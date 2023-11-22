Legal Public Notices 11/22/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 12th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Jennifer Shipley - Household items. Shelina Kallner - mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 12/14/2023 at 10:15am - Noljie Hernandez - ladder, bins, coolers, grill Cynthia Colon - luggage, furniture, holiday decor Donna Barnett - furniture, sports equipment, bins Mariela Perez - furniture, couch. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, December 12th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Altoria White-Household items, Gregory Campbell-Household items, Gregory Campbell-Household items, Julian Williams-Household items, Bobbi Williams-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 12, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Cassandra Thomas- Households Goods, Jorge Rullan- Christmas boxes, trees, piano and house hold items, Nicholas Rivera- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on December 12th, 2023 12:00PM Brian Tracy-Household items, Brenda Drinnan-Household, Edel Lopez-Household items, Kenoshia bradley-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137 on December 14th, 2023 10:45 AM: Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated December 12, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Tammy Zaladonis: Dresser, household furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 13, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Chassidy Gonzalez boxes & bags Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 14, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 11583 University Blvd, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 777-2278: Carlos Rodriguez: Fans, fire extinguisher, blankets, suitcase, cooler, two-wheeler, bags, boxes, clothes, totes and toys; Quincy Moore: Dresser, mattress, refrigerator, bags and boxes; Rayan Farhatullah: Cooler, sneaker boxes, refrigerator, table, shovel, two-wheeler and a keyboard. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Demetrius O Aiken: Gaming chair, TV, bed rails, Safe, deep freezer, totes, personal belongings, Power tool, hand truck, furniture dolly, speaker, fan, sound bar, furniture; Christopher Peck: Furniture, dresser, table, chair, personal belongings, clothes, totes, shoes, bags, shelves, chest, purses, décor, electric scooter. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: LaDale Whaley: carpet shampooer, luggage, printer, tv, monitor, boxes, totes; Janessa Hammerle: shop vac, walker, tent, luggage, carjack, sports equipment, cloths, toys, boxes, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Marvin Brown bed, chairs, table, refrigerator, washer, tools, boxes, totes, tv, dryer, couch; Selena Mercado Maysonet chairs, plastic fire hydrant, dog crate, boxes, suitcase, bags; Antione Allen air fryer, small pinball machine, scanner, printer, totes, boxes, mattress, couch, toys, desk, bags; Shondrea Jeanty cooler, suitcase, kids car seat, bedding, table, shoes, bags; Devante Dejesus pool pump, pool ladder; chairs, pool pipes, boxes; Juan Martinez bed & bedding, tv, mattress, table, boxes, totes, toys, desk, tool box, fan. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Jason Mixon (Motorcycles NOT for sale) Bags, boxes Ladder, Fishing gear, toolbox: Aqeyla Tinsley, household items: John Lent, Household items: Amanda Allen, Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: David Bryan bedroom furniture, bed, boxes; Manny Gomez bed, clothes, toys, paper; The Bridge at Orlando furniture, paperwork, decorations; Ivelisse Gutierrez 2-bedroom apartment furniture; Justin David Johnson books, clothes, electronics. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Antavio Kinsler: bed, dresser, couch boxes; Patrice Hay: furniture, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Oscar Carrillo, totes, boxes; Jose Nicolas Antompietri, sofa, desk, chairs, cubbies, nightstand, boxes; Theresa Richardson, Household Items, chairs, coffee tables, boxes, tv, appliances, clothes and books. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Arielys Andujar: Vanity, chair, luggage, clothes, shoes, nightstand, microwave; Jonathan Ted Gambrell: skateboard, books, boxes, desk, power tools, toolbox, clothes, shoes, shelves. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on December 12, 2023 at 12:00pm Rico Michel:household goods, Frank Davidson:Tools/appliances: Raymond Hall:household goods, MariaAgelis AyalaOtero:household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on December 12th, 2023 at 12:00pm. Rick Eisel- leftover stuff, 20 boxes, artwork. Maricell Milagr Hall- Household goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on December 12th, 2023 @ 12:00PM – Milry Aristill-Household items, Denise Randall-Household items, Kiara Blanco-
Household items, Andrew Arencibia-Household items, Carl Clarke-Household items, Tina Harrison-Household items, Malike Moody-Household items, Marvin Simons-Household items, Tysheray Phillips-Household items,
William Lamb-Household items, Cameron Hodge-Household items, Kennley Grant-Household items, Jasmine Nealy-Household items, Angel Reyes-Household items, Rena Wade-Household items, Gabriel Billingsley- Household items, Stacey Singleton Yisrael 3 and 1 Detailing-Household items, Benjamin Walker-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF: STEPHEN MARK CARUSO A/K/A STEPHEN M. CARUSO, Deceased. File No. 2023-CP-003554-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of STEPHEN MARK CARUSO A/K/A STEPHEN M. CARUSO, deceased, whose date of death was August 23, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/15/2023. Signed this 9th day of November, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Handling Attorney, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected], Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ JILL W. CARUSO, Personal Representative, 1355 S. SUMMERLIN AVE.,ORLANDO, FL 32806.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISIONCASE NO.: DP19-583 In the Interest of: D.T., minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: LAURITZ THOMPSON,, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.T, born on 06/02/2006. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable GREG TYNAN, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25th day of October, 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 3128736 on December 12th, 2023 12:00PM Darrell Hunter- School Teacher Supplies. Adolphe Auguste-few bags of clothes. Angel Vargas- Angel Vargas-clothes, shoes, electronics, lamar johnson- clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on December 12th, 2023 12:00PM Clarissa Kostenko-bedroom, home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on December 12th, 2023 12:00PM Jacqueline Hall-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice Is Hereby Given that Rentokil North America, Inc., 1125 Berkshire Blvd Suite 150, Wyomissing, PA 19610, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Terminix Florida, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Marketing Group of Orlando & Partners, Inc., of 604 Courtland Street, Suite 180, Orlando, FL, 32804, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Clever Cube
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Clever Cube"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/5/2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando Fl 32837 12/06/2023: 3125 Anthony Bowman, 2027 Anthony Bowman, 3240 Gary Sloan Jr, 1703 maria Ortega, 2157 Maria Jessica Rodriguez. U-Haul Ctr 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 12/06/2023: 303 Amanda Pierre, 413 Yaitza Rolon, 547 Scott Bartlett, 940 Scott Bartlett, 633 Emma Vargas, 241 Marlyn Mcnair, 1076 Kevin Koehn. U-Haul Ctr 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32822 12/06/2023: 1408 Elias Lugo, 1144 Ashley Hobson, 1099 Carlos Torres, 1067 Katherine Sedan, 1220 Eric Rogers, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3303 Miriam Whitaker, 2252 Namivia Villasmil Camarillo, 1083 Brenda Reece. U-Haul Ctr 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee Fl. 34744 12/06/2023: 2124 Ramon Rivera, 3336 Beatrice Cotto, 2191 Claudia Diaz, AA3298K Daniella Bauza, 2155 Tracey Haughton, 1032 Dennis Baez, 3179 Lynnette M Tirado-Munet, 2096 David Burns, 2184-86 Marisa Salcerio, 1212 Lystra Lewis, 2274 Jexsenia Rodriguez.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 32 Cameron Witherspoon 63 Zoraida Salvat 130 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 132 Jennifer Rene Horn 224 Alejandra Castaneda 260 Gilbert Cuevas 268 Ralph David 417 Susan G Clary 479 Kristina Torres Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 100 Anthony Rackard 121 Darius Simpson 152 Lemeck Meradin 160 Jaqueline Kirkland 162 Albert Lowes 174 Trina Davis 188 Antwann Artist 207 Detric Williams 208 Gabrielle Taylor 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 281 Stephanie Yvette Douglas323 Cynthia Oliver 330 Loretta Delores Jenkins 349 Elsa Duffy 350 Marie Desir 362 Volkan Tokatli 383 Volkan Tokatli 413 Greg Remado Thomas 414 Rodriguez Anderson 416 Robert Greene 421 Nivaldo Reboucas 444 Brandon Brinson 472 Christopher Henderson 533 Adrian Collins 535 Lenise Banks 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 592 Gloria Brooks 601 Donnell Harp 603 Sandra Lewis Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0029 Alex Williams 0136 Jean Welton 0190 Brenda Sama 0233 Harry Sirkis 0269 George Diaz 0336 Calvin Nelson 0642 Ashley Simon 0672 Brittany Wright 0719 Guerda Cadichon 0764 Danielle Brathwaite 0812 Alexis Blue 0851 Davonta Leeks 0908 Diallo Fitzgerald Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 0409 Easter Gibson 0436 Laquincia Shorter 0506 Jeffery Wright 0606 Laura Mitchell 0618 Jacorey Bush 0749 Cleveland Rahymes Jr. 0839 Shialismar Ortiz Negron 0915 James Owens0930 Christopher Reid 0937 Michelle Rosales 0951 Lynda Johnson 0956 Lynda Johnson 1009 Frances Cruz 1028 Shawna Smith 1202 Marisol Sepulveda 1226 El Hadji Doop 1229 Amanda Johnson 1307 Guilande Aclouque 1407 Amanda Johnson 1519 Marisol Sepulveda 1610 George Diaz 1621 Angela Warrington, 7777 Holdings LLC 1636 Patrick Hale 1749 Francisco Gonzalez-Velez 2107 Sedia Plata Miro 2313 Krystle Tanner 2322 Kenneth Marson Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1070 Naya Banks 2011 Aghree Inc., Aprille Wade 2021 Aprille Wade 3092 Jaqitta Smith 3222 Tony Marks 3275 Quemi Familia 4007 Aprille Wade 4051 Jimmy Roberson III4112 Robert Lee Casey Jr 5004 Aprille Wade 5049 Brenda Long 5050 Lateal Woulard 5052 Robert Atkins 5061 Lincoln Thomas 6013 Robert Atkins 6040 David R. Heil, PA, David R Heil.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 8th, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. B172- Racheal Sheffield B153- Tommy BassB140- Adam Rodgers A278- Ada Oquendo A225- Kelby Servillon.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 7th, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2032 - white, Stanley; 2253 - Clark, Ariel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0264 - Richsrds, Kenneth PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0166 - Castillo, Alize; 0224 - THOMAS, BASSIE; 3029 - Hernandez, Andre; 7058 - Alvarado, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1032 - Puntiel, Wendy PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D092 - Paz, Maria; D234 - Cetoute, Jude PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3070 - Gragert, Sarah PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1362 - Brown, Nakeisha; 1729 - Benitez Perez, Cesar; 2464 - Willis, Chanchy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0492 – Shepherd, Jmiah; 4026 - lamar, Ari Giovanny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A015 - Ford, Deandre; A118 - torres, Josue E; D455 - Miro Castro, Evelyn; F573 - Montes, Carmen PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B212 - Chester, Xavier; C133 - Raybern, Joseph. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 7th, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 12:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2045 - Martin, Ricky; 2118 - Mays, Jordan PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3025 - bates, Ebony; 5017 - Banzon, John; 5019 - Valbuena, Santiago Arevalo; 7021 - Vizcaino, David; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 8015 - Duque, Sebastian PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C164 - perdomo, karina PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C049 - Paul, Marie; F012 - Santana, Ana; G008 - Marrero, Natalie; G040 - Augustin, Fritz; H041 - Harris, Kendra PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B222 - Paul, Max; B230 - Registre, Stephania; B243 - Walden, Amya; B264 - Fernandez, David; E511 - Ryan, Carlene; E545 - Franklin, Terrie; G702 - borrero, jennifer; H804 - Nelson, Gabre; H842 - wiggins, Lucus PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Martinez, Ramon; A155 - Kerssen, Alicia; D418 - Imagesbyhim Hedgepeth, Chris; E506 - hernandez lopez, luis; E510 - Constant, Derison; G717 - Brown, Wycliffe; H804 - D'amato, Daniel; I928 - WIS Investment Group LLC Brown, Wycliffe; L209 - marie, Orelus; L214 - Salvador, Shirley; P016 - WIS Investment Group LLC Brown, Wycliffe PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11318 - Llmxenterprises llc Santana, Edwin; 12121 - Orta, Brian; 12610 - Clement, Armani; 12622 - wrigh, Donnie; 401 - Riera, Tessie; 612 - Dorsey, Zaesha Felicia; 983 - Harvin, Janice PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1001 - Concepcion, Eileen; 515 - Lettsome, Kellese; 534 - Muhammad, Diamond; 852 - Rosario, Lacie; 862 - dominicci, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01132 - Ramos, Brenda Reyes; 02306 - Harris, Margaret; 05439 - Marroe, Chritain PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1205 - GAINER, DANIELLE; 1221 - gutierrez, Juan; 1431 - Rich, David; 1501 - sagastune, Kassandra; 1804 - Parker, Joshua; 2194B - viera, ruben; 2200 - Grady, Demetrius PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 01:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 2043 - Camacho, Ivette; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 6020 - Martin, Leah; 8058 - Colmenares Arteaga, Jose PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0100 - cruzado, Kinivette; 0246 - Tutora, Jeremy; 1080 - bouhou, Mohamed Ait PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0144 - laguerre, Wilnelson; 0246 - Sims, Jasmine; 0625 - Guimaraes, Rodrigo; 0810 - Ankrom, Stephanie; 1121 - Jones, Alexandria R; 1303 - Jackson, Monica; 1332 - Diaz, Tayreen. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on December 8th, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A023 - Albright, Maylynn; H241 - Astrologo, Stephanie; H230 – Grimsley, Orenthius PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B229 - ROI Home Services Haugabrooks, Sherrard; D414 - Worske, Samantha; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; F611 - Jones, Sean; F681 - Black, Tiffany PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C312 - Woulfe, Amanda PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Cross, Mahagone; A022 - Sierra, Juan; C012 - Artis, Fredrick; G020 - Jackson, Jontay; H020 - Canty, Alec; H045 - Culp, Melahn; J123 - Mcdaniel, Sharief; J521 - Ducharme, Joseph; J808 - Colindres, Allan; P059 - Taste Of Fame Lenear, Regina; P083 - Pauley, Christopher; P092 - Ahedo, Joy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B208 - Ohara, Megan; E595 - Zervos, Jonathan; H847 - Warren, Tynicia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 320-5759 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com .00221 – McCormick, Bryan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4011 - Lawrence, Nicole; 7013 - FITZGERALD, YVONNE. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on December 8th, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:50 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1116 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 1205 - Pierre, Eveline Conserve PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0111 - Mason, Jessica; 2045 - Rodriguez, James; 3036 - Williams, Alfredya; 4050 - Simmons, Paige PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2015 - Smith, Anthony; 3009 - Roberts, Adam; 4030 - Roberts, Adam; 4038 - White, Shantel; 5032 - Nottage, Deandre; 5053 - Breedlove, Jasmine; 7006 - Cuyler, Chandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Rachel, Jerron; 5110 - Jean Pierre, Monique; 5123 - Bell, Markesha; 6135 - Peters, Anissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B011 - Alexander, Lyric; B211 - rouse, Jaime; C030 - Goodman, LaDricka Chiree; C032 - Villegas, Genesis; C056 - Montgomery, Lashanda; D001 - Jean-Charles, Guetchine PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A102 - Mitchell, Wende; C303 - la-mont, davis; E009 - Galloway, Anson; F606 - Spencer, Kelley; F610 - Slaughter, Jameis; G734 - Dempsey, Matthew; H818 - Dempsey, Matthew PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Billings, Mark; B010B - Otero, Megan; B013B - Laury, Sainnel; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B082B - Brown, Kendra; B084 - Bwgm exp llc Lambert, Falasha; B093 - Brooks, Christopher ; C004 - Hossain, Joairia; C108 - Brooks, Andrea ; D007 - Williams, Terrall; D092 - Cleveland, Karen; D108 - Holland, Chevon; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E016 - Alston, Kadra; E028 - Bennett, Darel; E113 - salaam, Nardreka; F035 - Webb, Reginald; G025 - Joseph, Taurius PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1015 - Theophin, Exdra; 1475 - Smith, Niyoka; 1629 - Bentley, Takesha; 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2103 - Straube, Norman R; 2144 - Wilcox, Janet; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2222 - Atencio, Matias; 2276 - Parra, Fabien; 2350 - Francis, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0090 - Sheppard, Terry; 0121 - Powell, Betenia; 0181 - Sipp, Gwendolyn; 0245 - Mathis, Devante; 0276 - GRACIA, DUVALSON; 0320 - Ambrosie, Faniastasia; 0327 - Foy, Jose; 0361 - Lytch, Elijah; 0377 - Carter, Rachel; 0378 - Billingsley, KIMBERLY; 0383 - Clarke, Roxanna; 0384 - Remplet, Edva; 0385 - Manuel, Rodrycka; 0642 - Canto, Bryan; 0779 - Suave, Sedgewick; 0785 - Santos, Carlos; 0908 - Duffie, Sandi PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0419 - Heers, Brittney; 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 1102 - Palacios, Luis Enrique; 1121 - Smith, Sharonda; 1366B - Bradford, Sherri Y PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0285 - Wilcox, Vanessa; 0298 - Raskin, Paul; 0409 - Castillo, Alan; 0920 - Il migliore contracting claudio, Manuel PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1048 - Lewis, Candia; 1055 - Beard, Shaquana; 1258 - Francis, Joel; C036 - Clark, Mareka; NB22 - character, tiana; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 12 ,2023 at the location indicated: Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822 @ 12 PM: Malia Harrison - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances. Jamel Broomfield - Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 12, 2023 at the location indicated: Store 3941: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, FL 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00 PM: Gustavo Cruz- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/appliances, office furn/machines/equip. Nandi Moothery- Boxes, Cinetiare Alvarez- clothing/purses, Marisol Yureidini- Household goods/furniture, Rosa McCarthy- household goods/furniture, Rosa McCarthy- household goods/furniture, Poala Montes- household goods/furniture, Katina Lundy- household goods/furniture, TV/stero equipment, Michelle Javier-Household goods/furniture, TV/stero equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1400 Chile Martinez 1612 Janet Baez 2137 James Lumas 2313 Carmen Huff 2316 Dileiny Gonzalez 2460 Guilherme Delfino Silva Neves 2471 Carmen Huff 2019 Ruby Rodriguez. Run dates: 11/22/2023 and 11/29/2023.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1121 Barbara Simmons #1424 Jeannette Alvarado #1445 Zackti Pate #1701 Tammie Kallio #2136 Jodie Monosa #2164 Aaliyah Perry #2342 Emanuel Delgado #2502 Julitza Rivera #2536 Sonide Dentilus
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 08th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1166 Cheminique Agreda Parker 1178 Matthew Soto 3132 Genese Santaliz Rivera 3191 Hayley Willette 3199 Frances Arguinzoni 2233 Cliff Stone 3020 Antonio Shines. Run dates: 11/22/2023 and 11/29/2023.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: December 13th, 2023 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #1175-Furniture, #C142- Households, #1158-Households, #1156-Furniture, #1145-Boxes, #1133-Households, #1096-Households, #1023-Households, #1036-Furniture, #J206-Furniture, #I212- Furniture, #2013-Boxes, #2017-Furniture, #2020-Households, #2021-Boxes, #G209- Furniture, #2150-Households, #D215-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750, December 12, 2023 @ 12:00 pm Anthony Sumner- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 8th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1DW1A5329RBB37464
1994 STOUGHTON
1FA6P8TH0H5343207
2017 FORD
1G1PF5SB7G7147001
2016 CHEV
1HGEM22955L030538
2005 HOND
2HGFC2F6XKH605474
2019 HOND
3C4PDCGG1JT505072
2018 DODG
5N1AZ2MG7HN100216
2017 NISS
WBA3A5G58FNS89176
2015 BMW
WBADW3C57CE824316
2012 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 12/08/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JA4LX41G83U045397
2003 MITS
5LMFU28R64LJ35171
2004 LINC
JM1BK12F741173878
2004 MAZD
1LNHM81W96Y608923
2006 LINC
3VWPW31C18M522391
2008 VOLK
KNDPB3A21B7078548
2011 KIA
3MZBM1V75FM218107
2015 MAZD
5NPE24AF9KH742784
2019 HYUN
3GNAXHEG7PL157940
2023 CHEV.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 12/08/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
5NPE24AF0GH306431
2016 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 9, 2023
1FADP3F27GL382078
2016 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
DECEMBER 9, 2023
1VWAT7A32FC098689
2015 VOLK
3VWRJ71K49M035967
2009 VOLK
DECEMBER 10, 2023
1FAFP33P9YW236970
2000 FORD
1N4AL2AP3AN411986
2010 NISS
JM3TB2DA6E0440826
2014 MAZD
DECEMBER 14, 2023
3N1AB8CV5MY277097
2021 NISS
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on December 8th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0028 – Havva Morgan 0085 – Jason Wingler 0169 – Georgette Simmons 0170 – Georgette Simmons 0572 – Anna Nelson 145B – Eddie McGowan.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5341 – 2310 W Carroll St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, December 5,2023 at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Joseph Ronaldo Zeledon, Sreelal Sasidharan pillai, Arlisa Maria Simpson, Yaniel Rivera, Lucia Palmero, Riceliz Marrero, Shemar Troutman, Liliana Zayas, Nicholas David Lewis, Eumeka Thomas NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 6174 – 1004 North Hoagland Blvd. Kissimmee, Fl. 34741 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, December 5,2023 at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Laiza Ortiz, DINGANE WALKER, Rafael Rodriguez Roman, Danea Lee Figueroa, Mark Lippman, LaCandice Michelle Hollinger, Nicole Miller NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 6177 – 1830 E Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl. 34744 to satisfy a lien on TUESDAY, December 5,2023 at approx. 12:00pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Shakeem Miley, Ana Rios Mejia, Steven Pena NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, December 6,2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart, Elwin Rincones, Richard Baker, Paul Rodney, Paul Hansin, Lonnie Lee Burger NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, December 6,2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Christine Edwards Ducille, Christine Ducille, Angelique Thomas, Angelique, Sandra Hockenberry, Elizabeth White, Elizabeth, Nancy Quinones, Clarence Bradwell, Carl Norelia, Joshua Bailey, J Bailey NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, December 6,2023, at approx. 11:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Eric Sarito Bastian, Cynthia Watson, Jazzmin Ajane Williams, Melvin Bradley, Derek Cooper, Joslyn Green, Shamari Donnelle Martin, Brianna Marie Webb, Andre Deion Benjamin, Michael Shannon Lehner,ELIZABETH ALEJANDRO, Bredrick Antonio Golston, Glenn Johnson, Timothy Lee Knight Sr., Chantilee Shere Stewart, Fran Smith, Nicole Harrison, Marta Muniz, Kamaria Jackson NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, December 6,2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Quaneice Tranee McBride, Decara Maurice Green, Kelly Gibson, Theresa Cineus, Lusina Cineus NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, December 7, 2023, at approx. 10:30 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Sade Sullivan, Dekerria Harris, Charmaine Mureen Waite, Christain Bonardd, Rachel Bodner, Brittany Crumpton, Alexis Mendez, Willie Shaw, Ramon Pinero. NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 0351 – 10425 S John Young Pkwy Orlando, FL 32837 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY December 7,2023, at approx. 11:00 am at www.storagetreasures.com: Katrena Jones NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart Management, LLC # 5961 – 1540 Sullivan Rd., Davenport, FL 33896 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY December 7,2023, at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Valenecia Fortune, Alexa Lopez, Kevin Barrientos, Kevin Jean Isme, Cortez Builders Corp, Jamie Antonio Silva Luna, Jannell Johnson, Amil Collins.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 8:00AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
12/01/2023
1C3BC2FG2BN522039
CHRY 2011
1NNVX53282M348704
MON TRL 2002
12/07/2023
5TDYK3DC2BS077522
TOYO 2011
12/09/2023
1FTSS34L28DA54851
FORD 2008
12/12/2023
JN8AF5MR8GT610086
NISS 2016
WBABR3346YEB39658
BMW 2000
4M2CU87138KJ29231
MERC 2008
12/13/2023
4T1BE46K37U155909
TOYO 2007
19UYA42411A031357
ACUR 2001
12/15/2023
4S4BRBCC8D3208272
SUBARU 2013
Overtime Towing and Recovery, 11337 Rocket Blvd., Orlando, FL 32824
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2001 Ford
VIN: 1FAFP444X1F125330
2019 Chevrolet
VIN: 1GCHSBEA6K1217799
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on December 13th, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC