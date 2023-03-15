Legal Public Notices 3/15/23

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: March 24, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Latisha Starke - Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 24, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Shukeema Woodard- Seasonal, TV's. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 4th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Cassandra Thomas- Households Goods, Destinee Bogle-household goods, Johnny Cruz- 1-2 bedroom moving storage- Lavoera Cooper- household goods.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 4th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Francisco Reyes-Household items, Cornelius Fuller-Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 6th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Noljie Hernandez- bins, coolers, shelving, tool boxes, ladder. Aida Ocampo- furniture, art, luggage, clothing, shoes. Terence Bennett- furniture, clothing, art, lamp. Marquis McClendon- TVs, dresser, mattress. DDMMD Logistics Corp- mattresses. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Janece Jackson; Household items. Pamela Talley; Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Bulldad Enterprices LLC; Tarps, Sandbags. Jason Mixon; 3 motorcycles, Bicycles, boxes, fishing poles, dresser, fan, Toolboxes. David Caran; Boxes, Lamps, kettlebells, table, frames. Autum Thompson; boxes, clothing, Toys. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Jenny Joseph household goods; Marcia Nickeo 2 totes, 3 boxes, misc. Items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Astar Sherrod: Armoire, bed, chairs, refrigerator, bags, boxes, shelves; Santos Conteh: Power tools, Hand tools, tool box, Chairs, Shoes, boxes, refrigerator, mattress, ladder, skateboard, bikes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Diona Towns, HHG; Mathew Orellana, Furniture; Nicholas Jarret, Personal items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 407-280-7355: Seyandro Silva 2-bedroom home The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Daniel Carrion, mattress, sofa, dining, boxes, stuff from garage; Jason Tyer, bedroom. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoscha S Nobles: HHG, boxes, totes, furniture, office supplies, TV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 4/4/2023 @ 12:00PM: Michael Parker- China Set. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, April 4th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Robert Schmidt: household items, sporting goods-Albert Astbury: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: April 4, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Mary Ligon Ezell-household goods, clothes, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated April 4, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Frances Bolivar- Bed frame, 3 duffle bags, 10 bins, Well Stocked Inventory-business items and boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP21-286 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 6/19/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: ALEXANDER AYALA last known address: 3435 S. Orange Ave., Bldg. S., Apt. 105 Orlando, FL 32823 WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. You must appear in-person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP21-286 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 6/19/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: ANGELLEIA RODRIGUEZ BACON last known address: 3435 S. Orange Ave., Bldg. S., Apt. 105 Orlando, FL 32823 WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. You must appear in-person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP15-299 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: J.A. DOB:03/06/2020, J.A. DOB:03/15/2021, A.A. DOB: 06/11/2022 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: JARVIS AKINS last known address: 4610 Conley St. Orlando, FL 32811 WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on April 13, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. You must appear in-person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 2ND day of March, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP18-325 In the Interest of: E.O DOB: 07/03/2015, E.K DOB: 04/05/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: EMESE KURSCICS, mother, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on April 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in court room 6 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: In Person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 981540, Attorney for Department of Children and Families, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. TAHIRAHN. PATTERSON, Petitioner and BERNARD THOMAS, JR., Respondent. Case No.: 2022-3234 Division: DOMESTIC RELATIONS NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION TO DISESTABLISH PATERNITY TO: BERNARD THOMAS, JR., 1661 VOTAW RD. APOPKA, FL. 32703 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for DISESTABLISHMENT OF PATERNITY has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to TAHIRAH N. PATTERSON whose address is 14338 CLARKSON DR, ORLANDO, FL 32828 on or before 5/4/2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at ORANGE COUNTY CLERK OF COURT 425 N. ORAMGE AVE. ORLANDO, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-61. IN THE INTEREST OF: D.D., DOB: 10/30/2007, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: STEPHANIE MAHAN DRAPER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 3rd, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 10th day of February, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-024 IN THE INTEREST OF P. C.-A., DOB: 03/11/2008, J. C.-A., Jr., DOB: 02/22/2011, K. C.-A., DOB: 11/19/2012, A. C.-A., DOB: 12/05/2013, H. C., Jr., DOB: 04/11/2015, L. C., DOB: 07/20/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: YESENIA ARROYO (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 3rd , 2023, at 3:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 13th day of February, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-14. IN THE INTEREST OF: A.M. DOB: 01/06/2017, S.M. DOB: 11/28/2018, K.M. DOB: 08/06/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LAURA BANCROFT, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 6th, 2023, at 11:00am at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 23rd day of February, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE JUVENILE COURT OF MONROE COUNTY, GEORGIA. IN THE INTEREST OF: A. S., SEX F, AGE 10, DOB 02/2012, CASE #2023-JV-JR-0009 CHILD UNDER 18 YEARS OF AGE. TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN JENNIFER ZELIK SMITH (mother); KEVIN SMITH (father); SANDRA CARTER (guardian); ANY UNKNOWN PUTATIVE FATHER; AND ANY ONE ELSE CLAIMING A PARENTAL INTEREST IN THE ABOVE CHILD You are notified that a Petition for Dependency concerning the above child was filed against you in said court on 02/09/23 and by reason of an Order for Service entered by the court on 02/07/23 YOU ARE COMMANDED AND REQUIRED TO BE AND APPEAR before the Monroe County Juvenile Court, for a hearing at the Monroe County Justice Center, Forsyth, Georgia on 02/22/23; and on 04/13/23 following service by publication. Serve an answer on Petitioner’s Attorney, James E. Patterson, P.O. Box 1006, Forsyth, Georgia 31029. You may obtain a copy of the petition by contacting the Monroe County Juvenile Court Clerk. WITNESS the Honorable Judges of this court, this 9th day of February, 2023. /s/ LINDSEY TAYLOR, CLERK, MONROE COUNTY JUVENILE COURT.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, ORLANDO ON POINT, LLC of 751 S. Main Street, Winter Garden, Florida 34787, County of Orange, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name: It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"ORLANDO ON POINT" with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: March 6, 2023
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 6th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; E26 Kenneth Hamilton $644.60, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,333.20, 0203 cassandra antoniu $725.50, F12 KARIM BELL $381.95, C13 Sheila Ford $709.50, U78 Mystery Room $659.05, C54 Karen Nau $1,057.60, E27 isidro ramirez hernandez $1,194.60, B57 Garry Mackall $472.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1299 Daniel Laymon $699.95, 1341 Karl Hiller $342.20, 1000 tempie oliver $572.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,223.70, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,577.00, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $903.35, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,496.00, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,517.70, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,223.70, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $903.35 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 2158 Deneil Mohammed $914.02, 2506 Michael jackson $452.40, 1454 clinton Thompson $398.92, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $750.62, 2773 DWAYNE D KENT $420.90, 1154 Kimberly Bridgeforth $575.06, 1049 casey pounders $399.28, 2468 Nikkolai Serrano $452.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; D011 SHERRY JOHNSON $684.11, A067 chris hays $383.36, B057-58 Eboni Carty $527.15, A084 walter timmes $407.21, B078 BEN MAGALDINO $415.31 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2614 Jeannine LaTour $409.80, 1549 Amy Jackson $303.50, 2003 Dacia Ocasio $327.35, 1423 matthew lazin $741.28, 2612 eannine LaTour $409.80, 2712 Sam Weaver $388.48, 1559 David Brincko $311.36, 1561 Melissa Maley $303.50, 2591 Keiyshard Bobb $255.02, 0011 Mckenzie Schuler $385.80, 1298 Michael Gallon $409.80, 1238 Jeannine LaTour $409.80, 2558 Alaiyna Williams $228.80, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $694.76, 1773 rosary gifford $327.35 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 0204 Kenadi DelaCerna $583.48, 0185 shannon sharrow $325.74, AA0770B steven johnson $1,876.40, 1974 BENJAMIN BLUITT $437.40, 0179 Oco Hepburn $554.68, 1769 Bryan Juarez $437.40, 1512 John Gammell $576.00, AA5359N steven johnson $1,876.40, 1182 Towanda Anderson $224.60, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $3,259.95, AA6914R Anna Sieniarecki $554.00, AB0725B JAKERIA BATTLE $364.40, AA4444G Andrew Bays $3,276.45, AA4635A Latichia Macon $2,097.05, 1337 Arturo perez $248.45, 1998 CYNTHIA RIVERA $437.40, 2006 SHANNON PALADINO $320.45, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,519.35, AA1093H Jason Campbell $2,047.65, AA2125A Jason Campbell $2,047.65, 0170 Ramon Alvarez $638.48 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 1060 SUSAN gant $431.30, 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $535.01, 4165 SUSAN gant $750.80, 4159 Kim Baker $426.49, 3166 Robin Bellamy $448.16, 1062 Yanique Roberts $384.26.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Orange ave. 3500 S. Orange ave Orlando Fl. 32806 04/04/2023: 1042 Marie Alvarez, 1610 Taylor Gill, AA6708H Diana Blandon, 2301 Muaz Nuruddin, 1932 Jovany Rodriguez, AA0543Q Michael Domke, 2143 Devontae Croskey, AB8665B Myla Ortiz, AA4128A Jamelia Gilliam, AA4628E Matthew Molin, AA5910M Carlos Santiago, 1524 Trent Flanagan, AA0567M Johnny Santos, AA0294D Cynthia Spicer, AA3827F Robert Benoit, 1267 Darrick Jones, AA5006E Jami Cline, AA6337K Samantha Tutor, 1832 Michael Rollerson, AA8876C Robert Benoit, 1626 Ashley Pugh, AA5129T Cynthia Spicer, AA6568N Nivea Perez, AA4201N Lawanda Ashton, AA5321P Joe Mackintosh, 1931 Nicole Shine, AA8212F Robret Benoit, 1532 Scott Bolin, AA3539C Diana Blandon, AA1804P Vincent Battaglia, AA5569M Lawanda Ashton, AA7535D Matthew Molin, 1125 Shadava Williams, AA9310M Matthew Pochatko, AA0030A Patricia Gabrysiak, AA6584F Robert Benoit, AA4157P Theodore Ingram, AA9312M Matthew Pochatko, AA4676E James Bernens, AA3987F Robert Benoit, AA1620Q Yovany M, Baguet Vazquez, AA3964P Samantha Tutor, AA2985Z Johnny Santos, AB5882A Todd Martin, AA1873C Samantha Tutor, 1936 Luis Rodan, AA6541E Theodore Ingram, AA3776F Diana Blandon. U-Haul Baldwin Park. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 04/04/2023: AA5570E Mary Lieffring, AA0220H Daniel Summers, C206 Vick Phillips, AA7764E Chaitra McCormick, D125 Angela Kidd, B214 Jeremiah Martinez-Medina, AA0657U Mary Lieffring, AA1684D Mary Lieffring, B125 Chris Beck, C170 Marvin Goodman, D210 Richard Valentin, B205 Chris Beck, C204 Michael Torres. U-Haul Goldenrod rd 3500 S. Orange ave Orlando Fl. 32806 04/04/2023: 325 Jenay Dorvilus, 318 Pedro Torres, 1601 Andre Gamble, 432 Hector Ramos, 329 Luis Maldonado, 507 Anthony Diaz, 322 Julian Pelaez, 316 Courtney Moore.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 34 Natalie Perpie 55 David Tyrone Hill 101 Tony Pritchard 127 Johnny Candelario Cruz Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 238 Jessica Gadd 260 Cori Jackson 352 Devan Bonds 440 Kitanoumi Williams 455 Ferdinand Gonzalez 462 Ferdinand Gonzalez 466 Bobby Greer 478 Miguel Rappa 488 Caitlynn Christensen B8 Ferdinand Gonzalez B24 Jose Antonio Martinez Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 131 Regina Williams 158 Terra Armstead 238 Marzetta Cassandra Polite 283 Chandra Elaine Cuyler 284 Adrian Collins 325 Guerline Muller 363 Lashawnia Mays 382 Marlonde Pierre Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 55 Devon Hamilton 273 Arthur Jones 295 Maurice Willis 632 Sean Barriero 634 Donell Butler III 725 Shana Macdonald Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 212 Elizabeth Ashley Vaughn 529 William Jacobe 536 Shawn Ferree 606 Laura Mitchell 747 Willie Lamor Culver 748 Willie Griffin 808 Robert Smith 937 Michelle S Rosales 1027 Junior Tavil 1118 Wilson Francisco 1401 Luis Gabriel Rodriguez Gonzalez 1530 Nerrica Devine 1546 Tequila Chenice Davis 1705 Victor Richardson 1758 Latonya Evette Thomas 1760 Eric King 6212 Jessica Casey Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1006 Dakota Thompson 1020 Bernadette Alston 1030 Jamale Omar Ruise 1058 Larry Blue 1093 Lashane Roger 2062 Latosha Demonia 3151 Nathan Graham 3232 LC Gibbs, Jr. 3270 Taylor Thornton 4070 Roland Saldana 4088 Laquinta Caldwell-Hart 4107 Belisaria Jimenez Baez 4116 Casheika Butler 5026 Fredrick Alexander 5044 Raul Vazquez 6028 Lee Homer Simmons 6039 George William Page.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 23, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1136 - Dufrene, Tabitha; 1168 - Hope, Terence; 1191 - MAK Management Hedrick, Melissa; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2024 - Jagtiani, Neeraj; 2033 - Dakai Company Taylor, Shaunte; 2051 - Kern, Robert; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2294 - Poole, Tadashi; 2305 - Lozada, Janet; 2307 - Bray, Sergio; 2371 - Inglis, Kacy P; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 3007 - Murphy, Christion; 4012 - hall, britnie; 4044 - Williams, Katherine; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4144 - Oquendo, Ralson; 4148 - Halle, Lisa; 4162 - DWJ Specialties Jones, Koretell; 4163 - Bell, Kristin; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 4200 - Rivera, Roberto; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5032 - Newberry, Charles; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5102 - Joseph, Hyanicque; 5109 - Risbrook, Emmanuel; 5118 - Llewellyn, Ricky E; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth; 5136 - Reid, Donna; 5153 - Pantazoglou, Alexus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0203 - Boston, Krystle; 0218 - Newton, Wendie; 0245 - Carrier, Victoria; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 2024 - Santiago, Jorge; 5008 - Danish, Henry; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher; 7064 - Jackson, Johnnie; 7077 - Figueroa, Alexis; 7088 - Alexis, Myriam; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0161 - Cederle, Lucille; 0165 - Areizaga, Alfredo; 0217 - Draine, Yolanda; 0222 - Benitez, Ashley; 0240 - Wade, Arlander; 0242 - Broederdorf, Jeffrey; 0253 - Monge, Christina; 0256 - Jimenez, Maribel; 0268 - Smith, Patrick; 0289 - Negron Jr, Alexis; 0293 - Vasquez, Prisilla; 1001 - White, Charie; 1006 - Velasco, Miriam; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 2023 - Gray, Michael; 3059 - Lewis, Heather; 4004 - Guzman, Modesto; 5024 - Rodriguez La Versa, Edsel; 6034 - Gutierrez, Sergio; 7011 - Miranda, Cindy; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7029 - Wharton, Jeanne; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7061 - McDaniel, Jasmine; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7094 - Rios Marin, Juan; 7107 - Alvarez, Gebriel; 7125 - Miro Caparros, Antonio; 7128 - Campos, Luis; 7129 - Allende, Carmen; 7135 - Antonio Ortiz Reyes, Jose; 7141 - velazquez, Nanette; 7144 - Rodriguez, Daniel; 8006 - Cederle, Lucille; 8018 - Chilis Grill & Bar Velez, Anibal; 8041 - McCoy, Jami; 8042 - Thomas, Kara; 8043 - Ventura, Juan; 8118 - Aponte, Jorge; 8175 - Varney, Mackenzie; 8183 - Alvelo, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0301 - Herman, Rhonda; 0492 - Blanco, Maxine; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 0524 - Thomas, Anthony; 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 0570 - Perez-Bourdoin, Jonathan; 2096 - Costopoulos, Sabrina; 2121 - Hodgetts, Stephen C; 3014 - Morales, Jacquelyn; 3017 - Jones, Gayle PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0004 - clark, shakeana; 0005 - Ayala, Sixnery Claudio; 0033 - Harvey, Earlene; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0102 - Ramos, Stephen; 0212 - laguer, Kevin; 0215 - Harvey, Laverne; 0229 - RIVAS, HALEY; 0240 - Lopez, Gustavo; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 1023 - Green, Alexia; 1031 - Pitts, Tom; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2071 - Decarvalho, Rito; 2091 - Cartagena, Ely; 2094 - monet, robert; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 2142 - Kelly, Colleen; 4018 - santilli, Trisha; 4050 - Oreilly, James; 5026 - Green, Lori; 5038 - Lebedev, Alexei; 5060 - Daniels, Rodney; 5067 - Berrios, Margarita; 5163 - Miller, Gary; 6013 - Priest, Fred- Jason; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 7003 - stover, Richard; 7006 - palacios, dayron; 7027 - Martin, Michael; 9036 - Scoreboard Photos Cummings, Octavious PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B011 - Curry, Michael; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C025 - Thomas, Marcus; C037 - Kiser, Scott; C053 - Rivera, Elizabeth; C055 - Joachin, Marc; C067 - Parrott, Cori; C068 - Allman, Nicholas; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D016 - Percy, Gregory; D083 - Cummings, Barbara A; D142 - Williams, Alfred; D157 - Rodriguez, Henry; D163 - Alicea, Ruth; D166 - Cruzada, Joel; D195 - Sanchez Alvarez, Filiberto; D198 - HOLMES, PORSHA; D209 - Ewing, Simone; D213 - Martinez, Jose; D223 - ojeda, nelson; D231 - Gonzalez, Eduardo; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E028 - Alvarado, Cesar; E032 - Shaw, Debbie; E041 - Kheir, Mazin; E044 - Aguilar, Ivan; E079 - Furlow, Carlos; E093 - Ben, Manuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1038 - BONALES, JACOBI; 1058 - harrison, Patreesa; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 2001 - Navarro, Marcela; 2020 - DELGADO, ALEX; 2069 - Alverado, Luz Marina; 2079 - Willis, Guy d.; 2124 - Ramos Velasco, Patricio; 2267 - whitmore, catherynne; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2320 - Mcauliffe, Sue; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2408 - Moore, Payton; 3118 - Orange Avenue Dentistry Youssef, Nabil; 3123 - Santin, Alfonso; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3367 - Smith, Joshua; F363 - Smith, Johnathan; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; F379 - Pittman, Michael; F408 - Araiza, Jesus; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; H556 - Nasridinov, Bakhodur; H563 - Wilton, Kipp; H572 - Pagan, Rafael; H611 - HOLMES, ANGELLECA; H624 - Paty, Pauline; I628 - Diaz, Jose Santiago; I634 - ruiz, michael; I674 - Koroitamudu, Adelaide; I675 - Clement, Vince; J700 - McKinney, Sequoia; J709 - Blanco, Natalio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1125 - Weathers, Lorenzo; 1200 - morris, nishma; 1248 - Santiago, Isaiah; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1303 - Streeter, Nicole; 1325 - Jones, Derius; 1333 - Rivera, Edgardo; 1340 - Muniz, Lorraine; 1401 - Rodriguez, Elsa; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1428 - Lafleur, Skyla; 1447 - Reed, Jermaine; 1720 - Toranzo, Christian; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1732 - Cabrera, Iris; 1773 - Santigo, Allison; 1788 - Buceta, Belinda; 1802 - Rowdy Roses Sierra, Paula; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2009 - Lanh Lashes Out LLC Ho, Tracy; 2030 - Rivera, Selena; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2094 - Pizarro, Karen; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2241 - Cordero, Nelson; 2282 - GOMANGO TAX SERVICES GOMANGO, RATIBU; 2296 - Weathers, Lorenzo; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2458 - KEEFE III, WILLIAM; 2611 - Betancourt, Leon Orpheus PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Persaud, Ronald; 1101 - Kuilan, Jacklyn; 1208 - Guzman-Mateo, Esmeralda; 1210 - Burris, Erik; 1232 - Morales- Soto, Jose; 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 2017 - Johnson, Michaele; 2032 - Johnson, Michaele; 2040 - Roman, Coraliz; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2051 - Ireland, Sarena; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2068 - Trinidad, Christopher; 2221 - Amill, Amy; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2325 - Parfait, Veline; 2327 - Williams, Karrieana; 2406 - Span, Mahogany; 2503 - Curtis, Earllie; 2530 - Johnson, Michaele; 2531D - Smith, Rodreakas; 2538 - Jimenez, Rosanna; 2560 - Nieve, Gregory; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2583 - garcia, Diana; 2590 - Barrow, Lia; 2636 - Vick, Keenan; 2639 - Vaughn, Jimmy; 2645 - Jarrett, Rochelle; 2652 - Lozito, Tyler; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2696 - Roketa, Cathy; 2697 - Roketa, Cathy; 2699 - Chevere, Luis; 2700A - Henry, Tamara; 2702 - Pitre, Ashley; 2709D - Sullivan, Renee; 2731 - Johnson, Michaele PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0110 - Kinerson, Leonard; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0144 - Blanks, jonte; 0164 - Heeg, Frank; 0182 - Jimenez, Luis; 0187 - Hill, Dawn; 0200 - colon, Kristine; 0208 - Leon, Caterina; 0364 - Santiago, Gretchen; 0366 - Dei Aryee, Deborah; 0416 - Nunez, Marcos; 0420 - Quinones, Yolanda; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 3008 - Paul, Brian; 3016 - Shepherd, Haleigh; 3030 - Stockard, Lester; 3066 - Paheco, Lizbeth; 3110 - Reyes, Samuel; 3117 - Henry, Melissa; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4010 - Henry, Melissa; 4013 - Rivera, Javier; 4064 - Gulbronson, Ashley; 4079 - Cook, Elliott; 5004 - English, Pamela; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard; 6022 - Rivers, Delores; 6045 - Muniz, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A025 - Donohue, Judith; A068 - Rose, Emily; A093 - lopez, Karena; A116 - Maldonado, Maria; A127 - Mercado, Alexandra Torres; A134 - Perez, Arnica; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A224 - Kelly, Jurnee; A299 - Padilla, Migdalia; B311 - Reese, Sahara; B314 - Montanez, Alexander; C365 - Serrano, Justin; C369 - Green, Caylin; D408 - Maldonado, Juana; D420 - McIntire, Madison; D426 - Occimable, Nahomie; D446 - Bryant-Berry, Zaniyah; D458 - BADOSA, LEIDYS; D470 - Day, Ebony; D476 - Williams, Taysha; D482 - Mitchell, Karmaniki; E498 - Nuriel, Gabriel; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; E509 - Baker, Shannon; E513 - Rhymer, Renee; E521 - Parker, William PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - Russo, Michele; A007 - bradley, Kineisha; C088 - Rhodehamel, Codie; C129 - Thompkins, Natalie; C160 - Brown, Casey; D295 - Latimer, Victor; D307 - lumiere vive llc malary, danielle; D381 - Williams, Shanece PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A134 - Heydorn, Brandon; B111 - Moronta, Natalia; B135 - henry, Joel; B149 - Klemme, Timo; B164 - king, rosalind; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B201 - Vega, Juan; B202 - Lewis, Tanesia; B204 - Potts, Tasha; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C108 - Gonzalez, Nestor Miguel; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C129 - harper, Brittany; C161 - Maragh, Tracey; C162 - Barcliff, Markie; C167 - Mole, Frances; C181 - Lynch, Kelli; C190 - James, Trakaejhia; C207 - Mole, Frances; C209 - Chavez, Jessica. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 24, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1101 - errico, kristy; 1103 - Miller, Michelle; 1200 - Malcom, Dave; 1409 - Clark, Cheryl; 1602 - Britt, Stephen; 1700 - Rodgers, Rekeisha; 1800 - Blanc, John; 1803 - Hill, Tobian; 1808 - Howard, Diana; 1818 - Antoine, celinise; 1901 - Jones, Latoya; 1917 - White, Carla; 1929 - Cotton, Raveenne; 2104 - Dimanche, Djouly; 2117B - Howard, Diana; 2210 - Jackson, Malinda; 2326 - Peters, Nikirah; 2425 - Clay, Tara; 2501 - Fletcher, Damali; 2503 - clay, william; 2517 - Wells, Jasmine; 2519 - Farmer, Jerod; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2522 - Slechta, Penny; 2523 - Dugger, Antonio; 2600 - Jenkins, Naushma; 2622 - Irizarry, Juan; 2711 - Tillman, Rosemary PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0056 - young, Arthur; 0089 - Braxton, Ricky; 0103 - Buckley, Alicia; 0129 - robinson, shanell; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0264 - Scott, Hope; 0267 - Reina, Lauren; 0341 - Richards, Adam; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 0404 - Villamil, Araceli; 0421 - Oquendo, Nalia; 0602 - cerna, David; 2017 - Cort, Rhonda; 2021 - Moore, Ryan; 2041 - Howard, Tiedrick; 2054 - Vargas , Kayla ; 2061 - Howard, Quintrelle; 2069 - jordan, nathan; 3020 - Ibrahim, Mohamed; 3044 - Fuller, Courtney; 3045 - Berry, Laeldria; 3091 - Mejias, Ada; 3093 - Frias, Wendy; 4025 - Turner, Tracy; 4027 - Swinton, Chainer; 4030 - Pacheco-Pagan, Carlos; 5004 - Kufus, Scott A; 5010 - Hunter, Zikyra; 6007 - Gebregergis, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1025 - Rivera, Marinellie; 2022 - Kwamina, Micah; 2038 - Taylor, Mindy; 3009 - Stephens, joshua; 4043 - Lee, Connie; 5062 - Celaschi, Maria; 6017 - Rodriguez, Maria; 6086 - Nienstedt, Mark; 6160 - Bell, Newton; 6182 - Yoo, June; 6203 - Simpkins, Debra; 6212 - Nadeau, Robert; 6227 - Sabin, Page; 7001 - Goddard, Kaleb; 8193 - Peetz, Aaron PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1006 - Thomas, Kimberly; 1018 - Brodie, Vincent; 1021 - Harris, Keara; 1028 - Fulton, Cori; 5006 - Coover, Omar; 5037 - Becker, Kristin; 5067 - Williams, Kizzie; 5079 - Canales, Anthony; 5115 - Wade, April; 5126 - Logue, Melanie; 5127 - Sumner, Kristine; 5141 - Dozier, Tiffany M PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A109 - King, Nichole; A118 - Jones, Crystal; A130 - Atwell, Akina; A131 - Bankston, Martavious; A132 - Velasco, Joel; A135 - Callaghan, Robert; A157 - Stevens, Nina; B230 - Tobie, Sylma; B237 - Blair, Georgette; B249 - Aurelien, Ilane; B260 - CLAIR, SHIRLEY ST; B264 - Cmc seamless gutters llc Cofoid, Charles; B266 - Diaz, Alexandro; C303 - Martin, Shylonda; C324 - Ramirez Prado, Monica; C350 - Mercado, Richard; C354 - Engram, Curtisia; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D445 - Urguette, Glaude; D449 - Ryan, Jabari; E002 - Robinson, Ecseta; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E016 - TAYLOR, SHERYL; E021 - Zwiefka, Christeena; E025 - Barnes, Sheneka; E046 - stclair, Leslie; E068 - kesterson, Drake; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E090 - Stanislaus, Gaphne; E111 - Ford, Michelle A; F620 - Robinson, Allison; F634 - Adebayo, Ida; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F640 - Leonard, Anthony; F645 - Jimenez, Audin; F648 - Duran Rodriguez, Rebecca; F651 - Thomas, Donavan; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G727 - Cathedral of Praise Sanctuary Roberts, Michael; G729 - Cathedral of Praise Sanctuary Roberts, Michael; H814A - Muehlenbruch, Elisa; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P035 - Koren, Matthrew; P043 - HAYNES, COLEMAN PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1012 - Hunter, Terrance; 1103 - Hunter, Terrance; 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1200A - Muller, Guerline; 1201 - Hall, George; 1314 - Jenkins, Anthony; 1327 - Patrick, Charles; 1329 - Birch, KIngsley; 1430 - Bess, James; 1444 - Starnes, Shanna; 1447 - L. K. Fashions Me LLC Davis, Keanna; 1480 - Lee, Carol; 1507 - Escobedo, Maria; 1509 - Duvermont, Gergens; 1621 - Richard, Tiffany; 2024 - Williams, Clarinda; 2030 - whittaker, Janaiyah; 2051 - Raymond, Rose; 2105 - Barden, Linda; 2122 - Walker, Kristoffer; 2148 - Brant, Tacaya; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2214 - mclean, Georgia; 2254 - Willis, Kenyetta; 2265 - Faulk, Jessica; 2269 - Paillant, Paul; 2292 - Louissaint, Henris; 2295 - Lorvanis, Sindy; 2304 - Odige, Jessica; 2306 - Brown, Sean; 2323 - Brown, Demontae; 2341 - Crawford, Laquisha; 2415 - Lorde, Eldric; 2454 - Pierrissaint, Virgilet; 2601 - Battle, Melisha; 2625 - Gwinn, Simiya; 3013 - East, Troy; 3109 - Mitchell, Sabrina; 3119 - Mitchell, Sabrina PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Sanders, Arroyo; A009B - Screen, Michael; A017 - Perez, Jesus; B006B - Oliver, Reashone; B011B - Jackson, Tomeshia; B015 - Johnson, Goddest; B016B - Summerall, Carleen; B017 - Williams, Jasmine; B019B - Lee, Michael; B020A - Mariano, Melody; B023A - Mcmillan, Wilhelmina; B026A - Jones, Darlene; B030A - Dixon, Lindsey; B031A - Gordon, Christopher; B034A - Bryant, Hope; B035A - bull, Wendyjo; B061 - Jones, Alice; B070A - EPPS, Santa; B075A - King, Erika; B076B - Eady, Shantrise; B077A - Esperance, Ishmael; B090 - Henderson, Nikendra; B091 - Upshaw, Sierra; C031 - White, Paul; C068 - Carr, Brandy; C074 - Carbin, Juanita; C083 - Rowland, Beverly; C098 - Dixon, Latasha R; D021 - RAMIREZ, FRANCISCO; D051 - Lewis, James; D076 - Tabor, Jonathan; D081 - Lampkin, Lawrence; D088 - Brinson, Emonie; D092 - Anderson, Tamicka; D108 - Lafond, Lyndon; D113 - joly, Ralph; D124 - bingham, nick; D128 - Berry, Mitchell; D136 - Hammond, Justin Daniel; E006 - Cruz, Johnathan; E010 - Rayfield, Donna; E073 - Dejesus Rodriguez, Jose; E080 - Jenkins, Autumn; F024 - Rowland, Beverly; F036 - Murphy, Brittany; F055 - Jackson, Sandra; F062 - Jaggon, Patricia; F091 - Miller, Jamie; F092 - Williams, Theresa; G059 - Cadieux, Kesha; O016 - Young, James; O023 - Archer, Melinda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0019 - Labady, Dominick; 0024 - Kelly, Hakeem; 0048 - Brown, Kobie; 0052 - Ayala, Anyssa; 0067 - Mosby, Casman; 0096 - Anderson, Tiffaney; 0104 - SANCHEZ, MATTHEW; 0126 - Thompson, Kastopheus; 0142 - terry, shelby; 0157 - Scott, Shana; 0161 - Renous, Gerais; 0166 - Jean-Philippe, Miquelange; 0169 - Hatcher, Nijee; 0174 - Rivera, Melissa; 0181 - gabriel, antonescu; 0191 - White, Deijah; 0251 - Leriche, Jennifer; 0259 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0272 - jenkins, Charles; 0305 - Key, Larry; 0328 - OConnor, Julia; 0332 - Gaspard, Sylnithe; 0335 - Durosier, Jean-Claude; 0336 - Pollard, Tiffany; 0339 - Mojica, Maria; 0341 - Wilson, Desiree; 0353 - Mccloud, Samuel; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0385 - Daniels, Shaheeda; 0394 - Joseph, Dullaine; 0412 - Jones, Dmauri; 0427 - baker, jacques; 0462 - Bell, Jada; 0484 - Mincy, Tiffany; 0485 - Gaskins, Christina; 0494 - Ellis, Marquisha; 0503 - Bell, Iesha; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0557 - White, Maria; 0568 - albrigo, Susan; 0593 - Longstreet, Charleen; 0599 - Colon, Vilma; 0600 - Marco, Sheena; 0608 - Middleton, Elijah; 0621 - Pinnock, Yvonne; 0627 - damali, Fletcher; 0628 - Henley, Leenisha; 0637 - Duffie, Sandrika; 0673 - Fortune, Woosdaline; 0680 - Baker, Shannon; 0691 - Jeanfrancois, Manoucheca; 0708 - Castillo, Andre; 0709 - Welfare, Roger; 0739 - Price, Eboni; 0748 - Downes, Tessa; 0763 - Douglas, Natasha; 0797 - Alexander, Tamarre; 0837 - Dugger, Antonio; 0875 - Singletary, Tony; 0880 - Nicolas, Angel; 0892 - Rainge, Lateishia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0108 - Webb, Marcus; 0215 - Fitzgerald, Bernice; 0307 - james, Alfonso; 0324 - Rhodes, Eddie; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0713 - GARCIA, GUADALUPE; 0720 - Kirby, Diane M; 1009 - Taylor, Brad; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1110 - Wilcox- Christian, Zakarria; 1114 - Gilvin, David; 1211 - Ferguson, Laura; 1219 - Webb, Marcus; 1318 - Gray, Kedrick; 1326 - Costley, Elacia; 1344 - Zaragoza, Hugo; 1356T - Moore, Ashaunte; 1363 - Trammell, Heather; 1364T - rOSARIO, Christian; 1366B - Sangster, Anthony; 1369 - Dahn, Donald; 1371 - Pisco, Delisa; 1373 - Lamphere, Phillip; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1508 - Rhodes, Eddie; 1509 - delaine, Marquis; 1511 - Griggs, Marvin; 1606 - Cooke, Brandon; 1714 - Hancock, Carl; 1722 - Fielder Jr, Homer; 1726 - Lanter, Charlene; 1741 - Wortham, Bonita; 1753 - Swift, Corderal; 1772 - Ferguson, James; 1780 - Kendall, Kimberley; 1784 - roundtree, Virginia; 1785 - Myers, Ronnesia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0210 - Bowen, Angela; 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0381 - bartz, Lacey; 0486 - Sabina, Melinda; 0698 - Siverson, Scott; 0770 - kerper, Austin; 0817 - Bradley, Bernadette; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0845 - Lopez, Rosa; 0858 - Cooper, Catherine; 0892 - Hermann, Marc; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven; 0918 - vanKeuren, Keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1032 - Campbell, Andre; 1082 - Ramos, Elemanuel; 1163 - hogaboom, Jonathan; 1170 - Sanchez, Daniel; 1172 - Breconidge, Laretta A; 1202 - Pollard, Tanisha; 1219 - Davis, Leshell; 1252 - Ortiz, Charlie; 1353 - Harris, Quiana; B037 - Bernhagen, Marlisa; C019 - Pinnock, Yvonne; C032 - Viola, Tammy; C033 - Rodriguez, Justin; D003 - Gilliam, Gloria; D012 - Battle, Anthony; D021 - Gonzalez, Mary; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; D065 - II, Larry Brown; D088 - Todd, Markis; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; D101 - Anderson, Dorothy A; F012 - Taylor, Michael; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; G019 - Lake, Curtis; H007 - Naranjo, Nina; H010 - Baker, Gwendalyn; H025 - Maxwell, Kayla; NB06 - Martel, Tamika; NB08 - Umphrey, Allan; NB13 - king, Melody; P115 - Marriott, Cana; S009 - Wright, Robert; T002 - Coates, Kristi; U032 - Vasquez, Gabriel; U044 - Daniel, Bria; V009 - Polanco, Mayelin; W008 - Wyatt, Xanaiya. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 23, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. Williams, Stacey; 1418 - Johnson, Jerlin; 1423 - Fagan,
Edward; 1424 - Jenkins, Faith; 1503 - White, Sheron; 2105 - funderburk, Zonia; 2115 - Gaines, Pirscilla; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2127 - Oliver, Shadeana; 2207 - Mcarthy, Travis; 2216 - WHEELER, BRENDA; 2307 - Mitchell, Jayvon; 2415 - Lopez, Claudia; 2608 - Cowell, Okenio; 2709A - Holsey, Timothy; 3108 - Reyes, Ercilio; 3121 - Faison, Danette; 3122 - Borden Doctor, Toni; 3127 - Faison, Danette; 3205 - Byrne, Michael; 3210 - WASHINGTON, La’Shawn; 3211 - Napper, Shakeshia; 3212 - Gunn, Jerrod; 3311 - Stephens, Lamonte; 3524 - Johnson, William; 4106 - griffin, Lizetta; 4107 - Engram, Jshone; 4116 - White, Zuri; 4125 - Jaramillo-Caicedo, Ana Maria; 4320 - sitaram, Meshogn; 4323 - Ragoonanan, Sierra; 4416 - Cox, Bernetta; 4425 - Moore, Sharlette; 4514 - Pittman, Duwan; 4525 - Wright, Shana; 4607 - Hall, Brenda; 4609 - Levarity, Katrina; 7111 - white, john; 8113 - Galvez, Andrea; 8114 - Johnson, Imoni; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1406 - Posey, Linda; 1607 - Brown, Chelsea; 2414 - Mckenna, Patricia; 2501 - yanguas, alexendar; 2531 - Henderson, Christine; 3103 - CROCKETT, BRITTNEY; 3113 - GREGORY, DAIVION; 3210 - Harris, Maralis; 3230 - Cross, David; 3402 - Izegwire, Olu; 3419 - MEDINA, KRISTINA PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0037 - Albino, Marc; 0056 - Atkinson, Kimkichi; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0075 - Babington, William; 0082 - Adonis, Jackson; 0085 - Anatole, Lainey; 0089 - Holmes Jr., Benjamin; 0105 - Bullard, Richard; 0109 - Lewis, Natalie; 0122 - Nombre, Natasha; 0124 Ð Petree, George; 0128 - Jean, Francis; 0134 - Woolfolk, Mary; 0173 - Hastings, Tasha; 0175 - Gist, Cassan; 0182 - Brown, Daneka; 0192 - Harris, Jonathan; 0207 - Ortiz, Hilari; 0220 - Maldonado, Yamilett; 0240 - Miller, Andre; 0243 - Geffrard, Madassa; 0269 - Ferreira, Derick; 0272 - Lupe and Bezel Llc Larimore, Austin; 0279 - Rials, Linda; 0291 - Giles, Jasmine; 0293 - Chapman, Paul; 0305 - Boffman, Sabrenna; 0323 - Baptiste, Jessica Jn; 0328 - Keith, Alan; 0333 - Mcdonald, Ramonda; 0337 - Monteiro, Cesar Luiz; 0344 - Chapman, Jamarr; 0393 - Paramore, Terrill; 0437 - Fisher, Amanda; 0442 - Berry, Mirlande; 0445 - Brady, Addesha; 0452 - Morrison, MONTRESS; 0459 - Logan, Christopher; 0466 - WILLIAMS, DERICK; 0472 - Taylor, Michael; 0478 - Christopher, Arthur; 0489 - Andrews, Byron; 0490 - Coleman, Rondell; 0494 - English, Tikia; 0500 - cavalcanti, Denizard; 0502 - Margras, Jean; 0504 - Francois, Regine; 0508 - Dale, Valana; 0512 - Blake, Tayari PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Gadd, Jessica; 0305 - Graham’s Estate Sales Graham, Beverly; 0378 - Graham’s Estate Sales Graham, Beverly; 1007 - Graham’s Estate Sales Graham, Beverly; 4012 - Paul, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0038 - Sanchez, Alfredo; 0137 - Williams, Tyetianna; 0204 - Mack, Cierra; 0322 - Manning, Rodney; 0502 - Johnson, William; 0522 - Barber, Richard; 0703 - Pittman, Latonya; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0834 - Flukers, Tarnecia; 0924 - Gochera, Gidion; 0929 - Plummer, Felicia; 1017 - Tous USA Inc Cruz Diaz, Juan Gabriel; 1024 - Wilson, Deon; 1111 - Fields, Milton; 1130 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1222 - Rawls-graham, Dequicia; 1308 - Mixson, Niki; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane; 1338 - Brown, Marcus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1008 - Myers, Isiah; 2005 - Paul, Ryan; 2023 - Haygood, Patricia; 2038 - Barnes, Judy; 3002 - Morales, Stephaney; 3027 - Papadimitriou, Maria; 3080 - lopez, Jennypher rivera; 3087 - Custodio, Jason; 3088 - Custodio, Jason; 3125 - jimenez, Miguel; 4003 - Espinal, Franchesca; 4026 - Broxton, Andrew; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4144 - Smith, Tony PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1096 - Cashion, Albert; 2030 - Rew-Sanchez, Lia; 2111 - Nigro, Nicole; 2113 - Jackson, Elaina; 2166 - colarossi, Lillian; 3163 - Amos, Carl; 3219 - OBrien, Catherine PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0201 - Rath, Mark; 0204 - Rath, Mark; 0303 - Jackson, Erica; 0408 - bruce, Derek; 1052 - Sullivan, Justin; 2116 - Dabney, Linda; 2117 - Terry, Kathy; 2150 - Cusano, Edward; 3030 - Gosnell, Kyle; 3126 - HOFF, TOBY; 3143 - Mercado, Francisco; 3195 - Terry, Javonte; 3209 - Irwin, Terry PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A022 - Green, Anthony; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; A030 - Wattree, Monique; B001 - Peterson, Anthony; B017 - Garza, Patricia; B026 - Kelly, Taiysha; B030 - Ross, Ernestine; B041 - Green, Simone; B047 - Figueroa, Samantha; B055 - Carr, Kyanna; B063 - Slaton, Dishika; B068 - Bowe, Xena; B069 - Alexis, Shanika S; C007 - Laguerre, Rachelle; C012 - Auguste, Daphne; C013 - JOHNSON, JACQUELINE; C025 - sastraline ramsaran, sastri; C043 - Lobin, Grace; C056 - Mitchell, Charnay; C069 - Robinson, Kadetra L; C074 - Peterson, Anthony; D001 - Bell, Hakeem; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D006 - mason, Kevin; D018 - Gray, Tammy; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D035 - Allen, Marcus; D048 - King, Rhianna; D071 - Pinnock, Latisha; D092 - Thomas, Herbert; D102 - Gaskill, Cade; D105 - Ndiaye, Antoine; D107 - Coleman, Anthony; D114 - Womack, LaQuisha; D115 - Lindsay, Shamika; D118 - evans, monica; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D130 - White, Amanda; E013 - Johnson, Shamaya; E020 - Peets, Shallom; E026 - Sampson, Denise; F015 - Priester, Yvonne; F052 - Clark, Sherria PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Adkins, Rosetta; 2050 - Lopez, David; 5001 - Sostre, Joe; 5017 - Ryan Quinn, Celeta; 5049 - Laster, Patrick; 6102 - Davis, Carlos; 6108 - Ortiz, Nashali; 6112 - Morgan, Robert Thor; 6134 - Brown, Shabreah; 6209 - rojas, Alexsandra; 6323 - Badlani, Saagar; 6337 - White, Tonya; 6348 - Agosto, Jessica; 6403 - Linn, Devin; 6423 - Zwicker, Sandy; 6440 - Areizaga, Alfredo; 6449 - Nerette, Jean Emmanuel; 6539 - Laley, Brenda; 6549 - Barrington, Lakaila; 6610 - Miller, Kenneth; 6612 - Short, Heather; 6619 - Pryor, Marva PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B041 - Aime, Madeleine Fils; B042 - lamar, yolanda; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C009 - Wideman, Kimiko; C028 - Jones, Cameron; D038 - Trendle, Josh; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; D044 - Caldwell, Kimberly; E014 - Sanjeepan, Narmatha; E031 - Zamulinsky, Katie; E075 - Wilson, Shelbie; E131 - Delgado, Bernice; E176 - Boyd, Eugene PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C017 - Shaw, Richard; D003 - Dieudonne, Cameron; D008 - Poindexter, Jerry; E007 - Paraon, Veronica; E070 - Ellerbe, Gregory; F017 - Jones, Jessica; G013 - Williams, Brenda; G042 - Snead, Cynthia; J024 - Benoit, Peter PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1110 - Morales, Carelys; 1138 - stokes, devonta; 1155 - Curry, Rufus; 1160 - Johnson, Veronica Alexander; 1169 - Alexander, Shekelia; 2220 - Griffin, Belva; 2271 - Scot, Joe; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2304 - Pagano, Dalton; 2309 - Oliveira, Tiago; 2310 - Hortas, Cesar; 2326 - Peterson, Anna. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on March 24, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1017 - Cabrera, Kiana; 1113 - Gomez, Eddie; 1120 - barsch, stanley; 1138 - Steinfeld, Scott; 1163 - mitchell, Elizabeth; 1186 - Abreu, Avik; 1204 - Theophile, Dephnie; 2001 - United Trucking and Transport Service Chepman, Murphy; 2036 - Erazo, Marcus; 2061 - Lafontaine, Jaime; 2239 - Llaca, Minerva; 2242 - Rickson, sean; 3013 - SANTIAGO, JESUS; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6116 - Diaz, Ashley; 6140 - Rosa Garcia, Pedro; 6141 - May, Donivan; 6153 - May, Donivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0124 - Siedsma, Michael; 0146 - Cleary, Theresa; 0189 - ACKERMAN, JASMIN; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0231 - Cabrera, John; 0256 - Cotto, Angela; 1043 - Welch, Christina; 2073 - Rodriguez, Evelyn; 3024 - Biggers, Hayley; 5013 - Zufelt, Christopher; 6009 - Jones, Sondra; 7053 - Beaubrun, Jim; 7058 - camilo, Ana; 7090 - Siedsma, Michael; 7147 - Chambers, Hugh; 7164 - Attia, Waleed; 8014 - Ruiz, Yoberth PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A010 - Krauss, Jamie; C171 - Rene, Kathy; C173 - McNeal, Dallas; D140 - Lemmons, Dominique; D156 - Meralus, Abigail; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; E210 - davis, Kahleem; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E252 - Wallace, Kevin; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai; H076 - Stoutamiire, Charles; H077 - Williams, Lester; P002 - Araujo, Rolando PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B008 - Joseph, Will Jouse; B012 - Smith, Eric; B015 - Santiago, Cristian; B031 - Roger, Joel; B046 - Leatherwood, James; C001 - Johnson, Colette; C005 - gagnier, lance f; C007 - Neil, Gerald; C020 - Brooks, Nannette; C022 - Hernandez, Fabiana; C036 - Mercado, Marlyn; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D045 - Drawdy, David; E020 - Thomas, Anthony; E037 - Rogers, Yakira; E048 - Hester, Kenneth; F028 - Fleurant, Cassandra; H021 - Williams, Annette; J002 - Matthew, Diniah; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J029 - Santiago, Nancy; J031 - vega, gilberto; J036 - Mcneil, Lamario; J039 - Vallier, Nathan; J040 - Ford, Rondy; J044 - Simpson, Anthony; J047 - Huber, Justin; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J065 - Cordero, Ruben Rey; J069 - Travis, Kenya; J080 - Metelus, Esnel; J086 - St Phorin, Jehovanka; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J172 - Figueroa Rivas, Deyaneira; K017 - Bretl, Mark; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K023 - Perez, Rhetta; K025 - Benjamin, Sophia; K036 - Griffin, Lakeshia; K046 - Andino, Carmen; K086 - henry, Antavya; K089 - Sprauve, Michelle; K099 - grainger, Lance; K106 - diaz, emmanuel; K108 - Matos, Angel PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Clark, Tina; A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A118 - Cracchiolo, Toni; A121 - Wilson, Felicia; A124 - Taylor, Michael; A129 - Vertus, Caciana; A131 - Marshall, Monique; A134 - rosales, Sochil; A139 - Vertus, Caciana; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B205 - Santos, Lakesha; B210 - Abelhadi, Fadli; B218 - Gesner, Erick; B222 - Griggs, Paula; B235 - Starks, Willie; B237 - Thompson, Quinton; B238 - phillips, Arviance; B242 - Rose, Richard; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B264 - Clarke, Jahkeem; B293 - Mcneal, Tajiah Tarie; C317 - Pierre, Joseph; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C329 - Bronson, Flor; C332 - Atkinson, Iesha; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D401 - Boyne, Cyle; D414 - Moore, Isaac; D435 - Knowles, Monique; D447 - Williams, Jasmine; E522 - Bradley, Shantoria; E530 - Gautier, Yasmine; E541 - moonsamy, Malaysia; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E552 - Haddock, Philip; E572 - Wiltsey, Casey; E581 - Moss, Carmen; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F610 - Patrick, Martin; F614 - Taylor, Derrick; F640 - Gracey, Troy; G714 - Louissaint, Andre; H838 - Marshall, Mae; H848 - Mitchell, Tyzoni; H850 - Graham, Adrienne; J901 - Cobb, Kendra Nicole; J907 - Emilien, Fedaime; J908 - Campbell, James, F624 Ð Genord, Theback, PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A117 - Agosto, Melissa; A121 - Saddler, Timothy; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B207 - Sherman, Joyce; B213 - Palenzuela, Eddy; B226 - Petty, James; B230 - Devore, Kwajalyn; C307 - brown, lonnie; C309 - Mixson, Stepfina; C312 - Estremera, Tayra; C313 - Brinkley, Benita; C320 - Subero, Ruby; D412 - florimon, Carolina; D415 - Gittens, Duane; D429 - Dougan, Scott; E507 - Innocent, Lawanda; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E518 - Hayes, Tommie; E541 - Souza, Matheus; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F619 - Ramirez, Oscar; G707 - Semealdues, Elmase; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G722 - Fahlgren, David; H818 - Feliciano, ANTONIO; H822 - Thigpen, Keisha; H824 - Islam, Mussa; I908 - Espinal, Joel; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I914 - Lee, Cynthia; I932 - Luft, Brittany; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J031 - McGarvin, Antoinette; J033 - Batista, Massiel; L215 - Maxie, Tyanna; L218 - Kraponick, Julieta; L232 - Ruiz, Jessica; M315 - Garris, Phillip; O502 - King, Trevon; O507 - perea, Carlos; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; O519 - Roques, Pedro; P072 - Godoy, Luis, K122 Kathleen Addkins, PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - Butler, Elijah; 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1023 - delgado, Tanya; 1060 - Robinson, Anthony; 1074 - Ann Johnson, Lori; 11005 - Gonzalez Cosme, Juana; 11009 - Gonzalez Fortes, Maria; 11032 - Garrett, Carey; 1109 - Perkins, John; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1165 - Washington, Arkila; 1204 - Castro, Marlene; 12051 - Coachman, Tamara; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 12304 - Calzada, Leiamy; 12412 - Boone, Adrian; 1256 - Lamberty Velez, Julio; 1259 - Tillery, Timothy; 12604 - Santana, Charlotte; 12617 - Negron, Anexie; 1291 - Benson, Kassandra; 203 - Portela, Omar; 206 - Culbreath, Crystal; 393 - Torres, Angelica; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 596 - Oyola, Rotsenmary; 801 - williams, josie; 901 - Simon, Aron; 915 - Richards, Amanda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 010 - Rodriguez, Miguel; 086 - Shivers, Darren; 1004 - vidal, William; 139 - Rigolizzo Jr, Michael; 158 - Ortiz, Carmen; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 245 - rivera, francesyanis; 301 - Rowe, Sheryl; 308 - Gonzalez, Rebecca; 321 - Maldonado, Vivian; 361 - Phillips, Charles; 411 - Tineo, Sandino; 423 - Jackson, Capri; 454 - Rivera Trabal, Orlando; 455 - Encarnacion, Eric; 459 - Sanchez, Jan; 465 - Silliman, Melinda; 475 - Williams, Calvert; 494 - Trinidad, Angel; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 518 - Santiago, Emily; 555 - Betancourt, Tony; 606 - Davis, Quearra; 612 - O'shea, Patricia; 824 - Sierra, Sandra; 831 - Maldonado, Juan; 844 - Fenesi, Geza; 865 - Castillo1, Juana PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01108 - Ortiz, Jazmine; 01131 - Velez Segui, Carlos; 01133 - Sanders, Bryon; 02110 - Plata, Mike; 02138 - CREQUE, LORNA L; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 02502 - Latserof Technologies GRP Inc Guerlens, Forestal; 02515 - Correa, Javier; 03105 - Torres, Miguel; 04116 - Amesty Corredor, Jeammy; 04312 - Draper, Natasha; 04401 - Rodriguez, Ivette; 04434 - Russell, Jennifer; 05140 - Del Rio Vega, Joel Manuel; 05165 - Gomez, Erika; 05183 - Ortiz luiggi, Jose; 05236 - Ludlam, Leslie; 05242 - Williams, Kelly; 05245 - santiago, Margarita; 05426 - Toledo, Javier; 21291 - Tucker, Shema PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - RIVERA, CARLOS; 1026 - Fragozo Ramirez, Omar; 1110 - Schmick, Barbara; 1200 - Hunter, Brian; 1217 - Straw, Jody; 1228 - Olivares, Maria; 1244 - Seonath, Ravindranauth; 1428 - Villegas, Erbin; 1536 - Brown, Deianeira; 1539 - Jenkins, Sheri; 2000 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2037 - bradley, Carmen; 2049 - MURPHY, CARLA; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2061 - Rodriguez, Carlos; 2073 - Baptista Moriera, Evelino; 2077 - De Jesus, Luis; 2105 - Archer, Sykal; 2107 - Wilson, Shauna; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2160 - Quinones, Nellie; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2208 - Turner, Chessirite; 2236 - Lozada Cardona, Angel; 2237 - Philipps, Rudy; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2257 - Serrano, Alice; 2316 - Arregiocredito.com Salgado, Jesus; 2323 - Lopez, Jacqueline; 2405 - maldonado, Gabdiel; P10 - Ayala, Glory Ann PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0017 - Rodriguez, Anabelki; 0035 - DAVENPORT PRINS, JAMI; 0065 - Smith, Reyonda; 0095 - Torres Crespo, Luz; 0103 - Boyce, Anthony; 0114 - Arce, Melissa; 0128 - Mieses, Raymond; 0159 - Vargas, Olivia; 0172 - Nelson, Tocarra; 0175 - Lopez, Benjamin; 0304 - Olmo, Kumari; 1003 - Leon, Delaila; 1007 - Fernandez, Maricarmen; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 1025 - escribano, Asbel; 1033 - Nieves, Wendimar; 2028 - Moak, Melisa; 2043 - Wilcox, Shakeila; 2083 - Alvira, Karylees; 2088 - Curts, Richard; 2089 - castro, Marina; 2095 - Mukuvi, Ronald; 4022 - Daniels, Paul; 4042 - Julio, Rigoberto; 6062 - Henderson, Gary; 6080 - Adams, Len; 6086 - Colon, Thaeliz; 6087 - Smith, Phyllis; 6102 - Jackson, Yolanda; 6108 - Dorsey, Terry; 6130 - Ramos, Rosa; 6144 - parra, Nalihel; 6165 - Rodriguez, V; 6176 - Demetro, Sonja; 6182 - Washington, Robert; 6186 - Connelly, Kim; 6193 - Fraticelly, Ashly; 6210 - white, Steve; 6216 - Stevenson, John; 6218 - Nascimento, Benedito; 8009 - Marcano Rosas, Gregory; 8014 - wilkins, Brenda; 8034 - Vega, Rafael; 8035 - Rivera, Miriam; 8051 - Largaespada, David; 8065 - Echegaray, Junior; 8070 - Moncada, Karen; 8071 - Miguel, Nacime PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0022 - Mccoy, Shana; 0048 - Rivera Guillermety, Jose; 0078 - Tyler, LeQuan; 0149 - Livingston, Mackenzie; 0164 - Slate Resturant Ho, Kevan; 0209 - Lowry, Maria; 0220 - Quinta Camacho, Lourdes; 0246 - Torres, Anny; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0259 - Richards, James; 0272 - Hayes, Caroline; 0301 - espinal, Bienvenido; 0318 - Goodale, Kimberly; 0348 - Lopez, Angela; 1035 - Patel, Kalpesh; 1046 - medina, Francisco; 1073 - Santana, Marcos; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2026 - Mitchell, Daniel; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0105 - Mack, Cynthia; 0109 - rafael, Goitia; 0112 - smith, Ladae; 0123 - Smith, Mariah; 0130 - Hill, Von; 0131 - Cazarez, Marcos; 0138 - Warren, Shamajia; 0147 - carr, Shaanesha; 0157 - Jackson, Cornelius; 0203 - Gordon, Samantha; 0219 - Mulrain, Miles; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0247 - Fajardo Rodriguez, Franklin; 0301 - Norris, Kenneth; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0323 - Cody, Niesha; 0331 - Antoine, Carene; 0343 - Matin, Mehran; 0408 - Barnett, Abbigale; 0435 - Adams, Sheilitha; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0613 - Timpleton, Tasha; 0619 - Thornton, Danitra; 0623 - Pride, April; 0625 - Lee, Frederick; 0708 - Joseph, Schelda; 0710 - croker, ALEXUS; 0711 - Robbins, Mykia; 0714 - Binion, Gladys; 0730 - Ouassi, Basma; 0732 - Lopez, Mayra; 0821 - Hunter, Paula Denise; 0833 - Teal, Robert; 09102 - Smith, Isiah; 09103 - Robinson, Lesia; 09111 - Smith, Laticia; 0912 - Jackson, Brittany; 0930 - Dorvil, Jackie; 0964 - Freus, Dieula; 0973 - Jackson, Earnest; 0984 - Foster, Martinesha; 1013 - Spencer, Nicholas; 1064 - Williams, ClarAisha; 1109 - Peric, Mario Fontana; 1122 - cajour, Chamblain; 1133 - Vargas, Estephanie; 1139 - Jackson, Bennie; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1184 - JONES, DEXTER; 1240 - Robinson, Rozetia; 1318 - Pratt, Steven; 1339 - Johnson, Joseph; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra; 1386 - Pinchback, Naomi, 0837 Ð Grant, Crate, 1121 Ð Bruce, Dixon, 1173 Ð Victor, Parker. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 31st, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3FA6P0HR4DR271647
2013 / FORD
4T1BF28B6YU056680
2000 / TOYT
JA4LX31F24U003505
2004 / MITS
5XXGM4A72EG262128
2014 / KIA
4T1BE46K27U071645
2007 / TOYT
5NPE24AF6FH183359
2015 / HYUN
JTHCF1D21F5020927
2015 / LEXS
5NPEF4JA0LH034448
2020 / HYUNDAI
4T1BF3EK9BU680930
2011 / TOYT
1VWCM7A39DC133165
2013 / VOLK
5TFRM5F10CX039935
2012 / TOYT
1N4AL3AP9DC908983
2013 / NISS
1C6RREBT3NN349088
2022 / RAM
1N4BL4CV4MN375161
2021 / NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 31, 2023
1FAFP34N66W112245
2006 FORD
1YVHP80C075M52528
2007 MAZD
KMHCT4AE5EU755548
2014 HYUN
APRIL 1, 2023
1GNCS13W7V2236919
1997 CHEV
1N4AL2AP6CN496826
2012 NISS
JH2MC24018K500948
2008 HOND
JTDBT923981234218
2008 TOYT
JTHBF30G420038273
2002 LEXS
APRIL 3, 2023
3KPA24AB5JE054618
2018 KIA
JTEGH20V510007196
2001 TOYT
KM8JU3AGXEU800354
2014 HYUN
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on April 1, 2023 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2023 KIA
5XYK7CAF2PG065879
2021 COOL
L6ZDCJLA1M1003791
2004 FORD
1FAFP53U24A151669
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2010 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1ZB5EB5AF132249
2014 Nissan
VIN: JN8AF5MR2ET453538
2013 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL3AP6DC213750
2007 Kawasawki
VIN: JKAVN2C1X7A001243
2006 Infinity
VIN: JNKAY01E96M102548
2008 Kia
VIN: KNDJD735785830241
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on March 29, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
ORDER OF PUBLICATION, COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, Roanoke City Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Commonwealth of Virginia, in re: Ki’Yon Terell Casan Smith City of Roanoke DSS v. Kevin Grant Smith, Jr. The object of this suit is to: terminate the residual parental rights of Kevin Grant Smith, Jr pursuant to Virginia Code Sections 16.1-283(B) and 16.1-283(C) and Section 16.1-283(E). “Residual parental rights are defined by Section 16.1-228 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended as the rights and responsibilities remaining with a parent after the parent loses custody of a child, including, but not limited to the right to visitation, consent to adoption, the right to determine religious affiliation, and the responsibility for support. The termination of your residual parental rights will permanently end all of your rights and responsibilities to the child named in the petition. The ties between you and your child are severed forever and you become a legal stranger to the child.” It is ordered that the defendant Kevin Grant Smith, Jr. appear at the above-named Court to protect his or her interest on or before April 11, 2023 at 9:00 am. Case No. JJ050258-07-00 Michelle Exsparagoza, Clerk. 3/1, 3/ 8, 3/15, and 3/22/2023.