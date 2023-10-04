Legal Public Notices 10/4/2023

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, October 23rd, 2023 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 #1112 Larnell Fayson, #1507 Tara Willis, #1100 Trevon Armstrong, #1478 Donita Hines, #1260 Lynnette Vidal, #1351 Summer Brown, #1131 Shatara Cooper, #1160 Corey Rouse, #1654 Parlet Ramsay, #1696 Joshua Lee, #1204 Phyllis Stokes, #1026 Kimberly Johnson, #1098 Michael Ellicott, # 1369 Breauna Osborne, # 1464 David Cornillot, #1453 Wilbert McFadden. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: September 27 and October 4th, 2023.
Extra Space Storage Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 3820 S Orange Ave Orlando FL 32806, 321-270-3440 on 10/13/2023 @ 1:00pm Anijah Williams Furniture/ Isaiah Ible bed room set boxes/ Christa Jean Francios queen mattress/boxspring, clothes/ Christopher Farish household goods/ David Paul Bamber one bedroom apt boxes sofa. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 408 N. Primrose Dr. Orlando, FL 32803 (321) 285-5021 on October 13th, 2023 12:15PM - Kathryn OConnor: Household items and boxes; Luis Troche: One bedroom apartment; Veronica Woodberry: Electronics, clothing. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 407.5167751 on 10/13/23 at 12:00 PM: Addario Scrap Metal/David Addario: 2 vehicles; Alan Black: Tote bins; Alicia Sastre: Boxes, equipment; Alonda Matthews: 8 32in tvs. 6 hover boards, clothes, bags, seasonal decor, bike; Chavante Scott: 2 bedroom couch king bed bags; Diamond Brown: household goods; Kasey Brown: 1 bedroom house; Newal Shoaibi: clothing/tv; Pamela Seda Matos: Furniture, Boxes; Tangela Harris: 1 Bedroom Sofa, S sofa, K bedroom, L dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece; Tracy King: Boxes; Tyler Doyle: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on October 13, 2023 at 12:00PM. Kimberly Pierre-Appliances; Houseware : Hope elliot-el-House -Ware;Books,clothes; Boxes. John Saunders: Boxes; Clothes ;Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:3501 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 on October 20, 2023 at 12:00PM.Denzel Willis - Clothes,Boxes;House hold Appliances ::Shanika Gardner -House -Ware,Pictures,Boxes,Totes,clothes::Carlissia Smith :Boxes;Hair Product,Totes,House Hold Items-. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2023-CP-002936-0 IN RE: ESTATE OF DALE PALMER RECH, a/k/a DALE P. RECH, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of DALE PALMER RECH, a/k/a DALE P. RECH, deceased, whose date of death was September 26, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 9/27/2023. Signed on this 22nd day of August, 2023. /s/ Jerry W. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ ANA C. RECH, Personal Representative, 2009 Whitfield Lane, Orlando, Florida 32835.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR SEMINOLE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: The Marriage of CLARA CAVITT, Petitioner, and SEAN DELL CAVITT, Respondent.CASE NO.: 2023-DR-1752. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE (NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT) TO: SEAN DELL CAVITT, 6655 NE 82 nd Avenue, Portland, OR 97220: YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on CLARA CAVITT C/O Lorraine De Young, Esq. whose address is 1238 E. Concord St., Orlando, FL 32803 on or before October 27, 2023 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 301 N. Park Avenue Sanford FL 32771 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. There is no real property to be divided. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address(es) on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 8/29/2023 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Grant Maloy, Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller. (Clerk stamp)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2023-DR-9830. IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L., Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY MEMBER CASE. TO: HIEN MY NGUYEN, LAST KNOWN: 712 Masala Drive #C, Orlando FL 32818. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kaitlin Newton-John, Esq., whose address is 2431 Aloma Ave, Suite 124, Winter Park, FL 32792, on or before the 16th day of November, 2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. The action is asking the Court to decide custody of a minor child. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. Dated: 9/19/2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/Juan Vazquez, Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-096 IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB: 01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Walter Bergeron (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 16th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of September, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 2021-DP-096 IN THE INTEREST OF R. B., DOB: 02/17/2015, K. B., DOB:01/26/2016, MINOR CHILDREN. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Sherie Dees (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 16th, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 15th day of September, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN RE: Estate of DONALD LEE SMITH, Deceased. Case No: 2021-CP-002986-O, Probate Division. FORMAL NOTICE OF ACTION BY PUBLICATION TO: Bryan Gordan 4873 Pat Ann Terrace Orlando, FL 32808 YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition to Determine Summary Administration and Petition to Determine Homestead have been filed in this court and a true copy is attached to this notice. You are required to serve written defenses on the person giving notice within 20 days after service of this notice, exclusive of the day of service, and to file the original of the written defenses with the clerk of the above court either before service or immediately thereafter with the Orange County Clerk of Court at 425 North Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32803. Failure to serve and file written defenses as required may result in a judgment or order for the relief demanded in the pleading or motion, without further notice. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. Date of first publication: September 27, 2023.
Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on October 18th, 2023, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Jureen Burley - #0B003, Alexis Mangan - #0D044, Oneck Delice - #0H044, Keith Marcell Williams - #0H031.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr Alafaya 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32806 10/09/2023: 1129 Leigh Thomason, 1101 David Lee, 1702 Stone Estok, 1432 Sylina Solomon, 1507 Stone Estok, 1017 James Gray. U-Haul Ctr Baldwin Park 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32803 10/09/2023: D159 David Floyd, C170 Dorothy Chase, B173 Oscar Rondon, C187 Dorothy Chase, D191 Roger Jackson, B207 Andre Windom, B181 Tiesha Wilkinson. U-Haul Ctr Orange 3500 S. Orange ave Orlando Fl 32806 10/09/2023: AB5598C Quinton Simmons, 1052 Staci Yarn, 1160 Lizette Mcmillian, 1041 Bryan Quezada Guaba, 1828 Tara Dunn, 1827 Felicia Lewis, 1104 Lilymae McDonald, AB0830 Jessica Hembree, 1060 Veronica Gibson, 1431 Reynaldo Hernandez, 1913 Erin Carnathan, 1042 Marie Alvarez. U-Haul Ctr Goldenrod 508 N. Goldenrod Rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 10/09/2023 :223 Angelo Mcleod, 1502 Lilian ViasPortalez, 544 Yvette Edwards, 210 Shareen Kisoen, 439 Perlita Ocampo, 215 Susan Liddell, 731 Ariana Cruz, 325 Tiffani Crawford, 404 Angelo Mcleod. U-Haul Gatorland 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 10/09/2023: 225 Kelly Hoffine, 310 Michael Alvarez, 447 leah Layne. U-Haul Ctr Hunters Creek 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando Fl. 32837 10/09/2023: 1255 Dana Burns U-Haul St.Cloud 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy Kissimmee Fl. 34744 10/09/2023: 1271Amanda Ratliff
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A163- Richard Custer III C124- Shanda Jones E104- Robert Gil E108- Nicholas Rosen E109- Nicholas Rosen B112- John Metzner.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27 and Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration 2, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 2036 - Juan Sanchez/Juan Carlos Sanchez; 3118 - Christopher Johnson/Christopher Lyn Johnson; 6079 - Latonja Thompson/Latonja Marie Thompson; 6117 Ð Jennifer Paden/Jennifer June Goss Paden. Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 3018 - Abraham Werzberger; 3028 - Timothy Haley; 3160 - Evelyn Amoros Ramos.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 12, 2023, the personal property in the below -listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:45 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 7064 - Falu, Yvonne PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3029 - Hernandez, Andre; 3030 - Hale, Ferrell; 3039 - Eccleston, Daneen; 3061 - Williams, Destiny; 7034 - Gutierrez, Bertha Ann; 9011 - Rodriguez, Keyshla PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0045 - G4S Secure Solutions / Wackenhut SPRINGBORN, KARIN M.; 1006 - Maldonado, Leishla; 1007 - Escobar, Tageline Ortiz PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C054 - Crawford, Taylor; D024 - Price, Taneice; D038 - Brown, Tori; D108 - Wilson Brown, April; D211 - Mercado, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1139 - Mcnannis, Charles; 1287 - Moorer, Verdis; 1745 - Magnell, Amanda; 2475 - Smith, Nicole; 2606 - Oliver, Charissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1106 - Medina, Ricardo; 2260 - Hernandez, Dayalis; 2315 - Agreda parker, Cheminique; 2588 - Bradley, Latonya; 2592 - Abell, Kathy PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0101 - Hernandez, Abigail; 0508 - Mckiver, david; 2027 - Rojas Malave, Ozzie; 3091 - Smith, Stephanie; 4018 - Hernandez, Abigail; 4078 - Johnson, Tiffanie; 6030 - rosa, Derick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A015 - Ford, Deandre; B317 - orsini, Angela; D467 - Urena, Catherine; E528 - Barbosa, Juan; G582 - Rivera, Jorge PUBLIC STORAGE # 25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C113 - Mccutchen, Justin PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B134 - Rosa, Aysha Diaz; C115 - Harrell, Leandra; C143 - Feliciano, Fernando; C211G - Pierrejeune, Ruchamo; C227H - Cleveland, Tyshon; C230I - Gardiner, Taylor PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3070 - Gragert, Sarah; F348 - Williams, Willie; G525 - Bogan, Judith. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 13, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2102 - Cole, Brenda PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. H230 - Grimsley, Orenthius; L486 - caceres, fernando; L500 - Ozoa, George PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C376 - Manuel, Leah; E007 - Figueroa, Eleison; E013 - Harris, Marcia; E019 - Jackson , Karianna; F676 - TUMETEL, CHARLES PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A043 - zolenski, Brandon; C016 - Valentine, La Tonya; C017 - Waldon, Latrese; C038 - Francis, Imran; D021 - mcclean, terrell; D030 - Hillery, Chandra; D076 - Howe, John; E050 - Hand, Jess; H018 - whitton, Jessie; J903 - Gilchrist, Samantha; P065 - Onsite swanson, Cierra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00410 - Parramore, Ronnetta; 00558 - Cantrell, Casey; 00709 - Rodriguez, Ricardo PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4011 - Lawrence, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B296 - Makene, Malaika; D447 - Wyche, Briyanna; F618 - Martinez, Kira; G734 - Gabriel, Jackson; H847 - Warren, Tynicia PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B226 - Barnes, Keona; D422 - Gaines, Bashah; D444 - Smith, Michelle; D462 - Matney, Diana; G707 - CICERON, WIKENSON; G715 - Herrera, Miguel; G757 - Stevens, Pamela. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 12, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1221 - Hebner, Rand; 2052C - Ulysse, Lucienne; 2114 - Rivera, Nadeen; 2145 - daniel, Theresa; 2274 - Molina, Gladys; 3027 - Jensen, Ronald PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2010 - Carelus, Rebekah; 7016 - velazquez, Najiah; 7029 - De Jesus Gonzalez, Neesha; 7036 - portillo, Genesis; 7066 - Primm, James; 7108 - Rogers, Estephanie; 7167 - Castillo, Maria PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C169 - Daniels, John; C170 - Velazquez, Mauricio; D157 - Martin, Brandon; E203 - Randal, Amina; E238 - newby, xavier PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1204 - Thorpe, Evan; 12067 - Gema, Vanessa; 1214 - Nelson, Benjamin; 12622 - wrigh, Donnie; 482 - Sunderberg, Sigurd PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 072 - MADERO, LOUIS; 078 - mitchell, madelline; 334 - Carmo, Mayara; 471 - williams, david; 515 - Lettsome, Kellese; 533 - Santiago, Jalissa; 852 - Rosario, Lacie; 854 - decastro, Amaury PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02109 - Cruz, Luis; 02306 - Harris, Margaret; 04522 - Alequin, Juana; 05112 - betances, Marino PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1809 - Aponte, Maria; 2161 - perez, flavio; 2182 - Camacho, Kimberley; 2191 - Demosthine, Jean- Claude PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0083 - Peacon, Daisy; 0130 - Howes, Margaret; 2025 - Camacho, Ivette; 2088 - ibarra, lillian m; 4010 - Northern, Eugene; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 6020 - Martin, Leah; 8007 - Rodriguez, Ana Maria; 8060 - Germain, Thamar PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0228 - Hilbert, Deanna; 0276 - TORRE, JENNA; 0407 - Heras, Heberto; 2118 - Dos Santos, Alexandre Simplicio; 2145 - Vega, Alexandro; 2147 - Bellesen, Damon. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on October 13, 2023, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1110 - Noah, Tracey; 1119 - Quillian, Katrina; 1802 - Acosta, Carlos; 1816 - Owen, Tyler; 2113 - Murray, Kendall; 2519 - Murph, Vivian PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0056 - richards, Kimberly; 0345 - Monsalvatge-Kennedy, Susan; 0450 - Jesus, Rodriguez; 3038 - pepple, Josh PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 4019 - Paige, Robert; 4028 - Alnatas, Dukens; 6052 - Hacker, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1026 - Rachel, Jerron; 4017 - Jumpp, Ronel; 6035 - Williams, Patrick; 6037 - Golden, Daniel; 6135 - Peters, Anissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1404 - Francois, Lakaisha; 2018 - Gillens, Korwin; 2221 - Logan, Linda; 2260 - Johnson, Von; 2267 - Thomas, Lakesha; 2272 - Mobley, Kelvin; 2457 - maier, Patricia; 3105 - Phatty Chow Hereford, Mercedes PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0033 - Riley, Roderick; 0070 - Pender, MiQueta; 0079 - Fleurimond, KETTELINE; 0236 - Walker, Daisha; 0340 - Campbell, Latasha; 0362 - ingram, Shamari; 0393 - Falconer, Edda; 0406 - Perry, Lawrence; 0642 - Canto, Bryan; 0649 - Moses, Geneva; 0710 - watkins, Kenneth; 0760 - Monsegue, Marlon; 0763 - Kegler, Benniesha; 0856 - Beaubrun, Nadia PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka , FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0419 - Heers, Brittney; 0616 - Ruiz, Norma; 1108 - Heers, Brittney; 1366B - Bradford, Sherri Y PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0409 - Castillo, Alan; 0749 - geibel, Gregory; 0816 - Parke, Sharon; 0852 - Sanborn, Tessa PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1078 - Laguerre, Lamar; 1103 - Garson, Kehlani; 1184 - Brown, Natasha; 1192 - Bhatti, Carlise; C012 - Jacobs, Elaina; D032 - Jean, Farah; D074 - Elerbe, Tierra; D088 - glover, Roemell; D096 - Estevez, Cynthia; G019 - Wallace, Jenod; H029 - Deslandes, Shacria; T008 - Williams, Shalana PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; B132 - Coleman, Kenesha; B162 - Rosario, Selena; B194 - McCray, Rochelle; B211 - rouse, Jaime; C026 - Bullock, Damien; C032 - Villegas, Genesis PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A102 - Mitchell, Wende; B223 - Harvey, Willatrice; D449 - Ryan, Jabari; E009 - Galloway, Anson; E116 - Jean-Baptiste, Ebens; F620 - bell, james; F643 - Neal, Erricka; F645 - Thomas, Clarissa; H803 - Gomer, Brenden; J905 - Brooks, Donna; P003 - washington, ladonna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A009 - Billings, Mark; B013B - Laury, Sainnel; B016 - KIMBROUGH, JAMES; B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B059 - Brown, Lawrence; B082B - Brown, Kendra; B084 - Bwgm exp llc Lambert, Falasha; C040 - Garcia, Isabella; C108 - Brooks, Andrea ; D002 - johnson, Karneshia; D033 - Lewis, Sherifa; D049 - Sconiers, Norman; D077 - Fackelman, Shawn R; E028 - Bennett, Darel; F019 - nieves, joel; F057 - Performance Clean Nunez, Manny; F075 - harris, cedric; G013 - wilkerson, Quashanique; G036 - beauford, kenneth; O010 - Moore, Antuan. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 13th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1100 Julio Gomez 1543 Carlos Hernandez 1610 John Polynice 1639 Janice Shepherd 1706 Korell Redhead 1716 Luis Aranguren 2232 Cara Joy Pizarro 2645 Antonio Cabrales Run dates 9/27 and 10/4, 2023.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 13th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #1511 Chynna Miranda #1707 Cathy Meyer #2101 Phillip Whitford #2311 Camille Gayles.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, October 17th, 2023. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A105 William Adam Lee Holton;B215 Tayler Alexandria Moore;C173 Antonette Kedisha Deacon.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: October 18th, 2023 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: following: #1156-Furniture, #1135- Households, #1096-Households, #D233-Households, #F210-Boxes, #2134-Boxes, #I217-Households, #2020-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on October 20th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FBNE3BL1DDA56418
2013 FORD
1GR1P0621NK334497
2022 GREAT DANE
2G1FB1E32F9231146
2015 CHEV
2T1BURHE5JC965719
2018 TOYT
4T1G11AK7MU545639
2021 TOYT
5N1AA0NE9CN614604
2012 NISS
5UXWX5C59BLW13616
2011 BMW
JN1BV7AP1FM346674
2015 INFI
WBA3A5G59DNP25711
2013 BMW
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 20, 2023
1HGCG1653WA010477
1998 HOND
4A4MM21SX8E032236
2008 MITS
OCTOBER 22, 2023
JA32U1FU3AU012035
2010 MITS
OCTOBER 26, 2023
1FTPW12594KB47228
2004 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
OCTOBER 22, 2023
2T1BU4EE5BC696095
2011 TOYT
4T4BF1FK4GR544043
2016 TOYT
JHMZE2H59AS020112
2010 HOND
OCTOBER 23, 2023
1G1JC5SHXC4223356
2012 CHEV
2B3KA33G28H107107
2008 DODG
3C3JY45X17T521613
2007 CHRY
JT6HF10U9Y0143557
2000 LEXS
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 13th, 2023 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances .0085 ÐJason Wingler 0490B Ð Liam Harris.
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2011 Ford
VIN: 2FMDK3GC8BBB65014
2007 Dodge
VIN: 1B3HB28B67D381808
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on October 25, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC