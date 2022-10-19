Legal Public Notices 10/19/2022

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: November 8, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Angella Russell - totes. Anquaneki Brown- Household goods. Samuel Miller- Sporting Items. Samuel Miller - Sporting items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811 on 11/8/22 at 12:00 PM:Amelia Johnson: appliances; Brian Libreros: 2 bikes; Carlos Durate: 6 boxes, 2 bikes, tools; Carolyn Rozier: household goods; Curtis Coffey: boxes; Florence Jett: business inventory; Miguel Valverde: 3 bedroom; Monica Webb: boxes, furniture; Polonne St Louis: household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 4, 2022 at the location indicated: Store 8840: 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32832 @ 1:15 P.M: Dieusy Junior Cenecharles, 1 bedroom apt: Bryant Gonzalez, Furniture/Personal items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on November 04,2022 at the location indicated: Store 1631: 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:15 AM: Debra Morales, Household goods; Kaitlyn Smith, couch, boxes, Christmas decorations, entertainment center; Adriana Garcia, boxes, household items. Store 7107: 6174 S Goldenrod Rd. Orlando, FL 32822 @ 10:45 AM; Alexandra Valderrama Figueroa; Boxes The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:12915 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando, Fl 32832 407-501-5799 on 11/04/22 @ 12:00PM Ramon Gomez Household Goods-Sasha Tavares Household Goods-Samir Zelaya-Household Goods-Ramon Gomez Household GoodsThe auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, November 1st, 2022 @ 12:00 PM: Cory Haines: clothing/boxes, Franklin Waymon: household items, Wanda Peters: household furniture, Ramoud Butler: household items, Robert Williams: household items, Sean Kirkland: shelving/household, Kamara Frasier: clothing/household, Mauldine Powers: household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated November 8th, 2022 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 LaShalonda Robinson -Boxes, Furniture, Devonte Williams - mattress, headboard, totes, fake plant, Christine Hohf - Household items, Antique & More Inc/Shahrokh Shaltouki - Furniture, Latia Williams - Furniture and Boxes, Liem Duong -Miscellaneous, The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 8, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Gwynn Rolph-household goods, bags, boxes.- Jeremy Williams-household items, full bed, dresser, boxes.-Douglas Arnett-studio.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 8, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Toni Doroban- Household items. Rasha Eugene Thomas- washer/dryer, generator. Charles Joseph Dolan- boxes, totes. Journaled Journeys LLC/Natalie Pitts- furniture. Toni Doroban- furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 9th, 2022 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913 Lizbeth Soto: homegoods, Khalia Scarbrough: homegoods, Angel Berrios: bags, Martha Yadira Zambrano Mite: homegoods. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: November 10, 2022 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Jose Roman: bike, dresser, medical items, Daisa Aponte Torres: bed, bags, luggage, bikes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Tonnia Bennett entertainment set boxes, totes TV; Robert Brooks Holiday decorations old clothes, DVDs and books; Chacassidy Cann Home goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Andre Jospeh: boxes, totes, cleaning items, luggage Justin Downs: guitar, bed frame, TV, toolbox Laureano Prado: furniture, boxes, totes Willow Peterson: mannequin, mattress, luggage, painting, vacuum The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Omar Claudio: lamp, washer, dryer, grill, totes, TVs. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
?
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1005 Crawford Ave St Cloud , Fl 334769. 407-504.0833 on 11/04/22 @ 11:15PM Brittanny Harrell Household Goods / Patrick Dolphus Household Goods / Edward Rivera Household Goods / Hermania Palinkas Household Goods /Kristin Miller Household Goods / Kenneth Tierney Household Goods / Victor Rodriguez Household Goods / Torneshia Knighton House hold goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 11/08/2022 @ 12:00PM: Erik Ruiz- Furniture and bikes. Kerri Hawkins- Seasonal items. Jeff Kaiser- Heavy Equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA IN THE MATTER OF THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS FOR THE PROPOSED ADOPTION OF A MINOR CHILD. DOB: 04/24/2010, Minor Adoptee. CASE NO.: 2022-DR-7838-O NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO: TARA LYN WALTERS of Orlando, FL ; Caucasian female, DOB: 03/03/1972, Brown Hair, Gray/Hazel Eyes. Slim build, 5’7” approx. 120 lbs., mother of the minor child born in Orange County, FL on 04/24/2010. YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses if any to Ashley Filimon, P.A. whose address is 1524 E. Livingston St. Orlando, FL 32803, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N, Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801 before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you and the Court may enter an Order granting the Termination of Parental Rights for Adoption of the child. Copies of all court documents for this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Courts office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Courts informed of your current address, You must file a response with the Clerk by 11/10/2022. Dated 9/12/22, CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, BY: /s/ Juan Vazquez, DEPUTY CLERK. CERTIFICATE OF SERVICE: I HEREBY CERTIFY that this has been filed in the Florida E-Portal this 23rd day of September, 2022 and a copy has not been provided to anyone. Father’s rights have been terminated and the notice is for the mother. /s/ Ashley Filimon, Esq., Ashley Filimon, Florida Bar No. 0095954, Ashley Filimon, P.A., 1524 E. Livingston St., Orlando, FL 32803, Telephone: (407) 801-5022, E-mail: [email protected], Attorney for Petitioners.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE. CASE NO.: DP20-494 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: C.V. DOB: 01/16/2010. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Derek Moser (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Heather L. Higbee on November 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Cynthia Rodriguez, Esq., Florida Bar No.: 1026123, Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families Children’s Legal Services, [email protected], By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP21-049 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: D. B. DOB: 05/06/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: TARAN THOMAS, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. WHEREAS a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 23rd day of September, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-424 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: JONNAH HARDEN, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-424 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: G.D. DOB: 08/28/2020. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: STACIE DOMINEY, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 6th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Khairiya C. Bryant,, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 23221 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 20-514 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: E. N. DOB: 03/06/2018, R. N. DOB: 07/31/2019, J. L. DOB: 02/07/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ANGELINA MYRIAM LESENE, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of October, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Paul Karasick, Esq., Florida Bar No. 69216, [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 20-DP-08 IN THE INTEREST OF T.S.-G. DOB: 11/29/2017, MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Elizeu Nunes-Goncalves (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on November 28th, 2022, at 3:30p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 22nd day of September, 2022. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
October 2022
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Jewelry 3100 Blk of W. Colonial Dr.
2. Backpack with misc. Items 4800 Blk of N. Orange Blossom Trl
3. Jewelry 2800 Blk of E. Central Blvd
4. Cellphone North Lane/N. Pine Hills Rd
5. Cellphones with misc. Item 2000 Blk of Monte Carlo Tr
6. Cellphone 3700 Blk of S. Semoran Blvd
7. Key fob 8300 Blk of Hangar Blvd
8. Backpack with cellphone, jewelry Lake Center/Central Ave
9. Cellphones 1000 Blk of Legion Pl
10. Cellphone 200 Blk of Sifford Ln
11. Cellphone with misc. Items 5900 Blk of International Dr
12. Cellphone 40 Blk of W. Washington St
13. Keys with misc. Items W. Jefferson St
14. Bags with clothing, electronics 9400 Blk of Jeff Fuqua Blvd
15. Bags with clothing, cellphones 2300 Blk of S. Kirkman Rd
16. Eyewear 800 Blk of Ellwood Ave
17. Cellphone N. Orange Ave
18. Cellphones 3100 Blk of S. Orange Ave
19. Eyewear and key 12000 Blk of Narcoosee Rd
20. Key 100 Blk of George Desalvia Way
21. Key fob 40 Blk of W. Washington St
22. Keys 500 Blk of E. Washington St
23. Cellphones, keys 40 Blk of W. Washington St
24. Electronics 1400 Blk of Mercy Dr
25. Cellphone 200 Blk of S. Rosalind Ave
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY Ð THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE OF AUCTION SALE The Bronze Kingdom LLC (unit A7, G8) at ReadySpaces ORS LLC, located at 2507 Investors Row Suite 100, Orlando FL 32837, will be sold to the highest bidder at www.storagetreasure.com on October 26th at 5:00PM to satisfy the owner's lien for rent in accordance with FL law. All content sold "as is" and by unit only. Seller neither warrants title to any items sold and does not make any express or implied warranties to any item sold.
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on November 3rd, 2022 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; D60 elismari quintana $462.50, A16 Rashaw Griffin $530.25, 0211 Josiah Callihan $281.45, D31 Makisha Richardson $431.45, A13 Zaryia Stephens $472.00, B12 derius jones $220.05, B27 Robin Williams $374.00, D55 RASHID HAYNES $607.40, A21 kemar porter $517.00, A39 Dana Leaffer $240.65, B05 Kecia Brown $472.00, C66 WILLIAM MEMOLA $548.90, B53 DAIJA TILLMAN $131.10, C22 amara estevan $588.60, B30 JONAS LA PLANTE $440.20, B48 Robert Long $350.15, L57 Deborah Daniels $280.20, U103 Demecia Stanley $228.20, U87Margaret Collines $564.00, A14 Darcie Concepcion $638.00, U78 diamante taylor $334.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, Fl 32703; 1311 Mark Benco $855.40, 1103 Militsa Sheppard $878.30, 1002 Barbara Antley $565.35, 1336 Juana Rodriguez $463.80, 1093 thearn grant $654.90, 1263 Jonathan Yarema $773.20, 1179 EMMA PEACOCK $493.25, 1277 Robert Allen $560.20, 1051 JOSEPH MEDINA $1,031.10, 1303 Rooder Meda $927.80, 1334 Mystery Room $461.35, 1194 Joann Myers $711.20 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; C139 JOHN O'NEILL $1,168.00, A109 KIMBERLY LEAVITT $973.00, B129 MARITZA BROWN $966.68 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1098 VALLAN NEAL $343.53, 1673 Candice Buchanan $537.70, 1417 Jennifer Colon $483.53, 1168 Marisol Yureidini $696.50, 2164 erica Gonzalez $604.43, 1670 KAITLYN PARKE $487.23, 1353 SHEILA WALKER $385.31, 1221 Ruchelle Sutton $422.86, 1050 TOMAS RODRIGUEZ SOSA $505.80, 2038 Chasity Catala $397.08, 1500 Rebecca Fallon $431.08, 1688 Lockhart Raynelle $598.91, 1691 XIOMARA SANCHEZ $606.62, 1165 kenyatta scott $771.88, 1110 FRANTZ DAVERMAN $439.16, 2454 johnny core $355.71, 1667 Kinya Tatum $515.62 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; B048 Anthony Martinez $559.00, B005 Hector Amaro $662.81, C003 RYAN GANIM $618.25, C004 glendarys lopez $504.20, D003 Eric Rodriguez $447.92, C041 Christopher Mills $750.60, B057-58 Eboni Carty $622.32, C016 Juliah Jacob $370.65, E074 Quelladin cintron $678.60, E021 Sarah Perez $654.88, E012 Jacqueline Gonzalez $363.85 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 2431 Michael Keller $562.54, 1474 destiny hassel $436.51, 5062 Tyree Holmes $923.36, 1325 mystery room $782.64, 1720 mystery room $399.25, 1466 ANGEL CARTER $399.14, 1282 MARCIA JONES $472.84, 1091 Mystery Room $900.54, 1573-75 Johanna Jagdeo $673.17, 1274 Jorge Vargas $606.86, 1406 Martina cortez $815.47, 2803 Stephanie Deon $405.83, 1281 tanese carlisle $481.36, 1217 Flint Chaffee $822.39, 1049 Antonio trammell $370.20, 1573-75 Shanece Newman $574.54, 2205 Phylicia Farrell $756.07, 1571 Scott Hornbuckle $394.37, 1405 dave Blair $822.39, 2213 DALE COWELL $939.36, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $461.80, 1426 Gordon Grandison $702.62, 1019 Sidney Harvey $597.65, 1250 SARAH FOLAN $538.27, 1514 MICHELE WILLIAMS $607.98, 1047 jayna fox $604.25, 1437 MICHAEL MAIOLO $400.97, 2121 Stephanie Deon $407.18, 1081 Michell Martin $607.51, 1563 vernetta walker $623.67, 2380-21 EVELYN RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ $554.54, 1457 Kentrel Martin $322.34, 1724 alfred jimenez $435.58, 1495 Kevin Kennett $395.72, 1611 PATRICIA LINDEMAN $782.98, 1528 Geralkhiya Casimir $764.19, 1524 Eddie Irizarry $609.33, 1258 Latiyah Hill $327.35, 1015 Sergio Rocha $811.90, 2426 rebecca cathers $325.52, 1520 EVELYN RODRIGUEZ RODRIGUEZ $589.02, 1469 ANGEL CARTER $399.14, 2266 ALEXANDER VALENTIN $327.35, 1001 Juan SierrsRosado $478.30, 1734 Julant Dorvilien $289.60 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; 1358 LAWREN CHARLES-LAGARINO $623.96, 1432 Repoleon Porchia JR $449.40, 1751 Aaron Joseph Marcum $335.36, 1617 Renata Fanara $545.50, 1604 robert fishburn $472.10, 0150 Amanda Combs $465.11, 1540 OB TALLEY $437.40, 1849 KELLY BRADLEY $758.50, 1653-55 JACOB AYERS-WEBB $854.08, 1248 Frances Cunningham $320.45, 1649 Robert Carvell $531.17, 0161 NOEL RIVERA $803.33, 1068 lawanda Tillmon $678.60, 1607 Kysha Brown $437.40, 1723 Lois Miller $543.88, 1838 Brenda Matthew $344.30, 1709 Brandon Hardy $744.17, 0171 Katrina Boyd $716.85, 1712 Chris Bibeault $490.75, 0103 DENISE THOMAS $586.48, 1427 Shadareya Aguillera $344.30, 1790 Latoya Howard $309.60, 1872 ronny Neal $1,643.16, 1946 ROBERT COCHRAN $450.60, 1468 Hector Torres $235.30, 1192 Denise Green $124.60, 1321-23 ETHEL MCQUEEN $472.77 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 4156-57 Barbara Rosenwinkel $806.42, 2143 Karis Justice $527.20, 2074 RENATA KING $505.01, 2155 ALEXISC FORD-ST FLAVIEN $628.21, 4027 ANGINIQUE TROUtMAN $415.31, 4079 Mystery Room $787.96, 3134 karmetta chambers $634.80, 4050 Karis Justice $463.27, 1038 Willeana Murray $641.21, 4139 shiquita alexander $806.70, 4056 Ronald Thompson $425.56, 3120 Shaquana Beard $448.16.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION
FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINUOUSLY. U-Haul Ctr Hunters Creek 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl Orlando, Fl 32837 11/01/2022: 3412 Riceliz Marrero, 2613 Johelyn Ordonez, 3219 Marcus Floyd, 2078 Devett Edwards, 3095 Kathleen Zamora, 1225 Jeannette Valentine, 3619 Kimberley Hensley, 1205 Matt Thomas, 2611 Steven Valencia, 2313 Alexis Tovar, 1701 Deshante Rogers, 2509 Kenna Cable, 3042 Troy E Mitchell, 1050 Sharmean Alford, 3021 Timothy Erickson, 1200 Brian Sorrentino, 3125 Anthony Bowman, 3610 Joshua Mantyla, 2507 Kenna Cable, 2074 Taussa Mclean, 1007 Tammy Arthur, 1072 Tyler Willett, 1710 Jeannette Valentine, 2105 Ricky Sanchez. U-Haul Ctr Narcoossee Rd 7800 Narcoossee rd Orlando, Fl 32822 11/01/2022: 1100 Kevin Rubel, 2159 Cynthia Jean-Bart, 3181 Manuel Arroyo, 3091 Malissa Brown, 3156-58 Jose Urena, 3440 Antonio Colon Villanueva, 2385 Jarris Smith, 2275 Raymond Cole, 1141 Manuel Figueroa, 1294 Yodaleibi Burns 1294, 2029 Raymond Cole, 3192 Antonio Colon Villanueva, 1255 Yodaleibi Burns, 1407 Luis Marrero Santiago, 3071 David Rodriguez, 1229 Lakeshia Cole, 3441 Keith Mackay, 3098 Jermaine Bonner, 3165-67 Jose Urena, 1227 Monique Aki, 3151 Agnis Sabino, 3059 Angela Pena. U-Haul Ctr Gatorland 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl 32837 11/01/2022: 701 Destiny Turturiello, 1047 Jennifer Evangelista, 368 John Eustace, 310 Michael Alvarez, 1023 Stafany Ayala, 382 Theron Richard.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Uhaul of Moving & Storage of Clermont: 13650 Granville Ave, Clermont, FL 34711 11/08/2022 2063 Jessica Lynch, 2157 Jessica Lynch, 2070 Natalia Perez, 2187 Maickel Bedir, 2212 michael butera, 1043 Roxanne Eadie, 2159 Kaden Becerril, 1004 Love Banatty, 3067 Mason Moton, 3059 Jordan Hilgenberg, 1211 jonathan thomas, 2051 Toneicia Chisholm, 3141 Angel Rodriguez, 1047 CHEVAIZ JACKSON. U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee: 11410 W Colonial Dr, Ocoee, FL 34761 11/08/2022 3319 Myron Green, 2371 DAVID MACINTYRE, 2456 Yaramashi Brinson, 1729 trampas RIGGS, 1312 rapid mold removal llc, 3312 kyle blazier, 2114 MICHAEL ELLIOTT, 3394 Wandra Reneishia, 1303 Teale Marie, 2436 mirtho pierre, 2006 Chanel Smith, 1548 mikael walker, 1708 CHARLES WILLIAMSON. Uhaul Moving & Storage of Kirkman: 2042 Niesha Davis, 2087 KEMARIE JOHNSON, 5038 sanderson gandert, 4049 cain patterson, 2039 JOANNIE CONFIDENT, 1056 Breezae Rainey, 2060 Joevany Kersaint, 2015 WANDA JONES, 1060 Amy dorf, 1032 TANEISHA BLOOMFIELD, 2084 Kenneth Middleton, 1055 courtney gray, 3104 HOPE BRYANT, 2099 ANASTACHA CONSTANT, 6039 Mystery unit, 6064 Andrea Uriostegui, 6040 Brendan Paul, 2112 Altonya Brown, 3095 lafayette bryant, 2009 luis abreu, 4022 luis abreu, 6012 hassan alhammadi.
Notice of Public Sale
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A155- Cynthia Adams A189- Athena Adams A205- Austin Chapman A254- Ruth Ann Meredith B177- Lisa Johnson C121- Albert Perdomo C158- Garry Vivano C183- Shari L Meredith E106- Crystal Shontz E123- Scott Miller E128- Andrea Alexander
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 10 Sherica Walker 15 Desiree Smith 32 32 Timmy Waggoner Forsyth Storage Inc 3941-3959 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: B10 Jose Anibal Rodriguez Vega Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 228 Vanessa Dempster 333 Ferdinand Gonzales 344 Betty Shaw 353 Donald Dupler II 418 Jose Barrios 498 Yraliz Perez 568 Devante Cardona Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811Ðat 11:30am: 74 Regina Stephens Ellis 130 Floyd L. Lane 131 Regina Williams 161 Yolanda Jones 212 Quenisha Valerin 224 Bredrick Antonio Golston 231 Earnest Sanders 232 Astley Barrett 245 Erns Louis 249A Janelle Johnson 315 Ashler Taylor 380 Rickey A. Mahoney 408 Jose Ramon Jimenez 421 Nivaldo Reboucas 436 Charles Windman Esters 450 Asnath Chrysolithe Baptiste 464 Linus Murphy Marshall 527 Litani Desir 538 Tavaris Servants 565 Adeail Fontenot 591 Shyrl Denise Williams 649 Jerrod Ford Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 0053 Michael Pilato 0064 Sandra Reyes 0081 Sharrice Abney 0089 Charity Estelle 0190 Edwin Cevallos 0365 Mary Smith 0392 Jesus Perez 0606 Christopher Seyler 0618 Christopher Seyler 0632 Sean Barriero 0708 Alfred Benyard 0922 Louis Fedrick 0999 Robert Amspoker Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 339 Jovan Donovan Henry 406 Jescina Odette Adams 425 Delbra Perry 536 Shawn Ferree 601 Geraldine Gorton 636 Dwayne Chunilall 707 Edwin Roman 706 James Kilpatrick 717 Fabiola Dulce Alesna Lim 751 Oscar Castellanos Jr. 915 James Owens 1005 Nathaniel Orange Jr. 1013 Veronica Hooks 1015 Pya Verrett 1106 Glenn Wayne Tucker Jr., 1130 Anthony C Johnson Jr. 1220 Edward Lee Pitts 1423 Alexusia Racquel Taylor 1733 Maria Padilla 1756 Christina Jensen Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1011 Reanna Heard 3063 Wanda Booker 3153 Marie Joceline Desir 3254 Carmen Williams 4058 Stephen Davis 5021 Sidney Anderson 6001 Tamika Smith 6037 Marques Robinson.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 11, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. #211 - Annie Senac #1050 Ð Ray Lee Montalvo #1166 - Scarlett Padron #2068 - Si Henderson #3016 Ð Monica Saurez #3086 Ð Fafane St. Hilaire
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on November 4th, 2022 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1N4AL3AP8GC137114
2016/NISS
2HGEJ2242PH520531
1993 / HOND
1C6RD6LT7CS306441
2012 / DODG
JTMZK33V886010259
2008 / TOYT
1N4AL3AP0GN354886
2016 / NISS
2HNYD18862H528108
2002 / ACUR
2C3CDXHG2KH680806
2019 / DODG
KNADE123786307221
2008 / KIA
4T1G11AK9LU340189
2020 / TOYT
3KPF24AD5ME280993
2021 / KIA
3N1AB8DV5LY213414
2020 / NISS.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 11/04/2022, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
5GZCZ23D36S835809
2006 STRN
2D4RN3DG1BR629070
2011 DODGE
YE2YC11B7F2041292
2015 VANH
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 11/04/2022 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
XUG40082M80A
1980 LAGUNA
1J4GA64198L571587
2008 JEEP
3N1AB7AP9EL669738
2014 NISS
3N1AB7AP6FY241761
2015 NISS.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 6, 2022
1GYEK63NX4R273436
2004 CADI.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
NOVEMBER 5, 2022
1G1ZS57F67F227217
2007 CHEV
KL1TG66646B669528
2006 CHEV
NOVEMBER 6, 2022
3FAHP0JG2CR164208
2012 FORD
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on November 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0192 Ð Richard Jones 0460 Ð Richard Jones.
Notice of Public Sale: Personal Property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to. Contents may include household items, luggage, toys, furniture, clothing, commercial equipment, etc. Auction to be held at Compass Self Storage, 14120 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando, FL 32826 on November 11th, 2022 at 11:00 am or thereafter. Viewing at time of sale only. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Sale is subject to adjournment. #1811-Jeremy Sharritt #2512-Melanie Gomez #1245-Tina Serrano #1704-Tracy Taylor #2311-Camille Gayles #1723-Donald Ohler #1018-Jasmine McCauley #1119-Danette Ford #1016-Angela Frey #1327-Marcos Simonelli #1346- John Wills #1223- Daphne Hepburn #2323- Sjon Sims.