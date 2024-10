Legal Public Notices 10/2/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on:2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 1076 Leslie Maurice Thomas, 1139 Latasha Brooks, 1170 Fawn Hyland, 1192 Autumn Horne, 1281 Tremaine Malden, 1578 Brian Brookins, 1743 Channon Dyson. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: October 2nd and 9th, 2024.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Vickie Acevedo-household items.Natasha Corbett-totes.Janet martin-house goods.Rose Chery-bags, boxes.Jason Todd Grace-furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Consuela Jones - totes, boxes. James Ashbridge - clothing. Sean McCollum - car parts only. David Law - household items. Marcus Nash - household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Louis Liggett-Household items. Magan Hanchard-Household items. Kerryanne Boles-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Justin Sawicki- Boxes and furniture , Robert Peterson-Household items, Robert Dowling-Bed and Household goods, William Suter-Furniture, Appliances, Boxes, Totes, Window Hero North Orlando Inc, : Pressure washing and window cleaning equipment. Possibly a trailer. Andrew Catalano-Pressure washing and window cleaning equipment. Possibly a trailer. Ahmad Schofield-3 bags, Deshauntae Graham-1 bedroom, Edward Rosado-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below.CFG LLC: Totes, shelves. LaShonda Tishale Rogers: appliances, Furniture, bedding. Jason Zamsky: Furniture, bike, boxes. Shaquantia Lingard: Furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Rhonda Myhand: Twin beds, love seat king bed, dining room table, boxes Elizabeth Lorenzo: Boxes, dresser, tv, bins, clothes Christina Whiteside: Home goods Gladys Torres: 2 twin beds, 1 queen bedroom set, bed frame, 4 chair dinning table, boxes, TV's Andre Huskey: Boxes, Surf board, Clothes, Shoes, Totes Cameron White: Clothing, Shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Patrice Jones-Household goods Jeanette Miranda-Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip Tawandra Jackson-Household Goods/Furniture Harold Peterson-Dining room table, dressers, boxes, clothes, & kitchenware. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Sherray Wright homegoods, Joan Ouko luggage, Camille Baker homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Amauri Reyes home goods; Michael Tunay boxes, furniture etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Raeiselle Mann- household items; Robert Brooks- household goods/furniture, TV/Stereo The personal goods stored therein by the following:Marvin Brown: Mattress, table, refrigerator, tools, totes, boxes. Efrain Davila: Canoe, bikes, desk, computer, clothing, boxes. Danniel Matta: Bike, grill,shelves, tool box, tools, stroller. Antione Allen: Bed, dresser, mattress, printer, toys, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Federick Walker: household furniture, boxes, bikes, luggage, seasonal items, rug, totes; Thomas Clyde Mastin Jr: Mattress, chair, cage, dresser, table, headboard; Cydney Griffin: boxes, dresser, speaker, toys, hats, headboard frame, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Beverly Rodriguez: Holiday Decor, Boxes, Totes, Household goods. Janessa Hammerle: Household Goods, Boxes, Totes, Fish Tank, Toys, Personal Effects. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage,: Robert Emmet Gannon III: Household Items, Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Antiques, Floor Rugs, Lamp, Wall Art. Veronica Crespo: Household Items Furniture, Boxes, Totes, Couch, Bike, Wall Art, Electronics, Outdoor Equip. Mirror. Courtney Maurici: Washer, Dryer, Couch, Electronics, Boxes, Totes, TV, Wall Art, Games, Appliances. Household Items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:4079304370: James Martin: Household Goods, Tools, Bike, Grill, water Filter, Lawns tools, Outdoor Fan. Darry II Davis: Household goods, Boxes, Rugs, Fans. Louis Cashmer: Boxes, Tools, Golf Clubs, Totes, Holidays Decorations, Camping stuff. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Aaron O’Neal: household items, luggage, electronics; Aaliyah Chatman: household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Chiseah Rubiera: totes, baby items, household items, boxes. Jose Perez: totes, boxes, toys, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Nancy Rosa: Totes, beach wagon, chairs, boxes. Georgina Reino: Boxes, office chairs, bedding, desk, mattress. Vida Familiar church, Totes, Chairs, tent, Light & sound system. Melissa Somers: Christmas decor, beach chairs, luggage. Robert Troupe: Couches, beds, mattress, Shoes. Domonique Pacheco, Record player, tv, shoes, boxes & totes, patio furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tatiana Oben- Mattress, household items, furniture, kids' items, boxes. The personal goods stored Therein by the following:Donald Jackson, 5 bedroom households; Giovannie Linderman, Love seat and 2 twin mattress 1 queen mattress The personal goods stored therein by the following:Gerardo Padilla- Clothing & shoes, toys, wall art, items, office equipment. Cassandra Sinclair- Toys, clothing & shoes, personal effects, electronics, household, items, sports and outdoors, boxes, tools and supplies, stationary bike, speaker, tires, electric atv. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Julio Olan: lamps, toys, games, wall art, clothing, shoes, mattress, electronics, furniture, paintball gun, amplifier, ottoman, TV The personal goods stored therein by the following:James Legrand - Queen mattress, boxes, dressers, nightstands, tv; Tishia Skeete - living room set, washer, dryer, some items from bedroom, clothes; Ray Snider - folding grill, ladder, folding table, golf clubs. The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Dawud Brown-Appliances, Lamps, Motor Vehicles & Parts, Personal Effects, Furniture, Sports & Outdoors, Boxes, Tools & Supplies Kathiane Ortiz- Toys, Baby, & Games, Personal Effects, Electronics, Household, Items, Boxes, Office Equipment Grecia Salgado- Grill, Folding Chairs, Sign, Bar, Water Jugs, Foldable Tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property., on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Raymond Hall: household goods, Mark Siebert:tools, Renne Robinson:household goods, Willie Ingram:household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Wayne Martin Jr-Household goods/furniture, 2014 Honda CBR650F title# 0119245036 Vin# MLHRC7408E5001471 License plate & State 5669RP Fl. Timmy McClain-Household goods/furniture, Chad Neuroth-Household goods/furniture, Swarvanu Dutta-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal propertywill hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Will Samartino-Personal Effects, Boxes, Crates, Totes, Suitcases, Bikes Kayla Redding-Baby Toys and Games, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Bags Tellani Griffin-Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, Dresser, Totes Isaiah Ible-TV, Lamps, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture, Bags Michael Burke-Appliances, Cabinets and Shelves, Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Furniture Queleisha Emanuel-Lamps, Furniture, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects Tamara Morris-Furniture, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid.) 0222-Pedro Landron, 1010-David Troche Alvarez0560-Robert Drummett, 0564- Jennifer Cashen, 0739-Quintus Jerome, 0762-Paul Dowdell, 0886-Jason Eagle, 1003-Joseph Smith, 1044DD-Jason Eagle0940-Talitha Rios0740-Todd Smith, 0751-Mark Mohan, 0801- Melissa Smith, 0923-Randy Blackburn150-Melissa Sheffield, 158-Melissa Sheffield, 645-Todd Pae, 283-Ricardo Prieto, 1109-Ricardo Prieto. Run dates 9/25/24 and 10/2/24.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No.IN RE: ESTATE OFDeceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of CLIFFORD EDWARD SAMS, a/k/a CLIFFORD E. SAMS, deceased, whose date of death was February 13, 2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: October 2, 2024. Signed on this 26th day of September, 2024. /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected] . /s/ AUDREY YOUNG SAMS, Personal Representative, 1750 Willie Mays Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32811IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUAN ALANA, an Individual Plaintiff, vs. IAN JOSE FREITES AVILAN a/k/a IAN FREITES, an Individual Defendant. CASE NO: 2023-CA-001543-O NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Ian Jose Freites Avilan a/k/a Ian Freites 9603 Fenrose Terrace Orlando, FL 32827 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for breach of contract and/or violation of F.S.A. 68.065 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Stephen B. Gebeloff, Esquire, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 6971 N. Federal Highway, Suite 300, Boca Raton, FL 33487, within forty five (45) days from last publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Dated 9/20/2024. Tiffany Moore Russell As Clerk of the Court By /s/ Rasheda Thomas as Deputy Clerk.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDAIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN M.M. DOB: 08/05/2013, J.C. DOB: 08/22/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Greg Tynan on November 6, 2024 , at 10:00 AM at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of September, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire Florida Bar No: 1010702, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: R. K. A. DOB: 1/16/2021, N. W. DOB: 7/28/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To:Last known address: unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 24, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of September, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. TIFFANY LYNN LONGO, Petitioner, and CHARLES DENVER SMITH, RespondentDivison: 31. Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: Charles Denver Smith, 503 Baltic PL, Poinciana, Florida 34759. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Douglas Paul Malenfant, Esq., whose address is 121 S Orange Ave, Suite 1534, Orlando, Florida 32801 on or before 10/24/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 9/5/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ Gwendolyn Allen-Wafer {Deputy Clerk}will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Andrea Flowers-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:12:00PM-Diamond Hernandez-roofing shingles, table top 4 legs.- Lakesha Jones-household items, furniture, bedset, chair, washer, dryer.-Felicia Smith-mattresses, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 11th, 2024 at the location indicated:1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Reco Gladney: Suitcase/Clothing; Saundra Jones/Demarco Cooper: Home goods; Tarah Chambers: furniture, 2 beds, paintings, tv, lazy boy. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Anitese Masson-Household Goods and Furniture, DeMorrisk Reed Sr.-Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice Is Hereby Given that, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County ofwill file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.is hereby given that the undersigned, D. H. Pace Company, Inc. of 777 S. Park Ave, Apopka, FL 32703, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:9/13/24is hereby given that the undersigned, D. H. Pace Company, Inc. of 777 S. Park Ave, Apopka, FL 32703, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:9/13/24is hereby given that the undersigned, Shannon Steele, of 3869 Rose of Sharon Dr., Orlando, FL 32808, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/2/2024is hereby given that the undersigned, Shannon Steele, of 3869 Rose of Sharon Dr., Orlando, FL 32808, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:It is the intent of the undersigned to registerwith the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/2/2024will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below onat the location indicated:5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Elisangela Moreira: household goods; Jaime Cheese: household goods; Kiara Wright: couch; Michael Longa: household items; Sharron Wilcox: bins,couch,bedroom,dresser,dryer bins, two bedroom apartment; Tangela Harris: 1 bedroom sofa, sofa, king bedroom, dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on