Legal Public Notices 2/1/23

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, February 21st, 2023, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Darby Shipp-Christensen-1166, Gina Chevere-1175, Abigail Glasgow-1191, Jerimiah Miller-1396, SCOTT CHRISTENSEN-1433, Hattie Gilchrist-1480, Dajna Lowery-1564. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: February 1 and 8, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: February 10, 2023 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Davendra Narine - Totes, Boxes. Harry Gadson - Boxes, Books. Jason Todd Grace - Household goods. Joe Radcliff - Boxes, Bicycle. Jazmine Wilson - Totes, Boxes. Danielle Rosella - Household Goods. Todd Schlott -Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 21st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Jose Torres- Motorcycle, totes, queen bed, Brian Sherrod- couch set, washer and dryer, queen bed, 12 boxes, Alexis Gutierrez- boxes,Tabatha Rosa- bins from garage christmas decorations, full sized bed, Chanel Rubiera- furniture's, boxes, and bins, Susan Gant- household goods, Nicola Wright-appliances boxes furniture, Kenneth Lee- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 10, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Tina Jordan- Nelson- totes. Anh V Le- boxes. Noemi Morales- Toys. Teya Penrod- furniture. Charity Grace Hutton. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 21st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Crystal Hairs-Household items, Estelle Cella-Household items, Anjitina Woodson-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated February 21st 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Christopher Moore - Furniture, boxes, electronics, appliances, US Tax Centers / Anthony Lewis - Office Furniture, chairs, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, February 21st 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Damien Hawkins: household items- Gofery Butler: household items- Katie Morgan: household items- Delray Herring: household items- Sean Kirkland: household items- Standish Stapleton: household items- Marie Bombasse: boxes & bags- Andrew Stoeckel: household items- Michelle Braga: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 22nd, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: La Creashia Blash homegoods, Courtney Lau homegoods, Amy Hernandez homegoods Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 23, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Juan Jimenez- desk, chair, exercise bike, plastic bins, coolers. Dorthey Mccullun-furniture, appliances, clothes, shoes, decor. Jamesnel Louis Jean-truck ramps, dolly, table, boxes, chair boxes. Maria Quintero- water system boxes. Jonathan Passe-couch, kennel, bed, clothing, laptop. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Anthony Jacquette; Household Items, Bed, Boxes. Christina Whiteside; Home goods. Grant Carlson; Computer equipment, chair, other office equipment. Dean Lara; Tools The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Sandra Wilmeth household goods; Korrine Cooper; Houshold goods; Charles Clouse tools, car jack dryer, Houshold goods; Fernando Cotto Oquendo: car dolly The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: The Bridge at Orlando hurricane prep items, coolers, plywood, fans; Tommy Ray Schnittker boxes, household items; Keaosha Kilgore TV, bed, dresser, desk, boxes, TV stand. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Tishia Skeete, Speaker, boxes, bags, totes. Jacques Patrick, lamp, shoes, bags, boxes, Tv Table, Bed. Trent Mcknight, Pressure washer, lamp, generator, heather, bags, chair, couch, mattress, Jesus Dejesus, Bed, chair, dresser, mattress, bags, boxes, clothes, totes. Kira Horn, couch, table, boxes, totes, toys, chair; Merai Rivera: bed set couch glass table The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Kaya Chipungu Household goods, Diona Towns HHG, James Heslip Household goods, Trishay Lestrade Furniture and boxes, Euris Lopez household items, Willie Bell Furniture, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Yesenia Quinones: HHG, speakers, beauty products, painting, headboard, clothes, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Gabriel Dume: 2 TVs, furniture, fish tank, boxes, Ka’milyah Adalis Collins: Military jackets, boxes, papers, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 21st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Lois Jenkins-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 2/21/2023 @ 12:00PM: Chaquiay Anglin- Shelving. Roger Allen- Easel, Carpet.Felix Garcia- Carseat and Vaccums. Rachelita Brown- Bags of clothing. Sheetal Thakur- Resturant supplies. Andrew Russo- Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF LYNDA JUNE FISHER Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-002929 Division 2. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of Lynda June Fisher, deceased, whose date of death was July 2, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 2/1/2023. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Kimberly W. Kiss Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 109790, BLOODWORTH LAW PLLC, 801 N. Magnolia Avenue, Suite 216, Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 777-8541, E-Mail:, [email protected], Secondary E-Mail:[email protected], Personal Representative: Amanda B. Lewis 5753 Hwy 85 North #5473, Crestview, FL 32536.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP22-349 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N., C. DOB: 01/29/2016 N., S. DOB: 10/16/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION.TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Carldye Wimine Michel AKA: Wimine Michel/Carldye, Last Known Address: 4303 Georgetown Drive, Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, [email protected] OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP21-330 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 07/09/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kyle Ruwe (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR, OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 IN THE INTEREST OF: CASE NO: 2022-DP-54 P.I.X. DOB: 06/01/2013 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: Emilia Xol Cuc Unknown Address A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on March 9, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY “LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. “Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida - Statutes.” DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to: participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. Witness my hand and seal of this Court at Kissimmee, Osceola County, Florida this 12th day of January, 2023. By /s/ Clerk of the Circuit Court, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-568 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: B.B.G. DOB: 12/11/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TONI GIDDENS, 55 WEST CHURCH STREET, APARTMENT 408, ORLANDO, FL 32801. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 25th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-68. IN THE INTEREST OF: W.H. DOB: 08/25/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: WILLMON HONOR SR., Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 22nd, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 12th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City: 3307 U.S. Hwy 17-92 W, Haines City, FL 33844 February 14, 2023 H0920 JACQUELYNE ORRIS, G0785 YAMILEET ORTIZ, F0659 Luchen Gabriel, H0915 Daniel England, A0136 Edens Luma, H0927 PASCUAL MARTINEZ, A0074 JULIE STEPHENSON, G0701 Lakisha Watt, G0733 Ingrid Torres, G0721 Austin Funk. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners: 8546 W Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, Kissimmee, FL 34747. February 14, 2023 1603 Felix Gonzalez, 2300 Strachan Kendah, 1636 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2211 Lasandra Smithinnis, 2213 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1245-49 Lasandra Smithinnis, 1726 ALICE GEORGE, 2164 DENISE CASEY, 1324 Katee Galgoczy, 2052 John Hay, 1146-48 Inez Spigner, 1330 Katee Galgoczy, 1106 MICHAEL MARTINI.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A293- Sonia Roessel D114- Sonia Roessel C104- Ben Barber C133- James Tate B127- Jonathan Davila E136- Rebecca Raisor.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1016-Kenneth Blakely;1031- Marie-Josue Gloria Mondesir/Marie Mondesir;1046-Margaret Torres;3061-Maya Bilvado;3118-Christopher Lyn Johnson/ Christopher Johnson;5007-Leesha Marie Scott;5008-Marcus John Richardson/Marcus Richardson;5048-Taylor Johnson;5058-Shirley Ann Sanchez/Shirley Sanchez;5076-George Lee Puckett;5091-Takisha Lasha Cornelius-Coachman Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00 PM: 1003- Christopher C White, 1007- Erik Mosher, 1008-Erik Mosher, 2101- Charmae McGee, 2162- Jay Wilkinson, 2178- Lesely Sharp, 3072-Willie Paul Dortch, Jr., 3124- John Navas, 3230- Miguel Fernandez.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1100 Julio Gomez 1113 Enid Sanchez 1311 Marcos Jimenez 1407 Carlos Avendano 2035 Nadia Ortiz 2202 Keith Aguirre 2211 Julio Gomez 2326 Gerardo Morales 2408 Alexis Iparraguirre. 1/25/2023 and 2/1/2023 issues.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 2047 -Miguel Nieves 2059-Julisa Ovejero 3016-Monica Saurez 1160-1169 Ð Joanne LaComb 1161-1168-Joanne LaComb.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1119 - Danette Ford 1346-John Wills 2200-Miguel Ventura 2202-Jordan Monosa 2224-Cristian Mendez.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, February 21st, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A049 Jerome Dacosta Burgess;A081 Corrinne Leigh Downey-Felbinger;B198 Jhon D. Devereaux/John D Devereaux/John Douglas Devereaux;C124 Gabriel Joel Colon Rodriguez
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: February 15th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1090-Boxes, #1018- Households, #D225-Boxes, #2083-Households, #2092-Households, #2131-Furniture, #I212-Households, #J210-Boxes, #K219-Households, #K221-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 17th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
4T1B11HK1KU244474
2019 / TOYT
JNKCV51E64M611430
2004 / INFI
JHMEG8553PS017554
1993 / HOND
1HGCM56726A097550
2006 / HOND
5XXGM4A78EG290175
2014 / KIA
3FA6P0H70HR326602
2017 / FORD
JH2PC37035M200259
2005 / HONDA
1GNDT13SX32245979
2003 / CHEVROLET
KNAFU6A29A5256429
2010 / KIA
58AFZ1B17NU119924
2022 / LEXS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 18, 2023
2T2GK31UX8C028445
2008 LEXS
KMHWF35H73A851683
2003 HYUN
FEBRUARY 20, 2023
4T3ZF13C7WU008859
1998 TOYT
JM1DE1KZ3E0181705
2014 MAZD
SALGS2SE0LA595419
2020 LNDR
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 19, 2023
3FAFP31311R202871
2001 FORD
FEBRUARY 20, 2023
1D7HA18N54J204353
2004 DODG
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on February 10th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 68 Ð Alexander Walz 162 Ð Jennifer Pastoriza 229 Ð Jennifer Pastoriza 151A Ð Terri Warren.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/17/2023
3GNDA23D16S597273
2006 CHEV
1GNKRHKD8GJ115390
2016 CHEV
5FNRL18924B111051
2004 HOND
JM1BK343781806660
2008 MAZDA
1FAHP3GNXAW258046
2010 FORD
WVWFV71K37W010310
2007 VOLK
1G1FH1R73G0122430
2016 CHEV
2/18/2023
JHMFC1F93KX005750
2019 HOND
JM1BPACL6K1112606
2019 MAZDA
3GNEC12T04G151889
2004 CHEV
2/19/2023
KMHDU46D18U504435
2008 HYUN
2/20/2023
5FNRL5H67CB015864
2012 HOND
2/21/2023
3KPF24AD7LE185835
2020 KIA
WA1L2AFP7HA088000
2017 AUDI
2/27/2023
KM8S5DA10NU046898
2022 HYUN
3/3/2023
5XXG64J20NG165363
2022 KIA
3/5/2023
5TDGZRAHXMS033099
2021 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 Ð 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, February 7, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kimberly Jo Small Aileen Santiago Oliveras Lisbeth Fernandez Gilivette Rivera Shelby Crawford Randall Norrice Blow NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 Ð 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, February 7, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Takisha Lasha Cornelius-Coachman Brett Avery Tipton LATORI FRANKLIN Darren Shivers Jr Matthew Jay Angel Daniel Alvarez Jorge A Miranda Jesus Cintron Teriem Beckham NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 Ð 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, February 7, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Janet Hernandez Michael David Strumlauf Brandy Lynn Ward Victor Reyes Amber Nicole Contreras Dana Lin Bennett Wilson Joe Alexander Delgado NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 Ð 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Barbara Karen Piakis Freeman Ryan Michael Neacosia Jacob Robert Badenna Kristine Marsden Jasmine Lee Tammy South NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 Ð 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Mounia Joseph / Mounia Iman Joseph Jody Bailey-Mason Simonne Meradin Lebrun / SML Nacarra Chee Trishunda Peterson Tatiana Aurora / TV Shaquan Anthony Walters / Shaquan Walters Jacklyn Pearce / J Gina N Ford / Gina Ford James Cutliff Lystasia Washington / Lystasia Frisnel Mauvais / EN NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 Ð5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Myesha Austin Makeshia L Leno Javonda L. Skinner Francharia A Williams Nancy Bell Lewis Salem M Mann Orinette Legros Caprice Floyd Rhianna King Rodrina Phillip / Rodrina B Phillips NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 Ð7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, February 8, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Cedric Watkins/ Cedric Lanier Watkins Antony Gervais Acarya Jackson/ Acarya S Jackson christopher c MADRID/ Christopher Madrid Candy Regina Franklin Carolyn Michelle Kiser Bayo Rasul Nya Krigger Shagne Wong NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 Ð4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, February 9, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Meagan Marie Furber/ Mulugetta Ketema/ Christepher Gonzalez/ Malik Baerga/ Guy Cherenfant NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 Ð 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, February 9, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Cherita Philips NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 Ð 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, February 9, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: John Jr Galati Joshua Cepeda Matos Rosa Melendez Tammy Mabee Miguel Colon Douglas Crumm Enio Visalden Machen Bennett Tierra Hernandez Dayshonn Logan Latangela Brown-Hyman Steve Alexandre Sophia Becerril Naomi Agunanna NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 Ð 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, February 9, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Crystal Campbell Johathan Quijano
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2011 Dodge
VIN: 2D4RN4DG7BR647014
2002 Suzuki
VIN: JS2RA41S125108991
2004 Nissan
VIN: 5N1ED28T04C682673
2007 Hyundai
VIN: KMHDU46D77U256982
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on February 15, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 17th day of February, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Sanchez, Milagrodior Household items; LUGO-SANTANA, EFRAIN Household Goods; Paz, Yoliannel Household items; Hampton, Gregory Household Items; Imani, Zaid Household ltems; Thomas, Monica Household items; Bratton, Imani House items; Jackson, Malekah Household items. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Bullard, Christopher Household Goods; Fulcher, Shauntia Household Goods; Thornton, Willie Household Goods; Issac, Felita Household Goods; Taylor, Marshall Household Goods; Oglesby, Jennifer Household Goods; Centeno, Anthony Household Goods; Allen, David Household Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Run dates 2/1/23 and 2/8/23.