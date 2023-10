Legal Public Notices 10/25/2023

Orlando Legals

will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Shawnkevia Stafford- Household Goods, Theodore Madison-Household Goods, John Masotti- Boxes, Charmaine Washington- Clothes, Anthony DAbbondanza- Office Supplies, Juan Cales- Household Goods, Totes, Computer, Jennifer Rini- Boxes of Clothing, Kids Toys, Bed and Frame, and Misc Household Items, Mellissa Williamson- Dining Table Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space StorageBruce Hicks - Household goods. Elizabeth Zucco - Household goods. Sandra J. Bridges - totes, clothes. Sean McCollum - totes, clothes. Luis Meza - bed. Joel Perez - Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Brian Garzon; Office supplies, tools, household personals. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Justin Colebrook - kitchenware, boxes, clothes, shoes Miguel Pagan - washer dryer, lamps, luggage, toys, tv power tools Belmarie Ortiz Rivera - toy cars, holiday decor, air fryer, clothes, totes Noemi Rivera - lamp, desk, mattress, office chair David Guzman - dresser, chair, shelves - Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Marianne Williamson-Household Items, Ashley Hoven-Household Items, Gregory Campbell-Personal Items, Lyle Taylor-Collectible/Tools, Ceirra Mills-Household Items, Tarasheka Davis-boxes, massage chair, candle holders, Marrisa Irvine-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:- Darlene Randall-Household items, Shelia Rusecki-Household items, Rose Andre-Household items, Eveline Cox-Household items, Eveline Cox-Household items, Omma Taylor-Household items, Kimberly Bridgers-Household items, Leslie Hudson-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Shaleen shani Rosario: bedroom sets clothing household items tv. LaShalonda Robinson: furniture clothes. Stephen Brown: furniture. Ashley Myers: suitcase boxes clothing. Shawn Hennen: household items. Lisa Parsons: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ezequiel Gonzalez: Clothes, household goods; Ijeoma Obianwu: 2 bedroom apt; Jakayla Bogan: Household goods, boxes; Maurice Hargrett: household items such as bad, furniture, lawn equipment; Michael Thomas: household goods; Patrice Willingham: Housegoods; Syed Raheem: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:on November 10th, 2023 12:15PM - Michael Fister-Small fridge, clothes, misc. items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Twaneshia Singleton- boxes and bed; Michael Charles house hold items, TV, clothes; Cristina Kang king bed, toys, vanity dining table w/ chairs, tv/stand, playhouses, dryer, boxes; Jessica Davis Events tents and general items to throw outdoor events; Michael Charles ( second unit) home goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:David Caesar - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.Storagetreasures.com Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Lorena Alpizar-homegoods Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Betty Wannamaker: Dresser, TV, boxes, Totes, Chair, Desk, Hand Tools, tool box, lamp, Bedding, Garbage can; Jose E Matos Valentin: Furniture, tv, personal belongings, rug, speakers, laptop, shelves, wall art, stools, pillows, vacuum, Christmas train set, head phones; Marina Vidal: Furniture, TV, boxes, totes, Christmas décor, ladder, PS headphones, compressor nebulizer, fall décor, ironing board; Efrain Vicens Becerril: Car stereo, 3 ton car jack, bird cage, turbo convection oven, tool boxes, book bag, vacuum, scooter, car detailing supplies, air compressor, bicycle, desk, power tools; Erin Weisinger: Furniture, TV, totes, bags, dog bed, hello Kitty toy car, mirror, bike, chest, canopy, fishing poles, child vanity; Casandra Pryer: TV, bags, clothes, totes, luggage, air fryer, vacuum, hair dryer The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Mareliz Morales Caraballo: bags, boxes, clothes; Lerriq Frazier: Boxes, canopy; Destiny Almonte: boxes, clothes, toys, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1: Karlis / Shirelle Bailey Ð Vice: Clothes, bins, racks, chairs, table, boxes, lamps, piano, shelves, bags and a bicycle; Shamari Weeks: Toy house, toy kitchen, boxes, shoes, tv, tv mount, hats, punching bag, ladder, pictures art, ironing board, bins, coolers, shelves, table, mattress, clothes, totes, toys, sports equipment and a kids ATV; Steven Wilson: China cabinet, rug, wine holder, table, art, chairs, furniture, lamps, couch and boxes. Nicholas D'Amico: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip The personal goods stored therein by the following:Victor Rodriguez, Gym equipment, Refrigerator: Monica Thames, Household items: Kenyekka Odom, Household items The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michele Hall-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Tishia Skeete; Boxes, Cloths, books, shoes, and toys. Marcy Rodriguez- mattress, bags, cloths, and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following::Nicholas Garcia- Household goods; Alyssa Bodnar-Funiture, Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Timothy Lorenzo Bryant: Household goods. David Six: Boxes, furniture, households' good items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Chris DeBerry, furniture, mattress, couch, desk, bookcase, dresser, clothes, 2 TVs; Kiara Cadiz, 2 bedrooms fully furnished; Carina Arana, furniture and belongings; Stephenie Daniel, furniture, crib, Holiday décor, tvs, paint equipment; Tamirys Rodrigues, bed, boxes, furniture; Ricco Fisher, household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Anthony Richardson: Household items, electronics The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. Devawn Retemeyer:household goods.Jacqueline Marquez-Duprey:household goodsDiziah Daniels:household goods/TV stereo equip.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Marlon Douglas-Household goods, Ilexius Stephens-Household goods, Ruben Lopez- Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Morise Neish-Household items, Karla Pileggi-Household items, America Monroe -Household items, Jerra'ca Ford-Household items, Malique Fenderson- Audi A4 red VIN# WAULC68E83A163529 OWNER:Malique Fenderson, Tashira Glover-Household items, Brandon Brinson- Household items, Charles Gennie- Household items, Bruce Wright-Household items, Hans Jean-Baptiste- Mercedes Benz C300 black VIN# 55SWF4KB8FU081787 OWNER:Hans Jean-Baptiste. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage/LifeStorage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:- TChalla Chisholm-Household items, Gustavo Cruz-Household items, Aisha Salcedo-Household items, Rosa Mccarthy-Household items, Rosa Mccarthy-Household items, Paola Montes-Household items, Katina Lundy-Household items, Michelle Javier-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage/LifeStorage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 9TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No.IN RE: ESTATE OFDeceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of VICTORIA LYNN LONG, a/k/a VICTORIA J. LONG, a/k/a VICTORIA L. JONES-LONG, deceased, whose date of death was February 22, 2023, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Avenue, Suite 355, Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: 10/25/2023. Signed on this 25th day of September, 2023. /s/ Jerry W. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 110030 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 22-318-JG Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected] . /s/ Eddie Lee Jones, Personal Representative, 431 East 3rd Street, Chuluota, Florida 32766IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNANIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: K.H. DOB: 08/30/2022, NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(Address Unknown). A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on November 27, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 5th day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Jennifer McCarthy, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 0086793 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected] By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA Case No.: 2023-DR-9830. IN THE INTEREST OF: T.L., Minor Child. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TEMPORARY CUSTODY BY EXTENDED FAMILY MEMBER CASE. TO: HIEN MY NGUYEN, LAST KNOWN: 712 Masala Drive #C, Orlando FL 32818. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Kaitlin Newton-John, Esq., whose address is 2431 Aloma Ave, Suite 124, Winter Park, FL 32792, on or before the 16th day of November, 2023, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Courthouse, 425 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32801, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Petition. The action is asking the Court to decide custody of a minor child. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court's office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or emailed to the addresses on record at the clerk's office. Dated: 9/19/2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/Juan Vazquez, Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF:T.G. DOB: 03/07/2023, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, Transient. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Heather Higbee on November 14th, 2023 at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). You are summoned to appear by the following attorney, and unless excused from this summons by this attorney or the Court, you shall respond to this summons as directed. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 3rd day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Christina Stewart, Esquire, FBN: 1033034 State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, 400 West Robinson Street, Ste. S912, Orlando, FL 32801, (407) 257-3987 Telephone [email protected] . By /s/ Christina Stewart, Esq., Attorney for the State of Florida. FBN: 1033034. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA, JUVENILE DIVISION: 3IN THE INTEREST OF:S.M. DOB: 05/13/2022, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. To:, address unknown. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this Court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Greg Tynan on December 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD (THESE CHILDREN). You are summoned to appear by the following attorney, and unless excused from this summons by this attorney or the Court, you shall respond to this summons as directed. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 16th day of October, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esq. Florida Bar No.: 1010702. Attorney for Department of Children and Families By: /s/ Tracy Drewes, Esq., 407-453-8876 Attorney for the State of Florida, [email protected] . CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk, (Court Seal)will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Lunique Paul - #0D006, Joseph Pierre - #0D056, Marie Laguerre - #0F031, Pamella Baca - #0G011for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807.