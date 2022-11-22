Legal Public Notices 11/16/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Jerimiah Miller-1396, Scott Christensen-1433, Darby Shipp-Christensen-1166, Gina Chevere-1175, Robert Ford-1434, Hattie Gilchrist-1480, Jeffrey Bedford-1000. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 9 and 16, 2022.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: December 6, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Robert Pullen- Household goods. Steven Blanchard - Boxes, bicycle. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1005 Crawford Ave St Cloud , Fl 334769. 407-504.0833 on 11/02/22 @ 11:15AM Krizia Marte Household Goods - Megan Socola Household Goods - Caitlin Beckgham Household Goods - Christian Mateo Household Goods - Christian Pagan Household Goods- Amadou Ndiaye Household Goods - Ashley Emond Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: December 6, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Syed Ali- household items. Bronze Kingdom Museum/ Rawlvan Bennett - art work. Angel Carter- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 2, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 8840: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32832 @ 1:15 P.M: Eirtree Health LLC households goods, Rio Brown personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 12/06/2022 @ 12:00PM: Margaret Milatz- Containers, Birdcage. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-501-5799 on 12/02/22 @ 1:30PM Lara Bradley,dining room set-Wienna Ingraham, Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on December 2, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:15 AM: Kali Yazmenda Veneezha Beckford,Household goods; Kaitlyn Gregory, bed and totes; Cynthia Colon, long dresser bed in pieces chest night stand vanity small 10-15 misc apartment furniture; Noemi Rivera, 2bd set, boxes, dining table. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod Rd. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:45 AM; Teresa Rivera; Office Supplies. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Keith Tucker Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on
the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Charlina Agulla Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION CASE NO.: B21-DP-0012IN THE INTEREST OF: L.O., a male child DOB: 04/12/2007, P.T., a female child DOB: 07/06/2018. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS AND GUARDIANSHIP STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Leonard Oneal Address Unknown A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above referenced child. You are to appear before Honorable Melanie Chase, on the 31st day of January 2023 at 1:30 p.m. at the Seminole Juvenile Justice Center, 190 Eslinger Way, Sanford, FL 32773, in Courtroom 2, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. The parent is hereby advised, pursuant to §39.802(4)(d) and §63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, that a parent whose rights have not yet been terminated has the right to seek a private adoptive placement for the child and to participate in a private adoption plan, through an adoption entity as defined in §63.032(3), Florida Statutes. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Sanford, Seminole County, Florida this 31st day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Renete N. Williams, Esquire, Senior Attorney, State of Florida Children’s Legal Services Department of Children and Families. Clerk of the Circuit Court and Comptroller BY: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 21-294 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: F.J. DOB: 05/28/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: CARLENE JOSEPH, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 9:00 a.m at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP21-84 IN THE INTEREST OF: J.G. DOB: 01/03/2020, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Amber Giles, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 27th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 03/ TYNAN CASE NO.: DP18-757 IN THE INTEREST OF: D.B DOB: 12/27/2009, B.B DOB: 03/02/2011, minor children. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Ashley McCall, Address Unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge G. TYNAN on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD (OR CHILDREN) NAMED IN THE PETITION ON FILE WITH THE CLERK. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 7th day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 1010702, Children;s Legal Services, State of Florida, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 453-8876, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO.: DP19-583 In the Interest of: D.T, DOB: 06/02/2006, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: LAURITZ THOMPSON (father), ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced children, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Greg Tynan, on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in Courtroom 5 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified.
In Person Hearing. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of November, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Children’s Legal Services, State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, 400 W. Robinson Street, Suite S1114, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 719-6340 - Cell, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MONIQUE CARLOCK, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE, WESTGATE SERVICE CENTER CASE NO.: DP20-513 In the Interest of: N.W. DOB: 03/29/2016, minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: QUINCY WILSON, ADDRESS UNKNOWN WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 09:15a.m., before the Honorable Judge Heather Higbee, at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 21ST day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia J. Rodriguez, Esquire Florida Bar No. 1026123, State Attorney Department of Children and Families [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-111 IN THE INTEREST OF A.C.B., DOB: 10/29/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Damon Charles Lyng (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 4:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of October, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE Atlantis Delivery Services LLC (unit B8, O6) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on November 28th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL Law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Divorce Action: Patrick Morlan, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Roselaure Morlan’s Complaint and Summons. Said Answer must be filed on or before 01/09/2023 or thereafter a judgment of default may be entered against him in Case No: DR-2022-000048.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Done this 20th day of October, 2022. /s/ Clerk of Circuit Court, Lee County, Alabama. Of Counsel: Ben C. Hand, 114 North 8th Street, Opelika, AL 36801, 334-741-4077.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on December 8th, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D05 J'Coree Luma $485.30, D60 elismari quintana $464.35, U78 diamante taylor $373.05, B05 Kecia Brown $570.00, B12 derius jones $310.10, B27 Robin Williams $472.00, B07 Wendy Howard $776.00, B30 JONAS LA PLANTE $530.25, C22 amara estevan $726.35, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $4,950.00, B53 DAIJA TILLMAN $223.80, U87 Margaret Collines $447.30, C66 WILLIAM MEMOLA $872.10, U103 Demecia Stanley $265.25, D31 Makisha Richardson $558.60, D55 RASHID HAYNES $603.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1194 Joann Myers $896.65, 1303 Rooder Meda $1,142.40, 1093 thearn grant $848.30, 1002 Barbara Antley $729.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $2,924.30, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $2,924.30, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,277.60, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $603.95, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $603.95, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,261.10, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,239.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1691 XIOMARA SANCHEZ $694.39, 2454 johnny core $448.81, 1417 Jennifer Colon $440.30, 2038 Chasity Catala $508.85, 1688 Lockhart Raynelle $944.85, 1667 KINAYA TATUM $603.39, 2604 HENRY BROWN $502.40, 1500 Rebecca Fallon $518.85, 2075 DA JUAN HAWKINS $796.48, 2297 David Bonilla $797.00, 1165 kenyatta scott $944.85, 1353 SHEILA WALKER $497.08, 1673 Candice Buchanan $625.47, 1110 FRANTZ DAVERMAN $558.88 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C041 Christopher Mills $918.25, D009 Kyle Mills $617.66, B005 Hector Amaro $857.08, B061 LATORIYA DAVIS $283.36 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1282 MARCIA JONES $555.29, 2426 rebecca cathers $407.97, 1049 Antonio trammell $548.50, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $557.25, 1081 Michell Martin $785.81, 1514 MICHELE WILLIAMS $786.28, 1469 ANGEL CARTER $564.04, 1724 alfred jimenez $507.38, 1285 samone topps $383.34, 0015 Sergio Rocha $1,000.20, 0005 Johnny Jones $1,463.85, 2213 DALE COWELL $1,117.66, 1734 Julant Dorvilien $361.40, 1571 Scott Hornbuckle $476.82, 1019 Sidney Harvey $775.95, 0001 Angele Torres $1,250.95, 1091 Mystery Room $1,070.89, 1047 jayna fox $782.55, 1573-75 Johanna Jagdeo $824.84, 1457 Kentrel Martin $404.79, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $778.30, 1528 Geralkhiya Casimir $942.49, 1426 Gordon Grandison $854.29, 1582 Jennifer Jellison $611.96, 2121 Stephanie Deon $489.63, 1466 ANGEL CARTER $564.04, 2266 ALEXANDER VALENTIN $409.80, 2431 Michael Keller $740.84, 2205 Phylicia Farrell $926.42 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1068 lawanda Tillmon $801.32, 1617 Renata Fanara $545.50, 1321-23 ETHEL MCQUEEN $608.47, AA4444G Andrew Bays $2,977.05, 1653-55 JACOB AYERS-WEBB $1,051.35, 1723 Lois Miller $663.60, 1849 KELLY BRADLEY $662.20, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,705.45, 1751 Aaron Joseph Marcum $425.48, 1604 robert fishburn $607.80, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,705.45, 1248 Frances Cunningham $405.60, 1432 Repoleon Porchia JR $545.50, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,177.15, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $2,917.75, 1468 Hector Torres $405.60, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,669.25, 0150 Amanda Combs $598.48, 1540 OB TALLEY $530.50, 0103 DENISE THOMAS $716.85, AA5359N steven johnson $1,577.00, AA0770B steven johnson $1,577.00, 1427 Shadareya Aguillera $437.40, 1790 Latoya Howard $370.75 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 1038 Willeana Murray $675.58, 4079 Mystery Room $931.68, 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $632.77, 3080 Tracey Nelson $686.68, 3134 karmetta chambers $773.50, 2155 ALEXISC FORD-ST FLAVIEN $739.98, 3120 Shaquana Beard $693.60, 4027 ANGINIQUE TROUtMAN $527.08.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Orange, 3500 S. Orange ave, Orlando Fl. 32807 12/06/2022: 1813 Ambery Rawls, 1527 Flora Vouglitois, 1526 Angel Davis, 1726 Jermaine McCoy, 1838 Angel Sanchez, 1811 Shaquria Daniels, 1528 Paige Decker, 1011 Cassandra Rivera, 1804 Nicholes Moschella, 1606 Bluette Desrosiers. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park, 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 12/06/2022: C114 Rich Demarco, A118 Leonie O'Neill, D136 Patrick Holland, C159 Jodi Pfiester, D184 Megan Levandoski, B140 Antoinette Johnson, B142 Robert Roberts Jr., C190 Steven Holland, B196 Tiffany Frisson, B104 Matthew Mc Michael Henderson, B171 David Muse, C184 Ricky Fernandez. U-Haul Ctr Alafaya, 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 12/06/2022: 1205 Rosemary Frazzitta, 1267 Alex Falquez, 1115 Nissa Cadet, 1411 Alexandro Hernandez. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrd, 508 N Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 12/06/2022: 512 Jamya Hunter, 736 Kendall Richmond, 508 Carlton Williams, 731 Nakeisha Brown, 235 Tammy Dilks, 515 Elizabeth Velez Torrez, 325 Jenay Dorvilus, 516 Precious Zeigler, 205 Nelisa Gomez, 1413 Mario Alexander, 427 Jeffrey Truntich, 744 Shontina Cooper.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 67 Kimberly Jenkins 68 Kenny Torres Irizzary 124 Raymond Gonzalez Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 132 Jennifer Rene Horn 200 Jerry Brignol 238 Jessica Gadd 329 Donald Dupler II 330 Briana Singletary 444 Kandy Ginger Green 446 Porfirio Gomez 498 Yraliz Perez 515 Joscelin Vargas 596 Hanif Bakar Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 105 Lourdette Vilbrun 125 Cadarrius Butler 152 Alvivon Williams-Mbugua 178 Chatara Battles 183 Andrew Rodriguez 193 Emilie S. Pubien 231 Earnest Sanders 226 Carole Yvonne Kaiser 238 Marzetta Casandra Polite 360 Iran Eugene Price 344 Kyra Gordon 440 Wesley Calixte 474 Mackie C. Anthony 491 Tyqeria Lashon Rivers 544 Ciara Kirkland 553 Robert Leon White 595 Nicollas Beltrao 622 Tracy Maurice Young 635 Tamara Latoya Wilson 731 Paula Staelens Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 25 William Mahaffey 170 Trenton Curtis 231 Gary Laing 252 Nicole Mazza 273 Arthur Jones 293 Joshua Barber 364 Angel Augustine 372 Cornelius Boles 425 Ashley Ferrell 708 Alfred Benyard - 2001 SUZI - VL1500K1 Intruder LC* - Maroon motorcycle - VIN: JS1VY51A212102922 864 Mitchell Wiles Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 308 Florence Peck 401 Frances Collazo Polanco 407 Gilbert Corley 440 Rose Marie Tremblay 615 Natasha Gray 733 Desarae Custodio 748 Marianne Wittels 811 Melissa Kay Blasio 915 James Owens 920 Roynette Michelle Jerry 944 Brandy Ward 1006 Rose Marie Tremblay 1434 Marlon Fitzgerald Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1013 Marius Gheorghita 1027 Tammy Hendrix 3092 Robert Lee Ricks III 4012 Ana Isabel Garcia Colon 6009 Samantha Anderson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 25, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Brown, Marquis; 1405 - Robinson, Tawana; 1601 - Moore, Ercoya T; 2108 - Taylor, Jeffrey; 2118 - Morse, Amy; 2203 - Herzog, Mason; 2402 - Perez, Oscar; 2420 - johnson, Antwon; 3106 - Richardson, Alicia; 3210 - WASHINGTON, La’Shawn; 3213 - Thomas, Clara; 3708 - Normil, Beatrice; 4107 - Engram, Jshone; 4204 - Damcy, Alexis; 4320 - sitaram, Meshogn; 4425 - Moore, Sharlette; 4509 - Gipson, Erica; 4609 - Levarity, Katrina; 4706 - Kaiser, Majeedah; 5118 - Hernandez, Jose; 6113 - Powell, Dalton; 8123 - Morris, DiAna PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0006 - Bailey, Astley; 0033 - Malloy, Charles; 0054 - Lewis, Phyllis; 0056 - Williams, Deborah; 0062 - Mack, Takira; 0075 - Babington, William; 0080 - Jones, Antwan; 0088 - Rowe III, Johnny; 0134 - Woolfolk, Mary; 0153 - Loiseau, Farah; 0160 - Selman, Cerra; 0161 - jackson, Seanquavious; 0164 - Hogan, Linda; 0234 - Wooldridge, Kaja; 0274 - Janvier, Carl; 0283 - Gaines, Carol; 0314 - Chapman, Julius Richard; 0320 - Carter, Shadrona Shayne; 0321 - Williams, Kimberly; 0328 - Ramsay, Siera; 0333 - Mcdonald, Ramonda; 0337 - Peeples, Cheryl; 0510 - Nipaver, Jennifer; 0523 - Nedd, Laticia PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4012 - Paul, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0703 - Pittman, Latonya; 0707 - Lamar, Sidney; 0824 - Vazquez, Lizbeth; 0827 - Bernard, Michelle; 0834 - Flukers, Tarnecia; 0837 - harris, COLONYA; 0902 - Jaramillo, Jessica; 0925 - Valencia, Juan; 0929 - Plummer, Felicia; 1007 - Williams, Lester; 1218 - Neilly, Theodore; 1316 - Hutchison, CoCintheane; 1322 - Linton, Levon; 1330 - Devose, Phyllis PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - Adams, Davin; 1022 - Fuller, Carson; 4077 - Sanders, Marcus; 4098 - Harbin, Kandace PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2111 - Nigro, Nicole; 2114 - Talley, Micah; 3028 - Fuller, Sue PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1060 - Mccarthy, Michael; 2061 - hamilton, richard; 2122 - Gunn, Robert; 3191 - Triest, Scott PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A021 - Hinson, Charles; A023 - Cedieu, Joseph; B049 - Jean, Mariane; B055 - Carr, Kyanna; C011 - Greenwood, Sabrina; C036 - Singh, Nicole; D005 - Walker, Temeika; D012 - McFarland, Alphonso; D027 - Cobb, Velma; D032 - Hardiman, Caleb; D035 - Rickerson, Karone; D048 - King, Rhianna; D071 - Pinnock, Latisha; D121 - Claudin, Rodney; D126 - Smith, Josephine; D139 - Benjamin, Terrell; E026 - Sampson, Denise PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C177 - Loramy, Dania; C180 - Ocque Rodriguez, Luis Adolfo; D144 - Robinson, Jeremy; E247 - Wright, Christian PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5021 - Bennett, Rawlvan; 5217 - Cajuste, Darleene; 6137 - Brown, Diamond; 6203 - Stephens, Destiny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0038 - Higginbotham, Paula; 0047 - Rodriguez, Armando; 0078 - Tyler, LeQuan; 0135 - Cobb, Oliver Wendell; 0144 - Brawner, Anthony; 0168 - Simon, Marcelo; 0239 - Mcefresh, Barry; 0249 - Boutte, Lauramarie; 0253 - Pankey, Vanessa; 0348 - Lopez, Angela; 0360 - Sovita Clothing Store Moore, Talika; 1109 - Beaulieu, Dominique; 1139 - Sculthorpe, Stephen; 2035 - Jackson, Herman; 2041 - Arroyo, Mariah; 2045 - Hill, Tiffanie; 2119 - Dos Santos Magalhaes Abashi, Adriana; 2125 - Pajucara Turismo Canuto, Ricardo; 2142 - Henderson, Sequoya PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1162 - Cavalcante, Carla; 2240 - Martinez, Juan; 2300 - Rayner, Kelvin Ray; 2317 - Martinez, Vanessa; 2326 - Peterson, Anna; 2338 - Nichols, Atasha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 25, 2022, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:40 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 11:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1156 - Lohr, Jasmine; 1180 - Meyer, Catherine; 1192 - Vert, Edward; 1196 - Rich, Danielle; 1197 - Gismalla, Haitham; 2009 - Ortiz, Michelle; 2016 - Smith, Connie; 2199 - Fenton, Saidah; 2238 - Baltazard, Ernstlee; 2260 - Gholson, Tierra; 2268 - Grant, Jamisha; 2308 - Baez-West, Cyinithia E; 2379 - Gayle, Samantha; 2391 - Alberts, Kristin; 4154 - Meyer, Wade; 4156 - Hall, Shanndora; 4190 - Perez, Michael; 5032 - Newberry, Charles; 5109 - Risbrook, Emmanuel; 5153 - Pantazoglou, Alexus PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 11:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0335 - Proj Stream Wright, Emily; 1012 - Harrison, Shanese; 3005 - Sevarino, Anthony; 3017 - Mccutchen, Justin; 7048 - Garrison, David; 7061 - Kasner, Christopher PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0198 - Rudolph, Anaya; 0242 - Broederdorf, Jeffrey; 1023 - Morris, Agnola; 2018 - Bodden, Tayina; 4009 - Jiang, Wei; 6021 - Areizaga, Anthony; 7011 - Miranda, Cindy; 7012 - Moon, Jessica; 7046 - Reese, Marcus; 7061 - Emery, Kim; 7074 - Borges, Angel; 7098 - wallace, Ashley; 7128 - Campos, Luis; 7131 - Jordan, Yolanda; 7137 - Delgado, David; 7146 - Kilgore, Teliegha; 8118 - Aponte, Jorge; 8143 - Calhoun, Savanna; 8175 - Varney, Mackenzie; 8183 - Alvelo, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 12:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1023 - Green, Alexia; 2017 - Igualada, Linda; 2040 - tarver, james; 2072 - Medina Barrios, Jeyson; 4016 - Bridwell, Shana; 5003 - Whipple, Erin; 5060 - Daniels, Rodney; 6031 - Letts, Kailey; 9051 - Flood, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 12:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B003 - Gatson, Nina; B020 - Sola, Nanxyn; B040 - Maaranu, Kheera; C025 - Thomas, Marcus; C039 - West, Joyce; C086 - Downie, Lynda; D017 - Escobarmejia, Kerlin; D028 - Hicks, Jarmell; D043 - Martinez Palma, Brenda; D118 - Moore, Jovan; E018 - Jackson, Tawandra; E038 - Almonte, Kaycy; E061 - borrero, Angel PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2124 - Ramos Velasco, Patricio; 2158 - Acosta, Digna; 2214 - Pew Mortgage Research Lavalle, Aneurin; 2313 - PEREZ, EDWIN; 2327 - Hayes, Kari; 3102 - Theus, Wanisha; 3148 - Mendez, Betsy; 3301 - Pascal, Cilian; 3320 Š Davis, Crystal; F330 - BLAKE, NATASHA; F349 - Maldonado, Francisco; F361 - Taylor, Patricia; F399 - Pagan, Jorge; F429 - Demoraes, Brandi; G460 - Gerace, Madilyn; G518 - Bartley, Silas; H566 - Hirtzig, Sierra; H577 - Battle, Tiachante PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 12:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1119 - Nieves, Jose; 1121 - Gonzalez, Noel; 1203 - Morales, Vanessa; 1254 - Crawford, Irma; 1283 - Bradley, Ronald; 1343 - galarza, Storm; 1603 - Dieudonne, Robertson; 1605 - Salomon, Javier; 1785 - George, Craig; 2000 - Harriell, Jerrelle; 2208 - Hibbett, Shamiya; 2410 - Rosado, Rosalene; 2422 - Fisher, Derrick; 2437 - Betancourt, Alex; 2460 - Salomon, Javier; 2481 - Garcia, Brian; 2483 - Wesley, Catherine; 2494 - Cowart, Denishea PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 12:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1209 - lee, Jahnay; 2261 - Jackson, Denise; 2302 - Vargas, Monserrate; 2343 - COLLINS, JOHNITA; 2405 - Fletcher, Sherry; 2413 - Ayers, Thomas; 2560 - cordero, michelle; 2575 - Dunn, Cheyenne; 2639 - Vaughn, Jimmy; 2654 - McCarthy, Desiree; 2717 - Gonzalez-Rodiles, Maria; 2721 - Broome, Alexis PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0118 - Burnett, Kimberly; 0196 - Awe, DyAnne; 0207 Š Nix, Nicole; 0208 - Leon, Caterina; 0214 - Betancourt, Alex; 0364 - Santiago, Gretchen; 0506 - Betancourt, Alex; 2020 - FORTUNE, GABRIELLE; 3030 - Stockard, Lester; 3044 - Gibbons, Charles; 3112 - Dallas, Adriana; 4030 - Walker, Shawanna; 6010 - Rodriguez, Sandra; 6045 - Muniz, Laura PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 01:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A114 - Lureano, Geneveive; A120 - Torres, Mildred; A130 - Berberena, Alexandra; A151 - Campos, Orsiris; A184 - Jackson, Darryl; A198 - Lozada, Maria; A223 - Sutton, Vanessa; A229 - Sastre, Enrique; A233 - montcourt, iralish; B341 - Sanchez, Carlos A; C377 - santos, yamila; D412 - persia, Anna; E510 - Khurshid, Jasodra; G592 - Santos, Melkin PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 01:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C117 - Mendiola, Bernice PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A104 - BATES, SHOSHANAH; B132 - Ortiz, Daniel; B149 - Klemme, Timo; B191 - Whitner, Antonio; C103 - Gil, Manuel; C109 - Gainey, Rush; C195B - Alvarado, Luis; C209 - Chavez, Jessica; C221 - Hart, Steven. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on November 25, 2022, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 1:50PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 01:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 1313 - Ellington, Jaronte; 2322 - Dryburgh, Joshua; 2401 - Williams, Melissa; 2727 - jean- baptiste, Aristide; 3101 - Alberici, Hayley; 3312 - Whitehead, Donald; 3313 - Lipscomb, Clayton PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com.1628 - Mangiofico, Danielle; 3210 - Harris, Maralis; 3231 - Iglesias, Thalia; 3528 - Perry, Savannah; 3530 - Sharp, Stephanie PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 02:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0126 - Bradley, Deserie; 0492 - Blanco, Maxine; 0497 - Roush, Jason; 1003 - Rivera, Juan; 1008 - Scrima, Daniel; 2096 - Morris, Ivan PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B130 - Beazer, Octavia S; C033 - Marcelin, Lollie; C055 - Jones, Michael; C071 - Relentless Construction Vargas, Jorge; C072 - Duncan, Delray; D035 - Stidhum, Anthony; D042 - Taylor, Arielle; D055 - Ogletree, India; D062 - Reynolds, Anissa; D090 - young, Brianna; E007 - Brown, Isaac; F025 - Minish, Ashley PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A026 - Owens, Via; F187 - White, Daniel; K447 - Mostro Home Remodeling LLC Castro, Amy; K448 - Rodriguez, Ben PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 02:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C320 - Oviedo, Cynthia; C323 - ROBINSON, NATALIE; C325 - Garcia, Adrian; D401 - Lawrence, Nicole; D407 - Raby, Jeffrey; D410 - Smith, Christopher; E018 - Rumble, Gina; E057 - Thornton, Jackie; F605 - Costantini, Casey; F619 - FreeMAN, David; F689 - hill, Daniel; G090 - ROBINSON, NATALIE PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 02:50 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A106 - Benitez, Jessica; A108 - Bridges, James; A109 - Anderson, Lateshia; A114 - Bennett, Ashley; C306 - Reynolds, Trent; D422 - Life Choices Medical Clin Stafstrom, Tina; D425 - King, Lateska; D431 - Criado, Amanda Luna; D444 - Dove- Williams, Imani; E512 - Cortes, Erica; F638 - Hinson, Christian; F641 - Blake, Brittaney; F644 - Kinsey, Anthony; G706 - jackson, Patrick; G740 - FREMAN, CHRISTINA FSRWND; G743 - Bradley, Daracia; H813 - Garcia, yanine; H828 - Acevedo, Angel; K006 - Ray, kenneth PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A013 - Cauley, Philip; A026 - Martin, Kystle; A041 - Williams, Anthony; A046 - Kratzer, Jason; B020 - Riley, Brittany; C018 - Cooper, Lucious; C033 - Neighbor, Tina; D004 - Walker, Sylvia; D007 - Lawson, Mi’Quan; D021 - Turner, Ahmad; D023 - Buie, Anjeanette; D029 - Smith, Veronica; D058 - Poindexter, Michael; D111 - Graham, Deeana; E017 - Johnson, Armani; E019 - Ireland-Baker, Jennifer; E087 - Campbell, Crystal; F024 - Martin, Kystle; H001 - jones, Sandra; H003 - Keane, Michael; I004 - Wansley, Lavar; I021 - Keane, Michael; J501 - Champion, Jayson; J518 - Lopez, Freddy; J523 - Eason, Timothy; J801 - Taylor, Shinese; P072 - Lowder, Val PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 03:10 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A108 - Mcduffie, Janet; A121 - Jarvis, Ashley; A140 - Krips, Kailey; B232 - Mather, Garth; B253 - Schenck, Shatanya; B255 - Perkins, James; B262 - Parker, Tom; B297 - Mulligan, Rick; C337 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; D415 - Jones, Michael; D476 - Haley, Austin; E507 - Rangolan, Nevillen; E584 - Rios, Lina; E593 - Fero, Richard; E595 - henry, Raymon; G722 - Sierra, Christina; G728 - Beharry, Michael; G733 - Pinto-Lewis, Yhorgos; G739 - Torres, Alina; H825 - Holzwarth, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 03:20 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00255 - Tharpe, Dominick; 00287 - Ferraro, Peter; 00416 - Richard, Jeremy; 00418 - Shelar, Wayne; 00425 - Richard, Jeremy; 00589 - Gligora, Sheri; 00590 - Morris, George G; 00737 - Mooney, Megan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1030 - Swilley, William; 1119 - Nazario, Gilberto; 2145 - Levigne, Austin; 3012 - Williams, Clifton; 4005 - Redwine, Keith; 5077 - Brown-Samuels, Gabrielle; 5124 - Veltman, Christi; 7015 - Torres, Jr, Eugene PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 03:40 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B042 - lamar, yolanda; B048 - Mitchell, Tristan; C019 - Sanchez, Melvin; D041 - Zeller, Alicia; E040 - Colon, Danny; E055 - STEPHENS, Brenda; E072 - Davis, Delina A; E140 - amaro, Natalie; E142 - MIRLAS, JORGE; E143 - MIRLAS, JORGE; E206 - Ramirez-Rivera, Antonio. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
4H67H2H221435
1972 Buick skylark
1L39U20157871
1972 Chevy impala
To be sold at auction at 9:00 am. on December 2, 2022 at 3804 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando FL 32804 LONDON AUTO SALES LLC
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on December 2nd, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
KM8SRDHF1HU220892
2017 / HYUN
1FMCU0GX8FUC74595
2015 / FORD
WDDGF8BB8CR236993
2012 / MERZ
KMHCT5AE1EU165126
2014 / HYUN
1N4AL2AP3CC169084
2012 / NISS
5FNRL5H60EB055352
2014 / HOND
1NXBR32E14Z243397
2004 / TOYT
1N4BL4DV6NN317035
2022 / NISS
3KPA24AD4LE318285
2020 / KIA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
December 1, 2022
1N4AA6AP7HC421567
2017 NISS
5NPE24AF1FH219927
2015 HYUN
December 2, 2022
5FRYD3H26EB004933
2014 ACUR
JNKBV61F77M808119
2007 INFI
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
December 1, 2022
KMHWF25S72A575719
2002 HYUN
December 2, 2022
1FAFP40664F188338
2004 FORD
1YVHP82AX95M40336
2009 MAZD
2G1125S32J9160285
2018 CHEV
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2006 Ford
VIN: 1FMYU03136KA87803
2008 Chevrolet
VIN: 3GNCA53P38S707539
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on November 30, 2022 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
Rowan de Castro Vs Simonette Carey de Castro In the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Simonette Carey De Castro, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Rowan de Castro, plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.