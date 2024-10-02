Legal Public Notices 10/2/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: 83.801 - 83.809. All units areassumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, October 23rd, 2024 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: SANFORD DEPOT 2728 W 25th St, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 1076 Leslie Maurice Thomas, 1139 Latasha Brooks, 1170 Fawn Hyland, 1192 Autumn Horne, 1281 Tremaine Malden, 1578 Brian Brookins, 1743 Channon Dyson. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Publication Dates: October 2nd and 9th, 2024.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11th, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall farms rd., Ocoee FL 34761, 407-516-7221 Vickie Acevedo-household items.Natasha Corbett-totes.Janet martin-house goods.Rose Chery-bags, boxes.Jason Todd Grace-furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Consuela Jones - totes, boxes. James Ashbridge - clothing. Sean McCollum - car parts only. David Law - household items. Marcus Nash - household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 11th, 2024. at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr Ste 10, Ocoee FL 34761, 407-794-6970. Louis Liggett-Household items. Magan Hanchard-Household items. Kerryanne Boles-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 22nd, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Justin Sawicki- Boxes and furniture , Robert Peterson-Household items, Robert Dowling-Bed and Household goods, William Suter-Furniture, Appliances, Boxes, Totes, Window Hero North Orlando Inc, : Pressure washing and window cleaning equipment. Possibly a trailer. Andrew Catalano-Pressure washing and window cleaning equipment. Possibly a trailer. Ahmad Schofield-3 bags, Deshauntae Graham-1 bedroom, Edward Rosado-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated October 22nd, 2024 at the time and location listed below. 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908. The personal goods stored therein by the following: CFG LLC: Totes, shelves. LaShonda Tishale Rogers: appliances, Furniture, bedding. Jason Zamsky: Furniture, bike, boxes. Shaquantia Lingard: Furniture, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Extra Space Storage 6035 Sand Lake Vista Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 October 11, 2024, 11:00AM Rhonda Myhand: Twin beds, love seat king bed, dining room table, boxes Elizabeth Lorenzo: Boxes, dresser, tv, bins, clothes Christina Whiteside: Home goods Gladys Torres: 2 twin beds, 1 queen bedroom set, bed frame, 4 chair dinning table, boxes, TV's Andre Huskey: Boxes, Surf board, Clothes, Shoes, Totes Cameron White: Clothing, Shoes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL., 32810, 727.428.6564 on October 11, 2024 @ 12:00PM Patrice Jones-Household goods Jeanette Miranda-Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip Tawandra Jackson-Household Goods/Furniture Harold Peterson-Dining room table, dressers, boxes, clothes, & kitchenware. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility inorder to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: October 17th, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11971 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32825 4075167913: Sherray Wright homegoods, Joan Ouko luggage, Camille Baker homegoods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Amauri Reyes home goods; Michael Tunay boxes, furniture etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00 AM Life Storage 11583 University Blvd Orlando FL 32817 4077772278: Raeiselle Mann- household items; Robert Brooks- household goods/furniture, TV/Stereo The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Marvin Brown: Mattress, table, refrigerator, tools, totes, boxes. Efrain Davila: Canoe, bikes, desk, computer, clothing, boxes. Danniel Matta: Bike, grill,shelves, tool box, tools, stroller. Antione Allen: Bed, dresser, mattress, printer, toys, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3212867324: Federick Walker: household furniture, boxes, bikes, luggage, seasonal items, rug, totes; Thomas Clyde Mastin Jr: Mattress, chair, cage, dresser, table, headboard; Cydney Griffin: boxes, dresser, speaker, toys, hats, headboard frame, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32826, 4079179151: Beverly Rodriguez: Holiday Decor, Boxes, Totes, Household goods. Janessa Hammerle: Household Goods, Boxes, Totes, Fish Tank, Toys, Personal Effects. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 3364 W State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304293: Robert Emmet Gannon III: Household Items, Boxes, Totes, Furniture, Antiques, Floor Rugs, Lamp, Wall Art. Veronica Crespo: Household Items Furniture, Boxes, Totes, Couch, Bike, Wall Art, Electronics, Outdoor Equip. Mirror. Courtney Maurici: Washer, Dryer, Couch, Electronics, Boxes, Totes, TV, Wall Art, Games, Appliances. Household Items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 1010 Lockwood Blvd Oviedo, FL 32765, 4079304370: James Martin: Household Goods, Tools, Bike, Grill, water Filter, Lawns tools, Outdoor Fan. Darry II Davis: Household goods, Boxes, Rugs, Fans. Louis Cashmer: Boxes, Tools, Golf Clubs, Totes, Holidays Decorations, Camping stuff. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 6068 Wooden Pine Drive. Orlando, Florida 32829 407.974.5165: Aaron O’Neal: household items, luggage, electronics; Aaliyah Chatman: household items. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Chiseah Rubiera: totes, baby items, household items, boxes. Jose Perez: totes, boxes, toys, bags. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Nancy Rosa: Totes, beach wagon, chairs, boxes. Georgina Reino: Boxes, office chairs, bedding, desk, mattress. Vida Familiar church, Totes, Chairs, tent, Light & sound system. Melissa Somers: Christmas decor, beach chairs, luggage. Robert Troupe: Couches, beds, mattress, Shoes. Domonique Pacheco, Record player, tv, shoes, boxes & totes, patio furniture. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:30PM Extra Space Storage, 14800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.987.4115: Tatiana Oben- Mattress, household items, furniture, kids' items, boxes. The personal goods stored Therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra space storage, 12709 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, Fl 32826, 4076343990: Donald Jackson, 5 bedroom households; Giovannie Linderman, Love seat and 2 twin mattress 1 queen mattress The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00AM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, FL 32832 407.501.5799: Gerardo Padilla- Clothing & shoes, toys, wall art, items, office equipment. Cassandra Sinclair- Toys, clothing & shoes, personal effects, electronics, household, items, sports and outdoors, boxes, tools and supplies, stationary bike, speaker, tires, electric atv. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30pm Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd, Orlando FL 32828 4077101020: Julio Olan: lamps, toys, games, wall art, clothing, shoes, mattress, electronics, furniture, paintball gun, amplifier, ottoman, TV The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: James Legrand - Queen mattress, boxes, dressers, nightstands, tv; Tishia Skeete - living room set, washer, dryer, some items from bedroom, clothes; Ray Snider - folding grill, ladder, folding table, golf clubs. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Dawud Brown-Appliances, Lamps, Motor Vehicles & Parts, Personal Effects, Furniture, Sports & Outdoors, Boxes, Tools & Supplies Kathiane Ortiz- Toys, Baby, & Games, Personal Effects, Electronics, Household, Items, Boxes, Office Equipment Grecia Salgado- Grill, Folding Chairs, Sign, Bar, Water Jugs, Foldable Tables. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on October 22, 2024 at 12:00pm Raymond Hall: household goods, Mark Siebert:tools, Renne Robinson:household goods, Willie Ingram:household goods The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On October 22nd, 2024 at 12:00 PM Wayne Martin Jr-Household goods/furniture, 2014 Honda CBR650F title# 0119245036 Vin# MLHRC7408E5001471 License plate & State 5669RP Fl. Timmy McClain-Household goods/furniture, Chad Neuroth-Household goods/furniture, Swarvanu Dutta-Household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Store 3057 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on October 11th, 2024 12:00PM Will Samartino-Personal Effects, Boxes, Crates, Totes, Suitcases, Bikes Kayla Redding-Baby Toys and Games, Clothing and Shoes, Mattress and Bedding, Bags Tellani Griffin-Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects, Dresser, Totes Isaiah Ible-TV, Lamps, Mattress and Bedding, Furniture, Bags Michael Burke-Appliances, Cabinets and Shelves, Mattress and Bedding, Wall Art, Furniture Queleisha Emanuel-Lamps, Furniture, Mattress and Bedding, Personal Effects Tamara Morris-Furniture, Boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday October 16, 2024, Thursday October 17, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, October 16 @ 11:30am) 0222-Pedro Landron, 1010-David Troche Alvarez 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, October 16 @ 1:00pm) 0560-Robert Drummett, 0564- Jennifer Cashen, 0739-Quintus Jerome, 0762-Paul Dowdell, 0886-Jason Eagle, 1003-Joseph Smith, 1044DD-Jason Eagle 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, October 17 @ 11:00am) 0940-Talitha Rios 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, October 17 @ 1:00pm) 0740-Todd Smith, 0751-Mark Mohan, 0801- Melissa Smith, 0923-Randy Blackburn 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, October 17 @ 2:00pm) 150-Melissa Sheffield, 158-Melissa Sheffield, 645-Todd Pae, 283-Ricardo Prieto, 1109-Ricardo Prieto. Run dates 9/25/24 and 10/2/24.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE 18TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. PROBATE DIVISION File No. 2024-CP-003037-O IN RE: ESTATE OF CLIFFORD EDWARD SAMS, a/k/a CLIFFORD E. SAMS, Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The administration of the estate of CLIFFORD EDWARD SAMS, a/k/a CLIFFORD E. SAMS, deceased, whose date of death was February 13, 2024, is pending in the Circuit Court for Orange County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando, Florida 32801. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative's attorney are set forth below. All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate, on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served, must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM. All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent's estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE. ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT'S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED. The date of first publication of this notice is: October 2, 2024. Signed on this 26th day of September, 2024. /s/ Steven C. Allender, Attorney for Personal Representative, Florida Bar No. 0428302 ALLENDER & ALLENDER, P.A. 719 Garden Street Titusville, FL 32796 Telephone: (321) 269-1511 Facsimile: (321) 264-7676 Email: [email protected] Secondary Email: [email protected]. /s/ AUDREY YOUNG SAMS, Personal Representative, 1750 Willie Mays Parkway, Orlando, Florida 32811
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUAN ALANA, an Individual Plaintiff, vs. IAN JOSE FREITES AVILAN a/k/a IAN FREITES, an Individual Defendant. CASE NO: 2023-CA-001543-O NOTICE OF ACTION TO: Ian Jose Freites Avilan a/k/a Ian Freites 9603 Fenrose Terrace Orlando, FL 32827 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for breach of contract and/or violation of F.S.A. 68.065 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Stephen B. Gebeloff, Esquire, the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 6971 N. Federal Highway, Suite 300, Boca Raton, FL 33487, within forty five (45) days from last publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on the Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint. Dated 9/20/2024. Tiffany Moore Russell As Clerk of the Court By /s/ Rasheda Thomas as Deputy Clerk.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA CASE NO: DP23-255 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN M.M. DOB: 08/05/2013, J.C. DOB: 08/22/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JOSHUA MARSHALL,, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren). You are hereby commanded to appear before the Honorable Greg Tynan on November 6, 2024 , at 10:00 AM at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD(REN) NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 19th day of September, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Tracy Drewes, Esquire Florida Bar No: 1010702, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07 CASE NO.: DP22-324 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: R. K. A. DOB: 1/16/2021, N. W. DOB: 7/28/2023. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. STATE OF FLORIDA To: TO: CHRISTELLE MYRTHIL Last known address: unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Judge Wayne C. Wooten, on October 24, 2024, at 9:30 a.m., at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD(REN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of September, 2024. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esquire FBN: 1026123 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. TIFFANY LYNN LONGO, Petitioner, and CHARLES DENVER SMITH, Respondent Case No.: 16-DR-010768 Divison: 31. Notice of Action for Family Cases with Minor Child(ren). TO: Charles Denver Smith, 503 Baltic PL, Poinciana, Florida 34759. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Douglas Paul Malenfant, Esq., whose address is 121 S Orange Ave, Suite 1534, Orlando, Florida 32801 on or before 10/24/2024, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at Orange County Clerk of Court: 425 N. Orange Ave., Orlando 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the addresses on record at the clerk’s office. WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated: 9/5/2024 TIFFANY MOORE RUSSELL, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT. By: /S/ Gwendolyn Allen-Wafer {Deputy Clerk}
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on October 11th, 2024 12:00PM Andrea Flowers-Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on October 11th, 2024 12:00PM 12:00PM-Diamond Hernandez-roofing shingles, table top 4 legs.- Lakesha Jones-household items, furniture, bedset, chair, washer, dryer.-Felicia Smith-mattresses, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 11th, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 8439: 1420 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 407.312.8736 @ 12:00PM: Reco Gladney: Suitcase/Clothing; Saundra Jones/Demarco Cooper: Home goods; Tarah Chambers: furniture, 2 beds, paintings, tv, lazy boy. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 N Powers Dr. Orlando, FL 32818 (407) 982-1032 on October 11th, 2024 at 1:00PMAnitese Masson-Household Goods and Furniture, DeMorrisk Reed Sr.-Personal Items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice Is Hereby Given that OCI Associates, LLC, 600 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland, FL 32751, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of CMTA, with its principal place of business in the State of Florida in the County of Seminole will file an Application for Registration of Fictitious Name with the Florida Department of State.
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, D. H. Pace Company, Inc. of 777 S. Park Ave, Apopka, FL 32703, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Florida Door Solutions
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Florida Door Solutions
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:9/13/24
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, D. H. Pace Company, Inc. of 777 S. Park Ave, Apopka, FL 32703, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Overhead Door Company of
Mid Florida
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
Overhead Door Company of
Mid Florida
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated:9/13/24
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Shannon Steele, of 3869 Rose of Sharon Dr., Orlando, FL 32808, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Budding Abreus
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Budding Abreus"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/2/2024
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Shannon Steele, of 3869 Rose of Sharon Dr., Orlando, FL 32808, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Hands of Steele
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Hands of Steele"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 10/2/2024
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 11, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando FL, 32811 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: Elisangela Moreira: household goods; Jaime Cheese: household goods; Kiara Wright: couch; Michael Longa: household items; Sharron Wilcox: bins,couch,bedroom,dresser,dryer bins, two bedroom apartment; Tangela Harris: 1 bedroom sofa, sofa, king bedroom, dresser, nightstand, fireplace, glass wall piece. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 11th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. H102 Michelle White A289 Jennifer Canon B152 Motiullah Baburi D115 Dawn Shutt. Run dates 9/25/24 and 10/2/24
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 11, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando, FL 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45 AM: Wislande Ovilma- Vending Machine, Boxes, Shelves, Press on Nails; Hadya Salem- Rack of clothes, Tote boxes, Shoes, Sub-woofer, Mini fridge; David Erazo- Tote Boxes, Suitcases, Christmas tree, Christmas decor, Kitchen Appliances, Bags. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 11, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 1317: 5592 LB McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Leandoro Estiven Vivas-House hold; Lejardin Mitchell-HOUSEHOLD GOODS; Rebecca Miller-HHG; Carlos Martinez-HHG; Natasha Francis-Boxes appliances clothes; Maricela David-work equipment, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on October 11, 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7420: 800 Beard Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407.551.6985 @ 12:00 PM: Nephtarie Lucas: furniture- Jose Jordan: tools- Indira Artiles: recliner, boxes- Linda Outlaw: chairs, bars and stools. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
?
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 11th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Samoya Dixon 1707 Olivia Doyle 2468 Abimael Cruz 2489 William M. Donohoe 2630 Carlos De Jesus RV06 Luis Maldonado 1554 John Polynice 1610. Run dates 9/25 and 10/2/24
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 11th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. #2150 Peter Taylor #2305 Vikki Chadwick #1346 James Lyman #1303 Mike Piwowarski
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 11th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 1083 Steven Balcacer 202 Genaro Fontanez 2263 Jermaine Smith 3084 Yolanda Covey 3090 Bruce Feith 3111 Mary Fleming 3132 Genese Santaliz Rivera. Run dates 9/25 and 10/2/2024
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF
PERSONAL PROPERTY
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: October 16th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following:#1128-Furniture, #C131- Households, #1028-Households, #1011-Households, #K204-Boxes, #2044-Households, #2108-Households. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, October 22, 2024 @ 12:00 pm michael thomas- boxes clothes totes and bags Marie Mateoaponte- 10 suitcaes Richard Rivera- Household Goods, Boxes Gabriel Dasilva- Household Goods/FurnitureThe auction will be listed an advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purcase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, October 22, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Carlos Melendez-Household goods/Furniture, Timothy Sutton-work bench, Carol Kasten-Household items/tv/stereo equipment/tools/appliances, Bradley Watson-Household items The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 10, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE #08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1104 - Requeiro, Michael; 2291 - Montel, Reilly; 2390 - Morgan, Mariah; 4026 - Mc Leod, Rodney; 5007 - Abraham, Carlo. PUBLIC STORAGE #07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1303 - Carravallah, Kristin; 1331 - Torres, Alexis; 3401 - Harris, Rande PUBLIC STORAGE #08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0140 - Fernandez, Edward; 0267 - Wilson, Kayla; 1024 - Burgos Cespedes, Jonnathan; 2008 - Santiago, Luz; 3031 - Chapman, Carol; 3039 - Eccleston, Daneen; 8042 - Diaz, Diandra; 8123 - Rendon, Joaquin; 9008 - Fernandez, Yamileth PUBLIC STORAGE #08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1028 - Bonita Energy Solutions Taylor, Thomas PUBLIC STORAGE #08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5074 - Phillip, Dwight PUBLIC STORAGE #20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C059 - Johnson, Lamiria; D156 - Jr., Roland Williams; D184 - Cardenas, Sonia; E107 - Quick Transporter LLC, Quick Transporter PUBLIC STORAGE #24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1012 - Witt, Jodi; 3107 - Crawford, Tania; 3272 - Adams, Nadeje; F360 - Campbell, Stephan; F410 - Randolph, Toni; H551 - Gutierrez, Robin PUBLIC STORAGE #25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1383 - Rivera, Richard; 2208 - Laurent, Jay; 2428 - Lopez, Jessica PUBLIC STORAGE #25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 10:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1003 - Vega, Julio; 2304 - Ponte, Israel; 2327 - Acosta, Marilyn; 2529A - Bryant, Paul; 2559 - Disney, Josh; 2592 - Abell, Kathy; 2691 - Rivera, Jose; 2730 - Davis, Jason PUBLIC STORAGE #25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0202 - Real Deal Investments Smith, Philip; 0406 - Perkins, Gloria; 0436 - Thomas, Shamira; 0479 - Perez, Zulay; 4026 - Lamar, Ari Giovanny; 5028 - Rozier, Kayoni; PUBLIC STORAGE #25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A051 - Nwanganga, Rosie; D461 - Dieudonne, Carol PUBLIC STORAGE #25974, 1931 W State Rd 426, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 901-7497 Time: 11:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A030 - Hernandez, Angel PUBLIC STORAGE #28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B111 - Viering, Talisha; B157 - Rosado, Del; C106 - Kessler, Cheryl; C227H - Wheatley, Mitchell PUBLIC STORAGE #27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B045 - Mc Leod, Rodney; C005 - Thorne, Joseph; E081 - Walden, Danielle PUBLIC STORAGE #28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B032 - Almedina, Anessa; C042 - Anderson, Geneva; D024 - Exterior Repair Pros Mesler, Vicki; D071 - Hadley, Trenten; E006 - Croasdale, Bryan; E068 - Kelley, Mary; F040 - Jones, Elizabeth; G045 - Cruz, Cheryl; I012 - Bryant, Arcenius. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card - no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original resale certificates for each space purchased are required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE #07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2102 - Cole, Brenda; 2712 - Moore, Richard PUBLIC STORAGE #23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. K452 - Garcia, Wendy; M512 - France, Justin PUBLIC STORAGE #24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B229 - ROI Home Services Haugabrooks, Sherrard; D414 - Worske, Samantha; E073 - Chusid, Richard PUBLIC STORAGE #25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E003 - Bermudez, Julio; E093 - Mason, Lawrence; F009 - Wallen, Kimberly; H027 - Yates, Bill; I016 - Keen, Nicholas; J610 - Bechtold, Benjamin; J806 - White, Christen; J903 - Gilchrist, Samantha PUBLIC STORAGE #25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00552 - Carroll, Andrew; 00565 - Athouris, Roland; 00749 - Perez, Antonio PUBLIC STORAGE #25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2086 - Barber, Josephine; 3007 - Furtak, Samantha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card - no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original resale certificates for each space purchased are required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on October 16, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Ernson Juste - #0A022, Erick Jacques - #0B018, Lynn Valentine Jacks Blaylock - #0F012, Wilkins Bayard - #0I036.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on October 11th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0169 Ð Georgette Simmons 0236 Ð Adam Brier 0307 Ð Tyra Richardson.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:15 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE #07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1300 - Johnson, Vince; 2705 - Butler, Deozhiana. PUBLIC STORAGE #08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0023 - Sanchez, Leslie; 3023 - Davis, Lajune. PUBLIC STORAGE #08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3019 - Vatiza, Inc. Norman, Clifton; 5013 - Graffuis, Dale; 5053 - Breedlove, Jasmine; 7006 - Cuyler, Chandra. PUBLIC STORAGE #08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 3024 - Gruse, David; 3030 - Chapman, Kaylania; 5014 - Floyd, Daryle; 6026 - Houston, Jasmin; 6051 - Lewis, Winston. PUBLIC STORAGE #20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B211 - Rouse, Jaime; C087 - Henson, Richelle; D060 - Henson, Jamie. PUBLIC STORAGE #22130, 510 Douglas Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 865-7560 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C0934 - Kirby, Johnny; C1030 - Brooks, Tyrick. PUBLIC STORAGE #24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B248 - Galloway, Kathryn; C306 - Banks, Nautica; C318 - Erby, Diamond; C325 - Williams, Erica; E071 - Brazell, Harold; J902 - Brown, Wayne. PUBLIC STORAGE #25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2005 - Lagree, Andrea; 2221 - Belande, Yvelande. PUBLIC STORAGE #25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B018B - Perez, Marcos; B026A - Mitchell, Michael; B059 - GVC Appliance Repair Guedes, Gustavo; C029 - Lovette, Clyde; D047 - Rushford, Karian; D108 - Holland, Chevon; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; E010 - Swilley, Latraile; E041 - Reddick, Benjamin; E063 - Mckenzie, Latwan; G014 - Perez, Emely. PUBLIC STORAGE #25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0301 - Jackson, Whitney; 0320 - Ambrosie, Faniastasia; 0366 - Villanueva, Jasmine; 0383 - Michel, Kandida; 0547 - Flores, Yolannie; 0566 - Francis, Delma; 0599 - Richard, Tiffany; 0652 - Serrano, Edwin; 0659 - Gajraj, Michelle; 0777 - Franklin, Mark. PUBLIC STORAGE #25891, 108 W Main St, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1117 - Grant, Cheria; 1352T - McKnight, Joel; 1519 - Colin, Cherelle; 1724 - Thomas, Trace; 1730 - Elliot, Michelle. PUBLIC STORAGE #25895, 2800 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0478 - Snincsak, Kaitie; 0645 - McFarlane, Julius; 0756 - Jones, Dennis. PUBLIC STORAGE #28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1225 - Thompson, Laura; 1229 - Thompson, Laura; 1237 - Thompson, Laura; B035 - Cherry, Jahda; G002 - Tanner, Shameka Johnson; P112 - Gamez, Alexis; V013 - Lowman, Dasha. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card - no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original resale certificates for each space purchased are required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on October 10, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 01:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE #08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1206 - Matheus, Kethilyn. PUBLIC STORAGE #08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0216 - Wallace, Janel; 5004 - Rodriguez, Jorge; 7120 - Diaz, Ariel. PUBLIC STORAGE #20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E237 - Fleishman & Associates CP Fleishman, Philip. PUBLIC STORAGE #20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D025 - Ali, Omar; E030 - Jones, Chanel; E039 - Brown, Elroy; F023 - Laguerre, Crist; F041 - Jean Baptiste, Jacqueline; G015 - Christopher, Jayquan; G039 - Hudson, Sheneka; J023 - Dyer, Reginald; J026 - Santos, Jerelyn; J159 - King, Trishaun; K040 - Castro, Wanda. PUBLIC STORAGE #22120, 7628 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 237-0496 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C498 - Clark, Danny. PUBLIC STORAGE #24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. E517 - Neiland, Marjorie; E524 - Ducasse, Majorie; F618 - Jones, Samuel. PUBLIC STORAGE #25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A103 - Martinez, Ramon; C314 - Kenney, Jeff; E506 - Decembre, Allen; N410 - Rodriguez, Jose; O514 - Jett, Brittney. PUBLIC STORAGE #25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 11031 - Torres, Vanessa; 1207 - Blankenship, Ashley; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide LLC Blanc, Gabby; 406 - Claros, Lizeth; 501 - Smith, Trinette. PUBLIC STORAGE #25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 074 - Rodriguez, Alexander; 083 - Marcanos, Benjamin; 093 - Ramos, Angel; 147 - Castro, Deamary; 216 - Bowens, Monique; 360 - Serrano, Michelle; 459 - Kirkland, Simea; 820 - Nevarez, Elizabeth; 823 - Concepcion, Gilbert; 878 - Sisso, Lina. PUBLIC STORAGE #25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 04418 - Zenevitch, Victoria; 05133 - Murillo, Hernan; 05331 - Reilly, James. PUBLIC STORAGE #25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1140 - Thompson, Shemariah; 1204 - Gillett, Jasmine; 1224 - Torres Toro, Carmen; 2051 - Francis, Kareema; 2226 - Vlahos, Yannis; 2234 - Colangelo, Emily. PUBLIC STORAGE #25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0106 - Lowe, Cheryl; 0160 - Ortiz, Evelisse; 2043 - Hernandez Suarez, Keymarie; 2107 - Franco, Anselma; 4022 - Tardi, Rafael; 6006 - Strong, Joseph; 6020 - Martin, Leah; 6121 - Rivera, Jorge; 8035 - Crawford, De Andre. PUBLIC STORAGE #25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 04:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0031 - Pena, Jean Carlos; 0078 - Williamson, Natalie R; 0093 - Mahoney, Alexia; 0149 - Nosil, Hemlyne Compere; 0338 - Bamijjane, Boutaina; 2147 - Epps, Basir. PUBLIC STORAGE #28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0149 - Anthony, Cierra; 0219 - Kinsler, Heather; 0221 - Rodriguez, Carlos; 0222 - Chang, Marcello; 0249 - Henderson, Richard; 0331 - Beach-Powell, Gina; 0338 - Singley, Angelia M; 0843 - Ramos, Mari; 0906 - Mattes, LuAnn; 0936 - Lovett, Roy; 1029 - Hall, Renee; 1037 - Munoz, Erick; 1161 - Peterson, Cortillius. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card - no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original resale certificates for each space purchased are required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.