Legal Public Notices 11/9/2022

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:Jerimiah Miller-1396, Scott Christensen-1433, Darby Shipp-Christensen-1166, Gina Chevere-1175, Robert Ford-1434, Hattie Gilchrist-1480, Jeffrey Bedford-1000. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 9 and 16, 2022.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated:at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Gina Gonzalez - Aluminum. Jordan Pierce - Furniture. Lanay Winns - Chair, Boxes . Khadija Sadeek - Boxes, Mattress. Brayann Torres - Tools. Danielle Rosella - Furniture, The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Michelle Garcia- furniture, wood cabinet, reno materials, clothes, books, other general personal items, Susan Gant- furniture & boxes, Susan Gant- household goods, Melody Williams- household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space StorageAngel Lopez mattress and clothing; Justin David Johnson books, clothes and electronics; Roosevelt Ribeiro Sofa and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:NANCY DALMACE: Bedframe, Bookcase, chest, KIRA HORN: Toys, Boxes, Table, Vacuum, MERAI RIVERA: Bed, Chair, Dresser, TV, Messager. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Maria De Los Angeles Martinez: furniture, Somer Helwig: furniture, cleaning items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ronecia Middleton: furniture, personal items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Wendy Edouard-Furniture-Boxes, euris lopez-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ruth Berlus-Household goods, Shukeema Woodard-boxes, Justice Leonard- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Cortney Tabacchini -boxes and personal items, Kayla Giompalo-Household items. couch table bedroom set, Selena Osorio- Household furniture and personal items, Heriberto Gonzalez- furniture, Amber Caldwell-2bedrooom home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Valycia Beacham: household items, Clifford Hughley: boxes, Yolanda Moore: household furniture, John Murphy: household items, Doris Roper: boxes & furniture, Doris Roper: furniture, Aubree Jackson: household, Krystle Henry: clothing & boxes, Auralius Thorn: household items, Shanta Gray: household items, Michelle Amengual: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageLois Jenkins-household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Michael Charles- Bike Equipment. Riteza Riche- Cloths. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:15 AM: Israel Ramos, tool, toys, clothing; Sylvia Acevedo, Christmas items, linens, boxes, bins; Maria Home Health Services Inc, documents; Juan Jimenez, bed, plastic bins; Gregory Evrette, furniture; Donna Barnett, household goods; rene leon hernandez, tv, xmas tree, canopy, bins, bags, boxes, sea bag, kitchen items; Jamesnel Louis Jean, appliances, chairs, boxes; Jennifer Contreras Alvarez, furniture, boxes; Daniel Bodt, personal goods, clothing, home décor; Caroline Gonzalez, home goods; Kevin Perez, trailer, couch, mirror, household items.: 6174 S Goldenrod Rd. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:45 AM; Anthony Jacquette; Household Items, Bed, Boxes. Jamirka Bengochea; bed, dresser, boxes, table, bags. Vincent Smith; Household stuff. Vincent Smith; Furniture, Household items. Christina Whiteside; Home goods. Miguel Tomas; Car parts. Barry Wilkinson; Personal home goods. Wilfredo Ivan Robles; Tools. Jennifer Grullon; Household Items. Peabo Ingram; Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OFDeceased. File No. 2022 CP 1878.The administration of the Estate of JANICE TAYLOR SCHNEIDER, deceased (“Decedent”), whose date of death was April 2, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate, even if that claim is unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH. The date of first publication of this notice is 11/2/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Lewis W. Stone, Esq., Florida Bar No.281174, [email protected] , Stone & Gerken, P.A., 4850 N. Highway 19A, Mount Dora, FL 32757, Telephone: (352) 357-0330. Personal Representative: /s/ Clara Schneider, 14530 Astina Way, Orlando, FL 32837.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF WALTER MIKE JOLLY, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-002245. Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of, deceased, File Number 2022-CP-002245, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is November 2, 2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Timothy C. Wilson, Esq., Florida Bar No. 0935344, Timothy C. Wilson, Esquire, 1803 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Fl 32804, Telephone: (407) 325-7924. Personal Representative: /s/ Walter Charles Jolly, 705 Meredith Street, Fern Park, Florida 32730.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF HELEN SUE KIRST A/K/A HELEN G. KIRST, Deceased.: The administration of the estate of HELEN SUE KIRST A/K/A HELEN G. KIRST,deceased, whose date of death was AUGUST 16, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/2/2022. Signed on 10/5/2022. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] /s/ John A. Kirst, JR, Personal Representative.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, onthe 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.:IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO:Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: E. N. DOB: 03/06/2018, R. N. DOB: 07/31/2019, J. L. DOB: 02/07/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected] . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNANIn the Interest of: D.T, DOB: 06/02/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Greg Tynan, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.In Person Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, [email protected] . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF A.C.B., DOB: 10/29/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 4:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of October, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.is hereby given that the undersigned, Central Florida Electrical J.A.T.C., of 2738 Forsyth Road, Winter Park, FL 32792, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/2/2022is hereby given that the undersigned, Injury Claim Attorney, PLLC, of 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite 400, Orlando, FL 32827, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/31/2022Atlantis Delivery Services LLC (unit B8, O6) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on November 28th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL Law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY.1813 Ambery Rawls, 1527 Flora Vouglitois, 1526 Angel Davis, 1726 Jermaine McCoy, 1838 Angel Sanchez, 1811 Shaquria Daniels, 1528 Paige Decker, 1011 Cassandra Rivera, 1804 Nicholes Moschella, 1606 Bluette Desrosiers.C114 Rich Demarco, A118 Leonie O'Neill, D136 Patrick Holland, C159 Jodi Pfiester, D184 Megan Levandoski, B140 Antoinette Johnson, B142 Robert Roberts Jr., C190 Steven Holland, B196 Tiffany Frisson, B104 Matthew Mc Michael Henderson, B171 David Muse, C184 Ricky Fernandez.1205 Rosemary Frazzitta, 1267 Alex Falquez, 1115 Nissa Cadet, 1411 Alexandro Hernandez.512 Jamya Hunter, 736 Kendall Richmond, 508 Carlton Williams, 731 Nakeisha Brown, 235 Tammy Dilks, 515 Elizabeth Velez Torrez, 325 Jenay Dorvilus, 516 Precious Zeigler, 205 Nelisa Gomez, 1413 Mario Alexander, 427 Jeffrey Truntich, 744 Shontina Cooper.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1405 - Robinson, Tawana; 1601 - Moore, Ercoya T; 2108 - Taylor, Jeffrey; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2203 - Herzog, Mason; 2402 - Perez, Oscar; 2420 - johnson, Antwon; 3106 - Richardson, Alicia; 3210 - WASHINGTON, La’Shawn; 3213 - Thomas, Clara; 3708 - Normil, Beatrice; 4107 - Engram, Jshone; 4204 - Damcy, Alexis; 4320 - sitaram, Meshogn; 4425 - Moore, Sharlette; 4509 - Gipson, Erica; 4609 - Levarity, Katrina; 4706 - Kaiser, Majeedah; 5118 - Hernandez, Jose; 6113 - Powell, Dalton; 8123 - Morris, DiAna0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0033 - Malloy, Charles; 0054 - Lewis, Phyllis; 0056 - Williams, Deborah; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0075 - Babington, William; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0088 - Rowe III, Johnny; 0134 - Woolfolk, Mary; 0153 - Loiseau, Farah; 0160 - Selman, Cerra; 0161 - jackson, Seanquavious; 0164 - Hogan, Linda; 0234 - Wooldridge, Kaja; 0274 - Janvier, Carl; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0314 - Chapman, Julius Richard; 0320 - Carter, Shadrona Shayne; 0321 - Williams, Kimberly; 0328 - Ramsay, Siera; 0333 - Mcdonald, Ramonda; 0337 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0510 - Nipaver, Jennifer; 0523 - Nedd, Laticia4012 - Paul, George. 0703 - Pittman, Latonya; 0707 - Lamar, Sidney; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0827 - Bernard, Michelle; 0834 - Flukers, Tarnecia; 0837 - harris, COLONYA; 0902 - Jaramillo, Jessica; 0925 - Valencia, Juan; 0929 - Plummer, Felicia; 1007 - Williams, Lester; 1218 - Neilly, Theodore; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane; 1322 - Linton, Levon; 1330 - Devose, Phyllis1003 - Adams, Davin; 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace2111 - Nigro, Nicole; 2114 - Talley, Micah; 3028 - Fuller, Sue1060 - Mccarthy, Michael; 2061 - hamilton, richard; 2122 - Gunn, Robert; 3191 - Triest, ScottA021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; B049 - Jean, Mariane; B055 - Carr, Kyanna; C011 - Greenwood, Sabrina; C036 - Singh, Nicole; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D012 - McFarland, Alphonso; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D032 - Hardiman, Caleb; D035 - Rickerson, Karone; D048 - King, Rhianna; D071 - Pinnock, Latisha; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D126 - Smith, Josephine; D139 - Benjamin, Terrell; E026 - Sampson, DeniseC177 - Loramy, Dania; C180 - Ocque Rodriguez, Luis Adolfo; D144 - Robinson, Jeremy; E247 - Wright, Christian5021 - Bennett, Rawlvan; 5217 - Cajuste, Darleene; 6137 - Brown, Diamond; 6203 - Stephens, Destiny. 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0047 - Rodriguez, Armando; 0078 - Tyler, LeQuan; 0135 - Cobb, Oliver Wendell; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0168 - Simon, Marcelo; 0239 - Mcefresh, Barry; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0348 - Lopez, Angela; 0360 - Sovita Clothing Store Moore, Talika; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2035 - Jackson, Herman; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2045 - Hill, Tiffanie; 2119 - Dos Santos Magalhaes Abashi, Adriana; 2125 - Pajucara Turismo Canuto, Ricardo; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya1162 - Cavalcante, Carla; 2240 - Martinez, Juan; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2317 - Martinez, Vanessa; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2338 - Nichols, Atasha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1156 - Lohr, Jasmine; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 1192 - Vert, Edward; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 1197 - Gismalla, Haitham; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2199 - Fenton, Saidah; 2238 - Baltazard, Ernstlee; 2260 - Gholson, Tierra; 2268 - Grant, Jamisha; 2308 - Baez-West, Cyinithia E; 2379 - Gayle, Samantha; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5032 - Newberry, Charles; 5109 - Risbrook, Emmanuel; 5153 - Pantazoglou, Alexus. 0335 - Proj Stream Wright, Emily; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 3005 - Sevarino, Anthony; 3017 - Mccutchen, Justin; 7048 - Garrison, David; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher. 0198 - Rudolph, Anaya; 0242 - Broederdorf, Jeffrey; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 2018 - Bodden, Tayina; 4009 - Jiang, Wei; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7011 - Miranda, Cindy; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7061 - Emery, Kim; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7098 - wallace, Ashley; 7128 - Campos, Luis; 7131 - Jordan, Yolanda; 7137 - Delgado, David; 7146 - Kilgore, Teliegha; 8118 - Aponte, Jorge; 8143 - Calhoun, Savanna; 8175 - Varney, Mackenzie; 8183 - Alvelo, Karen1023 - Green, Alexia; 2017 - Igualada, Linda; 2040 - tarver, james; 2072 - Medina Barrios, Jeyson; 4016 - Bridwell, Shana; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5060 - Daniels, Rodney; 6031 - Letts, Kailey; 9051 - Flood, Miguel. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B040 - Maaranu, Kheera; C025 - Thomas, Marcus; C039 - West, Joyce; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D017 - Escobarmejia, Kerlin; D028 - Hicks, Jarmell; D043 - Martinez Palma, Brenda; D118 - Moore, Jovan; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E038 - Almonte, Kaycy; E061 - borrero, Angel2124 - Ramos Velasco, Patricio; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2313 - PEREZ, EDWIN; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3320 Ð Davis, Crystal; F330 - BLAKE, NATASHA; F349 - Maldonado, Francisco; F361 - Taylor, Patricia; F399 - Pagan, Jorge; F429 - Demoraes, Brandi; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G518 - Bartley, Silas; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H577 - Battle, Tiachante. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1121 - Gonzalez, Noel; 1203 - Morales, Vanessa; 1254 - Crawford, Irma; 1283 - Bradley, Ronald; 1343 - galarza, Storm; 1603 - Dieudonne, Robertson; 1605 - Salomon, Javier; 1785 - George, Craig; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2208 - Hibbett, Shamiya; 2410 - Rosado, Rosalene; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2481 - Garcia, Brian; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2494 - Cowart, Denishea. 1209 - lee, Jahnay; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2302 - Vargas, Monserrate; 2343 - COLLINS, JOHNITA; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2560 - cordero, michelle; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2639 - Vaughn, Jimmy; 2654 - McCarthy, Desiree; 2717 - Gonzalez-Rodiles, Maria; 2721 - Broome, Alexis0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0196 - Awe, DyAnne; 0207 Ð Nix, Nicole; 0208 - Leon, Caterina; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0364 - Santiago, Gretchen; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3030 - Stockard, Lester; 3044 - Gibbons, Charles; 3112 - Dallas, Adriana; 4030 - Walker, Shawanna; 6010 - Rodriguez, Sandra; 6045 - Muniz, Laura. A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A120 - Torres, Mildred; A130 - Berberena, Alexandra; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A184 - Jackson, Darryl; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A223 - Sutton, Vanessa; A229 - Sastre, Enrique; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B341 - Sanchez, Carlos A; C377 - santos, yamila; D412 - persia, Anna; E510 - Khurshid, Jasodra; G592 - Santos, Melkin. C117 - Mendiola, Bernice. A104 - BATES, SHOSHANAH; B132 - Ortiz, Daniel; B149 - Klemme, Timo; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C195B - Alvarado, Luis; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C221 - Hart, Steven. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 1:50PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 2322 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2727 - jean- baptiste, Aristide; 3101 - Alberici, Hayley; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton1628 - Mangiofico, Danielle; 3210 - Harris, Maralis; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3530 - Sharp, Stephanie0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0492 - Blanco, Maxine; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 1003 - Rivera, Juan; 1008 - Scrima, Daniel; 2096 - Morris, Ivan. B130 - Beazer, Octavia S; C033 - Marcelin, Lollie; C055 - Jones, Michael; C071 - Relentless Construction Vargas, Jorge; C072 - Duncan, Delray; D035 - Stidhum, Anthony; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D055 - Ogletree, India; D062 - Reynolds, Anissa; D090 - young, Brianna; E007 - Brown, Isaac; F025 - Minish, AshleyA026 - Owens, Via; F187 - White, Daniel; K447 - Mostro Home Remodeling LLC Castro, Amy; K448 - Rodriguez, BenC320 - Oviedo, Cynthia; C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C325 - Garcia, Adrian; D401 - Lawrence, Nicole; D407 - Raby, Jeffrey; D410 - Smith, Christopher; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E057 - Thornton, Jackie; F605 - Costantini, Casey; F619 - FreeMAN, David; F689 - hill, Daniel; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIEA106 - Benitez, Jessica; A108 - Bridges, James; A109 - Anderson, Lateshia; A114 - Bennett, Ashley; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; D422 - Life Choices Medical Clin Stafstrom, Tina; D425 - King, Lateska; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; D444 - Dove- Williams, Imani; E512 - Cortes, Erica; F638 - Hinson, Christian; F641 - Blake, Brittaney; F644 - Kinsey, Anthony; G706 - jackson, Patrick; G740 - FREMAN, CHRISTINA FSRWND; G743 - Bradley, Daracia; H813 - Garcia, yanine; H828 - Acevedo, Angel; K006 - Ray, kenneth. A013 - Cauley, Philip; A026 - Martin, Kystle; A041 - Williams, Anthony; A046 - Kratzer, Jason; B020 - Riley, Brittany; C018 - Cooper, Lucious; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; D004 - Walker, Sylvia; D007 - Lawson, Mi’Quan; D021 - Turner, Ahmad; D023 - Buie, Anjeanette; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D111 - Graham, Deeana; E017 - Johnson, Armani; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E087 - Campbell, Crystal; F024 - Martin, Kystle; H001 - jones, Sandra; H003 - Keane, Michael; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I021 - Keane, Michael; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J523 - Eason, Timothy; J801 - Taylor, Shinese; P072 - Lowder, Val. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A121 - Jarvis, Ashley; A140 - Krips, Kailey; B232 - Mather, Garth; B253 - Schenck, Shatanya; B255 - Perkins, James; B262 - Parker, Tom; B297 - Mulligan, Rick; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; D415 - Jones, Michael; D476 - Haley, Austin; E507 - Rangolan, Nevillen; E584 - Rios, Lina; E593 - Fero, Richard; E595 - henry, Raymon; G722 - Sierra, Christina; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G739 - Torres, Alina; H825 - Holzwarth, Karen00255 - Tharpe, Dominick; 00287 - Ferraro, Peter; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00418 - Shelar, Wayne; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00590 - Morris, George G; 00737 - Mooney, Megan1030 - Swilley, William; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7015 - Torres, Jr, EugeneB042 - lamar, yolanda; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C019 - Sanchez, Melvin; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; E040 - Colon, Danny; E055 - STEPHENS, Brenda; E072 - Davis, Delina A; E140 - amaro, Natalie; E142 - MIRLAS, JORGE; E143 - MIRLAS, JORGE; E206 - Ramirez-Rivera, Antonio. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.Notice is hereby given thatwill sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com onThe sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. 0B014 Ð Jean Florence, 0C058 Ð Stephanie Goldson, 0F043 - David E. Fahlgren, 0G034 Ð Faedra Athene, 0I053 Ð Gloria Simon, 0J014 Ð Carlos Edwards.Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;KNDJN2A24G78504882016 / KIAWBXPC93428WJ233212008 / BMW1FUJGLBG5CLBJ12032012 / FRHT1JJV532W11L7749682001 / WABASH1HD1CT319HC4362122017 / HDJF1GE61678G5065842008 / SUBA1N4BA41E57C8631862007 / NISS1FDWE3FL2GDC076952016 / FORD2D4FV48V55H5576252005 / DODGJM1BL1S56A13268332010 / MAZD1G1BE5SM4K71475622019 / CHEV2G1FC1EV5A91618752010 / CHEV5YFEPMAE4NP3008832022 / TOYT3N1AB8DVXMY2099912021 / NISS4T1C11AK7LU9750372020 / TOYT4T1C11AK2NU6654452022 / TOY.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/25/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.3H3V532C3YT0920302000 HYUNJM1BJ2252104665902001 MAZDJTDBR32E1300283542003 TOYT1GCHC24U76E2101562006 CHEVJS2YC4156851087362008 SUZI3N1AB7AP9JY3302812018 NISS1D7HE48K17S1275072007 Dodge.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 11/25/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.JTDDY32T6100390792001 TOYT1G6KD54Y22U2951262002 CADIJTKKT6247500999052005 TOYT5YFBU4EE7DP1802122013 TOYTKNAFZ4A85E50538282014 KIA3N1CN7AP0GL8695692016 NISSKL8CD6SA2HC7510952017 CHEV.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.4T1G11AK0LU9483892020 TOYTL5YTCKPV9K11160592019 ZHNGLHJTLBBN9CB3001052012 BASH. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1C3CCCAB9FN5768542015 CHRY1GNEK13R3XJ4755871999 CHEV5XXGT4L30LG4407742020 KIAThe following vehicles will be sold at Public Sale for cash to satisfy lien pursuant to F.S. 713.78 onat6408 Old Cheney Hwy., Orlando, FL. (407) 273-58802018 KIA5XXGT4L32JG1787712016 CHEV1GCRCREC1GZ1290672010 HOND2HGFA1F53AH5741542004 NISSJN8AZ08T34W215890.Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2002 ToyotaVIN: 2T1CF22P52C5765332005 ToyotaVIN: 4T1BE32K05U0958302012 NissanVIN: 3N1CN7AP7CL9013802019 ToyotaVIN: 4T1B11HK8KU191093To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 23, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in CASH at the facility.. Sanchez, Ana L. Household goods; Jackson, Vincent Household Goods; Vasquez, John Household Goods; Williams, Brittany Household Items; Clark, Asia Household Items; Diaz, Daisy E Household Items; Delgado, Jose Household Items; Jones, Elisha Household Goods; Fonseca, Byron Household Items; Perez, Gricelidys Household Goods; Ward, Shakira Household items; Mathurin, Horrell Household Goods; Marasco, Francesco Household Goods.. Rodriguez, MaryAngelys Household Goods; Bruner, Jason Household ltems; Coffin, Craig Household Items; Lovett, Takisha Household Items; Wilcox, Taylor Household Goods; Coffin, Craig Household Items; Coffin, Craig Household Items. Run dates 11/2 and 11/9/2022.Rowan de Castro Vs Simonette Carey de Castro In the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Simonette Carey De Castro, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Rowan de Castro, plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.