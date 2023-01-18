Legal Public Notices 1/18/23

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Jonathan Masters-1077, Alba Robinson-1366, Danilo Reyes-1497. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: January 11 & 18, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Omma Taylor-Household items, Darlene Randall-Household goods, Mario Moran -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated January 31st, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 LaShalonda Robinson - Furniture, Clothes, Jaiden Francois - shoes, boxes of clothes, bins, Pamela Mallard - Household item, Summer Martinez - Boxes/TOTES, Tamica Shines - household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Carmelo Sanchez-household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Vernice Brown-computers, tvs, clothing, ect., John Masotti- household items, Daisha Brown- household good, Janee Smith- tent, camping gear, blankets, clothes, dishes, cookware, Jean Theodore- household good, Jean Theodore- households goods, Bebiane Guerrier- personal items, clothes, books, Bert Amos- lazy boy chair, household goods, David Davis- household goods, tv, Mitchell Latashuwa- household goods, Jeremy Farris- boxes, crates, tool, table, Bank of Quincy- 2009 Ducati Superbike, vin ZDM1XBLWX9B021861, Jacob Wittland- item, 2009 Ducati Superbike, vin ZDM1XBLWX9B021861. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 31st, 2023at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Noemi Morales- Household items. Nikkisha Premilien-Household items. Jon Rangel- couch, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 1, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Donovan Assing furniture, electronics Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 2, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Erica Pastor; Clothes. Kali Yazmenda Veneezha Beckford; Household goods. Ines Bruno; Household furniture. Steven Scott; 2 couches, tv, tv stand, bd., dresser, dining set w/4 chairs, boxes. John Vega; household items, bed, dresser The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Vincent Smith; Furniture, Household items. Wilidya Moreno; Furniture. Jorlen Azcuy Labrada; Boxes. Janece Jackson; Household items. Emily Boyle; Home furniture and household items for two-bedroom apartment, clothing, books, toys, bicycles. Michelle Tobar; One bedroom home. Ashley Pottinger; Two-bedroom home, furniture. Madelyne Martinez; Boxes, bed, couch, tv’s. Jose Mendez; Furniture and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Jason Alexander, sports equipment; Nancy Rosa , household items; Griffin Paris, household items; Brenda Montalvo, Houshold items; Samara Walton, restaurant equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Tatlena Ramsay two beds, one couch, clothes, night stand table; Berisha Williams home goods; Jennifer Czeczotka household goods; Crystal Rodriguez home goods; Ismael Rodriguez Jr boxes, TV tool box; Amira Willingham dorm furniture; Ismael Rodriguez Jr clothing two tv boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Nynoshka Rodriguez: Bed, boxes, totes, mixer, vacuum, household goods; Chris Miller: Dinning set, boxes, chairs, toolbox, wood swing The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Mayana Guemafans- Household goods, Ramon Gomez-Houehold goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Jose Santiago, Furniture-Aaliyah Milbourne, Boxes, furniture- Brittany Randolph, Household goods- Delvonna Harris, HHG. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32832, 4072807355: Mayra Guzman-Kaslow: Boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Tamirys Rodrigues: Book Shelf, vacuum, backpacks, suitcases, blow-dryer, boxes, chairs, shoes, table, bed; Amari Mathis: Bags, shoes, totes, lamp, make up box; Theresa Richardson: Armoire, bed, chair, table, bags, boxes, clothes, scooter, vacuum, holiday decorations; Tamirys Rodrigues: Chair, table, bags, boxes, household goods, toy; Daniel Carrion: Bed, boxes, tool boxes, tools, canopy, tires, grill, pressure washer, power tools, leaf blower, shop vac; Jalina Castillo: Bags, boxes, totes, tripod stand, knee scooter, bedding, pillows, canvas pictures, fan, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Maria J Collier: Bed, boxes, chairs, luggage, lamps; Ciera Marie Young: Computer, microwave, bags, boxes, clothes, shoes, totes, chair, furniture; Sydney Olivia Sutherland: furniture, TV, boxes, totes, frames, DVD's; Bryant Losso: washer and dryer, ladders, cabinet, headboard; Luz Martinez: Boxes, totes, microwave, cooler, luggage, hub caps; Jonathan Ted Gambrell: bags, books, boxes, clothes, totes, skateboard, desk, luggage, yard equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 1/31/2023 @ 12:00PM: Andre Dieguez- Antiseptic Wipes Cases; Tabari Boehler- 3 Wheels 2 Car Seats; Michael Parker-China Set; Jamal Thomas- Designer Duffle bags The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, January 31st 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Sheldon Lee-Perfect Dreamer Sleep Shop: business supplies-Marcus Robinson: household items-Valycia Beacham: household items/furniture-Ben Fair: household items-Dionne Jackson: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Terry Hogan -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 8, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: David Roberts: lawn equipment and tools; Jessica Cain: homegoods; Keith Cruz: scooters guitar and boxes; Anthiony Morcilio: homegoods; Jamaris Martinez: homegoods; Sherray Wright totes and dresser. Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 9, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Carmelo Torres, clothes, bag; Mya Little, sneakers, sewing machine, household items, tv; Whitney Mathis, household items, boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Blonide Jonathas; table, chairs, boxes and totes. Alexandra Valderrama Figueroa; Boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Kristin Miller; household goods, Sandra Wilmeth; household Goods, The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Isaiah Ferguson: 2-bedroom house; Brandon Lee: appliances,boxes,bed; William Torres: barbershop items; Michelle Thomas: Household items; The Bridge at Orlando: furniture, paperwork, decorations; Angel Lopez: mattress and clothing; Jessica Oishi: clothes, boxes, TV. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: April Price: Bed, Dresser, Dryer, TV, Washer, Bags, Boxes, Clothes, Totes, Vacuum Cleaner. Joshua Almodovar, Bed, Couch, Entertaiment Center, TV, Bags, Boxes, Sports Equipment, Totes, Desk. Folding Table, Canopy. Fish Poles. Joseph Glover 2 car door, car cleaning product and equipment. Joseph Glover: Boxesm hand tools, 2 car doors, cleaning supplies and equipment; Ruth Belghazi: household items, boxes, holiday decor, art work The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Kaya Chipungu, Household goods; Brett Sherrill, Home furnishings. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Brandy Casella: household goods, mirror, chandelier, luggage; Justin Downs: guitar, nightstand, holiday decor, TV, entertainment center, tool box, clothes, boxes; Ricardo Brown: table, couch, chair, exercise bike, mirror, garden tools, boxes, totes, hydraulic car jack; Kareem Habib: mattress, boxes, chair, box spring, lamp. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated February 7th 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 Krystal Haworth - massage tables & equipment, LaShalonda Robinson - Boxes, Furniture, Tammy Zaladonis - Dresser, household furniture, boxes, Hannah Fernandez - household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 7th, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Douglas Arnett-studio.-Courtney Peace-1 br, tools, tv stand. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 2/7/2023 @ 12:00PM: Ephrim Green- Couches. Tony Spratt- Vacuums. Marka Mccoy-Vintage items. Edinam Folikumah-Electric Piano. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP22-349 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N., C. DOB: 01/29/2016 N., S. DOB: 10/16/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION.TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Carldye Wimine Michel AKA: Wimine Michel/Carldye, Last Known Address: 4303 Georgetown Drive, Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, [email protected] OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 3/TYNAN CASE NO: DP21-330 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILD: L.R. DOB: 07/09/2021. NOTICE OF ACTION FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Kyle Ruwe (Address Unknown) A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Circuit Judge Greg A. Tynan on March 3, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. The Hearing will be conducted in person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD NAMED IN THE PETITION. WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 10th day of January, 2023. This summons has been issued at the request of: Stacy McDuffie, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0056020 Senior Attorney for State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, Children’s Legal Services/DCF [email protected]. By: /s/ CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT, Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-14 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 01/06/2017 S.M. DOB: 11/28/2018 K.M. DOB: 08/06/2021 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: LAURA BANCROFT Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: A.M., born on January 6th , 2017; S.M., born on November 28th , 2018; and K.M., born on August 6th , 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 27th , 2023, at 3:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, (407) 742-2417 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 16th day of December, 2022. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-68. IN THE INTEREST OF: W.H. DOB: 08/25/2005, Minor child. NOTICE OF ACTION AND OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: WILLMON HONOR SR., Unknown Address. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced child, you are to appear before Judge Laura Shaffer, on February 22nd, 2023, at 3:00pm at the Osceola County Courthouse at 2 Courthouse Square, Courtroom 4C, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THIS CHILD. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD WHOSE INITIALS APPEAR ABOVE. "Pursuant to Sections 39.802(4)(d) and 63.082(6)(g), Florida Statutes, you are hereby informed of the availability of private placement with an adoption entity, as defined in Section 63.032(3), Florida Statutes." WITNESS my hand as the Clerk of said Court and the Seal, this 12th day of January, 2023. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT (Court Seal) By: /s/ Deputy Clerk.
LOST OR ABANDONED PROPERTY FOUND OR RECOVERED WITHIN THE CITY LIMITS OF ORLANDO, FLORIDA. PROPERTY NOT CLAIMED WILL EITHER BE SURRENDERED TO THE FINDERS OR RETAINED FOR USE BY THE DEPARTMENT. PICTURE IDENTIFICATION IS REQUIRED.
January 2023
DESCRIPTION, FOUND PROPERTY:
1. Cellphone, Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.
2. Cellphone 2500 Blk of S Kirkman Rd.
3. Cellphone North Lane/Seybold Ave.
4. Electronics, Cellphone 1600 Blk of Kirkman Rd.
5. Cellphone 50 Blk of W Church St.
6. Cellphone 1800 Blk of Lorena Ln.
7. Cellphone W Pine St./Garland Ave.
8. Electronics 700 Blk of Maguire Blvd.
9. Jewelry 2000 Blk of Dixie Belle Dr.
10. Electronics 1200 Blk of W South St.
11. Cellphone 60 Blk of W Pine St.
12. Cellphone 100 Blk of N Orange Ave
13. Tools 15 Blk of W Colonial Dr.
14. Cellphone 5400 Blk of International Dr.
15. Cellphone, Backpack 2500 Blk of N John Young Pkwy
16. Clothing, Electronics 4900 Blk of International Dr.
17. Cellphone, Currency 1400 Blk of S. Kirkman Rd
18. Currency 1500 Blk of Meeting Pl.
19. Bike 2500 Blk of Forest Club Dr.
FOR INFO CALL (407) 246-2445, MONDAY – THRU THURSDAY, 9:00 AM TILL 3:00PM
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, James P. Hairston, of 218 S. Tampa Ave. Apt #3, Orlando, FL 32805, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
All In One Services
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"All In One Services"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/4/2023
Notice of Public Auction
for monies due on storage units located at U-Haul company facilities. Storage locations are listed below. All goods are household contents or miscellaneous and recovered goods. All auctions are hold to satisfy owner’s lien for rent and fees in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self-Storage Act, Sections 83.806 and 83.807. The auction will start at 8:00 a.m. on February 2nd, 2023 and will continue until all locations are done. U-Haul Moving and Storage at Maitland Blvd, 7815 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32810; U118 kierra belgrave $281.25, AA7443K Olivia Alford $450.00, B59 george thornton $374.00, B55 Lahreesia Blackmon $472.00, C13 Sheila Ford $589.70, AA0952C JAY STRANGE $612.25, B48 Robert Long $292.70, AA4174P Olivia Alford $450.00, C28 BRUCE REAVIS $694.60, 0213 Ashley Montefusco $455.30, AA3772A RENEE SMITH $5,141.60, D26 Margaret Jenkins $558.60, U112 PAMELA GOSSE $397.85, B46 george thornton $334.25, AA6325E Olivia Alford $450.00, AA8695K Olivia Alford $450.00, 0203 cassandra antoniu $455.30, B05 Kecia Brown $766.00 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Apopka, 1221 E Semoran Blvd, Apopka, FL 32703; 1174 BETTY TANZER $502.45, 1048 Alexys Thompson $906.60 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Altamonte Springs, 598 West Highway 436, Altamonte Springs, FL 32714; AA4811K Alexandra Smith $1,876.40, AA4031K Stephen Allison $1,427.30, AA2269G ANDREW ONJUKKA $753.65, AA4805H Charline Rodriguez $3,074.00, AA6337F Yazmary Franco $2,367.70, B121 PAMELA CRUZ $1,115.25, AA1227T Michael Kachinski $379.40, AA2528C Cresta Pillsbury $753.65, AA8028H Alexandra Smith $1,876.40, AA4101E Charline Rodriguez $3,074.00, AA8880F Yazmary Franco $2,389.40 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Semoran Blvd, 2055 State Rd 436, Winter Park, Fl 32792; 1014 ilexius stephens $931.80, 2705 Amiri Woodruff $261.35, 1681 Kenosha blue $343.31, 1178 Joseph Phillips $755.91, 1417 Jennifer Colon $613.84, 2158 Deneil Mohammed $782.68, 1254 JAMES MOORE $439.31, 1098 VALLAN NEAL $458.84, 1454 clinton Thompson $399.28, 1240 MILENA NELSON $415.31, 1412 Jhoann Fernandez $518.85, 1221 Ruchelle Sutton $786.38, 1177 Corey Harrison $1,005.52, 2318 Richard Santiago $588.15, 1006 Clarisa Lopez Torres $740.08, 1062 Elizabeth Gonzalez $415.31, 1201 OLEG VYAZHEVICH $1,389.42, 2773 DWAYNE D KENT $420.60, 2703 Jasmine James $420.60, 2161 TIMOTHY LUCERO $7,682.36, 2182 TIMOTHY LUCERO $7,671.71, 1088 DAVID ANDERSON $527.08 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Longwood, 650 North Ronald Reagan Blvd, Longwood, FL 32750; C016 Juliah Jacob $762.60, A090 Christopher Brown $569.64, C049 Alfred Harris $853.83, A015 Karyelle Hanna $638.96, A012 Raymond Lopez $2,262.20, A022 Amy Noon $1,051.35, A085 Donald Burkey $378.04 U-Haul Moving and Storage at Lake Mary Blvd, 3851 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, Fl 32773; 1297 Tiffany Tillman $575.96, 2035-39 TRACY KEENAN $899.68, 1282 MARCIA JONES $730.84, 1047 jayna fox $1,149.80, 5024 Jamie Strickland $1,018.56, 2048 BLAS FABRE $379.80, 2552 Elizabeth Washburn $854.25, 1091 Mystery Room $1,422.24, 1258 latiyah hill $327.35, 1492 jozelain romero $409.80, 1726 Marie Carini $237.35, 1584 jose molina $591.05, 1033 Stephanie Youmans $793.20, 1306-08 leshanda black $834.93, 2591 Keiyshard Bobb $356.68, 0001 Angele Torres $1,463.85, 2702 Jeffrey Bey $311.36, 2614 Jeannine LaTour $244.90, 2554 Karen Hollister $327.35, 5072 Lisette Bolton $790.58, 1324 Jose Zouain $409.80, 2728 Demarcus Miller $488.51, 2247 mystery room mystery room $761.40, 5030 Torrence Evans $969.11, 2612 Jeannine LaTour $244.90, 1288 darrell coffee $409.80, 0005 Johnny Jones $1,676.75, 2401 colette hays $971.50, 0011 Mckenzie Schuler $399.35, 2512 shanice velazquez $378.00 U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford, 3101 S Orlando Drive, Sanford, FL 32773; AA4444G Andrew Bays $3,126.75, AB0725B JAKERIA BATTLE $214.70, 1781 Marianne werk $607.80, AA5359N steven johnson $1,726.70, AA8897K sandra Benda $1,348.25, AA5433F Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, 1528 TYLER ANDERSON $511.10, AA9245C Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, AA4635A Latichia Macon $1,883.15, AA1583F Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, AA9101H John Williams $385.85, AA4037A Savanah Echevarria $3,088.85, AA9708N Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, 1274 M A QAYYUM MAZUMDER $248.45, AA1093H Jason Campbell $1,876.55, AA9808N Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, AA0770B steven johnson $1,726.70, AA2125A Jason Campbell $1,876.55, AA6914R Anna Sieniarecki $391.00, AB3446B JAKERIA BATTLE $214.70, 1321-23 ETHEL MCQUEEN $879.87, AA4750F John Williams $385.85, 0204 Kenadi DelaCerna $450.11, 0162 SAISLIH MORALES FRANCO $586.48 U-Haul Moving and Storage of Sanford on Rinehart Road, 1811 Rinehart Road, Sanford, Fl 32771; 3134 karmetta chambers $841.54, 4050 Karis Justice $654.95, 3121 Jocqui Burrows $478.16, 4122 Saulene Rondil $452.40, 4006 LUIS PALMA $549.10, 3081 Sterle Scott $511.16, 3159 PORTIA WASHINGTON $558.88, 4037 kara Justice $648.80, 2143 Karis Justice $720.80.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Goldenrod 508 N. Goldenrod rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 02/07/2023: 607-08 Joyce Cash, 527 U-haul Goldenrd, 1011 U-haul Goldenrd, 521 Martell LoganStewart, 1205 Ramondouas Betrand, 505 Tawona Ezell, 618 Monica Longo, 105 Delia Nieves, 235 Tammy Dilks, 507 Anthony Diaz, 325 Jenay Dorvilus. U-Haul Baldwin Park 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32803 02/07/2023: C106 Steve Sorocenski, B104 Matthew MC Michael Henderson, D210 Richard Valentin, A101 Elizabeth Branagan, C190 Steven Holland. U-Haul Alafaya 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 02/07/2023: 1500 Alexis Green, 1227 Rachel Hankins, 1262 Kamron Harris, 1245 Alexis Berganzo. U-Haul Orange ave, 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32807 02/07/2023: 1704 Geroge Peatree, 1401 Dwight Mayfield, 1429 Nancy Fails, 1938 Shawn Butler, 1828 Bpnaya Abasaba, 1302 Felicia Howard, 1312 Nellie Grimes, 1447 Isaiah Fennell, 1634 Christina Perry, 2204 Penny West, 1037 Erik Aquino, 1629 Melissa Delarosa.
Notice Of Public Sale
Personal property of the following tenants will be sold for cash to satisfy rental liens in accordance with Florida Statutes, Self Storage Facility Act, Sections 83-806 and 83-807. Contents may include kitchen, household items, bedding, toys, games, boxes, barrels, packed cartons, furniture, trucks, cars, etc. There is no title for vehicles sold at lien sale. Owners reserve the right to bid on units. Lien sale to be held online ending Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at times indicated below. Viewing and bidding will only be available online at www.storagetreasures.com beginning at least 5 days prior to the scheduled sale date and time! Also visit www.personalministorage.com/Orlando-FL-storage-units/ for more info. Michigan Mini-200 W Michigan St Orlando, FL 32806-at 10:30am: 34 Latonya Mychele Johnson 76 Tymika Causey 77 Gordon Pinchback Jr 132 Scott Zubarik Personal Mini Storage Forsyth-2875 Forsyth Rd Winter Park FL, 32792-at 10:00 am: 111 Maria Luz Dary Ibarra 129 Pedro Enrique Colon 228 Vanessa Dempster 236 Douglas Bottum 350 Jerard Wilder 358 Janine Chinnici 367 Adrian Ellis 418 Jose Barrios 453 Annette Butler 480 Wayne Rank Forsyth Storage Inc. 3941-3959 Forsyth Road Winter Park, FL 32792 B24 Jose Antonio Martinez Personal Mini Storage West-4600 Old Winter Garden Rd Orlando, FL 32811-at 11:30 am: 093 Tlacotia, Adrian 142 MCCUTCHEN, BERTRON 168 Moore, Amarhi 202 Bradford, Latanya 212 Valerin, Quenisha 226 Kaiser, Carole Yvonne 233 Moszelin, Orantil 256 Daniels, Keiyanna 306 Walker, Gloria 347 White, Cyntoria 425 Abney, Sharrice 442 Mosley, Tonya 447 Glass, Robert 450 Baptiste, Asnath Chrysolithe 474 Anthony, Mackie 553 White, Robert Leon 562 Taylor, LaToya 588 Garcia Medina, Frances 249A Johnson, Janelle Personal Mini Storage Lake Fairview-4252 N Orange Blossom Trail Orlando, FL 32804-at 11:00 am: 54 Ryon Tavares 82 William Watkins 340 Stanley Ofosu-Addo 346 Torianna Ricketts 708 Alfred Benyard - 2001 SUZI - VL1500K1 Intruder LC* - Maroon motorcycle - VIN: JS1VY51A212102922 1008 Amanda Kinnemand Personal Mini Storage Edgewater-6325 Edgewater Dr Orlando, FL 32810-at 11:30 am: 131 Amber Perkins 440 Rose Marie Tremblay 632 AnthonyClark 732 Lisa Kay Huber 747 Willie Lamor Culver 421 Allan Sears 836 Tiffany Theophile 851 Jalaina Alaysha Jones 1006 Rose Marie Tremblay 1010 Roger Belcourt 1108 Roodny Orisme 1520 Herbert West 1539 Nancy Bell Lewis 1705 Victor Richardson 1721 Russell Niel Nusynowitz 1804 Willys Fernandez Personal Mini Storage Forest City Rd-6550 Forest City Rd Orlando, FL 32810-at 12:00 pm: 1012 Demekia Hill 1109 Evensia Jean Pierre 1046 James Richard Benderson, Eatonville Cultural & Heritage Foundation 1129 Ebony Walker 3025 Carlos Quezada 3297 Alexsis Johnson 4051 Karla Rodriguez 4099 Felipe Henderson, Jr. 4111 Latoya Jackson 5061 Charles Swearingen, II 5068 Gerard Pinkard 7103 Mhichel Anthony Felucien 8025 Clayton Lee Cameron.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on February 3rd, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
JTKKT624560134507
2006 / TOYT
ZASPAKAN3L7C83594
2020 / ALFA
4T1B11HK7JU507159
2018 / TOYT
1NXBR32E73Z036267
2003 / TOYT
5NPEC4AC6BH111719
2011 / HYUN
3GCUKREC8HG425265
2017 / CHEV
WBA1L9C50GV325281
2016 / BMW
2B3KA53H46H507767
2006 / DODG
2T3F1RFV3MC178504
2021 / TOYT
5YFEPRAE9LP126237
2020 / TOYT
59VBG322XME000946
2021 / LEGE.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 2/3/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1GCEK19R2TE186719
1996 CHEV
JS1GN7EA782107566
2008 SUZI
1C3CCCAG8GN141319
2016 CHRY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 2/3/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1FTYR10C7XUB78998
1999 FORD
YV1RS61R512068425
2001 VOLV
1G4CW54K724242618
2002 BUICK
1N6BF0KY9MN808122
2021 NISS.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 3, 2023
1N4AL3AP1HC262909
2017 NISS
FEBRUARY 4, 2023
1C6RREFT7LN321298
2020 RAM
1NXBR12E7YZ396831
2000 TOYT
FEBRUARY 5, 2023
JNKCV51E04M106726
2004 INFI
FEBRUARY 6, 2023
WVWJK73C57E153564
2007 VOLK
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
FEBRUARY 3, 2023
1HGCG5548WA246087
1998 HOND
4T1BF30KX4U065698
2004 TOYT
JM3ER2W5XA0350125
2010 MAZD
LHJTLBBN1DB100997
2013 BASH
WBANA73514B060072
2004 BMW
WBAVB335X6KR80615
2006 BMW
FEBRUARY 6, 2023
1J4HR48NX6C250928
2006 JEEP
5NPD84LF6LH561201
2020 HYUN
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/23/23
1N4BU31D9TC108156
1996 NISS
1G1ZB5ST8KF189804
2019 CHEV
JTLKT324054014700
2005 TOYT
1/24/23
1G3AG55M4R6323051
1994 OLDS
2T2HK31U88C056796
2008 LEXS
1/27/23
3GNFK16ZX4G311878
2004 CHEV
1G4HD572X7U101279
2007 BUICK
1/30/2023
5XYKT3A19DG374017
2013 KIA
1FTEW1CP3GFC27046
2016 FORD
3VW2B7AJ3JM247592
2018 VOLK
5NPDH4AE0GH690521
2016 HYUN
JTNBB46KX73022577
2007 TOYT
1ZVBP8AM7B5114374
2011 FORD
KMHHT6KD6BU054374
2011 HYUN
5XYZU3LB0JG512671
2018 HYUN
1/31/2022
JNKCV64E18M101302
2008 INFI
2/1/2023
1FATP8UH5K5171345
2019 FORD
2/2/2023
2C4RDGCG7CR196753
2012 DODG
2/9/2023
1N4BL4BV0LC247351
2020 NISS
2/10/23
3GCNWAED6NG211809
2022 CHEV
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates at 7AM. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2/9/2023
2GCEK19T9Y1221471
2000 CHEV
JTKDE167880230158
2008 TOYT
SHHFK7H43JU419630
2018 HOND
WA1GFCFS2FR007053
2015 AUDI
YV1KS9609W1137336
1998 VOLV
WVWBP7AN4DE500954
2013 VOLK
1G3WH52H12F130713
2002 OLDS
KNAFE121845030313
2004 KIA
2720 13th St, Saint Cloud Fl. 34769, Towlando Towing and Recovery
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2002 Toyoyta
VIN: JTDDR32T120142411
2006 Suzuki
VIN: JS3TE947564104139
2003 Chrylser
VIN: 2C4GP24393R289559
2016 Hyundai
VIN: 5XYZT3LB9GG351314
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on February 1, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC