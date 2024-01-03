Legal Public Notices 1/3/24

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 1:30 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford FL 32771 321-363-1902 Sarah Killingsworth unit #1154, Sarah Killingsworth unit #1563, Shanice Rolle unit #1321, Mitchell Barnes unit #1469, Darren Wade unit #1054, Kalie Rodriguez unit #1600, Summer Brown unit #1351, Valentin Carlyle unit #1662, Jessica Betourd unit #1626, Daniel Bennet unit #1387, Anna Shaw unit #1257, Sherod Mitchell unit #1508, Ronald Snow unit #1668, Brianna Harper unit #1457. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: December 27, 2023 and January 3, 2024.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 on January 12th, 2024 12:00PM Eukethia Mayle-Household items, Bianca Torres-Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 23, 2024 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 637-1360 Michael Burnette- boxes, Rashonda Mike- Bags and applinces, Nastassia Bacon- house of furniture, Eric Rojas- household goods, Rashonda Mike- Bags and applinces. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated January 23, 2024 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 LaShalonda Robinson: boxes, furniture. Theodore Madison: household items, boxes. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 18, 2024, at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 12280 East Colonial Drive, Orlando FL 32826, 3218883670: Tamara Dungca: Furniture, Mattress, Computer, Bags, Boxes, totes, toys, tools; Jose E. Matos Valetin: Furniture, household goods, Household Items; Patricia Fischer: Household Furniture, Bags, Boxes, totes, Tools, Luggage, Paddles, Lamps; Kimberly Craft: Couch, Stroller, Rug, Headboard, fishing poles, shades. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:00AM Life Storage, 14916 Old Cheney Hwy, Orlando FL 32828, 4072089257: James Wells: boxes, tools, engine winch, mobility scooters; Cynthia Lopez: boxes, clothes, furniture, sports equipment, desk, desk chairs; Wendy Farr: boxes, office equipment, school items, books, organizers; Lindsay Austin: Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:00AM Life Storage, 9001 Eastmar Commons Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825, 4079016180: Morgan Marinello: Bicycle, clothing rack, shelves, boxes. Carl Anthony Ortiz: boxes, bags, totes, clothing. David Calo: 3-wheeler, lawn mower, fish tanks, TV’s, furniture. Michael Bienaime: mattress, clothing, wall art, boxes, totes. Lauren Romero: desk, clothing, boxes. Sachie Eure: mattress, bed, chair The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage, 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Anderson Noziere: Household items, Raymond Hironimus: Household items, Melissa Somers: Household items, Samara Walton: Restaurant equipment, Marcos Rodriguez: Household items, Robert Troupe: household items shoes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Michael Tunay boxes, furniture etc. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Ashan Lousine: Furniture, Bryann Workman-Household goods, Daniel Munoz-Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Patrice Hay, furniture, boxes; Ray Dyer, boxes, furniture; Keyshla Matos, dining table, 2-piece couch, bags, boxes The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage, 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: John Johnston, Household goods. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:15PM Extra Space Storage, 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4072807355: Timothy Lorenzo Bryant: Household goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Cheryl Ebersbach, Household furniture and related household items; Zaria Salomon, boxes; Chiseah Rubiera, appliance and furniture The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Jamaris Martinez homegoods, Jannel Reunif TV boxes books The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage, 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Cierra Warren, household goods, household items; Donald Jackson, household furniture, household items; Ciera Marie Young, household goods, household furniture, boxes, bags The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:30PM Extra Space Storage, 15551 Golden Isle Blvd Orlando, FL 32828, 4077101020: Rhonda Alford: furniture, household items, gaming set, toys, bags, boxes, Francheska Perez: 4wheelers, toys, boxes, hover board. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 2650 W.25th St. Sanford, Fl 32771, 407-324-9985 on January 23rd, 2024 at 12:00pm Tailore Conyers:household goods,Jasmine Santana:household goods: Tenynoi Hansen :Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Anthony(Rick) Holley :household goods, Marvin Mackeyroy:household goods, Ronald Nicolas:household goods, Val Cassanova:household goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1110 Emma Oaks Trl Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 805-3100 on January 23rd, 2024 at 12:00pm Wade Kenneth Meyer- Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip, Landscaping/Construction Eq, Lainn Goddard- Household goods, furniture, Dylan Eisenberg- household goods/ furniture, tools/appliances, Alexis Habib- Household Goods/ Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Life Storage, #3700, 5645 W State Road 46, Sanford, FL 32771 (321)286-7326. On January 23rd, 2024 at 12:00 PM Timmy McClain Ð Household goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage/ Life Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 4066 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32808 (407) 734-1959 on January 12th, 2023 12:00PM Ð Kraig Lynch-Household items, Warren Hightower-Household items, Scott Johnson- Household items, Christian Ulysse-Household items, Rashida Foster-Household items, Harris Robinson-Household items, Quillis Freeman-Household items, Charles Gennie-Household items, Chyron Cook-Household items, Crystal Rodriguez-Household items, Sandra Hodge-Household items, Earl Newton-Household items, Usha Rambarran- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
FLORIDA DISCOUNT SELF STORAGE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder for cash to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections 83.801 - 83.809. Auctions will be held on the premises at locations and times indicated below. Wednesday January 17, 2024, Thursday January 18, 2024. Contents: Misc. & household goods and vehicles. Viewing is at time of sale only. The owners’ or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit, and to refuse any bid. 2580 Michigan Ave Kissimmee,FL 34744 (Wed, January 17 @ 11:30am) 0226-Louie Maldonado, 1056-Lucile Ryan, 1102-Jason Fulford, 1251-Patrick McCabe, 1423-Louie Maldonado 5622 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando,FL 32811 (Wed, January 17 @ 1:00pm) 0121-Karen Fox, 0331-Melissa Decamp, 0344-Shomari Mcbride, 0511-Kyler Croci, 0609-Shawner Turner, 0806-Tina Johnson, 0829-Larry Troup, 0836-Everett Chung, 1084-Ahmani Marimon, 1314-Melissa Decamp, 1434-James Rogers 3625 Aloma Ave Oviedo,FL 32765 (Thurs, January 18 @ 11:00am) 0150-Jose Torres, 0638-Ray Newton, 0685-Eric Dostie, 0909-Erenstine Browne 17420 SR 50 Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, January 18 @ 1:00pm) 0118-6-1 DJB Pens c/o: Marshall Jungreis, 0326-Ample INS. LLC c/o: Lawrence Adkins, 0420-Cheryl Reynolds, 0788-Hope Myers-Wisdom 2300 Hartwood Marsh Clermont,FL 34711 (Thurs, January 18 @ 2:00pm) 283-Ricardo A. Prieto Martinez, 1109-Ricardo A. Prieto Martinez 2005 VMH-Vessel LYGHA389C505, 1604-Vicki Santos. Run dates 12/27 and 1/3/2024.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP 22-393 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD(REN): J.J. DOB: 11/14/2016, J.J. DOB: 12/27/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: MIA HARRIS, Address unknown. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Circuit Judge Wayne Wooten on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 8th day of December, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 [email protected] CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO. 22-DP-45 IN THE INTEREST OF J. R., DOB: 07/05/2022 MINOR CHILD. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Nicha Arizmendi-DeJesus (unknown address) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child(ren); you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 27th, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILDREN WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." DISABILITIES NOTICE: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida, (407) 742-2417, at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 14th day of December, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
Life Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 25 E Lester Rd Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 551-5590 on January 12th, 2024 12:00PM Marianne Werk -home goods, 1 bedroom. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Life Storage/Extra Space StorageLife Storage/Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 7244 Overland Rd Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 794-7457 on January 12th, 2024 12:00AM Luis Gustavo Reyes Jr-Household Goods/Furniture, Tools/Appliances, Francisco Cepeda-Household Goods/Furniture, Tavarese Burnett-Box bed furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE NO CHILD OR FINANCIAL SUPPORT CASE NO. 2023-DR-004065-O IN RE: THE MARRIAGE OF LAGUERRE, MYRLENE, Petitioner Wife And SAINT VIL, MARC ARTHY, Respondent Husband NOTICE OF ACTION FOR PETITION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE TO: MARC ARTHY SAINT VIL 5301 POINT VISTA BLVD APT 307, ORLANDO FLORIDA 32839 YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, to it on Myrlene Laguerre 3014 Orange Center Blvd Apt 71, Orlando, FL 32805, on or before 1/23/2024 and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 425 N. Orange Ave Orlando Florida 32804 before service on Petitioner or Immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition. Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request. You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file notice of current address, Florida Supreme Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the Clerk’s office. WARNING: The Mandatory Disclosure Rule (Rule 12.285) of the Florida Family Court Rules of Procedure requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings. Dated 12/13, 12/20, 12/27/23 & 1/3/2024. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT, By Tiffany Moore Russell
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com U-Haul Ctr. 508 N. Goldenrod Rd, Orlando Fl. 32807 01/09/2024 : 235 Osman Zapata, 537 Kareem Burke, 223 Angelo Mcleod, 420 Charles Conner, 511 Edwin Vasquez, 1216 Tyler Menard, 738 Jose Viquez, 332 Michael Norberg, 402 Kevin Castro, 440 Leonel Perez. U-Haul Ctr. 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32803 01/09/2024: D121 Sandro Amaro, C181 Daphne Lee, D125 Daniel Machado de la Mota, D185 Jade Davis, D212 Shamiya Mims, D175 Alessandra Vergano. U-Haul Ctr. 14651 Gatorland Dr. Orlando Fl. 32837 01/09/2024: 241 Marlyn McNair, 247 Alisson Jaili, 735 Janice Foster, 731 Lionel Bobo. U-Haul Ctr. 2629 E. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. St. Cloud Fl. 34744 01/09/2024: 1212 Lystra Lewis, 2274 Jexsenia Burgos, AA1589N Daniella Bauza, 1076 Tiarra and Maurice Dyer and Smith. U-Haul Ctr 3500 S. Orange ave Orlando Fl. 32806 01/09/2024: 1031 Kortney-Renne-Burdeshaw, 1302 Kern Pierre, 1411 Jessica Baez, 1151 Brenda Brown, 1526 Angel Davis, AB3028B Al Campbell, 1913 Erin Carnathan, 1916 Vernay Cox, 1825 Jenny Gordiano, 1045 Virmar Oquedo. U-Haul Ctr 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl. 32826 01/09/2024: 1432 Sylina Solomon, 1214 Stephen Flippen, 1277 Daniel San Inocencio, 1227 Rauly Baez, 1017 James Gray, 1224 Michael Ferraro, 1238 Rauly Baez. U-Haul Ctr. 13301 S. Orange Blossom Trl. Orlando Fl. 32837 01/09/2024: 3125 Anthony Bowman, 1226 Belal Elbahbouhi, 2120 Faith Rodriguez. U-Haul Ctr. 7800 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl. 32822 01/09/2024: 1061 Wanda Adorno, 1036 Jasmine McCleod.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. Auction will be held online: www.storagetreasures.com. U-Haul Moving and Storage of Haines City, 3307 US Hwy 17-92 W. Haines City, FL 33844 01/10/2024: G0718 Denienen Archibald, G0785 Jacquenetta Davis, H0901 Candice Bryant, A0082 Hailey Baker, F0670 Maria Dolores Ruiz, AA4120N Rhonda Keene, G0784 Robert Perry Jr, F0667 Luis & Iris Aquino, AA1258Z Karen Lall, A0059 DeAnthony Harris, A0043 Diana Prado, AA3744D Rhonda Keene, H0925 Zoya Schultz, G0726 Neil Shea, E0512 Jesse Jones, F0618 Shadrach Sims, G0729 Evelyn/Peter/Alicea/Pagan, F0674 Sharon Coleman, U-Haul Moving and Storage at Kirkman Road, 600 S. Kirkman Rd. Orlando, Fl 32811 01/10/2024: 1113 Sean Timms, 8003 James McGrath, 4037 Raymond Beckwith, 1037 John Bacus, 2102 Demetrece Cheeks, 2045 Cindie Laine, 4008 Shazida Parsadi, 1018 Rudy Reyes, 3018 Deirdre Graybill, 2060 Sherri Knight, 3052 Tavares Dixon, 2036 Shaquile Hill, 6047 Alex Marhoffer, 4036 Deanna Casey, 5024 Denise Solingen, 1056 Danielle Gentry, U-Haul Moving and Storage of Clermont, 13650 Granville Ave. Clermont, Fl 34711 01/10/2024: AA5596C Chase Woolard, 2054 Jason Hurst, 2060 Tiffani Stubblefield, 1111 Lashoun Sanders, AA3326E Cathy Sinkula, AA9207K Paul Lawrence, 2190 Andrea DeJesus, 3208 Elijah Footman, AA2150F Latonya Polk, 3087 Jeremy Clapper, 1014 Shaune Rowe, AA9091G Dominic McClaren, AB1053B Jason Hughes, 2016 Deborah Bryant, 2114 Encarnacion Vellez, 1075 Eric Washington, AA5583R Aaron Hukari, 2102 Marcos Vazquez, AA4097D James Zeigler, AA5550D Chase Woolard, 3063 Delores Logan, AA2980T Patrick Humphrey, 2135 Heather Magana, AA5388F Latonya Polk, AA4232E JaCaezia Eure U-Haul Moving and Storage of Four Corners, 8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy. Kissimmee, Fl 34747 01/10/2024: 2271 Eddy Pena, 2359 Jesus Cruz, 2371 Rickey Wooten, 2263 Quentin Roman, 1841 Quentin Roman, 2150-52 Jermaine Mitchell, 2164 Denise Carey, 1146-48 Inez Spigner, 1153 Jasmine Williams, 2373 Michele Walker, 2225 Sara Mack, 1530 Brendan Daniels, 1116 Ojas Patel, 1246-43 Patricia Nazzaro, 2300 Strachan Kendah, 2259 Yvonne Valentine, 1847 Demond Williams, 2304 Rickey Wooten, 1706 Tanekka Lewis, 2282 Miguel Ramirez, 1817 Dahjsavious Davis-Buiey.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below on January 12th 2024 at the location indicated: Store 7143: 6035 Sand Lake Vista Dr, Orlando FL 32819, 407.337.6665 @ 11:00 AM: Kamaria Arrington- dresser, boxes, bed, bags; Rhonda Myhand- Twin beds, love seat king bed, dinning room table , boxes; Yuri Mihailovschii- Boxes; Yelitza Parra- Bed, Boxes, Christmas Decor, Totes; Stanley Fils- Boxes furniture; Meghan Yuranko- Clothing art supplies etc Store 7590: 7360 Sandlake Rd Orlando FL, 32819, 407.634.4449 @ 11:45AM: SpotRx Pharmacy- marketing material; leslie hege- Household Goods; Mark von Wallwitz- Clothes, home decor, shoes Store 1334: 5603 Metrowest Blvd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.516.7751 @ 12:00PM: American Health Associates/ Maggie Hincapie: medical supplies; Diamond Brown: household goods; Jordan Lee: living room, bedroom set, queen size mattress; Katiuska Ramos Gonzalez: boxes; Michael Longa: household items Store 1335: 1101 Marshall farms Rd Orlando, Fl 34761 407.516.7221@ 12:00pm: Vince brown-household goods, Yvonne Saddler-Smith-baby furniture, boxes, clothes. Eula Windom-Household items. Josephine Ducreay-Household goods. Store 3941: 8235 N Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando FL, 32810, 727.428.6564 @ 12:00PM: Emily Subers- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stero Equipment; Nichole Fant- Household Goods/Furniture; Shalonda Womack- Household Goods/Furniture; Jamel Mobley- Household Goods/Furniture; Quinesia Lops- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment; Quinesia Lops- Household Goods/Furniture; Sabrina Kelley- Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment, Tools/Appliances, Office Furn/Machines/Equip; Benjamin Mehlan- Household Goods/Furniture, Cloths, Boxes, Home Decor Store 3404: 2650 N Powers Dr Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 982-1032 @ 1:00 PM: Carouce Vil: Household Goods/Furniture; Marie Kernisan: clothes shoes; Sequita Martinez: Household Goods/Furniture; Shawn Johnson: king bed, 2 night stand, entertainment center and boxes Store 3502: 1236 S Vineland Rd Winter Garden, FL 34787, 407-794-6460 @ 1:15PM: Jose Ortiz- Furniture, Boxes, Sofa, Clothes, electronics; Samantha Narcisse- Household Goods/Furniture; Tykeevious Staffine- Car wheels Store 1317: 5592 L B McLeod Rd Orlando, FL 32811, 407.720.2832 @ 2:00 PM: Robert Ferrer- Household Goods, Jose Gonzalez- Whole house, Christina Staley- Household items clothes books, Abdiqader Jamac- HHG, Boxes, Jon Galetta- furniture, Rachael Mitchell- bed, dresser, boxes, Tayanna Purnell- 1 bedroom apartment, Felipe Lemes De Moraes- TOOLS, Thomas Arena- Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Life Storage/Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property
Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on January 12th, 2024 at 11:00 AM for units located at: Compass Self Storage 3498 Canoe Creek Rd St. Cloud, FL 34772. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances, unless otherwise noted. A177- Mathew Scott A262- Candy Minske B104- Mike Wollesen C109- Jose Cruz C144- Wyele Cummings C166- Denise Matheny D106- Andrew Reyes
Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 36 Ð Celebration 2 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Wednesday, January 17th, 2024. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 27 at 1700 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 9:00 AM: 1007-Thomas William/Thomas William Stack/Thomas William Stack Sr; 2047- Dulce De Jesus Neziraj;2116-Clicia M Pinheiro/Clicia M Do Nascimento Pinheiro/Clicia Pinheiro;3112-Chris McElwain;3118-Christopher Johnson/Christopher Lyn Johnson;4022-Chris McElwain;5019-Colleen Sullivan;6079-Latonja Thompson/Latonja Marie Thompson Value Store It 36 at 1480 Celebration Blvd, Celebration, FL 34747 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 5:00PM: 1118 Ð Jeshua Acosta/Jeshua Manuel Acosta Conesa; 2233 Ð Ricardo M Rodriguez; 3050 Ð Catina Esa
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on January 15, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 9:30AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07001, 900 S Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-7703 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2206 - JONES, JAMALE; 2322 - Richardson, LaTiya; 2509 - Wilda, Tanis; 3610 - Hobgood, Thomeshia; 4701 - Saint Felix, Sabine; 6112 - Sweet, Janeika PUBLIC STORAGE # 07031, 1355 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 574-4516 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1317 - J, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 08327, 5602 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 930-4816 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0171 - Solis, Javier; 0227 - Edwards, Katrina; 0290 - Franklin, Tyneshia; 0489 - Francois, Josue PUBLIC STORAGE # 08723, 1241 S Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751, (407) 495-1863 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0332 - Augustine, Mark; 6025 - Johnson, Tiquana PUBLIC STORAGE # 08753, 4508 S Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 734-0681 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0318 - Licea, Kaavin; 0616 - Padilla, Tabitha; 0708 - Fellows, Merissa; 0812 - Williams, Shanna; 0824 - Davis, Necole; 0920 - Goryaev, Sergey; 0925 - BOMANI Pro Services, LLC Goulart, Jeferson; 1121 - Crew, Frank; 1138 - Shearer, Joshua; 1212 - MWA Construction group Allen, Mckinley; 1215 - trabelsi, Tonica PUBLIC STORAGE # 08762, 1023 N Mills Ave, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 505-7981 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1138 - Allen, Benjamin; 2035 - Kolbrich, Julianna; 2074 - Murbe, Ali; 3054 - Sahagun Lopez, Marilyn; 4065 - james, william; 4067 - Johnson, Phillip PUBLIC STORAGE # 08767, 1842 W Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, (407) 494-2918 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2016 - Zenva Martel, Anna; 3083 - Sumpter, June; 4035 - RATH, MARK PUBLIC STORAGE # 08769, 653 Maguire Blvd, Orlando, FL 32803, (407) 955-4627 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1037 - Moor, Meagan; 3132 - Polk, Danija PUBLIC STORAGE # 20136, 3900 W Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808, (407) 374-5979 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A014 - Guerrier, Kuincy; A026 - Siggers, Kimberly; B005 - Garcia, Cindy; C031 - Ndiaye, Antoine; D017 - Rose, Crystal; D050 - cameron, Tashia; D070 - Maiden, Darnell Asante; D145 - Wilkerson, Desmond PUBLIC STORAGE # 25850, 2525 E Michigan St, Orlando, FL 32806, (407) 604-0341 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5016 - Carothers, Victoria; 5044 - Woods, Robert; 5056 - Hamilton, Dorothy; 5307 - Lewis, Terrill; 6149 - Josey, Alexis; 6425 - Keefe, Rosa PUBLIC STORAGE # 27221, 1625 State Road 436, Winter Park, FL 32792, (407) 545-3653 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C009 - Gordon, Kimberly; C019 - Perez, Nivea; D004 - Jr, Elbert Dunn; E068 - Chartrand, Olivia PUBLIC STORAGE # 28076, 1131 State Road 436, Casselberry, FL 32707, (407) 505-6401 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A011 - Stackpoole, Megan; B007 - Brutus, Beatrice; C065 - Kendrick, Joshua; C096 - Pelham, Matthew; F005 - Suid, Miah; F025 - Couteau, Meagen; F028 - Harris, Cierra; F051 - Smith, Jennifer; F052 - Monteiro, Kevin; G001 - Rodriguez, Leishla; G020 - Bryant, Justin; G032 - Long, James PUBLIC STORAGE # 77690, 8550 Old Winter Garden Rd, Orlando, FL 32835, (321) 325-6576 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0203 - Dorvil, Livens; 0303 - Moody, Dawne; 1051 - Rodriguez, Zuleivy; 2189 - Johnsonn, Kwame PUBLIC STORAGE # 28331, 5401 LB McLeod Road, Orlando, FL 32811, (407) 986-5749 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2226 - Price, Tyrone. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on January 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 1:00 PM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08714, 8149 Aircenter Court, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-4965 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2105 - Santiago, Shanell; 2184 - White, Mirna; 2275 - Hernandez, Ericka PUBLIC STORAGE # 08717, 1800 Ten Point Lane, Orlando, FL 32837, (407) 545-4431 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0223 - ortiz, Carlos; 0266 - Bethea, Joseph; 5017 - Banzon, John; 7128 - Ilie, Hernandes PUBLIC STORAGE # 20477, 5900 Lakehurst Drive, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 409-7284 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. C156 - Mangham, Shanel A; C169 - Daniels, John; C181 - Mckenzie, Diop; D154 - Gadson, Samone; D159 - Rodriguez- Oquendo, Kevin; D166 - Davis, Kendra; E238 - newby, xavier PUBLIC STORAGE # 20711, 1801 W Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 792-5808 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. F024 - Outcomtes.ING Clark, Chontay; H002 - Acevedo, Andrew; J133 - Senatus, Kenson; K052 - Hhoward, Samuel; K067 - Coleman, Ikea; P002 - Jackson, Guy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24303, 1313 45th Street, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 278-8737 Time: 02:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. H842 - wiggins, Lucus PUBLIC STORAGE # 25454, 235 E Oak Ridge Road, Orlando, FL 32809, (407) 326-9069 Time: 02:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A155 - Kerssen, Alicia; G732 - Donayre, Cesar; I910 - Falcon, Xashia; J017 - Hughey, Harley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25782, 2783 N John Young Parkway, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 422-2079 Time: 02:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1105 - Medina, Wilson; 11311 - Camargo, Andres; 12067 - Gema, Vanessa; 1211 - Lonon, Ellen; 12209 - Yezzyworldwide llc Blanc, Gabby; 12409 - VARGAS ALEQUIN, ELLIOT; 501 - smith, Trinette; 883 - Quintana, Yarimar PUBLIC STORAGE # 25806, 227 Simpson Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34744, (407) 258-3087 Time: 02:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 072 - MADERO, LOUIS; 091 - Trinidad, Kristen; 338 - gonzalez, Jeanni; 417 - Altoro, Elaine; 439 - Dotson, Michael; 515 - Lettsome, Kellese; 723 - Rivera, Ivonne; 822 - gonzalez, Anthony; 852 - Rosario, Lacie; 866 - silva, Miguel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25846, 1051 Buenaventura Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34743, (407) 258-3147 Time: 03:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 02103 - Nicoletti, Bruno J; 02137 - Serra, Luis; 02143 - Gutierrez, Leslie; 02306 - Harris, Margaret; 02402 - Johns, Aaron; 05154 - Newkirk, Abigail; 05233 - Harmon, Nicole PUBLIC STORAGE # 25847, 951 S John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34741, (321) 236-6712 Time: 03:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1606 - Rodriguez, Carmen; 2053 - ALOMAR MARTINEZ, SHARON; 2136 - rivera, Marmir; 2161 - perez, flavio; 2190C - Briscoe, Shavena; 2315 - Harris, Lorenzo C PUBLIC STORAGE # 25892, 1701 Dyer Blvd , Kissimmee , FL 34741, (407) 392-1169 Time: 03:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Diaz, Ernesto; 2007 - Negron, Jackie; 4018 - Austin, Raina; 4022 - Tardi, Rafael; 6051 - Benavides Aviles, Javier Enrique; 6095 - Beard, Pamela; 8011 - Eng, Michael PUBLIC STORAGE # 25896, 6040 Lakehurst Dr, Orlando, FL 32819, (407) 545-5699 Time: 03:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0055 - Cherry, Khandace; 0149 - NOSIL, HEMLYNE COMPERE; 1081 - Smith, Claudine; 2074 - Thiel, Austin PUBLIC STORAGE # 28075, 4729 S Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32839, (407) 986-4867 Time: 04:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0112 - veitia, Danica; 0136 - Vinson, Tiffany; 0350 - garcia, darren; 0701 - Simon, Johnny; 0820 - Jean Baptiste, Rose; 0826 - Anderson, Susan; 0985 - Hawkins, Johnnette; 1012 - Barthelemy, Micheline; 1062 - Moreno, Patricia; 1324 - Thompson, Destiny. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on January 11, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 08711, 3145 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 613-2984 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 2003 - Sims, Kaleb; 2243 - Sankey, Althia; 5003 - Fernandez, Victor PUBLIC STORAGE # 08720, 1400 Alafaya Trail, Oviedo, FL 32765, (407) 487-4695 Time: 09:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0264 - Richsrds, Kenneth; 0269 - Fire Dept Meals Grebic, Robert PUBLIC STORAGE # 08726, 4801 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 392-4546 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0166 - Castillo, Alize; 0179 - Gutierrez, Bertha Ann; 0190 - Jean-Noel, Antola; 0208 - Ayala, Eduardo; 0215 - Roberts, Solanda; 1013 - Allen, Darryl; 3005 - Ysabel, Ramon; 4016 - Riley, Dylan; 7034 - Gutierrez, Bertha Ann; 8148 - williams, makida PUBLIC STORAGE # 08765, 1851 N Alafaya Trail, Orlando, FL 32826, (407) 513-4445 Time: 10:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0004 - Pattillo, Megan; 0104 - cadwell, Christopher; 0201 - Newton, Kimyada; 1032 - Puntiel, Wendy; 2081 - Newton, Kimyada; 4021 - Armstrong, Sherry; 5004 - merced, Cristal PUBLIC STORAGE # 20179, 903 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 392-1549 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. D159 - Causing, Major; D211 - Mercado, Miguel; D234 - Cetoute, Jude PUBLIC STORAGE # 25781, 155 S Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (321) 247-6790 Time: 10:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1419 - Rodriguez, Luis; 2448 - Pacheco, Boris; 2606 - Oliver, Charissa PUBLIC STORAGE # 25897, 10053 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 901-6126 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0479 - Holmon, Jasmine; 4026 - lamar, Ari Giovanny; 4075 - Lee, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 25973, 250 N Goldenrod Rd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 901-7489 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B332 - Baez, Jessica; D404 - bellavia, James; D461 - Dieudonne, Carol; D467 - Urena, Catherine PUBLIC STORAGE # 28084, 2275 S Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32822, (407) 545-2547 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B189 - Feliciano, Liannette; C107 - Aneus, Cassandre; C116 - Souza, Paloma; C167 - Burton, Anthony; C211G - Pierrejeune, Ruchamo; C212F - Narvaez, Brenda liz; C230E - Tirado Jr, David PUBLIC STORAGE # 24105, 2275 N Semoran Blvd, Orlando, FL 32807, (407) 545-2541 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1265 - johnson, Jacob; 1272 - Lopez, Rudolfo; 2267 - Simpson, Firmie; 3107 - Crawford, Tania; 3207 - Acree, Yatasha; F348 - Williams, Willie; J714 - Haskins, Treyvon; J726 - DC Projects & Servies Cruz, Daniel PUBLIC STORAGE # 25851, 10280 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32817, (407) 901-2590 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1106 - Medina, Ricardo; 1111 - Cruz, Kenneth; 1209 - Williams, Measheia; 1223 - I Buy You Buy Castro, Joe; 1404 - Mcnair, Vanaya; 2592 - Abell, Kathy; 2681 - Hudson, Tanihya; 2690 - Rondil Richard, Farah; 2735 - Fawdry, Jessica PUBLIC STORAGE # 08729, 5215 Red Bug Lake Road, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 495-2108 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0526 - Rivera, Male; 2043 - McNeil, Dorothy; 3020 - Rodriguez, Teresa. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC will sell at public lien sale on January 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07030, 360 State Road 434 East, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 392-1525 Time: 09:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1302 - Rodriguez, Desarea; 1320 - Delcampo, Breanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 23118, 141 W State Road 434, Winter Springs, FL 32708, (407) 512-0425 Time: 09:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. J356 - Bolden, keith; J358 - Bolden, keith; M509 - Johnson, Kaylah PUBLIC STORAGE # 24326, 570 N US Highway 17 92, Longwood, FL 32750, (407) 505-7649 Time: 09:50 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B239 - Snell, Ann; B239 Ð Snell, Priscilla; C340 - Woodard, Jawel; C360 - glenn, kwaniqua; D401 - Harris, Latia; D406 - monteiro, Kevin; D414 - Worske, Samantha; E013 - Harris, Marcia; E070 - Carlton, Susie PUBLIC STORAGE # 24328, 7190 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3060 Time: 10:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A123 - Jones, Todd; B203 - Moore, Ernesto; B235 - Gelsey, Shanerria PUBLIC STORAGE # 25438, 2905 South Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773, (407) 545-6715 Time: 10:10 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A028 - Patton, Antonio; D072 - Vann, Dennis; H020 - Canty, Alec; P087 - barcenes, macelino PUBLIC STORAGE # 25455, 8226 S US Highway 17/92, Fern Park, FL 32730, (407) 258-3062 Time: 10:20 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A152 - Rodrigues, Andre; A160 - Sanders, Zaniya; B296 - Makene, Malaika; C369 - Pitts, Tavist; E583 - Samsel, Erik; F606 - Brown, Darney PUBLIC STORAGE # 25842, 51 Spring Vista Dr, Debary, FL 32713, (386) 202-2956 Time: 10:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 00261 - smith, Don; 00265 - Robinson, Raquel; 00414 - Bailey, Amanda; 00508 - campbell, Amanda; 00521 - TAYLOR, DAVID; 00612 - LUCKART, ANGELA; 00625 - Steele, Pearl; 00736 - mares, ashley PUBLIC STORAGE # 25893, 3725 W Lake Mary Blvd, Lake Mary, FL 32746, (407) 495-1274 Time: 10:40 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 5025 - Ezell, Salonda; 6113 - Swain, Reginald. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
To satisfy the owner's storage lien, PS Retail Sales, LLC. will sell at public lien sale on January 12, 2024, the personal property in the below-listed units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 11:00 AM and continue until all units are sold. The lien sale is to be held at the online auction website, www.storagetreasures.com, where indicated. For online lien sales, bids will be accepted until 2 hours after the time of the sale specified. PUBLIC STORAGE # 07029, 3150 N Hiawassee Rd, Hiawassee, FL 32818, (407) 392-0863 Time: 11:00 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1116 - Johnson, Lorenzo; 1605 - Harris, Sekayi; 1802 - Acosta, Carlos; 1933 - Mcwhorter, Shaniece PUBLIC STORAGE # 08326, 310 W Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4595 Time: 11:15 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0268 - ulysse, Wilens; 0405 - Cowans, Christoria PUBLIC STORAGE # 08705, 455 S Hunt Club Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 392-1542 Time: 11:30 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1004 - Roberts, Adam; 7006 - Cuyler, Chandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 08732, 521 S State Road 434, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714, (407) 487-4750 Time: 11:45 AM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1007 - Leon, Teofilo Oscanoa; 1026 - Rachel, Jerron; 5016 - Snell, Joseph; 5110 - Jean Pierre, Monique; 5112 - Alexis, Cameron; 5123 - Bell, Markesha; 6025 - Camacho, Victor PUBLIC STORAGE # 20729, 1080 E Altamonte Dr, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701, (407) 326-6338 Time: 12:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B071 - Murati Rosa, Javier; B088 - Phillips, Dejuan; B132 - Coleman, Kenesha; B192 - Ward, Wendy PUBLIC STORAGE # 24107, 4100 John Young Parkway, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 930-4381 Time: 12:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. A120 - Walker, Renee; B223 - Harvey, Willatrice; B266 - Hall, Dasha; C333 - Player, Ronny; E003 - Green, Brionica; E025 - Hair, Vergenia; E074 - Bostick, Jordan; E096 - Ellington, Kemani; F610 - Slaughter, Jameis; H803 - Gomer, Brenden; H812 - DiSanto, Joel; J923 - Philogene, Stephane PUBLIC STORAGE # 25780, 8255 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (321) 247-6799 Time: 12:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1015 - Theophin, Exdra; 1401 - Troya, Mariela; 1462 - James, Timothy; 2103 - Straube, Norman R; 2120 - Myers, Nadine; 2228 - SAINT HUBERT, GUERLANDE; 2272 - Mobley, Kelvin; 2421 - Taylor, Rasheeda; 2422 - myers, Jaquesta; 2613 - Harris, Gaylan PUBLIC STORAGE # 25813, 2308 N John Young Pkwy, Orlando, FL 32804, (407) 603-0436 Time: 12:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. B026A - MITCHELL, MICHAEL; B059 - Brown, Lawrence; B081A - Hayes, Tearra; C061 - Convicted Talent LLC Brock, Shawn; D035 - williams, Sharella; D108 - Holland, Chevon; D130 - Sanders, Sedira; F039 - Valdez, Kenneth; F114 - Thomas, Quandra PUBLIC STORAGE # 25814, 6770 Silver Star Rd, Orlando, FL 32818, (407) 545-2394 Time: 01:00 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0025 - Thomas, Anita; 0046 - Mcclean, Karl; 0063 - Peterson, Carlexis; 0079 - Peterson, Carlexis; 0083 - Cutter, Stalexus; 0121 - Powell, Betenia; 0165 - Samone Professional Cleaning Gadson, Nina; 0238 - Lopez, Erica; 0282 - sthubert, Djony; 0362 - ingram, Shamari; 0478 - Jerelds, Marjorie Surgent; 0745 - Edouard, Iphanie; 0779 - Suave, Sedgewick PUBLIC STORAGE # 25891, 108 W Main St , Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 542-9698 Time: 01:15 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0301 - Baker, Eddie Lee; 0421 - Cuyler, Chandra; 1121 - Smith, Sharonda; 1318 - Leslie, Jessica; 1518 - Almodovar, Tatyanna PUBLIC STORAGE # 25895, 2800 W State Road 434 , Longwood , FL 32779, (407) 392-0854 Time: 01:30 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 0692 - McCann, Kaitlyn; 0767 - Zahd, Aasiya; 0852 - Sanborn, Tessa PUBLIC STORAGE # 28091, 2431 S Orange Blossom Trail, Apopka, FL 32703, (407) 279-3958 Time: 01:45 PM Sale to be held at www.storagetreasures.com. 1057 - Wade, Lily; 1078 - Laguerre, Lamar; 1131 - jones, Senajia; 1192 - Bhatti, Carlise. Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. By PS Retail Sales, LLC, 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080.
Notice of Public Sale is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on January 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 800 Greenway Professional Ct. Orlando, FL 32824 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1123 Susi L. Alcantara Tavera 1200 Ana Rivera 1205 Geiris Montenegro 1535 Walter Cordova 1610 John Polynice 1639 Janice Shepherd 1641 Leyfidia Cifuentes 1656 Jose Quinones 1731 Sean Burden 2018 Domingo Guzman 2022 Ed Ramos 2028 Rafael Puesan 2102 Carlos A. Narvaez. Run dates 12/27/23 and 1/3/24
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on January 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 14120 East Colonial Drive Orlando, Fl 32826 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. 1511 Ð Chynna Miranda 1707 Ð Cathy Meyer 1741 Ð Brandy Seals 2172 Ð Yolanda Almonte 2346 Ð Yolanda Almonte 2415 Ð Esteban Rodriguez.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on January 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 203 Neighborhood Market Rd. Orlando, FL 32825 Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances. Unless Otherwise noted. 2242 Juan Fernando Gamboa 2267 Guerla Jacques 3205 Headley Sappleton 3213 Keith Defreitas 2184 Carlos Ramirez 1023 Jasper Smith 1155-1174 Jose Diaz. Run dates 12/27/23 and 1/3/24.
Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given that Value Store It 29 Ð Ocoee will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sales will take place on Wednesday, January 17, 2024. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) on behalf of the facilities management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on www.storagetreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $50 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. No one under 16 years old is permitted to bid. The property to be sold is described as “General Household Items” “Personal Property” unless otherwise noted. Unit # Ð Name Ð Description. Value Store It 29 at 1251 Fountains West Blvd, Ocoee, FL 34761 will list storage units on www.storagetreasures.com at 11:00 AM B186 Gustavo Aragon/Barrow G.R. Aragon;C017 Percy Leroy Johnson III;C217 Jeff Robinson III;C244 Shenyther Octelus
Notice is hereby given that Mindful Storage will sell at public auction, to satisfy the lien of the owner, personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the following times and locations: January 17th, 2024 9:30am, Mindful Storage facility: 900 Cypress Pkwy. Kissimmee, FL 34759 (321) 732-6032 The personal goods stored therein by the following: #1202-Furniture, #C132- Households, #C131-Households, #1123-Households, #C120-Households, #1009- Households, #2202-Furniture, #D220-Households, #2140-Boxes, #F210-Boxes, #J220- Furniture, #J210-Boxes, #2096-Households, #2083-Bins, #2017-Furniture. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Mindful Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3503, 1170 W State Road 434, Longwood, FL 32750 - (407)602-3999, January 23, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Jessica Reynolds -Household Goods/Furniture ,Chantell A Landry -Household Goods/Furniture,Carlos Melendez -Household Goods/Furniture ,Michelle Fuller-Household Goods. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE OF PERSONAL PROPERTY Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: Site #3086, 130 Concord Drive, Casselberry, FL 32707, January 9, 2024 @ 12:00 pm Shagaria Inman - sofa, loveseat, king bedroom set, boxes of clothes , Jessica Smith - Household Goods/Furniture, TV/Stereo Equipment , Beau Vittitow - Household Goods/Furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 19th, 2024 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
1FMFU17576LA89655
2006 FORD
1GNEC13T31R179809
2001 CHEV
JTDBL40E299051348
2009 TOYT
WBA3B1G50FNT01438
2015 BMW
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that Storage King USA at 4601 S Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32839 will sell the contents of the storage units listed below at a public auction to satisfy a lien placed on the contents (pursuant to Chapter 83 of the Florida Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageTreasures.com on January 17, 2024, at 9:00 am. The sale will be conducted under the direction of Christopher Rosa (AU4167) and StorageTreasures.com on behalf of the facility’s management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale on StorageTreasures.com. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 15% buyer’s premium will be charged as well as a $100 cleaning deposit per unit. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as “general household items” unless otherwise noted. Liliana Chategne - #0A040, Emmanier Pierre - #0B011, Jeremiah Johnson - #0B025, JSM Management LLC, Travis James Bush - #0D024, Majorie Dugasse - #0E023, Woodline Calixte - #0F019, Ronex Joachim - #0F032, Jorge Garcia David - #0H033, Bianca Frengem - #0J007, Sherly Paul - #0J009.
Notice of Public Sale: Notice is hereby given that the undersigned will sell, to satisfy lien of the owner, at public sale by competitive bidding on www.storagetreasures.com ending on January 12th, 2024 at 11:00 am for units located at: Compass Self Storage 2435 W SR 426 , Oviedo, FL 32765 . Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the time of sale. All goods are sold as is and must be removed at the time of purchase. Compass Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid. Sale is subject to adjournment. The personal goods stored therein by the following may include, but are not limited to general household, furniture, boxes, clothes and appliances . 0021 Ð Jason Ayers 0069 Ð Keith Richardson 0070 Ð Chena Hilliard 0124 Ð Tom Morgan 0237 Ð Jonnie Garrison
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/21/2024
1FDAW56P13ED62183
FORD 2003
JT3GN87R3Y0171067
TOYT 2000
JS1GX72B8E2100595
SUZI 2014
1NXBU40E39Z017022
TOYT 2009
1FMCU0GD2HUD81781
FORD 2017
KM8SNDHF9DU010644
HYUN 2013
JN1BJ1CP1JW182121
NISS 2018
JS1GN7BA922102865
SUZI 2002
5LMJJ3LT8MEL08074
LINC 2021
3C4PDCBG2HT683218
DODG 2017
1FUJGLDR2CSBH9636
FRHT 2012
1/22/2024
KMHTC6AE2GU249111
HYUN 2016
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2012 Volvo
VIN: YV1672MC2CJ125094
2015 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G11E5SX9FF255726
2013 Nissan
VIN: JN8AS5MV3DW118505
2007 Lincoln
VIN: 1L1FM88W07Y632513
2007 Chevrolet
VIN: 1G1AK55F577208622
2009 Chevrolet
VIN: 1GNER13D49S177904
2019 Chrysler
VIN: 1G1BE5SM1K7109058
2005 Toyota Scion
VIN: JTKDE167350045527
2002 Honda
VIN: 1HGCG56422A013573
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am on January 24th, 2024 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC
This notice is to inform any interested party of an attempt to settle the estate of Nancy A. Jackson according to her last will and testament. The lone remaining item in the estate is the property at the address of 6520 Vernon Street, Orlando, Florida, 32818. The Property Description is as follows: UNRECORDED PLAT OF SLAUSON AND GIBONS DB 808/578, A PORTION OF LOT 9 AKA: BEG 347.27 FT W & 20 FT S OF NE COR OF NW1/4 OF SW1/4 RUN W 287.28 FT S 113.43 FT E 287.32 FT N 113.67 FT TO POB (LESS BEG SE COR RUN W 105 FT N 40 FT E 40 FT S 34 FT E 65 FT S 6 FT TO POB) IN SEC 24-22-28 (LESS R/W PER DB 872/92). A petition for a settlement hearing will be submitted to the Orange County Clerk of Courts office, requesting said property to be deeded solely to heir Walter O. Jackson.