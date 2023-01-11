Legal Public Notices 1/11/23

Orlando LegalsLegal Public Notices
ALL ABOARD STORAGE NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE Personal property of the following tenants will be sold at public sale to the highest bidder to satisfy a rental lien in accordance with Florida Statutes, Sections: A83.801 - 83.809. All units are assumed to contain general household goods unless otherwise indicated. Viewing of photos will be available on www.lockerfox.com, up to 5 days prior to each scheduled sale. The owners or their agents reserve the right to bid on any unit and also to refuse any bid. All items or units may not be available on the day of sale. The Public Sale will take place via www.lockerfox.com on: Tuesday, January 31st, 2023, 2:00 p.m., or thereafter, at: Sanford Depot, All Aboard Storage 2728 W 25th Street, Sanford, FL 32771 407-305-3388 Jonathan Masters-1077, Alba Robinson-1366, Danilo Reyes-1497. The above Tenants have been given proper notice, fourteen days prior to the first publication of this Notice of Sale, that the Owner will enforce a statutory lien on the property located in their respective unit of the above-mentioned self-storage facilities. Ad to run: January 11 & 18, 2023.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 2631 E Semoran Blvd. Apopka, FL 32703 (407) 408-7437 Omma Taylor-Household items, Darlene Randall-Household goods, Mario Moran -Household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated January 31st, 2023 at the time and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 1451 Rinehart Rd Sanford, FL 32771 (407) 915-4908 LaShalonda Robinson - Furniture, Clothes, Jaiden Francois - shoes, boxes of clothes, bins, Pamela Mallard - Household item, Summer Martinez - Boxes/TOTES, Tamica Shines - household furniture. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 831 N. Park Avenue Apopka, FL 32712 (407) 450-0345 Carmelo Sanchez-household items.The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to comlete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 31st, 2023 at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 610 Rinehart Rd. Lake Mary, FL 32746 (407) 333-4355 Vernice Brown-computers, tvs, clothing, ect., John Masotti- household items, Daisha Brown- household good, Janee Smith- tent, camping gear, blankets, clothes, dishes, cookware, Jean Theodore- household good, Jean Theodore- households goods, Bebiane Guerrier- personal items, clothes, books, Bert Amos- lazy boy chair, household goods, David Davis- household goods, tv, Mitchell Latashuwa- household goods, Jeremy Farris- boxes, crates, tool, table, Bank of Quincy- 2009 Ducati Superbike, vin ZDM1XBLWX9B021861, Jacob Wittland- item, 2009 Ducati Superbike, vin ZDM1XBLWX9B021861. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: January 31st, 2023at the times and locations listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11920 W Colonial Dr. Ste 10 Ocoee, FL 34761 (407) 794-6970. Noemi Morales- Household items. Nikkisha Premilien-Household items. Jon Rangel- couch, household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 1, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 11971 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando FL 32825, 4075167913: Donovan Assing furniture, electronics Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: February 2, 2023 at the times and locations listed below: The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:15AM Extra Space Storage at 5753 Hoffner Ave. Orlando FL 32822, 4072125890: Erica Pastor; Clothes. Kali Yazmenda Veneezha Beckford; Household goods. Ines Bruno; Household furniture. Steven Scott; 2 couches, tv, tv stand, bd., dresser, dining set w/4 chairs, boxes. John Vega; household items, bed, dresser The personal goods stored therein by the following: 10:45AM Extra Space Storage at 6174 S Goldenrod Road Orlando Florida 32822, 407.955.4137: Vincent Smith; Furniture, Household items. Wilidya Moreno; Furniture. Jorlen Azcuy Labrada; Boxes. Janece Jackson; Household items. Emily Boyle; Home furniture and household items for two-bedroom apartment, clothing, books, toys, bicycles. Michelle Tobar; One bedroom home. Ashley Pottinger; Two-bedroom home, furniture. Madelyne Martinez; Boxes, bed, couch, tv’s. Jose Mendez; Furniture and boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 11:15AM Extra Space Storage at 1305 Crawford Ave. St. Cloud FL 34769, 4075040833: Jason Alexander, sports equipment; Nancy Rosa , household items; Griffin Paris, household items; Brenda Montalvo, Houshold items; Samara Walton, restaurant equipment The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage 11071 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817, 3213204055: Tatlena Ramsay two beds, one couch, clothes, night stand table; Berisha Williams home goods; Jennifer Czeczotka household goods; Crystal Rodriguez home goods; Ismael Rodriguez Jr boxes, TV tool box; Amira Willingham dorm furniture; Ismael Rodriguez Jr clothing two tv boxes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage, 342 Woodland Lake Drive Orlando FL 32828, 3218004793: Nynoshka Rodriguez: Bed, boxes, totes, mixer, vacuum, household goods; Chris Miller: Dinning set, boxes, chairs, toolbox, wood swing The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00PM Extra Space Storage at 12915 Narcoossee rd. Orlando FL 32832, 4075015799: Mayana Guemafans- Household goods, Ramon Gomez-Houehold goods The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:45PM Extra Space Storage 9847 Curry Ford Rd Orlando, FL 32825, (407) 495-9612: Jose Santiago, Furniture-Aaliyah Milbourne, Boxes, furniture- Brittany Randolph, Household goods- Delvonna Harris, HHG. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage 11261 Narcoossee Rd. Orlando Fl 32832, 4072807355: Mayra Guzman-Kaslow: Boxes, clothes. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 1:30PM Extra Space Storage, 10959 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando FL 32825, 4075020120: Tamirys Rodrigues: Book Shelf, vacuum, backpacks, suitcases, blow-dryer, boxes, chairs, shoes, table, bed; Amari Mathis: Bags, shoes, totes, lamp, make up box; Theresa Richardson: Armoire, bed, chair, table, bags, boxes, clothes, scooter, vacuum, holiday decorations; Tamirys Rodrigues: Chair, table, bags, boxes, household goods, toy; Daniel Carrion: Bed, boxes, tool boxes, tools, canopy, tires, grill, pressure washer, power tools, leaf blower, shop vac; Jalina Castillo: Bags, boxes, totes, tripod stand, knee scooter, bedding, pillows, canvas pictures, fan, luggage The personal goods stored therein by the following: 2:00PM Extra Space Storage 12709 E Colonial Dr, Orlando FL 32826, 4076343990: Maria J Collier: Bed, boxes, chairs, luggage, lamps; Ciera Marie Young: Computer, microwave, bags, boxes, clothes, shoes, totes, chair, furniture; Sydney Olivia Sutherland: furniture, TV, boxes, totes, frames, DVD's; Bryant Losso: washer and dryer, ladders, cabinet, headboard; Luz Martinez: Boxes, totes, microwave, cooler, luggage, hub caps; Jonathan Ted Gambrell: bags, books, boxes, clothes, totes, skateboard, desk, luggage, yard equipment. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1420 North Orange Blossom Trail Orlando FL, 32804 (407) 312- 8736, on 1/31/2023 @ 12:00PM: Andre Dieguez- Antiseptic Wipes Cases; Tabari Boehler- 3 Wheels 2 Car Seats; Michael Parker-China Set; Jamal Thomas- Designer Duffle bags The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated: 1001 Lee Road Orlando, FL 32810 (407) 489-3742, January 31st 2023 @ 12:00 PM: Sheldon Lee-Perfect Dreamer Sleep Shop: business supplies-Marcus Robinson: household items-Valycia Beacham: household items/furniture-Ben Fair: household items-Dionne Jackson: household items. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY STATE OF FLORIDA. JUVENILE DIVISION: 07/HIGBEE CASE NO: DP22-64, IN THE INTEREST OF Minor Child: B. G. DOB: 01/12/2020. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: Zuleika Bruno-Aponte Address Unknown: A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above referenced child. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable judge Heather Higbee on January 20, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES A CONSTRUCTIVE CONSENT TO THE TPR PETITION OF THE CHILD(REN) AND COULD RESULT IN THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THE CHILD(REN). WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 14th day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: George Lytle, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 985465 Orlando, FL 32801 [email protected], CLERK OF COURT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk. (Court Seal)
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP22-349 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: N., C. DOB: 01/29/2016 N., S. DOB: 10/16/2017. NOTICE OF ACTION.TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS. STATE OF FLORIDA TO: Carldye Wimine Michel AKA: Wimine Michel/Carldye, Last Known Address: 4303 Georgetown Drive, Orlando, FL 32808. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above-referenced children. You are hereby commanded to appear before Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on February 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, Florida 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS TO THESE CHILDREN. IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MIGHT LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILDREN NAMED IN THE PETITION ATTACHED TO THIS NOTICE. YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 22nd day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: Samar Sultan, Esquire Florida Bar No.: 0289847 Attorney for the State of Florida, Children’s Legal Services, [email protected] OF THE CIRCUIT COURT by: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal).
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR OSCEOLA COUNTY, FLORIDA JUVENILE DIVISION: 41 CASE NO.: 2022-DP-14 IN THE INTEREST OF MINOR CHILDREN: A.M. DOB: 01/06/2017 S.M. DOB: 11/28/2018 K.M. DOB: 08/06/2021 NOTICE OF ACTION (TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS) TO: LAURA BANCROFT Address Unknown YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the State of Florida, Department of Children and Families, has filed a Petition to terminate your parental rights and permanently commit the following children for adoption: A.M., born on January 6th , 2017; S.M., born on November 28th , 2018; and K.M., born on August 6th , 2021. A copy of the Petition is on file with the Clerk of the Court. You are hereby commanded to appear on February 27th , 2023, at 3:00 P.M., before the Honorable Laura Shaffer, Juvenile Division, Courtroom 4C, at the Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Kissimmee, FL 34741, for an ADVISORY HEARING. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR ON THE DATE AND TIME SPECIFIED, YOU MAY LOSE ALL LEGAL RIGHTS AS A PARENT TO THE CHILD OR CHILDREN NAMED IN THIS NOTICE. If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Court Administration, Osceola County Courthouse, 2 Courthouse Square, Suite 6300, Kissimmee, Florida 34741, (407) 742-2417 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711. WITNESS my hand as Clerk of said Court and the Seal thereof, this 16th day of December, 2022. Kelvin Soto, as Clerk of Court By: /s/ As Deputy Clerk
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE NINTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR ORANGE COUNTY, FLORIDA. DIVISION: 7/HIGBEE CASE NO.: DP18-325 In the Interest of: E.O DOB: 07/03/2015, minor child. SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADVISORY HEARING FOR TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS, STATE OF FLORIDA. TO: ALEJANDRO ORDONEZ, ADDRESS UNKNOWN. A Petition for Termination of Parental Rights under oath has been filed in this court regarding the above - referenced child, you are hereby commanded to appear before The Honorable Judge Heather Higbee on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in court room 6 at the Juvenile Justice Center, 2000 East Michigan Street, Orlando, FL 32806, for a TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS ADVISORY HEARING. You must appear on the date and at the time specified: In Person. FAILURE TO PERSONALLY APPEAR AT THIS ADVISORY HEARING CONSTITUTES CONSENT TO THE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS OF THIS CHILD (OR CHILDREN). IF YOU FAIL TO APPEAR YOU MAY BE HELD IN CONTEMPT OF COURT. WITNESS my hand and seal of this court at Orlando, Orange County, Florida this 15th day of December, 2022. This summons has been issued at the request of: KIRSTEN TEANY, Esquire, Florida Bar No.: 0981540, Attorney for Department of Children and Families, [email protected]. CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT By: /s/ Deputy Clerk (Court Seal)
NOTICE is hereby given that the undersigned, Lisa Nguyen, of 7360 Curry Ford Rd #720536 Orlando, FL 32872, pursuant to the requirements of the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations, is hereby advertising the following fictitious name:
Project Koom
It is the intent of the undersigned to register
"Project Koom"
with the Florida Department of State, Division of Corporations. Dated: 1/05/2023
NOTICE OF PUBLIC AUCTION FOR MONIES DUE ON STORAGE LOCKERS LOCATED AT UHAUL COMPANY FACILITIES. STORAGE LOCATIONS AND TIMES ARE LISTED BELOW. ALL GOODS SOLD ARE HOUSEHOLD CONTENTS, MISCELLANEOUS OR RECOVERED GOODS. ALL AUCTIONS ARE HELD TO SATISFY OWNER'S LIEN FOR RENT AND FEES IN ACCORDANCE WITH FLORIDA STATUTES, SELF STORAGE ACT, SECTIONS 83.806 AND 83.807, STARTS AT 8:00am and RUNS CONTINOUSLY. U-Haul Goldenrod 508 N. Goldenrod rd. Orlando Fl. 32807 02/07/2023: 607-08 Joyce Cash, 527 U-haul Goldenrd, 1011 U-haul Goldenrd, 521 Martell LoganStewart, 1205 Ramondouas Betrand, 505 Tawona Ezell, 618 Monica Longo, 105 Delia Nieves, 235 Tammy Dilks, 507 Anthony Diaz, 325 Jenay Dorvilus. U-Haul Baldwin Park 4001 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32803 02/07/2023: C106 Steve Sorocenski, B104 Matthew MC Michael Henderson, D210 Richard Valentin, A101 Elizabeth Branagan, C190 Steven Holland. U-Haul Alafaya 11815 E. Colonial Dr. Orlando Fl 32826 02/07/2023: 1500 Alexis Green, 1227 Rachel Hankins, 1262 Kamron Harris, 1245 Alexis Berganzo. U-Haul Orange ave, 3500 S. Orange ave. Orlando Fl 32807 02/07/2023: 1704 Geroge Peatree, 1401 Dwight Mayfield, 1429 Nancy Fails, 1938 Shawn Butler, 1828 Bpnaya Abasaba, 1302 Felicia Howard, 1312 Nellie Grimes, 1447 Isaiah Fennell, 1634 Christina Perry, 2204 Penny West, 1037 Erik Aquino, 1629 Melissa Delarosa.
Notice of Public Sale:
Pursuant to F.S. 713.78 on January 27th, 2023 at 9:00 am, Riker’s Roadside Of Central Florida, INC, 630 E Landstreet Rd, Orlando, FL 32824, will sell the following vehicles and/or vessels. Seller reserves the right to bid. Sold as is, no warranty. Seller guarantees no title, terms cash. Seller reserves the right to refuse any or all bids;
3N1CP5DV3LL542652
2020 NISSAN.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 1/27/2023, 09:00 am at 9712 RECYCLE CENTER RD ORLANDO, FL 32824- 8146, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. ADAM AYED ENTERPRISES LLC reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
1G2HX54K1Y4253375
2000 PONT
1GCDM19W41B143753
2001 CHEV
1HGCM56705A148042
2005 HOND
2G4WD582481184744
2008 BUIC
NOVIN0200943214
2011 HMDE
1C3CDZAB9EN199991
2014 DODG
4T1BF1FK9EU370946
2014 TOYT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE:
CORTES TOWING SERVICE gives notice that on 1/27/2023 at 10:00 AM the following vehicles(s) may be sold by public sale at 245 ORANGE AVE., LONGWOOD, FL 32750 to satisfy the lien for the amount owed on each vehicle for any recovery, towing, or storage services charges and administrative fees allowed pursuant to Florida statute 713.78.
1FMCU9GX3EUC80808
2014 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 10850 COSMONAUT BLVD ORLANDO, FL 32824, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 29, 2023
1FAHP3HN2AW224052
2010 FORD
JTHBA30G740019301
2004 LEXS.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 08:00 am at 2603 OLD DIXIE HIGHWAY KISSIMMEE, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. NEW GENERATION TOWING AND RECOVERY, LLC. reserves the right to accept or reject any and/or all bids.
JANUARY 21, 2023
JTKKT624050094769
2005 TOYT
January 29, 2023
1FDXE4FS6EDA70095
2014 FORD
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: Preston's Towing. gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on the following dates, 07:00 am 605 E Donegan Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34744, pursuant to subsection 713.78 of the Florida Statutes. Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
1/23/23
1N4BU31D9TC108156
1996 NISS
1G1ZB5ST8KF189804
2019 CHEV
JTLKT324054014700
2005 TOYT
1/24/23
1G3AG55M4R6323051
1994 OLDS
2T2HK31U88C056796
2008 LEXS
1/27/23
3GNFK16ZX4G311878
2004 CHEV
1G4HD572X7U101279
2007 BUICK
1/30/2023
5XYKT3A19DG374017
2013 KIA
1FTEW1CP3GFC27046
2016 FORD
3VW2B7AJ3JM247592
2018 VOLK
5NPDH4AE0GH690521
2016 HYUN
JTNBB46KX73022577
2007 TOYT
1ZVBP8AM7B5114374
2011 FORD
KMHHT6KD6BU054374
2011 HYUN
5XYZU3LB0JG512671
2018 HYUN
1/31/2022
JNKCV64E18M101302
2008 INFI
2/1/2023
1FATP8UH5K5171345
2019 FORD
2/2/2023
2C4RDGCG7CR196753
2012 DODG
2/9/2023
1N4BL4BV0LC247351
2020 NISS
2/10/23
3GCNWAED6NG211809
2022 CHEV
NOTICE OF SALE
Vehicles will be sold as is, no warranty. Seller reserves the right to refuse any bid. Terms of bids are cash only. Buyer must have funds on hand at time of sale:
2007 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BE46K87U617672
2006 Ford
VIN: 1ZVFT80N365139222
1998 Ford
VIN: 1FDWE37F7WHB05101
2004 Nissan
VIN: 5N1AA08A84N727146
1999 Toyota
VIN: 4T1BG22K1XU611247
2011 Nissan
VIN: 1N4AL2AP6BN455529
2014 Dodge
VIN: 2C3CDYBT1EH293485
2004 Hyundai
VIN: KM8SC13D34U784463
To be sold at auction at 8:00 am. on January 25, 2023 at 7301 Gardner Street, Winter Park, FL. 32792 Constellation Towing & Recovery LLC