Legal Public Notices 2/21/24

DISTRICT COURT CLARK COUNTY, NEVADA In the Matter of the Parental Rights of: Giulia Parmigiani Davila, Minor(s). Case No.: D-23-679759-R, Department A, AMENDED NOTICE OF HEARING TO TERMINATE PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Davila, Darberlis, Parmigiani, Viancarlo. To: all other persons claiming to be the mother or father of the children, the legal guardians of the children, or relatives of the children. You are hereby notified that there has been filed in the above-entitled court a petition seeking the termination of parental rights over the above-named children, and that the petition has been set for hearing before this court in Clark County, on April 03, 2024 at 9:30 AM, in Courtroom 02 located at: 601 N. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89101. YOU ARE REQUIRED TO BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING IF YOU DESIRE TO OPPOSE THE PETITION. STEVEN D. GRIERSON, CEO/Clerk of the Court By: /s/ Vineta Tiapula, Deputy Clerk of the Court.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Rd. Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742 on March 8th, 2024 12:00PM. Alexander Harrell-Household items, Ashley Hoven-Household items, Paula Holmes-Household items, Michelle Roberts-Household items, Dvante Pierre-Household items, Clifford Hughley-Household items, Patricia Algee-Household items, Mariah Woessner-Household items, jeffery robinson-Household items, Walter Santiago-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on March 8th, 2024 12:00PM Greg Stoeckert-Household items, Lashanda Hicks-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 5th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 DaShawn Haugabrooks- Office Supplies, Jorge Rullan- Christmas boxes, trees,
piano and house hold items, Sharon Pritchard- 2 Bedroom Home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 8th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Tina Jordan-Nelson- Household items. ECpack CO/ Luis Roversi- Boxes of disposable tableware. Malinda A Jackson/Malinda Jackson- furniture. Niselio Garcia Jr- Household items. De Freitas Minicz- totes. Akiriya Howard- clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 8, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Vickie Acevedo-household goods, Howard Schlanger-household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 8th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Yannery Santanna - household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM on March 8, 2024 Hollman Cortes: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furniture/Machines/Equipment Anisha Simons: Household Goods/Furniture Champayne Green: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances Angelique Ford: Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 March 8th, 2024, 11:00AM Puvoir LLC/ Tonniesha Thompson- Miscellanous items Emma Smith- Boxes and household items Fatima Guadalupe Soto Soto- Ladder, Boxes Jermaine Thomas- cleaning supplies. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 14, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: David Perez: Totes, Safe, Bags, Purse, Backpack, Chair, Clothing; Jesus Villalobos: Head Board, Foot Board, Bags, Couch Pieces, Table, Chairs, Boxes; Ebani Ellis: Bike, Chair, Balls, Computer Tower, Printer Paper, Luggage, Drum, Totes, Bed Frame, Boxes; Da’Jah Armstrong: Household Goods/Furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 407208-9257: LaDale Whaley: Boxes, clothes, TVs, chairs, luggage, kitchenware; Janessa Hammerle: boxes, totes, toys, bags, shower chair, crates; Colby Logan Griffin: boxes, shelves, decorations, easel; Kenroy Thomas: boxes, cooler, bags, blinds, filing cabinet, yard tools The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4293: Samantha Barnes: Household goods, furniture; Bryan Irey: Household goods; Veronica Crespo: Household goods, furniture; Magnolia Thernelus: Boxes, bags, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 930-4370: Robert Whittington: Boxes, bins, tools. Donna Gump: Household goods, furniture, boxes, wall art. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive, Orlando, Florida, 32829, 4079745165: Moises Michel- safe, pressure washer, household items, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, 407777-2278: Francois Beauvais: Backpacks, bike; Micaela Finnerty: Household goods, furniture, tv, stereo equipment; Luke Bennett: Household goods, furniture, tv, stereo equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Quiriat Puig: toy car, kids pool, wall art, washer/dryer, power tools, office chair, totes, boxes. Antione Allen: wall art, toys, bed frame, mattress, couch, dresser, clothing, boxes. David Fontenot: surfboard, luggage, chairs, totes, boxes, bags. Shakira Velazquez: bed frame, mattress, bar stools, dresser, large bean bag, boxes. William Greenberg: Christmas tree, Christmas decor, portable a/c, totes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Amanda Allen: Electronics, Toaster Oven, Air Mattress; Donald Jaworski: Tv, Art Supplies, Children’s Trampoline; Shannon Denise Vandervall: Football and basketball collectables, Boxes. Megan Crawford: Boxes, furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Zachary Sales work supplies and household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Joseph Roman, Houshold Goods; Anthony Allen, Household Goods; Jose Alicea, Household Goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Michael Taylor; 1Bedroom, sofa, dining, 10 boxes; Karen Sue Woods: Household Goods, Dishes, Totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, 4074959612: Danielle Overstreet-Furniture, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Imran Tariq, Couch, side table, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Jacob Leighton, 4-bedroom home; Tamirys Rodrigues, bed, boxes, furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Sykia Hawthorne: Foosball/Air hockey table, rug, wall decor, fishing rod, Tv Stand; Sykka Hawthorne: Foosball/Air hockey table, rug, wall decor, fishing rod, Tv Stand The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Robert Dewitt comics, guitar, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Antavis Rozier: personal property. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on March 5th, 2024 at 12:00pm Jennifer Ruiz: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On March 5th, 2024 at 12:00 PM Latif Qadri – Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. Justice Morgan - Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on March 8, 2024 12:00PM Derrick McIntyre-Household items, Taquella Miller-Household items, Yveline Estellon- Household items, Tony Oliver-Household items, Frederick Brooker-Household items, Terry Hodge-Household items, Carl Clarke-Household items, Gilay Polk-Household items, Kennley Grant-Household items, Iesha Langley- Household items, Marie Jean-Household items, Antoinette Terrell-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday March 13, 2024, Thursday March 14, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, March 13 @ 11:30am) 0402-Maria Segarra, 0434-Lola Sams, 0545-Ryan Hoffman 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, March 13 @ 1:00pm) 0220-Lewis Epstein, 0233- Louis Vera, 0247-Dwayne Comrie, 0266-Reynor Barthelemy, 0539-Antwann Artist, 0540-Shonda Lorne, 0630-Roderick Williams, 0662-Shonda Lorne, 0734-Richard Crain, 0849-Othello Wilson 6401 Pinecastle Blvd Orlando,FL 32809 (Wed, March 13 @ 2:30pm) 0081-Jose G Garcia Agosto, 227-Claudio Martins, 227-Claudio Nascimento, 227-Claudio Martins Nascimento, 251-Samuel R Jones, 257-Pahola Leguizamon 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, March 14 @ 11:00am) 0150-Jose Torres; 2016/RIYA -Motorcycle VIN#LEHTCB036GR000089, Owner:Adriana Marie Ellis, 0631-Marta Conde 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, March 14 @ 1:00pm) 0716- Thomas Davis, 0759- Kim Fletcher 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, March 14 @ 2:00pm) 1048-Amy Baker. Run dates 2/21/24 and 2/28/24.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: PETER NORMAN CREPEAU, Deceased. File No. 2024-CP-000515-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of PETER NORMAN CREPEAU, Deceased, whose date of death was 01/08/2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 02/21/2024. Signed this 15th day of February, 2024. /s/ Alexis J. Agosto, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 1010544, Agosto Law, 941 W Morse Blvd., Suite 100, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 955-0433, [email protected] & [email protected] /s/ Juanita Carbo Crepeau, Personal Representative,(3912 Calibre Bend Lane, Apartment #601, Winter Park, FL 32792.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 18th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, CASE NO: B19-DP-0070 IN THE INTEREST OF: A.J. DOB: 03/14/2016, Minor Child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Shalamar Jones 172 Ibis Road, Longwood, FL 32779. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on Monday, March 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of January 2024. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO: B22-DP-0088 IN THE INTEREST OF: G. S. DOB: 5/19/2021, S. S. DOB: 10/13/2023, Minor Children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kendrick Silimon, Address Unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced children. You are to appear before the Honorable, Melissa D. Souto, Circuit Judge, on the 26th day of February, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. YOU ARE ENTITLED TO HAVE AN ATTORNEY PRESENT TO REPRESENT YOU IN THIS HEARING AND AT ALL STAGES OF THIS PROCEEDING. IF YOU WANT AN ATTORNEY BUT ARE UNABLE TO AFFORD ONE YOU MUST NOTIFY THE COURT AND THE COURT WILL DETERMINE IF YOU ARE ENTITLED TO COURT APPOINTED COUNSEL. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact ADA Coordinator Seminole Court Administration 301 N. Park Avenue Suite N. 301 Sanford, Florida, 32771-1292 (407) 665-4227at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court in Seminole County, Florida this 18th day of January 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Mackenzie Hall, Esquire Fl Bar No: 1010410 Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. GRANT MALOY, Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller, BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP23-162, IN THE INTEREST OF A.F.M. DOB: 05/29/2011, J.F.M. DOB: 08/27/2012, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Yuri Melgar Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 1, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/WOOTEN CASE NO: DP17-689, IN THE INTEREST OF J.C. DOB: 10/10/20211, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Kristopher Seibel Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on April 9, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 [email protected], Children's Legal Services. CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP18-283 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: M.K. DOB: 09/24/2010, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Roslyn Elizabeth Smith (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 14, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP22-149 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: J.V. DOB: 02/26/2021 SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. STATE OF FLORIDA To: Brandon Alexander Vasquez, last known address: 4014 Hurley Street Huston, TX 77093 A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on February 27, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TRIAL. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 24th day of January, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/Wooten CASE NO.: DP22-463 IN THE INTEREST OF: R.P. DOB: 09/10/2007, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: ERIC POTEAT. An authorized representative of the Florida Department of Children and Families has filed in this court a Petition for Involuntary Termination of Parental Rights and is requesting that a Summons be issued in due course requiring that you appear before this court to be dealt with according to law. You are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Wayne C. Wooten on March 15, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 13th day of February, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Chelsea Bogdan, Esquire FBN: 123752 [email protected] Children’s Legal Services Phone: (407) 317-7634 By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-496 In the Interest of: G.S. DOB: 11/17/2022, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ASHLEY NICOLE SMITH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: G.S., born on November 17, 2022. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 27, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-196 In the Interest of: Q.L. DOB: 05/08/2020, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MARY LUCE LOZAMA, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: Q.L., born on May 8, 2020. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 28, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP18-761 In the Interest of: T.B. DOB: 05/12/2008 T.T. DOB: 03/19/2011 T.J. DOB: 04/22/2021, minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LATOYA JOHNSON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: T.B., born on May 12, 2008, T.T., born on March 19, 2011, and T.J., born on April 2, 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at 9:30 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN, CASE NO.: DP22-2 In the Interest of: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TINEKA STANLEY, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child for adoption: R.C. DOB: 12/10/2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on March 19, 2024, at 10:15 A.M., in person before the Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, in Courtroom 5, the address of which is 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING AND MANIFEST BEST INTEREST HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 31st day of January, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-111. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: HAYLEY NICOLE HAMER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2021-DP-111. IN THE INTEREST OF: J. H. DOB: 03/23/2021, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LESLIE HAMER, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on April 2nd, 2024, at 2:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 2nd day of February, 2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Kevin Soto, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE FOURTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR DUVAL COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION NUCORP PROPERTIES, Plaintiff, vs. YHRISTINA HAWKINS and MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP. Defendants. CASE NO.: 2023-CC-011120. NOTICE OF ACTION TO: MATTHEW 19:26 INC. f/k/a PROJECT H.O.P.E. USA CORP c/o DENNISE J. WEST, REGISTERED AGENT 4307 LAKE RICHMOND DRIVE, 680723, ORLANDO, FL 32811 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for damages for breach of contract relating to a 12’x 24’ premanufactured side lofted utility cabin, has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Matthew G. Davis, Esq., counsel for Plaintiff, NuCorp Properties, whose address is 100 North Tampa Street, Suite 3700, Tampa, FL 33602, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s counsel or immediately thereafter; otherwise, a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint or petition. Dated on this 17th day of January, 2024. JODY PHILLIPS Clerk & Comptroller. By /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal.)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on March 8th, 2024 12:00PM Kayla Moore- Household Goods, Suitcases, Duffle Bags, Misc. Items. Sandra Moore- Mirror, Cabinet, Dresser, Household Goods, Clothes, Tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on March 8, 2024 12:00PM Mary Slaughter-furniture, personal belonging.-Jennifer Shipley-household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on March 8th, 2024 12:00PM Russell Feezer-Household Goods/Furniture; David Diaz-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando Fl 32837 03/05/2024: 447 Leah Layne, 434 Angela Pierson, 511 Adelaida Santiago Laguna, 735 Janice Foster, 962 Jessica Santiago, 296 Abdul Bawazir, 527 Michael Zurita, 446 Kirk Gregory Jackson, Dorothy Schulert, 600 Allie Fundalewics, 580 Bella Carter. U-Haul 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl 34744 03/05/2024: 2010 Donna Herbst, 2111, Jose Acosta, 3270 Brian Tsavlakis, 3308 C.J. Watson, 2064 Mario Valencia, 3000 Robert Wilson, 1213 Jose Ramirez, 1133 Clinique Cooper, 2118 Alvaro Cerra, AA6138Q Robert Hood, 3103 Addison Duarte, 2278 Gabriel Pineiro. U-Haul 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl. 32837 03/05/2024: 2101 Taylor Gutzmer, 2091 Angela Mujica, 3132 Denise Santana, 1716 Yolanda Able, 1050 Francine Ranger, 1255 Lina Sarmiento, 2244 Osmaldy de la Rosa Nunez, 1246 Christopher Darrigo. U-Haul 7800 Narcoossee Rd Orlando Fl. 32822 03/05/2024: 2196 Shemeko Stephenson, 1129 Keith Dixon, 1353 Danielle Medina, 1055 Carlos Carcamo, 3187 Nelson Aguilar, 1259 Guleed Jama, 1304 David Moy, 3036 Jeff Joachim, 1174 Millicent Espada.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 3/04/2024: 4033 Javier Ortiz-Servin, 2062 Gillian Mcnabola, 2078 Kera Lewis, 8014 Antwaine Mosley, 1050 Shevar Campbell, 5035 Mario McCrary, 2105 Ke'vonte Times, 2092 John Hantzis, 2115 Jose Rodrigues, 3040 Erika Swanigan, 1110 Nicholas Woods, 6023 Ricky White, 3026 Steven Chapman, 1047 Kevin Wilson, 1114 Edwige Myrtil, 5008 Shyrl Williams, 3021 Tre Hamilton, 2076 Allan Perdomo, 8020 Sateguel Cil, 6041 Cavin Loots-Remensnyder, 4024 Eduardo Pipoli, 1053 Demetrece Cheeks, 8030 Calvin Nelson, 4028 Hatim Abbadi, 2109 Michael Reece, 3113 Eric Stribling, 2018 Cordelroe Robinson, 5024 Denise Solingen, 2085 Jeffirey Nunez, 1058 Shantoni Shirley, 8028 Trisha Gilbert, 1056 Danielle Gentry, 1032 Taneisha Bloomfield, 4049 Cain Patterson, 3023 Akim Butler, 1041 Jaderius Johnson, 3068 Laquanda Davis, 1079 Andrey Platiny Volert Dos Santos, 3031 Kasey Brown. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Ocoee, 11410 W. Colonial Dr. Ocoee, Fl 34761 3/04/2024: 1548 Moises Garcia, 1618 David Vivian, 2424 Joe Warren, 3422 Stephanie Mote, 3456 Chimene Jackson, 1717 Dana Hall, 2338 Lourdes Augustin, 2813 Ronee Rieves, 3353 Latrayvia Jernigan, 2534 David Waring, 3004-07 David Kiehm, 3406 Sandy Dorfman, 3375 Earl/Shavonda Carter, 3213 Michael Budwah, 2009 Michael Elliott, 1407 Chimene Jackson, 2341 Michael Elliott, 1727 Nathan Larsen, 3433 Jennifer Carter, 2216 Maresha Woodard, 3345 Nicole Manirampa, 2315 Linda Barden, 2006 Chanel Smith.
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 29 Francisco Villanueva 67 Jules Marken-Love Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 215 Jacqueline Sodjian 246 Therese Tucker 440 Kitanoumi Williams 453 sherrel wiggins 484 Raymiya Barrett 515 Nelson Rodriguez 560 Talib Muhammad 565 Tierra Livingston Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 23 Amervil Jean 121 Simpson Darius 147 Aspelly Rinaldy 151 Byron Jannaka Brenda 157 williams stephanie 183 Limbaugh Briana 206 Shaw Kevin, Richard Burl Hardin, Lois Jean Hardin, 1990 Ser Vessel, VIN SERV5303B090 207 Williams Detric 237 Davis Shayeon Lamont 284 Collins Adrain 327 Diaz George 330 Jenkins Loretta Delores 443 Santos April 451 Singleton Malcolm 474 Barnes Jacquelyn 513 Brown Zaria 521 Thomas Tracy 531 Watson Karen 554 Henry Zaquia Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0140 David Turner 0166 Everett Bryant 0233 Harry Sirkis 0258 Maurice Prince 0295 Maurice Willis 0327 Lula Lowery 0328 William Hampton 0346 Twaneshia Singleton 0634 Guerinaud Bernardin 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 0643 Tory Edward Cutcher 0672 Brittany Lashae Wright 0993 David Borrero Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 1208 Mark Campbell 1414 Gary Tyler 1550 Darius Allen 1738 Wayne Brown Jr. 2313 Krystle Renae Tanner 1986 Purple Chevy Caprice Classic VIN1G1BN69H8GX101111 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1050 Maria Rodriguez 1065 Michael Long, Jr. 1094 Kevron Graham 1096 Pearl Hodges 3220 Angel Porter 3222 Tony Marks 3244 Charmaine Jackson 4056 Miguel Herrera 4095 William Greenberg 4120 Angelina Alexander 7101 Altamese Lovette.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 3rd, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Brittany Smith Oneal: Housegoods; Carolyn Rozier: household goods; Dana Bell: household items; Jakayla Bogan: Household goods, boxes; John Duncan: household goods; John Duncan: Clothes; John Duncan: Household items; John Duncan: Household goods; Kelos Francois: TV, a couple of boxes; Munchan Powell: Clothes shoes Decorations. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A351-A352 - Carissa Brooks B145- Crimar Jimenez C144 – Wyele Cummings D114 – Medjine Louis.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 8, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM:Lauren Matthews- TV boxes, totes, dog cages, furniture, household items; Giancarlo Hernandez- baby items, rug, shelves, TV’s, totes; Dieunide Joseph- Cleaning supplies, luggage, lamp, pots and pans box, bags; Osikhena Itabor- mattress, bed frame, chair, fans, luggage, boxes, totes, bags, doormats, household items; Andrew D'oyley- Boxes, decor, tv. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 1st, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8460: 4390 Pleasant Hill Rd Kissimmee FL 34746 (407) 429-8867 @ 12:15 PM: Adonis Silva- clothes; Zoraida Rodriguez- household items; Sylvie Paul- Barrels and bins; jordan jozef colon- Boxes, furniture; Alexandra Lin- box, furniture, dresser. Store 8753: 540 Cypress Pky, Poinciana, FL 34759, 863.240.0879 @ 12:45 PM: Vergison Internation Inenstments Incorporated - Work supplies; Christopher Reed - household items; Zachary Hill - Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on March 8, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: G B Lynch - Boxes; Jaime Cheese - Household items; Lorine Desroches - boxes furniture etc; Nacherie Wilcox - 2 beds, 2couch, washer, dryer, freezer, clothes; Jonathan Figueroa - household items; Joseph Williams - Bounce Houses; Thomas Arena - Household items.; Superior Auto Diagnostic Inc - Phillip Barret - Truck. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1714 Jeffery Kissel 2019 Ruby Rodriguez 2102 Carlos A. Narvaez 2454 Candelaria Alexandra 2471 Carmen Huff 2646 David Dempsey Run dates 2/21/24 and 2/28/24.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1004 Anarelise Pagan 1083 Steven Balcacer 1139 Victor Torres 1177 Alicia Valdez 2201 Marketta Richardson 3115 Yamira Vazquez 3132 Genese Santaliz Rivera 3175 Alfredo Gallego. Run dates 2/21/24 and 2/28/24
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1119 Derik Reynolds #1237 Nikeria Newberry #1427 Cody Pearson #1618 Miguel Lebron #2311 Camille Gayles #2342 Emanuel Delgado #2358 Jasmine Clark.
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: March 13th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following:#1202-Furniture, #1123- Households, #B119-Boxes, #C132-Households #1083-Households, #1009-Households, #1002-Furniture, #D212-Households, #D220-Households, #D233-Households, #2017- Furniture, #2032-Households, #2113-Households, #2140-Boxes, #F210-Boxes, #G232- Boxes, #H208-Households, #I212-Furniture, #I216-Boxes, #J210-Boxes, #J220-Furniture, #K205-Boxes. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, March 5, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Shagaria Inman- sofa, loveseat, king bedroom set, boxes of clothes Jessica Smith- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Beau Vittitow- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on March 7, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2103 - Wyche, Darius; 2172 - Washington, Kristin Morris; 5007 - Abraham, Carlo.; 5059 - Carbone, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0269 - Fire Dept Meals Grebic, Robert; 7038 - Plesak, Mike; 9022 - Gholston, Jeremiah PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Fani, Reginaldo; 0166 - Castillo, Alize; 0227 - Taylor, Renna; 7021 - Martin, Lillie; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra; 8161 - Cardona, Luz; 8173 - Munoz, Jermalisse PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Cordero, Alejandrina; 2055 - Collin, Wiley; 3040 - Garrison, David Joseph PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4021 - Armstrong, Sherry; 4045 - Rosario, Julio PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B023 - Zavala, Perla; C019 - Bernstein, Jordan; E023 - Steele, Jimmy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. I686 - hibbett, elteriayah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1274 - Pacheco, Delia; 1362 - Brown, Nakeisha; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 2232 - Dorsey, Nakisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2413 - Castoire, Lydia; 2424 - colon, Esteban; 2428 - Vaughn, Jemetrius; 2436 - Blacknall, Wabu; 2534D - Washington, Arianna; 2636 - Ayson, May PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0183 - Pool, Deborah; 2023 - brewer, Sharon PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D455 - Miro Castro, Evelyn; E506 - cadwell, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C108 - Turner, Alex PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B173 - Campbell, Colin O; C116 - Souza, Paloma; C212F - Narvaez, Brenda liz; C227F - Karabekova, Raida Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on March 8, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2104 - Roberts, Deirdre; 2419 - reed, Kelsy; 2612 - Predestin, Bermane. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0405 - Cowans, Christoria; 3023 - davis, Lajune. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542. Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2019 - Rahymes, Zynthia; 2037 - Port, Angela; 4038 - White, Shantel; 5032 - Nottage, Deandre; 6185 - Ennead Logistics Corp Paris, Jamil. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Rachel, Jerron; 5110 - Jean Pierre, Monique; 6051 - Lewis, Winston; 6131 - Ojha, Satat. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B054 - beacham, CArl; B211 - rouse, Jaime. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B238 - white, Ataya; C303 - la-mont, davis; D425 - Shorter, Judy A; E025 - Hair, Vergenia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1335 - Vivint Smart Home Jean-Mary, James; 2269 - morales, Hector; 2350 - Francis, Christopher. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007C - Tate, Christopher; B010B - Otero, Megan; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; D032 - Davis, Dion; D035 - williams, Sharella; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E066 - Davis,Jowina; F031 - Dalmont, Nozilia. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0021 - russ, Hannah; 0238 - Lopez, Erica; 0276 - GRACIA, DUVALSON; 0307 - Forgotten findings llc Villamizar, Camillo; 0330 - Jerelds, Marjorie; 0403 - Johnson, Michael; 0624 - Byles, Angela; 0629 - carty, Shane; 0642 - Canto, Bryan; 0669 - Johnson, Kenya. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698. Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 1731 - clark, Kelisha; 1748 - Jernigan, Sariel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1191 - knox, Kaishon; 1267 - Wynn, Jacoby; B006 - Sloan, Kendra; H029 - Deslandes, Shacria; NC09 - CMR Construction & Roofing Soule, Steven. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on March 8, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2113 - Nichols, Cornell; 2204 - Mangual, Angelina PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. J356 - Bolden, keith; J358 - Bolden, keith PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D414 - Worske, Samantha; E008 - Henriquez, Abraham; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; E050 - Fidler, Machaela; E073 - Chusid, Richard; F640 - Adamson, Davanya PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A123 - Jones, Todd; C303 - Sterling Roofing RAHNEMAY-AZAR, RASTIN; C316 - Viverito, Frank; E512 - GEORGE, MOLENE PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AMSale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D080 - Holmes, Kharisma; F009 - Wallen, Kimberly; J511 - Mooney, Natasha; J521 - torres, natalie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E566 - Dorsey-Terry, Verna; F628 - Williams, Lewarna; G721 - Harel, Anna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00215 - Cook, Jennifer; 00265 - Robinson, Raquel; 00565 - Athouris, Roland PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3076 - FITZGERALD, YVONNE; 5119 - Alvarez, Ricky Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax- exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 8th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GCFG15X731203435
2003 CHEVROLET
1GRDM96222M012803
2002 GDAN
1HGES165X2L047600
2002 HOND
KMHGC4DD6CU181494
2012 HYUN
LL0TGAPJ0KY460049
2019 YNGF
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/8/2024, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1JJV532W4YL652938
2000 WABA
3H3V532C0CT132136
2012 HYTR
WDDGF4HB3DA762027
2013 MERZ
2T1BURHE1GC538093
2016 TOYT
3H3V532C2GT233023
2016 HYUNDAI TRANSLEAD INC
1HD1LC312HC443664
2017 HD
1GKKNLLA5KZ290691
2019 GMC
7SAYGDEFXPF791977
2023 TESL
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 3/8/2024 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
KNDJC735585793824
2008 KIA
5N1DR2MN6KC579470
2019 NISS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 8, 2024
1FMRU1564YLA72131
2000 FORD
1G4PP5SK3D4121010
2013 BUIC
2C4RDGCG3KR793350
2019 DODG
2HNYD2H69BH508343
2011 ACUR
4T1BF3EK8BU163635
2011 TOYT
5LMFU28525LJ14588
2005 LINC
7G57H221668
1967 FORD
LEHTCB02XGR000135
2017 RIYA
WDDGF81X19R048077
2009 MERZ
MARCH 10, 2024
1C4RDHDG5FC100717
2015 DODG
JN8AS5MT5EW101902
2014 NISSA
JTEAAAAH8MJ051866
2021 TOYT
KMHCT4AEXDU302766
2013 HYUN
MARCH 14, 2024
3C4FY48B92T375679
2002 CHRY
LEHTCB164HR000425
2017 RIYA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 8, 2024
1C4AJWAG3CL280578
2012 JEEP
1G1PD5SH8C7357868
2012 CHEV
1NXBU4EE4AZ289558
2010 TOYT
LB2G6TKC0H1000067
2017 GEEL
MARCH 10, 2024
2T1BURHE7EC112793
2014 TOYT
MARCH 14, 2024
JTDDY32T920054810
2002 TOYT
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on March 8th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0120 - Chelsea Lee 0169 - Georgette Simmons 0170 - Georgette Simmons 145B - Eddie McGowan 148A – Matthias James
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 5,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Latori Franklin, Eliezer Rivera Rodriguez, Gilbert Figueroa Vizcarronda, CLJ Sales N Marketing, Bernardo Jr Hernandez, Pridiesha Miller, Alvaro Froldi NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 5,2024 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Samantha Alicia Gonzalez, Deaundra Sawyer, Azizkhuja Akramkhujaev, Ashline Auguste-Harriott, Sajan Premajan, Benjamin A Ball, Franchesca Capunay, Carolette Matthew, Fernando Luis Torres Correa, Andrea Berrios, Leslie Onward Mccalla, Henry Lozada, Louis Balaguer NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 5,2024 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Erick Nicholas Jean Philippe, Carmen Garcia, Marco Antonio Trujillo Ortiz, David Feliz NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 5,2024 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Zuannette Cuesta Avelar, Honey Renee Whittington, Jazzell Hernandez, Porsha Edwards, Daresha Garmon NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 6,2024 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Rosie Williams / Laura Luckett NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 6,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sha’mari Johnson, Nathaniel Roitman, N, Rose Petit Frere Stinfill, Jerome Dacosta Burgess, Jerome, JB, Travis Washington NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 6,2024, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Latosha Mack, Eric Sarito Bastian, Devohn Brown, Tiffany Henry, Anthony Wiltz, Jefferey Brown, Brianna Marie Webb, Omar Ali, Eddie Tyrell Acker, Jerome E Horace, Terriah Parrish, Tyrone Anthony Groomes, Chantilee Shere Stewart, Isaiah Montgomery, Fran Smith, Nicole Harrison NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 6,2024 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Grace Lobin, Bruce Matthews Welch, Wendell Mortimer, Webdell Mortimer, Theodore Washington, Eric Ducille , Eric P Ducille, Marquse Reshard Holiday, Darla Branscum, Darla Almeida Branscum, Meyyappan Ramanathan, Walter Manuel Tyler, Todd Dean Kent, Troy Harper, Miguel Angel Camacho III NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kayann F.Sharp, Labrina J. Smith, Brittany Crumpton, Deborah Kelly, Jeremiah Levi Harris, Roland Saldana, Jair F. DeLima NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 0351 –10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Lulian Luca, Leah Mims, Emonica Bullock NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cassandra Noel, Luis Medina, Jeffrey Marquez Tricoche, Kalema Maynard, Constance Claybrooks, Jerika Cintron, Albert Armstrong, Glaucia De Cassia Franco, Leoncio Disla, Tyreck De Shaun Parker, Kevin Harbison, Ryan Meeks NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Chris Sassaman, STACEY CAMERON, Andrew Villeda, Przemyslaw Starowicz, Michael Bilodeau, Amber Shults, Anna Lundberg. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Asset Management, LLC as Agent for Owner # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 7,2024, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Alejandro Murphy, Shemar Reed, Corinne Cordon, Jaleel Anthony Crossfield.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on March 7, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:50 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5015 - Urena, Genesis; 7036 - portillo, Genesis PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D159 - Rodriguez- Oquendo, Kevin. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C019 - Reyes Villaverde, John; G030 - Watson, Jacqualine; J008 - Chance, Marshall. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A126 - hart, Tiara; B232 - Franklin, Irene; B256 - Hyacinthe JR, Constantin; C394 - David, Vanessa; D414 - Ferguson, Jalissa; E523 - diaz, Joshua; H802 - Holmes, Lorenzo. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F620 - Rodriguez Huerta, Jesus; H836 - Sprague, Diana; J019 - Perez, Jennifer; J030 - Evans, Tyrek J. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1069 - Hereford, Donnie; 1102 - Morgan, Lashonda; 11311 - Camargo, Andres; 1157 - Caceda, Romina; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 593 - Pierre, Emmauel. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 012 - Franco, Williams; 308 - Castro, Tiffany; 315 - Quiros, Kyle; 469 - Bolton, Tiffany; 515 - Lettsome, Kellese; 627 - aviles, Jonelie. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02413 - rhodes, Vanesa; 03102 - Ramkissoon, Shivan; 04130 - Quiros, Cynthia; 05410 - Valentin, Rebecca. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1222 - YAJAIRA, Lourdes; 2336 - Almonte, Mario PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0160 - ortiz, Evelisse; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 5013 - Soto, Jesus; 6056 - Daniels, Roderick; 6071 - Zavala, Luesnalet; 6165 - Shellard, Arthur; 8005 - Phelps, Zeitlin. PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0155 - Torres, Jereme; 0210 - Soares Pereira, Clauderson. PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0350 - garcia, darren; 0607 - Miller, Stephen; 0617 - Simmons, Jamir; 09110 - romain, Lisa; 0960 - Percy, Gregory; 0977 - McBride, Marque; 0984 - Amarante, Muriel; 1012 - Barthelemy, Micheline; 1332 - Diaz, Tayreen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card- no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3/15/2024
JT2AE09W7P0022299
TOYT 1993
3FA6P0H90GR287381
FORD 2016
WDDNG71X37A073993
MERZ 2007
1GCGSBEA6K1330874
CHEV 2019
W1N4M4GB5MW084977
MERZ 2021
2C3CDZAG3KH739643
DODG 2019
3/17/2024
3TMJU4GN4BM110244
TOYT 2011
1N4AL3AP2FC192527
NISS 2015
3/18/2024
1HGFA16588L049846
HOND 2008
3/19/2024
4T3ZA3BB0AU033825
TOYT 2010
1FMCU0F7XJUD15173
FORD 2018
3/20/2024
1GCEK14C5EF335995
CHEV 1984
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3/15/2024
2LNHM82VX9X628785
LINC 2009
5XYPG4A31GG047651
KIA 2016
3VWD17AJ3FM310094
VOLKS 2015
JF2SJADC2GH421733
SUBA 2016
1G1PG5SB6D7125841
CHEV 2013
KMHDU46D89U819539
HYUND 2009
JTEZK3EH6A2103474
TOYT 2010
3/16/2024
1N6AD0EV7KN775959
NISS 2019
KM8JU3AGXFU111819
HYUN 2015
1N4BL4DV2MN381796
NISS 2021
1FMCU0J96KUC28705
FORD 2019
3/17/2024
3N1CP5CV8ML550944
NISS 2021
3/18/2024
JKBVNAE16WA078192
KAWASAKI 1998
3/28/2024
1C4JJXP67NW108088
JEEP 2022
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3/02/2024
3GYFK62857G214329
CADI 2007
3/11/2024
2C3CCAAG7CH104947
CHRY 2012
3/14/2024
4T1B11HK8KU219510
TOYO 2019
3/16/2024
2FAFP71W87X118770
FORD 2007
1NXBR12E21Z484398
TOYO 2001
3/17/2024
2T1KU40E29C027896
TOYO 2009
EK3101866
HOND 1996
1J4NT1FA8BD137874
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Mercury
VIN: 4M2CU9713KJ21487
2010 Mercedes
VIN: WDDGF8BB1AR125389
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on March 13th, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC