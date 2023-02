Legal Public Notices 2/1/23

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Darby Shipp-Christensen-1166, Gina Chevere-1175, Abigail Glasgow-1191, Jerimiah Miller-1396, SCOTT CHRISTENSEN-1433, Hattie Gilchrist-1480, Dajna Lowery-1564. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: February 1 and 8, 2023.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Davendra Narine - Totes, Boxes. Harry Gadson - Boxes, Books. Jason Todd Grace - Household goods. Joe Radcliff - Boxes, Bicycle. Jazmine Wilson - Totes, Boxes. Danielle Rosella - Household Goods. Todd Schlott -Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Jose Torres- Motorcycle, totes, queen bed, Brian Sherrod- couch set, washer and dryer, queen bed, 12 boxes, Alexis Gutierrez- boxes,Tabatha Rosa- bins from garage christmas decorations, full sized bed, Chanel Rubiera- furniture's, boxes, and bins, Susan Gant- household goods, Nicola Wright-appliances boxes furniture, Kenneth Lee- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tina Jordan- Nelson- totes. Anh V Le- boxes. Noemi Morales- Toys. Teya Penrod- furniture. Charity Grace Hutton. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 21st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Crystal Hairs-Household items, Estelle Cella-Household items, Anjitina Woodson-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Christopher Moore - Furniture, boxes, electronics, appliances, US Tax Centers / Anthony Lewis - Office Furniture, chairs, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Damien Hawkins: household items- Gofery Butler: household items- Katie Morgan: household items- Delray Herring: household items- Sean Kirkland: household items- Standish Stapleton: household items- Marie Bombasse: boxes & bags- Andrew Stoeckel: household items- Michelle Braga: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:La Creashia Blash homegoods, Courtney Lau homegoods, Amy Hernandez homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Juan Jimenez- desk, chair, exercise bike, plastic bins, coolers. Dorthey Mccullun-furniture, appliances, clothes, shoes, decor. Jamesnel Louis Jean-truck ramps, dolly, table, boxes, chair boxes. Maria Quintero- water system boxes. Jonathan Passe-couch, kennel, bed, clothing, laptop. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Anthony Jacquette; Household Items, Bed, Boxes. Christina Whiteside; Home goods. Grant Carlson; Computer equipment, chair, other office equipment. Dean Lara; Tools Th: Sandra Wilmeth household goods; Korrine Cooper; Houshold goods; Charles Clouse tools, car jack dryer, Houshold goods; Fernando Cotto Oquendo: car dolly The personal goods stored therein by the following:The Bridge at Orlando hurricane prep items, coolers, plywood, fans; Tommy Ray Schnittker boxes, household items; Keaosha Kilgore TV, bed, dresser, desk, boxes, TV stand. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tishia Skeete, Speaker, boxes, bags, totes. Jacques Patrick, lamp, shoes, bags, boxes, Tv Table, Bed. Trent Mcknight, Pressure washer, lamp, generator, heather, bags, chair, couch, mattress, Jesus Dejesus, Bed, chair, dresser, mattress, bags, boxes, clothes, totes. Kira Horn, couch, table, boxes, totes, toys, chair; Merai Rivera: bed set couch glass table The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Kaya Chipungu Household goods, Diona Towns HHG, James Heslip Household goods, Trishay Lestrade Furniture and boxes, Euris Lopez household items, Willie Bell Furniture, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Yesenia Quinones: HHG, speakers, beauty products, painting, headboard, clothes, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following:Gabriel Dume: 2 TVs, furniture, fish tank, boxes, Ka’milyah Adalis Collins: Military jackets, boxes, papers, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageLois Jenkins-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Chaquiay Anglin- Shelving. Roger Allen- Easel, Carpet.Felix Garcia- Carseat and Vaccums. Rachelita Brown- Bags of clothing. Sheetal Thakur- Resturant supplies. Andrew Russo- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OFDeceased.Division 2. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Lynda June Fisher, deceased, whose date of death was July 2, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 2/1/2023. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Kimberly W. Kiss Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 109790, BLOODWORTH LAW PLLC, 801 N. Magnolia Avenue, Suite 216, Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 777-8541, E-Mail:, [email protected] , Secondary E-Mail: [email protected] , Personal Representative: Amanda B. Lewis 5753 Hwy 85 North #5473, Crestview, FL 32536.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP22-349 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N., C. DOB: 01/29/2016 N., S. DOB: 10/16/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION.TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO:, Last Known Address: 4303 Georgetown Drive, Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, [email protected] OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 07/09/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] . By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR, OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 IN THE INTEREST OF:P.I.X. DOB: 06/01/2013 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO:Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY “LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida - Statutes.” DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to: participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Kissimmee, Osceola County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2023. By /s/ Clerk of the Circuit Court, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: B.B.G. DOB: 12/11/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, 55 WEST CHURCH STREET, APARTMENT 408, ORLANDO, FL 32801. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41. IN THE INTEREST OF: W.H. DOB: 08/25/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 22nd, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 12th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY.H0920 JACQUELYNE ORRIS, G0785 YAMILEET ORTIZ, F0659 Luchen Gabriel, H0915 Daniel England, A0136 Edens Luma, H0927 PASCUAL MARTINEZ, A0074 JULIE STEPHENSON, G0701 Lakisha Watt, G0733 Ingrid Torres, G0721 Austin Funk.1603 Felix Gonzalez, 2300 Strachan Kendah, 1636 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2211 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2213 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1245-49 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1726 ALICE GEORGE, 2164 DENISE CASEY, 1324 Katee Galgoczy, 2052 John Hay, 1146-48 Inez Spigner, 1330 Katee Galgoczy, 1106 MICHAEL MARTINI.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on