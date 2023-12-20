Legal Public Notices 12/20/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 29th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Dale Graffuis - Household items. Dale Graffuis - Household Items. Autumn Taylor- Household Items. Patricia Osborn - Tote, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 29th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Jasmine Martinez-Household items,Maureen Mueller- Clothes,Claudia Atkins-Martin-Household items,Gregory Campbell-Household items,Migel Gonzalez-Household items,Keiana Bello Saldeno-Household items,Delray Herring-Household items,Thaddeus Wilson-Household items,Jadaka Manuel-Household items,Nancy Wilkins-Household items,Michelle Braga-Household items,Contina Coard-Household items,jennifer `osborne-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 29, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Ivelisse Santiago- Basic household items, Hospitality Investment Partners c/o Fran Echevarria- household goods, Dana Mcgowan- car, Terry Murkey- lawn equipment, DaShawn Haugabrooks- Office Supplies, Lashanda Ovince- 3 bedroom house - boxes, totes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 29, 2023. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Niselio Garcia Jr -safe, boxes, household items. Maurice Lewis- TV, shoes, totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated December 29, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Joel Aaron David: scooter, clothes, lamp. shaleen shani Rosario: bedroom sets,clothing,household items,tv. KYRAH DOWDELL: clothes,boxes. Thomas McGill: household goods.Thomas McGill: household goods.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 1/4/2024 at 10:15am - Justin Colebrook - clothes, kitchenware, boxes, bins Richart Amaro - ladder, chair, bed, totes, tv Efrain Ortiz Jr. - golf clubs, totes, clothes Dayami Rodriquez - clothes Ines Bruno - spot lights, stove, table, auto parts Noemi Rivera - mattress, lamp, boxes, desk, chair Ecosun Group LLC - luggage, sports equipment, bicycle, camp stove Kyle Rogers - bed, dresser, tv, clothes Charlotte Lindsey - luggage, water cooler, totes, bags Elizabeth Oquendo - luggage car parts, dresser, power tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137 on January 4, 2024 at 10:45 AM: Christina Whiteside; Home Goods. Yolanda Jones; Two bedroom, TVs, tables, boxes, bed, mattresses. Gloria Delgado Castillo; Home goods. Jamira Charles; Bedroom furniture. Rose Charles; clothes. Hakeem Ishmail; amazon products, boxes. Cesar Lugo Jr; Furniture, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated January 9, 2024 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Jacob Horine: household goods. Daranesha Wilingha: king bed, fireplace, couch, clothes. Amy Garcia: boxes of personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 9, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Vernice Brown- Computers TVs clothing etc, Joshua Kostenko- Boxes, furniture, Chris Reed- Household items, Chris Reed- household goods // furniture, Eric Rojas- Clothes, TV, Boxes, Clay Lewis- Photography equipment, books, music production equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 3, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Maxwell Johnston homegoods, Maura Bird shelving & homegoods, Frenkli Nico homegoods Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 4, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 777-2278: Garrett Crispin: Household items, walking stick, bicycle, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Erin Weisinger: Furniture, Dog bed, Mattress, TV, Totes, Hello Kitty toy car, Mirror, bike, Chest, canopy, toys, fishing poles, child vanity, big checker game; Evelyn G Perez: Pitcher Dispensers, Pressure Washer, Table, Personal Belongings, Totes, Candle holder, fashion Tiara The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: Robert Katz: Gaming Chair, Weights, Backpacks, Standup Desk, Duffle Bag, Green Screen, Totes, Toolboxes, Caddy; Colby Logan Griffin: Gas Jug, Deco Items, Easel, Party Supplies, Wall Art, Shelf The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Steven Vergara: flat screen tv, tires, monitor, boxes. Donna Kubik: couch, dining set, large bird cage, bedroom set. JodyAnne Gabriel: rims, bedroom set, misc décor. Daniel Curran: baby swing, wooden chest, totes. Nayaryt Ortiz: couch, mattress, toys, childs bike. Heather Stackhouse: boxes, bags, cpu, truck parts. Maria Molina: bed set, small table. Lynn Caraballo: guitars, pet cages, boxes, bags, clothes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Barbara Stahre: furniture, boxes, lamps; Sandra Wilmeth: furniture, totes, bird cage, holiday décor; Anthony Muriel: household goods, holiday décor; Lexander, Vega: household items, furniture, tools; Sandra Rainey: washer, dryer, totes; Alma Ridenour: washer, dryer, microwave, household goods; Jerry Dankers: Household goods; Elizabeth Wethington: luggage, clothes, shoes, baby items, bags; Carla Kingsbury: jack, barbell, exercise machine The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Connor McCraney bedroom furniture; Krista Anderson Household goods; Mikayla Sabino home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Mineyra Cartagenna-Household goods, J vona Monet Lewis- Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Charlene Colette; two-bedroom household items, furniture. Gary Dunlap; Household items, dresser, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Jessenia Altreche-Household goods; Tiffany Hazel- plastic containers, bags, clothes, bedding, tv box, garage items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Kaia Hilson: Furniture, totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Lauren Hendley, household items; Patricia Peterson, furniture; Yesenia Quinones, bed, boxes; Christopher Davis, Tv, dresser, mattress, boxes; Falisia Jarrett, couch, totes; Faith Based Logistics LLC, washer, dryer, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Latoya Samuels: Furniture, Household items, luggage, sports equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Alicia Guy: furniture, boxes, bags, totes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on December 29th, 2023 at 12:00pm Jalonee Treshau Hopkins:household goods, Michael Eason Sr.:household goods, Bessie Batson:household goods, Robert Santiago:household goods, Enrique Rios, Hometowne Capital Management LLC: 2022 Cove 53F trailer,VIN-53FBN1423NF082449. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on January 9th, 2024 at 12:00pm Katrina Medina: household goods/clothes. Danielle White: household goods, Gary Evans: household goods, Christopher Patterson:household goods/tools/appliances/camping equipment, Michael Batson: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on January 9th, 2024 at 12:00pm. Elaine Foster-Thornton- Boat. Marie Judith Doblas-Ventura- 2004 Newmar kountrystar The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on December 29th, 2023 12:00PM – Quan Isom-Household items, Mecell Robinson-Household items, Emmanuel Chipungu-Household items, Tyquantis Revis-Household items, Sabrina Johnson-Household items, Wilgens Caliste- Household items, Edward Stridling-Household items, Clifford Holmes-Household items, Tashira Glover-Household items, Devrick Bell-Household items, Lemuel Rozier-Household items, Sharonda Hampton-Household items, Khaleed Williams-Household items, Anthony Wynter-Household items, Gregory Jackson-Household items, Aisha Castro-Household items, Shawn Chou-Household items, Susana Cervantes-Household items, Nadine Young- Brown-Household items, Adens Orange-Household items, Veronica Patterson-Household items, Kenneth Anderson-Household items, Ashley Kindred-Household items, Anthony Taylor-Household items, Gerson Fleur-1977 Chevrolet Truck VIN# CPL3273327818 Owner: LT Food Truck & Catering LLC, LT Food Truck & Catering LLC-1977 Chevrolet Truck VIN# CPL3273327818 Owner: LT Food Truck & Catering LLC The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP21-337 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H.P. DOB: 07/26/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Amanda Clark (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of November, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 22-393 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): J.J. DOB: 11/14/2016, J.J. DOB: 12/27/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MIA HARRIS, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne Wooten on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of December, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 22-DP-45 IN THE INTEREST OF J. R., DOB: 07/05/2022 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Nicha Arizmendi-DeJesus (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 27th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 14th day of December, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LEGAL NOTICE – The business records of the following customers of ACCESS INFORMATION MANAGEMENT (or any affiliates of ACCESS) located at 1451 Ocoee-Apopka Road, Suite 200, Apopka, FL 32703 [google.com] have been abandoned: LARSEN & ASSOCIATES. All records will be shredded 16 days after publication of this notice. Anyone claiming to have an interest in the records should contact Access Information Protected in writing at the following address: 500 Unicorn Park Drive, Suite 503, Woburn, MA 01801 [google.com], Attn: Legal Department, Tel. No. (888) 869-2767 (Client Support); email:
[email protected].
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on December 29th, 2023 12:00PM Maureen Mueller- 2-bedroom apartment. Twaneshia Singleton bed and boxes, Stephanie Luciano Household Goods Jessica Davis Events tents and general items to throw outdoor events. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on December 29th, 2023 12:00PM Bernice Washington-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, boxes; Antionette Reliford-Household Goods/Furniture; Jahad Alkhadar-Personal items; Guerda Cadichon-Household Goods/Furniture, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Hector Luis Santiago Ramos-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
December 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Purse w/ Misc. Items & cellphones 2000 blk of S Orange Ave.
2. Cellphone & misc. Items 4000 Blk of Fountainview Ln.
3. Cellphone 4000 Blk of Silverstar Rd.
4. Cellphones 4000 Blk of International Dr.
5. Cellphone 6000 Blk of Raleigh St.
6. Cell phone Bruton Blvd & Columbia St.
7. Electronics 5000 Blk of International Dr.
8. Backpack w/ misc clothing & electronics 6000 Blk of International Dr.
9. Misc. Cell phones 300 Blk of S Tampa Ave.
10. Cellphones 500 Blk of E Jackson St.
11. Keys N Orange Ave & Wall St.
12. Cellphone W Colonial Dr & Sheriffs Central Complex Ent
13. Misc. Electronics S Orange Ave & E Pine St.
14. Cellphone 40 Blk of W Washington St.
15. Keys N Pine Hills Rd. & North Ln.
16. Electronics 800 Blk of W Jackson St.
17. Electronics S Orange Ave & E Michigan St.
18. Cellphones 3000 Blk of Wells St.
19. Jewelry 5000 Blk of S John Young Pkwy.
20. Bag w/ Electronics N Orange Ave. & E Jefferson St.
21. Cellphone 6000 Blk of Raleigh St.
22. Cellphone 4000 Blk of N Pine Hills Rd.
23. Backpack w/ misc. Items Lake Ave & E Central Blvd.
24. Electronics 2000 Blk of Grand Central Pkwy 4.
25. Keys 40 Blk of W Washington St.
26. Currency W Colonial Dr. & N John Young Pkwy.
27. Bike 9000 Blk of Randal Park Blvd.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
Notice Is Hereby Given that Green Orchid LLC, 2220 Winter Springs BLVD Ste 106-247, Oviedo, FL 32765, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Tree Amigos Outdoor Services with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASE NO. 2023-DR-004065-O IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF LAGUERRE, MYRLENE, Petitioner Husband And SAINT VIL, MARC ARTHY, Respondent Wife NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MARC ARTHY SAINT VIL 5301 POINT VISTA BLVD APT 307, ORLANDO FLORIDA 32839 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Myrlene Laguerre 3014 Orange Center Blvd Apt 71, Orlando, FL 32805, on or before 1/23/2024 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/23 & 1/3/2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT, By Tiffany Moore Russell
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE
All Kines of Stuff Inc (unit F5) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on December 27th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on January 4, 2024 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; 0997 ALBERT CENTENO $843.00, 0995 ALBERT CENTENO $843.00, E01 GENE GOSS $938.40, L49 Devondra Hines $850.00, 1101 kelvin sone $962.60, B41 Juan Osequera $302.45, A14 Naetassjah Wyckoff $503.80, A0008A kelvin sone $1,256.40, L45 rashida philip $583.25, D46 Harry Richard $873.45, C28 jeffery Knayer $397.90, W10 Mario Javier $1,148.70, A39 ISMAEL CHRISTIAN $492.45, B34 Dekayla Brand $461.40, C75 Ndewana Somanje $780.75, U85 GLENROY WILLIAMS $450.75, F12 KARIM BELL $596.35, B19 Yolanda Brunson $389.90, D05 rodney acker $782.00, B12 derius jones $366.05, U111 VANESSA LEWIS $555.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1110 Tony Owens $1,038.40, 1173 NANCY CHESTER $694.60, 1006 mystery room $1,097.30, 1338 TERRY CRIDER $428.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C107 susan stewart $762.35, D101 NESHIALETTE MORRIS $986.25, B106 Anthony hess $1,128.75, E107 lisa heinaman $942.45, A110 susan stewart $751.70, E101 FERDELL BAKER $1,260.15, C127 Lee Edwards $952.93, D109 Ted Jackson $1,424.60, A107 Onita Weber $1,624.30, A111 William Caraway $1,034.25 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood, 650 N Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; E060 curtney jinkens $548.40, A045 cordell sterling $612.25, D015 Winston TULLY $1,102.75 C043 REGINA JONES $833.20 A059 TEARANA DURANT $901.80 D010 Mitchell Young $911.68 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1309 Amanda Huff $812.83, 1062 Elizabeth Gonzalez $398.40, 1191 Diane Bryant $607.01, 1510 William Kendall $420.60, 1306 Diane Bryant $782.68, 2016 Willie Lewis $969.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1443 AUNDREA DERBY $601.30 1574 naomi dixon $1,201.35, 1278 Patrice Slater $673.15, 2352 GREGORY HANKERSON $607.01, 1659 Chris Curcija $821.87, 1489 keri robertson $478.35, 2238 Marquetta Spant $889.20, 1744 Constance Mitchell $400.48, 5048 Angel Cardinales $1,039.75, 2370 Brianna Jones $1,236.79, 5076 Alfred Harris $1,153.65, 2013-17 WAYNE WRIGHT $1,541.09, 5066 JAMES FRALEIGH $835.80, 1700 richard fey $653.75, 2075 Shannon Morgan $552.85, 2213 margarita martinez $1,100.50, 1480 brittany richardson $765.45, 5030 roberson figueroa $835.80, 1593 jesus sanchez $622.78, 1575 reginald white $678.43, 1073 Mystery Room $804.00, 2073 Shannon Morgan $553.60, 2338 GREGORY HANKERSON $607.01, 1645 ANTONIO PEREZ $1,004.77, 1773 rosary gifford $431.08, 2229 Mystery Room $1,293.73, 2429 FREDERICK PANKE $1,128.70, 2519 Betty Georges $431.08, 5082 EDOARDO SABADINI $791.65, 5062 Rondald Reinhardt $804.00, 2401 colette hays $1,533.00, 1779 Kandrea Stewart $430.33, 2373 MARSHALL WARREN $628.10, 2414 Angela Bennett $590.84 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA5924R Sandra Hudson $1,027.40, 1323 Shannon Buxton $557.10, AB4700C Sandra Hudson $1,006.05, 1662 Dariel Hamberlin $517.35, 0222 Gregory Greer $495.35, 1307 Mystery Room $437.50, 1702 Damon Conner $653.91, 1123 Shawna lee $389.64, 1833 debra stallworth $1,000.80, 1415 Timothy Taylor $517.35, 1425 Latoya Howard $458.68, 1190 Denise Green $264.41, 1989 Mystery Room $757.00, 0121 Christy Haggins $627.83, 1781 Ebony Dillsworth $811.55, 0005 Steven Briggs $757.00, 1977 Freddie Gaines $426.88, 1629 Candace White $662.40, 1774 Marquetta Spant $411.03, 1069 Lashawn Kelley $299.08, AA7935N Sandra Hudson $1,027.40, AB0436C Sandra Hudson $1,006.05, 1611 Mikea jackson $757.00, 1818 david ross $1,021.20, 1184 KEVYN MELENDEZ $530.29, 0173 Nikiesha Fields $1,020.19, 0004 Mikea jackson $757.00, 1383 Althera Thompson $557.10 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford at Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, FL 32771; 2119 Tammy Spivey $686.68, 1026 zykirea Lawrence $856.90, 2060 Maryetta Montgomery $654.88, 4149 Whitley Rupert $1,304.20, 3035 Chavalye burke $548.40.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl 32837 01/03/2024: 1514 Ecstacya Pelham, 1516 Mario Herrera, 1259 Mohamed Ait Bouhou, 1004 Jessica Royapen, 2084 Scarleth Cabral, 2248 Scarleth Cabral, 1205 Bryan Pereira, 2072 Darice Jordan, 2040 Zakiyah Tankard, 3413 Taneya Williams, 2523 Luciano Barbosa. U-Haul Ctr 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl. 314744 01/03/2024: 3055 Erica Ramos, 1325 Iris Cruz, 3157 Raul Llach, 3067 Maraissa Colon, 1265 Alfred Montes, 3070 Virginia Morales, 1205 Carlos Cabrera, 1388 Johnathan Pender, 1190 Justin Perez. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd, Orland Fl. 32822 01/03/2024: 1287 Jeff Joachim, 3058 Samuel Joseph, 1027 Dayerling Maldonado, 3276 Chad Stowers, 3380 Paola Estra, 2275 Raymond Cole, 2029 Raymond Cole, 1177 Gustavo Ramos, 1088 Sammy Romero, 1144 Ashley Hobson, 1292 Nicole Dunn, 2425 Kathryn Talley, 3038 Alain Enriquez. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 01/03/2024: 428 Shadreka Stephens, 556 Caleb Maxie, 347 Shirley Gonzalez Velez, 968 Leonardo Villegas.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 11 Terence Clay / Clay Enterprise 26 Alexander Delgado 44 Justin Hannum 55 David Tyrone Hill 78 Dolmecia Hayes 132 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 244 Javorris Cannon 334 Sarah Koo Lopez 392 Stephen Gomez 440 Kitanoumi Williams 483 Melita Aime Bien 490 Leslie Villalta 508 Quiona Phillips 562 Wilfrido Polen 574 Mariano Rivera 584 Talib Muhammad 589 Dianne Gale Ward Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 21 Charles Reid Jr Todman 147 Rinaldy Aspelly 176 Fanalla Jassaint 182 Alexandre Rosa Vivaldi 188 Antwann Artist 207 Detric Williams 240 Corey Lamar Stephens 265 Shervan Chukes 284 Adrian Collins 323 Cynthia Oliver 325 Guerline Muller 330 Loretta Delores Jenkins 402 Pierre Charles 413 Greg Remado Thomas 452 Sheena Stennett 493 Kareem Verderber 507 Ashaunti Roberson 538 Callixta Deterville 539 Natalia Mack 545 Michael Slaughter 580 Shuwanna Jones 601 Donnell Harp Jr 603 Trevor Smith 626 Sherry Weekes Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0007 Phillip Valdes 0026 June Sumpter 0147 Denniston Denniston 0165 Erica Dolan 0195 John Gary L'Hommedieu 0290 Matthew Cross 0318 Rashano Mcrae 0373 Jessica Freeman 0374 Marcus Wimbush 0637 Carlos Ramos Jr 0739 Grant Gouveia 0791 Jose Gutierrez 0802 Jaylene Livigni 1000 Adriene Kelsey Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 240 Samuel Rodriguez 325 Emanuel Glenn 404 Sarah Ligon 407 Manuel Antonio Ojeda Massa 432 Maglen Ortiz 529 William Jacobe 605 Daniel Brown 618 Jacorey Bush 721 Danyelle Wright 817 Neva Kelaher 818 Angela Nichole Bush 838 Daniel Brown 843 Donna Arroyo 939 Jonathon Nobles 944 Larissa Botelho 954 Maxony Estinfil 958 Meyunda Jones Hines 1414 Gary Tyler 1630 Robin Oelerich 1706 Angel Pereira 1715 Ronald Lee Johnson 1750 Dominique Flowers 2119 Antonio Collins/Devon Drinkard - 2008 Minc Black 4 door WMWMF33508TT61311 2328 J Rogers Landscape Design Inc. White Isuzu Truck - NO VIN Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1113 Donald Watts Jr 2015 Salomey Calixte 3269 Alonza Johnson, Jr. 3323 Stacey Hatch 3326 Victor Rodriguez 4012 Ryan Casey 4025 Kamesh Liafortune 4078 Shontaya Wiggins Smith 4087 Darnell Montgomery 5001 Chandar Daniels 5024 Daniel Serrano 6047 Jeniece Ragsdale.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 29, 2023 at the location indicated: Store 7143: 6035 Sand Lake Vista Dr, Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 @ 11:00 AM: Cody Allen Stevens: Household Goods; Kayla Fortich: Appliances, boxes, furniture, office / business supplies Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando FL, 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: Stephanie Velez- totes, sports equipment, mirror; Azariah Reid- clothing, shoes, boxes, misc items; Joseph Liverpool- 1 bedroom set, and a few boxes. Bar stools, table and a small box; Mayra Ventura- totes, suitcase, pillows Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 @ 12:00pm: Abelardo Silva Pino: household goods; Cheri Swier: Photo albums, Christmas decorations, clothes, shoes; Dana Bell: household items; Dejuan Ocana: clothes and shoes; Esthephannia Mattos de sa: clothes; John Vasco: Clothing, Personal items, office supplies; Rontinus Nedd: 2 Couches, Bed, Tv, Dresser, Small appliances; Sophia Tisdale: 1 bedroom apt Store 3941: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810, 727.428.6564. @ 12:00 PM: Heather Jefek- Household goods, Cristian Gonzalez- Household Goods/Furniture, Nadi Lowe- Household Goods/Furniture, Paula Davis- Household Goods/Furniture, Tranetta Stephens- Household Goods/Furniture, Joshua Shirley- Household Goods/Furniture, William Maines- Household Goods/furniture, Kenneth Byrd ll- Household Goods/Furniture, Jeromah Garner- Household Goods/Furniture, Diana Ocasio Lorenzana- Vehicle Store 8439 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 312.8736 on @ 12:00PM - Maureen Mueller- 2-bedroom apartment. Twaneshia Singleton bed and boxes, Stephanie Luciano Household Goods Jessica Davis- Events tents and general items to throw outdoor events. Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 982-1032 @ 1:00 PM: Jean Dupre- sofa, bed, clothes, bike. Jones Legagneur- Couch, TV’s, Totes, Boxes, Chair, Power Tools, Drum set, Small Appliances. Anthony Edwards- Bags, Boxes, Totes, Couch Car Speakers. Joseph Misere- Chair, Tv’s, Speakers, Lamp, Electronics, Grill. Kadisha Henry- Bags, Boxes, Totes, Small Appliances, Fan, Mirror. Athanasia Auguste- Bicycle, Boxes, Clothes, Shoes, Totes, Furniture. Athanasia Auguste- Bags, Boxes, Dresser, Shoes, Clothes, Books, Totes, Toys, Rugs, Furniture. Store 3502: 1236 Vineland Rd, Winter Garden FL 34787, 407.794.6460@ 1:15 PM: Marsha Varga- Boxes, Clothes, Bedroom furniture; Glenn Thomas- Personal items Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Felicia Frasier- Clothes, Shoes, Bags; Smart Financial Operations LLC -Sharon Pusateri- boxes, fold up tables, christmas decorations; Steven Salters - Salon equipment; Benita St Pierre- Appliance; Nestapha Scott- Bed, tv, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
?
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 29, 2023 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Nala Rio- pickup truck
black. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, December 29 2023 @ 12:00 pm Marc Palmer - Other: CLOTHING. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750, December 29, 2023 @ 12:00 pm Dorinda G Frazier- Williams -Household Goods/Furniture, Frederick Tanzer -Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, January 9, 2024 @ 12:00 pm SatinGilchris - Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 5th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1N4AL2AP9CC127261
2012 NISS
3GNAXKEG5RL113094
2024 CHEVROLET
5UXKR0C54J0X85810
2018 BMW
KMHDU4AD8AU957710
2010 HYUN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 695 - 4554 Hoffner Ave Orlando, FL 32812 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, JANUARY 9,2023 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Teddie Dejesus, Ardine Paul Thomas, Daveisha Carpenter, Lilliam Santiago Brenda Lee Coleman, Monica Jean Shook NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, JANUARY 9,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Samantha Alicia Gonzalez, Virginia Martinez Flores, Laurie A Nunez McGovern, Loretta Nalinie Glover, Yampiel Granja Sotolongo, Ramon Ortiz, Angel Mogar, Anthony Ramos Morales, Joelys Garcia, NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, JANUARY 9,2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Curtis Roy Barrett Jr / Curtis Barrett, Darren Shivers Jr, Daniel DiTucci, Selena Navedo, Reinaldo Lagares/Iglesia Roca de Hores INC, Anibal Ernesto Salguero NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, JANUARY 9,2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Jim Martin Lynch, Savalas Pope NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10,2023 at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Elaine Fernandez, Lindsey Nicole Savino, Polly Anne Kazmier, Gray Cotton, Aminah Rasul, Jimmy Smith Jr. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10,2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Bruce Lee, Shermaine Lewis, SL, Edylin Mercado, Angelica Brown, Constance Shealey, Shaquan Anthony Walters, Shaquan Walters, Monica Beaubrun, James Miller, Keva Hayes, Keva H, Camille Rivera, CMRV, April Burton, Jerome Dacosta Burgess, JB NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10,2023, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Derrick David Dillon, Summer Lynne Robinson, Raylon Devontae Osborne Pennycooke, Jerald Denard Stringfield Jr, Curtis Eugene Pates, Ivan Alexandru, Andre Omari Sir Lang, Angelica Kasterra Moore, James Robert Redin Jr, vincent king, Elke Deone Montaque, Zionah Robbins, Daniel Woolfork, Rutkosky Acceus, Rhianna King, Rodrina Phillip, Rodrina B Phillips NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10,2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Robert Earl Schwier, Theodore Washington, Mikel Brandy, Michelene Benoit, Rose J Merced Cuba, Jason George Williams Jeanty, Adolfo Cabrera, Jatavius Williams, Rakisha Bridges, Sharrice Abney, Samantha Dort, Alisha Fayson/ Alisha Niccole Fayson, Jessica Roude NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, JANUARY 11,2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Christine Ann Hemphill, Kristen Merrullo, Fabian Robinson, Robin Nicole Robertson, Tremellow Lashay Penson, Steven Reichert, Tashira Renae Burgman, Rashaan Bennett, Geneva Pennington, Hector Rafael Torres NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0351 – 10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, JANUARY 11,2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Michael Douglas Huertas, Nickeshia Isles NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5962 – 49671 Hwy 27 Davenport, FL 33897 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY JANUARY 11,2023, at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Christal Blijden, Tisha Albury, Paul Davis, Jeffrey Marquez Tricoche, Kevin Brito, Victor Luiz Abreu, Robert Panchame, Zoe Weber, Zoe P Weber, Latoya Shields, Zayra Duhaney, Nick Caito, Ryan Parry, Anderson Faconi, Pilar Boulangee Vankinscott, Ticoryia McCrary, David Bartkus, Kimetra Newell NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY JANUARY 11,2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Monique D CrockettWhyte, Arielis Tirado, Jacob Huess Songer, Adrean Marrero, Clark Day, Pedro Adorno, LaTesha M Wilderness-Lee, Marcella Ann Thomas-Perez NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5694 – 7220 Osceola Polk Line Rd Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY JANUARY 11,2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Lakeeva Jada Davis.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/12/2024
1XKADB9X83J709704
KW 2003
3C6UR5JJ9JG212878
RAM 2018
WMWRH33515TF83855
MNNI 2005
JF1VA1C61J8818810
SUBA 2018
KNAGM4AD1B5001298
KIA 2011
5NPEB4AC2DH780267
HYUN 2013
1FAFP52251A250398
FORD 2001
2GKFLTEK7C6305038
GMC 2012
1/18/2024
1VWAA7A34MC018313
VOLK 2021
1/28/24
3FMCR9A65MRA27271
FORD 2021
JTDEPMAE7MJ179642
TOYT 2021
1/30/2024
KM8K53A59MU605795
HYUN 2021
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Mercedes
VIN: WDDDJ75X16A010168
2005 Kawasawki
VIN: JKAZX4J175A055364
2016 Acura
VIN: 19UUB1F36GA014655
2006 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPEU46F06H048302
2007 Dodge
VIN: 1D8HD48P77F573731
2016 Nissan
VIN: 3N1AB7AP4GY302672
2012 Chevrolet
VIN: 2GNALBEK2C1255699
2011 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1ZB5E15BF347221
2009 Mercedes
VIN: WDDGF54X99R051724
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on January 10th, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Wednesday the 27th day of December, 2023 at 10:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Tiffany Ford ; RHONDA ROANE ; Edwin Henderson ; Lorriann Jackson ; Yvonne Franklin ; Marylis Gonzalez ; Domingo Labrador Santana ; Tiana Hoagland ; Sade Palmer ; Terri Taylor ; Keith Bradley ; Joshua Montanez ; Marisol Maldonado ; Theresa Belin ; Doreen Barnes ; Anthony Montalvo ; Sandra Turner
NOTICE OF SALE: ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Wednesday the 27th day of December, 2023 at 11:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Shakenya Martin ; Gerardo Miranda ; Uriah Stafford ; Angel Jimenez ; Jaron Martin ; Da Quan Cosby ; Christopher Sototrinidad ; Aida Frances ; Anthony Clark ; Lee Palmer ; Giovanna Thompson ; Gregory Williams ; Sol Bell ; Christopher Bullard