2006 BMW
MAY 14, 2023
2HGFG128X9H523535
2009 HOND
JN1CV6AR8CM973562
2012 INFI
JTDKT903495237217
2009 TOYT
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on May 12th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0371- Catherine Eflin 0045- Peter Andre Bernard.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/20/2023
JM3KFACM7K1575289
MAZD 2019
4F2YZ94114KM10574
MAZD 2004
5XYPG4A35KG582720
KIA 2019
3N1AB7AP4DL680516
NISSAN 2013
5FNYF3H99DB030319
HOND 2013
5NPET46C58H338417
HYUN 2008
3N1CN7AP2GL840459
NISS 2016
2G1FC1EV9A9147963
CHEV 2010
2C4RDGEG4HR630101
DODGE 2017
3N1AB7AP8GY237163
NISS 2016
5/21/2023
JNKDA31A62T020275
INFI 2002
5/22/2023
2T3WFREV7GW275520
TOYT 2016
6/3/2023
3VVCB7AX2PM028578
VOLK 2023
6/7/2023
2C3CDXCT5MH684646
DODG 2021.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, May 09, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kayla Pizarro Antea Birchett Evelyn Leonor Melendez Michael Eng Frankie Marks Ndela Husbands Fallon Ramos James Telford Davis Eric Uranyi Westley Bryan Jr Wilkinson Gilberto Rivera Joelys Garcia Barbara Ann Schmick Mellisa Mitchell NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, May 09, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Omawattie Hakh Badley Jenny Roman Matthew Toby Jr Longs Elimelec Ortiz Rosado Darren Shivers Jr Donna Marie Hardiman Chiekwe Nwokoji/Cmroofingfloridallc Tiara D King Margery Ocasio Yari Iverre Berrios Gracia NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, May 09, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Brandy Ward Krystle Rodriguez Ronald Melcomb Renfro Dolores Donnell Joel Bienvenido Jongco NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kelisa A Womack Arlene Flores Angel Rojas Concepcion Shah Shaltouki / Shahrokn Shaltouki NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Joseph Harris / JH Tiffany Francis Tatiana Aurora / TV Della Crews / DC Rodney Antone Johnson / Rodney Johnson David Modeste NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Dionne Thyme Ashlee Corbett Pouchy Jean Chaundee Dwaine Brown Antawnia Brooks Darrya Kennedy Nancy Bell Lewis Jeffrey Hirschhorn Orlemise Joseph Kamaria Jackson Rhianna King NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 Ð7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Shirley Grant/ Shirley Renee Grant-Turner Tywonda Stovell Stovell Lassiter Wagstaff Candy Regina Franklin Dyeaka M Green Rakisha Bridges Kenneth Lee Costin NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 Ð4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, May 11, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Robin Nicole Robertson/ Malik Baerga/ Athalie Germain/ Frednel Cetoute/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, May 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Devaris James Gregory Lamontagne Marilyn Mardale Gaddy Adriano C Ramos Joseph Robinson Amber Shults Dayshonn Logan NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, May 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Nancy Frohnapfel Gisel Mary Gonzalez Rosado.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/15/23
1HGCG5649YA051424
HONDA 2000
KNDJP3A52E7011687
KIA 2014
1FTRX08W73KC49285
FORD 2003
1GCGK29U22Z252471
CHEV 2002
3C4NJDDB9JT282780
JEEP 2018
4T3ZK3BB3AU021326
TOYT 2010
3C4PDDBG5FT660437
DODG 2015
5/16/23
1HGEM215X2L045434
HOND 2002
5FNYF6H60LB003595
HON 2020
1FDZY90X1SVA32684
FORD 1995
JTHBZ1BL2JA012611
LEXS 2018
5/17/23
5XXGT4L3XKG291921
KIA 2019
5/20/2023
3AKJHHDR7LSLJ7701
FRHT 2020
1FMCU9DG8AKB92086
FORD 2010
5NPET46C98H379939
HYUN 2008
1G4PP5SK5E4171294
BUIC 2014
1G8ZH52862Z158190
STRN 2002
1BABNBXA57F240537
BLUB 2007
5/22/2023
2LMHJ5NK6GBL01243
LINC 2016
3HGGK5H8XFM743627
HOND 2015
5/23/2023
2GNALCEK3H1524550
CHEV 2017
4V4NC9TG9AN290032
VOLV 2010
6/2/23
JTJAM7BX9M5278820
LEXS 2021
6/3/23
1GCPWDET3MZ201979
CHEV 2021
6/7/2023
3FTTW8F99NRA13935
FORD 2022
SALWR2SU3NA241136
LNDR 2022
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2013 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL3AP3DC254840
2004 Mitsubishi
VIN: 4A4MM41S64E017738
2008 Nissan
VIN: 3N1BC13E28L389111
2008 Toyota
VIN: JTMZD33V185109974
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on May 10, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE OF SALE ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 12th day of May, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Ruiz, Othella Household Items; LUGO-SANTANA, EFRAIN Household Goods; Hampton, Gregory Household Items; Cole, Karina Household Items; Rice, Quinton Household Items; Johnson, Alanique Household Items; Yelverton, Renee Household Items; Johnson, Teresa A. Household Items. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 12th day of May, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Torres, Johnpaul House Hold Goods; Centeno, Anthony Household Goods; Allen, David Household Goods. run dates 4/26 and 5/3.
Public Notice- Claim to Minor Estate- Acknowledgment Acceptance of Title Repudiation of U.S. Citizenship Termination of All Corporation Contracts Affidavit Rescission of Marriage & Driver's License contracts By; MICHAEL LORENZO JONES, Michael Lorenzo Jones Via Office of Executor occupied by Noble Phoenix Micha El https://www.calameo.com/read/0072919955c2ae75b2052; https://www.calameo.com/read/0072919954af411e72f8d; https://www.calameo.com/read/00729199560ecb4d434b4; https://www.calameo.com/read/007291995524d4168816f NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL.