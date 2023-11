Legal Public Notices 11/22/2023

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jennifer Shipley - Household items. Shelina Kallner - mattress. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Noljie Hernandez - ladder, bins, coolers, grill Cynthia Colon - luggage, furniture, holiday decor Donna Barnett - furniture, sports equipment, bins Mariela Perez - furniture, couch. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Altoria White-Household items, Gregory Campbell-Household items, Gregory Campbell-Household items, Julian Williams-Household items, Bobbi Williams-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Cassandra Thomas- Households Goods, Jorge Rullan- Christmas boxes, trees, piano and house hold items, Nicholas Rivera- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Brian Tracy-Household items, Brenda Drinnan-Household, Edel Lopez-Household items, Kenoshia bradley-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tammy Zaladonis: Dresser, household furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Chassidy Gonzalez boxes & bags Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:Carlos Rodriguez: Fans, fire extinguisher, blankets, suitcase, cooler, two-wheeler, bags, boxes, clothes, totes and toys; Quincy Moore: Dresser, mattress, refrigerator, bags and boxes; Rayan Farhatullah: Cooler, sneaker boxes, refrigerator, table, shovel, two-wheeler and a keyboard. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Demetrius O Aiken: Gaming chair, TV, bed rails, Safe, deep freezer, totes, personal belongings, Power tool, hand truck, furniture dolly, speaker, fan, sound bar, furniture; Christopher Peck: Furniture, dresser, table, chair, personal belongings, clothes, totes, shoes, bags, shelves, chest, purses, décor, electric scooter. The personal goods stored therein by the following:LaDale Whaley: carpet shampooer, luggage, printer, tv, monitor, boxes, totes; Janessa Hammerle: shop vac, walker, tent, luggage, carjack, sports equipment, cloths, toys, boxes, totes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Marvin Brown bed, chairs, table, refrigerator, washer, tools, boxes, totes, tv, dryer, couch; Selena Mercado Maysonet chairs, plastic fire hydrant, dog crate, boxes, suitcase, bags; Antione Allen air fryer, small pinball machine, scanner, printer, totes, boxes, mattress, couch, toys, desk, bags; Shondrea Jeanty cooler, suitcase, kids car seat, bedding, table, shoes, bags; Devante Dejesus pool pump, pool ladder; chairs, pool pipes, boxes; Juan Martinez bed & bedding, tv, mattress, table, boxes, totes, toys, desk, tool box, fan. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jason Mixon (Motorcycles NOT for sale) Bags, boxes Ladder, Fishing gear, toolbox: Aqeyla Tinsley, household items: John Lent, Household items: Amanda Allen, Household items The personal goods stored therein by the followingDavid Bryan bedroom furniture, bed, boxes; Manny Gomez bed, clothes, toys, paper; The Bridge at Orlando furniture, paperwork, decorations; Ivelisse Gutierrez 2-bedroom apartment furniture; Justin David Johnson books, clothes, electronics. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Antavio Kinsler: bed, dresser, couch boxes; Patrice Hay: furniture, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:Oscar Carrillo, totes, boxes; Jose Nicolas Antompietri, sofa, desk, chairs, cubbies, nightstand, boxes; Theresa Richardson, Household Items, chairs, coffee tables, boxes, tv, appliances, clothes and books. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Arielys Andujar: Vanity, chair, luggage, clothes, shoes, nightstand, microwave; Jonathan Ted Gambrell: skateboard, books, boxes, desk, power tools, toolbox, clothes, shoes, shelves. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rico Michel:household goods, Frank Davidson:Tools/appliances: Raymond Hall:household goods, MariaAgelis AyalaOtero:household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Rick Eisel- leftover stuff, 20 boxes, artwork. Maricell Milagr Hall- Household goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com.Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:– Milry Aristill-Household items, Denise Randall-Household items, Kiara Blanco-Household items, Andrew Arencibia-Household items, Carl Clarke-Household items, Tina Harrison-Household items, Malike Moody-Household items, Marvin Simons-Household items, Tysheray Phillips-Household items,William Lamb-Household items, Cameron Hodge-Household items, Kennley Grant-Household items, Jasmine Nealy-Household items, Angel Reyes-Household items, Rena Wade-Household items, Gabriel Billingsley- Household items, Stacey Singleton Yisrael 3 and 1 Detailing-Household items, Benjamin Walker-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF:Deceased.: The administration of the estate of STEPHEN MARK CARUSO A/K/A STEPHEN M. CARUSO, deceased, whose date of death was August 23, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/15/2023. Signed this 9th day of November, 2023. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Handling Attorney, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] , Secondary Email: [email protected] . /s/ JILL W. CARUSO, Personal Representative, 1355 S. SUMMERLIN AVE.,ORLANDO, FL 32806.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISIONIn the Interest of: D.T., minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.T, born on 06/02/2006. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable GREG TYNAN, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25th day of October, 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1Darrell Hunter- School Teacher Supplies. Adolphe Auguste-few bags of clothes. Angel Vargas- Angel Vargas-clothes, shoes, electronics, lamar johnson- clothes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Clarissa Kostenko-bedroom, home items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Jacqueline Hall-Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice Is Hereby Given that Rentokil North America, Inc., 1125 Berkshire Blvd Suite 150, Wyomissing, PA 19610, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.is hereby given that the undersigned, Marketing Group of Orlando & Partners, Inc., of 604 Courtland Street, Suite 180, Orlando, FL, 32804, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 9/5/2023NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com : 3125 Anthony Bowman, 2027 Anthony Bowman, 3240 Gary Sloan Jr, 1703 maria Ortega, 2157 Maria Jessica Rodriguez.: 303 Amanda Pierre, 413 Yaitza Rolon, 547 Scott Bartlett, 940 Scott Bartlett, 633 Emma Vargas, 241 Marlyn Mcnair, 1076 Kevin Koehn.: 1408 Elias Lugo, 1144 Ashley Hobson, 1099 Carlos Torres, 1067 Katherine Sedan, 1220 Eric Rogers, 1000 Nitza Rosado, 3303 Miriam Whitaker, 2252 Namivia Villasmil Camarillo, 1083 Brenda Reece.2124 Ramon Rivera, 3336 Beatrice Cotto, 2191 Claudia Diaz, AA3298K Daniella Bauza, 2155 Tracey Haughton, 1032 Dennis Baez, 3179 Lynnette M Tirado-Munet, 2096 David Burns, 2184-86 Marisa Salcerio, 1212 Lystra Lewis, 2274 Jexsenia Rodriguez.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online endingat times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units / for more info.32 Cameron Witherspoon 63 Zoraida Salvat 130 Scott Zubarik132 Jennifer Rene Horn 224 Alejandra Castaneda 260 Gilbert Cuevas 268 Ralph David 417 Susan G Clary 479 Kristina Torres100 Anthony Rackard 121 Darius Simpson 152 Lemeck Meradin 160 Jaqueline Kirkland 162 Albert Lowes 174 Trina Davis 188 Antwann Artist 207 Detric Williams 208 Gabrielle Taylor 237 Shayeon Lamont Davis 281 Stephanie Yvette Douglas323 Cynthia Oliver 330 Loretta Delores Jenkins 349 Elsa Duffy 350 Marie Desir 362 Volkan Tokatli 383 Volkan Tokatli 413 Greg Remado Thomas 414 Rodriguez Anderson 416 Robert Greene 421 Nivaldo Reboucas 444 Brandon Brinson 472 Christopher Henderson 533 Adrian Collins 535 Lenise Banks 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 592 Gloria Brooks 601 Donnell Harp 603 Sandra Lewis: 0029 Alex Williams 0136 Jean Welton 0190 Brenda Sama 0233 Harry Sirkis 0269 George Diaz 0336 Calvin Nelson 0642 Ashley Simon 0672 Brittany Wright 0719 Guerda Cadichon 0764 Danielle Brathwaite 0812 Alexis Blue 0851 Davonta Leeks 0908 Diallo Fitzgerald: 0409 Easter Gibson 0436 Laquincia Shorter 0506 Jeffery Wright 0606 Laura Mitchell 0618 Jacorey Bush 0749 Cleveland Rahymes Jr. 0839 Shialismar Ortiz Negron 0915 James Owens0930 Christopher Reid 0937 Michelle Rosales 0951 Lynda Johnson 0956 Lynda Johnson 1009 Frances Cruz 1028 Shawna Smith 1202 Marisol Sepulveda 1226 El Hadji Doop 1229 Amanda Johnson 1307 Guilande Aclouque 1407 Amanda Johnson 1519 Marisol Sepulveda 1610 George Diaz 1621 Angela Warrington, 7777 Holdings LLC 1636 Patrick Hale 1749 Francisco Gonzalez-Velez 2107 Sedia Plata Miro 2313 Krystle Tanner 2322 Kenneth Marson1070 Naya Banks 2011 Aghree Inc., Aprille Wade 2021 Aprille Wade 3092 Jaqitta Smith 3222 Tony Marks 3275 Quemi Familia 4007 Aprille Wade 4051 Jimmy Roberson III4112 Robert Lee Casey Jr 5004 Aprille Wade 5049 Brenda Long 5050 Lateal Woulard 5052 Robert Atkins 5061 Lincoln Thomas 6013 Robert Atkins 6040 David R. Heil, PA, David R Heil.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on