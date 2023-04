Legal Public Notices 4/19/2023

Orlando Legals

George Moore - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1Jeremy Kellis - Clothing Naomie Jean- Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Jordan Traveny - 20 small stackable boxes, mini fridge, night stand, tv 5 medium boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Gadiel Otero- Appliance/Furniture, Brian Sherrod- couches washer dryer & boxes, Aishah McGaw- Furniture & household goods, Guylyn Laney- household goods, Marquis Leonard- Furniture, Erik Korsness- Furniture & knick knacks, Samuel Pratt Jr.- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. Tamica Shines- Household furniture, Krista Denoff-Household items, LaShalonda Robinson-Boxes and Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 9th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. Kenoshia bradley-Household items Chyanne Morales-Household items Crystal, Hairs-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ashley Hoven: shelving/clothing racks-Medley Fleuranvil: cribs/household items-Patricia Harrison:household items-Michelle Braga:furniture/bins-Katia Coard:furniture-Sheena Sparks:kid's items. Rovin Espinal commercial kitchen appliances & workout equipment Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Diana Vargas- Bed, clothing, shoes, toys, electronics, bags, and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Elizabeth George: Boxes, furniture. Chantel Thomas: 1–2- bedroom home goods. Blonide Jonathas: Table, chairs, boxes, totes. John Lent: Totes, boxes, fish tank, wild hog head; Enoc Diaz: Guitar, Keyboard, amplifier, computer, Drums; Melanie Powers: Boxes, Halloween décor, dollhouse; William Short: Household goods; Autumn Thompson: boxes, clothing, Toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1Daniel Munoz- Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Keaosha Kilgore TV, bed, dresser, desk, boxes, TV stand; Tonnia Bennett entertainment set, boxes, totes, TV; Berisha Williams Mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jimmy Rotondi, decor, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Anthony Fournier, House items. Jose Font, 1 bedroom fully furnished. Kaia Hilson, Furniture, totes. Angel Carrasquillo, products for store; Brianna Reyes, dining table and boxes; Jacob Leighton, 4 bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, Bed, clothing, lawn equipment; Alexandra Richard, table with 6 chairs, crib, 15 boxes, queen bed set with 2-night stands, dresser with mirror, 2pc sectional; Elga Cadet, household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Tatyanna Small: boxes, toys, skateboard, tote bag, picture frame; Megan Nettles: furniture, HHG, propane tank, generator, boxes, totes, bags. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageAnthony Ciuzio-Bed set, dresser, TV, small dining tables, couches. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.W. DOB: 06/04/2011, A. R. DOB: 02/05/2013, A. P. DOB: 07/21/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: 929 W. Colonial Dr. Room 141, Orlando, FL 32804. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M. M.L. DOB: 01/18/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq. Florida Bar No. 69216 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.R. DOB: 06/24/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: 7832 Gillingham Ct Orlando, FL 32825 An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected] , Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF J.C.-P. DOB: 09/10/2013, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 4th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: L.G. DOB: 08/30/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 18th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Cellphone 6200 Blk of Pershing Ave2. Cellphone and tools 30 Blk of E Harvard St3. Bag w/ misc. Items E Pine St/ S Orange Ave4. Electronics S Orange Blossom Trl/ Carter St5. Cellphones 6000 Blk of International Dr6. Backpack w/ electronics S Kirkman Rd/ MetroWest Blvd7. Bag w/ electronics 2000 Blk of Orange Center Blvd8. Bag w/ electronics S Rosalind Ave/ E Jackson St9. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St10. Electronics 1200 Blk of W South St11. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St12. Electronics Monte Carlo Trl/ S Dollins Ave13. Electronics 3000 Blk of Curry Ford Rd14. Bicycles W Washington St/ N Westmorland Dr15. Bicycle 2600 Blk of Kilgore St16. Currency I-4/ W Kaley StThe BRONZE KINGDOM MUSEUM (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on April 26th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.