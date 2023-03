Legal Public Notices 3/22/23

Orlando Legals

Cassandra Thomas- Households Goods, Destinee Bogle-household goods, Johnny Cruz- 1-2 bedroom moving storage- Lavoera Cooper- household goods. Francisco Reyes-Household items, Cornelius Fuller-Household items Noljie Hernandez- bins, coolers, shelving, tool boxes, ladder. Aida Ocampo- furniture, art, luggage, clothing, shoes. Terence Bennett- furniture, clothing, art, lamp. Marquis McClendon- TVs, dresser, mattress. DDMMD Logistics Corp- mattresses. Janece Jackson; Household items. Pamela Talley; Boxes. Bulldad Enterprices LLC; Tarps, Sandbags. Jason Mixon; 3 motorcycles, Bicycles, boxes, fishing poles, dresser, fan, Toolboxes. David Caran; Boxes, Lamps, kettlebells, table, frames. Autum Thompson; boxes, clothing, Toys. Jenny Joseph household goods; Marcia Nickeo 2 totes, 3 boxes, misc. Items. Astar Sherrod: Armoire, bed, chairs, refrigerator, bags, boxes, shelves; Santos Conteh: Power tools, Hand tools, tool box, Chairs, Shoes, boxes, refrigerator, mattress, ladder, skateboard, bikes. Diona Towns, HHG; Mathew Orellana, Furniture; Nicholas Jarret, Personal items. Seyandro Silva 2-bedroom home Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Daniel Carrion, mattress, sofa, dining, boxes, stuff from garage; Jason Tyer, bedroom. Latoscha S Nobles: HHG, boxes, totes, furniture, office supplies, TV. Michael Parker- China Set. Robert Schmidt: household items, sporting goods-Albert Astbury: household items. Mary Ligon Ezell-household goods, clothes, boxes. Frances Bolivar- Bed frame, 3 duffle bags, 10 bins, Well Stocked Inventory-business items and boxes. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.L. DOB: 09/26/2022. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on April 27, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.A. DOB:03/06/2020, J.A. DOB:03/15/2021, A.A. DOB: 06/11/2022 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To:last known address: 4610 Conley St. Orlando, FL 32811 WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on April 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. You must appear in-person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2ND day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected] , Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.C. DOB: 07/09/2012. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: R.B. DOB: 09/28/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, A.K.A. MELISSA ANDREA BRUMMITT, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Layali Salem, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 111746 State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. TAHIRAHN. PATTERSON, Petitioner and BERNARD THOMAS, JR., Respondent. Case No.: 2022-3234 Division: DOMESTIC RELATIONS NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION TO DISESTABLISH PATERNITY TO:, 1661 VOTAW RD. APOPKA, FL. 32703 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISESTABLISHMENT OF PATERNITY has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to TAHIRAH N. PATTERSON whose address is 14338 CLARKSON DR, ORLANDO, FL 32828 on or before 5/4/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURT 425 N. ORAMGE AVE. ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: A.M. DOB: 01/06/2017, S.M. DOB: 11/28/2018, K.M. DOB: 08/06/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 6th, 2023, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 23rd day of February, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: L.G. DOB: 08/30/2017, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 27th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 13th day of March, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA. IN THE INTEREST OF: A. S., SEX F, AGE 10, DOB 02/2012,CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE. TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN JENNIFER ZELIK SMITH (mother); KEVIN SMITH (father); SANDRA CARTER (guardian); ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER; AND ANY ONE ELSE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE CHILD You are notified that a Petition for Dependency concerning the above child was filed against you in said court on 02/09/23 and by reason of an Order for Service entered by the court on 02/07/23 YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED TO BE AND APPEAR before the Monroe County Juvenile Court, for a hearing at the Monroe County Justice Center, Forsyth, Georgia on 02/22/23; and on 04/13/23 following service by publication. Serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, James E. Patterson, P.O. Box 1006, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting the Monroe County Juvenile Court Clerk. WITNESS the Honorable Judges of this court, this 9th day of February, 2023. /s/ LINDSEY TAYLOR, CLERK, MONROE COUNTY JUVENILE COURT.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Key chain w/keys &; fobs, watch S Orange Ave/E Gore St2. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St3. Key fob 5100 Blk of International Dr4. Cellphone N Orange Ave/W Central Blvd5. Key fob 600 Blk of Amelia St6. Keys 5200 Blk of Lake Margaret Dr7. Cellphone 7700 Blk of Glynde Hill Dr8. Keys S Orange Ave/E Pine St9. Cellphone 5900 Blk of Westgate Dr10. Key fob 1100 Blk of Gunnison Ave11. Scooters W Livingston St/N Orange Ave12. Cellphones 5400 Blk of International Dr13. Backpack w/ misc. Items 10 Blk of S Orange Blossum Trl14. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St15. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St16. Backpack w/misc. Items 6400 Block of Westgate Dr17. Cellphone Cypress Creek Blvd/Vineland Rd18. Keys N Orange Ave/Wall St19. Backpack w/ misc. Items 4500 Blk of Anson Lane20. Backpack w/ misc. Items 2000 Blk of Orange Center Lane21. Bike S Orange Ave/Butler Dr22. Bike 200 Blk of Eola Pkwy23. Bike 700 Blk of N Formosa Dr24. Currency 9400 Blk of N Fuqua BlvdNotice Is Hereby Given that Saltzman, Tanis, Pittell, Levin and Jacobson, LLC, 900 S Pine Island Rd, Ste 800, Plantation FL 33323, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Broward has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.Notice Is Hereby Given that Saltzman, Tanis, Pittell, Levin and Jacobson, LLC, 900 S Pine Island Rd, Ste 800, Plantation FL 33323, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Broward has filed an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.Notice of AuctionPersonal Property of Kenny Archibald unit 17, will be sold for cash to satisfy Owner’s Lien in accordance with Florida Statutes Self-storage Facilities act on. Property consisting of tools and household items. Sale to be held at the Premises:for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.