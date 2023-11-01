Legal Public Notices 11/1/23

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, November 28, 2023, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 #1154 Sarah Killingsworth, #1563 Sarah killingsworth, #1427 Howard Carter, #1248 Craig Trevarthen, #1475 Craig Trevarthen, #1191 Abigail Glasgow, #1626 Jessica Betourd, #1257 Anna Shaw, #1508 Sherod Mitchell, #1166 Darby Shipp-Christensen, #1537 Mary Brown. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: November 1, 2023 & November 8, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 14, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Shawnkevia Stafford- Household Goods, Theodore Madison-Household Goods, John Masotti- Boxes, Charmaine Washington- Clothes, Anthony DAbbondanza- Office Supplies, Juan Cales- Household Goods, Totes, Computer, Jennifer Rini- Boxes of Clothing, Kids Toys, Bed and Frame, and Misc Household Items, Mellissa Williamson- Dining Table Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 14th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Bruce Hicks - Household goods. Elizabeth Zucco - Household goods. Sandra J. Bridges - totes, clothes. Sean McCollum - totes, clothes. Luis Meza - bed. Joel Perez - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 6174 S Goldenrod Road, Orlando, Florida 32822, 407-955-4137 on 11/16/2023 @ 10:45AM Brian Garzon; Office supplies, tools, household personals. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5753 Hoffner Ave, FL 32822 (407) 212-5890 on 11/16/2023 at 10:15am - Justin Colebrook - kitchenware, boxes, clothes, shoes Miguel Pagan - washer dryer, lamps, luggage, toys, tv power tools Belmarie Ortiz Rivera - toy cars, holiday decor, air fryer, clothes, totes Noemi Rivera - lamp, desk, mattress, office chair David Guzman - dresser, chair, shelves - Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 14th, 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Marianne Williamson-Household Items, Ashley Hoven-Household Items, Gregory Campbell-Personal Items, Lyle Taylor-Collectible/Tools, Ceirra Mills-Household Items, Tarasheka Davis-boxes, massage chair, candle holders, Marrisa Irvine-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on November 14th, 2023 12:00PM - Darlene Randall-Household items, Shelia Rusecki-Household items, Rose Andre-Household items, Eveline Cox-Household items, Eveline Cox-Household items, Omma Taylor-Household items, Kimberly Bridgers-Household items, Leslie Hudson-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated November 14, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Shaleen shani Rosario: bedroom sets clothing household items tv. LaShalonda Robinson: furniture clothes. Stephen Brown: furniture. Ashley Myers: suitcase boxes clothing. Shawn Hennen: household items. Lisa Parsons: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 407.5167751 on 11/10/23 at 12:00 PM: Ezequiel Gonzalez: Clothes, household goods; Ijeoma Obianwu: 2 bedroom apt; Jakayla Bogan: Household goods, boxes; Maurice Hargrett: household items such as bad, furniture, lawn equipment; Michael Thomas: household goods; Patrice Willingham: Housegoods; Syed Raheem: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on November 10th, 2023 12:15PM - Michael Fister-Small fridge, clothes, misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 11/14/2023 @ 12:00PM: Twaneshia Singleton- boxes and bed; Michael Charles house hold items, TV, clothes; Cristina Kang king bed, toys, vanity dining table w/ chairs, tv/stand, playhouses, dryer, boxes; Jessica Davis Events tents and general items to throw outdoor events; Michael Charles ( second unit) home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage, 1170 W State Rd 434 Longwood, FL, 32750 - (407) 602-3999 November 14th, 2023 12:00 PM David Caesar - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.Storagetreasures.com.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 15, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Lorena Alpizar-homegoods Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 16, 2023, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Betty Wannamaker: Dresser, TV, boxes, Totes, Chair, Desk, Hand Tools, tool box, lamp, Bedding, Garbage can; Jose E Matos Valentin: Furniture, tv, personal belongings, rug, speakers, laptop, shelves, wall art, stools, pillows, vacuum, Christmas train set, head phones; Marina Vidal: Furniture, TV, boxes, totes, Christmas décor, ladder, PS headphones, compressor nebulizer, fall décor, ironing board; Efrain Vicens Becerril: Car stereo, 3 ton car jack, bird cage, turbo convection oven, tool boxes, book bag, vacuum, scooter, car detailing supplies, air compressor, bicycle, desk, power tools; Erin Weisinger: Furniture, TV, totes, bags, dog bed, hello Kitty toy car, mirror, bike, chest, canopy, fishing poles, child vanity; Casandra Pryer: TV, bags, clothes, totes, luggage, air fryer, vacuum, hair dryer The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: Mareliz Morales Caraballo: bags, boxes, clothes; Lerriq Frazier: Boxes, canopy; Destiny Almonte: boxes, clothes, toys, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando FL 32825, 4079016180: Karlis / Shirelle Bailey Ð Vice: Clothes, bins, racks, chairs, table, boxes, lamps, piano, shelves, bags and a bicycle; Shamari Weeks: Toy house, toy kitchen, boxes, shoes, tv, tv mount, hats, punching bag, ladder, pictures art, ironing board, bins, coolers, shelves, table, mattress, clothes, totes, toys, sports equipment and a kids ATV; Steven Wilson: China cabinet, rug, wine holder, table, art, chairs, furniture, lamps, couch and boxes. Nicholas D'Amico: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Victor Rodriguez, Gym equipment, Refrigerator: Monica Thames, Household items: Kenyekka Odom, Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoosee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Michele Hall-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Tishia Skeete; Boxes, Cloths, books, shoes, and toys. Marcy Rodriguez- mattress, bags, cloths, and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612:Nicholas Garcia- Household goods; Alyssa Bodnar-Funiture, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Timothy Lorenzo Bryant: Household goods. David Six: Boxes, furniture, households' good items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Chris DeBerry, furniture, mattress, couch, desk, bookcase, dresser, clothes, 2 TVs; Kiara Cadiz, 2 bedrooms fully furnished; Carina Arana, furniture and belongings; Stephenie Daniel, furniture, crib, Holiday décor, tvs, paint equipment; Tamirys Rodrigues, bed, boxes, furniture; Ricco Fisher, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Anthony Richardson: Household items, electronics The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on November 14,2023 at 12:00pm. Devawn Retemeyer:household goods.Jacqueline Marquez-Duprey:household goodsDiziah Daniels:household goods/TV stereo equip.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On November 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM Marlon Douglas-Household goods, Ilexius Stephens-Household goods, Ruben Lopez- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on November 14th, 2023 12:15PM Ð
Morise Neish-Household items, Karla Pileggi-Household items, America Monroe -Household items, Jerra'ca Ford-Household items, Malique Fenderson- Audi A4 red VIN# WAULC68E83A163529 OWNER:Malique Fenderson, Tashira Glover-Household items, Brandon Brinson- Household items, Charles Gennie- Household items, Bruce Wright-Household items, Hans Jean-Baptiste- Mercedes Benz C300 black VIN# 55SWF4KB8FU081787 OWNER:Hans Jean-Baptiste. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/LifeStorage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando, FL 32810 (727) 428-6564 on November 14th, 2023 12:00PM - TChalla Chisholm-Household items, Gustavo Cruz-Household items, Aisha Salcedo-Household items, Rosa Mccarthy-Household items, Rosa Mccarthy-Household items, Paola Montes-Household items, Katina Lundy-Household items, Michelle Javier-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage/LifeStorage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2023-CP-003227-0 IN RE: ESTATE OF VICTORIA LYNN LONG, a/k/a VICTORIA J. LONG, a/k/a VICTORIA L. JONES-LONG Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of VICTORIA LYNN LONG, a/k/a VICTORIA J. LONG, a/k/a VICTORIA L. JONES-LONG, deceased, whose date of death was February 22, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/25/2023. Signed on this 25th day of September, 2023. /s/ Jerry W. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ Eddie Lee Jones, Personal Representative, 431 East 3rd Street, Chuluota, Florida 32766
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE DP22-409 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 08/30/2022, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Christina Carol Harju (Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on November 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP23-92 IN THE INTEREST OF:T.G. DOB: 03/07/2023, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Lauren Ohlinger, Transient. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee on November 14th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). You are summoned to appear by the following attorney, and unless excused from this summons by this attorney or the Court, you shall respond to this summons as directed. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 257-3987 Telephone
[email protected]. By /s/ Christina Stewart, Esq., Attorney for the State of Florida. FBN: 1033034. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3 CASE NO.: DP20-308 IN THE INTEREST OF:S.M. DOB: 05/13/2022, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To: Mortika Agnant, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg Tynan on December 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). You are summoned to appear by the following attorney, and unless excused from this summons by this attorney or the Court, you shall respond to this summons as directed. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010702. Attorney for Department of Children and Families By: /s/ Tracy Drewes, Esq., 407-453-8876 Attorney for the State of Florida, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISIONCASE NO.: DP19-583 In the Interest of: D.T., minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: LAURITZ THOMPSON,, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following child(ren) for adoption: D.T, born on 06/02/2006. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on December 4, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable GREG TYNAN, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 5, at the Thomas S. Kirk Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 E. Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a court proceeding or event, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact Court Administration at 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 510, Orlando, Florida, 407-836-2303 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this Summons. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 800-955-8771. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 25th day of October, 2023. CLERK OF COURT by /s/ Jennifer Giles. Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on November 15th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Lunique Paul - #0D006, Joseph Pierre - #0D056, Marie Laguerre - #0F031, Pamella Baca - #0G011
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando FL 32807 11/09/2023 :642 Aladdin Smadi, 523 Brian Uceta, 603 Tracy Harris, 643 Italia Regius, 318 Cesar Velasquez, 440 Leonel Perez, 1405 Carlie Baughman U-Haul 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 11/09/2023: C164 Lakieva Gerard, D102 Jose Vera, D159 David Floyd, C117 Michelle Elms, B134 Jose Vera. U-Haul 3500 S. Orange Ave Orlando Fl. 32807 11/09/2023: AA4348P David Whitty, 1934 Melissa Boykin, 1527 Silvio Cabrera, 1909 Lisa Hyson, AA0289Q Stephanie Mazzulo,AA3042Q Britney Hernandez, AA4369K Virginia Pender, 1401 Zhikeria Green, AA0697D Stephanie Mazzullo, 1042 Marie Alvarez. 1916 Vernay Cox, 1625 Sacora Newbon, 1603 Terriana Bell, AA8021K David Whitty,AA1986R Tiffany Lanton. U-Haul 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32805 11/09/2023: 1125 Paul Westfall, 1003 Mark Humprey, 1603 Angel Alvarado, 1208 Aliceli Gaud, 1515 Nadege Cherubin.
?
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A111- Tonya Rourke B145- Crimar Jimenez C121- Carlos Santiago D118- Natasha Rodgers.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Wednesday, November 15th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on
www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1020-Marco Antonio Figeiredo Geraldes;1056-Paula Barbosa/Paula Jessica Chaves De Costa Barbosa/Paula Jessica Chaves Da Costa Barbosa;2056- Jondra Salary/Jondra Develma Salary Burton;2123-Aryssa Marie Debrum;3025-Chaim Scheinbaum;3043-Rhonda Broadnax;3055-Rhonda Broadnax;3087-Rhonda Broadnax;4047-Natalia Cifuentes/Natalia Cifuentes Motta/Natalia Cifuentes M;5045-Felix Garcia/Felix Omar Garcia;5048- Taylor Johnson
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration 2, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 1119 Patricia Scott; 2001 Devon Clifton Manigault; 3014 Lasabre Paulk; 2135 Jennifer Paden/ Jennifer June Goss Paden; 3024 Caroline Paden; 3060 Monique M. Bruno/ Monique McCollum Bruno; 3017 Joyce Alberta Robinson Klepacki; 103878 David R. Schemel/ David Raymond Schemel
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on November 9, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D015 Ð Bradfield, Lakinya; G013 - Morris, Tania; J059 - Williams, Timothy; J067 - Sarah, Bowman; J119 - Johnson, Rodney; K042 - Akers, Karen PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E517 - neiland, marjorie; J911 - Austile, Angeron PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E506 - hernandez lopez, luis; E510 - Constant, Derison; G717 - Brown, Wycliffe; I928 - WIS Investment Group LLC Brown, Wycliffe; J017 - Hughey, Harley; J028 - Xclusively For His Glory Foundation INC Foundation, Xclusive; P018 - Jeune, Sena; P022 - Brown, Wycliffe; P050 - Boykin, Deandre PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0147 - Poeree, Cadetson st; 0212 - Richardson, Rayshawn; 0443 - Wilson, Trayzahn; 0518 - Johnson, Marvin; 0711 - Baptiste, Wideline; 0810 - Ankrom, Stephanie; 0926 - Landry, Jayla; 0960 - Percy, Gregory; 1045 - Moore, Bettie; 1050 - Wynn, Crystal; 1121 - Jones, Alexandria R; 1324 - Thompson, Destiny; 1328 - Pierre, Peterson PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2029 - francois, jeff herode; 6113 - Serret, Randell PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0124 - Aguirre, Keith; 0160 - JACQUEEL, WILLIAMS; 0191 - Chavez, Katerine; 1040 - aguirre, Keith; 5015 - Aguirre, Elsa PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C161 - Fair, Laja; C163 - Victor, Nathalie; D147 Ð Young, Lizzie; D159 - Rodriguez-Oquendo, Kevin; D166 - Davis, Kendra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1058 - Sambo, Karen; 11318 - Llmxenterprises llc Santana, Edwin; 1157 - Caceda, Romina; 12512 - Myers III, Ronald; 12622 - wrigh, Donnie; 306 - Zamudio, Emanuel; 332 - MIHAI, DAN; 602 - Paz Berrios, Maria; 783 - DRAGOMIR, ADRIAN PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 072 - MADERO, LOUIS; 1001 - Concepcion, Eileen; 117 - Juras, Amber; 314 - Gomez Santiago, JOSE; 567 - collado, jayson; 852 - Rosario, Lacie PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 01132 - Ramos, Brenda Reyes; 02109 - Cruz, Luis; 02204 - parmigiani, Viancarlo; 02223 - Santiago, Roberto; 02306 - Harris, Margaret; 04522 - Alequin, Juana; 05133 - Murillo, Hernan; 05302 - Cespedez, Jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1237 - lopez, Melisza; 1612 - Morales, Liz; 2182 - Camacho, Kimberley; 2190C - Briscoe, Shavena PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0054 - Gomez, Robert; 0113 - Alicea, Gerardo; 2007 - Negron, Jackie; 2025 - Camacho, Ivette; 2043 - Camacho, Ivette; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 6095 - Beard, Pamela; 6138 - roberti, Carena; 8038 - BIZALDI PUBILL, BIZANNETTE; 8071 - HUANG, BENNY PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0014 - Moore, Arlene. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on November 10, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2102 - Cole, Brenda; 3101 - Allwood, Sharnita; 3716 - gonzalez, Elissia wright PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D152 - Nicosia, Joe; G214 - Allard, Colleen; H247 - Montanez, William PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C338 - Palucha, Fernando; E006 - Cordare, Tyrone; E008 - Henriquez, Abraham; E043 - Andrews, Lockett; E048 - Jones, Ashley; G014 - Gadson, Shamell; G094 - joseph, jennifer PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A001 - Cross, Mahagone; C010 - lemon, Shankeena; C012 - Artis, Fredrick; D035 - Benn, Chanel; H020 - Canty, Alec; H045 - Culp, Melahn; J417 - Weaver, Whitney; J808 - Colindres, Allan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00414 - Bailey, Amanda; 00570 - clifton, Dominick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2180 - green, shanice. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on November 10, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1807 - Harris, Sandra; 1816 - Owen, Tyler; 1924 - similus, julerme; 2509 - Brevet, Marie; 2612 - Predestin, Bermane PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0405 - Cowans, Christoria; 4050 - Simmons, Paige PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3009 - Roberts, Adam; 4030 - Roberts, Adam; 6193 - Qaunder, Dion PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4001 - Henderson, James; 5123 - Bell, Markesha; 5130 - Cano, Kelly PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B047 - harris, Jamir; B091 - Pansullo, Anita; B185 - Redding, Anylah; B194 - McCray, Rochelle; C030 - Goodman, LaDricka Chiree PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1401 - Troya, Mariela; 1456 - Elia, Gudionel; 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2146 - Lewis, Patrick; 2215 - Rainge, Constance; 2350 - Francis, Christopher; 2421 - Taylor, Rasheeda; 2422 - myers, Jaquesta; 2436 - Johnson, Dmonai; 2618 - kirkland, Tevin; 2627 - Holmes, Amelia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0050 - Cooper, Alvin; 0121 - Powell, Betenia; 0152 - Nix, Nicole; 0181 - Sipp, Gwendolyn; 0236 - Walker, Daisha; 0265 - Sanders, Tyson; 0276 - GRACIA, DUVALSON; 0320 - Ambrosie, Faniastasia; 0385 - Manuel, Rodrycka; 0478 - Jerelds, Marjorie Surgent; 0490 - Dameron, James; 0549 - Hepburn, Charles; 0620 - Fencher, Ebony; 0669 - Johnson, Kenya; 0736 - anderson, sylvia; 0908 - Duffie, Sandi PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1102 - Palacios, Luis Enrique PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0662 - Whatley, Mariah; 0669 - Rodriguez, Juan PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1102 - Reed, Bryant; 1106 - jones, aureion; 1192 - Bhatti, Carlise; 1267 - Wynn, Jacoby; 1364 - Messam, Selvin; C036 - Clark, Mareka; C037 - Fisher, Marcus; F004 - Jones, Jermaine; H012 - Ellington, Tadarrius; X012 - Tom, Sylvia. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on November 9, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:45 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A135 - Kelly, Jakerrah; A144 - stjean, Kimberly; B226 - Lloyd, Shaquel; B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; C303 - la-mont, davis; D407 - Thomas, Earnest; D445 - Tokes, Courtney; E030 - Rodger, Demario; E111 - Zalloway, Kathryn; F652 - BYRD, TEKEAVIAS; G705 - Hudson, Destiny; G729 - Duane, Ralph; H810 - Sims, Edward; J907 - Mathis, Myiesha; P047 - Callaway, Ijahman PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B059 - Brown, Lawrence; B084 - Bwgm exp llc Lambert, Falasha; B100 - Brooks, Dennis; C090 - Smith, Juliet; D083 - Mcfadden, Shamekia; D085 - Manning, Tashira; D088 - Tyson, John; E035 - Woodard, Jazsmine; E056 - Vaught, Ashley; E064 - Belizaire, Tiffany; E082 - Christian, Rahim. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
?
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 14, 2023 at the location indicated: Store 3519: 4020 Curry Ford Rd, Ste A Orlando Fl 32806 @ 12 PM: Amanda Gypsy Household Goods/Furniture, Richard Rodriguez, Jr Household Goods/Furniture, Sache Eure Household Goods/Furniture ,Nancy Collins Household Goods/Furniture, Ernita Winston Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Monique Smith Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Claudia Quiroz Camping items Store 3526: 4650 S. Semoran Blvd, Orlando Fl 32822 @ 12 PM: Lucas Andrade-Household Goods Furniture, Clothes, Samuel Dubberly- Household Goods/Furniture Marita Mckain- Household /Goods, Furniture Darryle Williams- Household Goods/Furniture Naibelyn Rodriguez Sira- Household Goods Furniture LizMarie Otero- Household Goods/Furniture William Ballew- Household Goods/Furniture, Tshirts and Boxes Renny King- Household Goods/Furniture Darius Drake- Household Goods/Furniture Efren Ancho- Household Goods/Furniture, boxes Kevin Spearin- Household Goods/Furniture Yavonte Hopkins- Household Goods/Furniture Quentin Johnson- Household Goods/Furniture Chris Franklin- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Antonio Whitner- Household Goods/Furniture, Vehicle/Boat/Trailer Maria Curvasbymag- inventory Jarrod Pulliam- Household Goods/Furniture Cynthia Diaz- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances Linda Smith- Household Goods/Furniture Laura Peralta- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Amber Westcott-Rosas- Household Goods/Furniture, Totes Lakesha Morgan- TV/Stereo Equipment, Acct. Records/Sales Samples Milagros Rosas- Household Goods/Furniture William Montaltos- Household Goods/Furniture Jeffry Raphael Visalden- Household Goods/Furniture Ernesto Inesta- Household Goods/Furniture Javier Rivera- Vehicle/Boat/Trailer Tiara Figueroa- Household Goods/Furniture Abdull Edge- Tools/Appliances, clothes Maxine Blanco- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment Omar Mahadi- Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 10th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1205 Geiris Montenegro 1233 Raysa Carrion 1502 Rosaly Martinez 1721 Danny Rodriguez 1808 Oliver Mercado 2646 David Dempsey 2457 Luis Caraballo. Run dates 10/25/2023 and 11/1/2023.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 10th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1119 Morgan Marinello, #1244 Juan Agostini, #1346 John Wills, #1547 Elizabeth Joseph, #1703 Yaritza Rodriguez, #1811 Jeremy Sharritt, #2047 Jimmy Snelling, #2177 Aida Rivera, #2202 Jordan Monosa, #2216 Makenzie Dieckman.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 10th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1007- Henry Marin 2091- Semaj Crawford 2201- Marketta Richardson 3071- Benjamin Platz 2161- Ruby Stockhausen 1106-1128- Get Movin' Ent. - Christian Segura. Run dates 10/25/23 and 11/1/23.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM B127 Eric Shawn Busby;B197 Kayla Marie Harris;B223 Shanquez Lillian Matthew;C104 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam;C146 Gloria Gilliam/Gloria Rene Gilliam;C217 Jeff Robinson III.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: November 15th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #1202-Furniture, #1191- Households, #1143-Households, #1119-Furniture, #C120-Households, #1098- Households, #1083-Households, 1064-Households, #1003-Furniture, #2202-Furniture, #D220-Households, #D239-Households, #G213-Furniture, #J220-Furniture, #2229- Furniture, #K221-Households, #2067-Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 17th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1C4RJEAGXNC153228
2022 JEEP
1G8ZH52841Z336032
2001 STRN
1HGCM66427A059331
2007 HOND
1HGCY1F34PA027236
2023 HOND
1P3XA46K3NF286961
1992 PLYM
2A4RR5D1XAR300269
2010 CHRY
3FAHP0HA8AR356361
2010 FORD
3GYFNBEY0BS654945
2011 CADI
3N1AB7AP0GY209504
2016 NISS
5FNYF4H95BB096918
2011 HOND
JHLRE3H76AC006674
2010 HOND
JHMGE8H40AC003890
2010 HOND
JM1BJ2216X0195054
1999 MAZD
JTDDR32T810099586
2001 TOYT
JTHBJ46G572013275
2007 LEXS
KMHRC8A35PU233876
2023 HYUN
KNMAT2MV3FP530539
2015 NISS
YV1622FS7C2115691
2012 VOLV.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2013 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1JH6SB3D4148276
2015 Dodge
VIN: 1C6RR6LTXFS676336
2015 Hyundai
VIN: 5NPE34AB7FH176124
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on November 22nd, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC