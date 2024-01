Legal Public Notices 1/3/24

Orlando Legals

Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809.. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com , up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale.Sarah Killingsworth unit #1154, Sarah Killingsworth unit #1563, Shanice Rolle unit #1321, Mitchell Barnes unit #1469, Darren Wade unit #1054, Kalie Rodriguez unit #1600, Summer Brown unit #1351, Valentin Carlyle unit #1662, Jessica Betourd unit #1626, Daniel Bennet unit #1387, Anna Shaw unit #1257, Sherod Mitchell unit #1508, Ronald Snow unit #1668, Brianna Harper unit #1457. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Eukethia Mayle-Household items, Bianca Torres-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:at the times and locations listed below.Michael Burnette- boxes, Rashonda Mike- Bags and applinces, Nastassia Bacon- house of furniture, Eric Rojas- household goods, Rashonda Mike- Bags and applinces. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicatedat the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following:LaShalonda Robinson: boxes, furniture. Theodore Madison: household items, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Tamara Dungca: Furniture, Mattress, Computer, Bags, Boxes, totes, toys, tools; Jose E. Matos Valetin: Furniture, household goods, Household Items; Patricia Fischer: Household Furniture, Bags, Boxes, totes, Tools, Luggage, Paddles, Lamps; Kimberly Craft: Couch, Stroller, Rug, Headboard, fishing poles, shades. The personal goods stored therein by the following:James Wells: boxes, tools, engine winch, mobility scooters; Cynthia Lopez: boxes, clothes, furniture, sports equipment, desk, desk chairs; Wendy Farr: boxes, office equipment, school items, books, organizers; Lindsay Austin: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Morgan Marinello: Bicycle, clothing rack, shelves, boxes. Carl Anthony Ortiz: boxes, bags, totes, clothing. David Calo: 3-wheeler, lawn mower, fish tanks, TV's, furniture. Michael Bienaime: mattress, clothing, wall art, boxes, totes. Lauren Romero: desk, clothing, boxes. Sachie Eure: mattress, bed, chair The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Anderson Noziere: Household items, Raymond Hironimus: Household items, Melissa Somers: Household items, Samara Walton: Restaurant equipment, Marcos Rodriguez: Household items, Robert Troupe: household items shoes The personal goods stored therein by the following:Michael Tunay boxes, furniture etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Ashan Lousine: Furniture, Bryann Workman-Household goods, Daniel Munoz-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Patrice Hay, furniture, boxes; Ray Dyer, boxes, furniture; Keyshla Matos, dining table, 2-piece couch, bags, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following:: John Johnston, Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following:Timothy Lorenzo Bryant: Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Cheryl Ebersbach, Household furniture and related household items; Zaria Salomon, boxes; Chiseah Rubiera, appliance and furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following:Jamaris Martinez homegoods, Jannel Reunif TV boxes books The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Cierra Warren, household goods, household items; Donald Jackson, household furniture, household items; Ciera Marie Young, household goods, household furniture, boxes, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following:: Rhonda Alford: furniture, household items, gaming set, toys, bags, boxes, Francheska Perez: 4wheelers, toys, boxes, hover board. Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Tailore Conyers:household goods,Jasmine Santana:household goods: Tenynoi Hansen :Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Anthony(Rick) Holley :household goods, Marvin Mackeyroy:household goods, Ronald Nicolas:household goods, Val Cassanova:household goods. Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Wade Kenneth Meyer- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Landscaping/Construction Eq, Lainn Goddard- Household goods, furniture, Dylan Eisenberg- household goods/ furniture, tools/appliances, Alexis Habib- Household Goods/ Furniture. Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Timmy McClain Ð Household goods/Furniture. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Ð Kraig Lynch-Household items, Warren Hightower-Household items, Scott Johnson- Household items, Christian Ulysse-Household items, Rashida Foster-Household items, Harris Robinson-Household items, Quillis Freeman-Household items, Charles Gennie-Household items, Chyron Cook-Household items, Crystal Rodriguez-Household items, Sandra Hodge-Household items, Earl Newton-Household items, Usha Rambarran- Household items. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below.. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid.0226-Louie Maldonado, 1056-Lucile Ryan, 1102-Jason Fulford, 1251-Patrick McCabe, 1423-Louie Maldonado0121-Karen Fox, 0331-Melissa Decamp, 0344-Shomari Mcbride, 0511-Kyler Croci, 0609-Shawner Turner, 0806-Tina Johnson, 0829-Larry Troup, 0836-Everett Chung, 1084-Ahmani Marimon, 1314-Melissa Decamp, 1434-James Rogers0150-Jose Torres, 0638-Ray Newton, 0685-Eric Dostie, 0909-Erenstine Browne0118-6-1 DJB Pens c/o: Marshall Jungreis, 0326-Ample INS. LLC c/o: Lawrence Adkins, 0420-Cheryl Reynolds, 0788-Hope Myers-Wisdom283-Ricardo A. Prieto Martinez, 1109-Ricardo A. Prieto Martinez 2005 VMH-Vessel LYGHA389C505, 1604-Vicki Santos. Run dates 12/27 and 1/3/2024.IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEEIN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): J.J. DOB: 11/14/2016, J.J. DOB: 12/27/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO:, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne Wooten onat the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of December, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41IN THE INTEREST OF J. R., DOB: 07/05/2022 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO:(unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 27th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Marianne Werk -home goods, 1 bedroom. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:Luis Gustavo Reyes Jr-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Francisco Cepeda-Household Goods/Furniture, Tavarese Burnett-Box bed furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORTIN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF LAGUERRE, MYRLENE, Petitioner Wife And SAINT VIL, MARC ARTHY, Respondent Husband NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MARC ARTHY SAINT VIL 5301 POINT VISTA BLVD APT 307, ORLANDO FLORIDA 32839 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Myrlene Laguerre 3014 Orange Center Blvd Apt 71, Orlando, FL 32805, on or before 1/23/2024 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/23 & 1/3/2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT, By Tiffany Moore RussellNOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com : 235 Osman Zapata, 537 Kareem Burke, 223 Angelo Mcleod, 420 Charles Conner, 511 Edwin Vasquez, 1216 Tyler Menard, 738 Jose Viquez, 332 Michael Norberg, 402 Kevin Castro, 440 Leonel Perez.D121 Sandro Amaro, C181 Daphne Lee, D125 Daniel Machado de la Mota, D185 Jade Davis, D212 Shamiya Mims, D175 Alessandra Vergano.241 Marlyn McNair, 247 Alisson Jaili, 735 Janice Foster, 731 Lionel Bobo.: 1212 Lystra Lewis, 2274 Jexsenia Burgos, AA1589N Daniella Bauza, 1076 Tiarra and Maurice Dyer and Smith.1031 Kortney-Renne-Burdeshaw, 1302 Kern Pierre, 1411 Jessica Baez, 1151 Brenda Brown, 1526 Angel Davis, AB3028B Al Campbell, 1913 Erin Carnathan, 1916 Vernay Cox, 1825 Jenny Gordiano, 1045 Virmar Oquedo.: 1432 Sylina Solomon, 1214 Stephen Flippen, 1277 Daniel San Inocencio, 1227 Rauly Baez, 1017 James Gray, 1224 Michael Ferraro, 1238 Rauly Baez.3125 Anthony Bowman, 1226 Belal Elbahbouhi, 2120 Faith Rodriguez.1061 Wanda Adorno, 1036 Jasmine McCleod.NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807,