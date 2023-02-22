Legal Public Notices 2/22/23

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: March 10, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Tannek Betty - Bags, Totes. Roshawn Williams - TV, Sneakers. William Otero - Mattress. Elisha Smith - Household goods. Latisha Starke - Clothes, boxes. Robert Cruz -Household goods. Vince Brown - Tools, ATV. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Arthur Wilcher-1 blue suitcase , Lisa West-Household items , Cassandra Thomas-Households goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Bob Hartner-Household items, Bea-Ashley Steele-Household items Sandie Kersten-Household items Christopher Negron-Household items Sarah Griffith-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 7th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Marc Snyder: tools, business items, shelving-Ceirra Mills: household items-Asia Jones: household items-Shermani Brown: household items-Jenai Johnson: household items-Sheena Sparks: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated March 07, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Elizabeth Jones-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 8th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Baltazar Quinain toys, computers, totes; Brittany Cousin bags, boxes; Irene Dugall homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 9, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Diana Vargas- clothing, toys, bed, boxes, bags; Sandra Ivelisse Rivera Rios- furniture, bikes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Tamara Stafford - Totes, boxes, tent, painting, luggage.; Rodolfo Rano – Totes, Washer and Dryer, Big lamp, Mattress, Dresser, Cooler, Halloween.; Thomas Foxton – Clothing, game chair, tv, luggage, totes, swords, Shelves.; Mikia Adams – Totes, Baby crib, couch, dresser, chairs, Household goods, lamp. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Marcy Rodriguez, books, bags, home decoration, wash and dryer, Tv, totes, shelve. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Daniel Munoz-Household Goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Shannon Brockway Household items, Felix Sanchez Clothing few hand tools and business and personal paperwork. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Glenys Mercado-household items, boxes. Imran Tariq-boxes, books. Devry Lawrence-Households items. LJ Maintenance-Business supplies. Timothy Lorenzo Bryant- Households goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Brandy Casella: household goods; Steeve Belizaire: boxes, bed set; Andy Garcia: Q bed, computer, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Tishawn Merritt: totes, books, personal papers, hand tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 3/7/2023 @ 12:00PM: Sheetal Thakur- Restaurant Equipment. Guerlenne Israel- Bird Cage. Kerri Hawkins- Household items. Judette Maxi- Bassinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 10, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Syed Ali- furniture. Ruth Berlus/Ru B- Household items. Dawne Simpson - Electric scooter, wheelchair, walker. Malinda A Jackson- household items. Tearra Hudson- clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD, BABY GUIFFRE, DOB: 11/10/2022, Minor Adoptee. CASE NO.: 22-DR-12396-0 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: JOSEPH LAMPING; Caucasian male, approximately 5'5" tall, 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, married to Jamey Guiffre. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1524 E. Livingston St. Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 3/23/2023. Dated 1/26/2023, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Juan Vazquez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE:I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been filed with the Clerk of the Court by using Florida Court's E-Filing Portal system which will send notice of electronic filing and complete service of the foregoing as required by Florida Rules of Judicial Notice to:Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston Street, Orlando, Florida 32803, [email protected] .com and [email protected] on this 2nd day of February, 2023. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 801-5022, Attorney for the Petitioner [email protected] [email protected]
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-568 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: B.B.G. DOB: 12/11/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TONI GIDDENS, 55 WEST CHURCH STREET, APARTMENT 408, ORLANDO, FL 32801. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-277 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.S.M. DOB: 5/28/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ALISA MCCLELLAN, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP21-286 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 6/19/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: ALEXANDER AYALA last known address: 3435 S. Orange Ave., Bldg. S., Apt. 105 Orlando, FL 32823 WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. You must appear in-person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP21-286 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 6/19/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING STATE OF FLORIDA To: ANGELLEIA RODRIGUEZ BACON last known address: 3435 S. Orange Ave., Bldg. S., Apt. 105 Orlando, FL 32823 WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child, a copy of which is attached; you are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather L. Higbee, on March 21, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. You must appear in-person on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes.” WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 0123752 [email protected], Children’s Legal Services. By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP18-325 In the Interest of: E.O DOB: 07/03/2015, E.K DOB: 04/05/2018, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: EMESE KURSCICS, mother, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on April 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in court room 6 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: In Person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 981540, Attorney for Department of Children and Families, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-62. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: THALIA LOPEZ, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 10th, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 30th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-62. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLOS MAYSONET, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 10th, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 30th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-61. IN THE INTEREST OF: D.D., DOB: 10/30/2007, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: STEPHANIE MAHAN DRAPER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 3rd, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 10th day of February, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-024 IN THE INTEREST OF P. C.-A., DOB: 03/11/2008, J. C.-A., Jr., DOB: 02/22/2011, K. C.-A., DOB: 11/19/2012, A. C.-A., DOB: 12/05/2013, H. C., Jr., DOB: 04/11/2015, L. C., DOB: 07/20/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: YESENIA ARROYO (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 3rd , 2023, at 3:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 13th day of February, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
February 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
2. Jewelry 7000 Blk of Narcoossee Rd.
3. Electronics 11000 Blk of Founders St.
4. Jewelry 2300 Blk of Lake Debra Dr.
5. Cellphones N Parramore Ave/W Washington St.
6. Electronics, key 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
7. Bag w/ misc. items, cellphones W Colonial Dr/Orange Blossum Trl.
8. Cellphone, Currency 2400 Blk of S Hiawassee Rd
9. Cellphone 5300 Blk of Cypress Creek Blvd.
10. Wallet w/keys, cellphone 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
11. Tools, Bicycle Lakeview St./Edgewater Dr.
12. Bicycle Amherst Ave/W New Hampshire St.
13. Currency 2400 Blk of S Hiawassee Rd.
14. Currency 4000 Blk of Prince Hall Blvd
15. Currency 6000 Blk of International Dr.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee: 11410 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 03/14/2023 2382 Daniel Mourlam, 3336 Carol Williams, 1565 Jason or Deborah Mayoral, 1533 Jason or Deborah Mayoral, 2006 Chanel Smith, 3394 Wandra Reneishia, 3412 CJ Dye. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clermont: 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 03/14/2023 1043 Roxanne Eadie, 2051 Toneicia Chisholm, 1070 Ruben Richardson, 1002 EARL WILLIAMS, 2158 Roberta Nail, 1019 Rigoberto Arauz Justavino. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kirkman: 600 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 03/14/2023 3068 Derek Spies, 1117 Keith Woolfork, 5016 LeRhonda Rogers, 1043 Heidi Molina, 3002 WANDA JONES, 2034 KATRINA EDWARDS, 1068 Reginald MCkinney, 1060 Amy Dorf, 2040 Mike Richardson, 1020 SHERLINE ULYSSE, 2085 Jeffirey Nunez, 5008 SHYRL WILLIAMS, 8020 Jazmine Lopez, 8017 Markel Key.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 10th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A282- Tosquani Monsanto B180- Mary Keck.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM:1020-Marco Geraldes/Marco Antonio Figeiredo Geraldes; 2047-Dulce De Jesus Neziraj;3121-Christopher Johnson/ Christopher Lyn Johnson;4047-Natalia Cifuentes/Natalia Cifuentes M/Natalia Cifuentes Motta;4087-Don Claxton Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00 PM:103879- David R. Schemel; 1187 – Joseph William Wharton; 2001 – Devon Clifton Manigault; 2096 – Lexi Coursey;2098 - Arthur Kenneth Price; 3157 – Kyle J. Jakacki.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 34 Latonya Mychele Johnson 72 Miquisha Paul 130 Scott Zubarik 191 Brooks Alejandro Cipriano Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 261 Terrance Jones 340 Ferdinand Gonzalez 360 Donovan Taylor 386 Kasi Draper 569 Charles Brooks Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 178 Chatara Battles 218 Tiffany Lafaye Patterson 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 306 Gloria Walker 408 Robert Garrett 472 Kattie Morgan 491 Tyqueria Lashon Rivers 530 Tylia Freeman 533 Adrian Collins 605 Aurora Alatriste 731 Paula Staelens Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 146 Daisha Guilford 749 Laud Smith Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 103 Sherry Marie Banks 339 Jovan Donovan Henry 425 Delbra Perry 434 Nancy Bell Lewis 535 Ali Blue Gray-Crist 627 Indera Hiralal 839 Ashley Quiles 919 Henry Flournah 939 Henry Sharron 944 Brandy Ward 1033 Jovan Donovan Henry 1318 Shakeeria Sheffield 1428 Lindsey Fultz 1608 Luis Gabriel Rodriguez Gonzalez RODS GARAGE & AUTO BODY REPAIR 1630 Robin Oelerich 1804 Willys Fernandez 2003 Loretta Louise Coleman, Travel Trailer No VIN 2319 Luis Gabriel Rodriguez Gonzalez RODS GARAGE & AUTO BODY REPAIR 2401 Patricia Palmer Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1083 Ludy Bazelais 3231 Alquerria Evans.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 10, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1117 Rosaly Martinez Rosario 1633 Jahmai Mc Intosh 1815 Yolanda Tate 2019 Ruby Rodriguez 2224 Jeannie Verite 2623 Neilson Branford 2/22/2023 and 3/1/2023 issues.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on March 15th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Brittney Washington – 0H017, Tanekia Holloway – 0G022, Exanna Celestine – 0C020, Wisly Accius – 0F018, Elton A. Puroy – 0I005, Steve Reville – 0J015, Mario Antoine – 0E030, Ernsceau Paul – 0C021, Claudel Raymond – 0J012, Ecclesiaste Josue – 0H037, Georgette Charles – 0I018, Louis Saintil – 0A001, Markinson Veillard – 0F021, Nadege Voltaire Dorisca – 0H022, Charlene Sandio – 0D054, Jonas Pyrrhus – 0C011, Marie Louis j. Petit Fond – 0A025, Isiah Freeman – 0F026, Michelle Marie Philias – 0C014.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 10th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1711-Redie Cobb #1725-James Hayes #1733-Gloria Torres #2114-Karla Santos #2125-Shirley Ann Sanchez #2131-Karla Santos #2136-Jodie Monosa #1100-Noah Alvarez #1610-Sofia Oquendo #1705 Tom Samoden.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 10, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1048-David Gonzalez 1058-1085-Joanne LaComb 1059-1084-Joanne LaComb115- Kevin Greenough 2069- Anna Rodriguez 2094- Jessica Vera 2116- Bryson O Dell 2230- Anita Ricco 2263- Jermaine Smith 3129- Bryson O’Dell 3199- Frances Arguinzoni.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: March 15th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1156-Households, #1143- Households, #1096Households, #1078-Households, #2010-Households, #2034- Households, #2063-Households, #2083-Households, #2216-Households, #J220- Households, #K215-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 10th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3N1AB7AP6HY212988
2017 / NISS
3N1BC13E49L378189
2009 / NISS
JF1ZNAA18G8702252
2016 / TOYT
4T1BF1FK7HU767799
2017 / TOYT
WMWXP7C58G2A44384
2016 / MINC
2GNAXUEV4N6133653
2022 / CHEVR
KM8J33AL4MU303315
2021 / HYUN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 3/10/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
JM3TB2MA9A0221739
2010 MAZD.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 10, 2023
1N4AL3AP0GN334184
2016 NISS
MARCH 16, 2023
JALB4W171D7400429
2013 ISU
JTHBE96S580029351
2008 LEXS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 11, 2023
1G1JC6SH5C4143162
2012 CHEV
MARCH 12, 2023
2HKRM4H70GH600583
2016 HONDA
MARCH 13, 2023
1FMZU62XXYUB48021
2000 FORD
2HKRM3H72GH512175
2016 HOND
MARCH 16, 2023
1N4AL2AP4CC103014
2012 NISS
ZAM57XSA3F1141403
2015 MASERATI
MARCH 17, 2023
JTKKUPB40D1036141
2013 TOYT
MARCH 18, 2023
1G4HP57216U139392
2006 BUIC
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 10th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0081 – Crystal Peterson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3/16/2023
WBANE53597CW62175
BMW 2007
JYAVP25E97A000645
YAMA 2007
1N4AL2AP9BC159433
NISS 2011
19UUA66275A018007
ACUR 2005
3/18/2023
KMHTC6AD7EU194482
HYUN 2014
2C3CDZJG5KH566806
DODG 2019
KM8JM12B07U497000
HYUN2007
3/28/2023
4T1BB46KX8U035325
TOYT 2008
3/31/2023
5UX43DP07N9M62403
BMW2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 7, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Andremene Zimero Steevens Apollon Digna Acosta Rahman Irashad Ndela Husbands Fermary Santiago Jimenez Jessica Pinto Rosa Carrion Gilberto Rivera Javon Bush Asia A Armstrong NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 7, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jennifer Mateo Kenneth Scott Turkel Natalie Nicole Graham Alexis Woodard NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 7, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Yanhong Hou Maria Rivera / Maria de los Angeles Rivera Torres NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Barbara Freeman / Barbara / Barbara Karen Piakis Freeman Angel Rojas Concepcion Meagan Orengo Finis Harwell Polly Anne Kazmier Elisan C Costa NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sybac Solar / Iris Arcia Christine Edwards Ducille / Christine Ducille Felicia L Glover / Felicia Billy Germain Leslie Michelle Holt / Leslie M Holt Keith Nicholas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Andrecka Wells Brianna Marie Webb Robert William Moriarty Nancy Bell Lewis Brianna Wallace Chantilee Shere Stewart Julius Young Patricia ann Style NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Marquse Reshard Holiday David E Taylor Dalton Powell/ Dalton L Powell/ Dalton Powell Jr./ Dalton L Powell Jr./ DaltonlL Powell Rodney Leath/ Rodney Ignatius Leath Chris Jackson/ Christopher Joseph Jackson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 9, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Teresa Gayle Cooks Keshawn Hector Selina Shonte Oliver Paola katrina ramos Veronica Nicole Parker Tyler Shay Branham Tyra Elizabeth Laborn Shanethia Crumpton Crystal Brown NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 – 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 9, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Justin Barr Jose Luis Morges Justin Kalhlil Ferguson Amber Termunde NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 9, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Lavonia D Wright Vivian Hall Dewberry Zharkyna Antwonai Tyler Carlos Hernandez Pacheco Shannon Talbott-Irye Jennifer Broadnax Charlene Hill.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3/18/2023
1N6AD0ERXHN734401
NISS 2017
3N1CN7AP6JL869390
NISS 2018
WBAVB33526KS35079
BMW 2006
1G1ND52J4Y6296705
CHEV 2000
JA4LX31F66U023887
MITS 2006
1NXBR12E1WZ126894
TOYT 1998
WDBRF64J71F067378
MERZ 2001
2G4WS52J741288421
BUIC 2004
2GNFLFEK2H6268752
CHEV 2017
KMHDU46D98U505543
HYUN 2008
2MEFM74W1XX672746
MERC 1999
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2010 Honda
VIN: 2HGFA1F96AH515120
2006 Ford
VIN: 1FMZK04116GA03649
2003 Infiniti
VIN: JNKAY41E23M001628
2008 BMW
VIN: WBAVB77518NH79059
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on March 8, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 10th day of March, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Casimir, Guillaumard Household Items; Whitmore, Jasmine Household Items; Clark, Asia Household Items; Jones, Annia Household Items/Goods; Coleman, Cherrie Household Items; Ramirez, Madeline Household Goods; Francis, Melissa Household Items; Vazquez, Delia Household Goods; Louder, Byron Household Items; Yelverton, Renee Household Items; Prehay, Eboni Household Items. Friday the 10th day of March, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Cruz, Alberto Household Goods; Girard, William Household Goods; Bradford, James Household Goods; Serrano, Janet Household Goods; JUSTICE, KARA ALENA Household Goods; Manley, Jimmy Household Goods; Marimon, Johnneia Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Run dates 2/22/23 and 3/1/23.