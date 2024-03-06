Legal Public Notices 3/6/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights of: Giulia Parmigiani Davila, Minor(s). Case No.: D-23-679759-R, Department A, AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Davila, Darberlis, Parmigiani, Viancarlo. To: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on April 03, 2024 at 9:30 AM, in Courtroom 02 located at: 601 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Vineta Tiapula, Deputy Clerk of the Court.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 22, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Luviaya Moore-household goods, James Gibson-household goods, Deseray Cole-household goods, Brandon Dubose-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on March 22nd, 2024 12:00PM- diane Mccarty-tillman-Household items, Kaniesha Dixon-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on March 22nd, 2024 12:00PM. Altoria White- King size bed, clothes, small boxes, TV, Delray Herring- Sofa and boxes totes end table, Tarasheka Davis- boxes, massage chair, candle holders. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 22nd, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Patricia Osborn - household goods. Sean McCollum - car parts, tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated March 19th, 2024 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Jennifer Santana: cal king, bedroom, boxes, bins. KYRAH DOWDELL: clothes, boxes.Alisha Crutchfield: Kitchen table and vanity. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 19th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Alvarado Edgardo- household items, Edward Rosado- Household Goods, Jacqueline St. Clair-Husbands- Personal items, Alan Agbele- Home goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 22nd, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Gregory Charles Spreng- household items. Maurice Lewis- shoes. Stephen Saunders- furniture. Christopher Santos- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, 407.982.1032 @ 12:00 PM: Joyette Gaines-Household Items, Amanda Buys-Household Items,Dawn Hendricks-Household Items, Magdalys Ocana-Household Items, Athanasia Auguste-Household Items, Mario Wilson-Household Items,Guydelle Philippe-Household Items, Josh Marcelin- Household Items, Loxley Moore-Household Items, Melita Bien Aime-Household Items, Athanasia Auguste-Household Items, Kala Piercy-Household Items, Marie Saint Armand-Clothing, Michael Jones-Household Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on March 22, 2024 Fabian Morales- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances Thomas Markwith- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Acct. Records/Sales Samples Derrick Gusby- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Tolisha Martin- Living room set, Clothing and shoes Shawnicka Singfield- Household Goods/Furniture Chelena Johnson- Household Goods/Furniture Suelaa Brown- household bedroom king size bed dresser 56 in flat couch love seat washing dryer 2 bok case mirror Deniesha Griffin- Household Goods Alexis Wilson- Household goods, bed, mattress, couch, clothes, electronics, TVs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 March 22nd, 2024, 11:00AM Charles Andrew Powers Trade show items, Shawn Shields Boxes, Yusielys Carvajal Boxes, Aryantee Fort Boxes, Francisco Rivera Sneakers, clothes, luggage, Jayln Johnson Boxes, Miguel Hernandez Living room set. Tv, two couches, bedroom set, mattress. Natalie Barrera totes, suitcase, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 28, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Co Extra lonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Patricia Williams: Bags, Luggage, Chair Set, Couches, Shoe Boxes, Totes, TV, Bike, Wall Art, Kitchen Wares; Jeremiah Drummer: Microwave, Work Out Supplies, Chair Set, Shelves, Griddle, TV, Bags, Boxes, Mattress; Wilson J Rosario: Washer/Dryer Set. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 407208-9257: Robert Katz: boxes, totes, green screen, weights, workout equipment; Juwanna Menzie-Cobbins: boxes, totes, floor cleaner, tv, laptop, furniture, dressers, bedframe; Beverly Rodriguez: boxes, totes, dishes, seasonal decorations; Beverly Rodriguez: boxes, totes, decorations, furniture, baby items, luggage; Canelius Brooks: boxes, clothes, shoes, tool boxes, ladders, shop vac, chairs; Roberto Estevez: boxes, couch, drawers, tables The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4293: Janine Gomez: Boxes, Totes, Side Table, File Cabinet, TV, Bed Frame, Christmas Decor. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4370: Michelle McGuirt Household goods, Furniture, Boxes, Bins, Make ÐUp Vanity. Daniel Gump household goods/Furniture, Boxes, Clothing, shoes, Bins. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Michael Francis- electronics, household items, ac standing units The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 407777-2278: Stephanie Pooley - Chair, bags, motorize bicycle, boxes, clothes, totes, bins, car jack, two bolt cutters, bench and two pool pumps; Ariana Lindsey Ð Bicycle, books, boxes, clothes, shoes, totes, tripod, projector, cooler and a camping stove. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Joyfully Planned LLC: cleaning supplies, shelving, Christmas decor, totes, boxes. Lucita Hopkins: dining table and chairs, washer, dryer, childs bike, luggage, toys, totes, boxes. Melissa Nunez: couch, dresser, mattress, tv, lamps, car seat, totes, boxes. Sachie Eure: chair, dresser, mattress. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Anthony Muriel: Tools, Household Items, Washing Machine; Ed Ackerman: Guitar, Costume, Propane Tank; Michelle Roberts: Furniture, Sewing Machine; Juliet Vickers: Household items, Books; Juliet Vickers: Household items, Holiday Decorations, Furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Vicki Smith shoes, clothes; Jaclyn Sandorsr home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Cassandra Sinclair-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45 PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Christopher Knight- Furniture, Household goods, boxes; Christopher Knight-Furniture, Household goods, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Freddy Falcon- furniture, boxes, tools. Kaia Hilson- furniture, decorations. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Stephenie Daniel, Furniture crib Holiday decor tvs paint equipment; Alexandra Richard, tables, chairs, household items; Faith Based Logistics LLC (Harold Jackson), washer, dryer, boxers. Ricco Fisher: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Jeannette Perez: Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Aaron Collier: Furniture, boxes, bags, couch, personal goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on March 19th, 2024 at 12:00pm MariaAngelis AyalaOtero: household goods,Joseph Deaton: Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Miscellaneous boxes papers and tools, Ronald Nicolas:household goods,Joseph Deaton :Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on March 19th, 2024 at 12:00pm Alexis Habib- Household goods/ furniture. Christopher Mann- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Landscaping/Construction Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on March 22, 2024 12:00PM Store 3057: 4066 Silver Star Road: Guerinaud Bernardin-washer, dryer, floor drill; Jasmine Annett Cleveland-bedframe, children toys; Regina z Roundtree-totes, chairs, bags; James Goddard II-exercise bike; Tori Kelly-bags and totes; Alaina Dailey-bags and luggage; Natasha Greenhoward-boxes; Christopher Lousane-clthes and bags; Angel Dumas-washer dryer and boxes; Ashley Hall-bags and totes; Susana Cervantes-boxes, cloths, personal items; samantha Ford- clothes, bags, totes, personal items; Ebony Byars-chairs couches baby items;Jayunna Smith- clothes, ac unit, and personal items;Anton Mihelic- display case, mini ac boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP17-689, IN THE INTEREST OF J.C. DOB: 10/10/20211, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Kristopher Seibel Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP22-5, IN THE INTEREST OF A. C. B. DOB: 12/30/2021, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Aliya Bedford 2506 Country Club Blvd., #25 Stockton, CA 95204. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on May 7, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF: NAPOLEON MASSEY, Petitioner, and DOREATHA MASSEY Respondent. CASE NO.: 2023-DR-009308 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: DOREATHA MASSEY 4609 Wellesly Dr., Orlando, FL 32818 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Dissolution of Marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses on or before March 28, 2024, if any, to TW LAW GROUP PLLC, Counsel for the Petitioner, whose address is 7530 Citrus Ave., Winter Park, FL 32792, , and file the original with the Clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando FL, 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e- mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 2/16/24 CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By:/s/ Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP20-430 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 06/28/2023 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Quiana Trevonne Holmes, last known address: 4933 Raleigh St. Orlando, FL 32811. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before the General Magistrate, on April 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/Wooten CASE NO.: DP22-463 IN THE INTEREST OF: R.P. DOB: 09/10/2007, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ERIC POTEAT. An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 15, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 123752 [email protected] Children’s Legal Services Phone: (407) 317-7634 By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-111. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HAYLEY NICOLE HAMER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-111. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LESLIE HAMER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on March 22nd, 2024 12:00PM Lashae Thomas-Household Goods/Furniture; Marquis Chisholm-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, boxes; Lashae Thomas-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances; Keyonna Stewart-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment; Kevin Dougherty-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Acct. Records/Sales Samp; Chris Castoro-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on March 15th, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B29 Roslyn Smith $449.00, B20 Tylaine Peters $459.60, D39 Twyla Hill $607.30, C69 Jordan Benham $870.95, U85 GLENROY WILLIAMS $671.10, 0209 Jerry Luke $606.05, U78 Mystery Room $375.20, D15 EVELYN VARNADO $739.75, 1101 kelvin sone $1,362.40, A0008A kelvin sone $1,839.20, D05 rodney acker $1,199.45, B70 chris volosin $721.75, B12 derius jones $649.40, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $1,220.90, 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $1,220.90, 1006 karen rice $1,045.15, L47 ROBERTA BRYANT $648.15, B10 Ahmani Standifer $593.80, A39 ISMAEL CHRISTIAN $628.85, E01 GENE GOSS $1,363.70, C57 anton winn $713.75, A30 vieta sawyer $500.80, B34 Dekayla Brand $650.30, C28 jeffery Knayer $870.25, L45 rashida philip $782.65, C75 Ndewana Somanje $1,059.05, D46 Harry Richard $1,135.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1036 Gregory Sanders $1,214.85, 1376 Melissa Scherer $475.00, 1189 Francisco Miranda $997.55, 1275 Kendale Hamilton $798.80, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $602.15, 1110 Tony Owens $1,427.70, 1233 Joel Smith $439.00, 1006 mystery room $1,601.15, 1024 Jesus Zepeda $753.40, 1222 KEISHA JACQUELIN THOMPKINS $942.85, 1080 WILLIAM KING $965.10, 1173 NANCY CHESTER $999.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; E107 lisa heinaman $1,606.95, D109 Ted Jackson $1,883.50, B106 Anthony hess $1,561.19, D102 james O'Shaughnessy $1,011.90, A111 William Caraway $1,767.60, C119 Michael Dobson $1,757.50, C107 susan stewart $1,227.25, E101 FERDELL BAKER $1,745.05, A110 susan stewart $1,195.50, AB6136E Kiel Brandt $481.00, B114 maria trotter $1,194.30, B113 Denise Miller $992.78, A109 susan stewart $969.60, AB9867C Kiel Brandt $481.00 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E060 curtney jinkens $780.40, A064 Johnathan Treland $502.80, A031 SHATOYA SMITH $927.23, C043 REGINA JONES $1,227.70, D010 Mitchell Young $1,344.92, A045 cordell sterling $503.15, E021 KENYA TRIMBLE $779.20, D015 Winston TULLY $1,529.99, A054 Ashley Quinones $534.60, C049 DESIREE MIRANDA $736.90, E067 ANTONIO RUANO $663.30, E039 TALYA WRIGHT $716.95, C039 Jessica Gonzalez $779.30, E034 PATRICK BUTTIMER $714.30 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2472 kaye cole $210.18, 1191 Diane Bryant $1,129.07, 1201 david harding $970.20, 1510 William Kendall $673.65, 2038 Francisco Jiminez $729.55, 1420 Drexlell Moss $450.00, 2403 Tamar Daniels $858.77, 2016 Willie Lewis $1,338.34, 1306 Diane Bryant $1,130.72, 2503 Crystol Odige $471.98, 1557 WHITNEY DEAL $419.00, 1203 Shakira Barrett $1,014.00, 1208 DAV GONZALEZ $744.25, 1194 tania VASQUEZ $777.73, 1603 Shirley Rivera $450.00, 2305 Jay Trudgen $1,055.00, 1112 Shiwan Blue $578.00, 2162 Francisco Jiminez $1,047.85, 1246 Ronnie Kelly $827.00, 1309 Amanda Huff $756.77, 2458 STEPHANIE SANDOVAL $569.55, 2450 Crystol Odige $471.98 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2370 Brianna Jones $1,626.73, 1607 Mystery room $875.50, 1483-85 GRISEL RIVERA $848.95, 1463 Kenny Delgado Garrasteguis $375.90, 5066 JAMES FRALEIGH $1,397.55, 5030 roberson figueroa $1,210.30, 5062 Rondald Reinhardt $1,341.90, 2545 Savannah LaPura $397.78, 5032 alexandre Gonzalez $800.60, 1424 MARCUS ANDERSON $847.50, 1276 JASON COVER $517.35, 2706 Jackeline Garcia $407.70, 2119 Antoinette Griffin $397.78, 5020 Jalesia Milton $1,196.35, 1448 Gerardo cardenas $428.83, 2414 ANGELA BENNETT $812.24, 1744 Constance Mitchell $638.89, 2380 Antoinette Griffin $779.38, 1645 ANTONIO PEREZ $1,310.61, 5076 Alfred Harris $1,512.25, 1575 reginald white $939.49, 2440 Jaquantay Mike $428.83, 1431 Alison Saunders $397.03, 1582 Jennifer Jellison $1,019.65, 1574 naomi dixon $1,575.85, 2005 Denisse Martinez $476.85, 1252 dayanara brown $429.58, 1435 Kimberly LaMorte $397.78, 1106 opal simmonds $979.90, 1269 TIMOTHY ADAMS $694.58, 1416 LYDIA HICKS $1,016.87, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,129.07, 1073 Mystery Room $1,341.90, 1708 Temeka Davis $1,090.24, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $1,957.79, 5048 Angel Cardinales $1,625.50, 1406 Jeffrey Hyacinthe $724.93, 2519 Betty Georges $692.14, 1566 jimmy bankston $1,388.60, 2596 Dana Esposito $397.78, 1773 rosary gifford $605.12, 1288 luis franceschi $428.83, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $1,129.07, 2524 sadrack clervil $429.58 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1383 Althera Thompson $549.30, 0004 Mikea jackson $1,031.20, 1517 carlos hernandez $1,241.27, 1629 Candace White $958.50, 1977 Freddie Gaines $606.12, 1989 Mystery Room $1,031.20, 1282 MICHAEL YOUNG $939.20, 1481 Zachary Wright $794.15, AA2746M Jamie Stover $364.40, 1425 Latoya Howard $718.82, 0005 Steven Briggs $1,031.20, 1171 Latroy Childress $329.23, 1151 Cora Butts $329.23, 1662 Dariel Hamberlin $696.59, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $415.02, 1899 Jeremy Barrett $891.13, 1415 Timothy Taylor $696.59, 1323 Shannon Buxton $849.81, 1190 Denise Green $447.17, 0121 Christy Haggins $907.37, 0222 Gregory Greer $555.81, 1307 Mystery Room $585.10, 1285 Miley Brown $395.70, 1974 Anthony Torres $334.71, 1611 Mikea jackson $1,031.20, 1928 Wendy Allen $569.55, 1666 Stanley Swinton $501.45 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 4052 Logan Mcginn $834.30, 3134 Jasmine Williams $938.27, 3097 ELICIA DOUGLAS $701.95, 1062 SHEENA STARR $461.40, 4094 Zachary Wooden $663.30, 3066 jonathan batista $703.05, 3035 Chavalye burke $896.40, 4027 Zachary Wooden $663.30, 1050 AWA SY $596.95, 3149 Jaime Eisley $1,059.30, 2060 Maryetta Montgomery $1,081.99, 2119 Tammy Spivey $987.32, 2104 Delvy Duran $902.25.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32807 03/12/2024: AA0695M Ivan Gray, 1610 Staci Yarn, 1803 Robert Hellmuth, 2407 Mekivie Howard, AA0602M Monique Hubbard, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzulo, 1037 Erik Aquino, AA9605H Shonda Wilson, AB5724A Stephanie Mazzulo, 1146 Charles Wilson, 1909 Fredrick Burrows, AA6665K Monique Hubbard, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzulo, 1062 Brian Margolis. U-Haul 508 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807 03/12/2024: 629 Alexis Gomez Jimenez, 544 Yvette Edwards, 532-16 Anthony Mines, 337 Africayahna Laing, 243 Adleen Rovira. U-Haul 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 03/12/2024: C168 Christyna Mcbrayer, C141 Leisha Narvaez, B213 Howard Torjusen, C115 Ivor St Ange, C146 Leisha Nunez. U-Haul 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 03/12/2024: 393 Shakira York. U-Haul 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 03/12/2024: 1516 Shaterica Vaughn.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl. 34744 03/22/2024: 2096 David Burns.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22nd, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Brandon Burch: furniture, boxes, household items; Bruno Martins: materials; Carlos Nelson: house items 1 bedroom; Esther Jones: Household Goods; Kevin Reddick: household goods; Laurent Lathoud: Mattresses, furniture, three beds, two tables, one TV, and clothes; Love Snacks LLC/Adriano Souza: Equipments kitchen; Natisha Cuellar: Appliance boxes tv clothes; Oslyn Purnell: boxes; Yzeaminda Parker: Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27 Ð Celebration and Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration II 1480 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1016: Kenneth Blakely; 1052: Philip Bernardo/Philip James Bernardo; 2056: Jondra Salary/Jondra Develma Salary Burton; 3043: Rhonda Broadnax; 3130: Ashley Bolt/Ashley Alexander Bolt; 4026: Don Claxton; 4033: Rafael Blanco/Rafael Antonio Blanco Trujillo; 6117: Jennifer Paden/Jennifer June Goss Paden Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 1091 Ð Jordan Dewayne Redmond; 1107 Ð Erik Mosher; 1108 Ð Erik Mosher; 1132 Ð Edward Anthony Puma; 1163 Ð Christopher Cook/Christopher Lamont Willbright Cook; 3113 - Saul Casanova/ Saul Isaac Casanova Rivas; 3024 Ð Jennifer June Goss Paden; 103878 David R. Schemel/ David Raymond Schemel
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Michelle Walker- White dresser king size bed queen size bed glass vase; Jay Henderson- Household Goods; Paul Contreras Chandler- books, papers, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Allen Phillips- household items: Beatriz Barbosa- couch, small furniture: Angela Kinscy- wall art, boxes, vases, desk: Mike Johns- 2 boxes, 1 crate: Why Vending LLC- vending machine.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 22, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Desiree Dominguez- Clothes and baby items; Rachael Mitchell- bed, dresser, boxes; Sherette Chin- Furniture; Dinebrau LLC DBA Dead Lizard Brewing Company- Patricia Dine- Walk in cooler parts; Joshua Greggs- small furniture; Carlos Martinez- Van. FORD 350. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Wednesday, March 20th, 2024. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A115 Donel Richemond;C114 Thomas Armon Schrandt;C173 Antonette Kedisha Deacon;C217 Jeff Robinson III.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, March 19, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Valerie Figueroa- Household Goods/Furniture, Angela Wilkins- Boxes, Jermaine Daniels- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, MRCH 19, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Nelson Rodriguez Ð Household Goods,Imanie Metelus Ð Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 22nd, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GCSGAF40B1170604
2011 CHEV
1L47U81228469
1978 CHEV
2G2WR554361242064
2006 PONT
2HGFG21576H705623
2006 HOND
3N1AB7AP2EY310654
2014 NISS
3TMBZ5DN9GM004444
2016 TOYT
5YFBURHE3GP540928
2016 TOYT
JM1BK12F971606802
2007 MAZD
JS1GT76A662108385
2006 SUZI
JTDBT923671027543
2007 TOYT
JTDJT923885183024
2008 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 22, 2024
KMHDH4AEXEU204490
2014 HYUN
MARCH 24, 2024
1D8HB48P37F583386
2007 DODG
3N1CE2CP5EL368643
2014 NISS
MARCH 26, 2024
L5YTCKPTXN1114307
2022 ZHNG
SALWR2VF7EA303781
2014 LNDR
MARCH 29, 2024
2CNDL13F786329047
2008 CHEV
JM3TB38C670114707
2007 MAZD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 23, 2024
1FTEW1E40LKD94243
2020 FORD
MARCH 24, 2024
3N1AB7AP4HY328111
2017 NISS
MARCH 29, 2024
19UDE2F87HA006168
2017 ACUR
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on March 20th, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Marie Louis J. Petit Fond - #0A025, Solange M. Buendia - #0C001, Juline Ulysse - #0C004, Louis Saintil - #0I020.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2017 Chevrolet
VIN: 1GNSCBKC5HR276336
2003 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BE32K53U667200
2007 Infiniti
VIN: JNKBY01EX7M401472
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on March 27th, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC