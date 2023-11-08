Legal Public Notices 11/8/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 #1154 Sarah Killingsworth, #1563 Sarah killingsworth, #1427 Howard Carter, #1248 Craig Trevarthen, #1475 Craig Trevarthen, #1191 Abigail Glasgow, #1626 Jessica Betourd, #1257 Anna Shaw, #1508 Sherod Mitchell, #1166 Darby Shipp-Christensen, #1537 Mary Brown. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 1, 2023 & November 8, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 28th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Juan Rodriguez-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 28, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Mohammed Saleem- Couch, Table, TV, Boxes, Totes, Desk, Toolbox, Fan, Bed Frame, Printer, Vacume, Ironing Board, Rashonda Mike- Bags and Applinces, Edward Rosado- Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 28th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Adrienne Currlin Alexander-Household items, Danielle Mills-Household items, Arkeisha Adams-Household items, Greg Ofori-Household items, amy Dinkins-Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM Tamarra Williams-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated November 28, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Krista Denoff: home items, decorations, etc.. Tamica Shines: household furniture. Clay Dixon: parking signs and equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 11/30/2023 at 10:15am - Richardt Amaro - tv, ladder, luggage, bedframes dining room set Efrain Ortiz Jr - golf clubs, totes, bags, boxes Charlotte Lindsey - luggage, water cooler, totes, bags. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137 on November 30th, 2023 10:45 AM: Felicia Minion; Household goods, generator, miscellaneous items. Ashley Pottinger; two-bedroom home, furniture . The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 407.5167751 on 11/24/23 at 12:00 PM: Brandy Wingster: household goods; Camille Smith: household goods; Darrion Denson: bed, TV's, TV stand, table, chairs; Devona Timbs: household furniture and items; Jean Rosambert: mattresses; Kanisha Phillips: clothes; Munchan Powell: Clothes, shoes, decorations; Reaching da Streetz Inc/Toni Washington: Furniture & concession items; Rosa Costa: household goods; Weedia Civil: 2 beds living room clothes; Yzmunda Nord: queen mattress, 5 boxes, shelf, night stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 24, 2023. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Troi Smith- couch, household items. Heather Owens- Antique furniture. Danielle Beckford- furniture, toys. Bibi Sukhraj- household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 29, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Brandon Torres homegoods Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 30, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 777-2278: Donavan Fields: Furniture, Light Fixture, Pressure washer, Home décor, Landscaping Tools, Bed, Wheelbarrow. Tarek Elsayed: TV, Car Jack, Shelf, Rolling Dolly, outdoor furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Anthony Peters: Tv, totes, toys, power tools, camping gear, music items, Cynamon Stroman: TV, furniture, turn tables, crafts items, totes, toolbox The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: Brittany Hawks: furniture, gun case, totes, totes, Britany Webster: furniture, boxes, totes, toys, Destiny Almonte: boxes, toys, totes, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando FL 32825, 4079016180: Charles Coy: Entertainment center, printer, bags, boxes, totes, toys, hand tools, power tools, toolbox, tires, fish tank and roofing tiles. - Alfred Mccambry: Bed, dresser, mattress, tv, boxes, pictures, totes and a keyboard. - Sharoya Miller: Dresser, entertainment center, printer, tv, bags, boxes, pictures and totes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Xavier Moreno - Windows, Doors. Kelvin Soto Ð Clothes, Live Reptiles. Juliet Vickers Ð Ladders, Boxes, Stand mixer. Luis Eduardo Molina Vivas Ð Generator, Power Tools, Toolboxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Amira Willingham dorm furniture -Pam Shaw home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoosee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Jerod Priest-Household goods, Alexy Cardenas- Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Gary Dunlap; Dresser, Refrigerator, boxes, shelves Ð Edward Menendez; table, totes, toys, shelves, chair, boxes, clothes Ð Nathalie Chowdhury; Household Items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Tyler Paugh, furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Richard Marrero: homegoods, decor; Mari Mclaughlian: homegoods ; Brad Serrano: furniture, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Elisabetta Kim: furniture, household goods; Antoinette Wilson: clothes, small appliances, boxes; Ericka N Lopez Santiago: luggage, baby items, household goods, shelves. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on November 28,2023 at 12:00pm Tenynoi Hansen:household goods.April Farley:household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on November 28th, 2023 @ 12:15PM Ð Precious Royal-Household items,Oscar Coto Fiallos-Household items, Lena Wolczuk-Household items, Darius Abel- Household items, Yahaira Morales- Household items, Christine Norwood- Household items, Elizabeth Chavez- Household items, Malcolm Ajamu Stover- Household items, Franklin Lionel- Household items, Raychelle Williams- Household items, Joe Edwards- Household items, Wendy Jones- Household items, Dewayne Patterson- Household items, Shayla Greene- Household items, Tysheoua Johnson- Household items, Marcy Metellus- Household items, Loretta Harris- Household items, Rodrigus Williamson- Household items, Cindy Estel- Household items, Richard Morgan- Household items, Nathanuel Taylor- Household items, Loretta Harris- Household items, Mohamed Badawy- Household items, Devarious Bryant- Household items, Tiffany Shanee Clark- Household items, Barbara Kelly- Household items, Casey Fenelon- Household items . The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/LifeStorage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando, FL 32810 (727) 428-6564 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM - Champayne Green-Household item. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage/LifeStorage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP20-308 IN THE INTEREST OF:S.M. DOB: 05/13/2022, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Mortika Agnant, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg Tynan on December 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). You are summoned to appear by the following attorney, and unless excused from this summons by this attorney or the Court, you shall respond to this summons as directed. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010702. Attorney for Department of Children and Families By: /s/ Tracy Drewes, Esq., 407-453-8876 Attorney for the State of Florida, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISIONCASE NO.: DP19-583 In the Interest of: D.T., minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: LAURITZ THOMPSON,, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.T, born on 06/02/2006. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable GREG TYNAN, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25th day of October, 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM Dominique Richardson-3 bed /10 boxes, Chris Castoro-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Yolanda Robinson-Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM - Jorge Reyes-furniture, clothing, tools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on November 28th, 2023 12:00PM - Carl Butler- Clothing and baby toys. Meguydeline Dessources-Household items, chairs, clothes, shoes, 15 boxes, 10 bins. Veronica Watson- Bed set, totes, clothing, dishes, Antoine Keaton- Clothes ,etc. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr. Orlando, FL 32818 (407) 982-1032 on November 24th, 2023 1:00PM - Torra Sanders-Household items, Johanne Plymouth-Household items, Johanne Plymouth-Household items, Yinner Dudley-Household items, Mario Pierre-Household items, Youssef Khedr-Household items, Elio Cestero Hassele-Household items, Charmagne Porter-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
November 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Misc. Clothing, Hygiene Items & tools S Rosalind Ave & E Jackson St.
2. Keys 10 Blk of W. Pine St.
3. Keys W Central Blvd & N Orange Ave.
4. Electronics E Central Blvd & N Osceola Ave.
5. Cellphone Holy Land Way & Vineland Rd.
6. Tools 2000 Blk of N Orange Blossom Trl.
7. Keys W Pine St. & S Orange Ave.
8. Cellphone 100 Blk of S Orange Ave.
9. Cellphones & Misc. Items 3000 Blk of S Semoran Blvd.
10. Shoes 4000 blk of International Dr.
11. Backpack w/ Misc. Items 30 Blk of W Pine St.
12. Cellphone N Orange ave & Park Lake St.
13. Electronics 700 Blk of S Orange Blossom Trl.
14. Electronics 5000 Blk of International Dr.
15. Lanyard w/ Keys N Orange Ave & W Washington St.
16. Cellphone 100 Blk of N Orange Ave.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on November 24, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:10 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B004 - Amill, Denise; B011 - Bryant, Johnnie; B015 - Santiago, Cristian; B039 - patterson, richard; B046 - Leatherwood, James; C006 - Villalobos, Karelis ; C016 - Zarred, Albert; D008 - sierra, Ricardo; D012 - Martinez, Victor; D017 - Morales, Abner; D029 - Jacques, Ludner; D040 - Gilliam, Sade; D060 - Salsburg, Justin; D067 - -RODGERS, HEATHER BICKER; E012 - Chapman, Tyler; E025 - Rice, Annette; E028 - Martinez, Katerine; E043 - Anders, Terica; E044 - Hylton, Sandrine; E046 - McGhee, Larry; E048 - Bennett, Brenda; F008 - Decembre, Vaval Christine; F015 - Mazzola, Diana; F045 - Oztrica McGuire, Matthew; G002 - Martinez, Ricky; G015 - christopher, Jayquan; G020 - Guerra, Joseph; G025 - Gonzalez, Andres; H017 - Christian, Nancy; H025 - Electrik pros Cuear, Brany; H031 - myrlande, cherislert; H042 - Rivera, Eddie; J004 - Deborja, Alex; J007 - Mcconnell, Hunter; J019 - Reedy, Carla; J051 - Alfred, Dave; J063 - Herman, Mareah; J065 - Jean, Marie; J073 - Salazar, Rosemary; J077 - Fattah, Ghada; J083 - Rodriguez, Bernadette; J127 - Jackson, Shonteia; J147 - Deborja, Alex; J162 - Destra, Olondieu; J164 - Bellegarde, Darline; K059 - Zetrenne, Claude; K076 - Antoszewski, Morgan; P001 - louissaint, louis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A107 - Daniel, Shelia; A114 - Valle, LaChandra; A116 - Martinez, Adelaida; A122 - Nelson, Joel; A133 - Hernandez Torres, Carlos; A136 - Bryant, Robert; A139 - Vertus, Caciana; B203 - dba Dina Petit-Homme, POZOW; B214 - Derilus, Rodler; B221 - Rodriguez, Daniel; B231 - Ford, Elesha; B237 - Alce, Kendra; B238 - Bennett, Cynthia; B242 - Rose, Richard; B248 - Fountain, Dieon; B290 - Jordon, Crystal; C303 - Alexandar, Quayshay; C305 - Lynch, Angelica; C308 - Florence, Andre; C328 - Ramirez, Nathalia; C332 - Atkinson, Iesha; C340 - David, Vanessa; C383 - Valarie, Higley; D411 - Mercer, Shaelyn; D438 - Alvarez, Victor; D441 - Rodriguez, Joel; E505 - Antoine, Sedler; E508 - Wright, Althea; E515 - Petit-Frere, Kermly; E535 - Padilla, Hilton; E550 - Jackson, Regina; E554 - Rodriguez, Mary; F600 - Augustin, Rooldy; F624 - Bridget, Rosa; J900 - velez, Shakaya PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A101 - Clark, Edith; A153 - Decembre, ALLEN; B217 - Yarbrough, Cynthia; B238 - Nieves, Joel; B246 - Adorno, Raul J; C303 - Harger, Danielle; C315 - jones, Jakeriaundra; C317 - Jms auto repair Sanz, Manuel; C319 - DENNIS, ISAIAH; D415 - Gittens, Duane; E515 - Ouazani, Jalil; E531 - Dolson, Daniel; E532 - Macdonald, Laura; E542 - Garcia, Aracelis; E543 - Rodriquez, Yoderki; F613 - Diaz, Rosendo; F625 - lopez, Joel; F626 - Dee, Kay; F633 - Morrobel, Ethan; F634 - rivera, Lisandra; G715 - Vega, Jycob; G725 - Session, Evana; H810 - Louis, Sophonie; H821 - lanoix, Jennyka ; I906 - jr, Jeffrey baker; I910 - Falcon, Xashia; I913 - Escobar, Jose; I921 - Saint Cyr, Francoise; I930 - villalobos, Ramon; J009 - Martinez, Lillybeth; J022 - Lopez, David; J037 - Dor, Jean; K121 - shaw, tavarious marques; L204 - White, Charie; M305 - Bellevue, Makentia; O513 - Suevern, Hunter; P002 - Decembre, Feronel; P053 - Clifton, Chris; P071 - Dee, Kay PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Clifford, Melonie; 0125 - Starks, Willie; 0131 - Kimble, Octavia; 0160 - Gillespie, Ryan; 0225 - Rucker, Tammy; 0228 - Jackson, Christopher; 0249 - Salazar, Diego; 0311 - Moise, Benite; 0317 - Mccall, Kiawanna; 0327 - Whitcomb, Allison; 0330 - Parish, James; 0334 - Jenkins, Kennita; 0342 - Edwards, Andrina; 0354 - Villaman Morillo, Joxander; 0420 - Bengochea, Jamirka; 0427 - Williams, Mary; 0524 - Leftridge, Rashid; 0601 - Elmore, Deyja; 0604 - Ingram, Jerard; 0605 - Auguste, Peterson; 0607 - Paige, William; 0608 - Rodrguez, Germania; 0628 - Hawkins, Sheeka; 0710 - croker, ALEXUS; 0713 - casseus, rachel; 0805 - turner, jamar; 0809 - Paul, Dianite; 0812 - Williams, Natasha; 0824 Ð Lund, Amanda; 0843 - lumose, Kathia; 09107 - Dorelus, Maeva; 09108 - Gray, Tanesha; 09126 - Newson, Keetundra; 0928 - Manning, Sherena; 1003 - Georges, Myriame; 1019 - Watson, Exabius; 1047 - Carey, Terri; 1053 - jeanLouis, Venante; 1054 - Hill, Jasmine; 1069 - Cabre, Leonardo; 1105 - Gomer, Passionea; 1113 - Owen, Shannon; 1114 - Davis, Jayson; 1135 - Belfort, Jean; 1137 - jr, David bishop; 1160 - Johnson, Takelia; 1162 - St Remy, Jacky; 1220 - Vilma, Melistin; 1250 - wilson, Steven; 1252 - Landrum, Cardell; 1270 - Esquivel Argueta, Zucely; 1333 - Myrtil, Albert; 1366 - carter, Alexis; 1367 - Nealy, Cassandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1018 - Martinez, Jose; 1205 - wme, Dashid; 2008 - alicea, Reynaldo; 2180 - Rabassi, Rick; 2188 - Johnson, Eugene; 2208 - Rodriguez, juilo; 2250 - Payton, Chris; 2273 - Kroger, Erich; 3027 - Jensen, Ronald; 4027 - Roberts, Marik; 4040 - Hernandez, Hugo S; 4060 - Johnson, Eugene; 6004 - Kimbell, April; 6016 - Rivera Ortiz, Shelly; 6117 - Buckley, Twanya; 7101 - Barrientos, Robinson PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0250 - ceron, vianelly; 0262 - Wardle, Gabrielle; 1017 - Redfin, Joseph; 1018 - Villegas, Leonardo; 1039 - Cure, Angela; 1042 - Ospina, Irma; 1043 - Nunez, Luisa; 2023 - Chavers, Monique; 2049 - 24/7 Painting Remie, Luis; 4011 - NGR Enterprise Bazile, Christine; 5022 - Cegarra Monsalve, Miguel; 5034 - Torres, Josie; 7002 - Abdallah, Emad; 7045 - Rugutt, Winnie; 7065 - Burke, Cameron; 7095 - Atkins, Ricky; 7111 - Eugene, James; 7167 - Castillo, Maria; 7168 - stevens, Janet; 8028 - Gomez, Edgar PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A020 - Snell, Jonathon; C148 - Salvary, Sharlene; C159 - Preston, Latrice; C187 - Appleton, Peter; C193 - John, Cushun; D122 - Commock, Kamron; D141 - Brown, Tiffany; D154 - Gadson, Samone; D160 - Doughty, Julie; D163 - Ashby, Jack; D172 - Macahuachi, Luis; D174 - Booker, Antwan; E232 - Chapin, Matthew; E251 - Tyer, Dylan; H058 - Lassi, Nooribai; H061 - Lassi, Nooribai PUBLIC STORAGE # 22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A136 - PERRY, JONATHAN; A252 - Mcgriff, Dominique; A269 - Carneiro, Adriana; A277 - Zarada, Elizabeth; A301 - Rivera, Daniel; B112 - Manney, Glorimi; B128 - DEL CARMEN, LILIANA; B167 - LOPEZ, INGRID EUMARA; B180 - Nuñez, Michael; B195 - Lacomb, Joanne; B198 - Lacomb, Joanne; C455 - Janvier, Kyionna; C495 - Figueroa, Cynthia; C525 - Fleurine, Nancy; C571 - Harman, Bambi; D038 - Mallory, Kyle; E144 Ð Lane, Malcolm; E147 - Torres Santos, Isaac; F007 - Dowlen, Donisha PUBLIC STORAGE # 22129, 13151 Reams Rd, Windermere, FL 34786, (407) 395-2605 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1002 - Henshaw, Shawn; 1018 - Laredo Dallovo, Ezio; 1019 - Marubini Gonzales, Alessandro; 1124 - QUINTANA, JUAN; 1127 Ð Meyer, Wade; 1238 - Bryant, Devin; 1327 - Perry, Matthew; 1333 - Myers, Josette; 1411 - Mucare, Victor; 1412 - Lartigue, Emily; 1414 Ð Meyer, Catherine; 1513 - Barrett, Jennifer; 2012 - Hass, Tamara; 2103 - Pignoli, Carla; 2139 - WARRINGTON, SHERYL; 2237 - Mirabelli, Priscilla; 2303 - Kester, Matthew; 2402 - Robbs, Micheal; 2412 - Barr, Derrick; 2414 - Castro, Arnaldo; 3020 - OLSEN, STEPHANIE; 3105 - Hamachek, Anna; 3116 - Luigi Martinez, Vivianna; 3118 - DE OLIVEIRA REIS, ROBERTO; 3119 - SANCHEZ SOTO, JOSE; 3237 - Gristina, Dario; 3317 - Cashwell, Sheila; 3334 - PLOURDE, RONALD; 3409 - Rainer, Karley; 3418 - Dilan, Melissa; 3421 - Arcela, Gio; 3434 - Lanese, Chelsea; 3610 - Dalati, Maher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1001 - Santiago Rodriguez, Luis; 1022 - Sebastian, Angelina; 1059 - auguste, Pierre; 1091 - colon, Rayshmarie; 11015 - Concepcion Alicea, Carmen; 11041 - silva, Adrienne; 11043 - Kellis, Jeremy; 11061 - Asenjo, Francis; 1117 - Wiencko, Dale; 11202 - Acosta Torres, Nina; 11304 - Gonzalez, Naomi; 11305 - Castillo, Francisco; 11307 - Osorio Morales, Jose Benjamin; 11405 - Williams, Dana; 11408 - Torres, Desiree; 11412 - Levenson, Brian; 11420 - Garcia, Eliezer; 11421 - Alayza, Richard; 1156 - Perez, Raquel; 1160 - otero, Ramon; 12105 - Johnson, Christopher David; 12112 - White, Rachael; 12120 - Rivera Ortiz, Jeanette; 1216 - Graham, Howard Junior; 12410 - Medina, William; 12412 - Boone, Adrian; 12520 - Jr, Lanford Mcleod; 1282 - Silvera, Juan; 283 - Mini Motors Hudson, Kevin; 291 - Garcia, Javier; 361 - Silvis, Tony; 455 - Archibald, Briana; 502 - Gonzales-Hoyes, Maria; 709 - Joseph, Patrice; 794 - Magic Balloon creation creations, Magic balloon; 910 - Smith, Timothy; 967 - alkhalidi, Haitham PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 003 - Rodriguez-Rodriguez, Joivan; 005 - Randan, Mike; 020 - Dyals, Carl; 025 - Anderson, George; 044 - Murillo, Hernan; 059 - Murillo maya, Hernan; 085 - Renfroe, Toni; 094 - Wilkinson, Roberto; 095 - Boyd, Naterrence; 098 - Rosario, Maria; 113 - Cotto Cruz, Wanda; 119 - Carrasquillo, Carlos; 130 - Biligual Therapy Services LLC Reyes Zayas, Vilma; 240 - Torres, Sherley; 242 - Sanitago, Juan; 243 - Rodriguez, Mary; 268 - Golding, Jaquan; 335 - Arias, Luz; 336 - Lee, Kevin; 346 - Santana, Hector; 352 - Vazquez, Hector N; 364 - Jesus, Stephanie; 446 - Illidge, Omar; 461 - Aza, Jordan De; 495 - Garcia, Melanie; 505 - vidal Rivera, Victor; 575 - Momtaz, Tamanna; 576 - Bash, Chanel; 612 - O’shea, Patricia; 700 - Etman, David; 715 - mejias, israel; 844 - Fenesi, Geza; 857 - Rodriguez, Yashmari; 858 - Rodriguez, Nori; 866 - silva, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01109 - anglero, Judith; 01307 - Matos, Amayrani; 02119 - ortiz, Maria; 02146 - Wynn, Justin; 02148 - Panettiere, Elena; 02213 - Jameson, Anika; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 02404 - Pinder, Megan; 02415 - lamkin, Neixael; 02425 - mancera, Blanca; 02511 - Taylor, Amy; 03110 - FERNANDEZ OCASIO, RUBEN; 04104 - Roque, Luis; 04434 - Russell, Jennifer; 04525 - Raising knowledge academy Cotto, Ariam; 05112 - betances, Marino; 05135 - Marchak, Jennifer; 05136 - Murillo, Hernan; 05137 - Sanchez Ocampo, Julian; 05155 - Clayton, Daja; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole; 05331 - Paisley, Diana; 05368 - Garcia Posso, Sebastian; 05419 - TURNER ACEVEDO, FRANKLIN; 05431 - Corchado, Jennifer; 21291 - Tucker, Shema PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1129 - Smith, Gerrick; 1225 - Delvalle, Michael; 1247 - Olivencia, Georgina; 1409 - Jones, Ira; 1414 - Cadet, Regine; 1500 - Crespo, Daniel; 1541 - Torres, Keycha; 1621 - Vargas, Robinaret; 1801 - Valentin, Jose; 1813 - Cadet, Regine; 2007 - Teesdale, Jennifer; 2032 - Tindell, Marvin; 2033 - Maddox, Constance; 2055 - Fernandez, Monica; 2059 - Burke, Heather; 2077 - De Jesus, Luis; 2107 - Germain, Josianne; 2108 - German, Lizmarie; 2135 - Germain, Josianne; 2161 - perez, flavio; 2168 - Louis, Daniel; 2192D - lugo, Solay; 2234 - Rivera, Francisco; 2246 - serrano, Alice; 2333 - Greene, Ireland; 2415 - Nolasco, Luis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 0022 - Duffy, Karen; 0056 - Sperandio Martinez, Cesar David; 0058 - Green, Theresa; 0076 - Castro, Gabriel; 0095 - Torres Crespo, Luz; 0103 - Boyce, Anthony; 0145 - Martinez, Socorro; 0157 - Lopez, Xiomara Diaz; 0160 - ortiz, Evelisse; 0165 - hernandez, Mariah; 0202 - Peterson, Kaluv; 0336 - Rigby, Khatrina; 1017 - BATCHLEOR, PAUL; 1026 - Burgos, Evelyn; 2001 - Butto, Ruth; 2052 - Romero Vargas, Pablo; 2061 - Figueroa, Julio; 2068 - Martinez, Barbie; 2071 - Nieves, Javier; 2105 - Olivencia, Georgina; 2107 - Rivera, Jayna; 2108 - Caban, Elvin; 2114 - Simmons, Nishae; 3001 - Moldcomps Industrial LLC Rodrigues, Luis; 3017 - Arce, Laura; 4004 - Rosales, Yolmar; 4053 - Castro, Odlanier; 5006 - Rodriguez, German; 6060 - Jordan, Alicia; 6073 - Narvaez, Eric; 6079 - Ekwueme, Alexander T; 6102 - Herrera, Yuli Andrea; 6106 - Herras, carlos; 6116 - orazi, tod; 6163 - Javier, Rosemar; 6185 - Emile, Nadia; 6218 - Flores, Shadaylian; 6220 - Hockersmith, Cody; 7226 - Servi Cleaners Euceda, Raul; 8004 - Murillo Varela, Luis; 8009 - Hernandez, Claribell; 8024 - peterson, casandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0020 - Crouch, Christopher; 0026 - GENUIN GOLF & DRESS OF AMERICA GENUIN, ROGER; 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0066 - tilerin, cadeau; 0083 - Cabral Acosta, Lila; 0091 - Welch, Dennis; 0096 - kitaoka, Poubel; 0105 - Phillips, Angela; 0107 - Neal, Bridget; 0113 - CHABAD OF S.ORLANDO INC. KONIKOV, JOSEPH; 0146 - Thiel, Angela; 0159 - Reinl-Frias, Erica; 0225 - Cruz, Andrew; 0276 - TORRE, JENNA; 0402 - Lopez Pena, Joshua; 1030 - Gadson, Harry; 1066 - Jason Robert Peet Inc. Peet, Jason; 2023 - Melendez, Elizabeth; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2043 - Caamano, Carlos; 2072 - Richard, Cliff; 2078 - Hall, Jennifer; 2079 - Caamano, Carlos; 2130 - tilerin, cadeau; 2139 - Reinl-Frias, Erica Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on November 24, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1013 - Burke, Lilly; 1025 - Burke, Ryan; 1028 - Stewart Wolfe, Joni; 1105 - Phillips, Andre; 1129 - Oquendo, Sonia; 2007 - Lee, Joann; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2042 - Anderson, Sean; 2107 - Newton, Daelin; 2108 - harris, Shania; 2221 - Griego, Myrna; 2242 - Clayton, Kalen; 2243 - Sankey, Althia; 2285 - Wood, Joshua; 2292 - Cox, Kevonte; 2305 - Lozada, Janet; 4103 - Bailey, Jeron; 4132 - Stoeckl, Martha; 4141 - Reyes, Ivan; 4183 - Harley, Jacquelyn; 4196 - Williams, Damon; 5021 - Burke, Brennain; 5034 - Morales, Derrick; 5052 - Hobbs, Evelyn; 5134 - Battad, elizabeth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0165 - Pollock, Tara; 0218 - adubato, Wendie; 0308 - Gump, Donna; 0357 - Alexander, Loretta; 1025 - Mims, Roberta; 3041 - brittain, Michael; 4003 - Hanzely, Carolyn; 5030 - Peterson, Donald; 5032 - Gonzalez Berrios, Carlos; 7023 - Thakur, Diana; 7060 - Gaudet, Jazmine M; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher; 8051 - Grimes, Kenyetta; 9014 - Nelson, Linda; 9024 - Nelson, Dustin; 9035 - Selitto, Joseph PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Hubbard, Rodriques; 0105 - Jackson, James; 0112 - Morris, Agnola; 0120 - Ramirez, Lemar; 0145 - Colmanares, Marria Angelica; 0162 - Andrews, Jamica; 0176 - Mathis, Carla; 0180 - sHIH, Wen; 0298 - Reid, Damian; 2019 - Johnson, Eugene; 4009 - borjas, Majin orlando; 6016 - Mcdaniel, Michael; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7015 - Rivas, Roxana; 7061 - McDaniel, Jasmine; 8006 - Colon, Sheila; 8040 - Taylor, Alexusia; 8094 - Williams, Twyla; 8186 - Mathis, Carla PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0379 - Kosla, John; 0524 - Thomas, Anthony; 0568 - Ingalls, Stephen; 1028 - Triplett, Sonia; 2042 - Grandt, Julia; 2052 - Hall, Lisa; 2061 - Holden, Bethany; 2090 - Walwyn, Tiseanna; 3017 - Jones, Gayle PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N
Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - mendez, Irazu; 0007 - Johnson, Carina; 0035 - COOPER, BRICENDA; 0041 - houston, Minnielle; 0041 Ð Ralunda, Houston; 0076 - arnold, Lakia; 0151 - Alexander, Devin; 0172 - Thomas, Julian; 0235 - Cancel, Luberta; 1015 - HENDRICKSON, EDWIN; 2034 - Ginger Creek Homeowner’s Association, Inc. Dawson, Pete; 2066 - thomas, Khiana; 2116 - yorkie, myles; 2141 - Alcinord, John; 4027 - Banks, Keith; 4039 - Jenkins, Savannah; 4056 - Nunez, Alvin; 4058 - Lawson, Bryant; 4071 - Concepcion, Suheilly; 5004 - merced, Cristal; 5012 - Rivers, Rochelle; 5035 - Eaton, Travis; 5044 - Mcginnis, Sherry; 6023 - Lessin, Laurie; 6025 - Faulkner, Nykeema; 6026 - thomas, Khiana; 6038 - Fontil, Matthew; 8011 - garcia, Ana; 9019 - Thomas, Julian; 9027 - Johnson, Richard; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B029 - Barker, Leigh; B037 - Murray, Brooklyn; C003 - Rivera, Ramon; C004 - Medina, Tania; C009 - Figueroa, Yaiza; C010 - ferrer, Iraseliz; C075 - Watson, Jeanell; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D009 - Grooms, Jehki; D016 - Del Valla, Imanuel; D027 - Halstead, John; D055 - Powell, Markeyth; D069 Ð Howard, Pamela; D082 - Rivera, Lourdes; D110 - Bernard, Jonathan; D146 - Pena, Maria; D157 - Rodriguez, Henry; D193 - Organized Pallets Carius, Mack; D195 - SanchezAlvarez, Filiberto; D198 - HOLMES, PORSHA; D199 - Suarez, Pedro; D211 - Mercado, Miguel; D223 - ojeda, nelson; E012 - McFarlane, Wendy; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E032 - Aguilar, Ivan; E041 - LOPEZ, EDWIN JAY; E048 - Carrion, Camile; E079 - Furlow, Carlos PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1217 - Frazer, Reynell; 1218 - Cintron, Kelly; 1241 - Velez, Kevin; 1277 - Bradley, Ronald; 1300 - Medina, Yanialbeliz; 1316 - Baron, Henry; 1339 - J, Tanisha; 1343 - Flores, Selvin; 1372 - Titre, Diandra; 1375 - Dominguez, Nestor; 1382 - Soussou, Nadim; 1387 - pena, Yoneidy; 1414 - Montanez, Hector; 1417 - Melgar ramos, Wilfredo; 1433 - Matos, Antonio; 1722 - Porro, Freddy; 1744 - Roblero, Sonia; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 1751 - Stearman, Michael; 1777 - Rockwell, Brett; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2038 - Szczepanik, Paul; 2043 - Santiago, Juliana; 2049 - Murcia, Alejandro; 2058 - Autry, Lamar; 2084 - DeCorbiac, Karen; 2099 - Stealey, Kristen; 2219 - Lynn, Kelly; 2266 - woolleey, Aj; 2411 - Mosley, Zachary; 2419 - seymore, Erica; 2424 - Raphael, Mona; 2430 - Hernandez Alvarado, Sonia; 2443 - Horvath, Leslie; 2450 - Bailey, Brittany; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2605 - Navarra, John PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1206 - United Global Outreach, ; 1207 - Dennis, Lorenso F; 1212 - Maldonado, Aracelis; 2028 - King, Genevieve; 2047 - Montalvo, Ismael; 2048 - Broady, Dina; 2062 - Lemons, Shenae; 2070 - Johnson, Destiny; 2123 - White, Tatyana; 2228 - Santiago, Sylvia; 2233 - Rosario, Jonessi; 2252 - Lugo, Lois; 2256 - Rodriguez, Fred; 2296 - Rios, Nancy; 2320 - Simmons, Anthony; 2332 - cerritos, edith; 2344 - Adorno, Jorge; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2427 - Savary Cuello, Nelson; 2524 - Reed, Randi; 2529C - COOPER, BRICENDA; 2531A - Martinez, Jose; 2563 - Brown, Nathan; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2582 - Martinez, Cecilia; 2583 - garcia, Diana; 2590 - Barrow, Lia; 2653 - James, Andrew; 2662 - PREMIERE SALON AND NAIL SUPPLY Gittens, Cesson; 2664 - DeJesus, Efrain; 2706C - Barbaro, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Joseph, Stavany; 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0133 - Salermo, Gabriel; 0153 - Canty, Nicole; 0437 - Lozano alvarez, Dayma; 0449 - Nazario, Lynnette; 0452 - Mafeo-Lutman, Desiree; 0481 - Harris, Derrick; 0509 - Toledo, Rolando; 2018 - Petsinger, Jayson; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3021 - Clegg, Renee; 3039 - Garcia, Ivelisse; 3112 - only, Timothy; 3120 - GUERRERO, LEONARDO; 3121 - paulino, Fidelio; 4042 - Jenkins, Charles; 4050 - Rodriguez, Jerameel; 4059 - Starks, Sertrone; 5024 - Kinerson, Leonard; 6030 - rosa, Derick; 6034 - Estrada, Alondra; 6041 - GonzaleZ, Melissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A010 - Lattimore, Cederia; A019 - Kanarick, Yvette; A022 - Luis, Jorge; A026 - De La Cruz, Fidel; A027 - Neal, Vallan; A044 - Rodriguez, Esteban; A059 - Jackson, Jean Marie; A067 - Ceballos, Lisa; A068 - Rose, Emily; A083 - Jones, Tynia; A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A154 - Augustave, Desiree; A166 - Moore, Kimberly; A174 - Martinez, Lisanette; A182 - Linzy-Richardson, Jaelyn; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A211 - Desensi, Viva N; A213 - Diaz, Rafael Roberto; A222 - Summers, Melanie; A244 - Marshall, David; A247 - Orero, Rosalind; B319 - Jr, William Shoaff; C345 - Sharplis, Joan; D406 - Gonzales, Luis; D416 - Rachel, Lourietta; D420 - Castillo, Shamayra; E502 - rotundo, Brittany; E521 - Parker, William; F567 - Davies, Gary; F569 - Waleska, Ramos; F570 - Birchard, Travis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C113 - Mccutchen, Justin; C128 - Hester, Callie; C177 - Coomes, Nathanial; D496A - Dial, Shelia; F540 - Hall, Mark; F545 - Moseley, TJ PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - PATEL, BHUMIT; A121 - Blintsova, Vladyslava; A130 - My Florida guide Nicole, Angel; B106 - Ellis, Edward; B112 - ONeal, Vernon; B130 - Jackson, James B; B137 - Fernandez, Francesca; B168 - Moore-Simmons, Brianne; B204 - Potts, Tasha; B214 - Lemons, Sherelle; B224 - Garcia Rivera, Anairy; B226 Ð Capellan, Anarely; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C117 - Hernandez, Graceyarie; C175 - Wakefield, Altwan; C199E - Lajas, Christina; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C212C - Muniz, Sherry; C227G - Rivera, yvette PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1247 - Zenva Martel, Anna; 1279 - goodwin, jacob; 1294 - Carranza, Wendalyn; 2084 - Milkins, Kellie; 2112 - Lee, Terry; 2300 - HinoJosa, Jose; 2301 - Brown, MarkAnthony; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 2398 - Cruz, Mark; 2408 - Moore, Payton; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3326 - Stringfield, Desere; 3360 - Dervil, Serena; 3401 - Knight, Savannah; F332 - Destefano, Christian; F334 - bean, Colby; F354 - Gonzalez, Peter; F360 - Lacroix, Karein; F413 - Sands, Ashley; F416 - Miller, Shaval; F419 - Thornton, Adornal; F420 - Emmanuelli, Fabricio; F426 - Joseph, Laimina; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G470 - Mora, Uriah; G533 - Heart and Vascular Care Hunbeby, David; H572 - Stanley, DeAndre; H627 - Pledger, Kinnis; I684 - Pledger, Kinnis; J706 - Smith, Eve. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 24,2023 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Royal/ QudrainNelson-Hines: household, boxes- Angela Kinscy: wall art, boxes, vases, desk broke down- Davina Dominique: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 28,2023 at the location indicated: Store 3519: 4020 Curry Ford Rd, Ste A Orlando Fl 32806 @ 12 PM: Wendy Robinson-Household items and furniture. Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822 @ 12 PM: Stevie Smiley JR -Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, clothes Jennifer Marquez- Household Goods/Furniture Jennifer Marquez -Household Goods/Furniture Carmen Romero -Household Goods/Furniture Amber Collier -Household Goods/Furniture Lenny Moore- Household Goods/Furniture Emanuel Alexand Colon Soldevila- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, November 28, 2023 @ 12:00 pm Suzette Smith Household Goods/Furniture, Stanley Taylor Household Goods/Furniture, Luis Rosario sectional, queen bed, 2 full bed, washer, dryer, tv stand, 7 large boxes, Reginald McIntyre Household Goods/Furniture The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750, November 28, 2023 @ 12:00 pm Paul xFrancis Files, chair, and cabinets, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 24th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1GCHC23143F113154
2003 CHEV
1HGCM56313A039177
2003 HOND
1JJV532D0KL120866
2019 WABASH NATIONAL CORP
1UYV25384U193416
2004 SEMI
2HGFG21556H702915
2006 HOND
5TEKU72N66Z172234
2006 TOYT
JHMFA362X6S000200
2006 HOND
JN1BY1AR6CM395340
2012 INFI
JTDKN3DU0C0336003
2012 TOYOT
JTKDE177770160441
2007 TOYT
KMHLW4AK2NU002542
2022 HYUN
KNDMB133596295968
2009 KIA
SALWR2SU7NA203926
2022 LNDR
WBAVD13586KV03583
2006 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/24/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JN8AZ1MW7AW113140
2010 NISS
1C4NJPBA1CD605904
2012 JEEP
2C3CDXCT1FH890078
2015 DODG
1FTEW1EB2LKD82996
2020 FORD
WA1ANAFY8L2010884
2020 AUDI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 11/24/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
3VWEF71K67M170963
2007 VOLK
4T1BF1FK6FU878146
2015 TOYT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 23, 2023
1N4BA41E75C851151
2005 NISS
WBABM3340YJN83797
2000 BMW
5N1AR18U26C602649
2006 NISS
NOVEMBER 24, 2023
1C4NJCEA3ED680546
2014 JEEP
2C3CDXHG3KH721489
2019 DODG
KMHD74LF2JU576991
2018 HYUN
NOVEMBER 25, 2023
1D4GP25R23B255032
2003 DODG
JTDEPRAE8LJ019541
2020 TOYT
SJKCH5CP6HA033003
2017 INFI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 25, 2023
2FMDK4KC7CBA21694
2012 FORD
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
12/4/2023
4T1BE30K13U243337
TOYT 2003
5N1AR18U25C723745
NISS 2005
3N1CB51D16L637001
NISS 2006
JTEZU17R550060445
TOYT 2005
3N1AB6AP5BL640257
NISS 2011
1G1ZE5E73AF222096
CHEV 2010
3C4PDCAB0FT720138
DODG 2015
KNDUP131846577370
KIA 2004
5FNYF18465B040803
HOND 2005
YV1SZ58D521081409
VOLV 2002
1FTNE24L38DA11604
FORD 2008
VNKKTUD39EA007629
TOYT 2014
JM3KFBCM8P0194635
MAZD 2023
2C3CDZAG8PH601569
DODG 2023
1GNDT13S532343012
CHEV 2003
ML32A3HJ0KH012516
MITS 2019
2T1BURHE5FC435838
TOYT 2015
5NPEB4ACXDH601327
HYUN 2013
2B4FP2538TR533774
DODG 1996
1C4RDHDG6JC473354
DODG 2018
3VWRG31C98M522323
VOLK 2008
KNDJ23AU2L7080589
KIA 2020
2GNFLNEK7D6169414
CHEV 2013
KMHDH4AE6CU387786
HYUN 2012
KNDJN2A22G7246454
KIA 2016
12/5/2023
4T1BF1FK0EU442746
TOYT 2014
5NPD84LF3KH418608
HYUN 2019
12/15/2023
7MUCAAAG2NV008333
TOYT 2022
12/22/2023
3MZBPACM9PM362731
MAZD 2023
2021 N. Main St., Kissimmee, FL 34744, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2021 Kia
VIN: 3KPF24AD3ME359630
2007 Nissan
VIN: JN8AZ08W17W663589
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on November 29th, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Tuesday the 28th day of November, 2023 at 10:00 AM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Ismael Rosado ; Keila De jesus ; Keaosha Kilgore ; Dalmain White ; Joseph Pfeifer ; Sharella Williams ; Sherry Avery Andrade ; Sharella Williams ; Raye Davenport ; Ashlee King ; Handly Louis ; Paul Hall ; Eduin Mejia ; Kendra Deleon ; Adrian Williams ; Acevedo A Ashley ; Caprice stover ; Alemji Asong ; Christopher Thompson ; Tarik Wehrmann ; Teresa A Johnson ; Derrick Crawford ; Malekah Jackson ; Jarrvis Cole ; Hilda Hickson ; Gregory Hampton ;Cynthia Holmes ; Jesse Mccree ; Ben McGhee ; Anthony Montalvo ; Margaret Prettyman ; Louella Gallin ; Danethean Edwards.
NOTICE OF SALE: ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Tuesday the 28th day of November, 2023 at 12:00 PM with payment following in cash or credit card at the facility. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Mikayla Overton ; Jessica Schnittker ; Imani Collins ; Ariana Eckman ; Shakeyia Martin ; Carlata Freeman ; John Bussard ; Giuliano Castagne ; Jeffrey Colon ; Karen Powell ; Melissa Anderson ; Tyara Rivera ; Mitchell Hale ; Giovanna Thompson ; Wendy Boone ; Jose Segarra ; Craig Coffin ; Craig Coffin ; Tyrone Henderson ; Marshal L Taylor ; Vernia Jackson ; Tarajee Abdul mateen ; Jason Garza ; Rachel Green ; Alberto Cruz.