Legal Public Notices 3/22/23

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 4th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Cassandra Thomas- Households Goods, Destinee Bogle-household goods, Johnny Cruz- 1-2 bedroom moving storage- Lavoera Cooper- household goods.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 4th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Francisco Reyes-Household items, Cornelius Fuller-Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 6th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Noljie Hernandez- bins, coolers, shelving, tool boxes, ladder. Aida Ocampo- furniture, art, luggage, clothing, shoes. Terence Bennett- furniture, clothing, art, lamp. Marquis McClendon- TVs, dresser, mattress. DDMMD Logistics Corp- mattresses. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Janece Jackson; Household items. Pamela Talley; Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Bulldad Enterprices LLC; Tarps, Sandbags. Jason Mixon; 3 motorcycles, Bicycles, boxes, fishing poles, dresser, fan, Toolboxes. David Caran; Boxes, Lamps, kettlebells, table, frames. Autum Thompson; boxes, clothing, Toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jenny Joseph household goods; Marcia Nickeo 2 totes, 3 boxes, misc. Items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Astar Sherrod: Armoire, bed, chairs, refrigerator, bags, boxes, shelves; Santos Conteh: Power tools, Hand tools, tool box, Chairs, Shoes, boxes, refrigerator, mattress, ladder, skateboard, bikes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Diona Towns, HHG; Mathew Orellana, Furniture; Nicholas Jarret, Personal items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 407-280-7355: Seyandro Silva 2-bedroom home The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Daniel Carrion, mattress, sofa, dining, boxes, stuff from garage; Jason Tyer, bedroom. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoscha S Nobles: HHG, boxes, totes, furniture, office supplies, TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 4/4/2023 @ 12:00PM: Michael Parker- China Set. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, April 4th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Robert Schmidt: household items, sporting goods-Albert Astbury: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 4, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Mary Ligon Ezell-household goods, clothes, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated April 4, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Frances Bolivar- Bed frame, 3 duffle bags, 10 bins, Well Stocked Inventory-business items and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP22-445 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.L. DOB: 09/26/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Mary Lucate (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP15-299 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.A. DOB:03/06/2020, J.A. DOB:03/15/2021, A.A. DOB: 06/11/2022 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: JARVIS AKINS last known address: 4610 Conley St. Orlando, FL 32811 WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on April 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. You must appear in-person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2ND day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-377 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.C. DOB: 07/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: SAMANTHA EATON, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP20-428 In the Interest of: R.B. DOB: 09/28/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MELISSA BRUMMITT, A.K.A. MELISSA ANDREA BRUMMITT, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746 State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. TAHIRAHN. PATTERSON, Petitioner and BERNARD THOMAS, JR., Respondent. Case No.: 2022-3234 Division: DOMESTIC RELATIONS NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION TO DISESTABLISH PATERNITY TO: BERNARD THOMAS, JR., 1661 VOTAW RD. APOPKA, FL. 32703 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISESTABLISHMENT OF PATERNITY has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to TAHIRAH N. PATTERSON whose address is 14338 CLARKSON DR, ORLANDO, FL 32828 on or before 5/4/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURT 425 N. ORAMGE AVE. ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-14. IN THE INTEREST OF: A.M. DOB: 01/06/2017, S.M. DOB: 11/28/2018, K.M. DOB: 08/06/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LAURA BANCROFT, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 6th, 2023, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 23rd day of February, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-67. IN THE INTEREST OF: L.G. DOB: 08/30/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: AYLA DEJESUS, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 27th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 13th day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA. IN THE INTEREST OF: A. S., SEX F, AGE 10, DOB 02/2012, CASE #2023-JV-JR-0009 CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE. TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN JENNIFER ZELIK SMITH (mother); KEVIN SMITH (father); SANDRA CARTER (guardian); ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER; AND ANY ONE ELSE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE CHILD You are notified that a Petition for Dependency concerning the above child was filed against you in said court on 02/09/23 and by reason of an Order for Service entered by the court on 02/07/23 YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED TO BE AND APPEAR before the Monroe County Juvenile Court, for a hearing at the Monroe County Justice Center, Forsyth, Georgia on 02/22/23; and on 04/13/23 following service by publication. Serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, James E. Patterson, P.O. Box 1006, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting the Monroe County Juvenile Court Clerk. WITNESS the Honorable Judges of this court, this 9th day of February, 2023. /s/ LINDSEY TAYLOR, CLERK, MONROE COUNTY JUVENILE COURT.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
March 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Key chain w/keys &; fobs, watch S Orange Ave/E Gore St
2. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St
3. Key fob 5100 Blk of International Dr
4. Cellphone N Orange Ave/W Central Blvd
5. Key fob 600 Blk of Amelia St
6. Keys 5200 Blk of Lake Margaret Dr
7. Cellphone 7700 Blk of Glynde Hill Dr
8. Keys S Orange Ave/E Pine St
9. Cellphone 5900 Blk of Westgate Dr
10. Key fob 1100 Blk of Gunnison Ave
11. Scooters W Livingston St/N Orange Ave
12. Cellphones 5400 Blk of International Dr
13. Backpack w/ misc. Items 10 Blk of S Orange Blossum Trl
14. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St
15. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St
16. Backpack w/misc. Items 6400 Block of Westgate Dr
17. Cellphone Cypress Creek Blvd/Vineland Rd
18. Keys N Orange Ave/Wall St
19. Backpack w/ misc. Items 4500 Blk of Anson Lane
20. Backpack w/ misc. Items 2000 Blk of Orange Center Lane
21. Bike S Orange Ave/Butler Dr
22. Bike 200 Blk of Eola Pkwy
23. Bike 700 Blk of N Formosa Dr
24. Currency 9400 Blk of N Fuqua Blvd
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Saltzman, Tanis, Pittell, Levin and Jacobson, LLC, 900 S Pine Island Rd, Ste 800, Plantation FL 33323, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Sanford Pediatric Associates, Part of the Pediatric Associates Family, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Broward has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Saltzman, Tanis, Pittell, Levin and Jacobson, LLC, 900 S Pine Island Rd, Ste 800, Plantation FL 33323, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Sanford Pediatric Associates, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Broward has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
Notice of Auction
Personal Property of Kenny Archibald unit 17, will be sold for cash to satisfy Owner’s Lien in accordance with Florida Statutes Self-storage Facilities act on April 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM. Property consisting of tools and household items. Sale to be held at the Premises: Orange Avenue Storage at 414 Fairlane Ave, Orlando, FL 32809
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 6th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; E26 Kenneth Hamilton $644.60, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,333.20, 0203 cassandra antoniu $725.50, F12 KARIM BELL $381.95, C13 Sheila Ford $709.50, U78 Mystery Room $659.05, C54 Karen Nau $1,057.60, E27 isidro ramirez hernandez $1,194.60, B57 Garry Mackall $472.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1299 Daniel Laymon $699.95, 1341 Karl Hiller $342.20, 1000 tempie oliver $572.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,223.70, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,577.00, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $903.35, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,496.00, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,517.70, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,223.70, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $903.35 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2158 Deneil Mohammed $914.02, 2506 Michael jackson $452.40, 1454 clinton Thompson $398.92, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $750.62, 2773 DWAYNE D KENT $420.90, 1154 Kimberly Bridgeforth $575.06, 1049 casey pounders $399.28, 2468 Nikkolai Serrano $452.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; D011 SHERRY JOHNSON $684.11, A067 chris hays $383.36, B057-58 Eboni Carty $527.15, A084 walter timmes $407.21, B078 BEN MAGALDINO $415.31 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2614 Jeannine LaTour $409.80, 1549 Amy Jackson $303.50, 2003 Dacia Ocasio $327.35, 1423 matthew lazin $741.28, 2612 eannine LaTour $409.80, 2712 Sam Weaver $388.48, 1559 David Brincko $311.36, 1561 Melissa Maley $303.50, 2591 Keiyshard Bobb $255.02, 0011 Mckenzie Schuler $385.80, 1298 Michael Gallon $409.80, 1238 Jeannine LaTour $409.80, 2558 Alaiyna Williams $228.80, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $694.76, 1773 rosary gifford $327.35 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0204 Kenadi DelaCerna $583.48, 0185 shannon sharrow $325.74, AA0770B steven johnson $1,876.40, 1974 BENJAMIN BLUITT $437.40, 0179 Oco Hepburn $554.68, 1769 Bryan Juarez $437.40, 1512 John Gammell $576.00, AA5359N steven johnson $1,876.40, 1182 Towanda Anderson $224.60, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $3,259.95, AA6914R Anna Sieniarecki $554.00, AB0725B JAKERIA BATTLE $364.40, AA4444G Andrew Bays $3,276.45, AA4635A Latichia Macon $2,097.05, 1337 Arturo perez $248.45, 1998 CYNTHIA RIVERA $437.40, 2006 SHANNON PALADINO $320.45, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,519.35, AA1093H Jason Campbell $2,047.65, AA2125A Jason Campbell $2,047.65, 0170 Ramon Alvarez $638.48 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 1060 SUSAN gant $431.30, 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $535.01, 4165 SUSAN gant $750.80, 4159 Kim Baker $426.49, 3166 Robin Bellamy $448.16, 1062 Yanique Roberts $384.26.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City: 3307 U.S. Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 March 11, 2023 F0606 Shanita Brown, G0786 henry daniels, H0930 SHANTU LAWRENCE, F0667 Luis & Iris Aquino, A0038 Juan Disla U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747. March 11, 2023 2371 RICKEY WOOTTEN, 2034 ROGER FISHEL, 2233 edwin olguin, 1861 Paola Medina, 1422 Darren Ewing, 2161 rod wilmont, 2178 Brittany Gardell, 1437 Marcus Acosta, 1726 ALICE GEORGE, 2023 Dawn Bagget-wal, 1730 ALICE GEORGE, 2022 Sharee Porter, 1108 Tina Lemieux.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 35 Natalie Perpie 55 David Tyrone Hill 101 Tony Pritchard 127 Johnny Candelario Cruz Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 238 Jessica Gadd 260 Cori Jackson 352 Devan Bonds 440 Kitanoumi Williams 455 Ferdinand Gonzalez 462 Ferdinand Gonzalez 466 Bobby Greer 478 Miguel Rappa 488 Caitlynn Christensen B8 Ferdinand Gonzalez B24 Jose Antonio Martinez Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 131 Regina Williams 158 Terra Armstead 238 Marzetta Cassandra Polite 283 Chandra Elaine Cuyler 284 Adrian Collins 325 Guerline Muller 363 Lashawnia Mays 382 Marlonde Pierre Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 55 Devon Hamilton 273 Arthur Jones 295 Maurice Willis 632 Sean Barriero 634 Donell Butler III 725 Shana Macdonald Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 212 Elizabeth Ashley Vaughn 529 William Jacobe 536 Shawn Ferree 606 Laura Mitchell 747 Willie Lamor Culver 748 Willie Griffin 808 Robert Smith 937 Michelle S Rosales 1027 Junior Tavil 1118 Wilson Francisco 1401 Luis Gabriel Rodriguez Gonzalez 1530 Nerrica Devine 1546 Tequila Chenice Davis 1705 Victor Richardson 1758 Latonya Evette Thomas 1760 Eric King 6212 Jessica Casey Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1006 Dakota Thompson 1020 Bernadette Alston 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 1058 Larry Blue 1093 Lashane Roger 2062 Latosha Demonia 3151 Nathan Graham 3232 LC Gibbs, Jr. 3270 Taylor Thornton 4070 Roland Saldana 4088 Laquinta Caldwell-Hart 4107 Belisaria Jimenez Baez 4116 Casheika Butler 5026 Fredrick Alexander 5044 Raul Vazquez 6028 Lee Homer Simmons 6039 George William Page.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: April 19th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #A104-Households, #1084-Households, #1039-Households, #1015-Households, #2081-Furniture, #2092-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 7th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3VW2B7AJ7JM234134
2018 / VOLK
1HGCM66583A084995
2003 / HOND
1GNDT13SX22287504
2002 / CHEV
3AKJGLD59FSGK0361
2015 / FRHT
1G1AK55F977155052
2007 / CHEV
1HGCR3F98GA016060
2016 / HOND
1FTFW1CV6AFB44155
2010 / FORD
1JJV532D9CL669239
2012 / WANC
1G1FH3D76L0117638
2020 / CHEV
4T3ZF13C8YU238851
2000 / TOYT
1HD1PLF135Y956128
2005 / HD
57BGS8351N1064674
2022 / CLBT
2HGFC2F82MH534016
2021 / HON
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 4/7/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1FATP8UHXL5179927
2020 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 4/7/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
4T1BG22K5XU867164
1999 TOYT
2T1CF28P2YC290851
2000 TOYT
1J4GX48NX4C333368
2004 JEP
1G1AK52F457503891
2005 CHEV
1FAHP53U76A217340
2006 FORD
3VWRM71K49M090619
2009 VOLK
KNDJT2A25A7162920
2010 KIA
JTDBT4K32B1408950
2011 TOYT
5NPEC4AB0CH370683
2012 HYUN
2C3CCABG3DH685394
2013 CHRY.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 6, 2023
1FAHP3FN1AW209495
2010 FORD
1G1PG5SB1D7143860
2013 CHEV
2FAHP71V19X148857
2009 FORD
4T1BE32K52U576233
2002 TOYT
APRIL 7, 2023
1FAFP34N35W188942
2005 FORD
1G1AD5F5XA7176032
2010 CHEV
4T1BK36B65U013232
2005 TOYT
APRIL 13, 2023
2C4GM68415R305355
2005 CHRY
JN8AZ08T25W300690
2005 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
APRIL 6, 2023
1C4RJEAG7EC113821
2014 JEEP
2HGFB2F56CH512057
2012 HOND
LEHTCB019JR000674
2018 RIYA
APRIL 7, 2023
JM1BK34M691210594
2009 MAZD
JTDKN3DU2D1639926
2013 TOYT
APRIL 9, 2023
2C4RDGEG0KR535218
2019 DODGE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4/13/23
1HGCM56383A034672
HOND 2003
5N1DR2MN6KC592266
NISS 2019
KNAFU4A21A5809689
KIA 2010
JTDZN3EU9C3027707
TOYT 2012
JT6GF10U8Y0075750
LEXS 2000
JN8AS5MT1FW161063
NISS 2015
4/15/23
4T1GK12E0SU859345
TOYT 1995
4/17/23
SCBFR7ZA0CC070978
BENT 2012
4/29/23
1FTBR1Y87NKA42577
FORD 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, April 11, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Natheline Gaskin / Ashline Auguste-Harriott /Alicia Baker / Kimberly Jo Small / Christopher Andrew Ortiz / Omar McDonald Jones / Ivette Irizarry / Christiana Holloman NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, April 11, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Ricardo Gabriel Carbajal Alvarez / ISAIAS DANIEL TORRES ALDARONDO / Roscoe Orlando Jr Baker / BONNIE GRAZIUSO / Rebecca Pauline Waldron / Noel Gonzalez / Aurelio leon / Latori Franklin / Michael Clemente / Jose Melendez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, April 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Dewayne Smith / Armando Blanco-Cuellar / Nydia Haydee Rivera / Ashley Olan NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Moston Clarke / Aldo Giuseppe /ALDO GIUSEPPE BARTOLONE / Erick Flores / Larry Gene Bowen NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Mounia Iman Joseph / Mounia Joseph /Jamie Dorsey / Trishunda Peterson / Shanique Burgess / SB / Shaquan Anthony Walters / Shaquan Walters / Dorothy D Carter / DC / Khorian Augustus Moore / Khorian A Moore / Cynthia San Miguel / CS / Cristiane Gusmao / Michelle Reed / Corey Vincent McKnight / Corey McKnight NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Derrick David Dillon / Thierry G Nertilus / Rachelle Kashey Stanley / Tomeisha Sade Fisher / Lisa Thomas / Jamale Ruise / Deniece Wynn / Mary Stanley / Tommie Lenard Haynes / Geeddes D. Brown / Geddes Brown NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 Ð7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Doniel Richmond/ Theodore Washington /Orixa Aguilar Martinez / Nicholas Barnes/ Nicholas Jerome Barnes/ Nicholas J Barnes/ Nicholas S Barnes/ Nicole J Barnes, SR/ Nicklus J Barnes, SR/ Nichols Barnes/ Nick J Barnes/ Barnes Nick / Madison Dean Beni / Jeffrey Aaron Eves / Miguel Angel Camacho III NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 Ð4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Christine Ducille Taylor / Dana BELL / Dolores Romulus Jean Mary / Charmaine Mureen Waite / Victoria Jeanne Haberek / Rodrigo Barcelos Ferreira Nunes / Deena Scott / Olivia Ayson / Dominique Scott / Princess Bonilla / Geneva Pennington / Ramon Pinero / Cheryl Hundley / Madeline Silva NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 Ð 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Gary Olson/ Justin Kahlil Ferguson / Jahsenyah Jackson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Laurie Salmi / Anthony Barksdale / Michael Anthony Nieves / Jordon Antonio Berry / James Patrick Leschak / Ruben Mendez / Rosa Melendez /John King / Roana Cipriano-Mazzucco / Paul Thomas Rodgers / Carolina Oliveira / Pedro Adorno / Tarsha Jackson / Ericka Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, April 13, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Anthony Thompson / Valdinei Santos.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2022 YNGF
VIN: LL0TCKPX3NYS01179
2008 Pontiac
VIN: 2G2WC55C281142145
2008 Ford
VIN: 3FAHP08108R246849
2013 Chevrolet
VIN: 2G1FK1EJXD9187120
2020 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1ZD5ST3LF155782
2008 Ford
VIN: 1FMCU02Z68KE22105
2014 Ford
VIN: 1FADP3K27EL272022
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on April 5, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
ORDER OF PUBLICATION, COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, Roanoke City Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Commonwealth of Virginia, in re: Ki’Yon Terell Casan Smith City of Roanoke DSS v. Kevin Grant Smith, Jr. The object of this suit is to: terminate the residual parental rights of Kevin Grant Smith, Jr pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 16.1-283(B) and 16.1-283(C) and Section 16.1-283(E). “Residual parental rights are defined by Section 16.1-228 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended as the rights and responsibilities remaining with a parent after the parent loses custody of a child, including, but not limited to the right to visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation, and the responsibility for support. The termination of your residual parental rights will permanently end all of your rights and responsibilities to the child named in the petition. The ties between you and your child are severed forever and you become a legal stranger to the child.” It is ordered that the defendant Kevin Grant Smith, Jr. appear at the above-named Court to protect his or her interest on or before April 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Case No. JJ050258-07-00 Michelle Exsparagoza, Clerk. 3/1, 3/ 8, 3/15, and 3/22/2023.