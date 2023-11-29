Legal Public Notices 11/29/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, December 19th, 2023, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 #1146 Angela Thomas, #1178 Deandre Culmer, #1363 Jermaine McNeal, #1409 Ashley Atkins- Dellafield, #1531 Freddie Scott, #1684 Latoya Bryant. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 29, 2023 & December 6, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 12th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Jennifer Shipley - Household items. Shelina Kallner - mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 15th, 2023 at the location indicated:Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.5167751 @ 12:00PM: Brynn Pomeroy: furniture & items; Carolyn Rozier: household goods; Celeste Unertl: household goods; Gabriel Maciel Hernandez: refrigerator, boxes,furniture; Jared Delile: 4-bedroom apartment, boxes; Jessie Baptiste: Bedroom set, couch, table, kitchen items; John Reilly: household goods; Katiuska Anlis Guzman: Home furniture; Kevin Reddick: household goods; Kevin Thomas: Couches, tv, stand, bed and boxes; Lyndon Lafond: household items; Natisha Cuellar: Appliance, boxes, TV, clothes; Palamechia Bloodsaw: washer/dryer, dinette, 4 chairs; Precious Mcnabb: Bed,boxes,tv,baby stuff, couches, clothes; Richard Legros: Boxes; Sabrina Rodrigues: household goods; Terry Jenkins: household items; Valerie Phillips: beds, chair, household items, boxes, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 12th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Altoria White-Household items, Gregory Campbell-Household items, Gregory Campbell-Household items, Julian Williams-Household items, Bobbi Williams-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 12, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Cassandra Thomas- Households Goods, Jorge Rullan- Christmas boxes, trees, piano and house hold items, Nicholas Rivera- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on December 12th, 2023 12:00PM Brian Tracy-Household items, Brenda Drinnan-Household, Edel Lopez-Household items, Kenoshia bradley-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137 on December 14th, 2023 10:45 AM: Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated December 12, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Tammy Zaladonis: Dresser, household furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 15, 2023. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Raymond Adams- bags, shoes. Tina Jordan-Nelson- Furniture. Shukeema Woodard- seasonal, tv. Malinda A Jackson- furniture. George Taylor- TV, luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 13, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Chassidy Gonzalez boxes & bags Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 14, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 777-2278: Carlos Rodriguez: Fans, fire extinguisher, blankets, suitcase, cooler, two-wheeler, bags, boxes, clothes, totes and toys; Quincy Moore: Dresser, mattress, refrigerator, bags and boxes; Rayan Farhatullah: Cooler, sneaker boxes, refrigerator, table, shovel, two-wheeler and a keyboard. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Demetrius O Aiken: Gaming chair, TV, bed rails, Safe, deep freezer, totes, personal belongings, Power tool, hand truck, furniture dolly, speaker, fan, sound bar, furniture; Christopher Peck: Furniture, dresser, table, chair, personal belongings, clothes, totes, shoes, bags, shelves, chest, purses, décor, electric scooter. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: LaDale Whaley: carpet shampooer, luggage, printer, tv, monitor, boxes, totes; Janessa Hammerle: shop vac, walker, tent, luggage, carjack, sports equipment, cloths, toys, boxes, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Marvin Brown bed, chairs, table, refrigerator, washer, tools, boxes, totes, tv, dryer, couch; Selena Mercado Maysonet chairs, plastic fire hydrant, dog crate, boxes, suitcase, bags; Antione Allen air fryer, small pinball machine, scanner, printer, totes, boxes, mattress, couch, toys, desk, bags; Shondrea Jeanty cooler, suitcase, kids car seat, bedding, table, shoes, bags; Devante Dejesus pool pump, pool ladder; chairs, pool pipes, boxes; Juan Martinez bed & bedding, tv, mattress, table, boxes, totes, toys, desk, tool box, fan. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Jason Mixon (Motorcycles NOT for sale) Bags, boxes Ladder, Fishing gear, toolbox: Aqeyla Tinsley, household items: John Lent, Household items: Amanda Allen, Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: David Bryan bedroom furniture, bed, boxes; Manny Gomez bed, clothes, toys, paper; The Bridge at Orlando furniture, paperwork, decorations; Ivelisse Gutierrez 2-bedroom apartment furniture; Justin David Johnson books, clothes, electronics. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Antavio Kinsler: bed, dresser, couch boxes; Patrice Hay: furniture, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Oscar Carrillo, totes, boxes; Jose Nicolas Antompietri, sofa, desk, chairs, cubbies, nightstand, boxes; Theresa Richardson, Household Items, chairs, coffee tables, boxes, tv, appliances, clothes and books. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Arielys Andujar: Vanity, chair, luggage, clothes, shoes, nightstand, microwave; Jonathan Ted Gambrell: skateboard, books, boxes, desk, power tools, toolbox, clothes, shoes, shelves. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on December 12, 2023 at 12:00pm Rico Michel:household goods, Frank Davidson:Tools/appliances: Raymond Hall:household goods, MariaAgelis AyalaOtero:household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on December 12th, 2023 at 12:00pm. Rick Eisel- leftover stuff, 20 boxes, artwork. Maricell Milagr Hall- Household goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on December 12th, 2023 @ 12:00PM Ð Milry Aristill-Household items, Denise Randall-Household items, Kiara Blanco-
Household items, Andrew Arencibia-Household items, Carl Clarke-Household items, Tina Harrison-Household items, Malike Moody-Household items, Marvin Simons-Household items, Tysheray Phillips-Household items,
William Lamb-Household items, Cameron Hodge-Household items, Kennley Grant-Household items, Jasmine Nealy-Household items, Angel Reyes-Household items, Rena Wade-Household items, Gabriel Billingsley- Household items, Stacey Singleton Yisrael 3 and 1 Detailing-Household items, Benjamin Walker-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP21-337 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H.P. DOB: 07/26/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Amanda Clark (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of November, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on December 12th, 2023 12:00PM Darrell Hunter- School Teacher Supplies. Adolphe Auguste-few bags of clothes. Angel Vargas- Angel Vargas-clothes, shoes, electronics, lamar johnson- clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on December 12th, 2023 12:00PM Clarissa Kostenko-bedroom, home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on December 12th, 2023 12:00PM Jacqueline Hall-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Michael J. Cadena, of 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL, 32792, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Repossessors of Central Florida
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Repossessors of Central Florida"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/17/2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 12/12/2023: 543 Sofia Bernard, 1217 Benjamin Marchman, 327 Joel Jay Guerrero, 430 Perlita Ocampo, 629 Alexis Gomez Jimenez, 226 Tiffany Mac Donald, 643 Italia Regius. U-Hail Ctr 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32807 12/12/2023: 1603 Terriana Bell, AB3880D Quiaurie Owens, AB1961F Bravo Cavaro, 1808 Suzan Guest, 1037 Erik Aquino. U-Haul Ctr 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 12/12/2023: 1123 Veronica Stafford, 1243 Derrick Howard, 1133 Veronica Stafford. U-Haul Ctr 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 12/12/2023: D212 Shamiya Mims, A105 Angelina Reyes, B196 Tiffany Frison, D152 Davina Fielder, D185 Jacky Calderon, A104 Hector Corujo, C115 Ivor St. Ange, U-Haul Ctr 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl. 34744 12/12/2023: 2096 David Burns.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl. 32807 12/13/2023: 2301 Elizabeth Lebron, AA8021K David Whitty, AA4348P David Whitty. U-Haul Ctr 4001 E. Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl. 32803 12/13/2023: C117 Michelle Elms.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 8th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. B172- Racheal Sheffield B153- Tommy BassB140- Adam Rodgers A278- Ada Oquendo A225- Kelby Servillon.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Wednesday, December 20th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM:1016-Kenneth Blakely;1070-John Santiago/John Joseph Santiago;2005-Raishawn Nicholson;3121-Christopher Johnson/Christopher Lyn Johnson;4066- Alfredo Gomez/Alfredo P Gomez;6117-Jennifer Paden/Jennifer June Goss Paden
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration 2, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00AM: 1003 - Christopher White/Christopher C White; 1031 - Valeska Alvarez; 1163 - Valeska Alvarez; 1107 - Erik Mosher; 1108 - Erik Mosher; 2035 - Ricardo M Rodriguez; 2098 - Shirley Mejia; 2203 - Juliana Bourland/Juliana Marie Bourland; 2240 - Elizabeth Ann Logue; 2242 - Duranda Frasier/Duranda Monet Frasier; 3018 - Abraham Werzberger; 3076 - Leylanie Diaz Diaz; 3122 - Taneshia Walker/Taneshia Saraha Walker
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 7th, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2032 - white, Stanley; 2253 - Clark, Ariel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0264 - Richsrds, Kenneth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0166 - Castillo, Alize; 0224 - THOMAS, BASSIE; 3029 - Hernandez, Andre; 7058 - Alvarado, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1032 - Puntiel, Wendy PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D092 - Paz, Maria; D234 - Cetoute, Jude PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3070 - Gragert, Sarah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1362 - Brown, Nakeisha; 1729 - Benitez Perez, Cesar; 2464 - Willis, Chanchy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0492 Ð Shepherd, Jmiah; 4026 - lamar, Ari Giovanny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A015 - Ford, Deandre; A118 - torres, Josue E; D455 - Miro Castro, Evelyn; F573 - Montes, Carmen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B212 - Chester, Xavier; C133 - Raybern, Joseph. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 7th, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2045 - Martin, Ricky; 2118 - Mays, Jordan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3025 - bates, Ebony; 5017 - Banzon, John; 5019 - Valbuena, Santiago Arevalo; 7021 - Vizcaino, David; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 8015 - Duque, Sebastian PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C164 - perdomo, karina PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C049 - Paul, Marie; F012 - Santana, Ana; G008 - Marrero, Natalie; G040 - Augustin, Fritz; H041 - Harris, Kendra PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B222 - Paul, Max; B230 - Registre, Stephania; B243 - Walden, Amya; B264 - Fernandez, David; E511 - Ryan, Carlene; E545 - Franklin, Terrie; G702 - borrero, jennifer; H804 - Nelson, Gabre; H842 - wiggins, Lucus PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Martinez, Ramon; A155 - Kerssen, Alicia; D418 - Imagesbyhim Hedgepeth, Chris; E506 - hernandez lopez, luis; E510 - Constant, Derison; G717 - Brown, Wycliffe; H804 - D'amato, Daniel; I928 - WIS Investment Group LLC Brown, Wycliffe; L209 - marie, Orelus; L214 - Salvador, Shirley; P016 - WIS Investment Group LLC Brown, Wycliffe PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11318 - Llmxenterprises llc Santana, Edwin; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 12610 - Clement, Armani; 12622 - wrigh, Donnie; 401 - Riera, Tessie; 612 - Dorsey, Zaesha Felicia; 983 - Harvin, Janice PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1001 - Concepcion, Eileen; 515 - Lettsome, Kellese; 534 - Muhammad, Diamond; 852 - Rosario, Lacie; 862 - dominicci, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01132 - Ramos, Brenda Reyes; 02306 - Harris, Margaret; 05439 - Marroe, Chritain PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1205 - GAINER, DANIELLE; 1221 - gutierrez, Juan; 1431 - Rich, David; 1501 - sagastune, Kassandra; 1804 - Parker, Joshua; 2194B - viera, ruben; 2200 - Grady, Demetrius PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 2043 - Camacho, Ivette; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 6020 - Martin, Leah; 8058 - Colmenares Arteaga, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0100 - cruzado, Kinivette; 0246 - Tutora, Jeremy; 1080 - bouhou, Mohamed Ait PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0144 - laguerre, Wilnelson; 0246 - Sims, Jasmine; 0625 - Guimaraes, Rodrigo; 0810 - Ankrom, Stephanie; 1121 - Jones, Alexandria R; 1303 - Jackson, Monica; 1332 - Diaz, Tayreen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 8th, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Albright, Maylynn; H241 - Astrologo, Stephanie; H230 Ð Grimsley, Orenthius PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B229 - ROI Home Services Haugabrooks, Sherrard; D414 - Worske, Samantha; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; F611 - Jones, Sean; F681 - Black, Tiffany PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C312 - Woulfe, Amanda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Cross, Mahagone; A022 - Sierra, Juan; C012 - Artis, Fredrick; G020 - Jackson, Jontay; H020 - Canty, Alec; H045 - Culp, Melahn; J123 - Mcdaniel, Sharief; J521 - Ducharme, Joseph; J808 - Colindres, Allan; P059 - Taste Of Fame Lenear, Regina; P083 - Pauley, Christopher; P092 - Ahedo, Joy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B208 - Ohara, Megan; E595 - Zervos, Jonathan; H847 - Warren, Tynicia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 320-5759 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com .00221 Ð McCormick, Bryan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4011 - Lawrence, Nicole; 7013 - FITZGERALD, YVONNE. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on December 8th, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:50 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1116 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 1205 - Pierre, Eveline Conserve PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Mason, Jessica; 2045 - Rodriguez, James; 3036 - Williams, Alfredya; 4050 - Simmons, Paige PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2015 - Smith, Anthony; 3009 - Roberts, Adam; 4030 - Roberts, Adam; 4038 - White, Shantel; 5032 - Nottage, Deandre; 5053 - Breedlove, Jasmine; 7006 - Cuyler, Chandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Rachel, Jerron; 5110 - Jean Pierre, Monique; 5123 - Bell, Markesha; 6135 - Peters, Anissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B011 - Alexander, Lyric; B211 - rouse, Jaime; C030 - Goodman, LaDricka Chiree; C032 - Villegas, Genesis; C056 - Montgomery, Lashanda; D001 - Jean-Charles, Guetchine PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A102 - Mitchell, Wende; C303 - la-mont, davis; E009 - Galloway, Anson; F606 - Spencer, Kelley; F610 - Slaughter, Jameis; G734 - Dempsey, Matthew; H818 - Dempsey, Matthew PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Billings, Mark; B010B - Otero, Megan; B013B - Laury, Sainnel; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B082B - Brown, Kendra; B084 - Bwgm exp llc Lambert, Falasha; B093 - Brooks, Christopher ; C004 - Hossain, Joairia; C108 - Brooks, Andrea ; D007 - Williams, Terrall; D092 - Cleveland, Karen; D108 - Holland, Chevon; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E016 - Alston, Kadra; E028 - Bennett, Darel; E113 - salaam, Nardreka; F035 - Webb, Reginald; G025 - Joseph, Taurius PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1015 - Theophin, Exdra; 1475 - Smith, Niyoka; 1629 - Bentley, Takesha; 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2103 - Straube, Norman R; 2144 - Wilcox, Janet; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2222 - Atencio, Matias; 2276 - Parra, Fabien; 2350 - Francis, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0090 - Sheppard, Terry; 0121 - Powell, Betenia; 0181 - Sipp, Gwendolyn; 0245 - Mathis, Devante; 0276 - GRACIA, DUVALSON; 0320 - Ambrosie, Faniastasia; 0327 - Foy, Jose; 0361 - Lytch, Elijah; 0377 - Carter, Rachel; 0378 - Billingsley, KIMBERLY; 0383 - Clarke, Roxanna; 0384 - Remplet, Edva; 0385 - Manuel, Rodrycka; 0642 - Canto, Bryan; 0779 - Suave, Sedgewick; 0785 - Santos, Carlos; 0908 - Duffie, Sandi PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0419 - Heers, Brittney; 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 1102 - Palacios, Luis Enrique; 1121 - Smith, Sharonda; 1366B - Bradford, Sherri Y PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0285 - Wilcox, Vanessa; 0298 - Raskin, Paul; 0409 - Castillo, Alan; 0920 - Il migliore contracting claudio, Manuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1048 - Lewis, Candia; 1055 - Beard, Shaquana; 1258 - Francis, Joel; C036 - Clark, Mareka; NB22 - character, tiana; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 18, 2023 at the location indicated: Store 7143: 6035 Sand Lake Vista Dr, Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 @ 11:00 AM: Bernard Tostanowski: Home Decor and Furniture; Catina Phillips: boxes, chairs; Craig Becton/ AXBN Construction: house products, furniture; Coralie Malebranche: luggage (6) & boxes; Natalie Barrera: totes, suitcase, clothes Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando FL, 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: Yesenia Guzman- boxes, hangers, Christmas tree, hangers, shelves; Tammy Carder- bags, luggage, linens Store 1335: 1101 Marshall farms Rd Orlando, Fl 34761 407.516.7221@ 12:00pm: Earl Bethel-Water cooler, grill. LaJone Glass-household goods. Christopher White Popcorn machine, baby furniture, boxes. Gaven Smith-2 bikes, lumber. Martin Flowers-Pressure washer, charger ,totes. Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 982-1032 @ 1:00 PM: Charmagne Porter: Household Goods, Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools, Appliances; Johanne Plymouth: Household Goods, Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools, Appliances; Johanne Plymouth: Household Goods, Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools, Appliances; Mario Pierre: Household Goods/Furniture; Yinner Dudley: Appliances; Youssef Khedr: Household Goods, Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools, Appliances Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Latarsha Frazier- Queen bed and bins TV; Jamarie Berthier- TV’s, tables, couch & kitchen appliances; Linsley Joseph- 2 couches, 2 bar stools, end tables, and middle table; SS International Distributors LLC- Madeline Silva-Pallets. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 12 ,2023 at the location indicated: Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822 @ 12 PM: Malia Harrison - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances. Jamel Broomfield - Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 12, 2023 at the location indicated: Store 3941: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00 PM: Gustavo Cruz- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/appliances, office furn/machines/equip. Nandi Moothery- Boxes, Cinetiare Alvarez- clothing/purses, Marisol Yureidini- Household goods/furniture, Rosa McCarthy- household goods/furniture, Rosa McCarthy- household goods/furniture, Poala Montes- household goods/furniture, Katina Lundy- household goods/furniture, TV/stero equipment, Michelle Javier-Household goods/furniture, TV/stero equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 15, 2023 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Shawnnel Jewel
Jefferson: 2 bedroom aptmt, beds, dressers, boxes, sofa- Dynasty Carter: Boxes- Taylor Hamby: box spring, dinning room table, 5 chairs, totes, decoration- Eloi Goncalves: Secretary’s, chairs, HHG garage items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1400 Chile Martinez 1612 Janet Baez 2137 James Lumas 2313 Carmen Huff 2316 Dileiny Gonzalez 2460 Guilherme Delfino Silva Neves 2471 Carmen Huff 2019 Ruby Rodriguez. Run dates: 11/22/2023 and 11/29/2023.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1121 Barbara Simmons #1424 Jeannette Alvarado #1445 Zackti Pate #1701 Tammie Kallio #2136 Jodie Monosa #2164 Aaliyah Perry #2342 Emanuel Delgado #2502 Julitza Rivera #2536 Sonide Dentilus
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 08th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1166 Cheminique Agreda Parker 1178 Matthew Soto 3132 Genese Santaliz Rivera 3191 Hayley Willette 3199 Frances Arguinzoni 2233 Cliff Stone 3020 Antonio Shines. Run dates: 11/22/2023 and 11/29/2023.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A010 Glenda Ferdinand;A011 Glenda Ferdinand;A105 William Adan Lee Holton;A115 Donel Richemond;C043B Tristen S Brown/Tristen Shenise Brown;C099 Noemi Morales;C114 Thomas Armon Schrandt.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: December 13th, 2023 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #1175-Furniture, #C142- Households, #1158-Households, #1156-Furniture, #1145-Boxes, #1133-Households, #1096-Households, #1023-Households, #1036-Furniture, #J206-Furniture, #I212- Furniture, #2013-Boxes, #2017-Furniture, #2020-Households, #2021-Boxes, #G209- Furniture, #2150-Households, #D215-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750, December 12, 2023 @ 12:00 pm Anthony Sumner- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 15, 2023
1FBSS3BL8BDA74858
2011 FORD
3N1CN7AP5HL845494
2017 NISS
WAUB8GFF8G1037191
2016 AUDI
DECEMBER 16, 2023
1C6RD6FT1CS216035
2012 DODG
DECEMBER 17, 2023
2T1BURHE5HC795792
2017 TOYT
L37MMJBV8KZ010107
2019 DAIX
L8YTCKPF98Y011887
2008 SHEN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 15, 2023
1VWBP7A30DC111025
2013 VOLK
3FADP4BJXJM131497
2018 FORD
DECEMBER 16, 2023
JTHBA30G755090986
2005 LEXS
DECEMBER 17, 2023
1GCNCPEH3FZ280456
2015 CHEV
2G1FB1ED2B9144401
2011 CHEV
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on December 20th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Michael Bradford - #0A017, Lamar Woolbright - #0B002, Ericka Fipps Ð #0E014, Adalberto Rodriguez - #0F003, Romeo Laurent - #0G036, Jean Pierre Williams - #0G038
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0028 Ð Havva Morgan 0085 Ð Jason Wingler 0169 Ð Georgette Simmons 0170 Ð Georgette Simmons 0572 Ð Anna Nelson 145B Ð Eddie McGowan.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
12/25/2023
KNDJN2A20G7851315
KIA 2016
JHMGD38417S057946
HOND 2007
4T1BE46K57U728759
TOYT 2007
1GTEC14V05Z133661
GMC 2005
4T1BF1FK4GU248885
TOYT 2016
2T1BURHE0KC216957
TOYT 2019
5YFEPRAE1LP031283
TOYT 2020
1GNKRGED8BJ128395
CHEV 2011
1N6AA1EK9HN549371
NISS 2017
1G1ZB5ST7JF218210
CHEV 2018
1HGCM568X4A034816
HOND 2004
1FMCU9HD8JUB20860
FORD 2018
5NPDH4AE7BH024975
HYUN 2011
2C3CDXCTXKH575287
DODG 2019
12/26/2023
2HKYF18707H537540
HONDA 2007
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2017 Toyota
VIN: 5YFBURHE5HP582261
2012 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPEB4ACXCH396008
2002 Chevy
VIN: 1GAHG39R521206096
2004 BMW
VIN: WBANA53514B848242
2012 Volkswagen
VIN: WVWMP7AN1CE552629
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on December 20th, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC