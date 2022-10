Legal Public Notices 10/26/2022

Orlando Legals

Angella Russell - totes. Anquaneki Brown- Household goods. Samuel Miller- Sporting Items. Samuel Miller - Sporting items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Amelia Johnson: appliances; Brian Libreros: 2 bikes; Carlos Durate: 6 boxes, 2 bikes, tools; Carolyn Rozier: household goods; Curtis Coffey: boxes; Florence Jett: business inventory; Miguel Valverde: 3 bedroom; Monica Webb: boxes, furniture; Polonne St Louis: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Dieusy Junior Cenecharles, 1 bedroom apt: Bryant Gonzalez, Furniture/Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:15 AM: Debra Morales, Household goods; Kaitlyn Smith, couch, boxes, Christmas decorations, entertainment center; Adriana Garcia, boxes, household items.6174 S Goldenrod Rd. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:45 AM; Alexandra Valderrama Figueroa; Boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Ramon Gomez Household Goods-Sasha Tavares Household Goods-Samir Zelaya-Household Goods-Ramon Gomez Household GoodsThe auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Cory Haines: clothing/boxes, Franklin Waymon: household items, Wanda Peters: household furniture, Ramoud Butler: household items, Robert Williams: household items, Sean Kirkland: shelving/household, Kamara Frasier: clothing/household, Mauldine Powers: household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com LaShalonda Robinson -Boxes, Furniture, Devonte Williams - mattress, headboard, totes, fake plant, Christine Hohf - Household items, Antique & More Inc/Shahrokh Shaltouki - Furniture, Latia Williams - Furniture and Boxes, Liem Duong -Miscellaneous, The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageGwynn Rolph-household goods, bags, boxes.- Jeremy Williams-household items, full bed, dresser, boxes.-Douglas Arnett-studio.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Toni Doroban- Household items. Rasha Eugene Thomas- washer/dryer, generator. Charles Joseph Dolan- boxes, totes. Journaled Journeys LLC/Natalie Pitts- furniture. Toni Doroban- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Lizbeth Soto: homegoods, Khalia Scarbrough: homegoods, Angel Berrios: bags, Martha Yadira Zambrano Mite: homegoods. Jose Roman: bike, dresser, medical items, Daisa Aponte Torres: bed, bags, luggage, bikes Tonnia Bennett entertainment set boxes, totes TV; Robert Brooks Holiday decorations old clothes, DVDs and books; Chacassidy Cann Home goods. Andre Jospeh: boxes, totes, cleaning items, luggage Justin Downs: guitar, bed frame, TV, toolbox Laureano Prado: furniture, boxes, totes Willow Peterson: mannequin, mattress, luggage, painting, vacuum Omar Claudio: lamp, washer, dryer, grill, totes, TVs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Brittanny Harrell Household Goods / Patrick Dolphus Household Goods / Edward Rivera Household Goods / Hermania Palinkas Household Goods /Kristin Miller Household Goods / Kenneth Tierney Household Goods / Victor Rodriguez Household Goods / Torneshia Knighton House hold goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Erik Ruiz- Furniture and bikes. Kerri Hawkins- Seasonal items. Jeff Kaiser- Heavy Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:, Deceased File No. 2022 CP 002620 O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of JEFFREY THOMAS WEINLAND, deceased, whose date of death was July 6, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/26/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer R. Bondy, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 105461, Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected] , Secondary E-Mail: [email protected] . Personal Representative: /s/ Donna E. Watts, 371 Sapphire Drive, Jackson, New Jersey 08527IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE.IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.V. DOB: 01/16/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Heather L. Higbee on November 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected] , By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: E. N. DOB: 03/06/2018, R. N. DOB: 07/31/2019, J. L. DOB: 02/07/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF A.C.B., DOB: 10/29/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 4:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of October, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:1. Jewelry 3100 Blk of W. Colonial Dr.2. Backpack with misc. Items 4800 Blk of N. Orange Blossom Trl3. Jewelry 2800 Blk of E. Central Blvd4. Cellphone North Lane/N. Pine Hills Rd5. Cellphones with misc. Item 2000 Blk of Monte Carlo Tr6. Cellphone 3700 Blk of S. Semoran Blvd7. Key fob 8300 Blk of Hangar Blvd8. Backpack with cellphone, jewelry Lake Center/Central Ave9. Cellphones 1000 Blk of Legion Pl10. Cellphone 200 Blk of Sifford Ln11. Cellphone with misc. Items 5900 Blk of International Dr12. Cellphone 40 Blk of W. Washington St13. Keys with misc. Items W. Jefferson St14. Bags with clothing, electronics 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd15. Bags with clothing, cellphones 2300 Blk of S. Kirkman Rd16. Eyewear 800 Blk of Ellwood Ave17. Cellphone N. Orange Ave18. Cellphones 3100 Blk of S. Orange Ave19. Eyewear and key 12000 Blk of Narcoosee Rd20. Key 100 Blk of George Desalvia Way21. Key fob 40 Blk of W. Washington St22. Keys 500 Blk of E. Washington St23. Cellphones, keys 40 Blk of W. Washington St24. Electronics 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr25. Cellphone 200 Blk of S. Rosalind AveNOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. 2063 Jessica Lynch, 2157 Jessica Lynch, 2070 Natalia Perez, 2187 Maickel Bedir, 2212 michael butera, 1043 Roxanne Eadie, 2159 Kaden Becerril, 1004 Love Banatty, 3067 Mason Moton, 3059 Jordan Hilgenberg, 1211 jonathan thomas, 2051 Toneicia Chisholm, 3141 Angel Rodriguez, 1047 CHEVAIZ JACKSON.3319 Myron Green, 2371 DAVID MACINTYRE, 2456 Yaramashi Brinson, 1729 trampas RIGGS, 1312 rapid mold removal llc, 3312 kyle blazier, 2114 MICHAEL ELLIOTT, 3394 Wandra Reneishia, 1303 Teale Marie, 2436 mirtho pierre, 2006 Chanel Smith, 1548 mikael walker, 1708 CHARLES WILLIAMSON.2042 Niesha Davis, 2087 KEMARIE JOHNSON, 5038 sanderson gandert, 4049 cain patterson, 2039 JOANNIE CONFIDENT, 1056 Breezae Rainey, 2060 Joevany Kersaint, 2015 WANDA JONES, 1060 Amy dorf, 1032 TANEISHA BLOOMFIELD, 2084 Kenneth Middleton, 1055 courtney gray, 3104 HOPE BRYANT, 2099 ANASTACHA CONSTANT, 6039 Mystery unit, 6064 Andrea Uriostegui, 6040 Brendan Paul, 2112 Altonya Brown, 3095 lafayette bryant, 2009 luis abreu, 4022 luis abreu, 6012 hassan alhammadi.
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com A155- Cynthia Adams A189- Athena Adams A205- Austin Chapman A254- Ruth Ann Meredith B177- Lisa Johnson C121- Albert Perdomo C158- Garry Vivano C183- Shari L Meredith E106- Crystal Shontz E123- Scott Miller E128- Andrea Alexander
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com . Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. 3105-Jose Granai/Jose Osmar Granai Junior;3112-Chris McElwain;4022-Chris McElwain;5008-Marcus Richardson/Marcus John Richardson;5035-Christopher Lamont Willbright Cook;5086-Jeffie Roberts/Jeffie Deeanna Roberts.
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending onfor units located at:203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Unless Otherwise noted. #211 - Annie Senac #1050 – Ray Lee Montalvo #1166 - Scarlett Padron #2068 - Si Henderson #3016 – Monica Saurez #3086 – Fafane St. HilaireNotice is hereby given thatwill sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com . Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. #M312-Furniture, #K224-Boxes, #K210-Households, #K217-Households, #2236-Furniture, #D255-Households, #2021-Households, #2217-Households. Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JTKDE1779600988802006 / TOYOT5NPEC4AB1DH5973792013 / HYUNJH4DA9470PS0173721993 / ACUR1FTRX14W95FB721212005 / FORD2GCEC19V9311423392003 / CHEV3FA6P0K98KR1535122019 / FORD4F4YR12C2WTM373871998 / MAZD4S4BSAFC5K32319842019 / SUBA3VW5P7AT8DM8051792013 / VOLK.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/11/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 4A3AB36F19E0283482009 MITS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 11/11/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
KMHTC6AD1GU2582442016 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALEgives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes.
2T1BU4EE0CC7846182012 TOYT5FNRL38798B4059662008 HONDJYA5AHE074A0441292004 YAMA. 3TMCZ5AN4LM3360182020 TOYTJT8BD68S6X00578041999 LEXS1GTFG25M0Y11815722000 GMC2B6HB11X9YK1068162000 DODG1FDXE45S14HB096052005 COAMJM1BL1VF3B14002322011 MAZD
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com 0192 – Richard Jones 0460 – Richard Jones.
Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc.
#1811-Jeremy Sharritt #2512-Melanie Gomez #1245-Tina Serrano #1704-Tracy Taylor #2311-Camille Gayles #1723-Donald Ohler #1018-Jasmine McCauley #1119-Danette Ford #1016-Angela Frey #1327-Marcos Simonelli #1346- John Wills #1223- Daphne Hepburn #2323- Sjon Sims.
gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates,, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. 1G6KD54Y84U2006842004 CADILLAC1GNDS13S6323955912003 CHEV1FMDU64E92UA159602002 FORD1A8HW58237F5292702007 CHRY19UUA66206A0725422006 ACUR2B3LA43H98H2276212008 DODG1C3CCCAB6FN5791312015 CHRY3A4FY48B96T2722452006 CHRY1HGCV1F59JA1082512018 HONDKMHDH6AE8DU0127992013 HYUN1J4GK48K66W1834122006 JEP1G1PG5SC8C73750102012 CHEV2G1WH52K1592261952005 CHEV1FTRW07L42KB350092002 FORD1N4AL3AP0EC1248072014 NISS4S4BREJC4A23774052010 SUBA. Lopez/ Lindsey Savino/: John Joseph Miceli / John / Beth Gardner / Beth / Beth Elaine Gardner/ Jarquavia Ward / Vazquez Isidoro / VS / Nacarra Chee / Katrina Hunter / Sam Jackson / AJ / Tatiana Aurora / TV/ Vanessa Lamar / Ashaunteyana Nelson / A Nelson / Khorian Augustus Moore / Khorian A. Daniel Nathaniel Levy/ Paige Simmons/ Paris Iman George/ Latony Ann Flint/ Jenice Deloris Gibson/ Swayne Flowers Jr/ CHARLES SMITH/ Roland E Sone/ Lisa Dyke/ Renald Victor/ Caprice Floyd/Doniel Richmond/ Theodore Washington/ Janay I Tonge/ Marquse Reshard Holiday/ Jason George Williams Jeanty/ Dalton Powell/ Dalton L Powell/ Dalton Powell Jr./ Dalton L Powell Jr./ DaltonlL Powell/ Angelica Mariann Hunter-Washington/ Gwendolyn Patrice Brown/ Paul McInnis/ Bayo Rasul/ Nya Krigger/ Sheldon Tramaine Williams/Labrina J SMITH/ Malik Baerga/ Battleshipp LLC /Jeremy Mesho Shipp/ Deanna Lashay Lee/ Fitta Jeanniton/ Heaven Woodard/ Shanethia The defendant Simonette Carey De Castro, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Rowan de Castro, plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.