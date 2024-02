Legal Public Notices 2/21/24

Orlando Legals

DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights of: Giulia Parmigiani Davila, Minor(s)., Department A, AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Davila, Darberlis, Parmigiani, Viancarlo. To: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on April 03, 2024 at 9:30 AM, in Courtroom 02 located at: 601 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Alexander Harrell-Household items, Ashley Hoven-Household items, Paula Holmes-Household items, Michelle Roberts-Household items, Dvante Pierre-Household items, Clifford Hughley-Household items, Patricia Algee-Household items, Mariah Woessner-Household items, jeffery robinson-Household items, Walter Santiago-Household items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Greg Stoeckert-Household items, Lashanda Hicks-Household items.

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.DaShawn Haugabrooks- Office Supplies, Jorge Rullan- Christmas boxes, trees,piano and house hold items, Sharon Pritchard- 2 Bedroom Home. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tina Jordan-Nelson- Household items. ECpack CO/ Luis Roversi- Boxes of disposable tableware. Malinda A Jackson/Malinda Jackson- furniture. Niselio Garcia Jr- Household items. De Freitas Minicz- totes. Akiriya Howard- clothing. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Vickie Acevedo-household goods, Howard Schlanger-household goods.

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Yannery Santanna - household goods. , on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Hollman Cortes: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furniture/Machines/Equipment Anisha Simons: Household Goods/Furniture Champayne Green: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances Angelique Ford: Household items. , on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Puvoir LLC/ Tonniesha Thompson- Miscellanous items Emma Smith- Boxes and household items Fatima Guadalupe Soto Soto- Ladder, Boxes Jermaine Thomas- cleaning supplies. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: David Perez: Totes, Safe, Bags, Purse, Backpack, Chair, Clothing; Jesus Villalobos: Head Board, Foot Board, Bags, Couch Pieces, Table, Chairs, Boxes; Ebani Ellis: Bike, Chair, Balls, Computer Tower, Printer Paper, Luggage, Drum, Totes, Bed Frame, Boxes; Da’Jah Armstrong: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:LaDale Whaley: Boxes, clothes, TVs, chairs, luggage, kitchenware; Janessa Hammerle: boxes, totes, toys, bags, shower chair, crates; Colby Logan Griffin: boxes, shelves, decorations, easel; Kenroy Thomas: boxes, cooler, bags, blinds, filing cabinet, yard tools The personal goods stored therein by the following:Samantha Barnes: Household goods, furniture; Bryan Irey: Household goods; Veronica Crespo: Household goods, furniture; Magnolia Thernelus: Boxes, bags, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following:Robert Whittington: Boxes, bins, tools. Donna Gump: Household goods, furniture, boxes, wall art. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Moises Michel- safe, pressure washer, household items, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Francois Beauvais: Backpacks, bike; Micaela Finnerty: Household goods, furniture, tv, stereo equipment; Luke Bennett: Household goods, furniture, tv, stereo equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following:Quiriat Puig: toy car, kids pool, wall art, washer/dryer, power tools, office chair, totes, boxes. Antione Allen: wall art, toys, bed frame, mattress, couch, dresser, clothing, boxes. David Fontenot: surfboard, luggage, chairs, totes, boxes, bags. Shakira Velazquez: bed frame, mattress, bar stools, dresser, large bean bag, boxes. William Greenberg: Christmas tree, Christmas decor, portable a/c, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Amanda Allen: Electronics, Toaster Oven, Air Mattress; Donald Jaworski: Tv, Art Supplies, Children’s Trampoline; Shannon Denise Vandervall: Football and basketball collectables, Boxes. Megan Crawford: Boxes, furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Zachary Sales work supplies and household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Joseph Roman, Houshold Goods; Anthony Allen, Household Goods; Jose Alicea, Household Goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Michael Taylor; 1Bedroom, sofa, dining, 10 boxes; Karen Sue Woods: Household Goods, Dishes, Totes The personal goods stored therein by the following:Danielle Overstreet-Furniture, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Imran Tariq, Couch, side table, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, bed, boxes, furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Sykia Hawthorne: Foosball/Air hockey table, rug, wall decor, fishing rod, Tv Stand; Sykka Hawthorne: Foosball/Air hockey table, rug, wall decor, fishing rod, Tv Stand The personal goods stored therein by the following:Robert Dewitt comics, guitar, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Antavis Rozier: personal property.

, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jennifer Ruiz: household goods. Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Latif Qadri – Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. Justice Morgan - Household Goods/Furniture. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Derrick McIntyre-Household items, Taquella Miller-Household items, Yveline Estellon- Household items, Tony Oliver-Household items, Frederick Brooker-Household items, Terry Hodge-Household items, Carl Clarke-Household items, Gilay Polk-Household items, Kennley Grant-Household items, Iesha Langley- Household items, Marie Jean-Household items, Antoinette Terrell-Household items. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, March 13 @ 11:30am) 0402-Maria Segarra, 0434-Lola Sams, 0545-Ryan Hoffman 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, March 13 @ 1:00pm) 0220-Lewis Epstein, 0233- Louis Vera, 0247-Dwayne Comrie, 0266-Reynor Barthelemy, 0539-Antwann Artist, 0540-Shonda Lorne, 0630-Roderick Williams, 0662-Shonda Lorne, 0734-Richard Crain, 0849-Othello Wilson 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, March 13 @ 2:30pm) 0081-Jose G Garcia Agosto, 227-Claudio Martins, 227-Claudio Nascimento, 227-Claudio Martins Nascimento, 251-Samuel R Jones, 257-Pahola Leguizamon 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, March 14 @ 11:00am) 0150-Jose Torres; 2016/RIYA -Motorcycle VIN#LEHTCB036GR000089, Owner:Adriana Marie Ellis, 0631-Marta Conde 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, March 14 @ 1:00pm) 0716- Thomas Davis, 0759- Kim Fletcher 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, March 14 @ 2:00pm) 1048-Amy Baker. Run dates 2/21/24 and 2/28/24.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: PETER NORMAN CREPEAU, Deceased.. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of PETER NORMAN CREPEAU, Deceased, whose date of death was 01/08/2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 02/21/2024. Signed this 15th day of February, 2024. /s/ Alexis J. Agosto, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 1010544, Agosto Law, 941 W Morse Blvd., Suite 100, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 955-0433, [email protected] [email protected] /s/ Juanita Carbo Crepeau, Personal Representative,(3912 Calibre Bend Lane, Apartment #601, Winter Park, FL 32792.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B19-DP-0070 IN THE INTEREST OF: A.J. DOB: 03/14/2016, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:172 Ibis Road, Longwood, FL 32779. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of January 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: B22-DP-0088 IN THE INTEREST OF: G. S. DOB: 5/19/2021, S. S. DOB: 10/13/2023, Minor Children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on the 26th day of February, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 18th day of January 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Fl Bar No: 1010410 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF A.F.M. DOB: 05/29/2011, J.F.M. DOB: 08/27/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 1, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO:, IN THE INTEREST OF J.C. DOB: 10/10/20211, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected] , Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.K. DOB: 09/24/2010, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.V. DOB: 02/26/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. STATE OF FLORIDA To:, last known address: 4014 Hurley Street Huston, TX 77093 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on February 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/WootenIN THE INTEREST OF: R.P. DOB: 09/10/2007, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:. An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 15, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 123752 [email protected] Children’s Legal Services Phone: (407) 317-7634 By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: G.S. DOB: 11/17/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S., born on November 17, 2022. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 27, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: Q.L. DOB: 05/08/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: Q.L., born on May 8, 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 28, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: T.B. DOB: 05/12/2008 T.T. DOB: 03/19/2011 T.J. DOB: 04/22/2021, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: T.B., born on May 12, 2008, T.T., born on March 19, 2011, and T.J., born on April 2, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.:In the Interest of: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 19, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Kayla Moore- Household Goods, Suitcases, Duffle Bags, Misc. Items. Sandra Moore- Mirror, Cabinet, Dresser, Household Goods, Clothes, Tables.

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the location indicated:Mary Slaughter-furniture, personal belonging.-Jennifer Shipley-household items. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Russell Feezer-Household Goods/Furniture; David Diaz-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 447 Leah Layne, 434 Angela Pierson, 511 Adelaida Santiago Laguna, 735 Janice Foster, 962 Jessica Santiago, 296 Abdul Bawazir, 527 Michael Zurita, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson, Dorothy Schulert, 600 Allie Fundalewics, 580 Bella Carter.: 2010 Donna Herbst, 2111, Jose Acosta, 3270 Brian Tsavlakis, 3308 C.J. Watson, 2064 Mario Valencia, 3000 Robert Wilson, 1213 Jose Ramirez, 1133 Clinique Cooper, 2118 Alvaro Cerra, AA6138Q Robert Hood, 3103 Addison Duarte, 2278 Gabriel Pineiro.2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2091 Angela Mujica, 3132 Denise Santana, 1716 Yolanda Able, 1050 Francine Ranger, 1255 Lina Sarmiento, 2244 Osmaldy de la Rosa Nunez, 1246 Christopher Darrigo.2196 Shemeko Stephenson, 1129 Keith Dixon, 1353 Danielle Medina, 1055 Carlos Carcamo, 3187 Nelson Aguilar, 1259 Guleed Jama, 1304 David Moy, 3036 Jeff Joachim, 1174 Millicent Espada. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807,