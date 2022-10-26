Legal Public Notices 10/26/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: November 8, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Angella Russell - totes. Anquaneki Brown- Household goods. Samuel Miller- Sporting Items. Samuel Miller - Sporting items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 11/8/22 at 12:00 PM:Amelia Johnson: appliances; Brian Libreros: 2 bikes; Carlos Durate: 6 boxes, 2 bikes, tools; Carolyn Rozier: household goods; Curtis Coffey: boxes; Florence Jett: business inventory; Miguel Valverde: 3 bedroom; Monica Webb: boxes, furniture; Polonne St Louis: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 4, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 8840: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32832 @ 1:15 P.M: Dieusy Junior Cenecharles, 1 bedroom apt: Bryant Gonzalez, Furniture/Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 04,2022 at the location indicated: Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:15 AM: Debra Morales, Household goods; Kaitlyn Smith, couch, boxes, Christmas decorations, entertainment center; Adriana Garcia, boxes, household items. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod Rd. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:45 AM; Alexandra Valderrama Figueroa; Boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-501-5799 on 11/04/22 @ 12:00PM Ramon Gomez Household Goods-Sasha Tavares Household Goods-Samir Zelaya-Household Goods-Ramon Gomez Household GoodsThe auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 1st, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Cory Haines: clothing/boxes, Franklin Waymon: household items, Wanda Peters: household furniture, Ramoud Butler: household items, Robert Williams: household items, Sean Kirkland: shelving/household, Kamara Frasier: clothing/household, Mauldine Powers: household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated November 8th, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 LaShalonda Robinson -Boxes, Furniture, Devonte Williams - mattress, headboard, totes, fake plant, Christine Hohf - Household items, Antique & More Inc/Shahrokh Shaltouki - Furniture, Latia Williams - Furniture and Boxes, Liem Duong -Miscellaneous, The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 8, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Gwynn Rolph-household goods, bags, boxes.- Jeremy Williams-household items, full bed, dresser, boxes.-Douglas Arnett-studio.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 8, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Toni Doroban- Household items. Rasha Eugene Thomas- washer/dryer, generator. Charles Joseph Dolan- boxes, totes. Journaled Journeys LLC/Natalie Pitts- furniture. Toni Doroban- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 9th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913 Lizbeth Soto: homegoods, Khalia Scarbrough: homegoods, Angel Berrios: bags, Martha Yadira Zambrano Mite: homegoods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 10, 2022 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Jose Roman: bike, dresser, medical items, Daisa Aponte Torres: bed, bags, luggage, bikes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Tonnia Bennett entertainment set boxes, totes TV; Robert Brooks Holiday decorations old clothes, DVDs and books; Chacassidy Cann Home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Andre Jospeh: boxes, totes, cleaning items, luggage Justin Downs: guitar, bed frame, TV, toolbox Laureano Prado: furniture, boxes, totes Willow Peterson: mannequin, mattress, luggage, painting, vacuum The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Omar Claudio: lamp, washer, dryer, grill, totes, TVs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1005 Crawford Ave St Cloud , Fl 334769. 407-504.0833 on 11/04/22 @ 11:15PM Brittanny Harrell Household Goods / Patrick Dolphus Household Goods / Edward Rivera Household Goods / Hermania Palinkas Household Goods /Kristin Miller Household Goods / Kenneth Tierney Household Goods / Victor Rodriguez Household Goods / Torneshia Knighton House hold goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 11/08/2022 @ 12:00PM: Erik Ruiz- Furniture and bikes. Kerri Hawkins- Seasonal items. Jeff Kaiser- Heavy Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: JEFFREY THOMAS WEINLAND, Deceased File No. 2022 CP 002620 O. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The administration of the estate of JEFFREY THOMAS WEINLAND, deceased, whose date of death was July 6, 2022, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 North Orange Avenue, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is 10/26/2022. Attorney for Personal Representative: /s/ Jennifer R. Bondy, Attorney, Florida Bar Number: 105461, Overstreet Law, 100 Church Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741, Telephone: (407) 847-5151. E-Mail: [email protected], Secondary E-Mail: [email protected]. Personal Representative: /s/ Donna E. Watts, 371 Sapphire Drive, Jackson, New Jersey 08527
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP20-494 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.V. DOB: 01/16/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Derek Moser (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Heather L. Higbee on November 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP21-049 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TARAN THOMAS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-424 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JONNAH HARDEN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-424 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: STACIE DOMINEY, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-514 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: E. N. DOB: 03/06/2018, R. N. DOB: 07/31/2019, J. L. DOB: 02/07/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANGELINA MYRIAM LESENE, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-111 IN THE INTEREST OF A.C.B., DOB: 10/29/2020, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Damon Charles Lyng (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 4:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 18th day of October, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
October 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Jewelry 3100 Blk of W. Colonial Dr.
2. Backpack with misc. Items 4800 Blk of N. Orange Blossom Trl
3. Jewelry 2800 Blk of E. Central Blvd
4. Cellphone North Lane/N. Pine Hills Rd
5. Cellphones with misc. Item 2000 Blk of Monte Carlo Tr
6. Cellphone 3700 Blk of S. Semoran Blvd
7. Key fob 8300 Blk of Hangar Blvd
8. Backpack with cellphone, jewelry Lake Center/Central Ave
9. Cellphones 1000 Blk of Legion Pl
10. Cellphone 200 Blk of Sifford Ln
11. Cellphone with misc. Items 5900 Blk of International Dr
12. Cellphone 40 Blk of W. Washington St
13. Keys with misc. Items W. Jefferson St
14. Bags with clothing, electronics 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
15. Bags with clothing, cellphones 2300 Blk of S. Kirkman Rd
16. Eyewear 800 Blk of Ellwood Ave
17. Cellphone N. Orange Ave
18. Cellphones 3100 Blk of S. Orange Ave
19. Eyewear and key 12000 Blk of Narcoosee Rd
20. Key 100 Blk of George Desalvia Way
21. Key fob 40 Blk of W. Washington St
22. Keys 500 Blk of E. Washington St
23. Cellphones, keys 40 Blk of W. Washington St
24. Electronics 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr
25. Cellphone 200 Blk of S. Rosalind Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Uhaul of Moving & Storage of Clermont: 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 11/08/2022 2063 Jessica Lynch, 2157 Jessica Lynch, 2070 Natalia Perez, 2187 Maickel Bedir, 2212 michael butera, 1043 Roxanne Eadie, 2159 Kaden Becerril, 1004 Love Banatty, 3067 Mason Moton, 3059 Jordan Hilgenberg, 1211 jonathan thomas, 2051 Toneicia Chisholm, 3141 Angel Rodriguez, 1047 CHEVAIZ JACKSON. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee: 11410 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 11/08/2022 3319 Myron Green, 2371 DAVID MACINTYRE, 2456 Yaramashi Brinson, 1729 trampas RIGGS, 1312 rapid mold removal llc, 3312 kyle blazier, 2114 MICHAEL ELLIOTT, 3394 Wandra Reneishia, 1303 Teale Marie, 2436 mirtho pierre, 2006 Chanel Smith, 1548 mikael walker, 1708 CHARLES WILLIAMSON. Uhaul Moving & Storage of Kirkman: 2042 Niesha Davis, 2087 KEMARIE JOHNSON, 5038 sanderson gandert, 4049 cain patterson, 2039 JOANNIE CONFIDENT, 1056 Breezae Rainey, 2060 Joevany Kersaint, 2015 WANDA JONES, 1060 Amy dorf, 1032 TANEISHA BLOOMFIELD, 2084 Kenneth Middleton, 1055 courtney gray, 3104 HOPE BRYANT, 2099 ANASTACHA CONSTANT, 6039 Mystery unit, 6064 Andrea Uriostegui, 6040 Brendan Paul, 2112 Altonya Brown, 3095 lafayette bryant, 2009 luis abreu, 4022 luis abreu, 6012 hassan alhammadi.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A155- Cynthia Adams A189- Athena Adams A205- Austin Chapman A254- Ruth Ann Meredith B177- Lisa Johnson C121- Albert Perdomo C158- Garry Vivano C183- Shari L Meredith E106- Crystal Shontz E123- Scott Miller E128- Andrea Alexander
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 27, will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL. 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 3105-Jose Granai/Jose Osmar Granai Junior;3112-Chris McElwain;4022-Chris McElwain;5008-Marcus Richardson/Marcus John Richardson;5035-Christopher Lamont Willbright Cook;5086-Jeffie Roberts/Jeffie Deeanna Roberts.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. #211 - Annie Senac #1050 – Ray Lee Montalvo #1166 - Scarlett Padron #2068 - Si Henderson #3016 – Monica Saurez #3086 – Fafane St. Hilaire
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 – Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Tuesday, November 15th, 2022. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # – Name – Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM A002 – Donel Richemond; A010 - Glenda Ferdinand; A011 - Glenda Ferdinand; B094B Lillian Kimble/ Lillian Joyce Kimble.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: November 16th, 2022 9:30am Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #M312-Furniture, #K224-Boxes, #K210-Households, #K217-Households, #2236-Furniture, #D255-Households, #2021-Households, #2217-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 11th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JTKDE177960098880
2006 / TOYOT
5NPEC4AB1DH597379
2013 / HYUN
JH4DA9470PS017372
1993 / ACUR
1FTRX14W95FB72121
2005 / FORD
2GCEC19V931142339
2003 / CHEV
3FA6P0K98KR153512
2019 / FORD
4F4YR12C2WTM37387
1998 / MAZD
4S4BSAFC5K3231984
2019 / SUBA
3VW5P7AT8DM805179
2013 / VOLK.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/11/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
4A3AB36F19E028348
2009 MITS
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 11/11/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
KMHTC6AD1GU258244
2016 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 12, 2022
2T1BU4EE0CC784618
2012 TOYT
5FNRL38798B405966
2008 HOND
NOVEMBER 14, 2022
JYA5AHE074A044129
2004 YAMA
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 12, 2022
3TMCZ5AN4LM336018
2020 TOYT
JT8BD68S6X0057804
1999 LEXS
NOVEMBER 17, 2022
1GTFG25M0Y1181572
2000 GMC
2B6HB11X9YK106816
2000 DODG
NOVEMBER 18, 2022
1FDXE45S14HB09605
2005 COAM
JM1BL1VF3B1400232
2011 MAZD
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0192 – Richard Jones 0460 – Richard Jones.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on November 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1811-Jeremy Sharritt #2512-Melanie Gomez #1245-Tina Serrano #1704-Tracy Taylor #2311-Camille Gayles #1723-Donald Ohler #1018-Jasmine McCauley #1119-Danette Ford #1016-Angela Frey #1327-Marcos Simonelli #1346- John Wills #1223- Daphne Hepburn #2323- Sjon Sims.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
11/15/2022
1G6KD54Y84U200684
2004 CADILLAC
1GNDS13S632395591
2003 CHEV
1FMDU64E92UA15960
2002 FORD
11/17/2022
1A8HW58237F529270
2007 CHRY
19UUA66206A072542
2006 ACUR
2B3LA43H98H227621
2008 DODG
1C3CCCAB6FN579131
2015 CHRY
3A4FY48B96T272245
2006 CHRY
1HGCV1F59JA108251
2018 HOND
KMHDH6AE8DU012799
2013 HYUN
1J4GK48K66W183412
2006 JEP
1G1PG5SC8C7375010
2012 CHEV
2G1WH52K159226195
2005 CHEV
1FTRW07L42KB35009
2002 FORD
1N4AL3AP0EC124807
2014 NISS
11/19/2022
4S4BREJC4A2377405
2010 SUBA.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0671 – 100 Mercantile Court, Ocoee, Fl 34761 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Ashely Jason Richards/ Meagan Orengo/ Jacob Robert Badenna/ Maleek Linder/ Malikah Howell/ Kristine Marsden/ Gary Uzcategui/ Sunita Fiona Maraj Abraham/ Steven Paul Modjeska/ Aaron Flores/ Susan Addison Stewart / Susan Stewart/ Orlando Menu Covers / AnaMaria Lopez / Miguel A. Lopez/ Lindsey Savino/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0693 – 1015 North Apopka Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022 at approx. 11:00am at www.storagetreasures.com: John Joseph Miceli / John / Beth Gardner / Beth / Beth Elaine Gardner/ Jarquavia Ward / Vazquez Isidoro / VS / Nacarra Chee / Katrina Hunter / Sam Jackson / AJ / Tatiana Aurora / TV/ Vanessa Lamar / Ashaunteyana Nelson / A Nelson / Khorian Augustus Moore / Khorian A. Moore / Latoya Johnson / Terrance Dewayne Walton / Terrance/ Jeanine McIntyre / JM / Frisnel Mauvais / EN / NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0420 –5301 N. Pine Hills Road, Orlando Fl 32808 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022 at approx. 11:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Daniel Nathaniel Levy/ Paige Simmons/ Paris Iman George/ Latony Ann Flint/ Jenice Deloris Gibson/ Swayne Flowers Jr/ CHARLES SMITH/ Roland E Sone/ Lisa Dyke/ Renald Victor/ Caprice Floyd/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 0430 –7400 West Colonial Dr, Orlando Fl 32818 to satisfy a lien on WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022 at approx. 12:00 pm at www.storagetreasures.com: Doniel Richmond/ Theodore Washington/ Janay I Tonge/ Marquse Reshard Holiday/ Jason George Williams Jeanty/ Dalton Powell/ Dalton L Powell/ Dalton Powell Jr./ Dalton L Powell Jr./ DaltonlL Powell/ Angelica Mariann Hunter-Washington/ Gwendolyn Patrice Brown/ Paul McInnis/ Bayo Rasul/ Nya Krigger/ Sheldon Tramaine Williams/ NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Self-storage unit contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart # 5868 –4752 Conroy Storage Lane, Orlando Fl 32835 to satisfy a lien on THURSDAY, November 17, 2022 at approx. 10:30am at www.storagetreasures.com: Labrina J SMITH/ Malik Baerga/ Battleshipp LLC /Jeremy Mesho Shipp/ Deanna Lashay Lee/ Fitta Jeanniton/ Heaven Woodard/ Shanethia Crumpton/ Alaina Sims.
Rowan de Castro Vs Simonette Carey de Castro In the court, for the County of Orange and the State of Florida. The defendant Simonette Carey De Castro, whose place of residence is unknown, is hereby notified that Rowan de Castro, plaintiff, has filed his petition in said court for dissolution of marriage.