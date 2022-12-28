Legal Public Notices 12/28/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP22-64, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: B. G. DOB: 01/12/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Zuleika Bruno-Aponte Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on January 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected], CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP14-304 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: A.H. DOB: 08/19/2006. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Hyacinth Hall (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 20, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793, Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-14 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 01/06/2017 S.M. DOB: 11/28/2018 K.M. DOB: 08/06/2021 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: LAURA BANCROFT Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: A.M., born on January 6th , 2017; S.M., born on November 28th , 2018; and K.M., born on August 6th , 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 27th , 2023, at 3:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, (407) 742-2417 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 16th day of December, 2022. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2022 DR 8425. WIDTZ CADET, Petitioner / Mother, and JERMAINE ANTONIO MURRAY, Respondent / Father. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR ESTABLISHMENT OF PATERNITY CASE TO: JERMAINE ANTONIO MURRAY LAST KNOWN: 2327 Outfield Dr., Orlando, FL 32837 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kaitlin Newton-John, Esq., whose address is 2431 Aloma Ave, Suite 124, Winter Park, FL 32792, on or before the 1st day of February, 2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. The action is asking the Court to decide custody of a minor child, taking into consideration the factors enumerated in Florida Statutes, Section 61.13(3). Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated:10/4/2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Felicia Sanders, Deputy Clerk. 425 N Orange Ave, Suite 320, Orlando, FL 32801.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-120 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: T.H.S. DOB: 11/27/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MICHAEL SAMSEL, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 1st day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP18-325 In the Interest of: E.O DOB: 07/03/2015, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ALEJANDRO ORDONEZ, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in court room 6 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: In Person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Attorney for Department of Children and Families, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-62. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: THALIA LOPEZ, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on January 5th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 5th day of December, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 21-DP-62. IN THE INTEREST OF: D. L. L., DOB: 11/18/2018, A. G. L. C., DOB: 06/22/2021, Minor children. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLOS MAYSONET, Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children; you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on January 5th, 2023, at 2:30pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 5th day of December, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT. IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, CASE NO. DP21-00132. Juvenile Division: 07 IN THE INTEREST OF: B.K. DOB: 01/12/2009, R.P.M. DOB: 07/15/2016, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Carlington Christopher Pinnock, address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Heather L. Higbee on February 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, Courtroom 6 for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. For this hearing, all parties shall participate IN PERSON. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT Michael M. Kest, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 27994 236 S. Lucerne Cir. East Orlando, Fl 32801 [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy Clerk
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, NSA OP LP, of 6327 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, FL 32810, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious names:
Fairview Mini Storage; Personal Mini Storage Edgewater; Personal Mini Storage Edgewater Annex; Personal Mini Storage Forest City Road; Forsyth Commercial; Personal Mini Storage Forsyth; Personal Mini Storage Piedmont; Personal Mini Storage West
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Fairview Mini Storage; Personal Mini Storage Edgewater; Personal Mini Storage Edgewater Annex; Personal Mini Storage Forest City Road; Forsyth Commercial; Personal Mini Storage Forsyth; Personal Mini Storage Piedmont; Personal Mini Storage West"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 12/16/2022
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 5th, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; B12 derius jones $370.05, B55 Lahreesia Blackmon $374.00, C28 BRUCE REAVIS $535.65, B05 Kecia Brown $668.00, D60 elismari quintana $556.20, U78 diamante taylor $441.90 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; B121 PAMELA CRUZ $899.68 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1098 VALLAN NEAL $497.07, 1412 Jhoann Fernandez $518.85, 1051 TOMEKA HOLT $319.46, 1178 Joseph Phillips $582.94, 1195 amber johnson $418.88, 2182 TIMOTHY LUCERO $7,489.09, 1417 Jennifer Colon $502.07, 2318 Richard Santiago $486.52, 1454 clinton Thompson $319.46, 1221 Ruchelle Sutton $573.43, 2161 TIMOTHY LUCERO $7,499.74 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; A090 Christopher Brown $468.52, E028 Vinnessa Ferguson $490.01, E073 Larhanda Jones $540.18, C049 Alfred Harris $693.83, A022 Amy Noon $857.08 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1282 MARCIA JONES $637.74, 2591 Keiyshard Bobb $287.51, 1492 jozelain romero $409.80, 1047 jayna fox $960.85, 5072 Lisette Bolton $612.28, 2401 colette hays $793.20, 1324 Jose Zouain $327.35, 2035-39 TRACY KEENAN $694.76, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $823.62, 5030 Torrence Evans $790.81, 1573-75 Johanna Jagdeo $826.51, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $748.15, 2048 BLAS FABRE $297.35, 1306-08 leshanda black $683.26, 1091 Mystery Room $1,241.24, 5024 Jamie Strickland $830.26, 2728 Demarcus Miller $406.06, 1726 Marie Carini $165.55 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1427 Shadareya Aguillera $530.50, 1540 OB TALLEY $623.60, 1248 Frances Cunningham $490.75, 1790 Latoya Howard $431.90, 1832 Jennifer Padilla $405.60, 1617 Renata Fanara $641.60, 0150 Amanda Combs $731.85, 1849 KELLY BRADLEY $800.90, 1604 robert fishburn $743.50, 1652 Jodiann Allen $310.42, 0103 DENISE THOMAS $847.22, 1432 Repoleon Porchia JR $737.70, 1967 JANELLE WOODS $437.40, 1321-23 ETHEL MCQUEEN $744.17, 0160 Jasmine Walker $638.48, 1723 Lois Miller $783.32, 0127 Johnny Pantojas $598.48, 1308 Vicky King $321.00, 1297 Robert Badders $296.36, 1068 lawanda Tillmon $924.04, 1653-55 JACOB AYERS-WEBB $1,248.62, 1751 Aaron Joseph Marcum $515.60, 1927 ASHLEY RICHARDS $576.00, 1468 Hector Torres $490.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3081 Sterle Scott $367.44, 4189 Leon Gray $686.68, 4079 Mystery Room $1,075.40, 4122 Saulene Rondil $359.30, 3080 Tracey Nelson $838.35, 4037 kara Justice $449.20, 3159 PORTIA WASHINGTON $439.16, 2107 Angelo Cashe $533.37, 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $784.44, 4201 Cornelius Wesley $640.12, 2074 RENATA KING $383.34, 3121 Jocqui Burrows $345.44, 3120 Shaquana Beard $816.32, 2155 ALEXISC FORD-ST FLAVIEN $851.75.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Gatorland, 14651 Gatorland Dr, Orlando Fl 32837 01/03/2023: 390 Harvey Backus, 447 Leah Layne, 1023 Stefany Ayala, 527 Michael Zurita, 810 Juan Rosario, 986 Virgina Long, 241 Marlyn Mcnair, 919 Josean Ayala, 368 John Eustace, 544 Juan Rosario, 733 Alphonse Bruno, 1041 Fotini Tziotis, 830 Mando Garcia, 782 Roberto Sanchez Martinez, 580 Jerome Thompson, 701 Destiny Turturiello, 556 Caleb Maxie. U-Haul Narcoossee, 7800 Narcoossee Rd Orlando, Fl 32822 01/03/2023: 3347 Jermeil Saunders, 1321 Blanca Rodriguez, 2236 Gebral Hicks, 1141 Manuel Figueroa, 3098 Jermaine Bonner, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3181 Manuel Arroyo, 1140 Leinad Cross, 3069 Kendall Derrico, 3166 Kendall Derrico, 1084 Michael Wison, 2388 Paula Cardenas, 3048 Joel Rodriguez, 3455 Luis Padilla, 3074 Carlos Rodriguez. U-Haul Hunter Creek 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 01/03/2023: 1072 Tyler Willett, 3087 Eduard Surinach, 2515 Theresa Schage, 1307 Cheryl Green, 1050 Sharmean Alford, 1514 Heather Brucato, 3084 Fernando Marmolejos, 1306 David Bower, 1033 Bryon Ward, 1086 Claudia Lacey, 3309 Luis Santiago, 1509 Virginia Abreu, 2101 Stewart Humberto Bolivar, 3334 James Curtis, 2105 Ricky Sanchez, 2601 Emilio Marquez Garcia, 3503 Gustavo Celli, 1706 Shareka Clark, 1724 Johnathan Bermudez, 1722 Leticia Valdes, 1231 Gustavo Celli, 2084 Thiago Sabino.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee: 11410 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 January 19, 2023 2221 Miguel Hernandez, 1518 Candice Clark, 2554 Naomi Thames, 1633 ANTONIO WILLIAMS, 2406 Kay Mathis, 1546 Cezilia Perez, 2315 LINDA BARDEN, 1718 Salem Jungwirth, 1016 Charles Brooks, 1403 Timothy Horton, 3016 Jacqueline bridges, 3474 JAAZIEL LUGO PEREZ, 1028 WILLIAM HEFLIN, 1628 Kay Mathis. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Clermont: 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 January 19, 2023 1019 Rigoberto Arauz Justavino, 1002 EARL WILLIAMS, 1070 Ruben Richardson, 1074 Deborah Huffman, 2051 Toneicia Chisholm, 1100 anthony scaraggi, 1043 Roxanne Eadie. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kirkman: 600 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811 January 19, 2023 2094 Jaliyah Burgess, 2060 Joevany Kersaint, 1056 danielle gentry, 2076 ALLAN PERDOMO, 1055 courtney gray, 3003 WANDA JONES, 3090 Zantisha Farrington, 1008 Azi Nelson, 6006 TANISHA WELLS, 1080 Jessika Ogie, 3122 Antar Rackley, 2040 Mike Richardson, 2102 Audrey Alexander, 2009 Luis Abreu, 3078 SYLVAIN EXAVIER, 8008 Sandra Bryan, 4022 Bridget Williams, 6025 CARMEN MALDONADO, 3073 Shantele Watson, 2057 Misha Joseph, 1016 Tammi Jones, 3082 LAQUANDA MCMILLAN, 6001 Telesha Leavy, 8001 ROSLYN GIBBS, 6062 Brittany Snipes, 2085 Jeffirey Nunez, 3092 ARNALDO MARTINEZ TORRES.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on January 13th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A192- Star Scott B156- Rhonda Tessmer B177- Lisa Johnson C126- Samantha Cundiff D107- Christopher Wilson E120- Shaun Flack E136- Rebecca Raisor
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1026-Nicole Jackson;1077-Enrique Henriquez/Enrique Abraham Henriquez Cardona/LOS CIPOTESS LLC;1084-Dede Esther Chancelor;2039-Glenda Ivelisse Ramirez Rivera/Glemda Ivelisse Ramirez Rivera;2051-Katrina Krueger;3105-Jose Granai/Jose Osmar Granai Junior;6087-Daniel Leonard Layton Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00 PM: 2141-Hailee Rafferty, 3162-Edith Kristine Hammer, 2101- Charmae McGee, 3113-Angie Florentina, 2233-Mirelis Yarixa Rivera Ramos, ,3157-Kyle J. Jakacki, 1003-Christopher C. White, 1006-Kevin J. Condon, 3124-John Navas, 2035- Bernadette Kersting, 2162- Jay Wilkinson, 1155-Hubert Higgs
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 7 Richard Vega 55 David Tyrone Hill Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 246 Therese Tucker 336 Reno Burnett 356 Miguel Castanon Torres 455 Ferdinand Gonzalez 493 Melissa Simpler 498 Yraliz Perez 535 Kirstie Hilaire 540 Sheila Sanchez Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 95 Pamela Walker 96 Jesse Watkins 132 Curtis Holland 147 Anthony Anderson 152 Alvivon Williams-Mbugua 157 Yolanda Williams 161 Yolanda Jones 181 Samuel Demming Jr 188 Shawanda Mendez 231 Earnest Sanders III 237 Shayeon Davis 324 John Rodriguez 371 Nils Sims 425 Sharrice Abney 435 Tara Jones 491 Tyqueria Rivers 508 Artavious Kelly 527 Litani Desir 530 Tylia Freeman 531 Karen Watson 540 Maria Herard 552 Channson Darisaw 565 Adeail Fontenot 617 Donisha Addison 637 Latoya Williams Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 44 Rodolfo Arellano 81 Sharrice Abney 166 Everett Bryant 186 Tyron Brown 254 Michael Viera 271 Andreca Dawkins 612 Andrew Russo 632 Sean Barriero 672 Brittany Wright 966 Lavetris Sims Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 103 Sherry Marie Banks 227 Jose Marrero 327 Janice Walter 333 Valeria Johnson 339 Jovan Donovan Henry 421 Allan Sears 427 Jacorey Bush 506 Franklin Hughes 606 Laura Mitchell 707 Edwin Roman 937 Michelle S Rosales 1031 Javia Lee 1117 Josiah Salina 1122 Shamari Ingram 1220 Edward Lee Pitts 1630 Robin Oelerich 1752 Michele Des'Joise Prowell 2107 Sedia Plata Miro 2130 Yachira Pabon, 2021 homemade trailer #NOVIN020134660 Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1045 Alexis Michelle Sheppard 1058 Larry Blue 1101 Esther Leefatt 3130 Carlos Wright, Jr. 3274 Whitney Green 4044 Darrius Clayton 4057 Hope Stokes 4106 Benjamin Allen 5050 Guemsnel Maurepas 5053 Charles Solloway 6005 Rose Tremblay.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on January 18th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Pablo S. Isaac – 0C044, Wisly Accius – 0F018, Kendia J. Surin – 0F019, Francisco De La Cruz – 0H001, Keith Marcell Williams – 0H031, Aaron Lang – 0I021.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on January 13, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1177- Peggy West 2082-Cinamon Toon 3069-Karl Jeudy 3155-Jonathan Perez 3178-Gloribel Rivera 3200-Savannah Trinidad 3215-Brandon Whyte.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on January 13th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1212-Johnathan Simek 1325-Denny Ewing 1425-Shawn Wilbanks 1518-Denny Ewing 1603-Alfredo Otero 1709-Divine Dukes 1707-Linda Torregrosa Caraballo 1720-Bob J.Selby 1811-Jeremy Sharritt 2512-Melanie Gomez.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 – Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, January 17th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A010 Glenda Ferdinand;A011 Glenda Ferdinand;B135E Lasheinda Laguerre;B153 Johnathan Maurice Ford;C017 Krienkisha Meyata Payne;C067 Jamiral Aundreia Walker.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: January 18th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1078-Households, #1072- Households, #1040-Households, #1039-Households, #1002-Furniture, #2236- Furniture, #2106Households, #2089-Furniture, #2076-Boxes, #2004-Luggage. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 13th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
KMHHT6KD4AU040598
2010 / HYUN
4T1BE32K62U046949
2002 / TOYT
5XYZU3LB1DG007128
2013 / HYUN
1HGEJ8243YL089057
2000 / HOND
1UYVS2535HM930304
2017 / UTIL
1FTNE24L08DA89015
2008 / FORD
1N4AL11DX6C144204
2006 / NISS
1FMCU0D76BKA43379
2011 / FORD
5XYPH4A52KG507374
2019 / KIA
5N1AZ2MG0GN128891
2016 / NISS
5VGFE4434ML002718
2021 / KAUFMAN TRAILER
1FMCU0DZ3MUB16362
2021 / FORD
2C3CDZBT6NH233823
2022 / DODG
JTDS4RCE4LJ027760
2020 / TOYT
2T3H1RFVXLC077242
2020 / TOYT
4T1C11AK9LU929399
2020 / TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 17, 2023
3VWDX7AJ8CM111374
2012 VOLK
JANUARY 19, 2023
5FNRL38636B435775
2006 HOND
5LMFU27R34LJ28342
2004 LINC
JA4LS41P0WP029079
1998 MITS
KNADM5A36E6351847
2014 KIA
KL7CJKSB8HB128438
2017 CHEV
KNADM5A36E6351847
2014 KIA
WVWML73C79E565823
2009 VOLK
JANUARY 21, 2023
1G2ZH35N774252549
2007 PONT
3FADP4EJ3GM175832
2016 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 17, 2023
2C4RC1BG7DR734323
2013 CHRY
JS1CP51B3C2100800
2012 SUZI
JANUARY 19, 2023
1N4AL11D95C182439
2005 NISS
5UXKR0C52F0K53673
2015 BMW
JANUARY 20, 2023
WBAKE3C5XCE770780
2012 BMW
1J8HS48P57C595466
2007 JEEP
JANUARY 21, 2023
19UUA66236A000315
2006 ACUR
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on January 13th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0001 – David Godkin 0003 – David Godkin 0014 – David Godkin 0543 – David Godkin 0006 – Morgan Brothers, INC 0007 – Morgan Brothers, INC 495A – John Morgan.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, January 10, 2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Harris Airimus Desmond/ Wilfredo Gonzalez Miranda/ Symone Cherrise Brown/ Carolina Sanchez/ Arianna Walls/Arianna Holbrook/ Ms Arianns Walls/ Arianna A Walls/ Ariannawalls A Walls NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, January 10, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Joe Castro/ Shonka Thomas/ Jose Luis Jr Marrero NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, January 10, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Sue Acosta/ Harris Roderick Meredith/ Eshad L Evans/ Shawnta Taylor/ JOEL BIENVENIDO JONGCO NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, January 11, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Matthew Tisbert/ Paul Hansin/ Shah Shaltouki / Shahrokn Shaltouki/ John Frederick Coocen/ Asia Moore/ Xiomayra NIeves Viera/ Taylor / Taylor Mae Zimmerman/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, January 11, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Kimberly Abraham / KA / Tiara Merritt/ Shadeana Oliver / SM / Sherae Smith / SS / Marykate Carolan / Cristiane Gusmao / David Modeste/ Allante Jeffries / Lorenzo M Rivera / Lorenzo Rivera NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, January 11, 2023 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Rachelle Kashey Stanley/ Francharia williams/ Darrya Kennedy/ Mara Belizaire/ Kwana Sheree Sheree Hamilton/ Tamika Shantrell Tolbert/ Precious Qweasha Mcgee/ Orlemise Joseph/ Spencer Collins/ Kamaria Jackson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, January 11, 2023 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Refresh Beverage Company LLC / Adan Sanders/ Adan F Sanders Jr./ Javier Carrion Ramos/ Silancia Delivrance NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, January 12, 2023 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Robin Nicole Robertson/ Natalie Barrera/ William Aaron Jenkins/ Christine Ducille Taylor/ Joan Butler/ Phillip Horn/ Micheal Seamus OConchubair/ Victoria Jeanne Haberek/ Letrice Lashawn Greene/ D'Airrien Lashey Jackson/ Sierra E Robinson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart #351 – 10425 S. John Young Parkway, Orlando FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, January 12, 2023 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: Ronecia Knowles/ Reginald Wiley/ Carmen Standfill/ Jose Rafael Marte NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, January 12, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Kathleen Rossin/ Kevin Ray/ Julie Lynne Johnson/ Dion Horne/ Tisha D Moody/ Paul Thomas Rodgers/ Cesar Vargas/ Jesse Kohl Miller/ Ericka Rivera / NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5694 – 7720 Osceola Polk Line Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, January 12, 2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Alison M Ramsey.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2009 Mini
VIN: WMWMF73579TW81475
2014 Kia
VIN: KNAFX4A62E5062619
2012 Volkswagen
VIN: WVWFW7AH8CV002267
2018 Superfly
VIN: AE20151100042
2007 Chrysler
VIN: 3A4FY48B97T505865
2013 Chongqing
VIN: LHJTLBBN3DB100676
2014 Chrevrolet
VIN: 1GC0CVCG3EF103530
2015 Ford
VIN: 3FADP4AJ1FM120767
2005 Hyundai
VIN: KM8JN12D25U076214
1999 Ford
VIN: 1FTNX20L6XED96181
2009 Toyota
VIN: JTDBL40E899076724
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on January 11, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 13th day of January, 2023 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Drexler, Timothy Household ItemsGoods; Vil, Adelyne Household Items; Ward, Shakira Household items; Leitchmore, Kimberly Household ItemsGoods; Castellanos, Allan Household ItemsGoods; peres, katiusca Household ItemsGoods. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Starke, Lucas House Hold Goods; Johnson, Zachary Hold Goods; Marimon, Johnneia House Hold Goods; Davis, Raujon House Hold Goods; Picone, Richard House Hold Goods. Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase by cash only. All purchased items are sold as is, where is, and must be removed at the time of the sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Run dates 12/28/22 and 1/4/23.