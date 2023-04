Legal Public Notices 4/12/2023

Orlando Legals

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.C. DOB: 07/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE,IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.W. DOB: 06/04/2011, A. R. DOB: 02/05/2013, A. P. DOB: 07/21/2022. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: 929 W. Colonial Dr. Room 141, Orlando, FL 32804. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Heather L. Higbee, on April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea N. Bogdan, Attorney for the State of Florida FBN: 0123752, [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. Clerk of Court By /s/ Deputy ClerkIN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M. M.L. DOB: 01/18/2013. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq. Florida Bar No. 69216 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: R.B. DOB: 09/28/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, A.K.A. MELISSA ANDREA BRUMMITT, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746 State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF J.C.-P. DOB: 09/10/2013, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 4th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: L.G. DOB: 08/30/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on May 18th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 28th day of March, 2023. is hereby given that the undersigned, Kogut & Cannon, PA, of 300 N. New York Ave #832, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 3/30/2023 Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 3334 James Curtis, 2078 Devett Edwards, 2251 Shaton Robey, 2507 Kenna Cable, 1300 Joao Do Rego, 2617 Jose Ramirez, 1255 Lisa Alexander, 3080 Sean Sullivan, 1723 Lesley Rivera, 2509 Kenna Cable, 2605 Yessiree Molero, 1504 Edward Meyer, 1213 Hercules Nguyen, 1064 Juliano Fonseca, 2049 Tiffany Parker, 3503 Gustavo Celli, 2074 Isabel Munoz, 2082 Olga delatorre, 1231 Gustavo CELLI, 3333 Stephanie Burke, 1225 Lesley Rivera, 1309 Joaneliz Lopez, 1224 Joao Do Rego, 1258 Juliano Fonseca, 2313 Alexis Tovar, 3050 Marwan Kourdi, 1018 Dzhambulat Magomadov, 2067 Edgar Mirtinez.224 Christy Degennaro, 932 Jennifer Johnson, 556 Caleb Maxie, 824 Jennifer Johnson, 723 Jennifer Mata, 1053 Ana Paula, 949 Jennifer Johnson, 830 Mando Garcia, 527 Michael Zurita, 914 Jennifer Mata.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.200 Jerry Brignol 246 Therese Tucker 248 Roberto Dorta 367 Adrian Ellis 441 Nikkolai Serrano 560 Talib Muhammad 584 Talib Muhammad 585 James Denis: 98 Joseph Lewis 130 Floyd Lane 146 William Epps Jr. 150 Kourtney Fishbourne 161 Yolanda Jones 232 Astley Barrett 256 Keiyanna Daniels 320 Frederick Key 334 Loretta Cohn 371 Nils Sims 533 Adrian Collins 625 Johnny Sanchez: 16 Marv Blemly 17 Marv Blemly 24 Marv Blemly 89 Charity Estelle 856 Asher Fox433 John Weston Hicks Jr. 707 Edwin Roman 728 Myeisha Gardner 748 Willie Griffin 836 Tiffany Theophile 923 Candace Lorrene Freeman 937 Michelle S Rosales Vin LPRSA20A95A618309 1112 Geraldine Shaw 1119 Sampson Kittrell Jr. 1532 Michael Garcia 1760 Eric King 2107 Sedia Plata Miro Vin 1FDKE30G9LHB758571066 Tiara Gilbert 3240 Marquel Dock 4086 Joel Dawson 5017 Olivia Hanna 5039 Elicia Brinson 6011 Grant Wayne Cruikshank 6050 Ericka Smith 8028 Cathy Whiteway.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1103 - Borders, Kayle; 1201 - Diaz, Andre; 1405 - Robinson, Tawana; 1407 - Sheree, Tawana; 1418 - Johnson, Jerlin; 1419 - sinkler, Jacqueline; 1511 - Rodriguez, Richard; 1520 - Moore, Lizzie; 1603 - Martinez, Gizehl; 2105 - funderburk, Zonia; 2106 Ð Jaquisha Richardson; 2115 - Gaines, Pirscilla; 2118 - Moore, Amy; 2127 Ð Oliver, Shadeana; 2207 - Mcarthy, Travis; 2216 - WHEELER, BRENDA; 2307 - Mitchell, Jayvon; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2512 - Brown, Ahyanna; 2608 - Cowell, Okenio; 2711 - Primus Ryan, Makiya; 3121 - Faison, Danette; 3127 - Faison, Danette; 3205 - Byrne, Michael; 3213 - Thomas, Clara; 3212 Ð Gunn, Jerrod; 3218 - Leath, Teshima; 3311 - Stephens, Lamonte; 3527 - Ellington, Eboney; 3709A - Payne, April; 4106 - griffin, Lizetta; 4306 - Action pour la solution déducation en Haïti Auguste, Angelot; 4322 - Louis, Rony; 4402 - Barbara Latrice, Hanna; 4409 - White, Brittney; 4422 - Bartlett, Lee; 4425 Ð Moore, Sharlette; 4522 - Taylor, Danny; 5117 - Crawford, Stephanie; 5118 - Williams, Terrace; 8110 - Chaney, Cedric; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8123 - Morris, DiAna. 1201 - villanueva, abigail; 1212 - BERG, CHRISTOPHER; 1308 - Cleaton, Frank; 1607 - Brown, Chelsea; 2133 - Allgaier, Darren; 2414 - Mckenna, Patricia; 2501 - yanguas, alexendar; 2531 - Henderson, Christine; 2532 - boykins, tshwanda; 2616 - Hernandez, Virginia; 3103 - CROCKETT, BRITTNEY; 3113 - GREGORY, DAIVION; 3204 - Perez, Joseph; 3230 - Cross, David; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3419 - MEDINA, KRISTINA; 3603 - Stewart, Stardayja. 0029 - Perry, Denise; 0056 - Atkinson, Kimkichi; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0064 - Miller, Janice; 0075 - Babington, William; 0082 Ð Jackson, Adonis; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0103 - LUCKAIN, DYLAN; 0106 - Diaz, Ramon; 0109 - Lewis, Natalie; 0113 - Dumitru, Maru; 0124 - Petree, George; 0127 - Clarke, Olivia; 0135 - Pitman, Freddie; 0160 - Selman, Cerra; 0162 - Mickens, Latoria; 0166 - Jefferson, Christopher; 0183 - Oliveira, Alessandro; 0194 - Jean Baptiste, Israel; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0218 - Mills, Anthony; 0220 - Maldonado, Yamilett; 0249 - Griffon, Johnson; 0272 - Lupe and Bezel Llc Larimore, Austin; 0291 - Giles, Jasmine; 0293 - Chapman, Paul; 0297 - Fountain, Elijah Daquan; 0299 - Gibson, Susan; 0314 - Gipson, Stephan; 0318 - Clerger, Enel; 0323 - Baptiste, Jessica Jn; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0397 - Clark, Frances; 0407 - figueroa, Kelly; 0445 - Brady, Addesha; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0470 - Alexandre, Ella; 0489 - Andrews, Byron; 0539 - Mccants, Jeffrey. 0126 - Gadd, Jessica; 0169 - Watkins, Rosaria; 0314 - Williams, Bernard; 0321 - Moronta, Gustavo; 0481 - Viccarone, Joann; 5001 - Papp, Katrina. 0131 - Browne, Wayne; 0137 - Williams, Tyetianna; 0204 - Mack, Cierra; 0502 - Johnson, William; 0802 - Jr, Darrin Bundy; 0905 - Whitlock, Orestes; 0924 - Gochera, Gidion; 1113 - Belassi, Mario; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1210 - Mata, Jesus; 1214 - Barnard, Robert; 1218 - Neilly, Theodore; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane. 1003 - Adams, Davin; 1008 - Myers, Isiah; 1010 - craig, brandon; 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 1103 - Redd, Brittany; 1135 - burke, nekisha; 2023 - Haygood, Patricia; 2101 - sammons, Dustin; 3002 - Morales, Stephaney; 3027 - Papadimitriou, Maria; 3080 - lopez, Jennypher rivera; 4003 - Espinal, Franchesca; 4109 - Espinosa, Edward. 1015 - Boyce, Judy; 1096 - Cashion, Albert; 2030 - Rew-Sanchez, Lia; 2166 - colarossi, Lillian; 2188 - Vilsaint, Jennifer; 3028 - Fuller, Sue; 3163 - Amos, Carl. 0408 - bruce, Derek; 0607 - Caruso, Sammi; 0612 - Walker, Daniel; 0614 - Agrella, Nicole; 1065 - Wheeler, Elizabeth; 2117 - Terry, Kathy; 3011 - Badawi Aviation, LLC Badawi, Monzer; 3195 - 3209 - Irwin, Terry. A014 - Perkins, Tiara; A021 - Hinson, Charles; A036 - Dugger lll, Reginald; A041 - Ellis, Marquisha; A042 - Nicanor, Guy; B009 - CORRALES, JERRY; B017 - Garza, Patricia; B019 Ð Ogyle, Monica Lynn; B041 - Green, Simone; B047 - Figueroa, Samantha; B055 - Carr, Kyanna; B065 - Ceide, Georges; B069 - Alexis, Shanika S; C007 - Laguerre, Rachelle; C025 - sastraline ramsaran, sastri; C026 - Gusby, Derrick; C033 - Stoica, Ileana; C056 - Mitchell, Charnay; C064 - Jackson, Anseomo; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D006 - mason, Kevin; D020 - Rogero, Jillian; D032 - Hardiman, Caleb; D035 - Allen, Marcus; D048 - King, Rhianna; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D115 - Lindsay, Shamika; D125 - Moore, Marlon; D126 - Fields, Charlie; D130 - White, Amanda; D136 - Dawkins, Mark; E009 - hastings, Nyiebah; E026 - Sampson, Denise; E028 - Johnson, Anita; F008 - Alvez, Fabio; F016 - patterson, Brittany; F038 - Faustin, Acella. 1013 - Adkins, Rosetta; 1022 - archie, shirsonda F; 2004 - Zuniga, Yarilee; 2021 - Maldonado, Marisol; 4003 - Barnard, Ashlea; 5001 - Sostre, Joe; 5021 - Bennett, Rawlvan; 5217 - Cajuste, Darleene; 6110 - Hohmann, Daniel; 6147 - hillis, eliot; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6539 - Laley, Brenda; 6602 - Marshall, Eric; 6610 - Miller, Kenneth; 6615 - Witenbarger, Lindsay. B029 - Lewis, Nick; B041 - Aime, Madeleine Fils; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; B051 - Muhammad, Malikah; C007 - Marink, Andres; C008 - chambers, Lorenzo; C009 - Wideman, Kimiko; C028 - Jones, Cameron; C049 - Davis, Latorria; D038 - Trendle, Josh; E016 - Herring, Jamie; E019 - Walden, Danielle; E075 - Wilson, Shelbie; E099 - LEZCANO, WILLINGTON; E165 - Martinez, Johanna; E184 - alcida, Wisterdy; E201 - gailhart, kevin; E206 - Ramirez-Rivera, Antonio. E007 - Paraon, Veronica; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; G056 - Crawford, Cornelius. 1135 - DaQuin, Jacquelin; 1138 - stokes, devonta; 1165 - Ligon, Alonna; 2219 - Per Eir A Arruda, Lucimar; 2240 - Martinez, Juan; 2257 - sanchez, Kevin; 2271 - Scot, Joe; 2276 - smith, Patricia; 2279 - thornton, redesign; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2304 - Pagano, Dalton; 2330 - Reliford, Chanell; 2331 - smith, Rosheda. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1004 - Halstead, Joshua; 1106 - Morales, Guillermo; 1113 - Gomez, Eddie; 1120 - barsch, stanley; 1204 - Theophile, Dephnie; 2034 - Colorado, Hilda; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2117 - Persaud-Gonzalez, Malissa; 2169 - Diamond, Tracy; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2198 - MCNAIR, ZACHARY; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3036 - Ulysse, Jean Marc; 4047 - Pereira, Daniel; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6001 - jr, victor nieves; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6028 - King, Jaime; 6121 - Sorrell, Miriam; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan; 3057 - Aysamal Ortiz. 0144 - JOLLY, DEBBIE; 0244 - Velazquez, Carmen; 0260 - Parra, German; 2005 - ceasar, janna; 2023 - Chavers, Monique; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 2045 - Guzman, Sinned; 3004 - Osuna, Raul; 5003 - Quintero, Alhep; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7126 - Go vip now Freeman, Marion; 7147 - Chambers, Hugh; 8004 - J&J ERS ERS, JANDJ; 00198 Ð Natalie Rios; 7131 Ð Maria, Cardona, Torres. A016 - Tuncer, Aytu; C159 - Preston, Latrice; D143 - Moye, Yrtazia; D167 - Denis, Reginald; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E252 - Wallace, Kevin; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai; H072 - Tuncer, Aytu; P002 Ð Rolando, AraujoB012 - Smith, Eric; B015 - Santiago, Cristian; B031 - Roger, Joel; B049 - Atwater, Donald; B054 - Gonzalez, Elizabeth; C007 - Neil, Gerald; C020 - Brooks, Nannette; C024 - Lee-Williams, Precious; D015 - Beckworth, Willie; D026 - Cooper, Shakhia; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D035 - Aviles, Nelson; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; E004 - Anderson, Ivory; E019 - Pavlovsky, Marcus; E037 - Rogers, Yakira; G001 - Santana, Francisco; G025 - Hernandez, Ever; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J030 - Resto, Jose; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J047 - Huber, Justin; J065 - Cordero, Ruben Rey; J070 - Brown, Roosevelt; J080 - Metelus, Esnel; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J098 - Frias, Raimundo; J107 - Neely, Halle; J111 - Gutierrez, Gesenia; J114 - Ward, Shakira; J128 - Garcia, Peter; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; J166 - Esquivel, Brayan; K011 - Lawlor, Laurren; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K025 - Benjamin, Sophia; K032 - Harris, Kevin; K036 - Griffin, Lakeshia; K046 - Andino, Carmen; K055 - Dixon, Gerrod; K059 - Martinez, Natalia; K061 - Torres, Joanna; K106 - diaz, Emmanuel; B008 Ð Will, Josue, Joseph. A106 - Clark, Tina; A123 - Roberts, Tynicka; A125 - Jones, Wendy; A131 - Marshall, Monique; B204 - Desima, Elmonise; B228 - Jean, Clecie; B229 - George, Latoya; B231 - Inkner, Alisha; B242 - Rose, Richard; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B264 - Clarke, Jahkeem; B293 - Mcneal, Tajiah Tarie; C313 - cotto, Orlando; C340 - Santiago Carreno, Regino; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D431 - Norman, Jeremy; D447 - Williams, Jasmine; E516 - almonte, daniel; E517 - Pounds, Jacquelyn; E522 - Bradley, Shantoria; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; F604 - Wesley, Sonya; F624 - Theback, Genord; G724 - Vg Inc Sales & Services Morales, Natalie; H838 - Marshall, Mae; J910 - Jackson, Regina; B237 Ð Quinton, Thompson; B238 Ð Arviance, Phillips; D401 Ð Cyle Boyne, G714 Ð Andre, Louissaint. A115 - Shaw, Nay; A124 - Figueroa, Ruth; A125 - Perez, Vanessa; A144 - Burden, David; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B203 - Vazquez, Omar; B207 - Sherman, Joyce; B235 - Perez-Parra, Fernando; C303 - Saint Louis, Rolmy; C316 - Falcon, Xashia; D415 - Gittens, Duane; D417 - Neal, Tangela; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; D425 - Johnson, Stefan; E503 - Dailey-Brown, Aalyah; F602 - Franklin, Deborah; F632 - Batista, Jasmin; F633 - Gaines, Everette; G701 - Maslar, Cynthia; G709 - Delice, Oneck; G721 - kyle, Margie; G731 - Watson, Marcus; H825 - Jackson, Autrice; H829 - Arevalo, Luz; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I907 - Pineda, Fredric; I908 - Espinal, Joel; I911 - Rivera, Christina; I914 - Lee, Cynthia; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; I930 - Gaines, Everette; I931 - Gaines, Anna; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J019 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; J024 - Saez, Inocencio; J025 - Ramos-Casto, Cristian; J034 - Volcy, Christine; J037 - Dor, Jean; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; L215 - Maxie, Tyanna; M311 - Kimble, Barbara; O502 - King, Trevon; P033 - Joseph, Jeremy; P053 - Clifton, Chris; C312 Ð Tayra, Estremera; D412 Ð Carolina, Florimon; E525 Ð Jalil Ouazani1054 - Colon, Michael; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 11005 - Gonzalez Cosme, Juana; 11032 - Garrett, Carey; 11093 - Rodriguez, Juan Perez; 11107 - Roland, Duena; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11213 - Welch, Shemika; 11301 - Eastman, Michael; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 11307 - Osorio Morales, Jose Benjamin; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11416 - Richard Williams, James; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1158 - Laureano, Paul; 1165 - Washington, Arkila; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12113 - Smith, Cheryl; 12115 - Utesch, Julie; 12509 - Biscaro, Roberto; 1261 - Malave Roman, Jose; 12617 - Negron, Anexie; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 208 - Angulo, Maria; 282 - Burns, Sade; 304 - Davila, Christian; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 482 - Sanchez, Stephanie; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 807 - Need-A-Detail LLC Harvin, Latasha; 901 - Simon, Aron; 918 - Wadley, Diamond; 956 - Mendez, Zulma Enith. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 098 - Rosario, Maria; 102 - Rand, Alexus; 108 - Scott, Sarah; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 265 - Stone, Arlene; 308 - Gonzalez, Rebecca; 321 - Maldonado, Vivian; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 411 - Tineo, Sandino; 423 - Jackson, Capri; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 494 - Trinidad, Angel; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 506 - O Rourke, Carol; 518 - Santiago, Emily; 539 - yarn, Destiny; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 568 - Jones-Butler, Tony; 569 - Marrero, Maria; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 600 - Sippio, Robert; 606 - Davis, Quearra; 712 - Toth, Judith; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 850 - romero, Deorama; 865 - Castillo1, Juana; 888 - White, Monica; 158 Ð Carmen, Ortiz. 01103 - Reilly, James; 02120 - Alexis, Malcolm; 02205 - encarnacion, Izaiah; 02505 - Moya, Jeimy; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 04103 - Roman, Jose; 04312 - Draper, Natasha; 04434 - Russell, Jennifer; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05139 - Darius, Roosevelt; 05159 - Rodriguez, Joseph; 05181 - Badawi Aviation, LLC Badawi, Monzer; 05212 - Steele III, Matthew; 05220 - Escobar, Joyce; 05425 - Rios, Carlos; 21291 - Tucker, Shema; 21621 - Brown, Angelica. 1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1004 - Garland, Tracy; 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1023 - Santiago, Erick Cedeno; 1110 - Schmick, Barbara; 1139 - alzate, Luis; 1204 - Colon, Angelica; 1208 - Simon, Roron; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1428 - Villegas, Erbin; 1514 - Marrero, Osvaldo; 1536 - Brown, Deianeira; 1703 - PARSONS, SANDRINA; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2036 - Cruz Pantoja, Keychmary; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2073 - Baptista Moriera, Evelino; 2077 - De Jesus, Luis; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2143 - Delgado, Vivian; 2146 - Yenny, Justin; 2191 - Diaz, Sylvia; 2194A - Sessions, Brett; 2237 - Philipps, Rudy; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2252 - Thayer, Catherine; 2316 - Arregiocredito.com Salgado, Jesus; 2318 - Viust, Xiomara; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis; P10 - Ayala, Glory Ann. 0005 - Williams, Angela; 0026 - Green, Tyler; 0032 - Soto Lopez, Marielly; 0065 - Smith, Reyonda; 0076 - Castro, Gabriel; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0159 - Vargas, Olivia; 0172 - Nelson, Tocarra; 0175 - Lopez, Benjamin; 1007 - Fernandez, Maricarmen; 1009 - Mega TV Orlando Rivera, Jose; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 2012 - Gomez, David; 2013 - Mendoza, Erick; 2089 - castro, Marina; 2090 - Echevarria, Marysabel; 2102 - McDonnell, Patrick; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4022 - Daniels, Paul; 4024 - osborne, kathryn; 4049 - De La Fuente, Mark; 4051 - Miranda, Norma; 5005 - DIXON, MARLENE; 6007 - Ruiz Aparicio, Humberto; 6021 - Rosario, Lourdes; 6032 - Worthen, Jashad; 6036 - Messado, Marsha; 6058 - Cardozo, Hercules; 6074 - Tavarez, Amable; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6101 - Andrade, Oskelly; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6130 - Ramos, Rosa; 6144 - parra, Nalihel; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6186 - Connelly, Kim; 8034 - Vega, Rafael; 8065 - Echegaray, Junior00054 - Griffin, Winston; 0012 - Medina, Yvette; 0013 - El, Vivian Brown; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0042 - Jean, Deneka; 0048 - Rivera Guillermety, Jose; 0219 - Ariza, Carlos Jose; 0233 - CARROLL, MIA; 0237 - Crosby, Gregory James; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0259 - Richards, James; 0318 - Goodale, Kimberly; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 1134 - Tillman, Tory; 2019 - Resort Partners Kirkwood, Richard; 2076 - Calderaro, Christina; 2124 - Hunt Construction Group Mcgowan, John; 0149 Ð Mackenzie, Livingston’ 0220 Ð Lourdes, Qinta, Camacho; 2041 Ð Mariah, Arroyo. 0126 - Steward, Braelynn; 0138 - Warren, Shamajia; 0145 - Adeclat, Reginald; 0157 - Jackson, Cornelius; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0241 - Victor, Wilsend; 0248 - Taylor, Cliff; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0435 - Adams, Sheilitha; 0511 - Edgerson, Damion; 0524 - Leftridge, Rashid; 0622 - Dominguez, Alberto; 0812 - Egipciaco, Steve; 0813 - Dyer, Michel; 0815 - Outing, Darryl; 0819 - Johnson, Dorothy; 0824 - baker, camille; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 09112 - Wilson, Syrus; 09116 - Mitchell, Craig; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0930 - Dorvil, Jackie; 0944 - Hernandez, Hermy; 0964 - Freus, Dieula; 0977 - Williams, Jamarcus; 0992 - Crowe, Denise; 1002 - Shaw, Monica; 1009 - Boston, Julie; 1047 - Smith, Deborah; 1121 - Dixon, Bruce; 1139 - Jackson, Bennie; 1142 - ROMAN, KOJI; 1163 - Ceaser, Demetrik; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1173 - Parker, Victor; 1214 - Null, Rick; 1240 - Robinson, Rozetia; 1241 - Jackson, Wanda L; 1306 - Leavy, Telesha; 1318 - Pratt, Steven; 1343 - Cardoso, Pedro; 1363 - Coker, Albert; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra; 09105 Ð Italyanda, Dawson. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com atA087 Danny Jerome Chancellor;B081 Kenneth Jerome Stephens II;B214 Deborah Annalee Fennell.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;W04GV8SX3K10083352019 / BUIC1HGCR2F53DA0047082013 / HONDKNAFB1211251922392002 / KIA19XFA1F50BE0473142011 / HONDJN8AF5MR7FT5094882015 / NISS2HNYD2H24CH5163502012 / ACUR1GTEK19R0XR5119501999 / GMC2G1FD3D32F92660512015 / CHEV1GRAA0626XW0336111999 / GDAN5NPEB4AC6BH1455172011 / HYUNJHMFB4F22CS0071862012 / HOND.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/28/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.WBXPA934X6WD257652006 BMW03001322842009 JLG TELESCOPIC BOOMWDYPF4AC4954208802009 FRHT2HGFG1B67BH5063082011 HONDNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 4/28/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.KM8SR4HF0HU2043302017 HYUNNOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3C8FY68B32T3595192002 CHRYSLER1FMCU9DG9CKB096862012 FORD1HGCP2F64BA1569622011 HOND2GTEK19TX212705902002 GMCKNDJE7231773455282007 KIA19UUA56882A0201472002 ACUR2A4GP44R57R3410092007 CHRY. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1C3CC5FB2AN2279362010 CHRYWBA4A7C55FD4149402015 BMW. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:SALAG25445A312873LAND 2005JNKCV54E54M814093INFI 20042GNALBEK5F6386522CHEV 20153C4PDDEG5JT189720DODG 20182G1115S38G9149030CHEV 20165FNYF4H67CB020379HOND 2012KNAFE121675393875KIA 20075NPD84LF5HH019725HYUN 20175TDZA23C64S182828TOYT 20042HKYF18513H517533HOND 20031N4AA5AP4EC492618NISSAN 20145NPET46C79H539916HYUN 2009JTJYARBZ2H2074162LEXS 20171D4HD48N54F129209DODG 20041C6RR6FG3KS613538RAM 2019ZFBCFXAW6GP513233FIAT 20163N1AB7AP4KY292735NISS 20192T1BURHE6HC947918TOYT 20171FA6P8THXG5224594FORD 20165YFDPRAE8LP106010TOYT2020KM8J33A45HU568260HYUN 2017JA3AU26U38U013570MITS 20081HGCV1F38MA105067HOND 20211G6DX5RK9M0127059CAD 202119UUA8F52EA002609ACUR 2014The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802007 DODG2B3KA43G37H7788552005 NISS5N1AN08U15C6407792014 JEEP1C4NJCBA7ED7497272005 CHRY3C4FY58B65T594299.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:4T3ZA3BB0BU044051TOYT 20113AKJGLD61ESBC1251FRHT2014KNAGM4A75C5285949KIA 20121FT7W2BT7EEA57807FORD 2014JALCDJ160M7K01094CHEV2021ZACNJDC16MPN18898JEEP 2021Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2006 PontiacVIN: 1G2ZF57B564278330To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on April 26, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792