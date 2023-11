Legal Public Notices 11/29/2023

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. #1146 Angela Thomas, #1178 Deandre Culmer, #1363 Jermaine McNeal, #1409 Ashley Atkins-Dellafield, #1531 Freddie Scott, #1684 Latoya Bryant. Ad to run: November 29, 2023 & December 6, 2023. Jennifer Shipley - Household items. Shelina Kallner - mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Brynn Pomeroy: furniture & items; Carolyn Rozier: household goods; Celeste Unertl: household goods; Gabriel Maciel Hernandez: refrigerator, boxes, furniture; Jared Delile: 4-bedroom apartment, boxes; Jessie Baptiste: Bedroom set, couch, table, kitchen items; John Reilly: household goods; Katiuska Anlis Guzman: Home furniture; Kevin Reddick: household goods; Kevin Thomas: Couches, tv, stand, bed and boxes; Lyndon Lafond: household items; Natisha Cuellar: Appliance, boxes, TV, clothes; Palamechia Bloodsaw: washer/dryer, dinette, 4 chairs; Precious Mcnabb: Bed, boxes, tv, baby stuff, couches, clothes; Richard Legros: Boxes; Sabrina Rodrigues: household goods; Terry Jenkins: household items; Valerie Phillips: beds, chair, household items, boxes, bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Altoria White-Household items, Gregory Campbell-Household items, Gregory Campbell-Household items, Julian Williams-Household items, Bobbi Williams-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Cassandra Thomas- Households Goods, Jorge Rullan- Christmas boxes, trees, piano and house hold items, Nicholas Rivera- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Brian Tracy-Household items, Brenda Drinnan-Household, Edel Lopez-Household items, Kenoshia bradley-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Tammy Zaladonis: Dresser, household furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Raymond Adams- bags, shoes. Tina Jordan-Nelson- Furniture. Shukeema Woodard- seasonal, tv. Malinda A Jackson- furniture. George Taylor- TV, luggage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Chassidy Gonzalez boxes & bags. Carlos Rodriguez: Fans, fire extinguisher, blankets, suitcase, cooler, two-wheeler, bags, boxes, clothes, totes and toys; Quincy Moore: Dresser, mattress, refrigerator, bags and boxes; Rayan Farhatullah: Cooler, sneaker boxes, refrigerator, table, shovel, two-wheeler and a keyboard. Demetrius O Aiken: Gaming chair, TV, bed rails, Safe, deep freezer, totes, personal belongings, Power tool, hand truck, furniture dolly, speaker, fan, sound bar, furniture; Christopher Peck: Furniture, dresser, table, chair, personal belongings, clothes, totes, shoes, bags, shelves, chest, purses, décor, electric scooter. LaDale Whaley: carpet shampooer, luggage, printer, tv, monitor, boxes, totes; Janessa Hammerle: shop vac, walker, tent, luggage, carjack, sports equipment, cloths, toys, boxes, totes. Marvin Brown bed, chairs, table, refrigerator, washer, tools, boxes, totes, tv, dryer, couch; Selena Mercado Maysonet chairs, plastic fire hydrant, dog crate, boxes, suitcase, bags; Antione Allen air fryer, small pinball machine, scanner, printer, totes, boxes, mattress, couch, toys, desk, bags; Shondrea Jeanty cooler, suitcase, kids car seat, bedding, table, shoes, bags; Devante Dejesus pool pump, pool ladder; chairs, pool pipes, boxes; Juan Martinez bed & bedding, tv, mattress, table, boxes, totes, toys, desk, tool box, fan. Jason Mixon (Motorcycles NOT for sale) Bags, boxes Ladder, Fishing gear, toolbox: Aqeyla Tinsley, household items: John Lent, Household items: Amanda Allen, Household items. David Bryan bedroom furniture, bed, boxes; Manny Gomez bed, clothes, toys, paper; The Bridge at Orlando furniture, paperwork, decorations; Ivelisse Gutierrez 2-bedroom apartment furniture; Justin David Johnson books, clothes, electronics. Antavio Kinsler: bed, dresser, couch boxes; Patrice Hay: furniture, boxes. Oscar Carrillo, totes, boxes; Jose Nicolas Antompietri, sofa, desk, chairs, cubbies, nightstand, boxes; Theresa Richardson, Household Items, chairs, coffee tables, boxes, tv, appliances, clothes and books. Arielys Andujar: Vanity, chair, luggage, clothes, shoes, nightstand, microwave; Jonathan Ted Gambrell: skateboard, books, boxes, desk, power tools, toolbox, clothes, shoes, shelves. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Rico Michel:household goods, Frank Davidson:Tools/appliances: Raymond Hall:household goods, MariaAgelis AyalaOtero:household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Rick Eisel- leftover stuff, 20 boxes, artwork. Maricell Milagr Hall- Household goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Milry Aristill-Household items, Denise Randall-Household items, Kiara Blanco-Household items, Andrew Arencibia-Household items, Carl Clarke-Household items, Tina Harrison-Household items, Malike Moody-Household items, Marvin Simons-Household items, Tysheray Phillips-Household items, William Lamb-Household items, Cameron Hodge-Household items, Kennley Grant-Household items, Jasmine Nealy-Household items, Angel Reyes-Household items, Rena Wade-Household items, Gabriel Billingsley- Household items, Stacey Singleton Yisrael 3 and 1 Detailing-Household items, Benjamin Walker-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: H.P. DOB: 07/26/2021, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Greg A. Tynan on January 3, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 20th day of November, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children's Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal). Darrell Hunter- School Teacher Supplies. Adolphe Auguste-few bags of clothes. Angel Vargas- Angel Vargas-clothes, shoes, electronics, lamar johnson- clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Clarissa Kostenko-bedroom, home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Jacqueline Hall-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned, Michael J. Cadena, of 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL, 32792, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name: It is the intent of the undersigned to register with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 11/17/2023. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 543 Sofia Bernard, 1217 Benjamin Marchman, 327 Joel Jay Guerrero, 430 Perlita Ocampo, 629 Alexis Gomez Jimenez, 226 Tiffany Mac Donald, 643 Italia Regius. 1603 Terriana Bell, AB3880D Quiaurie Owens, AB1961F Bravo Cavaro, 1808 Suzan Guest, 1037 Erik Aquino. 1123 Veronica Stafford, 1243 Derrick Howard, 1133 Veronica Stafford. D212 Shamiya Mims, A105 Angelina Reyes, B196 Tiffany Frison, D152 Davina Fielder, D185 Jacky Calderon, A104 Hector Corujo, C115 Ivor St. Ange, 2096 David Burns. NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com 2301 Elizabeth Lebron, AA8021K David Whitty, AA4348P David Whitty. C117 Michelle Elms. Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on