Legal Public Notices 11/9/2022

ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Jerimiah Miller-1396, Scott Christensen-1433, Darby Shipp-Christensen-1166, Gina Chevere-1175, Robert Ford-1434, Hattie Gilchrist-1480, Jeffrey Bedford-1000. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 9 and 16, 2022.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: November 22, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Gina Gonzalez - Aluminum. Jordan Pierce - Furniture. Lanay Winns - Chair, Boxes . Khadija Sadeek - Boxes, Mattress. Brayann Torres - Tools. Danielle Rosella - Furniture, The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 22nd, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Michelle Garcia- furniture, wood cabinet, reno materials, clothes, books, other general personal items, Susan Gant- furniture & boxes, Susan Gant- household goods, Melody Williams- household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 22nd, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Angel Lopez mattress and clothing; Justin David Johnson books, clothes and electronics; Roosevelt Ribeiro Sofa and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: NANCY DALMACE: Bedframe, Bookcase, chest, KIRA HORN: Toys, Boxes, Table, Vacuum, MERAI RIVERA: Bed, Chair, Dresser, TV, Messager. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Maria De Los Angeles Martinez: furniture, Somer Helwig: furniture, cleaning items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Ronecia Middleton: furniture, personal items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, Fl 32825, 4074959612: Wendy Edouard-Furniture-Boxes, euris lopez-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 22, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Ruth Berlus-Household goods, Shukeema Woodard-boxes, Justice Leonard- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated November 22nd, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Cortney Tabacchini -boxes and personal items, Kayla Giompalo-Household items. couch table bedroom set, Selena Osorio- Household furniture and personal items, Heriberto Gonzalez- furniture, Amber Caldwell-2bedrooom home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 15th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Valycia Beacham: household items, Clifford Hughley: boxes, Yolanda Moore: household furniture, John Murphy: household items, Doris Roper: boxes & furniture, Doris Roper: furniture, Aubree Jackson: household, Krystle Henry: clothing & boxes, Auralius Thorn: household items, Shanta Gray: household items, Michelle Amengual: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 22, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Lois Jenkins-household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 11/22/2022 @ 12:00PM: Michael Charles- Bike Equipment. Riteza Riche- Cloths. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 18, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:15 AM: Israel Ramos, tool, toys, clothing; Sylvia Acevedo, Christmas items, linens, boxes, bins; Maria Home Health Services Inc, documents; Juan Jimenez, bed, plastic bins; Gregory Evrette, furniture; Donna Barnett, household goods; rene leon hernandez, tv, xmas tree, canopy, bins, bags, boxes, sea bag, kitchen items; Jamesnel Louis Jean, appliances, chairs, boxes; Jennifer Contreras Alvarez, furniture, boxes; Daniel Bodt, personal goods, clothing, home décor; Caroline Gonzalez, home goods; Kevin Perez, trailer, couch, mirror, household items. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod Rd. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:45 AM; Anthony Jacquette; Household Items, Bed, Boxes. Jamirka Bengochea; bed, dresser, boxes, table, bags. Vincent Smith; Household stuff. Vincent Smith; Furniture, Household items. Christina Whiteside; Home goods. Miguel Tomas; Car parts. Barry Wilkinson; Personal home goods. Wilfredo Ivan Robles; Tools. Jennifer Grullon; Household Items. Peabo Ingram; Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF JANICE TAYLOR SCHNEIDER, Deceased. File No. 2022 CP 1878. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of JANICE TAYLOR SCHNEIDER, deceased (“Decedent”), whose date of death was April 2, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate, even if that claim is unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH. The date of first publication of this notice is 11/2/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Lewis W. Stone, Esq., Florida Bar No.281174, [email protected], Stone & Gerken, P.A., 4850 N. Highway 19A, Mount Dora, FL 32757, Telephone: (352) 357-0330. Personal Representative: /s/ Clara Schneider, 14530 Astina Way, Orlando, FL 32837.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF WALTER MIKE JOLLY, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-002245. Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Walter Mike Jolly, deceased, File Number 2022-CP-002245, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is November 2, 2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Timothy C. Wilson, Esq., Florida Bar No. 0935344, Timothy C. Wilson, Esquire, 1803 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Fl 32804, Telephone: (407) 325-7924. Personal Representative: /s/ Walter Charles Jolly, 705 Meredith Street, Fern Park, Florida 32730.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF HELEN SUE KIRST A/K/A HELEN G. KIRST, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-003394-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of HELEN SUE KIRST A/K/A HELEN G. KIRST,
deceased, whose date of death was AUGUST 16, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/2/2022. Signed on 10/5/2022. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] /s/ John A. Kirst, JR, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Keith Tucker Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on
the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Charlina Agulla Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Leonard Oneal Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-514 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: E. N. DOB: 03/06/2018, R. N. DOB: 07/31/2019, J. L. DOB: 02/07/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANGELINA MYRIAM LESENE, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP21-84 IN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Amber Giles, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP19-583 In the Interest of: D.T, DOB: 06/02/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LAURITZ THOMPSON (father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Greg Tynan, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.
In Person Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MONIQUE CARLOCK, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: QUINCY WILSON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-111 IN THE INTEREST OF A.C.B., DOB: 10/29/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Damon Charles Lyng (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 4:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of October, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Central Florida Electrical J.A.T.C., of 2738 Forsyth Road, Winter Park, FL 32792, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Electrical Training Alliance of Central Florida
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Electrical Training Alliance of Central Florida"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/2/2022
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Injury Claim Attorney, PLLC, of 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite 400, Orlando, FL 32827, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Injury Claim Attorney
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Injury Claim Attorney"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/31/2022
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE Atlantis Delivery Services LLC (unit B8, O6) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on November 28th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL Law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Orange, 3500 S. Orange ave, Orlando Fl. 32807 12/06/2022: 1813 Ambery Rawls, 1527 Flora Vouglitois, 1526 Angel Davis, 1726 Jermaine McCoy, 1838 Angel Sanchez, 1811 Shaquria Daniels, 1528 Paige Decker, 1011 Cassandra Rivera, 1804 Nicholes Moschella, 1606 Bluette Desrosiers. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park, 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 12/06/2022: C114 Rich Demarco, A118 Leonie O'Neill, D136 Patrick Holland, C159 Jodi Pfiester, D184 Megan Levandoski, B140 Antoinette Johnson, B142 Robert Roberts Jr., C190 Steven Holland, B196 Tiffany Frisson, B104 Matthew Mc Michael Henderson, B171 David Muse, C184 Ricky Fernandez. U-Haul Ctr Alafaya, 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 12/06/2022: 1205 Rosemary Frazzitta, 1267 Alex Falquez, 1115 Nissa Cadet, 1411 Alexandro Hernandez. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrd, 508 N Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 12/06/2022: 512 Jamya Hunter, 736 Kendall Richmond, 508 Carlton Williams, 731 Nakeisha Brown, 235 Tammy Dilks, 515 Elizabeth Velez Torrez, 325 Jenay Dorvilus, 516 Precious Zeigler, 205 Nelisa Gomez, 1413 Mario Alexander, 427 Jeffrey Truntich, 744 Shontina Cooper.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 25, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1405 - Robinson, Tawana; 1601 - Moore, Ercoya T; 2108 - Taylor, Jeffrey; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2203 - Herzog, Mason; 2402 - Perez, Oscar; 2420 - johnson, Antwon; 3106 - Richardson, Alicia; 3210 - WASHINGTON, La’Shawn; 3213 - Thomas, Clara; 3708 - Normil, Beatrice; 4107 - Engram, Jshone; 4204 - Damcy, Alexis; 4320 - sitaram, Meshogn; 4425 - Moore, Sharlette; 4509 - Gipson, Erica; 4609 - Levarity, Katrina; 4706 - Kaiser, Majeedah; 5118 - Hernandez, Jose; 6113 - Powell, Dalton; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0033 - Malloy, Charles; 0054 - Lewis, Phyllis; 0056 - Williams, Deborah; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0075 - Babington, William; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0088 - Rowe III, Johnny; 0134 - Woolfolk, Mary; 0153 - Loiseau, Farah; 0160 - Selman, Cerra; 0161 - jackson, Seanquavious; 0164 - Hogan, Linda; 0234 - Wooldridge, Kaja; 0274 - Janvier, Carl; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0314 - Chapman, Julius Richard; 0320 - Carter, Shadrona Shayne; 0321 - Williams, Kimberly; 0328 - Ramsay, Siera; 0333 - Mcdonald, Ramonda; 0337 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0510 - Nipaver, Jennifer; 0523 - Nedd, Laticia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4012 - Paul, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0703 - Pittman, Latonya; 0707 - Lamar, Sidney; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0827 - Bernard, Michelle; 0834 - Flukers, Tarnecia; 0837 - harris, COLONYA; 0902 - Jaramillo, Jessica; 0925 - Valencia, Juan; 0929 - Plummer, Felicia; 1007 - Williams, Lester; 1218 - Neilly, Theodore; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane; 1322 - Linton, Levon; 1330 - Devose, Phyllis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - Adams, Davin; 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2111 - Nigro, Nicole; 2114 - Talley, Micah; 3028 - Fuller, Sue PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1060 - Mccarthy, Michael; 2061 - hamilton, richard; 2122 - Gunn, Robert; 3191 - Triest, Scott PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; B049 - Jean, Mariane; B055 - Carr, Kyanna; C011 - Greenwood, Sabrina; C036 - Singh, Nicole; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D012 - McFarland, Alphonso; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D032 - Hardiman, Caleb; D035 - Rickerson, Karone; D048 - King, Rhianna; D071 - Pinnock, Latisha; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D126 - Smith, Josephine; D139 - Benjamin, Terrell; E026 - Sampson, Denise PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C177 - Loramy, Dania; C180 - Ocque Rodriguez, Luis Adolfo; D144 - Robinson, Jeremy; E247 - Wright, Christian PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5021 - Bennett, Rawlvan; 5217 - Cajuste, Darleene; 6137 - Brown, Diamond; 6203 - Stephens, Destiny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0047 - Rodriguez, Armando; 0078 - Tyler, LeQuan; 0135 - Cobb, Oliver Wendell; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0168 - Simon, Marcelo; 0239 - Mcefresh, Barry; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0348 - Lopez, Angela; 0360 - Sovita Clothing Store Moore, Talika; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2035 - Jackson, Herman; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2045 - Hill, Tiffanie; 2119 - Dos Santos Magalhaes Abashi, Adriana; 2125 - Pajucara Turismo Canuto, Ricardo; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1162 - Cavalcante, Carla; 2240 - Martinez, Juan; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2317 - Martinez, Vanessa; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2338 - Nichols, Atasha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 25, 2022, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1156 - Lohr, Jasmine; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 1192 - Vert, Edward; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 1197 - Gismalla, Haitham; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2199 - Fenton, Saidah; 2238 - Baltazard, Ernstlee; 2260 - Gholson, Tierra; 2268 - Grant, Jamisha; 2308 - Baez-West, Cyinithia E; 2379 - Gayle, Samantha; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5032 - Newberry, Charles; 5109 - Risbrook, Emmanuel; 5153 - Pantazoglou, Alexus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0335 - Proj Stream Wright, Emily; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 3005 - Sevarino, Anthony; 3017 - Mccutchen, Justin; 7048 - Garrison, David; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0198 - Rudolph, Anaya; 0242 - Broederdorf, Jeffrey; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 2018 - Bodden, Tayina; 4009 - Jiang, Wei; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7011 - Miranda, Cindy; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7061 - Emery, Kim; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7098 - wallace, Ashley; 7128 - Campos, Luis; 7131 - Jordan, Yolanda; 7137 - Delgado, David; 7146 - Kilgore, Teliegha; 8118 - Aponte, Jorge; 8143 - Calhoun, Savanna; 8175 - Varney, Mackenzie; 8183 - Alvelo, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2017 - Igualada, Linda; 2040 - tarver, james; 2072 - Medina Barrios, Jeyson; 4016 - Bridwell, Shana; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5060 - Daniels, Rodney; 6031 - Letts, Kailey; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B040 - Maaranu, Kheera; C025 - Thomas, Marcus; C039 - West, Joyce; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D017 - Escobarmejia, Kerlin; D028 - Hicks, Jarmell; D043 - Martinez Palma, Brenda; D118 - Moore, Jovan; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E038 - Almonte, Kaycy; E061 - borrero, Angel PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2124 - Ramos Velasco, Patricio; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2313 - PEREZ, EDWIN; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3320 Ð Davis, Crystal; F330 - BLAKE, NATASHA; F349 - Maldonado, Francisco; F361 - Taylor, Patricia; F399 - Pagan, Jorge; F429 - Demoraes, Brandi; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G518 - Bartley, Silas; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H577 - Battle, Tiachante PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1121 - Gonzalez, Noel; 1203 - Morales, Vanessa; 1254 - Crawford, Irma; 1283 - Bradley, Ronald; 1343 - galarza, Storm; 1603 - Dieudonne, Robertson; 1605 - Salomon, Javier; 1785 - George, Craig; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2208 - Hibbett, Shamiya; 2410 - Rosado, Rosalene; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2481 - Garcia, Brian; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2494 - Cowart, Denishea PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1209 - lee, Jahnay; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2302 - Vargas, Monserrate; 2343 - COLLINS, JOHNITA; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2560 - cordero, michelle; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2639 - Vaughn, Jimmy; 2654 - McCarthy, Desiree; 2717 - Gonzalez-Rodiles, Maria; 2721 - Broome, Alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0196 - Awe, DyAnne; 0207 Ð Nix, Nicole; 0208 - Leon, Caterina; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0364 - Santiago, Gretchen; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3030 - Stockard, Lester; 3044 - Gibbons, Charles; 3112 - Dallas, Adriana; 4030 - Walker, Shawanna; 6010 - Rodriguez, Sandra; 6045 - Muniz, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A120 - Torres, Mildred; A130 - Berberena, Alexandra; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A184 - Jackson, Darryl; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A223 - Sutton, Vanessa; A229 - Sastre, Enrique; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B341 - Sanchez, Carlos A; C377 - santos, yamila; D412 - persia, Anna; E510 - Khurshid, Jasodra; G592 - Santos, Melkin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C117 - Mendiola, Bernice PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A104 - BATES, SHOSHANAH; B132 - Ortiz, Daniel; B149 - Klemme, Timo; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C195B - Alvarado, Luis; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C221 - Hart, Steven. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 25, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 1:50PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 2322 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2727 - jean- baptiste, Aristide; 3101 - Alberici, Hayley; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.1628 - Mangiofico, Danielle; 3210 - Harris, Maralis; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3530 - Sharp, Stephanie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0492 - Blanco, Maxine; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 1003 - Rivera, Juan; 1008 - Scrima, Daniel; 2096 - Morris, Ivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B130 - Beazer, Octavia S; C033 - Marcelin, Lollie; C055 - Jones, Michael; C071 - Relentless Construction Vargas, Jorge; C072 - Duncan, Delray; D035 - Stidhum, Anthony; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D055 - Ogletree, India; D062 - Reynolds, Anissa; D090 - young, Brianna; E007 - Brown, Isaac; F025 - Minish, Ashley PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A026 - Owens, Via; F187 - White, Daniel; K447 - Mostro Home Remodeling LLC Castro, Amy; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C320 - Oviedo, Cynthia; C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C325 - Garcia, Adrian; D401 - Lawrence, Nicole; D407 - Raby, Jeffrey; D410 - Smith, Christopher; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E057 - Thornton, Jackie; F605 - Costantini, Casey; F619 - FreeMAN, David; F689 - hill, Daniel; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIE PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; A108 - Bridges, James; A109 - Anderson, Lateshia; A114 - Bennett, Ashley; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; D422 - Life Choices Medical Clin Stafstrom, Tina; D425 - King, Lateska; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; D444 - Dove- Williams, Imani; E512 - Cortes, Erica; F638 - Hinson, Christian; F641 - Blake, Brittaney; F644 - Kinsey, Anthony; G706 - jackson, Patrick; G740 - FREMAN, CHRISTINA FSRWND; G743 - Bradley, Daracia; H813 - Garcia, yanine; H828 - Acevedo, Angel; K006 - Ray, kenneth PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A013 - Cauley, Philip; A026 - Martin, Kystle; A041 - Williams, Anthony; A046 - Kratzer, Jason; B020 - Riley, Brittany; C018 - Cooper, Lucious; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; D004 - Walker, Sylvia; D007 - Lawson, Mi’Quan; D021 - Turner, Ahmad; D023 - Buie, Anjeanette; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D111 - Graham, Deeana; E017 - Johnson, Armani; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E087 - Campbell, Crystal; F024 - Martin, Kystle; H001 - jones, Sandra; H003 - Keane, Michael; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I021 - Keane, Michael; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J523 - Eason, Timothy; J801 - Taylor, Shinese; P072 - Lowder, Val PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A121 - Jarvis, Ashley; A140 - Krips, Kailey; B232 - Mather, Garth; B253 - Schenck, Shatanya; B255 - Perkins, James; B262 - Parker, Tom; B297 - Mulligan, Rick; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; D415 - Jones, Michael; D476 - Haley, Austin; E507 - Rangolan, Nevillen; E584 - Rios, Lina; E593 - Fero, Richard; E595 - henry, Raymon; G722 - Sierra, Christina; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G739 - Torres, Alina; H825 - Holzwarth, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00255 - Tharpe, Dominick; 00287 - Ferraro, Peter; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00418 - Shelar, Wayne; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00590 - Morris, George G; 00737 - Mooney, Megan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1030 - Swilley, William; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7015 - Torres, Jr, Eugene PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B042 - lamar, yolanda; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C019 - Sanchez, Melvin; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; E040 - Colon, Danny; E055 - STEPHENS, Brenda; E072 - Davis, Delina A; E140 - amaro, Natalie; E142 - MIRLAS, JORGE; E143 - MIRLAS, JORGE; E206 - Ramirez-Rivera, Antonio. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on November 23rd, 2022, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. 0B014 Ð Jean Florence, 0C058 Ð Stephanie Goldson, 0F043 - David E. Fahlgren, 0G034 Ð Faedra Athene, 0I053 Ð Gloria Simon, 0J014 Ð Carlos Edwards.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 25th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
KNDJN2A24G7850488
2016 / KIA
WBXPC93428WJ23321
2008 / BMW
1FUJGLBG5CLBJ1203
2012 / FRHT
1JJV532W11L774968
2001 / WABASH
1HD1CT319HC436212
2017 / HD
JF1GE61678G506584
2008 / SUBA
1N4BA41E57C863186
2007 / NISS
1FDWE3FL2GDC07695
2016 / FORD
2D4FV48V55H557625
2005 / DODG
JM1BL1S56A1326833
2010 / MAZD
1G1BE5SM4K7147562
2019 / CHEV
2G1FC1EV5A9161875
2010 / CHEV
5YFEPMAE4NP300883
2022 / TOYT
3N1AB8DVXMY209991
2021 / NISS
4T1C11AK7LU975037
2020 / TOYT
4T1C11AK2NU665445
2022 / TOY.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/25/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
3H3V532C3YT092030
2000 HYUN
JM1BJ225210466590
2001 MAZD
JTDBR32E130028354
2003 TOYT
1GCHC24U76E210156
2006 CHEV
JS2YC415685108736
2008 SUZI
3N1AB7AP9JY330281
2018 NISS
1D7HE48K17S127507
2007 Dodge.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 11/25/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
JTDDY32T610039079
2001 TOYT
1G6KD54Y22U295126
2002 CADI
JTKKT624750099905
2005 TOYT
5YFBU4EE7DP180212
2013 TOYT
KNAFZ4A85E5053828
2014 KIA
3N1CN7AP0GL869569
2016 NISS
KL8CD6SA2HC751095
2017 CHEV.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 25, 2022
4T1G11AK0LU948389
2020 TOYT
NOVEMBER 27, 2022
L5YTCKPV9K1116059
2019 ZHNG
LHJTLBBN9CB300105
2012 BASH
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 27, 2022
1C3CCCAB9FN576854
2015 CHRY
1GNEK13R3XJ475587
1999 CHEV
5XXGT4L30LG440774
2020 KIA
NOTICE OF SALE
The following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 25, 2022 at 9:00 am at National Towing and Recovery, 6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-5880
2018 KIA
5XXGT4L32JG178771
2016 CHEV
1GCRCREC1GZ129067
2010 HOND
2HGFA1F53AH574154
2004 NISS
JN8AZ08T34W215890.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 Toyota
VIN: 2T1CF22P52C576533
2005 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BE32K05U095830
2012 Nissan
VIN: 3N1CN7AP7CL901380
2019 Toyota
VIN: 4T1B11HK8KU191093
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 23, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 18th day of November, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Sanchez, Ana L. Household goods; Jackson, Vincent Household Goods; Vasquez, John Household Goods; Williams, Brittany Household Items; Clark, Asia Household Items; Diaz, Daisy E Household Items; Delgado, Jose Household Items; Jones, Elisha Household Goods; Fonseca, Byron Household Items; Perez, Gricelidys Household Goods; Ward, Shakira Household items; Mathurin, Horrell Household Goods; Marasco, Francesco Household Goods. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Rodriguez, MaryAngelys Household Goods; Bruner, Jason Household ltems; Coffin, Craig Household Items; Lovett, Takisha Household Items; Wilcox, Taylor Household Goods; Coffin, Craig Household Items; Coffin, Craig Household Items. Run dates 11/2 and 11/9/2022.
Rowan de Castro Vs Simonette Carey de Castro In the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Simonette Carey De Castro, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Rowan de Castro, plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.