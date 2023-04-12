Legal Public Notices 4/12/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: April 28, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 George Moore - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 4/18/2023 @ 12:00PM: Jack Mullen-04 Boxes and 01 Bike. Dustin Greene-01 suitcase w clothes, 02 tote bags, sleeping bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 28th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 800 Beard Rd. Winter Garden, Florida 34787 Jeremy Kellis - Clothing The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 28, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Naomie Jean- Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP22-445 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.L. DOB: 09/26/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Mary Lucate (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-377 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.C. DOB: 07/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SAMANTHA EATON, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, CASE NO.: DP20-516 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.W. DOB: 06/04/2011, A. R. DOB: 02/05/2013, A. P. DOB: 07/21/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: Rebecca Weber Asencio Last known address: 929 W. Colonial Dr. Room 141, Orlando, FL 32804. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, [email protected], Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-185 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M. M.L. DOB: 01/18/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ARNULFO MENDEZ CHANAY, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq. Florida Bar No. 69216 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP20-428 In the Interest of: R.B. DOB: 09/28/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MELISSA BRUMMITT, A.K.A. MELISSA ANDREA BRUMMITT, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746 State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-06 IN THE INTEREST OF J.C.-P. DOB: 09/10/2013, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: EFRAIN CORREA RIOS (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 4th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-67. IN THE INTEREST OF: L.G. DOB: 08/30/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AYLA DEJESUS, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 18th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Kogut & Cannon, PA, of 300 N. New York Ave #832, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Mary Kogut Lowell, PA
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Mary Kogut Lowell, PA"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/30/2023
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE The BRONZE KINGDOM MUSEUM (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on April 26th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Hunters Creek, 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl. 32837 05/02/2023: 3334 James Curtis, 2078 Devett Edwards, 2251 Shaton Robey, 2507 Kenna Cable, 1300 Joao Do Rego, 2617 Jose Ramirez, 1255 Lisa Alexander, 3080 Sean Sullivan, 1723 Lesley Rivera, 2509 Kenna Cable, 2605 Yessiree Molero, 1504 Edward Meyer, 1213 Hercules Nguyen, 1064 Juliano Fonseca, 2049 Tiffany Parker, 3503 Gustavo Celli, 2074 Isabel Munoz, 2082 Olga delatorre, 1231 Gustavo CELLI, 3333 Stephanie Burke, 1225 Lesley Rivera, 1309 Joaneliz Lopez, 1224 Joao Do Rego, 1258 Juliano Fonseca, 2313 Alexis Tovar, 3050 Marwan Kourdi, 1018 Dzhambulat Magomadov, 2067 Edgar Mirtinez. U-Haul Gatorland, 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 05/02/2023: 224 Christy Degennaro, 932 Jennifer Johnson, 556 Caleb Maxie, 824 Jennifer Johnson, 723 Jennifer Mata, 1053 Ana Paula, 949 Jennifer Johnson, 830 Mando Garcia, 527 Michael Zurita, 914 Jennifer Mata.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 200 Jerry Brignol 246 Therese Tucker 248 Roberto Dorta 367 Adrian Ellis 441 Nikkolai Serrano 560 Talib Muhammad 584 Talib Muhammad 585 James Denis Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 98 Joseph Lewis 130 Floyd Lane 146 William Epps Jr. 150 Kourtney Fishbourne 161 Yolanda Jones 232 Astley Barrett 256 Keiyanna Daniels 320 Frederick Key 334 Loretta Cohn 371 Nils Sims 533 Adrian Collins 625 Johnny Sanchez Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 16 Marv Blemly 17 Marv Blemly 24 Marv Blemly 89 Charity Estelle 856 Asher Fox Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 433 John Weston Hicks Jr. 707 Edwin Roman 728 Myeisha Gardner 748 Willie Griffin 836 Tiffany Theophile 923 Candace Lorrene Freeman 937 Michelle S Rosales Vin LPRSA20A95A618309 1112 Geraldine Shaw 1119 Sampson Kittrell Jr. 1532 Michael Garcia 1760 Eric King 2107 Sedia Plata Miro Vin 1FDKE30G9LHB75857 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1066 Tiara Gilbert 3240 Marquel Dock 4086 Joel Dawson 5017 Olivia Hanna 5039 Elicia Brinson 6011 Grant Wayne Cruikshank 6050 Ericka Smith 8028 Cathy Whiteway.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on April 21, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1103 - Borders, Kayle; 1201 - Diaz, Andre; 1405 - Robinson, Tawana; 1407 - Sheree, Tawana; 1418 - Johnson, Jerlin; 1419 - sinkler, Jacqueline; 1511 - Rodriguez, Richard; 1520 - Moore, Lizzie; 1603 - Martinez, Gizehl; 2105 - funderburk, Zonia; 2106 Ð Jaquisha Richardson; 2115 - Gaines, Pirscilla; 2118 - Moore, Amy; 2127 Ð Oliver, Shadeana; 2207 - Mcarthy, Travis; 2216 - WHEELER, BRENDA; 2307 - Mitchell, Jayvon; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2608 - Cowell, Okenio; 2711 - Primus Ryan, Makiya; 3121 - Faison, Danette; 3127 - Faison, Danette; 3205 - Byrne, Michael; 3213 - Thomas, Clara; 3212 Ð Gunn, Jerrod; 3218 - Leath, Teshima; 3311 - Stephens, Lamonte; 3527 - Ellington, Eboney; 3709A - Payne, April; 4106 - griffin, Lizetta; 4306 - Action pour la solution déducation en Haïti Auguste, Angelot; 4322 - Louis, Rony; 4402 - Barbara Latrice, Hanna; 4409 - White, Brittney; 4422 - Bartlett, Lee; 4425 Ð Moore, Sharlette; 4522 - Taylor, Danny; 5117 - Crawford, Stephanie; 5118 - Williams, Terrace; 8110 - Chaney, Cedric; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1201 - villanueva, abigail; 1212 - BERG, CHRISTOPHER; 1308 - Cleaton, Frank; 1607 - Brown, Chelsea; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2414 - Mckenna, Patricia; 2501 - yanguas, alexendar; 2531 - Henderson, Christine; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 2616 - Hernandez, Virginia; 3103 - CROCKETT, BRITTNEY; 3113 - GREGORY, DAIVION; 3204 - Perez, Joseph; 3230 - Cross, David; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3419 - MEDINA, KRISTINA; 3603 - Stewart, Stardayja PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0056 - Atkinson, Kimkichi; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0064 - Miller, Janice; 0075 - Babington, William; 0082 Ð Jackson, Adonis; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0103 - LUCKAIN, DYLAN; 0106 - Diaz, Ramon; 0109 - Lewis, Natalie; 0113 - Dumitru, Maru; 0124 - Petree, George; 0127 - Clarke, Olivia; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0160 - Selman, Cerra; 0162 - Mickens, Latoria; 0166 - Jefferson, Christopher; 0183 - Oliveira, Alessandro; 0194 - Jean Baptiste, Israel; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0218 - Mills, Anthony; 0220 - Maldonado, Yamilett; 0249 - Griffon, Johnson; 0272 - Lupe and Bezel Llc Larimore, Austin; 0291 - Giles, Jasmine; 0293 - Chapman, Paul; 0297 - Fountain, Elijah Daquan; 0299 - Gibson, Susan; 0314 - Gipson, Stephan; 0318 - Clerger, Enel; 0323 - Baptiste, Jessica Jn; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0397 - Clark, Frances; 0407 - figueroa, Kelly; 0445 - Brady, Addesha; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0470 - Alexandre, Ella; 0489 - Andrews, Byron; 0539 - Mccants, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Gadd, Jessica; 0169 - Watkins, Rosaria; 0314 - Williams, Bernard; 0321 - Moronta, Gustavo; 0481 - Viccarone, Joann; 5001 - Papp, Katrina PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0131 - Browne, Wayne; 0137 - Williams, Tyetianna; 0204 - Mack, Cierra; 0502 - Johnson, William; 0802 - Jr, Darrin Bundy; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0924 - Gochera, Gidion; 1113 - Belassi, Mario; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1210 - Mata, Jesus; 1214 - Barnard, Robert; 1218 - Neilly, Theodore; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - Adams, Davin; 1008 - Myers, Isiah; 1010 - craig, brandon; 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1103 - Redd, Brittany; 1135 - burke, nekisha; 2023 - Haygood, Patricia; 2101 - sammons, Dustin; 3002 - Morales, Stephaney; 3027 - Papadimitriou, Maria; 3080 - lopez, Jennypher rivera; 4003 - Espinal, Franchesca; 4109 - Espinosa, Edward PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1015 - Boyce, Judy; 1096 - Cashion, Albert; 2030 - Rew-Sanchez, Lia; 2166 - colarossi, Lillian; 2188 - Vilsaint, Jennifer; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0408 - bruce, Derek; 0607 - Caruso, Sammi; 0612 - Walker, Daniel; 0614 - Agrella, Nicole; 1065 - Wheeler, Elizabeth; 2117 - Terry, Kathy; 3011 - Badawi Aviation, LLC Badawi, Monzer; 3195 - 3209 - Irwin, Terry PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A014 - Perkins, Tiara; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A036 - Dugger lll, Reginald; A041 - Ellis, Marquisha; A042 - Nicanor, Guy; B009 - CORRALES, JERRY; B017 - Garza, Patricia; B019 Ð Ogyle, Monica Lynn; B041 - Green, Simone; B047 - Figueroa, Samantha; B055 - Carr, Kyanna; B065 - Ceide, Georges; B069 - Alexis, Shanika S; C007 - Laguerre, Rachelle; C025 - sastraline ramsaran, sastri; C026 - Gusby, Derrick; C033 - Stoica, Ileana; C056 - Mitchell, Charnay; C064 - Jackson, Anseomo; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D006 - mason, Kevin; D020 - Rogero, Jillian; D032 - Hardiman, Caleb; D035 - Allen, Marcus; D048 - King, Rhianna; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D115 - Lindsay, Shamika; D125 - Moore, Marlon; D126 - Fields, Charlie; D130 - White, Amanda; D136 - Dawkins, Mark; E009 - hastings, Nyiebah; E026 - Sampson, Denise; E028 - Johnson, Anita; F008 - Alvez, Fabio; F016 - patterson, Brittany; F038 - Faustin, Acella PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Adkins, Rosetta; 1022 - archie, shirsonda F; 2004 - Zuniga, Yarilee; 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 4003 - Barnard, Ashlea; 5001 - Sostre, Joe; 5021 - Bennett, Rawlvan; 5217 - Cajuste, Darleene; 6110 - Hohmann, Daniel; 6147 - hillis, eliot; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6539 - Laley, Brenda; 6602 - Marshall, Eric; 6610 - Miller, Kenneth; 6615 - Witenbarger, Lindsay PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B029 - Lewis, Nick; B041 - Aime, Madeleine Fils; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; B051 - Muhammad, Malikah; C007 - Marink, Andres; C008 - chambers, Lorenzo; C009 - Wideman, Kimiko; C028 - Jones, Cameron; C049 - Davis, Latorria; D038 - Trendle, Josh; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E019 - Walden, Danielle; E075 - Wilson, Shelbie; E099 - LEZCANO, WILLINGTON; E165 - Martinez, Johanna; E184 - alcida, Wisterdy; E201 - gailhart, kevin; E206 - Ramirez-Rivera, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E007 - Paraon, Veronica; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; G056 - Crawford, Cornelius PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1135 - DaQuin, Jacquelin; 1138 - stokes, devonta; 1165 - Ligon, Alonna; 2219 - Per Eir A Arruda, Lucimar; 2240 - Martinez, Juan; 2257 - sanchez, Kevin; 2271 - Scot, Joe; 2276 - smith, Patricia; 2279 - thornton, redesign; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2304 - Pagano, Dalton; 2330 - Reliford, Chanell; 2331 - smith, Rosheda. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on April 21, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Halstead, Joshua; 1106 - Morales, Guillermo; 1113 - Gomez, Eddie; 1120 - barsch, stanley; 1204 - Theophile, Dephnie; 2034 - Colorado, Hilda; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2117 - Persaud-Gonzalez, Malissa; 2169 - Diamond, Tracy; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2198 - MCNAIR, ZACHARY; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3036 - Ulysse, Jean Marc; 4047 - Pereira, Daniel; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6001 - jr, victor nieves; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6028 - King, Jaime; 6121 - Sorrell, Miriam; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan; 3057 - Aysamal Ortiz PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0144 - JOLLY, DEBBIE; 0244 - Velazquez, Carmen; 0260 - Parra, German; 2005 - ceasar, janna; 2023 - Chavers, Monique; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2045 - Guzman, Sinned; 3004 - Osuna, Raul; 5003 - Quintero, Alhep; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7126 - Go vip now Freeman, Marion; 7147 - Chambers, Hugh; 8004 - J&J ERS ERS, JANDJ; 00198 Ð Natalie Rios; 7131 Ð Maria, Cardona, Torres PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A016 - Tuncer, Aytu; C159 - Preston, Latrice; D143 - Moye, Yrtazia; D167 - Denis, Reginald; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E252 - Wallace, Kevin; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai; H072 - Tuncer, Aytu; P002 Ð Rolando, Araujo PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B012 - Smith, Eric; B015 - Santiago, Cristian; B031 - Roger, Joel; B049 - Atwater, Donald; B054 - Gonzalez, Elizabeth; C007 - Neil, Gerald; C020 - Brooks, Nannette; C024 - Lee-Williams, Precious; D015 - Beckworth, Willie; D026 - Cooper, Shakhia; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D035 - Aviles, Nelson; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E004 - Anderson, Ivory; E019 - Pavlovsky, Marcus; E037 - Rogers, Yakira; G001 - Santana, Francisco; G025 - Hernandez, Ever; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J030 - Resto, Jose; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J047 - Huber, Justin; J065 - Cordero, Ruben Rey; J070 - Brown, Roosevelt; J080 - Metelus, Esnel; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J098 - Frias, Raimundo; J107 - Neely, Halle; J111 - Gutierrez, Gesenia; J114 - Ward, Shakira; J128 - Garcia, Peter; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; J166 - Esquivel, Brayan; K011 - Lawlor, Laurren; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K025 - Benjamin, Sophia; K032 - Harris, Kevin; K036 - Griffin, Lakeshia; K046 - Andino, Carmen; K055 - Dixon, Gerrod; K059 - Martinez, Natalia; K061 - Torres, Joanna; K106 - diaz, Emmanuel; B008 Ð Will, Josue, Joseph PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Clark, Tina; A123 - Roberts, Tynicka; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A131 - Marshall, Monique; B204 - Desima, Elmonise; B228 - Jean, Clecie; B229 - George, Latoya; B231 - Inkner, Alisha; B242 - Rose, Richard; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B264 - Clarke, Jahkeem; B293 - Mcneal, Tajiah Tarie; C313 - cotto, Orlando; C340 - Santiago Carreno, Regino; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D431 - Norman, Jeremy; D447 - Williams, Jasmine; E516 - almonte, daniel; E517 - Pounds, Jacquelyn; E522 - Bradley, Shantoria; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; F604 - Wesley, Sonya; F624 - Theback, Genord; G724 - Vg Inc Sales & Services Morales, Natalie; H838 - Marshall, Mae; J910 - Jackson, Regina; B237 Ð Quinton, Thompson; B238 Ð Arviance, Phillips; D401 Ð Cyle Boyne, G714 Ð Andre, Louissaint PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A115 - Shaw, Nay; A124 - Figueroa, Ruth; A125 - Perez, Vanessa; A144 - Burden, David; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B203 - Vazquez, Omar; B207 - Sherman, Joyce; B235 - Perez-Parra, Fernando; C303 - Saint Louis, Rolmy; C316 - Falcon, Xashia; D415 - Gittens, Duane; D417 - Neal, Tangela; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; D425 - Johnson, Stefan; E503 - Dailey-Brown, Aalyah; F602 - Franklin, Deborah; F632 - Batista, Jasmin; F633 - Gaines, Everette; G701 - Maslar, Cynthia; G709 - Delice, Oneck; G721 - kyle, Margie; G731 - Watson, Marcus; H825 - Jackson, Autrice; H829 - Arevalo, Luz; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I907 - Pineda, Fredric; I908 - Espinal, Joel; I911 - Rivera, Christina; I914 - Lee, Cynthia; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; I930 - Gaines, Everette; I931 - Gaines, Anna; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J019 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; J024 - Saez, Inocencio; J025 - Ramos-Casto, Cristian; J034 - Volcy, Christine; J037 - Dor, Jean; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; L215 - Maxie, Tyanna; M311 - Kimble, Barbara; O502 - King, Trevon; P033 - Joseph, Jeremy; P053 - Clifton, Chris; C312 Ð Tayra, Estremera; D412 Ð Carolina, Florimon; E525 Ð Jalil Ouazani PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1054 - Colon, Michael; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 11005 - Gonzalez Cosme, Juana; 11032 - Garrett, Carey; 11093 - Rodriguez, Juan Perez; 11107 - Roland, Duena; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11213 - Welch, Shemika; 11301 - Eastman, Michael; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 11307 - Osorio Morales, Jose Benjamin; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11416 - Richard Williams, James; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1158 - Laureano, Paul; 1165 - Washington, Arkila; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12113 - Smith, Cheryl; 12115 - Utesch, Julie; 12509 - Biscaro, Roberto; 1261 - Malave Roman, Jose; 12617 - Negron, Anexie; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 208 - Angulo, Maria; 282 - Burns, Sade; 304 - Davila, Christian; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 482 - Sanchez, Stephanie; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 807 - Need-A-Detail LLC Harvin, Latasha; 901 - Simon, Aron; 918 - Wadley, Diamond; 956 - Mendez, Zulma Enith PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 098 - Rosario, Maria; 102 - Rand, Alexus; 108 - Scott, Sarah; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 265 - Stone, Arlene; 308 - Gonzalez, Rebecca; 321 - Maldonado, Vivian; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 411 - Tineo, Sandino; 423 - Jackson, Capri; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 494 - Trinidad, Angel; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 506 - O Rourke, Carol; 518 - Santiago, Emily; 539 - yarn, Destiny; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 568 - Jones-Butler, Tony; 569 - Marrero, Maria; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 600 - Sippio, Robert; 606 - Davis, Quearra; 712 - Toth, Judith; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 850 - romero, Deorama; 865 - Castillo1, Juana; 888 - White, Monica; 158 Ð Carmen, Ortiz PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01103 - Reilly, James; 02120 - Alexis, Malcolm; 02205 - encarnacion, Izaiah; 02505 - Moya, Jeimy; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04312 - Draper, Natasha; 04434 - Russell, Jennifer; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05139 - Darius, Roosevelt; 05159 - Rodriguez, Joseph; 05181 - Badawi Aviation, LLC Badawi, Monzer; 05212 - Steele III, Matthew; 05220 - Escobar, Joyce; 05425 - Rios, Carlos; 21291 - Tucker, Shema; 21621 - Brown, Angelica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1004 - Garland, Tracy; 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1023 - Santiago, Erick Cedeno; 1110 - Schmick, Barbara; 1139 - alzate, Luis; 1204 - Colon, Angelica; 1208 - Simon, Roron; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1428 - Villegas, Erbin; 1514 - Marrero, Osvaldo; 1536 - Brown, Deianeira; 1703 - PARSONS, SANDRINA; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2036 - Cruz Pantoja, Keychmary; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2073 - Baptista Moriera, Evelino; 2077 - De Jesus, Luis; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2143 - Delgado, Vivian; 2146 - Yenny, Justin; 2191 - Diaz, Sylvia; 2194A - Sessions, Brett; 2237 - Philipps, Rudy; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2252 - Thayer, Catherine; 2316 - Arregiocredito.com Salgado, Jesus; 2318 - Viust, Xiomara; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis; P10 - Ayala, Glory Ann PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0005 - Williams, Angela; 0026 - Green, Tyler; 0032 - Soto Lopez, Marielly; 0065 - Smith, Reyonda; 0076 - Castro, Gabriel; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0159 - Vargas, Olivia; 0172 - Nelson, Tocarra; 0175 - Lopez, Benjamin; 1007 - Fernandez, Maricarmen; 1009 - Mega TV Orlando Rivera, Jose; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 2012 - Gomez, David; 2013 - Mendoza, Erick; 2089 - castro, Marina; 2090 - Echevarria, Marysabel; 2102 - McDonnell, Patrick; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4022 - Daniels, Paul; 4024 - osborne, kathryn; 4049 - De La Fuente, Mark; 4051 - Miranda, Norma; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6021 - Rosario, Lourdes; 6032 - Worthen, Jashad; 6036 - Messado, Marsha; 6058 - Cardozo, Hercules; 6074 - Tavarez, Amable; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6101 - Andrade, Oskelly; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6130 - Ramos, Rosa; 6144 - parra, Nalihel; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6186 - Connelly, Kim; 8034 - Vega, Rafael; 8065 - Echegaray, Junior PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00054 - Griffin, Winston; 0012 - Medina, Yvette; 0013 - El, Vivian Brown; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0042 - Jean, Deneka; 0048 - Rivera Guillermety, Jose; 0219 - Ariza, Carlos Jose; 0233 - CARROLL, MIA; 0237 - Crosby, Gregory James; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0259 - Richards, James; 0318 - Goodale, Kimberly; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 1134 - Tillman, Tory; 2019 - Resort Partners Kirkwood, Richard; 2076 - Calderaro, Christina; 2124 - Hunt Construction Group Mcgowan, John; 0149 Ð Mackenzie, Livingston’ 0220 Ð Lourdes, Qinta, Camacho; 2041 Ð Mariah, Arroyo PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Steward, Braelynn; 0138 - Warren, Shamajia; 0145 - Adeclat, Reginald; 0157 - Jackson, Cornelius; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0241 - Victor, Wilsend; 0248 - Taylor, Cliff; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0435 - Adams, Sheilitha; 0511 - Edgerson, Damion; 0524 - Leftridge, Rashid; 0622 - Dominguez, Alberto; 0812 - Egipciaco, Steve; 0813 - Dyer, Michel; 0815 - Outing, Darryl; 0819 - Johnson, Dorothy; 0824 - baker, camille; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 09112 - Wilson, Syrus; 09116 - Mitchell, Craig; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0930 - Dorvil, Jackie; 0944 - Hernandez, Hermy; 0964 - Freus, Dieula; 0977 - Williams, Jamarcus; 0992 - Crowe, Denise; 1002 - Shaw, Monica; 1009 - Boston, Julie; 1047 - Smith, Deborah; 1121 - Dixon, Bruce; 1139 - Jackson, Bennie; 1142 - ROMAN, KOJI; 1163 - Ceaser, Demetrik; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1173 - Parker, Victor; 1214 - Null, Rick; 1240 - Robinson, Rozetia; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1306 - Leavy, Telesha; 1318 - Pratt, Steven; 1343 - Cardoso, Pedro; 1363 - Coker, Albert; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra; 09105 Ð Italyanda, Dawson. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, April 18th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A087 Danny Jerome Chancellor;B081 Kenneth Jerome Stephens II;B214 Deborah Annalee Fennell.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 28th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
W04GV8SX3K1008335
2019 / BUIC
1HGCR2F53DA004708
2013 / HOND
KNAFB121125192239
2002 / KIA
19XFA1F50BE047314
2011 / HOND
JN8AF5MR7FT509488
2015 / NISS
2HNYD2H24CH516350
2012 / ACUR
1GTEK19R0XR511950
1999 / GMC
2G1FD3D32F9266051
2015 / CHEV
1GRAA0626XW033611
1999 / GDAN
5NPEB4AC6BH145517
2011 / HYUN
JHMFB4F22CS007186
2012 / HOND.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/28/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
WBXPA934X6WD25765
2006 BMW
0300132284
2009 JLG TELESCOPIC BOOM
WDYPF4AC495420880
2009 FRHT
2HGFG1B67BH506308
2011 HOND
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 4/28/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
KM8SR4HF0HU204330
2017 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 29, 2023
3C8FY68B32T359519
2002 CHRYSLER
APRIL 30, 2023
1FMCU9DG9CKB09686
2012 FORD
1HGCP2F64BA156962
2011 HOND
2GTEK19TX21270590
2002 GMC
KNDJE723177345528
2007 KIA
MAY 4, 2023
19UUA56882A020147
2002 ACUR
2A4GP44R57R341009
2007 CHRY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 29, 2023
1C3CC5FB2AN227936
2010 CHRY
WBA4A7C55FD414940
2015 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/4/2023
SALAG25445A312873
LAND 2005
JNKCV54E54M814093
INFI 2004
2GNALBEK5F6386522
CHEV 2015
3C4PDDEG5JT189720
DODG 2018
2G1115S38G9149030
CHEV 2016
5FNYF4H67CB020379
HOND 2012
5/5/2023
KNAFE121675393875
KIA 2007
5NPD84LF5HH019725
HYUN 2017
5TDZA23C64S182828
TOYT 2004
2HKYF18513H517533
HOND 2003
1N4AA5AP4EC492618
NISSAN 2014
5NPET46C79H539916
HYUN 2009
JTJYARBZ2H2074162
LEXS 2017
1D4HD48N54F129209
DODG 2004
1C6RR6FG3KS613538
RAM 2019
ZFBCFXAW6GP513233
FIAT 2016
3N1AB7AP4KY292735
NISS 2019
2T1BURHE6HC947918
TOYT 2017
1FA6P8THXG5224594
FORD 2016
5YFDPRAE8LP106010
TOYT2020
5/6/2023
KM8J33A45HU568260
HYUN 2017
5/8/2023
JA3AU26U38U013570
MITS 2008
5/14/2023
1HGCV1F38MA105067
HOND 2021
5/17/2023
1G6DX5RK9M0127059
CAD 2021
5/30/2023
19UUA8F52EA002609
ACUR 2014
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2007 DODG
2B3KA43G37H778855
2005 NISS
5N1AN08U15C640779
2014 JEEP
1C4NJCBA7ED749727
2005 CHRY
3C4FY58B65T594299.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
5/3/2023
4T3ZA3BB0BU044051
TOYT 2011
5/5/2023
3AKJGLD61ESBC1251
FRHT2014
KNAGM4A75C5285949
KIA 2012
5/6/2023
1FT7W2BT7EEA57807
FORD 2014
5/17/2023
JALCDJ160M7K01094
CHEV2021
5/18/2023
ZACNJDC16MPN18898
JEEP 2021
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Pontiac
VIN: 1G2ZF57B564278330
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on April 26, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC