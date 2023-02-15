Legal Public Notices 2/15/23

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, February 21, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Abigail Glasgow #1191, Jerimiah Miller#1396, Scott Christianson #1433, Darby Shipp-Christianson# 1166, Gina Chevere #1175, Hattie Gilchrist#1480, Dajna Lowery#1564. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: February 8 and 15, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: February 24, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Justin Isaacs - TV, Boxes. Justin Isaac - TV, Boxes. Ashanni Staffine - Household Goods. Ralyn Sugar - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Arthur Wilcher-1 blue suitcase , Lisa West-Household items , Cassandra Thomas-Households goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 2/24/23 at 12:00 PM: Brynn Pomeroy: apt furniture & items; Cheri Swier: photo albums, Christmas Decorations, clothes, shoes; Christian Connor: household goods; Danny Cade: household goods; Edi Carlos Farias: tools; Felicia Redden: household goods; Jade Nickerson: clothing; Kwan Akkebala: household items; Samantha Oliver: couple bedroom furniture; Vergenia Hair: couch, tv, boxes, clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 24, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Wendy Sumner- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Bob Hartner-Household items, Bea-Ashley Steele-Household items Sandie Kersten-Household items Christopher Negron-Household items Sarah Griffith-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, March 7th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Marc Snyder: tools, business items, shelving-Ceirra Mills: household items-Asia Jones: household items-Shermani Brown: household items-Jenai Johnson: household items-Sheena Sparks: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated March 07, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Elizabeth Jones-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 8th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Baltazar Quinain toys, computers, totes; Brittany Cousin bags, boxes; Irene Dugall homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: March 9, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Diana Vargas- clothing, toys, bed, boxes, bags; Sandra Ivelisse Rivera Rios- furniture, bikes, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Tamara Stafford - Totes, boxes, tent, painting, luggage.; Rodolfo Rano – Totes, Washer and Dryer, Big lamp, Mattress, Dresser, Cooler, Halloween.; Thomas Foxton – Clothing, game chair, tv, luggage, totes, swords, Shelves.; Mikia Adams – Totes, Baby crib, couch, dresser, chairs, Household goods, lamp. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Marcy Rodriguez, books, bags, home decoration, wash and dryer, Tv, totes, shelve. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Daniel Munoz-Household Goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Shannon Brockway Household items, Felix Sanchez Clothing few hand tools and business and personal paperwork. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage at 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Glenys Mercado-household items, boxes. Imran Tariq-boxes, books. Devry Lawrence-Households items. LJ Maintenance-Business supplies. Timothy Lorenzo Bryant- Households goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Brandy Casella: household goods; Steeve Belizaire: boxes, bed set; Andy Garcia: Q bed, computer, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Tishawn Merritt: totes, books, personal papers, hand tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 3/7/2023 @ 12:00PM: Sheetal Thakur- Restaurant Equipment. Guerlenne Israel- Bird Cage. Kerri Hawkins- Household items. Judette Maxi- Bassinet. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD, BABY GUIFFRE, DOB: 11/10/2022, Minor Adoptee. CASE NO.: 22-DR-12396-0 NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: JOSEPH LAMPING; Caucasian male, approximately 5'5" tall, 120 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes, married to Jamey Guiffre. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1524 E. Livingston St. Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 3/23/2023. Dated 1/26/2023, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Juan Vazquez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE:I HEREBY CERTIFY that a true and correct copy of the foregoing has been filed with the Clerk of the Court by using Florida Court's E-Filing Portal system which will send notice of electronic filing and complete service of the foregoing as required by Florida Rules of Judicial Notice to:Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston Street, Orlando, Florida 32803, [email protected] .com and [email protected] on this 2nd day of February, 2023. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 801-5022, Attorney for the Petitioner [email protected] [email protected]
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR, OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 IN THE INTEREST OF: CASE NO: 2022-DP-54 P.I.X. DOB: 06/01/2013 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Emilia Xol Cuc Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY “LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida - Statutes.” DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to: participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Kissimmee, Osceola County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2023. By /s/ Clerk of the Circuit Court, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-568 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: B.B.G. DOB: 12/11/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TONI GIDDENS, 55 WEST CHURCH STREET, APARTMENT 408, ORLANDO, FL 32801. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-277 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.S.M. DOB: 5/28/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ALISA MCCLELLAN, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 30th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-62. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: THALIA LOPEZ, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 10th, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 30th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-62. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLOS MAYSONET, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 10th, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 30th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
February 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
2. Jewelry 7000 Blk of Narcoossee Rd.
3. Electronics 11000 Blk of Founders St.
4. Jewelry 2300 Blk of Lake Debra Dr.
5. Cellphones N Parramore Ave/W Washington St.
6. Electronics, key 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
7. Bag w/ misc. items, cellphones W Colonial Dr/Orange Blossum Trl.
8. Cellphone, Currency 2400 Blk of S Hiawassee Rd
9. Cellphone 5300 Blk of Cypress Creek Blvd.
10. Wallet w/keys, cellphone 40 Blk of W. Washington St.
11. Tools, Bicycle Lakeview St./Edgewater Dr.
12. Bicycle Amherst Ave/W New Hampshire St.
13. Currency 2400 Blk of S Hiawassee Rd.
14. Currency 4000 Blk of Prince Hall Blvd
15. Currency 6000 Blk of International Dr.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Central Florida Regional Hospital, Inc., 2560 S US Hwy 17-92, Casselberry, FL 32707, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of HCA Florida Casselberry Emergency, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE The Bronze Kingdom LLC (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on February 22nd at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on March 2nd, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; 0203 cassandra antoniu $590.40, U78 Mystery Room $590.20, U118 kierra belgrave $350.10, B48 Robert Long $382.75, B46 george thornton $419.00, B59 george thornton $472.00, 0211 Josiah Callihan $461.45, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,237.40, U112 PAMELA GOSSE $397.85, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $612.25, D60 elismari quintana $479.90 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1260 Yolanda Jackson $723.80 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,074.00, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $828.50, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,876.40, AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,876.40, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $379.40, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,367.70, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $753.65, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,502.15, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,389.40, B138 KATHELYN RICHARDS $705.41, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,074.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1006 Clarisa Lopez Torres $740.08,1681 Kenosha blue $431.08, 2703 Jasmine James $505.75, 2158 Deneil Mohammed $738.35, 2705 Amiri Woodruff $307.45, 2164 erica Gonzalez $571.44, 2773 DWAYNE D KENT $335.75, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $638.85, 1454 clinton Thompson $319.10, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $495.61 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A015 Karyelle Hanna $835.93, E073 Larhanda Jones $370.95, E028 Vinnessa Ferguson $484.01 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2512 shanice velazquez $378.00, 1584 jose molina $761.40, 1297 Tiffany Tillman $741.28, 1033 Stephanie Youmans $790.90, 2554 Karen Hollister $409.80, 2247 Mystery room mystery room $931.75, 2401 colette hays $971.50, 2612 Jeannine LaTour $327.35, 1288 darrell coffee $409.80, 2614 Jeannine LaTour $327.35, 1258 latiyah hill $327.35, 2591 Keiyshard Bobb $305.85, 2702 Jeffrey Bey $388.48 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA8897K sandra Benda $1,433.80, AA4444G Andrew Bays $3,201.60, 1849 KELLY BRADLEY $653.95, 1528 TYLER ANDERSON $511.10, 1274 M A QAYYUM MAZUMDER $309.60, 0204 Kenadi DelaCerna $450.11, AA0770B steven johnson $1,801.55, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,962.10, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $3,174.40, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,962.10, 1432 Repoleon Porchia JR $498.80, 1653-55 JACOB AYERS-WEBB $1,008.16, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,883.15, 0162 SAISLIH MORALES FRANCO $716.85, AB0725B JAKERIA BATTLE $289.55, AA5359N steven johnson $1,801.55 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4056 Ronald Thompson $296.44, 4122 Saulene Rondil $478.16, 3081 Sterle Scott $654.88.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Gatorland 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 03/07/2023: 368 John Eustace, 1106 Brian Dupuis, 810 Juan Rosario, 316 Jeff Zellerkraut, 290 Angel Carrasquillo, 417 Samuel Gamez,808 Quettelie Jacob, 544 Juan Rosario, 312 Luis Barreto Monroig, 318 Carlos Castros, 390 Harvey Backus, 723 Jennifer Mata, 1100 Emmanual Rivera, 733 Alphonse Bruno, 310 MIchael Alvarez, 889 Quettelie Jacob, 536 Carol Shaeffer, 830 Mando Garcia. U-Haul Hunters Creek 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trail. Orlando Fl. 32837 03/07/2023: 1414 Sharon Massie, 1018 Dzhambulat Magomadov, 2100 Yamayra Velazquez-Ortiz, 1504 Edward Meyer, 2084 Thiago Sabino, 3087 Eduard Surinach, 1706 Shareka Clark, 2072 Maria Perez, 2248 Kevin Caballero Cruz, 1708 Massiel Matias, 1307 Cheryl Green, 3621 Christina Welch, 1048 Massiel Matias, 1007 Tammy Arthur, 3223-25 Marcus Floyd. U-Haul Lake Nona 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32837 03/07/2023: 1000 Nitza Rosado, 1321 Blanca Rodriguez, 3455 Luis Padilla, 2024 Victor Candelaria, 3026 Nestor Prieto Gonzalez, 1177 Gustavo Ramos, 3098 Jermaine Bonner, 2236 Gebral Hicks. 1236 Raymond Pitts, 1002 Marcos Feliciano Gonzalez.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 34 Latonya Mychele Johnson 72 Miquisha Paul 130 Scott Zubarik 191 Brooks Alejandro Cipriano Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 261 Terrance Jones 340 Ferdinand Gonzalez 360 Donovan Taylor 386 Kasi Draper 569 Charles Brooks Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 178 Chatara Battles 218 Tiffany Lafaye Patterson 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 306 Gloria Walker 408 Robert Garrett 472 Kattie Morgan 491 Tyqueria Lashon Rivers 530 Tylia Freeman 533 Adrian Collins 605 Aurora Alatriste 731 Paula Staelens Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 146 Daisha Guilford 749 Laud Smith Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 103 Sherry Marie Banks 339 Jovan Donovan Henry 425 Delbra Perry 434 Nancy Bell Lewis 535 Ali Blue Gray-Crist 627 Indera Hiralal 839 Ashley Quiles 919 Henry Flournah 939 Henry Sharron 944 Brandy Ward 1033 Jovan Donovan Henry 1318 Shakeeria Sheffield 1428 Lindsey Fultz 1608 Luis Gabriel Rodriguez Gonzalez RODS GARAGE & AUTO BODY REPAIR 1630 Robin Oelerich 1804 Willys Fernandez 2003 Loretta Louise Coleman, Travel Trailer No VIN 2319 Luis Gabriel Rodriguez Gonzalez RODS GARAGE & AUTO BODY REPAIR 2401 Patricia Palmer Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1083 Ludy Bazelais 3231 Alquerria Evans.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 24, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1168 - Hope, Terence; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 1189 - Edmond, Breon; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 1197 - Gismalla, Haitham; 2006 - Gonzalez, Lizette; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2013 - Mcburse, Kaylah; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2024 - Jagtiani, Neeraj; 2191 - Shetty, Priyanka; 2199 - Fenton, Saidah; 2291 - Greene, Keshia; 2292 - Cox, Kevonte; 2294 - Poole, Tadashi; 2318 - Marshell, Monica; 2379 - Gayle, Samantha; 2387 - Eastberg, Nina; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 3007 - Murphy, Christion; 4042 - Sanderson, Jonathan; 4044 - Williams, Katherine; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4159 - Crudup, Robert; 4206 - Wilson, Scott; 5032 - Newberry, Charles; 5109 - Risbrook, Emmanuel; 5136 - Reid, Donna PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0115 - Johnson, Darrell; 0218 - Newton, Wendie; 0251 - Morel, Natalee; 0311 - Lipp, Estelle; 0338 - Woodland, Carol; 4002 - River-Gonzalez, Daisy; 7018 - Newbern, Kelly; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 8029 - Bezmen, Paul PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0110 - Jackson, Shalida; 0150 - Larribeau, Annelle; 0219 - Jackson, Shalida; 0242 - Broederdorf, Jeffrey; 0251 - Barry, Tom; 1001 - White, Charie; 1012 - Bryant, Benika; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 3029 - John, Jennie; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7049 - Ortiz, Yesenia; 7056 - Horton, Danielle; 7077 - Copeland, Nashaunda; 7096 - Alicea, Luis; 8039 - Hatchett, Crystal; 8167 - Santana, Rosa PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 2108 - Hollis, Brandon PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0060 - Johnson, Letarius; 0215 - Harvey, Laverne; 1007 - Francis, Adio; 1009 - barisoni, steven; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 2081 - Cotto, Jackson; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2121 - Lord, Theron; 5011 - Michel, Dominique; 5020 - Galicia, Daniel; 5029 - Blakely, Kennedy; 6038 - Fontil, Matthew; 6044 - Dahill, Patrick; 9065 - Hanson, Joshua PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B023 - Lozano, Henessy; B028 - Gonzalez, Luz; B033 - Strickland, Lychristin; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C034 - Colon, Dionette; C047 - Dickerson, Chanel; C058 - Escalera, Joseph; D003 - Jemison, Clayton; D021 - Woodlief, Joseph; D027 - Halstead, John; D182 - Chaisson, Michelle; D184 - Dean, Shelena; D188 - White, Jermaine; D228 - Joseph, Timmy T; E006 - Hanson, Derek; E041 - Kheir, Mazin; E061 - Johnson, Mia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1138 - Chisholm, Andre; 1212 - Neal, Kareem; 1254 - Crawford, Irma; 1303 - Streeter, Nicole; 1339 - J, Tanisha; 1360 - Parrilla, Franciso; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1420 - Gonzalez, Eddy; 1424 - Broome, Autumn; 1437 - Robinson, Anya; 1603 - Dieudonne, Robertson; 1734 - Fouche, Vanessa; 1773 - Santigo, Allison; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2410 - Rosado, Rosalene; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2429 - Washington, Angelica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1409 - Paz jr, Michael; 2056 - Huertas Roman, Mary; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2438 - Arena, Valerie L; 2534B - Stanland, michael; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2692 - Sprung, Neil; 2701 - Hernandez, Adam; 2735 - Carter, Janice PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0175 - Torres, Nicole; 0176 - Rosa, Migdalia; 0187 - Hill, Dawn; 0207 - Nix, Nicole; 0208 - Leon, Caterina; 0465 - Cardona, Wigmarie; 0517 - Cruz, Joaquim; 2117 - Figueroa, Angel; 3021 - Clegg, Renee; 3042 - Welsh, Kahlil; 4011 - Asencio, David; 4053 - barrett, thomas; 4057 - barrett, thomas; 7001 - Marquez, Hiram; 7002 - Marquez, Hiram PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A006 - Nunez, Kelvin; A063 - Smith, Devonte; A158 - Cleveland, Wayne; A212 - Van Dyke, Aundria; A233 - montcourt, iralish; A244 - Marshall, David; C388 - Senac, Annie; C389 - Senac, Ana; D408 - Maldonado, Juana; G581 - Brown, Jeffrey PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A007 - bradley, Kineisha; C092 - Hamilton, John; C160 - Brown, Casey; D330 - Gordon, Shatia; D381 - Williams, Shanece; D502 - pollock, Skyler PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - PATEL, BHUMIT; B101 - Viering, Christine; B102 - Viering, Tianna; B135 - henry, Joel; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; B211 - Martinez, Ashley L; B212 - Dilley, Robert; B214 - Benitez, Rosa; C122 - Orozco, Silvana; C163 - Thomas II, Tony PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1231 - Angoy, Robin; 1249 - Stringer, Jasmyne; 1286 - Wheeler, Melissa; 2124 - Ramos Velasco, Patricio; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2281 - Ghant-Eaton, Renay; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 3067 - Goldsby, Caleb; 3166 - Boyd, Shandrica; 3201 - Duke, Lloyd; 3328 - palmari, Donna; F336 - Vanattia, Julio; F345 - Sills, Jonathan; F348 - Simeon, Alexandrine; F374 - demaintenon, shelby; F445 - Williams, Dakaja; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H572 - Pagan, Rafael; H577 - Battle, Tiachante; H620 - Mckenzie, Desmond; I650 - moraes, Arthur; I688 - Hardouin, Lily; J716 - Steele, Trevor. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 24, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:45PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1133 - Shannon, Alda; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 1510 - noon, Amy; 1827 - Waters, Cheryl; 2209 - Long, Bernard; 2223 - Oser, Daniel; 2322 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 2421 - Ramos, Mia; 2609 - Corea, Kaylin; 2727 - jean-baptiste, Aristide; 3101 - Alberici, Hayley; 3125 - Shannon, Alda; 3205 - Cobb, Chandra; 3404 - Balaban, Steven; 3511 - Casella, Jaclyne; 3804 - Batten, Jayvon PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B063 - Daniel, Cathy; B073 - DNB Mortgage Corporation Benton, Ronald; B087 - Arroyo, Malaquias; B104 - Williams, Nakisha; B109 - Gillon, Dominique; B119 - hill, mark; B191 - Borges, Kimberlee; B198 - bouey, Sade; C022 - Heatherley, Jason; C042 - ii, Arthur young; D008 - Young, Sharon; D038 - Newman, Krystal; D042 - Taylor, Arielle PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Cortes, Melvin; A026 - Owens, Via; B076 - Sidle, Abigail; C089 - Williams, Donald; D136 - Hatfield, Dana; D141 - Alsept, Robert; I264 - Dearlove, Lurline; J279 - Wolf, Danielle; J300 - Versatile Industries, LLC Nichols, Matt; J368 - Glick, Austin; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben; K462 - Thompson, Darren; R560 - Swan, Jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A127 - Bundy, David; B262 - White, Javonda; C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C347 - Coffman, Amy; C357 - Serra, Jazmin; C363 - Plybon, John; D410 - Smith, Christopher; E013 - kipervaser, nathan; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E031 - Reese, Jeff; F617 - Tafoya, Marsha; F650 - Green, Nissandra; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIE PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A125 - Kinnan, Barry; B203 - Baker, Tyree; B212 - Ramos, Elizabeth; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; D459 - Schultz, Randall; D466 - Lopez, Pedro; E512 - Cortes, Erica; F604 - All Womens Health Center Orlando INC Sagal, Stephanie; G704 - Baker, Keianna; G717 - Acosta, Gregory; G746 - Houston, Troy; G760 - Quinones, Ida; H802 - Penn, roderick; J911 - Williams, Zoe PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - RAGHUNANAN, SHAWN; A024 - Velez, Taisha; B005 - Dickinson, Brandon; B011 - Williams, Travis; C018 - Cooper, Lucious; C047 - Moxey, Amari; D022 - Burgess, Jamaud; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D056 - Kilgore Jr, Alvin; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D062 - Bryan, Nikki; D065 - Pettus, Nikeshia; D068 - Murphy, Michelle; D102 - nelson, bridget; E022 - Foster, Roshonda; E048 - Ramos Negron, Altagracia; F037 - Ward, Joshua; H023 - Hostutler, Justin; H044 - Pettus, Nikeshia; H045 - Richardson, Whitney; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; J404 - Bechtold, Benjamin; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J523 - Eason, Timothy; J610 - Ihde, James; J622 - Thomas, Takirah; P070 - Villarroel, Yumar; P072 - Lowder, Val; P080 - Horne, Samantha PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; B255 - Perkins, James; B296 - Blackwood, Jhana; B297 - Vinson, Travis; C308 - Noble, Kandida; C309 - Parker, Tom; C345 - Reynolds, Casper; C358 - Deshong, Kyle; C369 - Lepre, Susan; D415 - Jones, Michael; D447 - Brown, Leticia; D448 - Nealy, Demetria; D476 - Haley, Austin; E507 - Rangolan, Nevillen; E534 - Taste Of Fame Lenear, Regina; E536 - Alter, David; E550 - Mitchell, Dewaine; E578 - Wilkerson, Maria; E592 - Wilkerson, Maria; F631 - Halvorsen, Asia; F662 - Stalnaker, Jeffery; G722 - Sierra, Christina; G734 - Donati, Lance; G737 - Rodriguez, Nicko; H842 - Clarkson, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00243 - Callwood, David; 00287 - Ferraro, Peter; 00402 - Burks, Richard; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00422 - Garrard, Taylor; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00518 - brown, Michelle; 00530 - Jones, Tiffaney; 00546 - Atripaldi, Kyle; 00585 - Frankiewicz, Rachel; 00619 - Osborne, Mary; 00722 - Singleton, King; 00723 - Charles, Toshana; 00749 - Clifton, Sarah; 00784 - Osborne, Mary PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1090 - Jennings, Royce; 1094 - Moten, Atira; 1098 - Williams, Barri; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 1145 - Hepburn, Oco; 2085 - Hepburn, Oco; 4013 - Peralta, Haydee; 4017 - Hepburn, Oco; 4039 - estrella, Nataly; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7015 - Torres, Jr, Eugene; 7036 - Hepburn, Oco; 7146 - Hepburn, Oco. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 23, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Angilot, Miriame; 1201 - Chinake, Chigozie; 1205 - Harris, Tyrone; 1309 - Johnson, Shanae; 1402 - Breedlove, Latoyia; 1513 - White, Latosha; 1603 - Johnson, Json; 1709 - Martin, Kimberly; 1819 - Williams, Terrell; 1908B - Jamar Zanders Zanders, Jamar; 1908D - Iwuagwu, Jannelle; 1914 - Charles, Natashia; 1922 - Bertrand, Lera; 2103 - Rashford, Michael W; 2229 - Bryant, Anita; 2233 - franklin, candy; 2326 - Peters, Nikirah; 2520 - Cooper, Shearico; 2714 - Andrea, Leanna; 2735 - Damus, Wilto PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0103 - Buckley, Alicia; 0135 - Bloser, Jayson; 0139 - jones, Celeste; 0248 - Stephenson, Ladarius; 0391 - Rush, Kimberly; 1003 - Reed, Chris; 1007 - Blake, Rashad; 2045 - Wasden, James D.; 2059 - Harris, Nya; 2066 - Ricketts, Earl; 3011 - Pagan, Marie; 3019 - earle, janais; 3093 - Frias, Wendy; 4043 - West, Rena; 5004 - Kufus, Scott A PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4063 - chavanne, Monel; 5117 - Jalbert, Meghan; 6003 - Shaw, Toni PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1010 - Vazquez Rodriguez, Luis; 3023 - Morris, Jason; 5006 - Coover, Omar; 5105 - White, Brenda; 5115 - Wade, April; 6001 - bell, Coretha; 6019 - Feliciano, Natalie; 6035 - Ernest, Sandrea; 6053 - Benjamin, Harold PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B250 - Robinson, Phadael; B252 - Nivol, Danise; B255- CORBIN, RICKY; C323 - Santiago, Emanuel; C346 - Dale, Sharon; C349 - Williams, Teressa; C354 - Engram, Curtisia; C355 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Stephen; D419 - Johnson, Samuel; E005 - Mathis, Glenn; E011 - Escarment, Wilder; E018 - starke, alexandria; E031 - Hedrington, Monica; E076 - Mathis, Deborah; E102 - Mathis, Marcia; F624 - Laquanda Sanders Sanders, Laquanda; F632 - Kirkland, Cedrea; F638 - Johnson, Devin; F640 - Leonard, Anthony; F654 - Johnson, Deborah; F662 - Calixte, Bryan; G715 - CACIQUE-PIERRE, Florine; G729 - Cathedral of Praise Sanctuary Roberts, Michael; G736 - REEZE, DEMITRIS; J914 - Dreamlife Center Johnson, Steve; P004 - CFX FREIGHT LLC Snyder, Kerry; P010 - Wright, Jarick; P035 - Koren, Matthrew PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1113 - RIOS, GERMAN; 1203 - Palin, Thomas; 1218 - Mitchell, Da Shawn; 1224 - Pierre Louis, Andieula; 1428 - Gardner, Jerald; 1463 - devose, Shalisa; 1509 - Duvermont, Gergens; 1621 - Richard, Tiffany; 2017 - Williams, Dasia; 2033 - Rozier, Todd; 2107 - Crosby, Tatiana; 2127 - Kotridis, Christina; 2151 - shipley, Kahmari; 2209 - Palomino, Jose; 2218 - Attilus, Tommy; 2234 - Louis, Adam; 2325 - Rojas, Benjiman; 2331 - Mohabir, Lisa; 2424 - S & D Enterprises CDC Inc. Driver, Sharon; 2610 - Gwinn, Simiya; 2625 - Gwinn, Simiya; 3122 - Maurice, Choizilien PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009A - Craig, Johari; A042 - Craig, Johari; B007B - Abraham, Jennifer; B018B - sanchez, Wilfred; B088 - Frazier, Erica; B090 - Henderson, Nikendra; B093 - JELKS, ANGELINA R; C013 - Brewster, Shunathan; C020 - Curry, Yara; C035 - UPSHAW, JR., JOHN; C070 - Abraham, Jennifer; C085 - Jones, Taviers T; D011 - Mcgee, Latasha; D012 - Parker, Na’Keitha; D014 - jackson, bernadete; D050 - Cole, Christopher; D066 - Anderson, Karen; D069 - Taylor, Jeresa; D097 - P J Multi Services Barnes, Patrick; D108 - Lafond, Lyndon; D110 - Bencosme, Amy; D125 - Culley, Cassandra; D136 - Hammond, Justin Daniel; E008 - Wilson, Barbara; E016 - Hardy, Percy; E034 - Edwards, Maya; E042 - Corporan, Mark; E058 - Lespierre, Edith; E066 - Johnson, Dawn; E087 - Bolden, Dmitry; F068 - Ollie, Bianca; O016 - Young, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0039 - Tanis, Tanis; 0046 - Prinville, Kevin; 0070 - Ramos, Clara; 0084 - Westmoreland, Kiadra; 0086 - Richardson, Marlonda; 0154 - Valentine, Evelyn; 0199 - Mcclendon, Chakera; 0267 - Jones, Sherita; 0268 - Gilmore, Ernest; 0296 - Brown, Cheyenne; 0329 - Bloomfield, Kingsford; 0362 - shields, beliska; 0368 - Bernice, James; 0392 - Carlton, Janice; 0427 - baker, jacques; 0451 - Passmore, Samuel; 0462 - Bell, Jada; 0473 - Owens, Dexter; 0486 - Garcia, Irene; 0502 - Johnson, Frederick; 0504 - Fair, Vivian; 0551 - Coicou, Evnante; 0554 - Battle, Ronnie; 0559 - rodriguez, Imgardt; 0573 - byron, Chance; 0586 - jones, shaquana; 0596 - Holmes, Ramona; 0598 - Johnson, Json; 0624 - Herderson, Quandria; 0639 - Davila, Teresa; 0660 - Ferguson, Kristina; 0666 - Daley, Raymond; 0668 - Daley, Raymond; 0725 - Turner, Tashein; 0773 - Paul, Eddie; 0798 - Shuler, Darbara; 0806 - Marayne, Ronneisha; 0812 - TASHA LAVONNE HESTER Hester, Tasha; 0836 - Walton, Terrell PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0113 - Schuyler, Ralph; 0115 - Nosil, Hemlyne; 0208 - Thomas, Tyquaveya; 0306 - arnette, bailey; 0319 - Smith, Jeremy; 0514 - Black, Angela; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 0903 - Dahn, Donald; 1104 - Gallon, Christopher; 1107 - Galvez, Brittany; 1110 - Wilcox-Christian, Zakarria; 1127 - Floyd, Lillyan; 1320 - Simpson, Phillojay; 1323 - Keys, Rodney; 1329 - McDougal, Tevon; 1452 - Pinkerton, Allan; 1476 - Simpkins, Meggan; 1527 - Carr, Melissa; 1606 - Cooke, Brandon; 1753 - Swift, Corderal; 1779 - Greathouse, Robreia; 1780 - Kendall, Kimberley; 1784 - roundtree, Virginia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0290 - Curry, Isaiah; 0305 - Tanzer, Betty; 0366 - Long, Avis; 0675 - Moreau, Melissa; 0698 - Siverson, Scott; 0762 - Williams, Richard; 0770 - kerper, Austin; 0823 - Barr, Teresa; 0893 - Woodley, Danielle; 0898 - Ferguson, Steven PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1037 - Desir, Laelda; 1114 - Grubbs, Crystal; 1171 - Hendon, Qanisha; 1185 - Hayden, Katherine; 1296 - Robinson, Moushaumi; 1318 - Williams, Tameka; 1352 - Robinson, Ivan; C015 - Pierre-Louis, Destiny; C027 - Vargas, Oriana; C032 - Viola, Tammy; D021 - Gonzalez, Mary; D050 - Williams, Stephanie; D055 - Charles, kelly; D075 - Caminero, Marlin; D079 - Dowdie, Sherlian; D090 - Kelly, Tamicka; F003 - Martinez, Mariely; F015 - Johnson, Simone; H007 - Naranjo, Nina; H056 - Hinds, Felicia; NB08 - Umphrey, Allan; S010 - Shorter, Khan; S017 - SCHELL, JAMES; S039 - Sutherland, Celeste; T001 - King, Sandy; U020 - Feaster, LaNiya; U028 - Mitchell Jr, Jerry; U045 - Daniels, Ardine. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on February 23, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:15PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1017 - Cabrera, Kiana; 1020 - Alvarez, Niuman; 1189 - Wolfe, Cynthia; 1204 - Theophile, Dephnie; 2021 - charriez, catherine; 2052C - smith, Walter; 2191 - Leary, Heather; 2198 - MCNAIR, ZACHARY; 3027 - Valentin, Joann; 4057 - Johnson, Eugene; 6118 - Hebner, Rand; 6140 - Rosa Garcia, Pedro PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0124 - Siedsma, Michael; 0146 - Cleary, Theresa; 0198 - Rios, Natalie; 0219 - Clarke, Tiera; 0260 - Parra, German; 1010 - Alley, Patrick; 1029 - McCallum, Brian; 1049 - Rios, Cristina; 1056 - Dorcelus, Chimene; 1061 - Romero, Clemente; 2005 - ceasar, janna; 2035 - Perez, Armando; 2041 - Dean, Mark; 3004 - Osuna, Raul; 3034 - Vladi Transportation Inc. Serrano, Damaris; 5023 - SMITH, SUE; 6009 - Jones, Sondra; 7017 - Molina, Reynaldo; 7090 - Siedsma, Michael; 7130 - James, Jesse PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C170 - hrobuchak, Matthew; C180 - Nichols, Emily; C191 - Cheatham, Jessica; D141 - Delve, Andino; E237 - Bergstrom, Matthew PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B012 - Smith, Eric; C004 - Brown, Eddie; C019 - De Los Santos Perez, Sixto; D006 - sims, tornetta; D026 - Story, Ashley Marie; D038 - Evans, Jade; D049 - Rivera, Ezechias; D060 - Senat, Marco; D070 - Kenney, Jefferey; F005 - monteiro, victor; J006 - porter, destiny; J010 - Cordero, Jose; J018 - Armstrong, Richard; J026 - jesus, Amelia de; J030 - Resto, Jose; K019 - Zapata, Michelle; K042 - Christie, Peter; K055 - Dixon, Gerrod; K060 - Robinson, Jermaine; K061 - Torres, Joanna; K102 - Willingham, Julie; K106 - diaz, emmanuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A125 - Jones, Wendy; A130 - snell, patricia; A136 - Robinson, Mildred; B202 - Nash, Ernest; B204 - Desima, Elmonise; B228 - Morrison, Alfonso; B231 - Inkner, Alisha; B256 - Jean Baptiste, Camitha; C310 - Mitchell, Joy; C325 - pryor, tony; C394 - Padilla, Hilton; D415 - Damiani, Jose; D421 - Zackery, Cartasia; E516 - almonte, daniel; E523 - Ross, Nikia; E545 - jeanlouis, Chrislaine; E554 - Rodriguez, Mary; E560 - Samuel, Elijah; F604 - Wesley, Sonya; G722 - Jean, Ernst PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A145 - PEREZ- SANTANA, Jose; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; C316 - Falcon, Xashia; D420 - Dorsey, Martha; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E537 - Paul, Kerline; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; F602 - Franklin, Deborah; F605 - Rios, Jannetzy; G731 - Watson, Marcus; H804 - Joseph, Jamale; H834 - Calderon, Victor; H838 - Rivero, Jose; I903 - Boykins, Jamie; I923 - Escobar, Jeremy; I927 - Babbitt, Damien; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J013 - Del Valle Ortiz, Edgar; J019 - ALVARADO, EDDIE; J030 - SMITH, SUS; K109 - rogers, Cheryl; K122 - Adkins, Kathleen; N414 - Nugent, Quanisha; P018 - Nicholas, Scott; P021 - Noriega, Roberto; P053 - Clifton, Chris PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1014 - Trinidad, Mayra; 1054 - Colon, Michael; 1064 - Senquis, Rachel; 11093 - Rodriguez, Juan Perez; 11105 - Banks, Jonathon Jerome; 11107 - Roland, Duena; 11305 - Tessler, Daniel; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1165 - Washington, Arkila; 1203 - Cleervette, Leslie; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 12301 - Mcglore, Markerson; 12317 - Lippford, Jason Demario; 12528 - puello, Jannira; 783 - Cormier, Mariline; 805 - Martinez Segura, Misael; 814 - Collazo, Alexandro PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 086 - Shivers, Darren; 094 - Chevalier, Elvin; 098 - Rosario, Maria; 227 - maldonado, Javier; 263 - Ventura, Marcos; 314 - Munoz, Edwin; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 348 - Rivera, Angel L; 525 - Melendez, Emilia; 537 - Andino, Kenneth; 558 - Kartan, Sudheer; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 600 - Sippio, Robert; 712 - Toth, Judith; 829 - Vazquez, Jonathan; 887 - Herrera, Janeth; 888 - White, Monica PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01133 - Sanders, Bryon; 02120 - Alexis, Malcolm; 02212 - Smith, Lanorris; 02437 - Mitchell, Richard; 02505 - Moya, Jeimy; 02517 - Lucca, Samantha; 04212 - Rodrigues, Elsie; 04401 - Rodriguez, Ivette; 04510 - Baez, Chantelle; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05107 - Negron Morales, Drimangellys; 05159 - Rodriguez, Joseph; 05226 - Alexander, Jamila; 05415 - Gowdy, Ivana PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1016 - Maxie II, Steven; 1022 - Reyes, Leilani; 1115 - Smith, Gerrick; 1117 - Rosales, Ramon; 1244 - Seonath, Ravindranauth; 1402 - Mateo Rodriguez, Aida; 1431 - Mitchell, Gary; 1501 - Spann, Shatara; 1714 - EUSTACE, JOHN; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2065 - Kulter, Jo; 2144 - Queen, Peggie; 2194A - Sessions, Brett; 2323 - Lopez, Jacqueline; 2404 - King, Kajaffa; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0050 - Vazquez, Jose; 0120 - Simonson, Peter; 0135 - Betancourt, Nakyla; 0175 - Lopez, Benjamin; 1009 - Mega TV Orlando Rivera, Jose; 1020 - Doyle, Troy; 2004 - Hernandez, Aurora; 2025 - Andery, Joao; 2043 - Wilcox, Shakeila; 2046 - Webb, Monica; 2078 - Melecio, Jose; 4023 - Del Valle Santana, Ivan; 4028 - Crenshaw, Sheri; 4029 - Ayala, Eddie; 6039 - Silva, Jefte; 6048 - Jacobs-Wright, Timecia; 6055 - Ortega, Isvelia; 6058 - Cardozo, Hercules; 6077 - Park, Emily; 6122 - Garcia, Jorge; 6128 - Burge, Jeffrey; 6141 - Simonson, Peter; 6172 - Martinez, Juan; 6186 - Connelly, Kim; 6211 - Kelly, Dillon; 8012 - Melecio, Jose; 8081 - Melendez, Samuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00054 - Griffin, Winston; 0013 - El, Vivian Brown; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0042 - Jean, Deneka; 0078 - Tyler, LeQuan; 0100 - Stevenson, Delaunte; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0372 - Cedeno, Jason; 0380 - Mccloskiy, Shawn; 0407 - Jones, Ebony; 0443 - Adams, Jennifer; 2019 - Resort Partners Kirkwood, Richard; 2035 - Jackson, Herman; 2056 - Forney, Richard; 2076 - Calderaro, Christina; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2127 - Hodges, Joseph PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0107 - Angervil, Guilene; 0109 - rafael, Goitia; 0132 - Bethel, Aliage; 0137 - Morgan, Rosemarie; 0144 - JAMES, MITCHUM; 0145 - Adeclat, Reginald; 0202 - Williams Jr, James; 0212 - Frazier, Charles; 0334 - Fountain, Diasha; 0335 - Young, Lavonga; 0340 - Sessoms, Lakirah; 0436 - Quinones, Jose Antonio; 0503 - Zabriskie, Sara; 0516 - Scrivena, Anthony; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0616 - Loan, Michael; 0714 - Binion, Gladys; 0802 - Wright, Sherica; 0830 - HERNANDEZ, TATIANA MARTINEZ; 0836 - Lewis, Christopher; 0837 - Crate, Grant; 0840 - Aviles, Lynnette; 09103 - Robinson, Lesia; 09124 - Scott, Chavante; 09125 - Dais, Julius; 0933 - Hill, Shantria; 0949 - Mitchell, Roger; 0964 - Freus, Dieula; 0966 - Byrd, Hyshann; 1013 - Spencer, Nicholas; 1021 - Rivera, Amanda; 1057 - Leonel, Paul; 1104 - Hernandez Vanderpool, Juan; 1121 - Dixon, Bruce; 1144 - Mercerlin, Daniel; 1163 - Ceaser, Demetrik; 1172 - farrelly, Phillippe; 1173 - Parker, Victor; 1174 - denson, Juana; 1274 - Lugo, Beatriz; 1276 - Epps, Curteseya; 1363 - Coker, Albert. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
My Towing Company Will sell the following vehicles to the highest bidder on the following dates at 8:00AM 1800 N Forsyth Rd., Orlando FL 32807.
3/3/2022
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer Gray
JA3AU16U79U029606
Term of the sale are cash. My Towing Company reserves the right to accept or reject any and all bids. Vehicle sold as is, no warranty, no guarantee, no title.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 3rd, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1J4GL48K65W717830
2005 / JEEP
JH4CL96916C005583
2006 / ACUR
1HGEJ6574XL044587
1999 / HOND
3C4PDCBB6HT611961
2017 / DODG
5XXGN4A78EG307473
2014 / KIA
WBAHN83527DT73048
2007 / BMW
WAULFAFHXCN001319
2012 / AUDI
3KPF24AD9LE225896
2020 / KIA
ZASFAKNN3J7B61563
2018 / ALFA
3C4PDCBG5FT668676
2015 / DODG
4T1BF1FK9EU470920
2014 / TOYT
KMHLS4AG7PU428043
2023 / HYUN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 3/3/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G8AW15F37Z108201
2007 STRN
1GKLRKED2AJ162206
2010 GMC
1G1ZD5STXJF121996
2018 CHEV
527SR5329PL030012
2023 CIMC TRAILERS.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 3/3/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1G1ZH57B78F185220
2008 CHEV
KMHDU46DX8U421148
2008 HYUN
MAJ3P1REXJC190831
2018 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
MARCH 2, 2023
1G1BE5SM8J7201931
2018 CHEV
2T1BR32E97C806735
2007 TOYT
MARCH 4, 2023
1N6BA06A56N507085
2006 NISS
4T1B11HK0JU074199
2018 TOYT
MARCH 6, 2023
4T1BE32K55U530812
2005 TOYT
MARCH 9, 2023
JN1BV7AP1FM346674
2015 INFI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 27, 2023
LEHPCB228LR801509
2020 RIYA
MARCH 3, 2023
4T1BF1FK9GU249451
2016 TOYT
4V4NC9EHXFN926177
2015 VOLV
KNDJN2A20G7337481
2016 KIA
MARCH 4, 2023
2HKYF18714H621863
2004 HOND
4T1B11HK0JU074199
2018 TOYT
4T1BF3EK5BU132018
2011 TOYT
MARCH 5, 2023
JM1BJ246931127523
2003 MAZD
MARCH 6, 2023
JTKDE167X50062809
2005 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
3/2/2023
9BWKE61J034063428
VOLK 2003
2T1BU4EEXBC572422
TOYT 2011
3/3/2023
WBAGL63555DP74967
BMW 2005
JHMZE2H71AS010238
HOND 2010
2GNALCEK7G6127862
CHEV 2016
1FTEX1CP6FKE76489
FORD 2015
3/4/2023
1NXBR12E6XZ271513
TOYT 1999
3/5/2023
JTDEPRAE3LJ019267
TOYT 2020
1HGCV1F35JA069902
HOND 2018
3/6/2023
4A3AK34T86E023796
MITS 2006
1HGEM21514L063923
HOND 2004
1GDY72CA6D1900184
GENERAL MOTORS CORP 2013
3/7/2023
YV1RS592992734473
VOLV 2009
5NMSG73D19H253482
HYUN 2009
1J4GK48K74W173453
JEP 2004
3/8/2023
2G1WF5E34D1236890
CHEV 2013
KNAFE221095627887
KIA 2009
3/11/2023
1G1PC5SH5G7188014
CHEV 2016
5N1AR1NNXBC629217
NISS 2011
JTEGD21A030069292
TOYT 2003
1FADP5EU9HL114827
FORD 2017
3/12/2023
JTDBU4EE5B9126944
TOYT 2011
3/13/2023
2T3W1RFV8NC182940
TOYT 2022
JS2YA413296200362
SUZI 2009
1N4AL2AP9AN499944
NISS 2010
3/15/2023
2T3H1RFV9MC150148
TOYT 2021
JN8AZ08T34W224492
NISS 2004
KL1TD66E69B347753
CHEV 2009
5TEGN92N72Z133869
TOYT 2002
JHMGE8H36DC049719
HOND 2013
3/17/2023
JTDEPMAE0NJ209257
TOYT 2022
3/18/2023
3C4NJCBB9MT581333
JEEP 2021
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 7, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Andremene Zimero Steevens Apollon Digna Acosta Rahman Irashad Ndela Husbands Fermary Santiago Jimenez Jessica Pinto Rosa Carrion Gilberto Rivera Javon Bush Asia A Armstrong NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 7, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Jennifer Mateo Kenneth Scott Turkel Natalie Nicole Graham Alexis Woodard NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, March 7, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Yanhong Hou Maria Rivera / Maria de los Angeles Rivera Torres NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Barbara Freeman / Barbara / Barbara Karen Piakis Freeman Angel Rojas Concepcion Meagan Orengo Finis Harwell Polly Anne Kazmier Elisan C Costa NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sybac Solar / Iris Arcia Christine Edwards Ducille / Christine Ducille Felicia L Glover / Felicia Billy Germain Leslie Michelle Holt / Leslie M Holt Keith Nicholas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Andrecka Wells Brianna Marie Webb Robert William Moriarty Nancy Bell Lewis Brianna Wallace Chantilee Shere Stewart Julius Young Patricia ann Style NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, March 8, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Marquse Reshard Holiday David E Taylor Dalton Powell/ Dalton L Powell/ Dalton Powell Jr./ Dalton L Powell Jr./ DaltonlL Powell Rodney Leath/ Rodney Ignatius Leath Chris Jackson/ Christopher Joseph Jackson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 9, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Teresa Gayle Cooks Keshawn Hector Selina Shonte Oliver Paola katrina ramos Veronica Nicole Parker Tyler Shay Branham Tyra Elizabeth Laborn Shanethia Crumpton Crystal Brown NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 – 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 9, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Justin Barr Jose Luis Morges Justin Kalhlil Ferguson Amber Termunde NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, March 9, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Lavonia D Wright Vivian Hall Dewberry Zharkyna Antwonai Tyler Carlos Hernandez Pacheco Shannon Talbott-Irye Jennifer Broadnax Charlene Hill.
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on March 7, 2023 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2016 MADZ
JM1BM1U75G1312393
2000 NISS
1N6ED27Y5YC346960
2017 HOND
1HGCR2F55HA301565
2015 TOYT
4T1BK1EB0FU192519
2005 INFI
JNRAS08UX5X101485.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Chevrolet
VIN: 3GNFK16T31G284241
2002 Ford
VIN: 1FTRE14212HA87518
2012 Chrysler
VIN: 1C3CCBABXCN162729
2003 Honda
VIN: 1HGEM22503L011275
2020 Nissan
VIN: 3N1CN8DV9LL859956
2009 Dodge
VIN: 2B3KA43V59H590064
2008 Dodge
VIN: 1B3HB28B78D665157
2006 Nissan
VIN: 3N1CB51D86L523769
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on March 1, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC