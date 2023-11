Legal Public Notices 11/8/2023

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. #1154 Sarah Killingsworth, #1563 Sarah killingsworth, #1427 Howard Carter, #1248 Craig Trevarthen, #1475 Craig Trevarthen, #1191 Abigail Glasgow, #1626 Jessica Betourd, #1257 Anna Shaw, #1508 Sherod Mitchell, #1166 Darby Shipp-Christensen, #1537 Mary Brown. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage Juan Rodriguez-Household items. Mohammed Saleem- Couch, Table, TV, Boxes, Totes, Desk, Toolbox, Fan, Bed Frame, Printer, Vacume, Ironing Board, Rashonda Mike- Bags and Applinces, Edward Rosado- Household Goods. Adrienne Currlin Alexander-Household items, Danielle Mills-Household items, Arkeisha Adams-Household items, Greg Ofori-Household items, amy Dinkins-Household items Tamarra Williams-Household items. Krista Denoff: home items, decorations, etc.. Tamica Shines: household furniture. Clay Dixon: parking signs and equipment. Richardt Amaro - tv, ladder, luggage, bedframes dining room set Efrain Ortiz Jr - golf clubs, totes, bags, boxes Charlotte Lindsey - luggage, water cooler, totes, bags. Felicia Minion; Household goods, generator, miscellaneous items. Ashley Pottinger; two-bedroom home, furniture . Brandy Wingster: household goods; Camille Smith: household goods; Darrion Denson: bed, TV's, TV stand, table, chairs; Devona Timbs: household furniture and items; Jean Rosambert: mattresses; Kanisha Phillips: clothes; Munchan Powell: Clothes, shoes, decorations; Reaching da Streetz Inc/Toni Washington: Furniture & concession items; Rosa Costa: household goods; Weedia Civil: 2 beds living room clothes; Yzmunda Nord: queen mattress, 5 boxes, shelf, night stand. Troi Smith- couch, household items. Heather Owens- Antique furniture. Danielle Beckford- furniture, toys. Bibi Sukhraj- household items. Brandon Torres homegoods Donavan Fields: Furniture, Light Fixture, Pressure washer, Home décor, Landscaping Tools, Bed, Wheelbarrow. Tarek Elsayed: TV, Car Jack, Shelf, Rolling Dolly, outdoor furniture Anthony Peters: Tv, totes, toys, power tools, camping gear, music items, Cynamon Stroman: TV, furniture, turn tables, crafts items, totes, toolbox Brittany Hawks: furniture, gun case, totes, totes, Britany Webster: furniture, boxes, totes, toys, Destiny Almonte: boxes, toys, totes, luggage Charles Coy: Entertainment center, printer, bags, boxes, totes, toys, hand tools, power tools, toolbox, tires, fish tank and roofing tiles. - Alfred Mccambry: Bed, dresser, mattress, tv, boxes, pictures, totes and a keyboard. - Sharoya Miller: Dresser, entertainment center, printer, tv, bags, boxes, pictures and totes Xavier Moreno - Windows, Doors. Kelvin Soto Ð Clothes, Live Reptiles. Juliet Vickers Ð Ladders, Boxes, Stand mixer. Luis Eduardo Molina Vivas Ð Generator, Power Tools, Toolboxes. Amira Willingham dorm furniture -Pam Shaw home goods. Jerod Priest-Household goods, Alexy Cardenas- Household goods. Gary Dunlap; Dresser, Refrigerator, boxes, shelves Ð Edward Menendez; table, totes, toys, shelves, chair, boxes, clothes Ð Nathalie Chowdhury; Household Items Tyler Paugh, furniture. Richard Marrero: homegoods, decor; Mari Mclaughlian: homegoods ; Brad Serrano: furniture, boxes. Elisabetta Kim: furniture, household goods; Antoinette Wilson: clothes, small appliances, boxes; Ericka N Lopez Santiago: luggage, baby items, household goods, shelves. Tenynoi Hansen:household goods.April Farley:household goods. Precious Royal-Household items,Oscar Coto Fiallos-Household items, Lena Wolczuk-Household items, Darius Abel- Household items, Yahaira Morales- Household items, Christine Norwood- Household items, Elizabeth Chavez- Household items, Malcolm Ajamu Stover- Household items, Franklin Lionel- Household items, Raychelle Williams- Household items, Joe Edwards- Household items, Wendy Jones- Household items, Dewayne Patterson- Household items, Shayla Greene- Household items, Tysheoua Johnson- Household items, Marcy Metellus- Household items, Loretta Harris- Household items, Rodrigus Williamson- Household items, Cindy Estel- Household items, Richard Morgan- Household items, Nathanuel Taylor- Household items, Loretta Harris- Household items, Mohamed Badawy- Household items, Devarious Bryant- Household items, Tiffany Shanee Clark- Household items, Barbara Kelly- Household items, Casey Fenelon- Household items . Champayne Green-Household item. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3IN THE INTEREST OF:S.M. DOB: 05/13/2022, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg Tynan on December 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). You are summoned to appear by the following attorney, and unless excused from this summons by this attorney or the Court, you shall respond to this summons as directed. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010702. Attorney for Department of Children and Families By: /s/ Tracy Drewes, Esq., 407-453-8876 Attorney for the State of Florida, [email protected] . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISIONIn the Interest of: D.T., minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.T, born on 06/02/2006. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable GREG TYNAN, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25th day of October, 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal) Dominique Richardson-3 bed /10 boxes, Chris Castoro-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Yolanda Robinson-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. Jorge Reyes-furniture, clothing, tools. Carl Butler- Clothing and baby toys. Meguydeline Dessources-Household items, chairs, clothes, shoes, 15 boxes, 10 bins. Veronica Watson- Bed set, totes, clothing, dishes, Antoine Keaton- Clothes ,etc. Torra Sanders-Household items, Johanne Plymouth-Household items, Johanne Plymouth-Household items, Yinner Dudley-Household items, Mario Pierre-Household items, Youssef Khedr-Household items, Elio Cestero Hassele-Household items, Charmagne Porter-Household items. LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Misc. Clothing, Hygiene Items & tools S Rosalind Ave & E Jackson St.2. Keys 10 Blk of W. Pine St.3. Keys W Central Blvd & N Orange Ave.4. Electronics E Central Blvd & N Osceola Ave.5. Cellphone Holy Land Way & Vineland Rd.6. Tools 2000 Blk of N Orange Blossom Trl.7. Keys W Pine St. & S Orange Ave.8. Cellphone 100 Blk of S Orange Ave.9. Cellphones & Misc. Items 3000 Blk of S Semoran Blvd.10. Shoes 4000 blk of International Dr.11. Backpack w/ Misc. Items 30 Blk of W Pine St.12. Cellphone N Orange ave & Park Lake St.13. Electronics 700 Blk of S Orange Blossom Trl.14. Electronics 5000 Blk of International Dr.15. Lanyard w/ Keys N Orange Ave & W Washington St.16. Cellphone 100 Blk of N Orange Ave. PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on the personal property in the below-listed units. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:10 PM. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.B004 - Amill, Denise; B011 - Bryant, Johnnie; B015 - Santiago, Cristian; B039 - patterson, richard; B046 - Leatherwood, James; C006 - Villalobos, Karelis ; C016 - Zarred, Albert; D008 - sierra, Ricardo; D012 - Martinez, Victor; D017 - Morales, Abner; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D040 - Gilliam, Sade; D060 - Salsburg, Justin; D067 - -RODGERS, HEATHER BICKER; E012 - Chapman, Tyler; E025 - Rice, Annette; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; E043 - Anders, Terica; E044 - Hylton, Sandrine; E046 - McGhee, Larry; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F008 - Decembre, Vaval Christine; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F045 - Oztrica McGuire, Matthew; G002 - Martinez, Ricky; G015 - christopher, Jayquan; G020 - Guerra, Joseph; G025 - Gonzalez, Andres; H017 - Christian, Nancy; H025 - Electrik pros Cuear, Brany; H031 - myrlande, cherislert; H042 - Rivera, Eddie; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J019 - Reedy, Carla; J051 - Alfred, Dave; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J065 - Jean, Marie; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J077 - Fattah, Ghada; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J127 - Jackson, Shonteia; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J162 - Destra, Olondieu; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K059 - Zetrenne, Claude; K076 - Antoszewski, Morgan; P001 - louissaint, louisA107 - Daniel, Shelia; A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A116 - Martinez, Adelaida; A122 - Nelson, Joel; A133 - Hernandez Torres, Carlos; A136 - Bryant, Robert; A139 - Vertus, Caciana; B203 - dba Dina Petit-Homme, POZOW; B214 - Derilus, Rodler; B221 - Rodriguez, Daniel; B231 - Ford, Elesha; B237 - Alce, Kendra; B238 - Bennett, Cynthia; B242 - Rose, Richard; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B290 - Jordon, Crystal; C303 - Alexandar, Quayshay; C305 - Lynch, Angelica; C308 - Florence, Andre; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C332 - Atkinson, Iesha; C340 - David, Vanessa; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D411 - Mercer, Shaelyn; D438 - Alvarez, Victor; D441 - Rodriguez, Joel; E505 - Antoine, Sedler; E508 - Wright, Althea; E515 - Petit-Frere, Kermly; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E554 - Rodriguez, Mary; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F624 - Bridget, Rosa; J900 - velez, Shakaya. A101 - Clark, Edith; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B217 - Yarbrough, Cynthia; B238 - Nieves, Joel; B246 - Adorno, Raul J; C303 - Harger, Danielle; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; C317 - Jms auto repair Sanz, Manuel; C319 - DENNIS, ISAIAH; D415 - Gittens, Duane; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E531 - Dolson, Daniel; E532 - Macdonald, Laura; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; E543 - Rodriquez, Yoderki; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; F625 - lopez, Joel; F626 - Dee, Kay; F633 - Morrobel, Ethan; F634 - rivera, Lisandra; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G725 - Session, Evana; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H821 - lanoix, Jennyka ; I906 - jr, Jeffrey baker; I910 - Falcon, Xashia; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I921 - Saint Cyr, Francoise; I930 - villalobos, Ramon; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J022 - Lopez, David; J037 - Dor, Jean; K121 - shaw, tavarious marques; L204 - White, Charie; M305 - Bellevue, Makentia; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P002 - Decembre, Feronel; P053 - Clifton, Chris; P071 - Dee, Kay. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0125 - Starks, Willie; 0131 - Kimble, Octavia; 0160 - Gillespie, Ryan; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0228 - Jackson, Christopher; 0249 - Salazar, Diego; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0317 - Mccall, Kiawanna; 0327 - Whitcomb, Allison; 0330 - Parish, James; 0334 - Jenkins, Kennita; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0354 - Villaman Morillo, Joxander; 0420 - Bengochea, Jamirka; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0524 - Leftridge, Rashid; 0601 - Elmore, Deyja; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0605 - Auguste, Peterson; 0607 - Paige, William; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0628 - Hawkins, Sheeka; 0710 - croker, ALEXUS; 0713 - casseus, rachel; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0809 - Paul, Dianite; 0812 - Williams, Natasha; 0824 Ð Lund, Amanda; 0843 - lumose, Kathia; 09107 - Dorelus, Maeva; 09108 - Gray, Tanesha; 09126 - Newson, Keetundra; 0928 - Manning, Sherena; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1019 - Watson, Exabius; 1047 - Carey, Terri; 1053 - jeanLouis, Venante; 1054 - Hill, Jasmine; 1069 - Cabre, Leonardo; 1105 - Gomer, Passionea; 1113 - Owen, Shannon; 1114 - Davis, Jayson; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1137 - jr, David bishop; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1162 - St Remy, Jacky; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1250 - wilson, Steven; 1252 - Landrum, Cardell; 1270 - Esquivel Argueta, Zucely; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1366 - carter, Alexis; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra. 1018 - Martinez, Jose; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 2008 - alicea, Reynaldo; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2188 - Johnson, Eugene; 2208 - Rodriguez, juilo; 2250 - Payton, Chris; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3027 - Jensen, Ronald; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4040 - Hernandez, Hugo S; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6004 - Kimbell, April; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6117 - Buckley, Twanya; 7101 - Barrientos, Robinson0250 - ceron, vianelly; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 1017 - Redfin, Joseph; 1018 - Villegas, Leonardo; 1039 - Cure, Angela; 1042 - Ospina, Irma; 1043 - Nunez, Luisa; 2023 - Chavers, Monique; 2049 - 24/7 Painting Remie, Luis; 4011 - NGR Enterprise Bazile, Christine; 5022 - Cegarra Monsalve, Miguel; 5034 - Torres, Josie; 7002 - Abdallah, Emad; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7065 - Burke, Cameron; 7095 - Atkins, Ricky; 7111 - Eugene, James; 7167 - Castillo, Maria; 7168 - stevens, Janet; 8028 - Gomez, Edgar. A020 - Snell, Jonathon; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C187 - Appleton, Peter; C193 - John, Cushun; D122 - Commock, Kamron; D141 - Brown, Tiffany; D154 - Gadson, Samone; D160 - Doughty, Julie; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E251 - Tyer, Dylan; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai. A136 - PERRY, JONATHAN; A252 - Mcgriff, Dominique; A269 - Carneiro, Adriana; A277 - Zarada, Elizabeth; A301 - Rivera, Daniel; B112 - Manney, Glorimi; B128 - DEL CARMEN, LILIANA; B167 - LOPEZ, INGRID EUMARA; B180 - Nuñez, Michael; B195 - Lacomb, Joanne; B198 - Lacomb, Joanne; C455 - Janvier, Kyionna; C495 - Figueroa, Cynthia; C525 - Fleurine, Nancy; C571 - Harman, Bambi; D038 - Mallory, Kyle; E144 Ð Lane, Malcolm; E147 - Torres Santos, Isaac; F007 - Dowlen, Donisha. 1002 - Henshaw, Shawn; 1018 - Laredo Dallovo, Ezio; 1019 - Marubini Gonzales, Alessandro; 1124 - QUINTANA, JUAN; 1127 Ð Meyer, Wade; 1238 - Bryant, Devin; 1327 - Perry, Matthew; 1333 - Myers, Josette; 1411 - Mucare, Victor; 1412 - Lartigue, Emily; 1414 Ð Meyer, Catherine; 1513 - Barrett, Jennifer; 2012 - Hass, Tamara; 2103 - Pignoli, Carla; 2139 - WARRINGTON, SHERYL; 2237 - Mirabelli, Priscilla; 2303 - Kester, Matthew; 2402 - Robbs, Micheal; 2412 - Barr, Derrick; 2414 - Castro, Arnaldo; 3020 - OLSEN, STEPHANIE; 3105 - Hamachek, Anna; 3116 - Luigi Martinez, Vivianna; 3118 - DE OLIVEIRA REIS, ROBERTO; 3119 - SANCHEZ SOTO, JOSE; 3237 - Gristina, Dario; 3317 - Cashwell, Sheila; 3334 - PLOURDE, RONALD; 3409 - Rainer, Karley; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa; 3421 - Arcela, Gio; 3434 - Lanese, Chelsea; 3610 - Dalati, Maher. 1001 - Santiago Rodriguez, Luis; 1022 - Sebastian, Angelina; 1059 - auguste, Pierre; 1091 - colon, Rayshmarie; 11015 - Concepcion Alicea, Carmen; 11041 - silva, Adrienne; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11061 - Asenjo, Francis; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11304 - Gonzalez, Naomi; 11305 - Castillo, Francisco; 11307 - Osorio Morales, Jose Benjamin; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11408 - Torres, Desiree; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 11421 - Alayza, Richard; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1160 - otero, Ramon; 12105 - Johnson, Christopher David; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12120 - Rivera Ortiz, Jeanette; 1216 - Graham, Howard Junior; 12410 - Medina, William; 12412 - Boone, Adrian; 12520 - Jr, Lanford Mcleod; 1282 - Silvera, Juan; 283 - Mini Motors Hudson, Kevin; 291 - Garcia, Javier; 361 - Silvis, Tony; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 709 - Joseph, Patrice; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 910 - Smith, Timothy; 967 - alkhalidi, Haitham. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 005 - Randan, Mike; 020 - Dyals, Carl; 025 - Anderson, George; 044 - Murillo, Hernan; 059 - Murillo maya, Hernan; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 095 - Boyd, Naterrence; 098 - Rosario, Maria; 113 - Cotto Cruz, Wanda; 119 - Carrasquillo, Carlos; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 240 - Torres, Sherley; 242 - Sanitago, Juan; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 268 - Golding, Jaquan; 335 - Arias, Luz; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 346 - Santana, Hector; 352 - Vazquez, Hector N; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 446 - Illidge, Omar; 461 - Aza, Jordan De; 495 - Garcia, Melanie; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 575 - Momtaz, Tamanna; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 700 - Etman, David; 715 - mejias, israel; 844 - Fenesi, Geza; 857 - Rodriguez, Yashmari; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori; 866 - silva, Miguel. 01109 - anglero, Judith; 01307 - Matos, Amayrani; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02146 - Wynn, Justin; 02148 - Panettiere, Elena; 02213 - Jameson, Anika; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02415 - lamkin, Neixael; 02425 - mancera, Blanca; 02511 - Taylor, Amy; 03110 - FERNANDEZ OCASIO, RUBEN; 04104 - Roque, Luis; 04434 - Russell, Jennifer; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05112 - betances, Marino; 05135 - Marchak, Jennifer; 05136 - Murillo, Hernan; 05137 - Sanchez Ocampo, Julian; 05155 - Clayton, Daja; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05331 - Paisley, Diana; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian; 05419 - TURNER ACEVEDO, FRANKLIN; 05431 - Corchado, Jennifer; 21291 - Tucker, Shema. 1129 - Smith, Gerrick; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1247 - Olivencia, Georgina; 1409 - Jones, Ira; 1414 - Cadet, Regine; 1500 - Crespo, Daniel; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1621 - Vargas, Robinaret; 1801 - Valentin, Jose; 1813 - Cadet, Regine; 2007 - Teesdale, Jennifer; 2032 - Tindell, Marvin; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2077 - De Jesus, Luis; 2107 - Germain, Josianne; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2135 - Germain, Josianne; 2161 - perez, flavio; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2234 - Rivera, Francisco; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2333 - Greene, Ireland; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis. 0020 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 0022 - Duffy, Karen; 0056 - Sperandio Martinez, Cesar David; 0058 - Green, Theresa; 0076 - Castro, Gabriel; 0095 - Torres Crespo, Luz; 0103 - Boyce, Anthony; 0145 - Martinez, Socorro; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0160 - ortiz, Evelisse; 0165 - hernandez, Mariah; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 0336 - Rigby, Khatrina; 1017 - BATCHLEOR, PAUL; 1026 - Burgos, Evelyn; 2001 - Butto, Ruth; 2052 - Romero Vargas, Pablo; 2061 - Figueroa, Julio; 2068 - Martinez, Barbie; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2105 - Olivencia, Georgina; 2107 - Rivera, Jayna; 2108 - Caban, Elvin; 2114 - Simmons, Nishae; 3001 - Moldcomps Industrial LLC Rodrigues, Luis; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4004 - Rosales, Yolmar; 4053 - Castro, Odlanier; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6073 - Narvaez, Eric; 6079 - Ekwueme, Alexander T; 6102 - Herrera, Yuli Andrea; 6106 - Herras, carlos; 6116 - orazi, tod; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6218 - Flores, Shadaylian; 6220 - Hockersmith, Cody; 7226 - Servi Cleaners Euceda, Raul; 8004 - Murillo Varela, Luis; 8009 - Hernandez, Claribell; 8024 - peterson, casandra. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0083 - Cabral Acosta, Lila; 0091 - Welch, Dennis; 0096 - kitaoka, Poubel; 0105 - Phillips, Angela; 0107 - Neal, Bridget; 0113 - CHABAD OF S.ORLANDO INC. KONIKOV, JOSEPH; 0146 - Thiel, Angela; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0225 - Cruz, Andrew; 0276 - TORRE, JENNA; 0402 - Lopez Pena, Joshua; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1066 - Jason Robert Peet Inc. Peet, Jason; 2023 - Melendez, Elizabeth; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2043 - Caamano, Carlos; 2072 - Richard, Cliff; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2079 - Caamano, Carlos; 2130 - tilerin, cadeau; 2139 - Reinl-Frias, Erica Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com , where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified.. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1129 - Oquendo, Sonia; 2007 - Lee, Joann; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2108 - harris, Shania; 2221 - Griego, Myrna; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2243 - Sankey, Althia; 2285 - Wood, Joshua; 2292 - Cox, Kevonte; 2305 - Lozada, Janet; 4103 - Bailey, Jeron; 4132 - Stoeckl, Martha; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4183 - Harley, Jacquelyn; 4196 - Williams, Damon; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth0165 - Pollock, Tara; 0218 - adubato, Wendie; 0308 - Gump, Donna; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1025 - Mims, Roberta; 3041 - brittain, Michael; 4003 - Hanzely, Carolyn; 5030 - Peterson, Donald; 5032 - Gonzalez Berrios, Carlos; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher; 8051 - Grimes, Kenyetta; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin; 9035 - Selitto, Joseph. 0101 - Hubbard, Rodriques; 0105 - Jackson, James; 0112 - Morris, Agnola; 0120 - Ramirez, Lemar; 0145 - Colmanares, Marria Angelica; 0162 - Andrews, Jamica; 0176 - Mathis, Carla; 0180 - sHIH, Wen; 0298 - Reid, Damian; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 4009 - borjas, Majin orlando; 6016 - Mcdaniel, Michael; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7015 - Rivas, Roxana; 7061 - McDaniel, Jasmine; 8006 - Colon, Sheila; 8040 - Taylor, Alexusia; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8186 - Mathis, Carla0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0524 - Thomas, Anthony; 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1028 - Triplett, Sonia; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2061 - Holden, Bethany; 2090 - Walwyn, Tiseanna; 3017 - Jones, Gayle. 0006 - mendez, Irazu; 0007 - Johnson, Carina; 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0041 Ð Ralunda, Houston; 0076 - arnold, Lakia; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 0172 - Thomas, Julian; 0235 - Cancel, Luberta; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 2034 - Ginger Creek Homeowner’s Association, Inc. Dawson, Pete; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4039 - Jenkins, Savannah; 4056 - Nunez, Alvin; 4058 - Lawson, Bryant; 4071 - Concepcion, Suheilly; 5004 - merced, Cristal; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5035 - Eaton, Travis; 5044 - Mcginnis, Sherry; 6023 - Lessin, Laurie; 6025 - Faulkner, Nykeema; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6038 - Fontil, Matthew; 8011 - garcia, Ana; 9019 - Thomas, Julian; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel. B029 - Barker, Leigh; B037 - Murray, Brooklyn; C003 - Rivera, Ramon; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C010 - ferrer, Iraseliz; C075 - Watson, Jeanell; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D009 - Grooms, Jehki; D016 - Del Valla, Imanuel; D027 - Halstead, John; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D069 Ð Howard, Pamela; D082 - Rivera, Lourdes; D110 - Bernard, Jonathan; D146 - Pena, Maria; D157 - Rodriguez, Henry; D193 - Organized Pallets Carius, Mack; D195 - SanchezAlvarez, Filiberto; D198 - HOLMES, PORSHA; D199 - Suarez, Pedro; D211 - Mercado, Miguel; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E012 - McFarlane, Wendy; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E032 - Aguilar, Ivan; E041 - LOPEZ, EDWIN JAY; E048 - Carrion, Camile; E079 - Furlow, Carlos. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1217 - Frazer, Reynell; 1218 - Cintron, Kelly; 1241 - Velez, Kevin; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1339 - J, Tanisha; 1343 - Flores, Selvin; 1372 - Titre, Diandra; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1382 - Soussou, Nadim; 1387 - pena, Yoneidy; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1417 - Melgar ramos, Wilfredo; 1433 - Matos, Antonio; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1744 - Roblero, Sonia; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 1751 - Stearman, Michael; 1777 - Rockwell, Brett; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2043 - Santiago, Juliana; 2049 - Murcia, Alejandro; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2084 - DeCorbiac, Karen; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2219 - Lynn, Kelly; 2266 - woolleey, Aj; 2411 - Mosley, Zachary; 2419 - seymore, Erica; 2424 - Raphael, Mona; 2430 - Hernandez Alvarado, Sonia; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2450 - Bailey, Brittany; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2605 - Navarra, John. 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1207 - Dennis, Lorenso F; 1212 - Maldonado, Aracelis; 2028 - King, Genevieve; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2070 - Johnson, Destiny; 2123 - White, Tatyana; 2228 - Santiago, Sylvia; 2233 - Rosario, Jonessi; 2252 - Lugo, Lois; 2256 - Rodriguez, Fred; 2296 - Rios, Nancy; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2332 - cerritos, edith; 2344 - Adorno, Jorge; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2427 - Savary Cuello, Nelson; 2524 - Reed, Randi; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2531A - Martinez, Jose; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2583 - garcia, Diana; 2590 - Barrow, Lia; 2653 - James, Andrew; 2662 - PREMIERE SALON AND NAIL SUPPLY Gittens, Cesson; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2706C - Barbaro, Antonio. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0133 - Salermo, Gabriel; 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0437 - Lozano alvarez, Dayma; 0449 - Nazario, Lynnette; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0509 - Toledo, Rolando; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3021 - Clegg, Renee; 3039 - Garcia, Ivelisse; 3112 - only, Timothy; 3120 - GUERRERO, LEONARDO; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4042 - Jenkins, Charles; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard; 6030 - rosa, Derick; 6034 - Estrada, Alondra; 6041 - GonzaleZ, Melissa. A010 - Lattimore, Cederia; A019 - Kanarick, Yvette; A022 - Luis, Jorge; A026 - De La Cruz, Fidel; A027 - Neal, Vallan; A044 - Rodriguez, Esteban; A059 - Jackson, Jean Marie; A067 - Ceballos, Lisa; A068 - Rose, Emily; A083 - Jones, Tynia; A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A182 - Linzy-Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Desensi, Viva N; A213 - Diaz, Rafael Roberto; A222 - Summers, Melanie; A244 - Marshall, David; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; C345 - Sharplis, Joan; D406 - Gonzales, Luis; D416 - Rachel, Lourietta; D420 - Castillo, Shamayra; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; E521 - Parker, William; F567 - Davies, Gary; F569 - Waleska, Ramos; F570 - Birchard, Travis. C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C128 - Hester, Callie; C177 - Coomes, Nathanial; D496A - Dial, Shelia; F540 - Hall, Mark; F545 - Moseley, TJA106 - PATEL, BHUMIT; A121 - Blintsova, Vladyslava; A130 - My Florida guide Nicole, Angel; B106 - Ellis, Edward; B112 - ONeal, Vernon; B130 - Jackson, James B; B137 - Fernandez, Francesca; B168 - Moore-Simmons, Brianne; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B214 - Lemons, Sherelle; B224 - Garcia Rivera, Anairy; B226 Ð Capellan, Anarely; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C117 - Hernandez, Graceyarie; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C212C - Muniz, Sherry; C227G - Rivera, yvette. 1247 - Zenva Martel, Anna; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1294 - Carranza, Wendalyn; 2084 - Milkins, Kellie; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2300 - HinoJosa, Jose; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2398 - Cruz, Mark; 2408 - Moore, Payton; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3401 - Knight, Savannah; F332 - Destefano, Christian; F334 - bean, Colby; F354 - Gonzalez, Peter; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F413 - Sands, Ashley; F416 - Miller, Shaval; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F420 - Emmanuelli, Fabricio; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G470 - Mora, Uriah; G533 - Heart and Vascular Care Hunbeby, David; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis; J706 - Smith, Eve. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 24,2023 at the location indicated:800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Royal/ QudrainNelson-Hines: household, boxes- Angela Kinscy: wall art, boxes, vases, desk broke down- Davina Dominique: household items. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on at the location indicated: 4020 Curry Ford Rd, Ste A Orlando Fl 32806 @ 12 PM: Wendy Robinson-Household items and furniture.4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822 @ 12 PM: Stevie Smiley JR -Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, clothes Jennifer Marquez- Household Goods/Furniture Jennifer Marquez -Household Goods/Furniture Carmen Romero -Household Goods/Furniture Amber Collier -Household Goods/Furniture Lenny Moore- Household Goods/Furniture Emanuel Alexand Colon Soldevila- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Suzette Smith Household Goods/Furniture, Stanley Taylor Household Goods/Furniture, Luis Rosario sectional, queen bed, 2 full bed, washer, dryer, tv stand, 7 large boxes, Reginald McIntyre Household Goods/Furniture Paul xFrancis Files, chair, and cabinets, boxes. Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. 1GCHC23143F1131542003 CHEV1HGCM56313A0391772003 HOND1JJV532D0KL1208662019 WABASH NATIONAL CORP1UYV25384U1934162004 SEMI2HGFG21556H7029152006 HOND5TEKU72N66Z1722342006 TOYTJHMFA362X6S0002002006 HONDJN1BY1AR6CM3953402012 INFIJTDKN3DU0C03360032012 TOYOTJTKDE1777701604412007 TOYTKMHLW4AK2NU0025422022 ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.JN8AZ1MW7AW1131402010 NISS1C4NJPBA1CD6059042012 JEEP2C3CDXCT1FH8900782015 DODG1FTEW1EB2LKD829962020 FORDWA1ANAFY8L20108842020 AUDI.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 11/24/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.3VWEF71K67M1709632007 VOLK4T1BF1FK6FU8781462015 TOYT.NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.1N4BA41E75C8511512005 NISSWBABM3340YJN837972000 BMW5N1AR18U26C6026492006 NISS1C4NJCEA3ED6805462014 JEEP2C3CDXHG3KH7214892019 DODGKMHD74LF2JU5769912018 HYUN1D4GP25R23B2550322003 DODGJTDEPRAE8LJ0195412020 TOYTSJKCH5CP6HA0330032017 INFI.. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.2FMDK4KC7CBA216942012 FORDVehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:4T1BE30K13U243337TOYT 20035N1AR18U25C723745NISS 20053N1CB51D16L637001NISS 2006JTEZU17R550060445TOYT 20053N1AB6AP5BL640257NISS 20111G1ZE5E73AF222096CHEV 20103C4PDCAB0FT720138DODG 2015KNDUP131846577370KIA 20045FNYF18465B040803HOND 2005YV1SZ58D521081409VOLV 20021FTNE24L38DA11604FORD 2008VNKKTUD39EA007629TOYT 2014JM3KFBCM8P0194635MAZD 20232C3CDZAG8PH601569DODG 20231GNDT13S532343012CHEV 2003ML32A3HJ0KH012516MITS 20192T1BURHE5FC435838TOYT 20155NPEB4ACXDH601327HYUN 20132B4FP2538TR533774DODG 19961C4RDHDG6JC473354DODG 20183VWRG31C98M522323VOLK 2008KNDJ23AU2L7080589KIA 20202GNFLNEK7D6169414CHEV 2013KMHDH4AE6CU387786HYUN 2012KNDJN2A22G7246454KIA 20164T1BF1FK0EU442746TOYT 20145NPD84LF3KH418608HYUN 20197MUCAAAG2NV008333TOYT 20223MZBPACM9PM362731MAZD 2023Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:2021 KiaVIN: 3KPF24AD3ME3596302007 NissanVIN: JN8AZ08W17W663589To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on November 29th, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in cash or credit card at the facility.. Ismael Rosado ; Keila De jesus ; Keaosha Kilgore ; Dalmain White ; Joseph Pfeifer ; Sharella Williams ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Sharella Williams ; Raye Davenport ; Ashlee King ; Handly Louis ; Paul Hall ; Eduin Mejia ; Kendra Deleon ; Adrian Williams ; Acevedo A Ashley ; Caprice stover ; Alemji Asong ; Christopher Thompson ; Tarik Wehrmann ; Teresa A Johnson ; Derrick Crawford ; Malekah Jackson ; Jarrvis Cole ; Hilda Hickson ; Gregory Hampton ;Cynthia Holmes ; Jesse Mccree ; Ben McGhee ; Anthony Montalvo ; Margaret Prettyman ; Louella Gallin ; Danethean Edwards.ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludeswith payment following in cash or credit card at the facility.. Mikayla Overton ; Jessica Schnittker ; Imani Collins ; Ariana Eckman ; Shakeyia Martin ; Carlata Freeman ; John Bussard ; Giuliano Castagne ; Jeffrey Colon ; Karen Powell ; Melissa Anderson ; Tyara Rivera ; Mitchell Hale ; Giovanna Thompson ; Wendy Boone ; Jose Segarra ; Craig Coffin ; Craig Coffin ; Tyrone Henderson ; Marshal L Taylor ; Vernia Jackson ; Tarajee Abdul mateen ; Jason Garza ; Rachel Green ; Alberto Cruz.