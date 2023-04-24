Legal Public Notices 4/19/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: April 28, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 George Moore - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 28th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 800 Beard Rd. Winter Garden, Florida 34787 Jeremy Kellis - Clothing The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 28, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Naomie Jean- Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 5/9/2023 @ 12:00PM: Jordan Traveny - 20 small stackable boxes, mini fridge, night stand, tv 5 medium boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 9th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Gadiel Otero- Appliance/Furniture, Brian Sherrod- couches washer dryer & boxes, Aishah McGaw- Furniture & household goods, Guylyn Laney- household goods, Marquis Leonard- Furniture, Erik Korsness- Furniture & knick knacks, Samuel Pratt Jr.- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated May 9, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Tamica Shines- Household furniture, Krista Denoff-Household items, LaShalonda Robinson-Boxes and Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 9th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Kenoshia bradley-Household items Chyanne Morales-Household items Crystal, Hairs-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, May 9th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Ashley Hoven: shelving/clothing racks-Medley Fleuranvil: cribs/household items-Patricia Harrison:household items-Michelle Braga:furniture/bins-Katia Coard:furniture-Sheena Sparks:kid's items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 10th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Rovin Espinal commercial kitchen appliances & workout equipment Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 11, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Diana Vargas- Bed, clothing, shoes, toys, electronics, bags, and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Elizabeth George: Boxes, furniture. Chantel Thomas: 1–2- bedroom home goods. Blonide Jonathas: Table, chairs, boxes, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: John Lent: Totes, boxes, fish tank, wild hog head; Enoc Diaz: Guitar, Keyboard, amplifier, computer, Drums; Melanie Powers: Boxes, Halloween décor, dollhouse; William Short: Household goods; Autumn Thompson: boxes, clothing, Toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Daniel Munoz- Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Keaosha Kilgore TV, bed, dresser, desk, boxes, TV stand; Tonnia Bennett entertainment set, boxes, totes, TV; Berisha Williams Mattress, nightstand, stand dresser, 10 boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Jimmy Rotondi, decor, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 407-280-7355: Anthony Fournier, House items. Jose Font, 1 bedroom fully furnished. Kaia Hilson, Furniture, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Angel Carrasquillo, products for store; Brianna Reyes, dining table and boxes; Jacob Leighton, 4 bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, Bed, clothing, lawn equipment; Alexandra Richard, table with 6 chairs, crib, 15 boxes, queen bed set with 2-night stands, dresser with mirror, 2pc sectional; Elga Cadet, household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Tatyanna Small: boxes, toys, skateboard, tote bag, picture frame; Megan Nettles: furniture, HHG, propane tank, generator, boxes, totes, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: May 9th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Anthony Ciuzio-Bed set, dresser, TV, small dining tables, couches. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, CASE NO.: DP20-516 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.W. DOB: 06/04/2011, A. R. DOB: 02/05/2013, A. P. DOB: 07/21/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: Rebecca Weber Asencio Last known address: 929 W. Colonial Dr. Room 141, Orlando, FL 32804. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, [email protected], Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-185 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M. M.L. DOB: 01/18/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ARNULFO MENDEZ CHANAY, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq. Florida Bar No. 69216 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP19-666 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: R.R. DOB: 06/24/2019 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Jarryd Jackson-Kelley Last known address: 7832 Gillingham Ct Orlando, FL 32825 An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on May 30, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a Termination of Parental Rights Advisory Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 11th day of April, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-06 IN THE INTEREST OF J.C.-P. DOB: 09/10/2013, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: EFRAIN CORREA RIOS (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 4th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-67. IN THE INTEREST OF: L.G. DOB: 08/30/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AYLA DEJESUS, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 18th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
April 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone 6200 Blk of Pershing Ave
2. Cellphone and tools 30 Blk of E Harvard St
3. Bag w/ misc. Items E Pine St/ S Orange Ave
4. Electronics S Orange Blossom Trl/ Carter St
5. Cellphones 6000 Blk of International Dr
6. Backpack w/ electronics S Kirkman Rd/ MetroWest Blvd
7. Bag w/ electronics 2000 Blk of Orange Center Blvd
8. Bag w/ electronics S Rosalind Ave/ E Jackson St
9. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St
10. Electronics 1200 Blk of W South St
11. Cellphone 1200 Blk of W South St
12. Electronics Monte Carlo Trl/ S Dollins Ave
13. Electronics 3000 Blk of Curry Ford Rd
14. Bicycles W Washington St/ N Westmorland Dr
15. Bicycle 2600 Blk of Kilgore St
16. Currency I-4/ W Kaley St
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE The BRONZE KINGDOM MUSEUM (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on April 26th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on May 4th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D15 Ann Scott $515.30, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $931.60, C15 Mary Shingles $556.85, E26 Kenneth Hamilton $1,179.20, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,429.00, B42 Clark Schlechtia $256.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1299 Daniel Laymon $906.60, 1267 Tony Shuler $734.16, 1000 tempie oliver $737.00, 1341 Karl Hiller $429.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,298.55, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,651.85, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,581.85, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,560.15, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,298.55, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $603.95, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $978.20, C142 ANDREZ APPLEWHITE $756.71, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $978.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1154 Kimberly Bridgeforth $750.73, 2450 Audry Obret $373.62, 2297 Cejay Flores $826.25, 1049 casey pounders $484.43, 2198 Rodney daniels $617.66, 2164 erica Gonzalez $559.10, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $399.15, 2778 Karolyn Morales $436.62, 2506 Michael jackson $550.82 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E016 Karl Hiller $319.46, B083 Taylor Savoris $383.36, B078 BEN MAGALDINO $527.08, A084 walter timmes $516.28, A078 NORMAN HAIG $383.36 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1285 samone topps $638.35, 1520 frederick dauley $591.05, 1305 Melissa Maley $511.16, 2558 Alaiyna Williams $288.40, 5090 Tracy Forbes $591.05, 2031 Erin Bozelka $388.48, 1561 Melissa Maley $378.00, 1562 Melissa Maley $591.05, 2089 Patricia Forsyth $311.36, 2077 YANITZA COTTO $327.35, 1463 talib tillman $327.35, 2533 Patricia Myles $233.63 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA6434Q Ed Ward $653.95, 0185 shannon sharrow $586.48, AA0770B steven johnson $1,951.25, 1619 Lori selph-booth $472.10, AA4750F John Williams $385.85, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $3,345.50, 0127 Johnny Pantojas $609.13, 1453 Brandon Saunders $230.57, 1928 Wendy Allen $353.30, AA5250M Oscar Hayes $385.85, 1184 KEVYN MELENDEZ $253.77, AA8207K Chimere Bright $385.80, AA6914R Anna Sieniarecki $635.50, AA6622H Oscar Hayes $385.85, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $385.80, 1064 Lance Mulonas $353.30, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $321.65, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $321.65, AA4635A Latichia Macon $2,204.00, AA5359N steven johnson $1,951.25, AA1093H Jason Campbell $2,133.20, 1998 CYNTHIA RIVERA $350.82, AA9101H John Williams $385.85, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,604.90, AA5924R Sandra Hudson $385.80, 1974 BENJAMIN BLUIT $535.82, AA2125A Jason Campbell $2,133.20, AA4444G Andrew Bays $3,351.30 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $1,471.12 , 3134 karmetta chambers $512.06 , 3166 Robin Bellamy $570.88, 1062 Yanique Roberts $485.68 2143 Karis Justice $750.80, 4037 kara Justice $422.80.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Lake Nona, 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 05/10/2023: 1255 Yodaleibi Burns, 3219 Mickey G. Lugo Jr, AB1922A Mairim Escalante, 3307 Rob Keenan, AA8639A David Qualls, 2284 Nestor Nieves, AA0267P David Burdges, 1229 Lakeshia Choice, AA4157P Theodore Ingram, AA2226N Silvia Rivera, 3074 Carlos Rodriguez, AA6541E Theodore Ingram, 3195 Oriana Alfaro, 1162 Samuel Maldonado, 2148 Isreal Russ, 1174 Kenyate' Ellison-Highsmith, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns, AB4006A Ariana Minter, 1310 Maurice Joyner, 2377 Lisa Ruth, AB9352A Ariana Miller, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 1002 Marcos Feliciano Gonzalez, AA4622N Theodore Ingram, 1292 Nicole Dunn, 1198 Jose Cajigas Lopez, AB03398B Ariana Minter.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 200 Jerry Brignol 246 Therese Tucker 248 Roberto Dorta 367 Adrian Ellis 441 Nikkolai Serrano 560 Talib Muhammad 584 Talib Muhammad 585 James Denis Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 98 Joseph Lewis 130 Floyd Lane 146 William Epps Jr. 150 Kourtney Fishbourne 161 Yolanda Jones 232 Astley Barrett 256 Keiyanna Daniels 320 Frederick Key 334 Loretta Cohn 371 Nils Sims 533 Adrian Collins 625 Johnny Sanchez Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 16 Marv Blemly 17 Marv Blemly 24 Marv Blemly 89 Charity Estelle 856 Asher Fox Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 433 John Weston Hicks Jr. 707 Edwin Roman 728 Myeisha Gardner 748 Willie Griffin 836 Tiffany Theophile 923 Candace Lorrene Freeman 937 Michelle S Rosales Vin LPRSA20A95A618309 1112 Geraldine Shaw 1119 Sampson Kittrell Jr. 1532 Michael Garcia 1760 Eric King 2107 Sedia Plata Miro Vin 1FDKE30G9LHB75857 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1066 Tiara Gilbert 3240 Marquel Dock 4086 Joel Dawson 5017 Olivia Hanna 5039 Elicia Brinson 6011 Grant Wayne Cruikshank 6050 Ericka Smith 8028 Cathy Whiteway.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 5/5/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1JJV532D8NL320737
2022 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 5, 2023
1FTFX1EF8DFE02876
2013 FORD
5NPE34AF9FH033906
2015 HYUN
MAY 7, 2023
JNKBV61F98M275837
2008 INFI
JNKDA31A52T008344
2002 INFI
WVWPD63B62P063066
2002 VOLK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MAY 6, 2023
SALSF25456A928381
2006 LNDR
MAY 8, 2023
5TDZK23C39S251527
2009 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, May 09, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kayla Pizarro Antea Birchett Evelyn Leonor Melendez Michael Eng Frankie Marks Ndela Husbands Fallon Ramos James Telford Davis Eric Uranyi Westley Bryan Jr Wilkinson Gilberto Rivera Joelys Garcia Barbara Ann Schmick Mellisa Mitchell NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, May 09, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Omawattie Hakh Badley Jenny Roman Matthew Toby Jr Longs Elimelec Ortiz Rosado Darren Shivers Jr Donna Marie Hardiman Chiekwe Nwokoji/Cmroofingfloridallc Tiara D King Margery Ocasio Yari Iverre Berrios Gracia NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, May 09, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Brandy Ward Krystle Rodriguez Ronald Melcomb Renfro Dolores Donnell Joel Bienvenido Jongco NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kelisa A Womack Arlene Flores Angel Rojas Concepcion Shah Shaltouki / Shahrokn Shaltouki NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Joseph Harris / JH Tiffany Francis Tatiana Aurora / TV Della Crews / DC Rodney Antone Johnson / Rodney Johnson David Modeste NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Dionne Thyme Ashlee Corbett Pouchy Jean Chaundee Dwaine Brown Antawnia Brooks Darrya Kennedy Nancy Bell Lewis Jeffrey Hirschhorn Orlemise Joseph Kamaria Jackson Rhianna King NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, May 10, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Shirley Grant/ Shirley Renee Grant-Turner Tywonda Stovell Stovell Lassiter Wagstaff Candy Regina Franklin Dyeaka M Green Rakisha Bridges Kenneth Lee Costin NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, May 11, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Robin Nicole Robertson/ Malik Baerga/ Athalie Germain/ Frednel Cetoute/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, May 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Devaris James Gregory Lamontagne Marilyn Mardale Gaddy Adriano C Ramos Joseph Robinson Amber Shults Dayshonn Logan NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 – 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, May 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Nancy Frohnapfel Gisel Mary Gonzalez Rosado.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1997 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BF12B4VU137353
2009 Ford
VIN: 1FAHP32NX9W162419
1997 Toyota
VIN: JT5FG02T0V0038456
2009 Hyundai
VIN: KMHDU46D29U777210
1998 Toyota
VIN: JT2BF28KXW0093331
2003 Infiniti
VIN: JNRDR09Y73W302984
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on May 3, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Public Notice- Claim to Minor Estate- Acknowledgment Acceptance of Title Repudiation of U.S. Citizenship Termination of All Corporation Contracts Affidavit Rescission of Marriage & Driver's License contracts By; MICHAEL LORENZO JONES, Michael Lorenzo Jones Via Office of Executor occupied by Noble Phoenix Micha El https://www.calameo.com/read/0072919955c2ae75b2052; https://www.calameo.com/read/0072919954af411e72f8d; https://www.calameo.com/read/00729199560ecb4d434b4; https://www.calameo.com/read/007291995524d4168816f NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL IS NOTICE TO AGENT NOTICE TO AGENT IS NOTICE TO PRINCIPAL.