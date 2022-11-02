Legal Public Notices 11/2/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: November 22, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Gina Gonzalez - Aluminum. Jordan Pierce - Furniture. Lanay Winns - Chair, Boxes . Khadija Sadeek - Boxes, Mattress. Brayann Torres - Tools. Danielle Rosella - Furniture, The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 22nd, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Michelle Garcia- furniture, wood cabinet, reno materials, clothes, books, other general personal items, Susan Gant- furniture & boxes, Susan Gant- household goods, Melody Williams- household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 22nd, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Angel Lopez mattress and clothing; Justin David Johnson books, clothes and electronics; Roosevelt Ribeiro Sofa and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: NANCY DALMACE: Bedframe, Bookcase, chest, KIRA HORN: Toys, Boxes, Table, Vacuum, MERAI RIVERA: Bed, Chair, Dresser, TV, Messager. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Maria De Los Angeles Martinez: furniture, Somer Helwig: furniture, cleaning items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Ronecia Middleton: furniture, personal items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando, Fl 32825, 4074959612: Wendy Edouard-Furniture-Boxes, euris lopez-household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 22, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Ruth Berlus-Household goods, Shukeema Woodard-boxes, Justice Leonard- household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated November 22nd, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Cortney Tabacchini -boxes and personal items, Kayla Giompalo-Household items. couch table bedroom set, Selena Osorio- Household furniture and personal items, Heriberto Gonzalez- furniture, Amber Caldwell-2bedrooom home. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 15th, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Valycia Beacham: household items, Clifford Hughley: boxes, Yolanda Moore: household furniture, John Murphy: household items, Doris Roper: boxes & furniture, Doris Roper: furniture, Aubree Jackson: household, Krystle Henry: clothing & boxes, Auralius Thorn: household items, Shanta Gray: household items, Michelle Amengual: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 22, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Lois Jenkins-household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 11/22/2022 @ 12:00PM: Michael Charles- Bike Equipment. Riteza Riche- Cloths. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 18, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:15 AM: Israel Ramos, tool, toys, clothing; Sylvia Acevedo, Christmas items, linens, boxes, bins; Maria Home Health Services Inc, documents; Juan Jimenez, bed, plastic bins; Gregory Evrette, furniture; Donna Barnett, household goods; rene leon hernandez, tv, xmas tree, canopy, bins, bags, boxes, sea bag, kitchen items; Jamesnel Louis Jean, appliances, chairs, boxes; Jennifer Contreras Alvarez, furniture, boxes; Daniel Bodt, personal goods, clothing, home décor; Caroline Gonzalez, home goods; Kevin Perez, trailer, couch, mirror, household items. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod Rd. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:45 AM; Anthony Jacquette; Household Items, Bed, Boxes. Jamirka Bengochea; bed, dresser, boxes, table, bags. Vincent Smith; Household stuff. Vincent Smith; Furniture, Household items. Christina Whiteside; Home goods. Miguel Tomas; Car parts. Barry Wilkinson; Personal home goods. Wilfredo Ivan Robles; Tools. Jennifer Grullon; Household Items. Peabo Ingram; Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF JANICE TAYLOR SCHNEIDER, Deceased. File No. 2022 CP 1878. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the Estate of JANICE TAYLOR SCHNEIDER, deceased (“Decedent”), whose date of death was April 2, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. If you have been served with a copy of this notice and you have any claim or demand against the decedent’s estate, even if that claim is unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated, you must file your claim with the court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF A DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER YOU RECEIVE A COPY OF THIS NOTICE. All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons who have claims or demands against the decedent's estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with the court ON OR BEFORE THE DATE THAT IS 3 MONTHS AFTER THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA STATUTES WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. EVEN IF A CLAIM IS NOT BARRED BY THE LIMITATIONS DESCRIBED ABOVE, ALL CLAIMS THAT HAVE NOT BEEN FILED WILL BE BARRED TWO YEARS AFTER DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH. The date of first publication of this notice is 11/2/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Lewis W. Stone, Esq., Florida Bar No.281174, [email protected], Stone & Gerken, P.A., 4850 N. Highway 19A, Mount Dora, FL 32757, Telephone: (352) 357-0330. Personal Representative: /s/ Clara Schneider, 14530 Astina Way, Orlando, FL 32837.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: ESTATE OF WALTER MIKE JOLLY, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-002245. Division Probate. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of Walter Mike Jolly, deceased, File Number 2022-CP-002245, is pending in the Circuit Court for ORANGE County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, on whom a copy of this notice is served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. The date of first publication of this Notice is November 2, 2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Timothy C. Wilson, Esq., Florida Bar No. 0935344, Timothy C. Wilson, Esquire, 1803 Edgewater Drive, Orlando, Fl 32804, Telephone: (407) 325-7924. Personal Representative: /s/ Walter Charles Jolly, 705 Meredith Street, Fern Park, Florida 32730.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: JEFFREY THOMAS WEINLAND, Deceased File No. 2022 CP 002620 O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of JEFFREY THOMAS WEINLAND, deceased, whose date of death was July 6, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/26/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer R. Bondy, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 105461, Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected], Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /s/ Donna E. Watts, 371 Sapphire Drive, Jackson, New Jersey 08527
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION. IN RE: ESTATE OF HELEN SUE KIRST A/K/A HELEN G. KIRST, Deceased. File No. 2022-CP-003394-O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of HELEN SUE KIRST A/K/A HELEN G. KIRST,
deceased, whose date of death was AUGUST 16, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 NORTH ORANGE AVENUE, ORLANDO, FL 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 11/2/2022. Signed on 10/5/2022. /s/ CHARLES H. STARK, ESQ., Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 622680, CHARLES H. STARK, P.A., 941 W. MORSE BLVD., STE 100, WINTER PARK, FL 32789, Telephone: (407) 788-0250, Email: [email protected] /s/ John A. Kirst, JR, Personal Representative.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-424 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JONNAH HARDEN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-424 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: STACIE DOMINEY, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-514 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: E. N. DOB: 03/06/2018, R. N. DOB: 07/31/2019, J. L. DOB: 02/07/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANGELINA MYRIAM LESENE, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP21-84 IN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Amber Giles, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MONIQUE CARLOCK, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: QUINCY WILSON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-111 IN THE INTEREST OF A.C.B., DOB: 10/29/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Damon Charles Lyng (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 4:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of October, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 3105-Jose Granai/Jose Osmar Granai Junior;3112-Chris McElwain;4022-Chris McElwain;5008-Marcus Richardson/Marcus John Richardson;5035-Christopher Lamont Willbright Cook;5086-Jeffie Roberts/Jeffie Deeanna Roberts.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on November 23rd, 2022, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. 0B014 – Jean Florence, 0C058 – Stephanie Goldson, 0F043 - David E. Fahlgren, 0G034 – Faedra Athene, 0I053 – Gloria Simon, 0J014 – Carlos Edwards.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 – Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A002 – Donel Richemond; A010 - Glenda Ferdinand; A011 - Glenda Ferdinand; B094B Lillian Kimble/ Lillian Joyce Kimble.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: November 16th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #M312-Furniture, #K224-Boxes, #K210-Households, #K217-Households, #2236-Furniture, #D255-Households, #2021-Households, #2217-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 18th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1G1AS58H597216400
2009 / CHEV
1HD1BW5178Y028084
2008 / HD
3C3CFFHH5DT751200
2013 / FIAT
3FA6P0K97HR131686
2017 / FORD
JTDKDTB34F1101213
2015 / TOYT
1GC0WLE77MF296661
2021 / CHEV
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 24, 2022
1C3CCCAB1FN570076
2015 CHRY
1FMYU03142KA17642
2002 FORD
1GAHG39U141183035
2004 CHEV
1HGCP2F36AA077572
2010 HONDA
1NXBR12E1YZ314589
2000 TOYT
5XXGM4A7XEG273118
2014 KIA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 24, 2022
1HGEJ6674YL049725
2000 HONDA
5UXFA53503LW23910
2003 BMW
NOVEMBER 25, 2022
4T1G11AK0LU948389
2020 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
11/25/20221
HGCM66855A039641
2005 HONDA
3VWD07AJ6EM374454
2014 VOLK
5TDZK23C87S062630
2007 TOYT
5NPE24AF5GH323631
2016 HYUN
1N4AL3AP1DN512793
2013 NISS
KMHDH4AEXDU850398
2013 HYUN
1C4RJFAG0CC350301
2012 JEEP
1N4AL11D56N348915
2006 NISS
LYDTCKPF381101102
2008 TAIH
4A3AE55H41E008993
2001 MITS
1N6BA07A95N564743
2005 NISS
11/26/2022
WDBCB20A6DB047411
1983 MERZ
12/06/2022
5YFEPMAE4MP202516
2021 TOYT.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Ashely Jason Richards/ Meagan Orengo/ Jacob Robert Badenna/ Maleek Linder/ Malikah Howell/ Kristine Marsden/ Gary Uzcategui/ Sunita Fiona Maraj Abraham/ Steven Paul Modjeska/ Aaron Flores/ Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart/ Orlando Menu Covers / AnaMaria Lopez / Miguel A. Lopez/ Lindsey Savino/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: John Joseph Miceli / John / Beth Gardner / Beth / Beth Elaine Gardner/ Jarquavia Ward / Vazquez Isidoro / VS / Nacarra Chee / Katrina Hunter / Sam Jackson / AJ / Tatiana Aurora / TV/ Vanessa Lamar / Ashaunteyana Nelson / A Nelson / Khorian Augustus Moore / Khorian A. Moore / Latoya Johnson / Terrance Dewayne Walton / Terrance/ Jeanine McIntyre / JM / Frisnel Mauvais / EN / NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Daniel Nathaniel Levy/ Paige Simmons/ Paris Iman George/ Latony Ann Flint/ Jenice Deloris Gibson/ Swayne Flowers Jr/ CHARLES SMITH/ Roland E Sone/ Lisa Dyke/ Renald Victor/ Caprice Floyd/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Doniel Richmond/ Theodore Washington/ Janay I Tonge/ Marquse Reshard Holiday/ Jason George Williams Jeanty/ Dalton Powell/ Dalton L Powell/ Dalton Powell Jr./ Dalton L Powell Jr./ DaltonlL Powell/ Angelica Mariann Hunter-Washington/ Gwendolyn Patrice Brown/ Paul McInnis/ Bayo Rasul/ Nya Krigger/ Sheldon Tramaine Williams/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, November 17, 2022 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Labrina J SMITH/ Malik Baerga/ Battleshipp LLC /Jeremy Mesho Shipp/ Deanna Lashay Lee/ Fitta Jeanniton/ Heaven Woodard/ Shanethia Crumpton/ Alaina Sims.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2004 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BE32K64U377226
2010 Mercedes
VIN: WDDGF5EB2AR106263
2013 Honda
VIN: 19XFB2F96DE025049
2011 Volkswagen
VIN: WVGAV7AX2BW521355
2002 Toyota
VIN: 2T1CF22P62C591168
2007 Ford
VIN: 1FMEU63E37UB10317
2003 Chevrolet
VIN: 1GNDS13SX32244754
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 16, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
NOTICE OF SALE
ADVERTISEMENT OF SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property under The Florida Self Storage Facility Act. Bidding takes place on lockerfox.com and concludes Friday the 18th day of November, 2022 at 9:00 AM with payment following in CASH at the facility. Store Space Millenia, 4912 S. John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL, 32839. Sanchez, Ana L. Household goods; Jackson, Vincent Household Goods; Vasquez, John Household Goods; Williams, Brittany Household Items; Clark, Asia Household Items; Diaz, Daisy E Household Items; Delgado, Jose Household Items; Jones, Elisha Household Goods; Fonseca, Byron Household Items; Perez, Gricelidys Household Goods; Ward, Shakira Household items; Mathurin, Horrell Household Goods; Marasco, Francesco Household Goods. Store Space Sanford - Storage, 3980 E. Lake Mary Blvd., Sanford, FL, 32773. Rodriguez, MaryAngelys Household Goods; Bruner, Jason Household ltems; Coffin, Craig Household Items; Lovett, Takisha Household Items; Wilcox, Taylor Household Goods; Coffin, Craig Household Items; Coffin, Craig Household Items. Run dates 11/2 and 11/9/2022.
Rowan de Castro Vs Simonette Carey de Castro In the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Simonette Carey De Castro, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Rowan de Castro, plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.